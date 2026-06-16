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The best free war games available right now prove you don’t need to spend a cent to experience world-class military action – War Thunder and World of Tanks alone rival paid titles in depth, production value, and player count.

Every game on this list is 100% free to download and start playing, with no purchase required to access the core experience.

The 12 free war games here are organized by category – vehicle MMOs first (War Thunder, World of Tanks, World of Warships), then squad shooters (Enlisted, Warzone, Planetside 2), then specialist and creative titles, and then browser strategy for players who want zero download.

Ready to drop in? War Thunder is the strongest first move for most players.

★ BEST FREE WAR GAME War Thunder Play for Free today

Our Top Picks for the Best Free War Games

The free war games genre is stacked in 2026, but three titles stand above the rest for different reasons. Here are my top picks before the full list.

War Thunder (2012) – The only free war game where you can fight with tanks, aircraft, and warships under a single account, with 3,000+ vehicles across 11 nations. World of Tanks (2010) – The free tank MMO that defined a genre, with structured 10-tier progression, 600+ tanks, and a new-player experience that actually works. World of Tanks: HEAT (2026) – Wargaming’s newest free war game strips out the tech tree grind entirely; pick a tank hero and join a 10v10 battle immediately.

Still deciding? Here’s the full list.

12 Best Free War Games: Where Quality Meets Zero Cost

These 12 free war games represent the best the genre has to put forward in 2026 – fully free to download, with no purchase required to access the core experience. Every title here has been selected for quality, replayability, and value across PC, console, and browser, covering everything from free military games to browser-based strategy.

1. War Thunder [Best Overall Free War Game]

Our score Enebameter 9.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Vehicle combat MMO (tanks, aircraft, naval) Platforms PC, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X Year of release 2013 (full release; in development since 2012) Creator/s Gaijin Entertainment (developer and publisher) Average playtime Ongoing (100+ hours before reaching high tiers)

War Thunder is the most complete of all free war games available right now – the only free military game where one account covers tanks, warplanes, and warships across 3,000+ vehicles and 11 nations.

Three battle modes shape your experience; Arcade Battles suit beginners with aim assist and simplified physics, Realistic Battles apply authentic armor penetration and crew systems, and Simulator Battles go full cockpit, no third-person camera.

The one trade-off is the high-tier grind. At BR 6+, repair costs can drain Silver Lions fast without a Premium Account. All content stays unlockable for free – it just takes longer. For a full comparison, the War Thunder vs World of Tanks breakdown covers it head-to-head.

My Verdict: War Thunder is the default pick among free war games for PC – three vehicle types, three battle modes, and genuine cross-platform progression make it the strongest title on this list.

★ BEST OVERALL FREE WAR GAME War Thunder Play for Free today

2. World of Tanks [Best Free Tank Game for New Players]

Our score Enebameter 9.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Tank combat MMO Platforms PC (Wargaming Game Center – not on Steam) Year of release 2010 Creator/s Wargaming (developer and publisher) Average playtime Ongoing (matches run 10–15 minutes each)

World of Tanks is the free military game that built the genre – with 160 million registered accounts, it remains one of the most-played free war games ever made. Matches are 15v15 with a single objective: destroy the enemy team or capture their base, all within 10–15 minutes.

The damage system is what makes this free army game work for new players. World of Tanks uses a straightforward HP bar instead of module-level penetration mechanics. Five tank classes – Light, Medium, Heavy, Tank Destroyer, and SPG – each has a clear role. Progression runs Tier I through X across 600+ historically accurate tanks.

The main downside is premium ammo. Top players rely on “gold ammo” heavily, and the pay-to-win perception has stuck. World of Tanks is not on Steam – you need the Wargaming Game Center launcher.

My Verdict: Among free war games built exclusively around tanks, World of Tanks is the clearest starting point for anyone entering the genre from scratch.

★ BEST FREE TANK GAME FOR NEW PLAYERS World of Tanks Play for Free today

3. World of Tanks: HEAT [Best Free Hero-Based Tank Shooter]

Our score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Hero-based tank shooter Platforms PC (Steam, Wargaming Game Center), PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam Deck Year of release 2026 (launched May 26, 2026) Creator/s Wargaming (developer and publisher) Average playtime Matches run approximately 10 minutes

World of Tanks: HEAT launched May 26, 2026 as Wargaming‘s newest free online war game – no tech tree, no tier progression, no grind. Pick a tank Agent and start a 10v10 battle immediately, with each Agent tied to one of three roles: Assault, Defender, or Marksman.

The hero-shooter DNA sets it apart from classic free war games. Familiarity with World of Tanks mechanics is not required – HEAT is designed to stand alone, with faster matches and active abilities replacing armor-angling depth.

The honest caveat: HEAT launched to a “Mostly Negative” Steam rating due to bugs and crashes. Wargaming is actively patching, but if stability is your priority, give it a few patch cycles first.

My Verdict: World of Tanks: HEAT sits among the more accessible free war games for PC and console – a solid pick for hero-shooter fans who want tank action without the classic WoT learning curve.

★ BEST FREE HERO-BASED TANK SHOOTER World of Tanks: HEAT Play for Free today

4. World of Warships [Best Free Naval War Game]

Our score Enebameter 9.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Naval combat MMO Platforms PC Year of release 2015 Creator/s Wargaming (developer and publisher) Average playtime Ongoing (matches run 15–20 minutes each)

World of Warships fills a gap no other major free online war game covers – purely naval combat at a high production level. The roster spans 800+ historically accurate warships from WWI through the early 1950s, with four ship classes shaping each match: Destroyers, Cruisers, Battleships, and Aircraft Carriers.

The tactical depth is what separates it from most free war simulation games. Shell travel time is a real mechanic – you aim where an enemy ship will be, not where it is now. Approach angles, island cover, and detection range all reward careful study.

The honest complication is the Aircraft Carrier gameplay. Experienced CV players can dominate matches in ways that frustrate Destroyers, and Wargaming has yet to fully resolve the friction. For new players, I recommend starting with Battleships for the widest margin of error.

My Verdict: World of Warships stands apart from other free war games for history fans – the 800+ ship roster and shell-travel mechanics make it unlike anything else on this list of free military games.

★ BEST FREE NAVAL WAR GAME World of Warships Play for Free today

5. Enlisted [Best Free WWII Squad FPS]

Our score Enebameter 9.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Squad-based WWII FPS Platforms PC, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X Year of release 2021 (full release) Creator/s Darkflow Software (developer), Gaijin Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 30–60 minutes per session

Enlisted stands apart from other free war games in the WWII infantry space – squad leadership is built into the core loop. You command AI soldiers, and when your character dies, you instantly assume control of a squadmate. No respawn timer, no lobby wait.

Seven WWII theaters cover Moscow, Normandy, Tunisia, Berlin, Stalingrad, the Pacific, and the Far Eastern Front (added December 2025). Specialist classes include Engineers, Radio Operators, Snipers, Tankers, and Pilots, with drivable tanks and flyable aircraft alongside infantry combat.

For players already invested in paid WWII squad shooters, Enlisted matches the production standard at zero cost – more arcade-leaning than Post Scriptum, but the squad-command mechanic and seven-theater scope make it the strongest free army game in the WWII infantry space. See the best WW2 games guide for paid alternatives.

My Verdict: Enlisted is the top pick among free war games for WWII ground combat – the Far Eastern Front update shows Gaijin Entertainment is still expanding it, and it rewards long-term commitment.

★ BEST FREE WWII SQUAD FPS Enlisted Play for Free today

6. Call of Duty: Warzone [Best Free Modern War FPS]

Our score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Battle royale / FPS Platforms PC, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X Year of release 2020 Creator/s Infinity Ward / Raven Software (developer), Activision (publisher) Average playtime 20–30 minutes per match

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most-downloaded free war games ever made, with hundreds of millions of players worldwide. Active maps as of 2026 include Verdansk, Avalon (launched March 2026 with wingsuit traversal), Rebirth Island, and Haven’s Hollow.

Three mechanics separate it from other free online war games. The Gulag sends eliminated players into a 1v1 fight for re-entry, Buy Stations reward aggressive play with mid-match killstreak purchases, and Loadout Drops make pre-game weapon customization essential rather than optional.

The honest trade-off is that the cosmetic monetization is aggressive, the client runs 80–100GB on PC, and cheating concerns persist despite RICOCHET improvements. For paid alternatives, the best tactical shooter games guide covers the options worth considering.

My Verdict: Warzone is the right pick among free war games for PC for players who want polished gunplay and the largest possible player community – the Avalon map added meaningful variety in 2026.

★ BEST FREE MODERN WAR FPS (BATTLE ROYALE) Call of Duty: Warzone Play for Free today

7. Crossout [Best Free Vehicle-Building War Game]

Our score Enebameter 8.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Vehicle-building PvP action Platforms PC, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X Year of release 2017 Creator/s Targem Games (developer), Gaijin Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 30–60 minutes per session

Crossout is the most creatively open free military game on this list. Players build post-apocalyptic war machines from scratch – cabin, chassis, weapons, armor plates, utility modules – then take them into PvP combat. A match ends when your cabin is destroyed, so every build decision is strategic.

Three modes shape how you play. PvP puts your machine in 8v8 battles. Raids are PvE co-op wave missions. Leviathan mode lets you build a massive AI superweapon that other players fight asynchronously – one of the more inventive free war simulation games features on this list. A crafting economy runs beneath all three, with parts tradeable on an in-game player market. For games with similarly creative mechanics, check out the best third-person shooter games guide.

The honest limitation is the meta power gaps. Rare parts are expensive, and meta builds can overwhelm beginner machines. Most content is accessible for free, but competitive grinding takes time.

My Verdict: Crossout stands out among free war games for players who want creativity through vehicle design – the Leviathan mode alone makes it worth trying, with nothing else like it in the free military games space.

★ BEST FREE VEHICLE-BUILDING WAR GAME Crossout Play for Free today

8. Planetside 2 [Best Free Massive-Scale War FPS]

Our score Enebameter 8.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Massive-scale MMOFPS Platforms PC Year of release 2012 Creator/s Rogue Planet Games (developer), Daybreak Game Company (publisher) Average playtime Ongoing (persistent world – no match end)

PlanetSide 2 operates at a scale no other free war games match – hundreds of players per side fighting simultaneously across continent-spanning maps, with progress carrying over between sessions. Three factions fight for territory: Vanu Sovereignty, New Conglomerate, and Terran Republic, each with a distinct combat feel.

Six classes cover every role; Infiltrators use stealth and hacking, Light Assault carries jetpacks for flanking, Medics heal and revive, Engineers repair vehicles and deploy turrets, Heavy Assault runs anti-vehicle rockets, and MAX suits anchor the frontline. The vehicle roster spans fighters, tanks, Sunderers (mobile spawn points), and Galaxies (troop transports).

The sharpest rough edge is the new player experience. Dropping into a 200-player battle is genuinely overwhelming – find an outfit (in-game guild) within the first few hours. Most weapons and vehicles unlock through Certification Points earned through play.

My Verdict: PlanetSide 2 is the right pick among free war games for MMO-minded players who want epic-scale free war simulation games where individual actions shape a living front line.

★ BEST FREE MASSIVE-SCALE WAR FPS Planetside 2 Play for Free today

9. World of Tanks Blitz [Best Free Quick-Match Tank Game]

Our score Enebameter 8.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Tank combat (mobile/PC hybrid) Platforms PC, Mobile (iOS/Android), Nintendo Switch Year of release 2014 Creator/s Wargaming (developer and publisher) Average playtime ~7 minutes per match

World of Tanks Blitz is the faster, lighter entry point among free war games built around tanks – originally mobile but fully available on PC and Nintendo Switch. Maps are smaller, matches are 7v7, and artillery has been removed entirely. At approximately 7 minutes per match, it’s the fastest free military game on this list.

The core loop stays intact. Same tank classes, same historical vehicles, same Tier I–X progression as World of Tanks PC. The mechanical vocabulary transfers directly if you later move to the full PC version. Exclusive tank lines also give returning players a reason to split time between both.

The trade-off is strategic depth. Fewer players and smaller maps reduce the flanking complexity that makes high-level WoT PC rewarding, and the overall tank count is also lower.

My Verdict: World of Tanks Blitz is the most approachable entry among free war games for PC for anyone who found World of Tanks PC overwhelming – seven-minute matches and no artillery make it the clearest starting point.

★ BEST FREE QUICK-MATCH TANK GAME World of Tanks Blitz Play for Free today

10. KARDS [Best Free WWII Strategy Card Game]

Our score Enebameter 8.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Digital collectible card game (WWII strategy) Platforms PC (Steam) Year of release 2020 (full release) Creator/s 1939 Games (developer and publisher; founded by former EVE Online developers at CCP) Average playtime 20–30 minutes per match

KARDS proves free war games don’t have to involve gunfire or real-time reflexes – it’s a digital collectible card game built around WWII military units with historically accurate armies. The WWII card game niche is underserved in the free online war games space, and 1939 Games has built a loyal player base because of it.

Matches pit two players across a Backline and a shared Frontline. Unit cards mirror WWII roles: Infantry and Tanks push forward, Artillery fires from range, Aircraft provide air superiority. Five main nations – Germany, USA, UK, USSR, and Japan – each have distinct card pools, with four ally nations available as deck supplements.

The honest limitation: free players unlock cards slowly, and competitive ranked play requires a fuller deck than the starter collection provides. Casual play is accessible; tournament-level play is a steeper investment.

My Verdict: KARDS is the best pick among free war games for players who want strategy depth over real-time action – the WWII setting and historically accurate units give it a unique identity among free army games.

★ BEST FREE WWII STRATEGY CARD GAME KARDS Play for Free today

11. Supremacy 1914 [Best Free Browser WWI Strategy Game]

Our score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Browser-based real-time grand strategy Platforms Browser (no download required), Mobile Year of release 2009 Creator/s Bytro Labs (developer and publisher) Average playtime 15–30 minutes per session (games run days to weeks)

Supremacy 1914 is one of the oldest and most established free online war games still running – launched in 2009, zero download required, zero upfront cost. Up to 500 real players control WWI nations in a real-time grand strategy game that plays out over actual days and weeks.

Resource management drives the core game. Each nation starts with different surpluses of grain, iron, lumber, and oil. Army options span infantry, cavalry, artillery, railway artillery, and airships. Diplomacy is the true depth driver – alliances, non-aggression pacts, and trade agreements all play a role, with betrayal as the eventual strategic question.

The honest limitation is premium currency (Goldmark), which speeds up production noticeably. Free play is viable but requires patience. For fans of the best total war games looking for a free browser-based fix, this is the closest no-download option.

My Verdict: Supremacy 1914 is the best pick among free war games for players who want strategic depth in short daily sessions – the 500-player maps and real-time diplomacy make it a unique free war simulation game with no real competition in its format.

★ BEST FREE BROWSER WWI STRATEGY GAME Supremacy 1914 Play for Free today

12. Conflict of Nations: WW3 [Best Free Modern Grand Strategy War Game]

Our score Enebameter 7.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Browser-based real-time grand strategy (modern warfare) Platforms Browser (no download required), Mobile Year of release 2017 Creator/s Dorado Games (developer and publisher) Average playtime 15–30 minutes per session (games run days to weeks)

Conflict of Nations: WW3 takes the browser grand strategy format of Supremacy 1914 into near-future conflict – one of the best free war simulation games for players who want contemporary geopolitical depth over historical settings. Zero download required, with persistent multiplayer maps running across days and weeks.

The modern tech tree sets it apart from any WWI or WWII free war games. Players research and deploy ICBMs, stealth aircraft, nuclear submarines, cyber warfare units, and tactical nuclear weapons. The diplomatic system – coalitions, joint operations, trade agreements – mirrors Supremacy 1914‘s depth, with betrayal as the inevitable strategic outcome.

The honest trade-off is premium currency (High Command), which speeds up research and production significantly. Free players need patience – real days pass between meaningful production cycles, and premium players can outpace them on timing.

My Verdict: Conflict of Nations: WW3 is the best pick among free war games for modern geopolitical grand strategy with no download barrier – the ICBM-to-carrier tech tree makes it the most distinctive free online war game for strategy fans on this list.

★ BEST FREE MODERN GRAND STRATEGY WAR GAME Conflict of Nations: WW3 Play for Free today

My Overall Verdict on the Best Free War Games

The best free war games on this list cover every player type – from vehicle MMO veterans to strategy fans who have never touched a shooter. Here are the four clearest recommendations by player type.

For the most content and variety – War Thunder . 3,000+ vehicles across tanks, aircraft, and ships make it the most complete free military game available.

. 3,000+ vehicles across tanks, aircraft, and ships make it the most complete free military game available. For complete beginners – World of Tanks or World of Tanks: HEAT. Structured tank progression or instant hero-based action, both are the better first free army game than jumping into War Thunder.

or World of Tanks: HEAT. Structured tank progression or instant hero-based action, both are the better first free army game than jumping into War Thunder. For WWII infantry action – Enlisted . The squad-command mechanic and seven historical theaters make it the strongest free military game in the infantry FPS space.

. The squad-command mechanic and seven historical theaters make it the strongest free military game in the infantry FPS space. For no-download play – Supremacy 1914 or Conflict of Nations: WW3. Both run in any browser with strategic depth most players don’t expect from free online war games.

The free war games on this list are a strong starting point, but the genre runs much deeper. For paid alternatives across the genre, check out our list of the best war games.

★ BEST OVERALL FREE WAR GAME War Thunder Play for Free today

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