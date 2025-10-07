15 Games Like Sleeping Dogs in 2025: Crime Epics & Brawling

I’ve played tons of games like Sleeping Dogs, and to say that any title perfectly replicates its over-the-top crime narrative and gritty martial art action would be a bold-faced lie.

Regardless, I longed for games that feature several elements that made Sleeping Dogs a beloved classic, such as fluid combat, large maps filled with side missions, fun driving mechanics, and themes centered on crime and morality (or lack thereof) .

Drawing from my years as a die-hard action-adventure fan, I’ve picked out 15 standout titles like Sleeping Dogs that’ll give you those familiar, unforgettable thrills of crime-fueled adventures and intense brawls.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Sleeping Dogs

If you fancy yourself a connoisseur who wants nothing but the best games similar to Sleeping Dogs, then look no further than my top picks – all of which are the perfect games to play next if you find yourself needing an extra dose of Sleeping Dogs, but in different flavors:

Grand Theft Auto V (2013) – In terms of sheer scale, GTA V is the undisputed heavyweight champ. It’s not just the massive open world, though; it also gives you three characters to play with, plenty of heists, and enough side activities to keep you busy for months. Yakuza 0 (2015) – When we talk about iconic beat-em-ups accompanied by a gripping story, Yakuza 0 is by far the closest spiritual successor to Sleeping Dogs. This game lets you switch between multiple combat styles, which makes every street fight feel ridiculously satisfying. Watch Dogs (2014) – This one is a cool twist on Sleeping Dogs’ urban crime theme. Instead of relying on martial arts, the game’s unique hacking mechanics let you cause massive traffic pileups, shut down power grids, and even mess with people’s bank accounts.

Not feeling the top picks? Don’t worry, I have more! Just keep scrolling to see 12 more games like Sleeping Dogs, with each title bringing something unique to the table that might just be more to your tastes!

15 Games Like Sleeping Dogs: Fight, Drive, & Be a Crime Boss

Listed below are the 15 best games like Sleeping Dogs that I’ve found over the years – rated and ranked according to both their quality and how closely they resemble Sleeping Dogs’ core gameplay, themes, combat mechanics, story, and overall feel.

1. Grand Theft Auto V [Best for Massive Open-World Sandbox]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-World, Action-Adventure, Sandbox Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3/4/5, Xbox 360/One/Series X/S Release Year 2013 Developer Rockstar North Publisher Rockstar Games Average playtime ~ 45 hours

We have a long list ahead of us, so let me get the most obvious and arguably the best game like Sleeping Dogs, out of the way first. I’m of course talking about Grand Theft Auto V, and to a larger extent, the GTA series as a whole, which Sleeping Dogs and a lot of other open-world games like it took inspiration from.

GTA V, being the most recent title in the series as of this writing, stands proudly as one of the most definitive modern sandbox games where you can do just about anything.

Want to take a stolen tank on a joyride like an absolute madman? Rob a bank? Take all sorts of wacky side missions, or just beat up random NPCs just because they looked at you funny? It’s all here!

Why we chose it What makes GTA V such an excellent alternative is its heavy reliance on crime-centric story themes and gameplay mechanics. It’s THE open-world crime sandbox series that all titles in the same genre aspire to be like, and that includes Sleeping Dogs.

This game is the best-selling Grand Theft Auto game (so far). It has the best graphics, vehicular controls, side quest variety, and map size compared to the Liberty City of GTA III and GTA IV – at least until the most anticipated game in decades finally comes out (insert obligatory “I can’t believe we got blank before GTA VI” joke here).

My Verdict: GTA V is just one of those games that need no introduction or an outro. If you’re a fan of Sleeping Dogs and haven’t played it already, then you’re really missing out.

2. Yakuza 0 [Best for Action-Packed Crime Story and Tons of Minigames]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, Beat ’em up, Business Sim Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3/4, Xbox One Release Year 2015 Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Publisher Sega Average playtime ~ 57 hours

If you’re hooked on Sleeping Dogs because you loved the martial arts, I want you to stop scrolling right now and pick up Yakuza 0.

I promise I’m not just saying this because I’m shilling for one of my all-time favorite games. This prequel to the main Yakuza series is arguably the best place to start, which I highly recommend you do ASAP.

This game features two protagonists, Kiryu and Majima, whose origin stories are set in 1980s Japan, and both plots are absolutely phenomenal. Seriously, I was hooked by the end of the first chapter – it’s easily one of the top story games you can play if you’re into crime dramas.

Why we chose it The absurd finishers in Yakuza 0 make every street encounter feel like a mini-action movie, which is exactly the kind of intensity that I think any Sleeping Dogs fan will appreciate. I know I did!

What makes me a die-hard fan of the Yakuza series, personally, is how well it balances its over-the-top comedic moments with the heavier, more dramatic scenes.

However, this game in particular did it best (amongst lots of other things), which is why I personally consider it the best game in the entire franchise.

My Verdict: Yakuza 0 is an absolute must-buy for those of you who are obsessed with titles that feature fleshed-out melee combat mechanics and deeply emotional crime stories – à la Sleeping Dogs.

3. Watch Dogs [Best for Unique Hacking Mechanics]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-World, Action-Adventure, Stealth Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3/4, Xbox 360/One, Wii U Release Year 2014 Developer Ubisoft Montreal Publisher Ubisoft Average playtime ~ 29 hours

Watch Dogs is an interesting detour from the typical open-world crime formula, but it still fits perfectly as a close parallel to Sleeping Dogs.

The debut of this title had an amazing concept that felt genuinely fresh. Basically, you can manipulate the entire infrastructure, from traffic lights to security cameras and even people’s phones to complete your missions or, you know, just for kicks.

Why we chose it Watch Dogs’ brand of gameplay freedom through its hacking mechanics is what makes this title and its entire series stand out from all the other games on this list, and is a very nice add-on to your typical crime open-world shenanigans.

The visual style is a distinct, moody, and almost noir take on modern urban life. And sure, the hacking is the star, but the gunplay and cover-based action in this game are amazing, too, all of which makes it a powerful contender among top open-world games that come with their own, fresh take on the genre.

My Verdict: If you’re a tech-savvy solo player who wants a creative spin on the open world formula, pick this up. It’s perfect for those who want to experience manipulating an entire city through technology instead of just brute force.

4. Mafia: Definitive Edition [Best for Authentic 1930s Crime Drama]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Story-Driven, Action-Adventure, Third-Person Shooter Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Release Year 2020 Developer Hangar 13 Publisher 2K Games Average playtime ~ 12 hours

If you want a break from martial arts and straight chaos, look no further than Mafia: Definitive Edition. This game is a pure, cinematic crime drama, and comes into this list swinging strong with its 1930s, crime-ridden Prohibition Era setting and atmosphere that’s absolutely immersive.

This Definitive Edition completely rebuilt the original game, and the graphics and presentation are absolutely stunning.

Set in the 1930s, this is the origin story of Tommy Angelo, a cab driver who gets drawn into the Salieri mafia family. My favorite part is how Hangar 13 focused on historical authenticity; the driving is deliberately chunky, the city feels real, and every cutscene is movie-quality.

Why we chose it Unlike the huge open world of Sleeping Dogs, Mafia: Definitive Edition is far more linear and character-driven, but that focused structure makes the crime-heavy narrative incredibly powerful.

If you played Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven back in the day, you owe it to yourself to experience the beginning of that timeline again. After all, the quality of this remake truly solidified it as one of the best Mafia games available right now.

My Verdict: Mafia: Definitive Edition is a short but incredibly sweet crime masterpiece, and is a must-play if you’re a series newbie who wants to get in on Mafia II, III, and even the most recent Mafia: The Old Country – all of which are very solid crime RPG games in their own right.

5. Saints Row 2 [Best for Early 2000s Gang Chaos]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open world, Action-adventure, Racing Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Release Year 2008 Developer Volition Publisher THQ Average playtime ~ 26 hours

Saints Row 2 is arguably the best entry in the entire Saints Row series because it perfectly balanced a serious crime story with ridiculous mini-activities (subsequent titles tend to be a little…out there).

You get to fully customize your character and lead the saints back to power, reclaiming the city from rival gangs. The level of customization, from clothing to vehicle modding, is really awesome for its time and lets you make the experience truly your own.

Why we chose it Saints Row 2 hooks me with pure chaos that lets me mess around in the city while building my character my way. The mix of wild mini-games and shooting action keeps me coming back every time I jump into the streets.

This one also offers great third-person shooting action and is definitely one of the best TPS games of its era. It’s a fantastic choice if you want a fun open-world experience without too many rules, which really is just the Saints Row franchise in a nutshell.

My Verdict: If you want to experience the pure, unfiltered mayhem that early 2000s open-world games are known for, you just have to grab Saints Row 2.

6. True Crime: Streets of LA [Best for Old-School East/West Coast Action]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, Open-World, Law Enforcement Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 2, Xbox, Nintendo GameCube Release Year 2003 Developer Luxoflux Publisher Activision Average playtime ~ 11 hours

Okay, let’s throw it back to the early 2000s! Before Sleeping Dogs gave us Wei Shen, we had the original undercover cop open-world experience: True Crime: Streets of LA.

This game was a wild, ambitious pioneer. You play as Nicholas Kang, tearing up the actual streets of a huge, detailed Los Angeles. It was definitely one of the excellent action-adventure games of its time, and it remains a resounding must-play for crime RPG fans to this day.

Why we chose it What always blew my mind about True Crime: Streets of LA, back when I first played it (besides being able to play as Snoop Dogg), was the karma system, which lets you unlock completely different endings – a fun feature that even Sleeping Dogs didn’t have.

I remember replaying it just to see the good ending! It has a fun combo of shooting, driving, and even some light martial arts, which is why it feels like an early ancestor to Sleeping Dogs.

My Verdict: If you want a fun, nostalgic trip back to the early days of the crime-centric action adventure genre, this retro classic should be more than a worthy addition to your library.

7. Just Cause 3 [Best for Huge Open World and Smooth Traversal Mechanics]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, Open-World, Destruction Mechanics Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Release Year 2015 Developer Avalanche Studios Publisher Square Enix Average playtime ~ 38 hours

In Sleeping Dogs, you get to play as a scrappy, yet highly skilled martial artist. But in Just Cause 3, you’re pretty much a demolition expert. This game, from the unhingly creative minds at Avalanche Studios, is all about freedom, destruction, and defying gravity.

Here, you play as Rico Rodriguez, and your main job is to liberate the huge, Mediterranean World of Medici by blowing up every military installation in sight.

Why we chose it The sheer amount of destructive stuff you can play around with in Just Cause 3 is MIND-BLOWING (sorry, I just had to), and so are its smooth mobility mechanics. They’re not just for your use, too, as they let you link anything to anything – like tying enemy vehicles to giant gas tanks and launching them into the sky like homemade fireworks.

While Rico’s story isn’t as deep as Wei Shen’s, the moment-to-moment gameplay is just pure, unadulterated fun. Being able to complete all the chaotic missions and turn the entire island into your personal playground is immensely satisfying.

My Verdict: If you need a break from serious crime drama and just want a physics sandbox to mess around in, Just Cause 3 is the game to play.

8. Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition [Best for Newcomers and Veteran Sleeping Dogs Fans]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, Open-World, Beat ‘em up Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S Release Year 2014 Developer United Front Games Publisher Square Enix Average playtime ~ 24 hours

This is it. The best way to play one of the most fun RPGs for us action/beat ’em up enjoyers. The Definitive Edition is a massive upgrade over the original game, and that’s why I had to mention it here!

It bundles all 24 pieces of DLC, including the two major story expansions: Year of the Snake and Nightmare in North Point. Getting the full story and all the extra missions in one purchase makes this an incredible value.

Why we chose it This version is fantastic because it’s the complete package; you get the original story plus tons of extra content that expands the narrative and action dramatically. If you loved the original game, you’ll be thrilled with how much extra stuff is crammed in here.

The quality of action and gameplay also got a serious facelift here. The developers tweaked the visual style, boosting the lighting, textures, frame rate, and draw distance to make Hong Kong look better than ever.

The increased graphics and performance make the cinematic story and frantic open-world action feel completely modern, especially the intense driving mechanics throughout the city.

My Verdict: This is the definitive version of a cult classic and an absolute must-have for those of you who either only played the base game or haven’t played Sleeping Dogs yet. You get tons of awesome content and the ultimate version of arguably the best martial arts game in the open-world genre.

9. True Crime: New York City [Best for Gritty NYC Atmosphere]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, Third-person shooter, Open-World Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 2, Xbox, Nintendo GameCube Release Year 2005 Developer Luxoflux Publisher Activision Average playtime ~ 16 hours

Let’s head back to the mid-2000s for a bit more True Crime action! This time, we’re in the incredibly rough city streets of the Big Apple with True Crime: New York City. You play as Marcus Reed, a seriously intense protagonist who has a much darker story than Nicholas Kang.

Why we chose it True Crime: New York City was a bit rough around the edges when it came out, but the sheer ambition of that open world was amazing. It’s a great piece of open-world history that feels like a rougher, older cousin to Sleeping Dogs.

This game feels very similar to Streets of LA in its mechanics, but the atmosphere is totally different; it’s less sunny California and more hard-edged New York.

You spend a lot of time conducting precinct-based mini-search missions and trying to balance your morality, which gives the gameplay a cool detective feel.

My Verdict: True Crime: New York City is a fun, nostalgic play that I think you’ll appreciate if you liked that undercover cop vibe in Sleeping Dogs.

10. The Getaway [Best for Realistic London Recreation]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, Third-Person Shooter, Racing Platforms PlayStation 2 Release Year 2002 Developer Team Soho Publisher Sony Computer Entertainment Average playtime ~ 13 hours

The Getaway was seriously ambitious for its time, setting its intense crime story against a remarkably accurate, full-scale map of London at the time.

The whole game is centered around a desperate revenge plot where you play as Mark Hammond, a former gangster trying to bring peace back to his life, but a crime boss forces him onto a deadly path.

Why we chose it ​What truly made The Getaway special was its cinematic approach. There’s almost no HUD, meaning your sense of direction is provided by your car’s turn signals, and you have to watch your character start limping to gauge his health.

The lack of hand-holding adds incredible tension when you’re constantly running from the police. You truly lose hope for your protagonist because the whole thing is so raw and unforgiving.

My Verdict: For those of you who are fans of the gritty crime drama vibe of Sleeping Dogs and don’t mind a similar open-world experience with a distinct British twist, The Getaway should be a fantastic, more retro choice for your next playthrough.

11. Shenmue 3 [Best for Slow-Paced, Immersive World Building]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, Open-World, Life-Sim Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 Release Year 2019 Developer Ys Net Publisher Deep Silver Average playtime ~ 32 hours

Alright, I have to be upfront: this one totally has a different style and pace from the high-octane action of Sleeping Dogs, but if you love the overall atmosphere and unique mechanics found in the martial arts genre, I absolutely have to mention Shenmue 3.

You won’t find the immediate martial arts intensity that United Front games perfected. This game, for the most part, is a deliberate, slow-burning adventure that’s all about Ryo Hazuki’s continued quest for revenge.

Why we chose it Shenmue 3’s central focus is on martial arts training and slow, detailed life simulation, making it a unique cousin to Sleeping Dogs. The game rewards players who take their time to master techniques, not those who rush through the action.

The methodical core gameplay, where you must strategically manage your limited resources and choose what skills to level up with efficiency in mind, is why this title feels like one of the most unique strategy games slash fighting game hybrids you can play.

​I should definitely mention that the slow pace is a feature, not a bug – it creates an incredibly immersive world you explore at your own speed.

My Verdict: Shenmue 3 is a great choice for any patient solo gamer who enjoys detailed world-building and meditative gameplay over constant action, as this game is built around slowly mastering martial arts and getting lost in the life of adventure, instead of your usual non-stop brawls.

12. Mad Max [Best for Post-Apocalyptic Car Battles and Brutal Fights]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Vehicular Combat, Action-Adventure, Thriller Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Release Year 2015 Developer Avalanche Studios Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Average playtime ~ 40 hours Best for Post-Apocalyptic Car Battles

Mad Max is a gorgeous open-world title that focuses heavily on vehicular combat, which is entirely appropriate for the franchise. The gameplay splits perfectly between high-octane car chases and brutal on-foot fighting.

Dealing with hostile human raiders is a constant struggle in this post-apocalyptic setting, and I really think this one really captures the desperate, unforgiving survival aesthetic of the Mad Max movies perfectly.

Why we chose it This game stands out due to its fantastic vehicular combat (it’s a Mad Max game after all), but wait – there’s more! You’ll also get some of the heaviest, most brutal melee fighting when you are on foot, which surprisingly feels more impactful than most of the titles here.

The OG Mad Max movies, along with the more recent remakes, are technically among the most iconic video game movies of all time, despite this game coming out posthumously.

My Verdict: Mad Max is highly recommended if you love open-world survival with a heavier side of vehicular destruction compared to all other games like Sleeping Dogs.

13. The Warriors [Best for Old-School Gang Brawling]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Beat ’em up, Action-Adventure Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 2, Xbox, PlayStation Portable Release Year 2005 Developer Rockstar Toronto Publisher Rockstar Games Average playtime ~ 12 hours

The Warriors is an absolute blast from the past, courtesy of Rockstar, and it’s an essential pick-up for anyone who loves old-school brawling games.

This game perfectly recreates the vibe of the 1979 cult movie, putting you in the shoes of a gang trying to find its way back home after being framed for murder.

​The core gameplay is a classic beat ’em up, and it’s gloriously straightforward. You’ll be using heavy and light attacks, and yes, sometimes you just need to spam that quick punch button to clear out a massive crowd of rivals.

Why we chose it This classic beat ’em up is pure, nostalgic gang action that perfectly recreates the vibe and story of the cult movie. The gameplay is simple, fun, and co-op-friendly, letting you bulldoze your way through waves of rival gangs.

But don’t let the simple mechanics fool you. The stakes are high, and getting jumped means a brutal fight to the near-death. The entire experience feels like a long, desperate night as you run through the neon-lit streets of New York, constantly fighting for your life.

My Verdict: The Warriors is a fantastic, nostalgic gem that delivers pure gangfighting action. If you loved the street combat focus of Sleeping Dogs but just want a linear brawl fest, you’ll absolutely DIG IT!

14. Sifu [Best for Skill-Based Martial Arts Combat]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Beat ’em up, Action, Indie Platforms Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S Release Year 2021 Developer Sloclap Publisher Sloclap Average playtime ~ 12 hours Best for Challenging, Skill-Based Martial Arts Combat

In Sifu, you can either be an absolute ass-kicking machine like Batman in the Arkham games or a buffoon who aged up to an old geezer just to clear a level – and therein lies the charm of this top-tier indie title.

This game is laser-focused on realistic kung fu combat and features one of the most unique mechanics I’ve seen in years: every time you “die,” your character ages up, bringing serious consequences to every mistake you make.

Why we chose it Every fight sequence in Sifu feels like an interactive martial arts film. When it comes to sheer depth of the hand-to-hand combat mechanics and the satisfaction you get from surviving brawls with minimal setbacks, this game is simply *chef’s kiss* lovely.

This aging system is the game’s brilliant twist, forcing you to master the flow of every fight and actually get good by memorizing combos or counter timings, as your recklessness can run the poor MC’s remaining lifespan to the ground.

My Verdict: Sifu is truly an incredible fighting game for those who love the counter-and-throw gimmick of Sleeping Dogs but crave something a lot more challenging, a non-open-world experience.

15. Lost Judgment [Best for Crime Investigation Mechanics and Multi-Style Combat]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, Beat ’em up, Open-World Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S Release Year 2021 Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Publisher Sega Average playtime ~ 51 hours

If you enjoyed the intense, martial arts-focused action of either the Yakuza series or Sleeping Dogs, this detective spin-off should be right up your alley.

In Lost Judgment, you get to play as private detective Takayuki Yagami, and this game gives you incredible access to massive, detailed urban environments where you spend your time balancing investigative work with street brawling.

The story is incredibly heavy, focusing on a dark murder mystery that pulls you into the world of high school bullying and deep-seated corruption.

Why we chose it In Lost Judgment, Yagami’s three distinct fighting styles feel just as fluid and satisfying as Wei Shen’s. Plus, unlike in Sleeping Dogs, you don’t need an outfit to use the Drunken Fist style. Here, you just need to unlock some skills and drink alcohol. LOTS of alcohol.

Though even with the more serious themes, the frequent combat encounters keep your adrenaline high and offer good narrative breaks, not to mention all sorts of Yakuza staple minigames and wacky side missions you can get up to.

It’s a best-selling spin-off for a reason, combining the best elements of the Yakuza franchise with superb detective tropes and mechanics, such as disguises, drone surveillance, chasing suspects using parkour, and utilizing stealth to gather evidence.

My Verdict: Just like Yakuza 0, Lost Judgment is an outstanding crime action-adventure with exceptional combat. Seriously, you owe it to yourself to check this game and its prequel, Judgment, out.

My Overall Verdict

If you’re still on the fence, don’t worry. We’ve prepared some recommendations based on exactly what you loved most about Sleeping Dogs.

So, given your specific preferences, what would be a good starting point among games like Sleeping Dogs today?

​For gamers who want a massive world and hours of sandbox freedom → Grand Theft Auto V . One of the largest, most diverse open-world games in modern gaming, where you can experience just about anything you want, legal or otherwise.

One of the largest, most diverse open-world games in modern gaming, where you can experience just about anything you want, legal or otherwise. For all Sleeping Dogs fans → Yakuza 0 . Outside of the stellar beat ’em up combat and your typical Yakuza series comedic shenanigans, Yakuza 0’s story is a deep, emotional sucker punch that will leave you holding back tears almost as often as you’ll laugh out loud.

Outside of the stellar beat ’em up combat and your typical Yakuza series comedic shenanigans, Yakuza 0’s story is a deep, emotional sucker punch that will leave you holding back tears almost as often as you’ll laugh out loud. ​For fans obsessed with martial arts combat → Sifu . A highly skill-based martial arts experience that requires mastery of every punch and counter, giving you satisfying, stylish combat.

A highly skill-based martial arts experience that requires mastery of every punch and counter, giving you satisfying, stylish combat. ​For players who love a deep undercover crime story → Mafia: Definitive Edition. A highly focused, cinematic narrative of betrayal and loyalty within an authentic 1930s mob setting.

Whatever your playstyle, these picks have you covered. Jump back into the streets and chase that nonstop chaos that makes games like Sleeping Dogs pure adrenaline!

FAQs

What is the best game like Sleeping Dogs?

The best game like Sleeping Dogs is often cited as Grand Theft Auto V. It offers a massive, detailed sandbox world, exceptional driving mechanics, and tons of content. If you want a huge open-world experience with an engaging crime story, just like Sleeping Dogs, GTA V delivers.

What type of game is Sleeping Dogs?

Sleeping Dogs is primarily an open-world action-adventure title. It combines high-speed driving and environmental interaction with a heavy focus on cinematic, brutal martial arts combat, all wrapped up in an undercover cop narrative.

Why was Sleeping Dogs discontinued?

Sleeping Dogs wasn’t discontinued, but its multiplayer successor, Triad Wars, was canceled. Despite strong reviews, the game’s sales didn’t meet the huge expectations needed to greenlight a sequel, which sadly contributed to the closure of United Front Games.

Is Sleeping Dogs similar to Watch Dogs?

Yes, Sleeping Dogs is similar to Watch Dogs in that both are open-world crime dramas set in detailed urban cities, prioritizing action and a compelling story. The main difference is that Sleeping Dogs focuses heavily on martial arts combat, while Watch Dogs centers its gameplay loop around hacking.

Is Yakuza 0 like Sleeping Dogs?

Yes, Yakuza 0 is very much like Sleeping Dogs! Both titles feature intense, beat-em-up style combat and deep crime stories set in Asian cities. If you loved the brutal, over-the-top hand-to-hand fights in Sleeping Dogs, you’ll feel right at home with Yakuza 0.

What’s better, Sleeping Dogs or GTA 5?

GTA 5 is better than Sleeping Dogs if you’re looking for a larger, more diverse open-world sandbox, better visuals, and more polished driving mechanics. Sleeping Dogs, on the other hand, excels with its superior hand-to-hand combat and a more focused, cinematic martial arts crime story.