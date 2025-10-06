Contributing Writer | Crafting Engaging Tales from the World of Games

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

20 Best Board Games Based on Video Games in 2025

Board games based on video games bring digital worlds to life in a whole new way. They let you step away from the screen, sit down with friends, and experience the thrill of your favorite adventures face‑to‑face.

I’ve put together a list that highlights board games inspired by video games and includes some of the best deals for both. Tabletop adaptations let you step away from the screen, gather with friends, and experience your favorite digital worlds in a whole new way.

Enough chit-chat, let’s get to my full list of the best board games based on iconic video games!

Our Top Picks for Board Games Based on Video Games

The top three board games based on video games rise above the rest, combining clever design, immersive themes, and nonstop fun. These are the perfect starting point for anyone looking to bring their favorite digital worlds to the tabletop:

Slay the Spire: The Board Game – A deck‑building masterpiece that perfectly recreates the roguelike loop of the digital hit. Every run feels fresh. Bloodborne: The Board Game – Dark, relentless, and dripping with gothic style. The brutal combat and eerie tone play out through fast, tactical encounters in progression‑based campaigns. Resident Evil 3: The Board Game – Pure tension from start to finish. The Nemesis system keeps players constantly on edge, turning exploration into survival.

Board games based on video games can be every bit as thrilling as their source material. And this is just the start. Keep scrolling to explore the full list of standout titles that bring your favorite video games to life on the tabletop.

20 Board Games Based on Video Games: The Best Adaptations

Which came first, the video game or the board game? With these adaptations, it doesn’t matter. Both deliver exciting, memorable experiences in their own right.

These titles bring digital worlds to life on the table and make every session unforgettable. Ready to upgrade your next game night? Let’s get right to it!

1. Slay the Spire: The Board Game [Best Cooperative Roguelike Deck‑Builder]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Cooperative rogue-like deckbuilder Number of players 1-4 Recommended age 14+ Average playtime 60-120 min Genre/Mechanic Deckbuilding/Strategy Best for Fans of strategic card games What I liked Addictive loop and co-op play

Slay the Spire is already one of my favorite digital roguelikes and the board game nails that same feeling. I love that it’s fully co‑op. Everyone takes on a character with unique skills, builds their deck, and fights enemies. Make it through all 3 acts, slay the boss and victory is yours!

Each run feels different. You’ll attack, block and play combos, while trying to manage energy and climb the spire. You’re always adapting as you grab new cards, relics, and upgrades that push your deck in wild, powerful directions.

Early fights are manageable, but as you climb the spire, new mechanics and boss patterns force you to coordinate closely as a team. It’s tense, but it’s also fun to plan combos together. It’s one of the top roguelike games I’ve played in any format.

Why we chose it Slay the Spire is one of the rare video game adaptations that feels like the real deal. The deck‑building, choices, and difficulty translate perfectly to the table.

For me, the highlight is how it captures the video game’s addictive loop. The board maps out branching paths, and the bold, quirky art style pulls everything straight from the video game. It’s perfect for a game night when you want challenge and teamwork..

My Verdict: If you love deck‑builders and roguelikes, Slay the Spire is a must. It’s perfect for insanely fun nights with friends.

and

What do board gamers say?

mrausgor ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ They did a really fantastic job turning it into a physical game and it’s not surprising to me that people love it.

livebyfoma ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ They did a fantastic job adapting as accurately as possible, but they weren’t afraid of changing some cards for the sake of functionality either.

2. Bloodborne: The Board Game [Best Dark Fantasy Dungeon Crawler]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Cooperative dungeon crawl Number of players 1-4 Recommended age 14+ Average playtime 60-90 min Genre/Mechanic Miniatures/Narrative Adventure Best for Fans of dark fantasy and strategy What I liked Definitely the high-risk, high-reward combat

Bloodborne: The Board Game drops you straight into Yharnam’s nightmare streets. Dark, gothic, and vicious, just like the video game. I enjoy being a hunter, exploring tiles, uncovering horrors, and fighting through fast, brutal encounters.

It’s all about tactical aggression. Push forward, strike hard, and manage your stamina to survive. Every attack feels tense, and like in the digital version, one bad move can ruin your run.

I like how the game forces you to stay bold but smart. It nails that high‑risk, high‑reward energy. Like the PlayStation classic, it’s an adrenaline-fueled survival game. The campaign structure is also pretty awesome.

Why we chose it It’s all the tense, fast‑paced combat that made Bloodborne iconic, with campaign play that keeps you invested run after run.

Missions unfold across multiple sessions, and choices shape future encounters. The miniatures are gorgeous, grotesque monsters and hunters that feel like they leapt off the screen. The board tiles drip with atmosphere. Setting this up on the table feels like summoning the video game into real life.

My Verdict: I love how unforgiving Bloodborne: The Board Game is. It’s tough, so winning feels incredible.

What do board gamers say?

Mighty_Jim ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s not just a cash grab or the typical dice-chucking/boxes of minis game…the gameplay is low luck, high strategy, and compelling.

finalattack123 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ One of my favourite games.

3. Resident Evil 3 The Board Game [Best Survival Horror Experience]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival horror Number of players 1-4 Recommended age 14+ Average playtime 90-120 min Genre/Mechanic Horror/Cooperative Adventure Best for Fans of survival horror What I liked The suspense and unpredictability

One wrong move, and Nemesis is on your tail. Resident Evil 3: The Board Game throws you into the chaos of Raccoon City’s streets. Every corner feels like a trap. It’s a nonstop survival horror game dread.

Zombies block paths, supplies are scarce, and Nemesis can appear when you least expect it. When my group plays, we pick our favorite characters and jump in. What I like most is how Nemesis isn’t just a boss fight. He stalks you across scenarios, adding relentless pressure to every move.

Why we chose it Resident Evil 3: The Board Game blends smart co‑op play with the terrifying unpredictability of Nemesis. Every session feels like a desperate fight to stay alive.

Even the board design mirrors the horror. The Grave Digger map section adds tight, claustrophobic tension that continues the game’s heart‑pounding tone.

My Verdict: Resident Evil 3: The Board Game is brutal, tense, and atmospheric. It’s a must‑play for genuine panic at the table.

and

What do board gamers say?

DamtheMan50 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I still consider RE2 the best of the bunch for one-off scenarios

TheCheeseDictator ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I really enjoy it. My only issue with the game is, like many SteamForged games, the base box is limited to replay-ability. You really need the expansions for the whole story.

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure strategy Number of players 2-5 Recommended age 14+ Average playtime 90-150 min Genre/Mechanic Questing/Area Control Best for Fans of the Witcher universe What I liked The progression, PVP and how it matches different players’ tastes

Step into the boots of an aspiring witcher from one of the legendary schools in The Witcher: Old World. Instead of just following Geralt’s story, you create your own. You’ll train, hunt monsters, and sometimes clash with rival witchers across a massive map.

You’re always training, upgrading cards, and adding powerful new abilities that change the way your witcher fights. Stack combos for raw damage, or build a more tactical deck that controls enemies. The progression feels rewarding as Ghouls and Harpies get tougher. And the optional player‑vs‑player duels add a spicy competitive edge.

Why we chose it The Witcher: Old World blends monster hunts, progression, and story-driven choices into one epic package. Perfect if you’ve ever wanted to channel your inner monster‑hunter.

The board is gorgeous, full of locations pulled straight from the video game, and the miniatures make the world feel alive. It’s a lore-drive RPG game for fans who want deep themes with crunchy mechanics.

My Verdict: I love how it feels sprawling yet personal. Perfect for anyone who wants to live their own Witcher tale.

and

What do board gamers say?

langames3333 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I played it solo and with the vanilla game. It was fun! But def gonna add the expansions bit by bit

Dino-Wang ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The gameplay was super fun, a little light on strategy, very long, but super engaging.

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Roguelike action Number of players 1-4 Recommended age 12+ Average playtime 40-80 min Genre/Mechanic Roguelike/Exploration Best for Fans of fast-paced action What I liked The chaos and speed of gameplay

No turns. No waiting. Dead Cells: The Board Game takes the frantic roguelite energy of the video game and drops it onto the table. Everyone acts at once, chaining attacks, dodges, and movements into one nonstop flow.

It’s fast, chaotic, and ridiculously fun with a group. You grab loot, upgrade your gear, and push through enemies in quick bursts. Sometimes you’re steamrolling rooms, sometimes you’re barely making it out alive.

Pro tip Communicate constantly during the action phase. Chaining abilities works best when players coordinate combos. Set up allies for big strikes instead of acting solo.

The momentum is addictive and the modular board shifts each playthrough, so it always feels fresh. The artwork pops with bright colors inspired by the game’s bold pixel look. It’s one of the most exciting co-op roguelites I’ve played.

My Verdict: If you want fast action with friends, pick up Dead Cells: The Board Game. It’s fluid, replayable, and perfect for game nights that thrive on chaos.

and

What do board gamers say?

BlizzardMayne ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s pretty fun. There’s some clever card play. How you unlock abilities makes it feel quite rogue-like, which is so far pretty satisfying.

SamHydaelyn ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I like it. It’s quite far from the same gameplay as the video game, but I think they did a pretty good job simulating the concepts and the core gameplay loop, but as a card game.

6. Frostpunk: The Board Game [Best Moral Dilemma Survival Strategy]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival strategy Number of players 1-4 Recommended age 16+ Average playtime 120-150 min Genre/Mechanic Resource management/Dilemma Best for Fans of challenging strategy What I liked The tough calls and the tension

The frost never lets up. In Frostpunk: The Board Game, every coal you burn keeps the city alive, but every choice chips away at its soul. It’s a grim strategy game where you and your group assign workers, manage resources, and build structures to hold back an endless winter.

Resources are low. Do you enact Child Labour or emergency shifts? Both impact the community’s hope and well-being. I like how the game forces tough, ethical decisions. You’re not just balancing wood and food, you’re deciding how far you’ll go to keep society alive.

Pro tip Don’t ignore morale. You can stockpile coal and food, but if your people lose hope, the city fails fast.

With a towering generator piece that dominates the table, the board and pieces capture the bleak theme of the video game.

My Verdict: Grim but brilliant. Frostpunk: The Board Game has tension, tough calls, and a survival experience you’ll talk about long after it ends.

and

What do board gamers say?

Toraco21 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ...even losing is fun. The difficulty and the way the game can easily spiral out of control is very appropriate to the setting.

GRANDxADMIRALxTHRAWN ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Yasss! 😎 I have it and love it!

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical combat Number of players 2-5 Recommended age 14+ Average playtime 120-180 min Genre/Mechanic Tactical/Miniatures Best for Action and shooter game lovers What I liked Nonstop action

DOOM: The Board Game is pure carnage in a box. One player controls the endless horde of demons, while everyone else becomes a heavily armed marine. It’s asymmetrical, fast, and full of blood‑pumping moments right out of the video game.

Every game feels like a showdown. As a Marine, you’re blasting through hallways, grabbing guns, and chaining Glory Kills to stay alive. As the Invader, you’re flooding the board with demons and pushing the Marines to their limit.

Why we chose it It’s the chaos of DOOM reimagined as a battle of wits. Marines charge in, the Invader floods the board with demons, and every clash feels cinematic.

I love how tactical it feels, you’re still making smart positioning calls, but the pace never slows down. The minis are awesome too. From towering Barons of Hell to swarms of imps, they give the whole setup that over‑the‑top DOOM game intensity.

My Verdict: DOOM: The Board Game is brutal, tense, and ridiculously fun. Perfect if you want high‑octane combat on game nights.

and

What do board gamers say?

georgfrankoo ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ 10/10 would play a doom board game

WhensBloodborne2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s alot of fun tbh. Balanced alittle too much in the demons favor but still totally winnable for the marines

8. Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game [Best Stealth and Tactics Adaptation]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Stealth strategy Number of players 1-4 Recommended age 14+ Average playtime 60-120 min Genre/Mechanic Stealth/Tactical Best for Fans of stealth and strategy What I liked The cunning and sandbox gameplay

Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game nails the stealth action of the video game. You play as Snake and allies, sneaking across maps, dodging guards, and completing missions that demand patience and timing. Combat takes a backseat.

For tense games like Metal Gear Solid, success comes from smart movement, gadgets, and teamwork. I like how sandbox‑style choices carry over. The modular board shifts layouts. While enemy patrols follow clear patterns, even one mistake makes them lethal. Every mission increases anxiety.

Why we chose it It’s rare to see stealth work in board games, but Metal Gear Solid makes every mission feel like a live op where silence is survival.

Do you split the team for efficiency or move slowly to stay hidden? That balancing act keeps the game sharp. The minis and art nail the atmospheric, tactical feel, making the table look like a live op.

My Verdict: Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game is a must if you love tense, cooperative stealth. The suspense is constant, and wins feel cinematic.

and

What do board gamers say?

Glum_Lime1397 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ...this is one of the best board games I’ve ever played…10/10

VanessaHeartless ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s actually an incredibly complex and faithful attempt to distill the experience of playing Metal Gear Solid into board game form, and it takes some swings.

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Dark fantasy Number of players 1-4 Recommended age 14+ Average playtime 90-120 min Genre/Mechanic Miniatures/Exploration Best for Fans of challenging gameplay What I liked The brutal challenges, winning hits even harder

One wrong move and you’re dead. Every hallway hides danger in Dark Souls: The Board Game, where survival is just as punishing as the video game that inspired it. You and your team explore deadly dungeons, fight mobs, and eventually face off against massive bosses eager to crush you if you’re careless.

Pro tip Don’t rush into bosses, Grind through smaller encounters first for gear and upgrades. It makes survival possible.

Every move must be strategic as it captures the “die, learn, retry” loop perfectly. You’ll fail, regroup, upgrade your gear, and try again. Each encounter teaches you something new about positioning, stamina management, and timing your attacks.

The miniatures are stunning. Giant, detailed bosses dominate the board, making fights both epic and terrifying.

My Verdict: If challenge excites you, Dark Souls: The Board Game delivers in spades. Failure feels like part of the journey, and victory is always sweeter after the struggle.

and

What do board gamers say?

RadiantTurtle ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Dark Souls is primarily a dungeon crawler with great boss fights.

Ramusxx ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I love it. I had to make some adjustments to the rules to speed up the game and make it more casual but the minis, the bosses and discovery is a lot of fun.

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Cooperative Adventure Number of players 1-4 Recommended age 14+ Average playtime 90-150 min Genre/Mechanic Campaign, Tactical Combat Best for Fans of epic campaigns What I liked That the board game came first

Few board games can claim legendary status but Gloomhaven: The Board Game is one of them. It wasn’t born from a video game; instead, it was so good, so massive, it inspired its own digital version.

Why we chose it It’s the rare board game so groundbreaking it defined a genre and spawned a video game.

The box is huge, the artwork immersive, and the branching campaign ensures every run feels unique. Here, you and your party take on a legacy‑style dungeon crawler. You’ll pick from a variety of classes, each with its own abilities. Character upgrades come from loot, perks, and persistent progression.

You’ll crawl through dungeons, battle monsters, and make campaign choices that permanently alter the story world. What makes it shine is the card‑driven combat system. No dice, just tense, tactical decisions every single turn. I love how it forces you to think ahead, balancing powerful plays against exhaustion.

My Verdict: With sheer scope and unrivaled depth, Gloomhaven is the pinnacle of dungeon crawling games.

and

What do board gamers say?

gamerdaddy ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ My biggest complaint about Gloomhaven is that it kept me from playing other games for so long. We’ve been playing this beast for almost a YEAR and have not gotten bored of it.

ax0r ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ My group has played 47 separate missions…The game continues to be interesting and engaging, even as some of our characters become overpowered.

11. This War of Mine: The Board Game [Best Emotional Storytelling Experience]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival narrative Number of players 1-6 Recommended age 18+ Average playtime 45-120 min Genre/Mechanic Survival/Cooperative Narrative Best for Fans of storytelling What I liked The storybook mechanic and the artwork

You’re not a hero here. In This War of Mine: The Board Game, you’re a civilian caught in a warzone, starving, exhausted, and desperate to see tomorrow. It’s raw, intense, and unlike anything else I’ve played.

This is one of the most immersive story games you’ll find on the table. The artwork and components drive home the forlorn, desperate atmosphere of a war-torn city. Simple decisions, like who eats or who risks going out at night, leave a lasting impact.

Why we chose it It masterfully explores war’s human cost, offering grim ethical choices and unforgettable storytelling.

You scavenge for food, craft essentials, and try to keep morale from breaking. The storybook mechanic is an emotional rollercoaster that pulls you into tough scenes and dictates outcomes. You’re never ready for what’s next.

My Verdict: If you want a game that makes you feel, not just play, this one stays with you long after it ends.

and

What do board gamers say?

digitaldavis ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ One of the best board game experiences I’ve ever had, and I’ve been playing hobby games since the early ’80s. This is really something special.

SamHydaelyn ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I’m glad I played. IMO the designers accomplished their goal of showing the real cost of war…I do think they did some great system design.

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Civilization building Number of players 2-4 Recommended age 14+ Average playtime 120-240 min Genre/Mechanic Building/Strategy Best for Fans of civilization games What I liked The concise take on the classic IP

From ancient empires to modern powerhouses, Sid Meier’s Civilization: The Board Game lets you build a nation that stands the test of time. It’s a streamlined 4X experience. Expand, explore, and innovate your way to history‑spanning dominance. It’s the classic Civilization game experience but in less time.

The clever focus‑row system solidifies the strategic depth. The power of your actions grows the longer you wait to use them. It forces you to plan turns ahead, balancing short‑term needs against long‑term strategy.

Why we chose it Civilization: A New Dawn trims the complexity of traditional Civ games. It still keeps the drama of advancing through eras and pursuing different win conditions.

You can achieve victory through science, culture, economy, or military might. All while working to protect your expanding empire from rivals. The large, modular board and vibrant artwork bring the sweep of history to life right on your table. It’s rewarding and endlessly replayable.

My Verdict: Short on time but need a Civ fix? Civilization: A New Dawn is a fantastic, tighter pick.

and

What do board gamers say?

GiraffeandZebra ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ One of my top 5 games. We get together and play it every New Year’s Day. We treat it as a day event and take our time with it.

AudraOnReddit ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This is my absolute favorite game.

13. Stardew Valley: The Board Game [Best Cozy Cooperative Farming Sim]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Cooperative farming Number of players 1-4 Recommended age 13+ Average playtime 45-90 min Genre/Mechanic Farming/Crafting Best for Fans of farming sims What I liked The chill pace and co-op gameplay

After all the chaos and combat, Stardew Valley: The Board Game is a deep breath. It’s a comforting adventure where you and your friends build the farm of your dreams. It feels like stepping off the screen and into a world full of charm.

The colorful artwork matches the video game perfectly. Its bright tokens and detailed board layout make the table feel alive. I love how each decision feels simple yet rewarding.

Why we chose it It translates Stardew’s cozy charm into tabletop form. A game where farming, fishing, and friendships feel just as rewarding as winning.

Watering fields, fishing in rivers, or befriending villagers all feel meaningful. The gameplay is cooperative and relaxed. You’ll plant crops, mine for resources, and care for animals while balancing tasks through the seasons.

It’s expansive too. Seasonal decks and the winter-time crunch make every campaign fresh and replayable.

My Verdict: A gentle, heartwarming co‑op that’s perfect for families, date nights, or anyone craving something wholesome.

and

What do board gamers say?

javispin ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Me and my friends have had a lot of fun every time we’ve played it. It’s especially fun if you’ve played the video game before. It really feels like you and your friends are cleaning up stardew valley by playing a bunch of fun mini games

Zulias ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Is it a -FUN- game? Yes. And it makes you want to play Stardew valley more. With the right group it’s very nostalgic and makes for fun stories.

14. Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Combat Zone [Best Tactical Cyberpunk Skirmish]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical Combat Number of players 1-4 Recommended age 14+ Average playtime 45-90 min Genre/Mechanic Cyberpunk/Tactical Combat Best for Fans of cyberpunk themes What I liked The 3D board and standees

Night City is dangerous, and Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Combat Zone throws you right into the firefight. It’s a fast‑paced skirmish game. You command a crew of edgerunners against gangs, mercs, or even Arasaka Corporation’s elite forces.

The action is sharp and cinematic. You’ll move miniatures through cover, chain cybernetic powers, and unleash brutal combos in a system that rewards bold tactics. Hesitate, and you’re done.

Why we chose it It captures Night City’s high‑stakes combat through a fluid skirmish system full of tough calls.

Each character is customizable, with skills and gear that completely shift your strategy. The modular 3D city layouts and cyberpunk‑styled minis bring Night City’s neon grit straight to your table. Constant crew matchups make this one of the most intense cyberpunk games out there.

My Verdict: If you’re after tactical adrenaline, Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Combat Zone hits hard and fast.

and

What do board gamers say?

Hojo847 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This one is fun, streamlined and fairly easy to learn. It certainly can require a bit of strategizing but its got enough factions and options to equip your team that you can customize your approach.

cybersmily ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I enjoyed it. Not as complicated as some wargames not a simply as others...

15. Dorfromantik: The Board Game [Best Relaxing Puzzle Builder]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle Strategy Number of players 1-6 Recommended age 8+ Average playtime 30-60 min Genre/Mechanic Tile Placement/Relaxation Best for Casual and puzzle lovers What I liked Relaxing and building the landscape

Not every board game is about battling monsters or gunning down enemies. Dorfromantik: The Board Game invites you to slow down, lay tiles, and build something beautiful together. Like the video game, it’s peaceful, meditative, and surprisingly strategic.

You and your group place hexagonal tiles to grow villages, rivers, forests, and train tracks across the table. I love how the landscape slowly takes shape. Every placement feels small but meaningful.

Why we chose it It’s one of the few adaptations that captures relaxation perfectly while still offering clever, strategic play.

You’ll also complete quests, like connecting streams or expanding farmland. It’s a soft layer of goals without the pressure. The pastel artwork is gorgeous, and the board presence is charming in a way that feels instantly relaxes.

My Verdict: Dorfromantik: The Board Game is a calming co‑op that shines when you want a chill and uplifting game night.

and

What do board gamers say?

Shaymuswrites ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The Dorfromantik…a nice change of pace as a relaxing cooperative experience.

Top-Masterpiece2729 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ One pretty easy to pick up is Dorfromantik, board game version. Not too complicated but still fun.

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure Combat Number of players 1-4 Recommended age 14+ Average playtime 60-120 min Genre/Mechanic Miniatures/Strategy Best for Fans of the video game What I liked The minis and the artwork

Hunting a Thunderjaw on the tabletop is every bit as intense as it sounds. Horizon: Zero Dawn – The Board Game throws you and your allies into cooperative hunts where every move matters.

You’ll track machines across the map, lay traps, and use tactical positioning to outsmart enemies like the Sawtooth and Bellowback. I love the boss‑centric design and the teamwork needed for battles.

Pro tip Spread out during fights. Flanking machines gives more tactical options and prevents allies from being wiped out in one sweep.

The miniatures are standouts. Huge, detailed machines facing off against sleek hunter minis, all set against vibrant tiles that bring the world to life. Every hunt feels like a puzzle, forcing you to combine gear and skills to stand a chance.

It’s one of the most epic adventure games you can play on a board.

My Verdict: Horizon: Zero Dawn – The Board Game is as strategic, tense, and cinematic as its video game.

and

What do board gamers say?

fries_and_depression ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ My favourite board game, but keep in mind each game can take a few hours to fully play all five rounds…

Duck_Feet ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s fun but you have to modify some rules to make it more interesting/challenging in my opinion.

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Cooperative RPG Number of players 1-4 Recommended age 14+ Average playtime 60-120 min Genre/Mechanic Role-playing/Adventure Best for RPG enthusiasts What I liked How story-driven it is & all the replayability

One moment you’re allies, the next your choices spark conflict and change the story forever. That’s the magic of Divinity: Original Sin – The Board Game.

Set in Rivellon, this sprawling campaign is loaded with exploration, secrets, and branching quests shaped by group decisions. I like how the elemental combat translates so well to the table.

Why we chose it It captures the video game’s signature player freedom and elemental combat in a tabletop system that feels limitless.

You can electrify water, ignite oil, or freeze enemies. And clever positioning makes combos devastating. Coordination and timing are everything.

The miniatures and tiles look fantastic, bringing dungeons and battles to life. What also stands out is the sheer amount of narrative content. No two runs feel the same. Its gentle learning curve paired with rewarding mechanics makes every session engaging.

My Verdict: If you want freedom, depth, and tactical creativity on your table, Divinity: Original Sin: The Board Game checks all the boxes.

and

What do board gamers say?

Gorfmit35 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It is a good game, a long game and the character customization is probably the best I’ve seen in a board game.

qnightESO ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ...it was really cool that we explored just one of the many ways the story could have gone. It would be replayable imaking different decisions.

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Cooperative Mining Number of players 1-4 Recommended age 10+ Average playtime 45-90 min Genre/Mechanic Exploration/Resource gathering Best for Fans of cooperative play What I liked

Rock and stone! Deep Rock Galactic: The Board Game brings the cult‑favorite dwarf‑shooter to the tabletop. You and your squad dive into dangerous caverns, mine minerals, and fight off swarms of alien bugs. It’s frantic, funny, and all about teamwork.

The miniatures are a standout for me, from chunky dwarves to massive bugs, and the board spreads across the table like a living cave system. It’s easily one of the most exciting team‑focused cooperative games out there.

Pro tip Stick together. Splitting up makes it harder to mine efficiently and survive swarms.

Each mission has a new cave layout thanks to modular tiles, echoing the random tunnels of the video game. And resource management matters as much as combat. Use ammo too early and you’ll pay for it when the hive arrives!

My Verdict: If you want chaotic teamwork, humor, and tension. Deep Rock Galactic: The Board Game is a guaranteed blast to play with friends.

and

What do board gamers say?

Zapapala ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s a good bit of fun. It’s not very complex and plays very fast and easy. We also play the videogame and I can say that the BG captures the feeling of the game quite well.

Bugstaughtme ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I’m a huge fan of both the video game and the board game. I think it’s a really faithful adaptation for the feel of the game.

Our Score 7.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Stealth Strategy Number of players 1-4 Recommended age 16+ Average playtime 40-70 min Genre/Mechanic Stealth/Tactical movement Best for Fans of precision tactics What I liked

Silence. Shadows. One wrong move and you’re caught. Sniper Elite: The Board Game captures the nerve‑wracking tension of stealth perfectly.

It’s an asymmetrical hidden‑movement game. As the Sniper, you sneak across the board, dodge patrols, and line up the perfect shot while guards suspect every shadow. As a Defender, you control squads of guards, sweep areas, set traps, and try to pin down the Intruder.

Pro tip As the Sniper, misdirect early. Force Defenders to waste actions chasing shadows so you can set up the real shot later.

I like how every turn is a battle of wits. The Sniper plans escape routes in secret, while guards must rely on deduction and coordination. The board design feels immersive, with clean artwork that makes it easy to track patrol zones and hidden paths.

My Verdict: If you like tension, bluffing, and deduction, this is a brilliant showdown of stealth versus pursuit.

and

What do board gamers say?

Mart_10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I played it as well multiple times and had fun every single time.

oniony ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Sniper Elite is a game of two halves. It’s quite difficult to find the sniper before their first objective and then it’s really hard for sniper to slip through the net. I actually quite like that aspect.

20. Buffalo Games – Pac-Man: The Board Game [Best Nostalgic Family Arcade Game]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Family Game Number of players 2-5 Recommended age 8+ Average playtime 20-40 min Genre/Mechanic Chase/Strategy Best for Classic arcade game fans What I liked Nostalgia is off the charts

*waka waka!* The classic arcade chase comes to your table with Pac‑Man: The Board Game. It’s light, quick, and instantly familiar. You play as Pac‑Man, gobbling dots, dodging ghosts, and grabbing those glorious power pellets.

The twist is that while one player controls Pac‑Man, the others play the ghosts, working together to trap him. I love how simple and competitive it feels. Turns are fast, the rules are easy to teach, and the gameplay loop is exactly what made the digital version iconic.

Pro tip As Pac‑Man, don’t grab every pellet right away, save a power pellet for when the ghosts close in.

The board even features a 3D Pac‑Man that moves around the maze, giving it a playful table presence.

My Verdict: Nostalgia meets party game energy. Perfect for families, casual nights, or anyone who grew up with the arcade original.

and

What do board gamers say?

GreenThunderBolt ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ played a lot of the video game in my day, and this game feels true to the source material. I’m surprised by how well the game was able to be adapted to the table.

Nambot ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I actually played this as a kid. It’s kind of fun in a novelty sort of way

My Overall Verdict

Video game board games used to have a bad reputation. Too many early releases felt shallow or gimmicky. But today the genre has finally matured. Many adaptations have official websites, rulebook pages and videos to help teach gameplay. They’re even YouTube channels dedicated to the format.

Designers are respecting the source material and making genuinely great tabletop games. These aren’t just tie‑ins anymore, they reach new fans and stand tall beside the best board games in any collection. They provide some of the most exciting, innovative designs you can play today.

For RPG fans → The Witcher: Old World. It delivers rich lore, monster hunts, and character progression that make you feel like you’re living your own Witcher story at the table.

For survival fans → Frostpunk: The Board Game. This one shines with moral dilemmas and city‑building tension that captures the brutal resilience of the original video game.

For action fans → DOOM: The Board Game. Fast, tactical, and asymmetric. Marines versus demons feels just as frantic and bloody as playing it on a console.

For story‑driven gamers → This War of Mine: The Board Game. Few board games create emotional weight like this one. It’s an unforgettable experience built on tough choices and human cost.

FAQs

What is the best board game based on video games?

For me, it’s Slay the Spire: The Board Game. It captures the addictive roguelike deck‑building perfectly and works great as a co‑op. If you’re into “just one more run” gameplay, this one’s hard to beat.

What is the difference between video games and board games?

Video games are digital and fast, while board games are physical and social. Both tell great stories, but video games automate the rules and visuals, while board games shine in face‑to‑face strategy and table presence.

What is better, board games or video games?

Honestly, neither. Board games give you laughs around the table. Video games give you pure immersion. Playing both is the sweet spot, especially when your favorite video game has a board game version too.