20 Best Board Games Based on Video Games in 2025

Jo Anna Bradshaw
Jo Anna Bradshaw Contributing Writer | Crafting Engaging Tales from the World of Games
Last updated: Oct 6, 2025 | 32 min read
Image credit: Amazon

Board games based on video games bring digital worlds to life in a whole new way. They let you step away from the screen, sit down with friends, and experience the thrill of your favorite adventures face‑to‑face.

I’ve put together a list that highlights board games inspired by video games and includes some of the best deals for both. Tabletop adaptations let you step away from the screen, gather with friends, and experience your favorite digital worlds in a whole new way.

Enough chit-chat, let’s get to my full list of the best board games based on iconic video games!

Our Top Picks for Board Games Based on Video Games

The top three board games based on video games rise above the rest, combining clever design, immersive themes, and nonstop fun. These are the perfect starting point for anyone looking to bring their favorite digital worlds to the tabletop:

  1. Slay the Spire: The Board Game – A deck‑building masterpiece that perfectly recreates the roguelike loop of the digital hit. Every run feels fresh.
  2. Bloodborne: The Board Game – Dark, relentless, and dripping with gothic style. The brutal combat and eerie tone play out through fast, tactical encounters in progression‑based campaigns.
  3. Resident Evil 3: The Board Game – Pure tension from start to finish. The Nemesis system keeps players constantly on edge, turning exploration into survival.

Board games based on video games can be every bit as thrilling as their source material. And this is just the start. Keep scrolling to explore the full list of standout titles that bring your favorite video games to life on the tabletop.

20 Board Games Based on Video Games: The Best Adaptations

Which came first, the video game or the board game? With these adaptations, it doesn’t matter. Both deliver exciting, memorable experiences in their own right.

These titles bring digital worlds to life on the table and make every session unforgettable. Ready to upgrade your next game night? Let’s get right to it!

1. Slay the Spire: The Board Game [Best Cooperative Roguelike Deck‑Builder]

Slay the Spire: The Board Game - Best Cooperative Roguelike Deck‑Builder
Our Score
10
Type of gameCooperative rogue-like deckbuilder
Number of players1-4
Recommended age14+
Average playtime60-120 min
Genre/MechanicDeckbuilding/Strategy
Best forFans of strategic card games
What I likedAddictive loop and co-op play

Slay the Spire is already one of my favorite digital roguelikes and the board game nails that same feeling. I love that it’s fully co‑op. Everyone takes on a character with unique skills, builds their deck, and fights enemies. Make it through all 3 acts, slay the boss and victory is yours!

Each run feels different. You’ll attack, block and play combos, while trying to manage energy and climb the spire. You’re always adapting as you grab new cards, relics, and upgrades that push your deck in wild, powerful directions.

Early fights are manageable, but as you climb the spire, new mechanics and boss patterns force you to coordinate closely as a team. It’s tense, but it’s also fun to plan combos together. It’s one of the top roguelike games I’ve played in any format.

Why we chose it

Slay the Spire is one of the rare video game adaptations that feels like the real deal. The deck‑building, choices, and difficulty translate perfectly to the table.

For me, the highlight is how it captures the video game’s addictive loop. The board maps out branching paths, and the bold, quirky art style pulls everything straight from the video game. It’s perfect for a game night when you want challenge and teamwork..

My Verdict: If you love deck‑builders and roguelikes, Slay the Spire is a must. It’s perfect for insanely fun nights with friends.

Get Slay the Spire: The Board Game on Amazon

and

Get Slay the Spire on Eneba

What do board gamers say?

mrausgor
They did a really fantastic job turning it into a physical game and it’s not surprising to me that people love it.

livebyfoma
They did a fantastic job adapting as accurately as possible, but they weren’t afraid of changing some cards for the sake of functionality either.

2. Bloodborne: The Board Game [Best Dark Fantasy Dungeon Crawler]

Bloodborne: The Board Game - Best Dark Fantasy Dungeon Crawler
Our Score
9.8
Type of gameCooperative dungeon crawl
Number of players1-4
Recommended age14+
Average playtime60-90 min
Genre/MechanicMiniatures/Narrative Adventure
Best forFans of dark fantasy and strategy
What I likedDefinitely the high-risk, high-reward combat

Bloodborne: The Board Game drops you straight into Yharnam’s nightmare streets. Dark, gothic, and vicious, just like the video game. I enjoy being a hunter, exploring tiles, uncovering horrors, and fighting through fast, brutal encounters.

It’s all about tactical aggression. Push forward, strike hard, and manage your stamina to survive. Every attack feels tense, and like in the digital version, one bad move can ruin your run.

I like how the game forces you to stay bold but smart. It nails that high‑risk, high‑reward energy. Like the PlayStation classic, it’s an adrenaline-fueled survival game. The campaign structure is also pretty awesome.

Why we chose it

It’s all the tense, fast‑paced combat that made Bloodborne iconic, with campaign play that keeps you invested run after run.

Missions unfold across multiple sessions, and choices shape future encounters. The miniatures are gorgeous, grotesque monsters and hunters that feel like they leapt off the screen. The board tiles drip with atmosphere. Setting this up on the table feels like summoning the video game into real life.

My Verdict: I love how unforgiving Bloodborne: The Board Game is. It’s tough, so winning feels incredible. 

Get Bloodborne: The Board Game on Amazon

What do board gamers say?

Mighty_Jim
It’s not just a cash grab or the typical dice-chucking/boxes of minis game…the gameplay is low luck, high strategy, and compelling.

finalattack123
One of my favourite games.

3. Resident Evil 3 The Board Game [Best Survival Horror Experience]

Resident Evil 3 The Board Game - Best Survival Horror Experience
Our Score
9.5
Type of gameSurvival horror
Number of players1-4
Recommended age14+
Average playtime90-120 min
Genre/MechanicHorror/Cooperative Adventure
Best forFans of survival horror
What I likedThe suspense and unpredictability

One wrong move, and Nemesis is on your tail. Resident Evil 3: The Board Game throws you into the chaos of Raccoon City’s streets. Every corner feels like a trap. It’s a nonstop survival horror game dread.

Zombies block paths, supplies are scarce, and Nemesis can appear when you least expect it. When my group plays, we pick our favorite characters and jump in. What I like most is how Nemesis isn’t just a boss fight. He stalks you across scenarios, adding relentless pressure to every move.

Why we chose it

Resident Evil 3: The Board Game blends smart co‑op play with the terrifying unpredictability of Nemesis. Every session feels like a desperate fight to stay alive.

Even the board design mirrors the horror. The Grave Digger map section adds tight, claustrophobic tension that continues the game’s heart‑pounding tone.

My Verdict: Resident Evil 3: The Board Game is brutal, tense, and atmospheric. It’s a must‑play for genuine panic at the table.

Get  Resident Evil 3 The Board Game on Amazon

and

Get  Resident Evil 3 on Eneba

What do board gamers say?

DamtheMan50
I still consider RE2 the best of the bunch for one-off scenarios

TheCheeseDictator
I really enjoy it. My only issue with the game is, like many SteamForged games, the base box is limited to replay-ability. You really need the expansions for the whole story.

4. The Witcher: Old World [Best Lore‑Driven Fantasy Adventure]

The Witcher: Old World - Best Lore‑Driven Fantasy Adventure
Our Score
9.2
Type of gameAdventure strategy
Number of players2-5
Recommended age14+
Average playtime90-150 min
Genre/MechanicQuesting/Area Control
Best forFans of the Witcher universe
What I likedThe progression, PVP and how it matches different players’ tastes

Step into the boots of an aspiring witcher from one of the legendary schools in The Witcher: Old World. Instead of just following Geralt’s story, you create your own. You’ll train, hunt monsters, and sometimes clash with rival witchers across a massive map.

You’re always training, upgrading cards, and adding powerful new abilities that change the way your witcher fights. Stack combos for raw damage, or build a more tactical deck that controls enemies. The progression feels rewarding as Ghouls and Harpies get tougher. And the optional player‑vs‑player duels add a spicy competitive edge.

Why we chose it

The Witcher: Old World blends monster hunts, progression, and story-driven choices into one epic package. Perfect if you’ve ever wanted to channel your inner monster‑hunter.

The board is gorgeous, full of locations pulled straight from the video game, and the miniatures make the world feel alive. It’s a lore-drive RPG game for fans who want deep themes with crunchy mechanics.

My Verdict: I love how it feels sprawling yet personal. Perfect for anyone who wants to live their own Witcher tale.

Get The Witcher: Old World on Amazon

and

Get The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings on Eneba

What do board gamers say?

langames3333
I played it solo and with the vanilla game. It was fun! But def gonna add the expansions bit by bit

Dino-Wang
The gameplay was super fun, a little light on strategy, very long, but super engaging.

5. Dead Cells: The Board Game [Best Fast‑Paced Roguelite Action]

Dead Cells: The Board Game - Best Fast‑Paced Roguelite Action
Our Score
9.2
Type of gameRoguelike action
Number of players1-4
Recommended age12+
Average playtime40-80 min
Genre/MechanicRoguelike/Exploration
Best forFans of fast-paced action
What I likedThe chaos and speed of gameplay

No turns. No waiting. Dead Cells: The Board Game takes the frantic roguelite energy of the video game and drops it onto the table. Everyone acts at once, chaining attacks, dodges, and movements into one nonstop flow.

It’s fast, chaotic, and ridiculously fun with a group. You grab loot, upgrade your gear, and push through enemies in quick bursts. Sometimes you’re steamrolling rooms, sometimes you’re barely making it out alive.

Pro tip

Communicate constantly during the action phase. Chaining abilities works best when players coordinate combos. Set up allies for big strikes instead of acting solo.

The momentum is addictive and the modular board shifts each playthrough, so it always feels fresh. The artwork pops with bright colors inspired by the game’s bold pixel look. It’s one of the most exciting co-op roguelites I’ve played.

My Verdict: If you want fast action with friends, pick up Dead Cells: The Board Game. It’s fluid, replayable, and perfect for game nights that thrive on chaos.

Get Dead Cells: The Board Game on Amazon

and

Get Dead Cells on Eneba

What do board gamers say?

BlizzardMayne
It’s pretty fun. There’s some clever card play. How you unlock abilities makes it feel quite rogue-like, which is so far pretty satisfying.

SamHydaelyn
I like it. It’s quite far from the same gameplay as the video game, but I think they did a pretty good job simulating the concepts and the core gameplay loop, but as a card game.

6. Frostpunk: The Board Game [Best Moral Dilemma Survival Strategy]

Frostpunk: The Board Game - Best Moral Dilemma Survival Strategy
Our Score
9
Type of gameSurvival strategy
Number of players1-4
Recommended age16+
Average playtime120-150 min
Genre/MechanicResource management/Dilemma
Best forFans of challenging strategy
What I likedThe tough calls and the tension

The frost never lets up. In Frostpunk: The Board Game, every coal you burn keeps the city alive, but every choice chips away at its soul. It’s a grim strategy game where you and your group assign workers, manage resources, and build structures to hold back an endless winter.

Resources are low. Do you enact Child Labour or emergency shifts? Both impact the community’s hope and well-being. I like how the game forces tough, ethical decisions. You’re not just balancing wood and food, you’re deciding how far you’ll go to keep society alive.

Pro tip

Don’t ignore morale. You can stockpile coal and food, but if your people lose hope, the city fails fast.

With a towering generator piece that dominates the table, the board and pieces capture the bleak theme of the video game.

My Verdict: Grim but brilliant. Frostpunk: The Board Game has tension, tough calls, and a survival experience you’ll talk about long after it ends.

Get Frostpunk: The Board Game on Amazon

and

Get Frostpunk on Eneba

What do board gamers say?

Toraco21
...even losing is fun. The difficulty and the way the game can easily spiral out of control is very appropriate to the setting.

GRANDxADMIRALxTHRAWN
Yasss! 😎 I have it and love it!

7. DOOM: The Board Game [Best High‑Octane Tactical Shooter]

DOOM: The Board Game - Best High‑Octane Tactical Shooter
Our Score
9
Type of gameTactical combat
Number of players2-5
Recommended age14+
Average playtime120-180 min
Genre/MechanicTactical/Miniatures
Best forAction and shooter game lovers
What I likedNonstop action

DOOM: The Board Game is pure carnage in a box. One player controls the endless horde of demons, while everyone else becomes a heavily armed marine. It’s asymmetrical, fast, and full of blood‑pumping moments right out of the video game.

Every game feels like a showdown. As a Marine, you’re blasting through hallways, grabbing guns, and chaining Glory Kills to stay alive. As the Invader, you’re flooding the board with demons and pushing the Marines to their limit.

Why we chose it

It’s the chaos of DOOM reimagined as a battle of wits. Marines charge in, the Invader floods the board with demons, and every clash feels cinematic.

I love how tactical it feels, you’re still making smart positioning calls, but the pace never slows down. The minis are awesome too. From towering Barons of Hell to swarms of imps, they give the whole setup that over‑the‑top DOOM game intensity.

My Verdict: DOOM: The Board Game is brutal, tense, and ridiculously fun. Perfect if you want high‑octane combat on game nights.

Get DOOM: The Board Game on Amazon

and

Get DOOM on Eneba

What do board gamers say?

georgfrankoo
10/10 would play a doom board game

WhensBloodborne2
It’s alot of fun tbh. Balanced alittle too much in the demons favor but still totally winnable for the marines

8. Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game [Best Stealth and Tactics Adaptation]

Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game - Best Stealth and Tactics Adaptation
Our Score
9
Type of gameStealth strategy
Number of players1-4
Recommended age14+
Average playtime60-120 min
Genre/MechanicStealth/Tactical
Best forFans of stealth and strategy
What I likedThe cunning and sandbox gameplay

Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game nails the stealth action of the video game. You play as Snake and allies, sneaking across maps, dodging guards, and completing missions that demand patience and timing. Combat takes a backseat.

For tense games like Metal Gear Solid, success comes from smart movement, gadgets, and teamwork. I like how sandbox‑style choices carry over. The modular board shifts layouts. While enemy patrols follow clear patterns, even one mistake makes them lethal. Every mission increases anxiety.

Why we chose it

It’s rare to see stealth work in board games, but Metal Gear Solid makes every mission feel like a live op where silence is survival.

Do you split the team for efficiency or move slowly to stay hidden? That balancing act keeps the game sharp. The minis and art nail the atmospheric, tactical feel, making the table look like a live op.

My Verdict: Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game is a must if you love tense, cooperative stealth. The suspense is constant, and wins feel cinematic.

Get Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game on Amazon

and

Get Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain on Eneba

What do board gamers say?

Glum_Lime1397
...this is one of the best board games I’ve ever played…10/10

VanessaHeartless
It’s actually an incredibly complex and faithful attempt to distill the experience of playing Metal Gear Solid into board game form, and it takes some swings.

9. Dark Souls: The Board Game [Best Punishing Boss‑Battle Challenge]

Dark Souls: The Board Game - Best Punishing Boss‑Battle Challenge
Our Score
8.9
Type of gameDark fantasy
Number of players1-4
Recommended age14+
Average playtime90-120 min
Genre/MechanicMiniatures/Exploration
Best forFans of challenging gameplay
What I likedThe brutal challenges, winning hits even harder

One wrong move and you’re dead. Every hallway hides danger in Dark Souls: The Board Game, where survival is just as punishing as the video game that inspired it. You and your team explore deadly dungeons, fight mobs, and eventually face off against massive bosses eager to crush you if you’re careless.

Pro tip

Don’t rush into bosses, Grind through smaller encounters first for gear and upgrades. It makes survival possible.

Every move must be strategic as it captures the “die, learn, retry” loop perfectly. You’ll fail, regroup, upgrade your gear, and try again. Each encounter teaches you something new about positioning, stamina management, and timing your attacks.

The miniatures are stunning. Giant, detailed bosses dominate the board, making fights both epic and terrifying.

My Verdict: If challenge excites you, Dark Souls: The Board Game delivers in spades. Failure feels like part of the journey, and victory is always sweeter after the struggle.

Get Dark Souls: The Board Game on Amazon

and

Get Dark Souls: Remastered on Eneba

What do board gamers say?

RadiantTurtle
Dark Souls is primarily a dungeon crawler with great boss fights.

Ramusxx
I love it. I had to make some adjustments to the rules to speed up the game and make it more casual but the minis, the bosses and discovery is a lot of fun.

10. Gloomhaven: The Board Game [Best Legacy‑Style Tactical RPG]

Gloomhaven: The Board Game - Best Legacy‑Style Tactical RPG
Our Score
8.9
Type of gameCooperative Adventure
Number of players1-4
Recommended age14+
Average playtime90-150 min
Genre/MechanicCampaign, Tactical Combat
Best forFans of epic campaigns
What I likedThat the board game came first

Few board games can claim legendary status but Gloomhaven: The Board Game is one of them. It wasn’t born from a video game; instead, it was so good, so massive, it inspired its own digital version.

Why we chose it

It’s the rare board game so groundbreaking it defined a genre and spawned a video game.

The box is huge, the artwork immersive, and the branching campaign ensures every run feels unique. Here, you and your party take on a legacy‑style dungeon crawler. You’ll pick from a variety of classes, each with its own abilities. Character upgrades come from loot, perks, and persistent progression.

You’ll crawl through dungeons, battle monsters, and make campaign choices that permanently alter the story world. What makes it shine is the card‑driven combat system. No dice, just tense, tactical decisions every single turn. I love how it forces you to think ahead, balancing powerful plays against exhaustion.

My Verdict: With sheer scope and unrivaled depth, Gloomhaven is the pinnacle of dungeon crawling games.

Get Gloomhaven: The Board Game on Amazon

and

Get Gloomhaven on Eneba

What do board gamers say?

gamerdaddy
My biggest complaint about Gloomhaven is that it kept me from playing other games for so long. We’ve been playing this beast for almost a YEAR and have not gotten bored of it.

ax0r
My group has played 47 separate missions…The game continues to be interesting and engaging, even as some of our characters become overpowered.

11. This War of Mine: The Board Game [Best Emotional Storytelling Experience]

This War of Mine: The Board Game - Best Emotional Storytelling Experience
Our Score
8.9
Type of gameSurvival narrative
Number of players1-6
Recommended age18+
Average playtime45-120 min
Genre/MechanicSurvival/Cooperative Narrative
Best forFans of storytelling
What I likedThe storybook mechanic and the artwork

You’re not a hero here. In This War of Mine: The Board Game, you’re a civilian caught in a warzone, starving, exhausted, and desperate to see tomorrow. It’s raw, intense, and unlike anything else I’ve played.

This is one of the most immersive story games you’ll find on the table. The artwork and components drive home the forlorn, desperate atmosphere of a war-torn city. Simple decisions, like who eats or who risks going out at night, leave a lasting impact.

Why we chose it

It masterfully explores war’s human cost, offering grim ethical choices and unforgettable storytelling.

You scavenge for food, craft essentials, and try to keep morale from breaking. The storybook mechanic is an emotional rollercoaster that pulls you into tough scenes and dictates outcomes. You’re never ready for what’s next.

My Verdict: If you want a game that makes you feel, not just play, this one stays with you long after it ends.

Get This War of Mine: The Board Game on Amazon

and

Get This War of Mine on Eneba

What do board gamers say?

digitaldavis
One of the best board game experiences I’ve ever had, and I’ve been playing hobby games since the early ’80s. This is really something special.

SamHydaelyn
I’m glad I played. IMO the designers accomplished their goal of showing the real cost of war…I do think they did some great system design.

12. Sid Meier’s Civilization: A New Dawn Board Game [Best Streamlined Civilization Builder]

Sid Meier's Civilization: A New Dawn Board Game - Best Streamlined Civilization Builder
Our Score
8.7
Type of gameCivilization building
Number of players2-4
Recommended age14+
Average playtime120-240 min
Genre/MechanicBuilding/Strategy
Best forFans of civilization games
What I likedThe concise take on the classic IP

From ancient empires to modern powerhouses, Sid Meier’s Civilization: The Board Game lets you build a nation that stands the test of time. It’s a streamlined 4X experience. Expand, explore, and innovate your way to history‑spanning dominance. It’s the classic Civilization game experience but in less time.

The clever focus‑row system solidifies the strategic depth. The power of your actions grows the longer you wait to use them. It forces you to plan turns ahead, balancing short‑term needs against long‑term strategy.

Why we chose it

Civilization: A New Dawn trims the complexity of traditional Civ games. It still keeps the drama of advancing through eras and pursuing different win conditions.

You can achieve victory through science, culture, economy, or military might. All while working to protect your expanding empire from rivals. The large, modular board and vibrant artwork bring the sweep of history to life right on your table. It’s rewarding and endlessly replayable.

My Verdict: Short on time but need a Civ fix? Civilization: A New Dawn is a fantastic, tighter pick. 

Get Sid Meier’s Civilization: A New Dawn Board Game on Amazon

and

Get Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Eneba

What do board gamers say?

GiraffeandZebra
One of my top 5 games. We get together and play it every New Year’s Day. We treat it as a day event and take our time with it.

AudraOnReddit
This is my absolute favorite game.

13. Stardew Valley: The Board Game [Best Cozy Cooperative Farming Sim]

Stardew Valley: The Board Game - Best Cozy Cooperative Farming Sim
Our Score
8.5
Type of gameCooperative farming
Number of players1-4
Recommended age13+
Average playtime45-90 min
Genre/MechanicFarming/Crafting
Best forFans of farming sims
What I likedThe chill pace and co-op gameplay

After all the chaos and combat, Stardew Valley: The Board Game is a deep breath. It’s a comforting adventure where you and your friends build the farm of your dreams. It feels like stepping off the screen and into a world full of charm.

The colorful artwork matches the video game perfectly. Its bright tokens and detailed board layout make the table feel alive. I love how each decision feels simple yet rewarding.

Why we chose it

It translates Stardew’s cozy charm into tabletop form. A game where farming, fishing, and friendships feel just as rewarding as winning.

Watering fields, fishing in rivers, or befriending villagers all feel meaningful. The gameplay is cooperative and relaxed. You’ll plant crops, mine for resources, and care for animals while balancing tasks through the seasons.

It’s expansive too. Seasonal decks and the winter-time crunch make every campaign fresh and replayable.

My Verdict: A gentle, heartwarming co‑op that’s perfect for families, date nights, or anyone craving something wholesome.

Get Stardew Valley: The Board Game on Amazon

and

Get Stardew Valley on Eneba

What do board gamers say?

javispin
Me and my friends have had a lot of fun every time we’ve played it. It’s especially fun if you’ve played the video game before. It really feels like you and your friends are cleaning up stardew valley by playing a bunch of fun mini games

Zulias
Is it a -FUN- game? Yes. And it makes you want to play Stardew valley more. With the right group it’s very nostalgic and makes for fun stories.

14. Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Combat Zone [Best Tactical Cyberpunk Skirmish]

Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Combat Zone - Best Tactical Cyberpunk Skirmish
Our Score
8.2
Type of gameTactical Combat
Number of players1-4
Recommended age14+
Average playtime45-90 min
Genre/MechanicCyberpunk/Tactical Combat
Best forFans of cyberpunk themes
What I likedThe 3D board and standees

Night City is dangerous, and Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Combat Zone throws you right into the firefight. It’s a fast‑paced skirmish game. You command a crew of edgerunners against gangs, mercs, or even Arasaka Corporation’s elite forces.

The action is sharp and cinematic. You’ll move miniatures through cover, chain cybernetic powers, and unleash brutal combos in a system that rewards bold tactics. Hesitate, and you’re done.

Why we chose it

It captures Night City’s high‑stakes combat through a fluid skirmish system full of tough calls.

Each character is customizable, with skills and gear that completely shift your strategy. The modular 3D city layouts and cyberpunk‑styled minis bring Night City’s neon grit straight to your table. Constant crew matchups make this one of the most intense cyberpunk games out there.

My Verdict: If you’re after tactical adrenaline, Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Combat Zone hits hard and fast.

Get Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Combat Zone on Amazon

and

Get Cyberpunk 2077 on Eneba

What do board gamers say?

Hojo847
This one is fun, streamlined and fairly easy to learn. It certainly can require a bit of strategizing but its got enough factions and options to equip your team that you can customize your approach.

cybersmily
I enjoyed it. Not as complicated as some wargames not a simply as others...

15. Dorfromantik: The Board Game [Best Relaxing Puzzle Builder]

Dorfromantik: The Board Game - Best Relaxing Puzzle Builder
Our Score
8
Type of gamePuzzle Strategy
Number of players1-6
Recommended age8+
Average playtime30-60 min
Genre/MechanicTile Placement/Relaxation
Best forCasual and puzzle lovers
What I likedRelaxing and building the landscape

Not every board game is about battling monsters or gunning down enemies. Dorfromantik: The Board Game invites you to slow down, lay tiles, and build something beautiful together. Like the video game, it’s peaceful, meditative, and surprisingly strategic.

You and your group place hexagonal tiles to grow villages, rivers, forests, and train tracks across the table. I love how the landscape slowly takes shape. Every placement feels small but meaningful.

Why we chose it

It’s one of the few adaptations that captures relaxation perfectly while still offering clever, strategic play.

You’ll also complete quests, like connecting streams or expanding farmland. It’s a soft layer of goals without the pressure. The pastel artwork is gorgeous, and the board presence is charming in a way that feels instantly relaxes.

My Verdict: Dorfromantik: The Board Game is a calming co‑op that shines when you want a chill and uplifting game night.

Get Dorfromantik: The Board Game on Amazon

and

Get Dorfromantik on Eneba

What do board gamers say?

Shaymuswrites
The Dorfromantik…a nice change of pace as a relaxing cooperative experience.

Top-Masterpiece2729
One pretty easy to pick up is Dorfromantik, board game version. Not too complicated but still fun.

16. Horizon: Zero Dawn – The Board Game [Best Cinematic Monster‑Hunting Adventure]

Horizon: Zero Dawn - The Board Game - Best Cinematic Monster‑Hunting Adventure
Our Score
7.8
Type of gameAdventure Combat
Number of players1-4
Recommended age14+
Average playtime60-120 min
Genre/MechanicMiniatures/Strategy
Best forFans of the video game
What I likedThe minis and the artwork

Hunting a Thunderjaw on the tabletop is every bit as intense as it sounds. Horizon: Zero Dawn – The Board Game throws you and your allies into cooperative hunts where every move matters.

You’ll track machines across the map, lay traps, and use tactical positioning to outsmart enemies like the Sawtooth and Bellowback. I love the boss‑centric design and the teamwork needed for battles.

Pro tip

Spread out during fights. Flanking machines gives more tactical options and prevents allies from being wiped out in one sweep.

The miniatures are standouts. Huge, detailed machines facing off against sleek hunter minis, all set against vibrant tiles that bring the world to life. Every hunt feels like a puzzle, forcing you to combine gear and skills to stand a chance. 

It’s one of the most epic adventure games you can play on a board.

My Verdict: Horizon: Zero Dawn – The Board Game is as strategic, tense, and cinematic as its video game. 

Get Horizon: Zero Dawn – The Board Game on Amazon

and

Get Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered on Eneba

What do board gamers say?

fries_and_depression
My favourite board game, but keep in mind each game can take a few hours to fully play all five rounds…

Duck_Feet
It’s fun but you have to modify some rules to make it more interesting/challenging in my opinion.

17. Divinity: Original Sin The Board Game [Best Cooperative Story‑Driven RPG]

Divinity: Original Sin The Board Game - Best Cooperative Story‑Driven RPG
Our Score
7.5
Type of gameCooperative RPG
Number of players1-4
Recommended age14+
Average playtime60-120 min
Genre/MechanicRole-playing/Adventure
Best forRPG enthusiasts
What I likedHow story-driven it is & all the replayability

One moment you’re allies, the next your choices spark conflict and change the story forever. That’s the magic of Divinity: Original Sin – The Board Game.

Set in Rivellon, this sprawling campaign is loaded with exploration, secrets, and branching quests shaped by group decisions. I like how the elemental combat translates so well to the table. 

Why we chose it

It captures the video game’s signature player freedom and elemental combat in a tabletop system that feels limitless.

You can electrify water, ignite oil, or freeze enemies. And clever positioning makes combos devastating. Coordination and timing are everything.

The miniatures and tiles look fantastic, bringing dungeons and battles to life. What also stands out is the sheer amount of narrative content. No two runs feel the same. Its gentle learning curve paired with rewarding mechanics makes every session engaging.

My Verdict: If you want freedom, depth, and tactical creativity on your table, Divinity: Original Sin: The Board Game checks all the boxes.

Get Divinity: Original Sin – The Board Game on Amazon

and

Get Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition on Eneba

What do board gamers say?

Gorfmit35
It is a good game, a long game and the character customization is probably the best I’ve seen in a board game.

qnightESO
...it was really cool that we explored just one of the many ways the story could have gone. It would be replayable imaking different decisions.

18. Deep Rock Galactic: The Board Game [Best Teamwork‑Focused Co‑op Experience]

Deep Rock Galactic: The Board Game - Best Teamwork‑Focused Co‑op Experience
Our Score
7.5
Type of gameCooperative Mining
Number of players1-4
Recommended age10+
Average playtime45-90 min
Genre/MechanicExploration/Resource gathering
Best forFans of cooperative play
What I liked

Rock and stone! Deep Rock Galactic: The Board Game brings the cult‑favorite dwarf‑shooter to the tabletop. You and your squad dive into dangerous caverns, mine minerals, and fight off swarms of alien bugs. It’s frantic, funny, and all about teamwork.

The miniatures are a standout for me, from chunky dwarves to massive bugs, and the board spreads across the table like a living cave system. It’s easily one of the most exciting team‑focused cooperative games out there.

Pro tip

Stick together. Splitting up makes it harder to mine efficiently and survive swarms.

Each mission has a new cave layout thanks to modular tiles, echoing the random tunnels of the video game. And resource management matters as much as combat. Use ammo too early and you’ll pay for it when the hive arrives!

My Verdict: If you want chaotic teamwork, humor, and tension. Deep Rock Galactic: The Board Game is a guaranteed blast to play with friends.

Get Deep Rock Galactic: The Board Game on Amazon

and

Get Deep Rock Galactic on Eneba

What do board gamers say?

Zapapala
It’s a good bit of fun. It’s not very complex and plays very fast and easy. We also play the videogame and I can say that the BG captures the feeling of the game quite well.

Bugstaughtme
I’m a huge fan of both the video game and the board game. I think it’s a really faithful adaptation for the feel of the game.

19. Sniper Elite: The Board Game [Best Hidden‑Movement Stealth Strategy]

Sniper Elite: The Board Game - Best Hidden‑Movement Stealth Strategy
Our Score
7.3
Type of gameStealth Strategy
Number of players1-4
Recommended age16+
Average playtime40-70 min
Genre/MechanicStealth/Tactical movement
Best forFans of precision tactics
What I liked

Silence. Shadows. One wrong move and you’re caught. Sniper Elite: The Board Game captures the nerve‑wracking tension of stealth perfectly.

It’s an asymmetrical hidden‑movement game. As the Sniper, you sneak across the board, dodge patrols, and line up the perfect shot while guards suspect every shadow. As a Defender, you control squads of guards, sweep areas, set traps, and try to pin down the Intruder.

Pro tip

As the Sniper, misdirect early. Force Defenders to waste actions chasing shadows so you can set up the real shot later.

I like how every turn is a battle of wits. The Sniper plans escape routes in secret, while guards must rely on deduction and coordination. The board design feels immersive, with clean artwork that makes it easy to track patrol zones and hidden paths.

My Verdict: If you like tension, bluffing, and deduction, this is a brilliant showdown of stealth versus pursuit.

Get Sniper Elite: The Board Game on Amazon

and

Get Sniper Elite on Eneba

What do board gamers say?

Mart_10
I played it as well multiple times and had fun every single time.

oniony
Sniper Elite is a game of two halves. It’s quite difficult to find the sniper before their first objective and then it’s really hard for sniper to slip through the net. I actually quite like that aspect.

20. Buffalo Games – Pac-Man: The Board Game [Best Nostalgic Family Arcade Game]

Buffalo Games - Pac-Man: The Board Game - Best Nostalgic Family Arcade Game
Our Score
7
Type of gameFamily Game
Number of players2-5
Recommended age8+
Average playtime20-40 min
Genre/MechanicChase/Strategy
Best forClassic arcade game fans
What I likedNostalgia is off the charts

*waka waka!* The classic arcade chase comes to your table with Pac‑Man: The Board Game. It’s light, quick, and instantly familiar. You play as Pac‑Man, gobbling dots, dodging ghosts, and grabbing those glorious power pellets.

The twist is that while one player controls Pac‑Man, the others play the ghosts, working together to trap him. I love how simple and competitive it feels. Turns are fast, the rules are easy to teach, and the gameplay loop is exactly what made the digital version iconic.

Pro tip

As Pac‑Man, don’t grab every pellet right away, save a power pellet for when the ghosts close in.

The board even features a 3D Pac‑Man that moves around the maze, giving it a playful table presence.

My Verdict: Nostalgia meets party game energy. Perfect for families, casual nights, or anyone who grew up with the arcade original.

Get Pac‑Man: The Board Game on Amazon

and

Get Pac‑Man World Re‑PAC on Eneba

What do board gamers say?

GreenThunderBolt
played a lot of the video game in my day, and this game feels true to the source material. I’m surprised by how well the game was able to be adapted to the table.

Nambot
I actually played this as a kid. It’s kind of fun in a novelty sort of way

My Overall Verdict

Video game board games used to have a bad reputation. Too many early releases felt shallow or gimmicky. But today the genre has finally matured. Many adaptations have official websites, rulebook pages and videos to help teach gameplay. They’re even YouTube channels dedicated to the format.

Designers are respecting the source material and making genuinely great tabletop games. These aren’t just tie‑ins anymore, they reach new fans and stand tall beside the best board games in any collection. They provide some of the most exciting, innovative designs you can play today.

For RPG fans → The Witcher: Old World. It delivers rich lore, monster hunts, and character progression that make you feel like you’re living your own Witcher story at the table.

For survival fans → Frostpunk: The Board Game. This one shines with moral dilemmas and city‑building tension that captures the brutal resilience of the original video game.

For action fans → DOOM: The Board Game. Fast, tactical, and asymmetric. Marines versus demons feels just as frantic and bloody as playing it on a console.

For story‑driven gamers → This War of Mine: The Board Game. Few board games create emotional weight like this one. It’s an unforgettable experience built on tough choices and human cost.

FAQs

What is the best board game based on video games?

For me, it’s Slay the Spire: The Board Game. It captures the addictive roguelike deck‑building perfectly and works great as a co‑op. If you’re into “just one more run” gameplay, this one’s hard to beat.

What is the difference between video games and board games?

Video games are digital and fast, while board games are physical and social. Both tell great stories, but video games automate the rules and visuals, while board games shine in face‑to‑face strategy and table presence.

What is better, board games or video games?

Honestly, neither. Board games give you laughs around the table. Video games give you pure immersion. Playing both is the sweet spot, especially when your favorite video game has a board game version too.

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Jo Anna Bradshaw

Contributing Writer | Crafting Engaging Tales from the World of Games

I’m a long-time lover of words and games. My gaming journey started when I was young, and I’ve been chasing the thrill of strategy and storytelling ever since. I lean toward games that make me think. Whether it’s old-school board games like Monopoly or digital favorites like Wordle and Mario Kart. I also enjoy stepping away from the screen to enjoy the outdoors and a change of pace. Usually my latest game finds me while I'm casually browsing. I love seeing what’s new in the gaming world and I'll try anything that piques my interest.

