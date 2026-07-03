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The top esports are competitive games with millions of players and fans worldwide. Big tournaments, huge prize pools, and professional careers show that skill and strategy matter more than ever.

This guide highlights the top titles, what makes them stand out, and why players keep returning for every match.

I researched tournaments and community feedback to find the games defining competitive gaming today. From fast-paced shooters to strategic MOBAs and precise fighting games, these esports are shaping the scene and driving its growth.

Our Top Picks for the Best Esports Games

Out of all the games in the esports scene, a few stand out above the rest. And looking at the numbers, the hype, and how each game holds up competitively, these are standouts:

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (2016) – A mobile MOBA phenomenon built for fast, competitive play. Its short matches, simple controls, and thriving pro scene, especially across Southeast Asia, make it one of the most-watched esports worldwide. League of Legends (2009) – First spot belongs to League of Legends. Its most recent World Championship reached a peak of 6.94 million viewers, the biggest number ever seen in esports. Counter-Strike 2 (2023) – Counter-Strike 2 follows close behind. The game has already distributed millions in prize money during 2026‘s early months, proving its continued financial viability and competitive appeal.

As strong as these esports games are, they’re just the tip of the iceberg. The esports world is filled with games that have built massive followings, supported talented pros, and shaped entire genres. Now, let’s check out the rest of the top contenders.

30 Top Esports Games That are Changing Competitive Gaming

These top esports games push the limits of competitive gaming with deep strategy, fast-paced action, and massive audiences. They give professional players a stage to prove their skills and create career opportunities, all while giving immersive experiences to millions of fans worldwide.

Let’s continue to the list of the top esports games available today.

1. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang [Best Mobile Esports Game]

Our score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Android, iOS Year of Release 2016 Developer Moonton (a subsidiary of ByteDance) Average Playtime ~10–15 minutes / match Best for Fans of Fast-paced mobile MOBA gameplay

No mobile title has shaped esports quite like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. It has defined the mobile MOBA genre by combining accessibility, competitive balance, and a thriving regional scene. With lightning-fast matches and simple touch controls, it’s the go-to competitive experience for mobile players across Asia, particularly in Southeast Asia, where its professional leagues dominate viewership charts.

Since I was a child, my dream has always been as simple as playing for a team,… Before, I used to just watch a lot of League of Legends international tournaments. Seeing their struggles and winning moments motivated me to become who I am today and inspired me. -Karl Tzy

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) and its global counterpart, M5 World Championship, have turned the game into a global esports staple. In 2024, the M5 World Championship drew over 5 million peak viewers, proving that mobile esports can rival PC and console titles in hype and scale.

Each team of five heroes battles across a familiar three-lane map, but success hinges on coordination, timing, and adaptability. Quick decision-making and teamwork decide every victory, rewarding both casual players and professional teams alike.

As of 2026, Moonton continues to expand its esports ecosystem, increasing prize pools and international collaborations. The M6 World Championship is set to feature its largest prize pool yet, cementing Mobile Legends as the undisputed king of mobile esports.

When people think about Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, I want to be one of the first names that pop into mind for esports, he said. And winning a few world championship titles to me, that’s the best feeling in the world. -MobaZane

My Verdict: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is the perfect blend of accessibility and competition. No matter if you’re a casual player or an aspiring pro, it brings nonstop action and an esports experience rivaling the biggest PC titles.

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2. League of Legends [Best Multiplayer Strategy Game]

Our score Enebameter 9.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, macOS Year of Release 2009 Developer Riot Games Average Playtime ~30–45 minutes / session Best for Fans of Strategic team-based MOBA gameplay

No other title in esports comes close to League of Legends. It has perfected the multiplayer online battle arena formula, creating the template for modern success in the best strategy games category. In the first quarter of 2025, it saw more than 230 million people tune in, topping global charts.

This Worlds is another challenge for me and another place where I can learn. I will try to learn and practice as much as possible in the time I have. -Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok)

Its major tournaments, such as the League of Legends World Championship, commonly known as Worlds, are global spectacles. These events consist of best-of-battle teams from various regional leagues, including heavy hitters from South Korea, China, Europe, and North America.

The competitive structure of the game revolves around two esports teams of five champions. The goal is simple: destroy the enemy base. But behind that are layers of strategy, map control, and quick decisions that elevate it among the best multiplayer games. Each game is never the same, and that is what draws players and viewers in.

This season, Riot Games (the game publisher) has taken the game to a whole new level. The prize pool for MSI was increased from $250,000 to $2 million, and Worlds 2025 now features the biggest prize pool at a staggering $5 million.

I think it’s very hard to play out the game if you don’t trust each other, because it is mostly a team game nowadays. If you’re able to execute what you want to execute, you will probably succeed. A lot of the compositions just kind of push buttons and go in, and it works out more often than not. There needs to be more trust in our team. -Froggen

Backed by rising prize pools and powerhouse teams like T1 and Team Liquid, League of Legends is growing stronger every season and remains an esteemed part of the esports World Cup, which is exactly why it ranks at the top of our top esports games.

My Verdict: League of Legends is an iconic esports title that continues to dominate the scene. If you’re into fast-paced, strategic battles, this one remains a must-play.

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3. Counter‑Strike 2 [Best Tactical Shooter]

Our score Enebameter 9.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of Release 2023 Developer Valve Corporation Average Playtime ~30–45 minutes / session Best for Fans of Precision aiming and tactical teamwork

Ask any FPS fan about serious shooters, and chances are they’ll mention Counter-Strike. Sitting at the top of the best FPS games, this title has a rich esports history. Its latest entry, Counter-Strike 2, has hit the stratosphere when it comes to competitive video gaming.

My whole game is built upon instinctive actions that are taken to the absolute. That’s why I manage to play well. I trust myself, I’m confident in my instincts, and I believe that I can make the right decision. -donk

In the first months of 2025, it distributed $4.83 million in prize money. It also recorded more than 99 million hours viewed on Twitch in the 1st quarter and held the top position for that period.

The goal of the game is simple. Two teams of five aim to either plant or defuse the bomb or eliminate the opponent’s strength. This simplicity enables incredible complexity of the execution. Each new round feels almost like a fresh IQ puzzle, even for pros who’ve run the maps 10,000 times.

I feel great in Counter-Strike 2; for me, it’s the same game as CS:GO. Initially, it was tough, but I adapted. I want to show everyone that with the change of the game, I won’t change my attitude, playing style, etc. I want to demonstrate that if you work hard and believe in yourself, you can achieve anything. When I play in tournaments, I don’t think about the rating, whether my game is good or bad, I just try to play as well as possible. -ZywOo

Behind the scenes, the tournament organizers are making smart moves. PGL (one of the major companies organizing top-tier tournaments for the game) now guarantees a payout within two weeks after events. They have also launched a dedicated third-place match format for more competitive depth. With regular updates, packed tournament calendars, and world-class esports teams, Counter-Strike 2 is keeping both pros and fans fully engaged – and if you’re looking to personalise your experience while watching or playing, checking out the best music kits CS2 has to offer is a great place to start.

My Verdict: Counter-Strike 2 is a game that rewards precision, strategy, and teamwork, which makes it the top choice for FPS enthusiasts and competitive players alike.

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4. Dota 2 [Best Competitive MOBA]

Our score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of Release 2013 Developer Valve Corporation Average Playtime ~35–45 minutes / session Best for Fans of Complex strategic MOBA with high skill ceiling

Dota 2 remains a pillar of the multiplayer online battle arena genre and a major force in popular esports games. The International 2024 in Copenhagen drew over 1.5 million concurrent viewers, even with a smaller prize pool of around $2.6 million. And this is proof that the game’s high-stakes drama pulls in audiences and dozens of esports organizations, whether the prize pool is at its highest or not.

You can do a million things and everything can work. -Johan “n0tail” Sudenstein

Beyond the main event, a packed 2025 calendar keeps its esports ecosystem moving. Valve and PGL are rolling out tournaments like BLAST Slam II and multiple Wallachia seasons, each offering prize pools from hundreds of thousands to over a million dollars.

Besides, what makes Dota 2’s competitive scene unique is its depth. Matches are tactical marathons with roles, drafts, and timing, pushing teams to work out multi-layered plans. That complexity draws in hardcore audiences and adds weight to its long-standing esports history.

The upcoming International 2025 is returning to Europe, Copenhagen, in September. And Valve is planning a more balanced qualifier system, sustainability steps, and enhanced broadcasts. For fans, that means bigger stage production and fresh twists on familiar formats!

I see it in a lot of ways similar to basketball. Just like a 5 on 5 game where you kind of have to work together and utilize each other’s strengths and synergizing everything together. The teamwork, and the trust, and the sacrifice, those are all true for every single team sport. -Jeremy Lin, NBA player

My Verdict: A pillar of the esports world, Dota 2 remains the go-to for competitive MOBA players. Its strategic depth and high-stakes tournaments keep it relevant and exciting.

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5. Valorant [Best Team-Based FPS]

Our score Enebameter 9.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2020 Developer Riot Games Average Playtime ~30–40 minutes / session Best for Fans of Tactical FPS with unique agent abilities

Valorant is a first-person shooter that has gained popularity in the competitive gaming world in a very short period. In March’s Masters Bangkok event, it hit a record 4.3 million peak viewers. Following this success, its place among the top esports games in 2026 has become more solidified.

It’s great. In every tournament that I’ve played up to this point, I’ve gotten continuously, progressively better in terms of placing or performance or however, whatever you want to base it off of. I see myself as improving every single event, not only as an individual like mechanical skill, confidence, whatever but also just as a team. So it’s a great feeling. -Cryocells

The game has its own global tournament system called the Valorant Champions Tour, or VCT. esports teams from different parts of the world compete in it. The best ones face off in big events with huge prize money. This year, top esports teams like T1 and EDward Gaming earned a combined total of more than $8 million by winning tournaments.

What sets Valorant apart is its sharp design, layered team mechanics, and the cosmetic world surrounding it – yes, I’m talking about those coveted Valorant skins. The 5V5 format of the game creates intense round-based competition where each decision carries weight. So, it becomes important for teams to change their play positions regularly and learn the right way to establish their agents.

There’s so much more re: mental and maturity to work on, but we all want to win and we work hard. I can confidently say this team is one of the hardest working teams I’ve ever been on, from the coaching staff to the players. -Zellsis

Each agent can have a unique skill set, which adds more layers to the gameplay. Pro esports teams often construct their team lineups around certain agents to pull off specific strategies. It makes each match more exciting.

My Verdict: A fresh take on the FPS genre, where every match feels unique. Valorant is ideal for players who enjoy team-based gameplay with a tactical edge.

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6. PUBG Mobile [Best Realistic Battle Royale Experience on Mobile]

Our score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Android, iOS Year of Release 2018 Developer Lightspeed & Quantum Studios Average Playtime ~20–30 minutes / match Best for Fans of Tactical shooters, realistic battle royale gameplay

PUBG Mobile brought the battle royale revolution to mobile devices, transforming the genre into a truly global phenomenon. Players drop into massive maps like Erangel and Miramar, scavenge for weapons, and fight to be the last one standing – all from the palm of their hands. Known for its realistic ballistics, tense pacing, and vast variety of weapons, PUBG Mobile strikes the perfect balance between accessibility and tactical complexity.

The mammoth vehicle was a game-changer for me. I even named it Manny with my squad. We were driving it around like it was GTA, and trust me, that’s fun. -Habeeb

The game’s competitive scene is among the strongest in mobile esports, with events like the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) drawing millions of viewers worldwide. Professional players and teams from across Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas battle it out for enormous prize pools and regional pride.

From grassroots communities to international championships, the game continues to inspire a generation of mobile players and content creators. Its combination of realism, strategy, and high-stakes competition keeps players coming back season after season.

Nothing groundbreaking for competitive play in terms of the features, but if these changes make it to official tournaments, they’ll definitely change the dynamics. -Gho$t

My Verdict: PUBG Mobile is the definitive mobile shooter for fans of precision, tactics, and survival. Every match tells a story of tension, teamwork, and triumph.

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7. Fortnite [Best Battle Royale Game]

Our score Enebameter 8.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android Year of Release 2017 Developer Epic Games Average Playtime ~20–40 minutes / session Best for Fans of Creative battle royale with building mechanics

Before Fortnite, nobody took battle royale seriously. The game flipped the script. Now it’s one of the best TPS games, proving that massive multiplayer formats can deliver heart-stopping competitive moments, ones worth millions in prize money.

I love playing the game, it’s definitely the longest I’ve invested in a game for content on my channel and it’s a credit to Epic for continually updating the playing landscape. I think it’s also just important to take breaks and time to yourself when needed, to make sure you balance your personal and professional life, but I genuinely love what I do and am so fortunate to be a content creator. -Lachlan Power

To date, the game has distributed over $193 million in prize money in different esports tournaments. This makes it the second-highest-paying game in esports history. Solo and duo formats of Fortnite provide individual achievement recognition alongside team-based competitions. This is a major appeal to different competitive preferences within the broader esports market.

Gameplay-wise, Fortnite mixes fast building and sharpshooting. Watch a Fortnite match, and you’ll see why it’s more than a game. It’s part shooter, part construction simulator, and part chess match. Players don’t just battle. They come up with entire strategies in moments, making every game a crazy, off-the-wall spectacle.

Above all, Fortnite‘s biggest strength in the esports industry might be how easy it is to jump in. The game keeps players of all skill levels chasing wins – and climbing the Fortnite ranks. Mobile esports opportunities through Fortnite have opened professional competition. Players can now drop into a pro lobby from a console, a tablet, or a budget laptop and still compete head-to-head.

Fortnite still has a place in my heart because I wouldn’t be where I am now without it. Being a pro in Fortnite taught me what it takes to go pro in a game, the amount of time and dedication required. -benjyfishy

My Verdict: Fortnite redefined competitive gaming that offers an experience that combines building, shooting, and strategy. A top-tier choice for all types of players.

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8. Arena of Valor [Best Mobile MOBA Esports Game]

Our score Enebameter 8.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2016 Developer TiMi Studios Average Playtime ~10-20 minutes / session Best for Fans of Fast-paced MOBA gameplay, similar to League of Legends

Arena of Valor has quickly established itself as one of the most exciting mobile MOBA games in the esports world. With fast-paced 5v5 gameplay, players must work together to control the map, secure objectives, and battle for victory.

I know it’s the most popular MOBA game in the East and I believe it will be in the West as well. In the near future, I think the whole world will play AoV. -Pich

The game offers a wide range of unique heroes, each with their own abilities and strategic roles, which creates endless possibilities for team compositions and strategies.

Arena of Valor has grown into a dominant esports force, particularly in Southeast Asia, where the game enjoys a massive player base. The game’s competitive structure is well-supported by regional and international tournaments, with the World Cup offering a $5 million prize pool for top teams.

Whether played on the go or at a professional level, the game maintains its competitive edge by frequently updating heroes, maps, and gameplay mechanics to keep the experience fresh.

The mobile esports scene has seen rapid growth, and Arena of Valor stands at the forefront, with a competitive environment that appeals to both casual players and esports professionals. It’s a dynamic, high-skill game that rewards team coordination and strategic thinking.

Most people are really against mobile esports. I think people are starting to open up to it a little bit more, but the vast majority of people that are into esports are really against mobile. Personally, I think they’re kind of closed-minded. They did the same thing for consoles for a long time too. -Tanner ‘Rest’ Scadden

My Verdict: For fans of mobile esports and MOBA gameplay, Arena of Valor is unmatched. It guarantees exhilarating gameplay, a thriving competitive community, and large-scale events that make it an essential title for competitive mobile gaming.

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9. PUBG: Battlegrounds [Best Tactical Battle Royale]

Our score Enebameter 8.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Mobile (Android & iOS) Year of Release 2017 Developer KRAFTON Average Playtime ~20–30 minutes / session Best for Fans of Realistic tactical battle royale

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, has played a major part in shaping competitive gaming. Dropping 100 players into a massive map and letting strategy decide the outcome was a fresh take when it launched, and it still delivers intense moments today.

Honestly, I worked really hard. I had some talent as well. More than anything, I think we were able to do that well because our team was very well-balanced. After all, PUBG is a team game. It’s not a game where a team rises high with one individual doing well, so I’m really thankful to my former teammates. -Loki (Park Jung-young)

Events like the PUBG Global Series 2025 brought together top-tier players and big-name teams like Gen.G, NAVI, and Twisted Minds. They fought it out for a huge prize pool, while fans watched in the millions across platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

PUBG runs smoothly on both PC and mobile, which has helped it grow fast in the mobile esports space. The mobile version is especially huge in South and East Asia, where local leagues and sponsor-backed tournaments draw serious competition and big crowds. Those regions continue to be a key part of PUBG‘s long-term esports plans.

Even with new games coming out, PUBG has kept its own lane. The mix of tactical gameplay and high-stakes moments keeps it relevant. A lot of casual players still tune in to pro matches, whether to pick up new strategies or just to watch the final circles play out with everything on the line.

When I go to get kills, my teammates always brief me of other things and gather valuable information, and they make it easy for me to deal damage or pick up kills. Even when I’m in danger, I have faith in my teammates when I play, that they will protect me. I think that’s why I’m able to deal damage and pick up kills. -Pio (Cha Seung-hoon)

My Verdict: This one is a battle royale with real depth and tension. If you’re into strategic play with a mix of action and suspense, PUBG is hard to beat.

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10. Honor of Kings [Best Chinese Mobile Esports Game]

Our score Enebameter 8.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android (China-exclusive) Year of Release 2015 Developer TiMi Studios Average Playtime ~10–20 minutes / session Best for Fans of MOBA games with deep lore and historical themes

Honor of Kings is the flagship mobile esports title in China, where it boasts millions of active players.

The game’s combination of accessible controls and deep strategic gameplay has made it a cultural phenomenon, with players competing in intense 5v5 matches to destroy enemy towers and claim victory. Each hero in the game has a unique set of abilities, offering players the chance to create customized team compositions to maximize their chances of success.

I think playing professionally is more challenging than streaming. Sometimes, there’s also a demand for you to go live streaming as a pro player. Sometimes, it’s when you’re just done scrimming or watching replays. Sometimes, it drains your mental health as a team. Like, it was so tiring. -Muhammad ‘inYourdreaM’ Rizky Anugrah

The competitive scene for Honor of Kings is massive, particularly in China, where it has become the centerpiece of mobile esports. With major tournaments offering $10 million in prize pools, the game is a mainstay in international esports competitions.

As the game continues to expand globally, it’s attracting competitive players from all over the world, contributing to its growth in popularity and esports infrastructure.

This year, Honor of Kings remains a dominant force in the mobile esports scene, with constant updates and fresh hero releases keeping the gameplay exciting and engaging. Its massive player base, frequent tournaments, and huge prize pools make it an essential esports title for competitive mobile players. To stay ahead, look for best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online and fill your in-game wallet.

In League of Legends and Wild Rift, if you’re a jungler, you need to gank and get an early game lead for your team. But in Honor of Kings, it’s different. You need to farm first. You’re not handling the early game. In the mid game, that’s where you need to shine. -Justine ‘Juschie’ Tan

My Verdict: For players looking for high-stakes mobile esports action, Honor of Kings is perfect for an exciting and ever-evolving experience. Its deep strategic gameplay and massive tournaments make it a top choice for competitive mobile gamers.

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11. Free Fire [Best Mobile Battle Royale for Fast-Paced Esports Action]

Our score Enebameter 8.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Android, iOS Year of Release 2017 Developer Garena Average Playtime ~10–15 minutes / match Best for Fans of Mobile shooters, quick battle royale matches, team-based competition

Free Fire has become a mobile gaming juggernaut, dominating the battle royale scene with its accessible gameplay, quick matches, and intense competitive structure. Designed specifically for smartphones, each match lasts about ten minutes – perfect for players who crave fast, action-packed rounds. The game’s tight shooting mechanics, smooth performance on mid-range devices, and diverse character abilities make it both approachable for newcomers and deep enough for veterans.

I dedicated my life to Free Fire and the game changed my life. -Nobru

With over a billion downloads globally, Free Fire has built one of the largest esports ecosystems in mobile gaming. Regional tournaments like the Free Fire World Series attract millions of viewers, offering multi-million-dollar prize pools and showcasing the best teams from Latin America, Southeast Asia, and India.

The game’s constant updates, character reworks, and collaborations with real-world brands ensure it stays fresh year after year – cementing its legacy as a global mobile phenomenon.

We’re witnessing one of the worst championship formats ever created by Garena, where the winner isn’t the best team, the team with the most regularity or consistency, but rather the team that’s in the middle/top of the table and gets lucky enough to achieve a Booyah in the 9th round! -Nobru

My Verdict: Free Fire is the ultimate mobile battle royale – fast, tactical, and wildly competitive. No matter if you’re climbing ranked ladders or watching global tournaments, it delivers nonstop adrenaline.

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12. Apex Legends [Best Battle Royale Hero Shooter]

Our score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Developer Respawn Entertainment Average Playtime ~20–30 minutes / session Best for Fans of Hero-based battle royale with movement focus

Apex Legends is another of the most popular titles among the biggest esports games this year. The first ALGS-Open welcomed 160 teams in New Orleans, including professionals and rising troops, fighting for a $ 1 million prize pool in acute LAN days. That scale alone shows how competing games have increased around the match Royale Hero Shooter.

I wouldn’t ask to change the game at all. In terms of the core mechanics, I think Apex is perfect. I don’t think you need to nerf aim assist or change the movement or how the characters look. Respawn just needs to refine what they have – what they have at the core is amazing. -ImperialHal

Year 5 entered with eye-catching upgrades. Strict regional locks vanished, E-District joined the map rotation, and now there are Legend bans that force captains to scrap and rethink their game plans. Fans love how each match now feels healthy.

The Year 4 Championship in Sapporo pulled in over 34,000 fans, and the Daiwa House Stadium was packed. Online, Apex Legends hit around 540,000 peak viewers, putting it in the same league as some of the biggest names in esports.

Even with constant patch updates and meta changes, teams like Team Falcons and Reject Winnity are finding their rhythm and gaining real fan bases. Mobile esports is booming, event formats keep evolving, and Apex Legends is clearly a top-tier title right now.

I used to care about pressure when I first started playing the game, but streaming helps a lot. Having a lot of people watch you there, that helped me with all that stuff. I don’t get nervous for people watching me anymore. -DarkZero

My Verdict: A must-play for fans of battle royale and hero shooters. Apex blends fun gameplay with strategic depth, which keeps players engaged round after round.

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13. Rocket League [Best Sports Esports Game]

Our score Enebameter 7.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2015 Developer Psyonix Average Playtime ~5–10 minutes / session Best for Fans of Competitive vehicular soccer

Rocket League remains a standout in the esports industry because of its unique blend of soccer and high-flying car action. The RLCS Birmingham Major in March drew over 287,000 peak viewers. Though it was slightly down from previous years.

I try to play as smart with my team as I can and try to always improve. I think my advantage is my stream community. I play a lot of ranked and enjoy playing the game, so I can only improve with that I think. -Kaydop

But despite that dip, the Grand Final between Karmine Corp and The Ultimates kept fans glued to their screens. Psyonix and BLAST enhanced the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) this year with a total $5 million prize pool and introduced a new 1v1 format alongside the standard 3v3 competition.

Format updates also brought “Last Chance Qualifiers” and expanded the World Championship to 20 teams. Regions now cover Europe, North America, South America, MENA, APAC, and Sub‑Saharan Africa, showing how global the esports market has grown.

These changes give underdog teams a real shot and broaden the competitive pool for viewers. Psyonix is also making sure things last behind the scenes. The publishers are updating contracts and improving prize money. Even the in-game shop is changing, swapping tokens for credits, which shows a commitment to long-term stability.

What makes me an elite player? My general positioning and my decision-making. I’m consistent, and I’m not a flashy player at all. I’m not trying to do some crazy stuff on the wall and roof and shit. Just keep it simple. -Turbopolsa

My Verdict: This one is a unique take on sports games that brings non-stop excitement. Rocket League guarantees something fresh for both casual and pro players alike.

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14. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege [Best Tactical Team Shooter in Esports]

Our score Enebameter 7.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Year of Release 2015 Developer Ubisoft Montreal Average Playtime ~20–25 minutes / match Best for Fans of Tactical shooters, strategy-focused team play

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is a masterclass in tactical precision and teamwork. Unlike run-and-gun shooters, Siege rewards patience, coordination, and map knowledge. Every wall, ceiling, and floor can be breached or reinforced, creating an intense cat-and-mouse dynamic where every decision counts. With over 60 unique operators – each with distinct gadgets and abilities – the possibilities for strategy are endless.

Over nine years, I’ve accumulated around 17,000 hours… Most of that during my year-long stint as a professional player. -Yannic “Caneo” Martin

What keeps Siege alive nearly a decade after release is its dedication to evolution. Regular balance patches, operator reworks, and new maps ensure the meta never stagnates. From high-level tournaments like the Six Invitational to ranked ladder grinds, Siege has carved its place as one of the most respected esports shooters.

It continues to shine as a prime example of how deep tactical gameplay can sustain a global esports community, with teams like G2 and FaZe Clan showcasing just how strategic FPS competition can be.

For me, Rainbow Six Siege is like Counter Strike combined with chess. You don’t have to aim with such extreme precision, but the game is far more strategic than other tactical shooters. -Yannic “Caneo” Martin

My Verdict: Rainbow Six Siege is the ultimate thinking person’s shooter. Its precision, intensity, and teamwork-driven gameplay make every round a mental chess match.

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15. GeoGuessr [Best Geography-Based Esports Game]

Our score Enebameter 7.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Web browser, iOS, Android Year of Release 2013 Developer GeoGuessr AB Average Playtime ~10–20 minutes / session Best for Fans of Geography, puzzle-solving, exploration

GeoGuessr transforms geography into a thrilling competitive experience. Dropping players into a random location via Google Street View, the challenge is simple yet addictive – figure out where you are using only visual clues. What began as a fun educational game has evolved into a fast-paced esports title with official leagues, global tournaments, and fierce one-on-one matches.

At its core (GeoGuessr) is a mental game. It’s just you and you’re using whatever knowledge you (have)… but there is definitely some strategy into it… You’re not going to know the exact location, like the 5k, every single time. That’s just impossible. So, you do have to play a game of what we call hedging. So, there is definitely that element of strategy. -Radu C

The secret to GeoGuessr’s success lies in its blend of skill, intuition, and memory. Expert players can identify countries from the color of soil, power lines, or even the shape of road signs. It’s as much about observation as it is about deduction, rewarding those who truly pay attention to detail.

Its accessibility – being playable from any device – combined with an active Twitch and YouTube community has transformed GeoGuessr into a cultural phenomenon. Watching pros guess the correct country in under two seconds never stops being jaw-dropping.

I really fully believe anyone is able to do this. -Trevor Rainbolt

My Verdict: GeoGuessr proves that esports isn’t just about reflexes – it’s about intelligence, pattern recognition, and world knowledge. It’s geography turned into adrenaline.

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16. Street Fighter [Best Fighting Game Esports]

Our score Enebameter 7.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 (Street Fighter VI) Year of Release 1987-2023 Developer Capcom, Dimps Average Playtime ~5–15 minutes / session Best for Fans of Competitive fighting games

Street Fighter is without a doubt one of the most iconic fighting games and esports titles ever made. From its debut in 1987 with Street Fighter to its most recent release, Street Fighter VI in 2023, it’s been a constant presence in competitive gaming.

You need to practice execution. A lot of times people drop combos and if you drop combos you lose. So execution is a really huge key, practice your execution. -Justin Wong

The Street Fighter esports scene has been thriving for decades. The game has become the backbone of fighting game tournaments, with huge events like the Evo Championship Series drawing players from around the world.

By 2026, the level of competition is mind-blowing, with top players battling for a massive prize pool that’s pushing $1 million in some events. That’s no small feat for a game that’s stayed relevant for so long!

What makes Street Fighter great in esports is that it’s easy to get into but hard to master. Whether you’re watching high-flying combo specialists or defensive strategists, every match has a unique feel. Button mashing alone is not enough – you have to understand your opponent, adapt, and pull off moves with perfect timing.

What started out as a friendly competition on arcade machines between friends evolved into something that most couldn’t imagine modern esports without, and that’s exactly why Street Fighter is so amazing.

Usually, I train by thinking about opponents’ habits and patterns instead of playing for long periods of time. So I prepared for Top 8 and I spent a lot of time practicing setups to beat EVO’s top 8 players. I think it was a successful strategy for winning. -Infiltration

My Verdict: Street Fighter is a true esports legend. No matter if you’re a casual fan or a competitive player, its deep mechanics and high stakes make it a standout.

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17. Call of Duty [Best Fast-Paced Shooter]

Our score Enebameter 7.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X/S Year of Release 2003-2024 Developer Infinity Ward (Warzone 2.0), Treyarch (Black Ops 6), Raven Software Average Playtime ~15–30 minutes / session Best for Fans of Fast-paced, competitive FPS action

Ever since the first game in the series was released in 2003, Call of Duty has always dabbled in competitive play. However, it wasn’t until shortly after the release of the first Modern Warfare game in 2007 that it started evolving into a full-on eSport. These days, it’s hard to imagine the esports scene without games like Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

For us, it’s more about staying consistent and staying motivated to practice every day, and it’s kind of something i tell my team every day. I’m like, all right, just love this game for like six more weeks. Think it’s the best game ever, love this thing, love it so much. -Clayster9

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gained popularity in the esports world after becoming part of the 2025 esports World Cup in Riyadh. The July tournament will distribute $1.8 million in prize money, which establishes Black Ops 6 as a prominent tournament this year. Players and spectators alike are counting the days and swapping strategy tips online.

For longtime fans keeping track of the Call of Duty games, Black Ops 6 stands out as a fresh yet familiar chapter in the franchise’s competitive legacy. It brings refined gunplay and esports-ready features that align perfectly with today’s fast-paced standards.

But while Black Ops 6 will inevitably get replaced by the next mainline Call of Duty game, Warzone, which is now going under the name Warzone 2.0, keeps pulling players back in, year after year, with what it’s always done well: top-tier battle royale gameplay, fantastic gunplay, fast-paced action, and a map that never stops evolving.

I played competitive Call of Duty from 2008 non-stop to 2020. Like 12 full years, and it’s like that was 12 years of coming home after school at the time, scrimming six, seven hours a day non-stop for 12 years. It’s like, when you when you add that up like 12 years of eight hours a day, it wasn’t like routine set schedules like, there was like a pride aspect where you just wanted to get on, and get better, and you wanted to grind every single day. -Aches

When Verdansk made its return, viewership spiked. That event pulled in 163,000 peak viewers on Twitch, the highest for any Warzone tournament so far. The game’s also headed to the esports World Cup in Riyadh this summer. Last year’s event had 21 pro teams competing for a $1 million prize. The 2025 edition is expected to bring the same kind of intensity.

Both Warzone and Black Ops 6 have dropped recent patches packed with new weapons like the RC10, LC10, and EFAR, along with fresh maps and game modes. These regular updates keep the esports scene buzzing, help maintain strong weekly viewership, and push teams to keep adapting in every tournament.

My Verdict: Call of Duty is a legendary franchise that continues to deliver top-tier esports action. If you want fast, intense shooting action, CoD has you covered.

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18. Call of Duty: Warzone [Best Battle Royale Esports Shooter]

Our score Enebameter 7.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2020 Developer Infinity Ward, Raven Software Average Playtime ~20–30 minutes / match Best for Fans of Fast-paced tactical shooters and large-scale multiplayer combat

Call of Duty: Warzone redefined the battle royale genre with its mix of lightning-fast gunplay, cinematic intensity, and tactical depth. From Verdansk to Urzikstan, every map delivers massive, high-stakes encounters where survival depends on quick thinking and precise shooting. With constant updates, new operators, and seasonal events, Warzone has remained one of the most engaging live-service shooters in the world.

Its biggest strength lies in how it merges accessibility with skill expression. No matter if you’re dropping solo or running quads, every match feels unpredictable yet perfectly balanced. The integration of Modern Warfare 3 weapons and progression systems keeps the game evolving, offering endless opportunities to experiment with new loadouts and playstyles.

For pros against other pros, it’s definitely raised the skill-gap. You just have to play a lot smarter now if you want to go for high-kill games. You have to be slower and smarter. -Jukeyz

Beyond competition, Warzone thrives because of its community and content ecosystem. Streamers, pros, and casual players all share the same battlefield, fueling its unmatched popularity.

The meta in Warzone is always changing … Adaptability is your greatest asset. -Samantha

My Verdict: Call of Duty: Warzone is battle royale perfection – tense, cinematic, and endlessly replayable. If you crave adrenaline-fueled firefights and top-tier competition, this is your warzone.

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19. EA Sports FC [Best Soccer Simulation Esports Game]

Our score Enebameter 7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Switch, Switch 2 Year of Release 2025 Developer EA Romania, EA Canada, Electronic Arts Average Playtime ~10–15 minutes / session Best for Fans of Competitive players, fans of realistic soccer gameplay

EA Sports FC builds on the legacy of its predecessors, FIFA, giving the world a soccer simulation that is both incredibly detailed and fast-paced. With improved graphics, smoother player animations, and a more intuitive control system, this game pushes the boundaries of realism in the soccer genre.

I’m just really happy that everyone has helped me throughout my whole career, but this is the beginning and I just want to win every tournament from now on and I know that I’m good enough to do it. -Vejrgang

EA Sports FC brings to life the sport’s most iconic teams, stadiums, and the best players, where fans are getting the most authentic soccer experience available in esports today.

The game continues to thrive in the competitive scene, with the Global Series offering top-tier tournaments with $5 million prize pools. In addition to the esports tournaments, Ultimate Team remains the cornerstone of the game, where players build their dream teams, compete in ranked modes, and chase rewards through daily challenges.

The game’s dynamic approach to player performance and deep customization ensures that no two matches are the same, which makes it an exhilarating experience for both players and spectators.

It’s important to get the basics right. You need to focus on the basics before you move onto the more advanced stuff. Then you can build your game from there. -ManuBachoore

My Verdict: If you’re a football fan, EA Sports FC is your go-to title for top-tier football action. The combination of realism, deep customization, and a constantly evolving esports scene makes it a must-play in the competitive gaming world.

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20. Tekken 8 [Best Fighting Game for Competitive Esports Players]

Our score Enebameter 6.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2024 Developer Bandai Namco Studios, Arika Average Playtime ~10–15 minutes / match Best for Fans of High-skill competitive fighting and intense 1v1 matchups

Tekken 8 continues the series’ long-standing reputation for high-intensity 3D combat and precise technical depth. Built on Unreal Engine 5, it’s the most visually striking Tekken to date – each punch and kick feels cinematic while maintaining frame-perfect balance.

That’s my life. I don’t want to live a life without Tekken tournaments and fighting games. -Malik Ash

The new Heat System revolutionizes combat, rewarding offense and creating faster, more aggressive gameplay. Characters like Jin, Kazuya, and Paul Phoenix feel more dynamic than ever, each offering deep combo potential and a learning curve that rewards mastery.

For competitive players, Tekken 8 offers one of the most skill-expressive experiences in esports. Its tournaments draw massive international audiences, and moments like the Tekken World Tour Finals showcase the precision, mind games, and hype the franchise is known for.

All players will think that it’s unbalanced. I really like Tekken 8 and think it’s fun, but the current system does have some imbalances that I think should be changed. -Jeondding

My Verdict: Tekken 8 represents the peak of fighting game design – visceral, polished, and deeply rewarding. If you thrive on precision, reflexes, and one-on-one mind games, this is your arena.

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21. Teamfight Tactics [Best Auto Battler Strategy Esports Game]

Our score Enebameter 6.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Mac, Android, iOS Year of Release 2019 Developer Riot Games Average Playtime ~25–35 minutes / match Best for Fans of Strategy, deck-building, and tactical decision-making

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) has evolved from a clever League of Legends spinoff into a global strategy phenomenon. It blends the logic of chess with the chaos of RNG card games, forcing players to think three turns ahead while adapting to what fate – and their opponents – throw at them. Each season (“Set”) introduces new champions, traits, and augments, ensuring that no two matches ever feel the same.

You can already tell what’s going to be good, unless they do a huge patch. -k3soju

The brilliance of TFT lies in its balance between skill and adaptability. You need to manage your economy, read opponents’ compositions, and pivot strategies under pressure – all within minutes. The game’s mobile accessibility has made it a hit with both hardcore strategists and casual players alike.

A lot of players will play with a first or eighth approach … I personally heavily prefer a more consistent top four playstyle. -Khroen

My Verdict: Teamfight Tactics is an endlessly replayable strategy battler that rewards intellect, adaptability, and creativity. For players who enjoy planning, risk-taking, and mind games, TFT is unmatched.

Our score 6Enebameter 6.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Year of Release 2019 (Anniversary Edition) Developer Codemasters Average Playtime ~20–30 minutes / race Best for Fans of Realistic motorsport simulation and time-trial competition

Formula 1 2019 Anniversary Edition captures the essence of professional racing like no other simulation. From finely tuned car physics and tire management to dynamic weather systems, every element recreates the split-second intensity of real-world F1 competition. Players can feel the difference between slicks and intermediates, time pit stops, and master DRS for that perfect overtake.

I like reading books, playing racing games. I love the official F1 game and it’s ridiculous because I’ve been playing that game for a living for years. Now I’m in it! -Cem Bölükbaşı

The F1 Esports Series has elevated this title to international recognition, with real F1 teams like Mercedes and Red Bull Racing fielding dedicated esports drivers. Whether you’re racing on Monaco’s tight corners or mastering Silverstone’s sweeping straights, precision is everything.

In some ways, it’s also very much against it, because people are always going to be comparing it to the real thing … you can even pick up a controller and drive. -Opmeer

My Verdict: Formula 1 transforms motorsport into pure competitive art. For anyone seeking the most authentic and pulse-pounding racing experience, it’s the definitive esports driving sim.

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23. Clash Royale [Best Mobile Strategy Esports Game]

Our score Enebameter 6.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Android, iOS Year of Release 2016 Developer Supercell Average Playtime ~3–5 minutes / match Best for Fans of Real-time strategy, mobile competition

Clash Royale revolutionized mobile gaming when it fused collectible card mechanics with real-time tower defense strategy. Quick yet tactical, its 1v1 duels push players to react, predict, and outsmart opponents within minutes. The simplicity of swiping cards hides remarkable strategic depth – every elixir spent counts.

Clash Royale has changed my life, and I am very happy with the recent improvements to the game. -Morten

The Clash Royale League (CRL) turned this mobile hit into a global esports powerhouse. Matches are broadcast worldwide, with pro teams competing for huge prize pools and brand prestige. With its evolving card meta and seasonal updates, the game stays fresh even after nearly a decade.

Its funny how I got into this game. I started with Clash of Clans and then heard of Clash Royale… I liked it a lot, more than Clash of Clans 2. In Clash of Clans it takes a lot of time to upgrade and it can stall you out, but in CR, you just play three-minute games and you upgrade cards instantly, so I liked how fastpaced it was. -Mohamed Light

My Verdict: Clash Royale proves that esports doesn’t need a console or PC to thrive. It’s strategic, tense, and endlessly replayable – mobile gaming at its most competitive.

24. Brawl Stars [Best Casual Mobile Esports Game]

Our score Enebameter 6.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android Year of Release 2017 Developer Supercell Average Playtime ~5–10 minutes / session Best for Fans of Casual, fast-paced multiplayer battles

Brawl Stars brings a unique mix of casual fun and competitive esports action. Players can jump into short, high-intensity 3v3 matches or participate in other game modes, such as Brawl Ball and Gem Grab, to earn rewards and climb the leaderboard.

This game looked like it had a lot of promise. I will have very little competition. There’s so much real estate on the front page and if I just started doing it, then I could ride the wave and get off to a great start so that’s what I did. It also helped that I just took all my video game focus and put it towards Brawl Stars. -Reddyset

The simplicity of the gameplay makes it incredibly accessible, but the competitive depth ensures that players can continuously improve their skills and strategies.

Esports tournaments like the Brawl Stars World Finals feature a $1 million prize pool, and the game’s competitive scene continues to grow with regular updates and new seasonal events.

No matter if you’re a casual player enjoying quick matches or a pro competing in high-stakes tournaments, Brawl Stars will give you a fun and intense experience for all levels of play.

The game’s colorful cast of characters and varied abilities add to the excitement, which makes every match feel fresh. Its engaging multiplayer modes and competitive ladder system provide hours of entertainment, both in solo and team formats.

Every Pro Player (including myself) is always trying to win. We don’t just compete for fun, but rather to win everything possible. It’s important to remember that this isn’t always possible – losses are part of the game and will happen to every team. There is no team that won’t lose a game sooner or later. When this happens the most important aspect is to rewatch the match and look back at what went wrong, or what could be improved. -Joker

My Verdict: For casual esports players, Brawl Stars is a fun, action-packed experience with a competitive edge. Its easy-to-learn mechanics, combined with a thriving competitive ecosystem, make it one of the best casual esports games in mobile gaming.

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25. Marvel Rivals [Best Hero-Based Shooter Esports Game]

Our score Enebameter 6.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2025 Developer NetEase Games Average Playtime ~15–20 minutes / match Best for Fans of Hero shooters and fast-paced team combat

Marvel Rivals takes the hero shooter format and supercharges it with iconic Marvel characters. In 6v6 battles, players combine powers in spectacular team-based showdowns. Heroes like Iron Man, Loki, and Scarlet Witch feel unique yet balanced, each with ultimate abilities that can turn fights in seconds.

I might be playing this game for the rest of my life. I genuinely might be playing this game for the rest of my life. -Shroud

Maps feature destructible terrain and environmental synergy – Spider-Man can swing through collapsing skyscrapers while Doctor Strange opens portals mid-combat. The result is fast-paced chaos that rewards teamwork and creativity.

Our team has been waiting since August 2024 for Marvel Rivals esports to take off, and with orgs like Sentinels joining, that’s finally happening! -Finnsi

My Verdict: Marvel Rivals is a spectacular evolution of the hero shooter genre – dynamic, explosive, and full of personality. A dream come true for both Marvel fans and esports competitors.

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26. Overwatch 2 [Best Team-Based Hero Shooter]

Our score Enebameter 6.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2022 (Overwatch 2) Developer Blizzard Entertainment Average Playtime ~10–20 minutes / match Best for Fans of Team coordination, fast-paced tactical shooters

Overwatch 2 modernizes Blizzard’s hero shooter for a new generation. With a 5v5 format and a growing roster of heroes, every match demands quick thinking, perfect aim, and seamless communication. The game’s balance of strategy and chaos creates moments of pure adrenaline – one ultimate can decide everything.

We’ve all dedicated our lives to this game. We’re all around each other so much, and even when we’re not playing, we’re talking about the game. And even in our alone moments, we’re thinking about it. You even have dreams about it. -Super

Each hero, from Tracer to Ramattra, adds unique tactical layers to every composition. Blizzard’s frequent updates provide balance and keep the meta alive.

Players who have invested significant time into unlocking heroes, skins, and ranks sometimes look into ways to sell Overwatch account securely while preserving its value through trusted platforms.

Overwatch was the first real esport I got into. I started playing back when it launched on this terrible computer at my house that barely worked. But still, I couldn’t stop playing. All my friends were hooked right away, and we all managed to hit top 500 on the leaderboards. Then we formed a team, and I got a better computer. -super

My Verdict: Overwatch 2 combines intensity, teamwork, and heart. It’s chaotic yet coordinated – proof that hero shooters remain one of esports’ most electrifying genres.

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27. World of Warcraft [Best MMORPG Esports Game]

Our score Enebameter 6.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS Year of Release 2004 Developer Blizzard Entertainment Average Playtime ~1–3 hours / session Best for Fans of MMORPGs, PvP arenas, large-scale raids

World of Warcraft stands as one of gaming’s longest-running competitive ecosystems. Its esports scene thrives through the Arena World Championship (AWC) and Mythic Dungeon International (MDI), where teams battle for glory, strategy, and precision execution.

It’s a super competitive game, maybe not as big as the other games, but it’s still following through really good. -Whaazz

Players must master dozens of abilities, coordinate cooldowns, and adapt to ever-changing class balances. Each patch refreshes the competitive landscape, rewarding skill and adaptability.

Not only do I enjoy playing with my teammates, but it’s also the feeling of winning… winning just feels amazing. -Snutz

My Verdict: World of Warcraft continues to define MMORPG competition. It’s deep, challenging, and legendary – a game that has shaped esports history for two decades.

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28. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves [Best Retro-Inspired Fighting Game Revival]

Our score Enebameter 6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2025 Developer KOF Studio Average Playtime ~10–15 minutes / match Best for Fans of Retro fighters, combo-heavy combat

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves revives SNK’s beloved franchise with modern flair. The updated visuals, rollback netcode, and reworked combat system deliver the best of both worlds – retro charm and modern precision. Players can chain devastating combos, perform parries, and engage in lightning-fast duels that demand skill and timing.

This game is something special. -MenaRD

Beyond its technical polish, the game also embraces the spirit of arcade-era competition. From its vibrant art style to its high-energy soundtrack and character rivalries, City of the Wolves feels like a celebration of the genre’s golden age – reimagined for today’s players and streaming audiences alike.

New game, new club, new challenge! I’m excited to prove myself in the upcoming tournaments, play in front of a live audience, and fight for trophies! -Cloud805

My Verdict: Fatal Fury combines nostalgia, style, and competitive energy. It’s a triumphant return that reaffirms SNK’s legacy in fighting game history.

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Our score Enebameter 5.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2021 Developer Arc System Works Average Playtime ~10–20 minutes / match Best for Fans of Stylish visuals and deep combo systems

Guilty Gear -Strive- remains the standard-bearer for anime fighters. Its fluid animation, explosive effects, and relentless combat deliver an experience that’s both technical and beautiful. Whether you’re executing perfect Roman Cancels or reading your opponent’s next burst, Strive rewards precision and creativity in equal measure.

When I picked up Strive casually, started having a lot of fun with it, and decided to enter a bracket one day just for the hell of it. And then 10 months later here we are! Overall though this scene and community (Strive specifically) is just so, so welcoming and cozy compared to FPS scenes, and I’m confident in saying this is absolutely where I belong. -Umisho

What truly sets Guilty Gear -Strive- apart is how it bridges artistry and accessibility. The hand-drawn visuals and soundtrack by Daisuke Ishiwatari make every match feel like a rock concert, while refined mechanics let newcomers grasp the basics without dulling the high-level depth that veterans crave. It’s a fighting game that respects both its competitive roots and its creative soul.

The game is fun, and I like being surrounded by so much excitement. -Hotashi

My Verdict: Guilty Gear -Strive- fuses art and combat into one breathtaking package. For players who value style, skill, and spectacle, it’s a masterpiece.

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30. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate [Best Platform Fighting Esports Game]

Our score Enebameter 5.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2018 Developer Bandai Namco Studios, Sora Ltd. Average Playtime ~5–10 minutes / match Best for Fans of Competitive platform fighters and classic Nintendo characters

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate celebrates gaming history through fast-paced, chaotic brawls where reflexes meet creativity. With over 80 characters – from Mario and Link to Sephiroth and Sora – it’s a platform fighter with near-infinite match variety.

Definitely, I’ve been saying this since the game came out. Game is really balanced. -MkLeo

The community-driven Smash esports scene continues to thrive through tournaments like Genesis, Smash Con, and The Big House, with prize pools rivaling major fighting titles. Its enduring grassroots energy and crossover appeal have made it one of the most beloved esports globally.

It’s hard. It’s very hard. Emotionally, physically, it’s very hard to keep winning tournaments, even if it looks easy. -MkLeo

My Verdict: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the ultimate blend of nostalgia, mastery, and mayhem. It’s not just a fighting game – it’s an esports institution.

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Beyond Traditional Esports

When we think of esports, we usually picture League of Legends, Rocket League, or Counter-Strike, right? But there’s a whole world of competitive gaming that goes beyond the traditional, and it can be just as exciting.

There are plenty of games that have stepped outside the box.

Chess as an Esport

It may sound weird at first, but chess has now officially entered the esports scene, and it’s incredibly captivating. Watching a grandmaster make those mind-bending moves in front of thousands online is no less intense than any MOBA game, especially now that the prize pool for major chess tournaments is on the rise.

Microsoft Excel World Championship

There are also some totally unique competitions, like the Microsoft Excel World Championship. Yes, you read that right. A tournament where players race against the clock to solve complex problems in Excel, bringing in competition, skill, and precision, much like competitive video games. The fact that this even exists shows how esports can stretch into just about any realm.

Speedrunning Tournaments

Let’s not forget the rise of speedrunning, where players race to complete a game as fast as possible, often using crazy techniques and glitches. Events like SGDQ (Summer Games Done Quick) are huge, raising millions for charity while pushing players to break records. These aren’t your typical professional tournaments, but the thrill they bring is almost unmatched.

Modern competitors now use esports AI tools to study these patterns and refine their strategies for maximum efficiency during live matches.

These alternative esports scenes are only growing. From mobile esports tournaments to niche games gaining mainstream attention, the esports ecosystem is expanding in all sorts of unexpected ways. Anything is possible, and that makes it insanely exciting. For players following games like Mobile Legends from regions with restrictions, using one of the VPNs for Mobile Legends can help stay connected to the action. Because who knows what might happen next? Your guess is as good as mine.

My Overall Verdict on the Top Esports Games

When it comes to the top esports games today, there’s something for everyone. The esports scene has evolved to provide experiences that cater to every type of gamer:

For competitive FPS fans → Counter-Strike 2 . A classic tactical shooter with deep strategy and a thriving esports scene, perfect for those who crave precision and teamwork.

. A classic tactical shooter with deep strategy and a thriving esports scene, perfect for those who crave precision and teamwork. For MOBA enthusiasts → League of Legends . The ultimate test of strategy, teamwork, and individual skill, with millions of players competing in one of the most robust esports ecosystems.

. The ultimate test of strategy, teamwork, and individual skill, with millions of players competing in one of the most robust esports ecosystems. For battle royale lovers → Fortnite . Fast-paced action and massive prize pools make it the go-to choice for anyone looking for intense competitive moments.

. Fast-paced action and massive prize pools make it the go-to choice for anyone looking for intense competitive moments. For sports game fans → EA Sports FC . With its realistic gameplay and expansive modes, EA Sports FC is the most authentic soccer experience in esports today.

. With its realistic gameplay and expansive modes, EA Sports FC is the most authentic soccer experience in esports today. For RPG fans → Valorant. A hero-based FPS with deep tactical elements that has strategic gameplay that keeps both pros and casual players coming back for more.

No matter your playstyle, the top esports games today give you something to get excited about.

The esports scene continues to grow, so it’s the best time to gear up with the best gaming PC and your trusty FPS mouse and give these titles a go!

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