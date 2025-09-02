20 Games Like Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater in 2025

With all the buzz surrounding the new remake of Metal Gear Solid, gamers are already hunting for games like Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. And the reason is obvious: the wait feels too long.

A lot of stealth game fans play at least one or two similar titles while waiting for a big release. That means it’s the perfect time to jump into games that pull you in and won’t let go. So, here’s your thrill fix to hold you over until Snake Eater drops.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

We’ve rounded up a mix of modern hits and old-school stealth classic adventures that prove tactical gameplay is an art form. Every game here has its own take on stealth, challenging players to outwit enemies in ways that would make Solid Snake proud. Let’s take a brief look at the top games:

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (2015) – This game takes the MGS formula and blows it wide open into a HUGE, free-form sandbox. You can sneak through shadows or shoot head-on. This kind of freedom makes each mission different. Metal Gear Solid (Master Collection) (2023) – The original MGS titles still deliver tense espionage action and memorable boss fights. The Master Collection brings them together. It’s great for fans wanting to revisit where the series started. Hitman: World of Assassination (2021) – In this one, every mission is a puzzle that can have dozens of possible solutions. You can perfect the silent assassination or improvise when the plan doesn’t work. Stealth fans will feel right at home. Death Stranding (2019) – The bold, boundary-pushing gameplay of Death Stranding makes it a must-play for Metal Gear Solid Delta fans. A truly unique experience that delivers mind-bending action and an unforgettable story. Dishonored 2 (2016) – Intrigue, action, and stealth collide in an unforgettable adventure, which pushes stealth gameplay to new heights. Every mission is a chance to become a true master of deception.

This list is just the tip of the iceberg. Continue reading to find out which other games have the same level of intensity and style as Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

20 Games Like Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

What ties these games together is their super obsession with tension and strategy, qualities that make Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater stand out. If sneaking around or blowing stuff up (carefully, of course) is your thing, they’ll keep you on your toes.

1. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain [Best Game Like MGS Delta for Modern Sandbox Stealth]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360 Year of release 2015 Creator/s Developer – Kojima Productions | Publisher – Konami Unique features Companion system and mission freedom Metacritic score 95 (Xbox One), 93 (PS4), 91 (PC)

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain pushes stealth to new heights. The massive open-world bases let you tackle missions in your own way. You want to sneak past guards with a cardboard box? You can do that. You want to get an airplane to attack? That’s on the table too. It’s why many players consider it one of the best sandbox games in the stealth genre.

The stealth mechanics feel natural because you’re playing as a pro, not a rookie. Your teammates make a real difference. D-Dog helps spot enemies, while Quiet provides long-range sniper support. On top of that, Fox Engine delivers stunning photorealistic visuals that make every dust storm feel cinematic, while Harry Gregson-Williams’ haunting orchestral score perfectly captures the melancholic tone.

Pro tip Use the Fulton extraction system to recruit enemy soldiers who have good stats. Building your Mother Base with quality personnel unlocks access to improved equipment.

The weather changes impact how visible you are and how enemies react. Guards learn from your moves, wearing helmets if you aim for headshots or switching to night vision if you like sneaking in the dark. This adaptive AI system creates a genuine cat-and-mouse dynamic that evolves throughout your playthrough. And because of this, no two infiltrations feel the same!

2. Metal Gear Solid (Master Collection) [Best Game Like MGS Delta for Nostalgic Spy Thrills]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Creator/s Developer – Rocket Studio / M2 | Publisher – Konami Unique features Includes MGS 1–3; VR Missions for MGS1 and MGS2 Metacritic score 75 (PS5), 78 (Switch), 74 (Xbox)

Every great saga has a starting point. And the Metal Gear Solid (Master Collection) takes you back to that starting point of Snake’s original stealth missions. This collection contains the original game, Metal Gear Solid 3, and all the VR training missions that made the fans crazy back in the good old days. It isn’t nostalgia bait either.

The gameplay still holds up with tense stealth. In fact, the collection shows that good stealth mechanics never lose their appeal. Each encounter forces you to slow down and think carefully. Studying enemy movement becomes second nature. The pressure of making the wrong move always lingers. Konami’s decision to preserve the original voice acting also keeps the experience feeling authentic.

Pro tip Use the camouflage system strategically. Changing your attire according to the setting makes it easier to sneak by foes.

The game’s radar system remains brilliant in its simplicity as well – enemies appear as orange dots that show their field of vision, forcing you to think three steps ahead. The codec screen’s green-tinted interface nails that early 2000s military tech vibe. To experience the heavy atmosphere in full detail, run it on a top-tier gaming laptop with strong GPU performance.

And though some gamers have complained that the collection suffers from inconsistent quality across different games, the VR missions add tremendous value for series newcomers and veterans alike!

3. Hitman: World of Assassination [Best Game Like MGS Delta for Silent Assassin Play]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch (Hitman 3 – Cloud Version only), Switch 2 (Signature Edition, 2025) Year of release Originally Hitman 3 in 2021; rebranded as World of Assassination in 2023 Creator/s Developer / Publisher – IO Interactive A/S Unique features Full trilogy included, new “Freelancer” roguelike mode Metacritic score 77 for Signature Edition

After extensively playing Hitman: World of Assassination, I can confidently say it’s less a game and more a murder puzzle box that constantly surprises. Agent 47 doesn’t mess around, and neither does Hitman: World of Assassination.

This game makes every kill feel like a carefully planned move. You don’t charge in. Patience and strategy win here. Levels are big and open, full of options, making it one of the best Hitman games to date.

Visually, the game is a stunner. The Berlin nightclub level, with its pulsing neon and claustrophobic dance floors, stands out as a masterpiece of environmental storytelling. The real highlight, though, is the “Freelancer” roguelike mode. This mode reshapes the whole experience. Instead of replaying familiar missions, you’re dropped into randomized contracts across different locations.

Pro tip Complete Mission Stories first. They reveal level secrets and make later challenges simpler.

You select a syndicate, then push through its chain to the boss fight. Each run is unpredictable, and one mistake can ruin an entire campaign. Fail a mission, and you don’t just restart a checkpoint – you lose gear, weapons, and progress. That high-stakes structure is what earns it a place among the top stealth games.

4. Death Stranding [Best Game Like MGS Delta for Cinematic Weirdness]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, macOS Year of release 2019 (original) Creator/s Developer – Kojima Productions; Publisher – Sony (Sony’s consoles), 505 Games (Xbox and other platforms) Unique features Innovative “social strand system,” and cross-platform editions Metacritic score 82 (PS4), 86 (PC)

Kojima went completely wild with Death Stranding, and honestly, I’m here for it. You’re Sam Porter Bridges, walking through a haunted America where invisible monsters hunt by sound. Stealth elements come from evading the BTs (Beached Things) that can pull you into nightmare worlds if they get you.

The world feels beautiful and terrifying, like someone mixed Silent Hill with nature documentaries. Rain ages everything it touches. And this makes constant seeking of shelter and path planning necessary.

What makes it special is how players connect through the social strand system. Other players leave their structures behind for you to use. So, crossing a well-placed bridge or ladder always feels rewarding.

Pro tip Place structures where players pass often. Support others by upvoting their builds. Higher connection levels give you better equipment and smoother travel.

The story gets absolutely bonkers with twists and philosophical monologues that make you question reality and your own purpose.

5. Dishonored 2 [Best Game Like MGS Delta for Magical Infiltration]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2016 Creator/s Developer – Arkane Studios; Publisher – Bethesda Unique features Reactive level design, choice-driven supernatural stealth Metacritic score 88 (PS4), 88 (Xbox One), 86 (PC)

Dishonored 2 hands you supernatural powers and challenges you: “How creative can you get with murder?” You play either Emily or Corvo and get through the bloodflies-ridden city of Karnaca. The level design of the game is insane, and I mean that in the most awesome way.

The Clockwork Mansion actually rearranges itself as you play, with walls changing depending on what you do. In each mission, stealth elements and supernatural abilities combine unexpectedly. You might possess fish to swim through flooded areas, then blink onto chandeliers above guards.

Pro tip Save before doing Domino (killing lots of enemies at once). Practice the skill’s range and timing within safe zones since it will kill groups quietly when mastered correctly.

In this incredible single-player game, combat remains optional in most missions. And the chaos system monitors your level of violence. Kill everyone, and the world gets darker. Be merciful, and characters react differently towards you. Overall, the story branches depending on your strategy.

6. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Best Game Like MGS Delta for Futuristic Espionage]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Linux, macOS Year of release 2016 Creator/s Developer – Eidos-Montréal; Publisher – Square Enix Unique features Deep social commentary, “Breach” VR-style mode Metacritic score 84 (PS4), 83 (Xbox One), 83 (PC)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided sets a tense cyberpunk stage. Here, augmented humans are hated. And corporations pull strings the government can’t even see. You’re Adam Jensen, skilled in stealth and hacking. Cloak yourself invisible, and deliver takedowns that would humble any Metal Gear legend.

Every mission has multiple options because the game respects player choice completely. The action RPG elements let you customize Jensen’s abilities. You can match them to your preferred gameplay style. Play as a ghost infiltrator or a cybernetic tank.

Pro tip Invest in hacking early and always carry Nuke viruses. Hacking rewards you with XP and cash and sometimes uncovers paths or intel that makes missions easier to handle.

Prague is a world central hub location where side missions and discovery reward curious players. Every corner of the city tells a story. Alleys hide augmentation dealers, while rooftops give you alternate paths. The graphics get the cyberpunk look spot on without covering everything in neon. It’s gritty future technology that is believable.

7. Sniper Elite 5 [Best Game Like MGS Delta for Long-Range Takedowns]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, macOS Year of release 2022 Creator/s Developer / Publisher – Rebellion Developments Unique features Wide-open WWII sandbox levels, customizable weapons Metacritic score 77 (PS5), 77 (Xbox), 79 (PC)

Sniper Elite 5 takes the patience-focused approach of stealth games and adds the satisfying crack of a perfectly placed rifle shot. As Karl Fairburne, you infiltrate the Nazis throughout WW2 France. And you’re not just evading enemies; you’re killing them from distances that seem impossible.

The survival mode challenges your stealth abilities against waves of increasingly tough foes. X-ray kill cam systems make good shots into gruesome slow-motion masterpieces. Sound masking from explosions allows you to sneak shots without revealing entire bases. And there is more than one way to go about each mission.

Pro tip Use environmental noise to cover your shots. Fire during thunder or explosions to stay undetected to avoid alerting enemies.

Slip unseen and take out the bad guys. Or wreak havoc from a bell tower with a sniper rifle. Co-op mode doubles strategic options when friends team up with synchronized attacks from varied locales. If you’re into large-scale freedom like this, you might also want to check out some of the best open-world games where the environment itself becomes part of your strategy.

8. Far Cry 3 [Best Game Like MGS Delta for Unpredictable Wilds]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2012 Creator/s Developer – Ubisoft Montreal; Publisher – Ubisoft Unique features Evolving guerrilla stealth tactics, Customizable weapons Metacritic score 90 (PS3), 88 (PC), 91 (Xbox 360), 70 (PS4)

Far Cry 3 drops you onto Rook Island and wishes you “good luck surviving.” The jungle terrain is your best friend and worst enemy all at once. Thick undergrowth is perfect for stalking sneakily. Yet, it also hides predators that have the ability to destroy your plans in an instant.

You might be stalking an enemy camp one moment, only to have a tiger leap out of the bushes the next. Every step feels like a gamble, forcing you to observe the ground as carefully as your opponents. And this tension makes each interaction unpredictable and thrilling.

Pro tip Mark all enemies with your camera before sneaking into outposts. It allows you to strategize stealth actions better.

If you’re on the lookout for a game that turns each battle into a brain-teasing challenge, Far Cry 3 delivers that thrill. Vaas Montenegro steals the spotlight as a villain. He is unpredictable, and his dialogue adds tension to every encounter.

9. Green Hell [Best Game Like MGS Delta for Realistic Jungle Horror]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creator/s Developer & Publisher – Creepy Jar Unique features Hallucinations, GPS/compass navigation Metacritic score 78 (PC), 76 (PS4)

Green Hell takes survival simulation and cranks up the psychological terror until you question your own sanity. Set in the Amazon rainforest, this top action RPG game puts you in the role of an anthropologist trying to find his wife. You’ll need to manage hunger and thirst. Infections are a constant threat. Paranoia grows with each passing day.

Fans who loved Snake Eater’s survival elements and jungle setting will find Green Hell takes those concepts to logical extremes with unforgiving realism. The survival mechanics go beyond basic resource management. You must make tools, construct shelters, and heal wounds using skills you learn from tribal instruction and observational cues.

Pro tip Always carry tobacco bandages. Made from jungle leaves, they protect wounds and are essential for long-term survival.

Infections will spread if wounds aren’t cleaned thoroughly, parasites need special treatments, and psychological distress comes in the form of auditory and visual hallucinations. The game doesn’t hold your hand; it actively tries to kill you.

10. Crysis Remastered [Best Game Like MGS Delta for High-Tech Guerrilla Combat]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Developer & Publisher – Crytek Unique features Sandbox engagements and nanosuit gameplay Metacritic score 66 (Nintendo Switch), 69 (PC)

Crysis Remastered brings back the nanosuit gameplay that made every soldier feel like a superhero. The suit provides you with stealth, power, and gadgets like Metal Gear’s. Like MGS Delta, it drops you into open-ended missions where you choose how to approach every fight. As Nomad, you explore tropical islands full of enemies. Go invisible and pull off takedowns!

AI reacts to your tactics, forcing you to adapt and think ahead. Alien encounters add science fiction elements that escalate beyond typical military shooters. Here, the nanosuit becomes your only advantage against technologically superior foes.

Yet, the nanosuit’s versatility ironically becomes limiting when every problem can be solved by simply cycling through its modes.

Pro tip Rotate between cloak, armor, and speed modes. Each serves a different tactical purpose.

The remastered visuals highlight stunning tropical environments. Enhanced lighting makes the lush foliage feel alive. Destructible elements remain impressive as walls crumble and structures collapse. The mission design, however, feels dated.

Modern stealth games offer more creative freedom, while this one often funnels players through predictable encounters. The later alien sequences abandon stealth entirely in favor of frantic combat that feels disconnected from the tactical gameplay that made the early missions compelling.

11. The Saboteur [Best Game Like MGS Delta for Historical Infiltration]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS3, Xbox 360, PC Year of release 2009 Creator/s Developer – Pandemic Studios; Publisher – EA Unique features Visuals transition (black-and-white cities gradually gain color as you liberate them), stealth sabotage with satirical tone Metacritic score 73 (Xbox 360), 72 (PS3), 76 (PC)

The Saboteur stands as one of the best WW2 games for players who enjoy period games. It puts you in the middle of WW2 resistance fighting. Your goal is to weaken Nazi control. Paris is your battlefield, filled with danger and opportunity. Landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame serve as both cover and vantage points.

This game’s visual style is unlike anything else. Occupied zones are drained of color, shown in stark black and white to reflect the grip of Nazi control. Free an area, and color floods back into the streets. It’s a powerful way to show progress.

Pro tip Complete ambient missions in each area before story missions. This builds your Contraband (money) reserves and unlocks resistance support that makes main missions significantly easier.

You’re free to mix stealth with action. The result feels close to MGS Delta’s infiltration approach. Each mission isn’t just a task. You slowly break the enemy’s hold. And every step moves you toward liberation.

12. Horizon Zero Dawn [Best Game Like MGS Delta for Post-Apocalyptic Predation]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PC Year of release 2017 Creator/s Developer – Guerrilla Games; Publisher – Sony Unique features Post-apocalyptic world with robotic creatures, “Frozen Wilds” DLC Metacritic score 89 (original)

If Snake Eater’s wildlife hunts had you hooked, Horizon Zero Dawn brings that same tactical edge. Only now, you’re fighting towering robot dinosaurs. In this game, the earth belongs to the machines. Giant robotic beasts roam free, and humans cling to primitive survival. Characters feel real, facing questions about humanity’s future.

The story slowly reveals how the world fell and why machines rule it. As Aloy, you fight towering machines. Aloy uses a device called the Focus. This wearable scanner feeds vital data directly into her vision. It marks weak points and tracks enemy patrols. It also reveals useful details in the environment. It’s the key to planning every encounter. Without it, you’re hunting blind.

Pro tip Scan machines with Focus to learn enemy movements. Hit weak points for max damage.

Here, stealth isn’t optional; it’s survival. Thunderjaws (the mechanical kings) will tear you apart if you get reckless. So you become the shadow in the grass. You study their moves. And wait for the perfect moment to strike. The game shines visually and mechanically, but falters in some areas.

Fighting humans lacks depth compared to machines. Side quests often repeat, and NPC dialogue can feel stiff. Climbing is constrained to yellow handholds, limiting freedom. Mid-game story sections slow the pace with long audio and hologram sequences.

13. Alpha Protocol [Best Game Like MGS Delta for Choice-Driven Espionage!]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2010 Creator/s Developer – Obsidian Entertainment; Publisher – Sega Unique features Spy-RPG, minigame lockpicking/hacking Metacritic score 73 (PC), 64 (PS3), 63 (X360)

Alpha Protocol remains one of stealth gaming’s hidden gems. As Michael Thorton, you’re pulled deep into a network of shifting global agendas. Dialogue choices determine who lives and dies and which factions are on your side.

Action RPG aspects of the game allow skill customization. And stealth mechanics work differently based on skill investments and equipment choices. Missions offer multiple routes and objectives that change based on previous choices and character relationships.

Pro tip Invest in social skills early. They open up dialogue options that can end situations peacefully, without conflict.

Characters remember everything you do and say throughout the campaign. Burn bridges with friends, and they might sabotage missions. Show mercy to enemies, and they could become allies later. The reputation system affects available resources during critical operations.

14. Cyberpunk 2077 [Best Game Like MGS Delta for Neon Noir Spying]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, macOS Year of release 2020 Creator/s Developer – CD Projekt Red; Publisher – CD Projekt Unique features Vast neon-lit open world, and cybernetic upgrades Metacritic score 86 (PC), 87 (Xbox Series X), 61 (Xbox One)

A part of the top cyberpunk games, Cyberpunk 2077 throws you into the neon-soaked chaos of Night City, a place ruled by ruthless corporations and dangerous gangs. The gameplay mirrors MGS Delta’s style. That means stealth and hacking are your primary tools to survive in this dangerous world.

You can choose mission order, uncovering hidden links. Cybernetic implants help you stay hidden and hack enemies. Some players disable areas quietly. Others rely on sneaking with tech. Side jobs often send you into corporate or gang hideouts, keeping stealth elements central to the game.

Pro tip Stealth plus Quick Hacks is deadly. Track foes and use Contagion or Short Circuit for quiet kills.

Themes of identity run through the story as well. And corporate control shapes much of the conflict. Characters like Johnny Silverhand challenge your assumptions about heroism and rebellion. Every mission feels like part of a larger conspiracy.

15. Watch Dogs: Legion [Best Game Like MGS Delta for Systemic Stealth]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia Year of release 2020 Creator/s Developer – Ubisoft Toronto; Publisher – Ubisoft Unique features Recruit-anyone system in a dystopian London, systemic stealth Metacritic score 70 (PS4), 72 (PC), 76 (Xbox One)

Watch Dogs: Legion is taking the “play as anyone” concept and running wild with it in a near-future London. You can hire almost anyone on the streets, and each brings unique skills and equipment. Need to infiltrate hospitals? Hire doctors. Planning hacks on construction sites? Go out and hire legitimate construction workers with access passes.

The “play as anyone” system has trade-offs, though. Individual characters lack the depth and personality of a single protagonist, and the procedurally generated backgrounds can feel repetitive after recruiting dozens of operatives. Despite that, the systemic stealth makes every mission play differently based on your team, and the incredibly fun online mode also places it among the best multiplayer games out there.

Security cameras, patrol routes, and electronic doors all respond realistically to your actions. Hack a camera, and nearby guards may change their patterns. Use drones or remote gadgets, and you can manipulate the battlefield without ever being seen.

Pro tip Hire operatives with “Skilled Operative” or “Professional Hitman” attributes. They have special skills and hardware that make missions of infiltration much easier.

Combat is risky, so careful observation and planning pay off more than brute force. Multiple approaches to every objective encourage experimentation. Fail one plan? Swap operatives or find another path. The freedom to improvise keeps gameplay tense and satisfying.

16. Mark of the Ninja [Best Game Like MGS Delta for Shadowy Side-Scrolling]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2012 Creator/s Developer – Klei Entertainment; Publisher – Microsoft (initial), then Klei Unique features 2D stealth gameplay, fluid animation with gadgets Metacritic score 90 (Xbox 360), 91 (PC)

Mark of the Ninja proves that 2D stealth can be just as tense and rewarding as any 3D infiltration game. You play as a ninja seeking revenge against those who destroyed his clan. The game makes light and shadows your greatest enemies and allies.

Darkness keeps you safe. Light exposes you to danger. Learning how to control both is the key to survival. The side-scrolling perspective enhances stealth awareness. If you want to experience Mark of the Ninja at its best, pair it with the best gaming monitor for better smoothness and clarity.

Pro tip Lure guards into shadows with distractions. This opens safe paths for silent takedowns.

You get gadgets that open new strategies, but don’t overcomplicate stealth. Smoke bombs create temporary concealment. Throwing knives take out lights. Bamboo darts distract guards effectively. Overall, each gadget serves specific purposes in your stealth toolkit.

Still, the story wraps up quickly without exploring the deeper emotional consequences of revenge. This leaves players wanting more depth in character development.

17. Invisible, Inc. [Best Game Like MGS Delta for Heist Brainpower]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Linux, PS4, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2015 Creator/s Developer – Klei Entertainment; Publisher – Klei Unique features Emphasis on stealth over combat, strategic team management Metacritic score 82 (PC), 82 (PS4)

Metal Gear Solid Delta puts your stealth abilities and your intellect to the test. The “Heist Brainpower” idea is that victory isn’t all about fast reflexes. You have to learn enemy routines, map out your route, and look ahead. Each step counts, and improvisation is what makes the difference between failure and success.

Invisible, Inc. takes that idea and turns it into a turn-based puzzle. You command a small team of agents on corporate infiltration missions. Each member of the group possesses special skills. and each decision – where to go next, which camera to hack into, when to knock out a guard – affects the result. One wrong move can trigger alarms or trap your team.

Pro tip Always keep one exit open. Security systems get harsher each turn, so a clear escape is essential.

Procedural generation keeps every heist feeling fresh through changing facility layouts and guard positions. Your agents gain experience and abilities, but enemies become more dangerous over time. The campaign creates meaningful progression while maintaining a high-stakes atmosphere. All of this combines to make it one of the best puzzle games out there.

18. Phantom Fury [Best Game Like MGS Delta for Retro FPS Stealth]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creator/s Developer – Slipgate Ironworks; Publisher – 3D Realms Unique features Retro-style boomer shooter with modern polish Metacritic score 65 (PC), 76 (PS5)

Phantom Fury captures the stealth aspect of MGS Delta perfectly. This includes precise planning, awareness, and careful movement.

It is set in a gritty pixelated environment that channels the raw intensity and excitement of classic shooters, but with a new layer of sneaking tactics. Retro aesthetics give the game a nostalgic feeling. The gameplay is far from simple. You must carefully plan your route and study the patrols. You can then decide whether to attack or pass quietly.

Pro tip Melee takedowns are silent and save ammo. Use them in stealth to keep the upper hand.

A frequent frustration seen among players is the save system, which places checkpoints too far apart and forces you to replay lengthy sections when stealth attempts fail. But even with these issues, Phantom Fury hooks players with its intense encounters and satisfying stealth gameplay.

Weapons are loud and deadly. Staying hidden is your best defense. Each level has multiple tactics and paths. This encourages experimentation and replay. Phantom Fury is a great game for fans of tactical stealth and retro FPS. It has gritty action, smart gameplay, and a retro FPS feel.

19. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun [Best Game Like MGS Delta for Isometric Stealth Tactics]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, macOS, Linux Year of release 2016 Creator/s Developer – Mimimi Games; Publisher – Daedalic Entertainment Unique features Isometric stealth tactics with team coordination Metacritic score 85 (PC), 85 (PS4), 85 (Xbox One)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun revives the lost art of real-time tactical stealth gaming. Set in Edo-period Japan, you control a team of five deadly specialists working for the Shogun. Hayato the ninja, Mugen the samurai, Aiko the disguised infiltrator, Yuki the trapsetter, and Takuma the sniper.

You’ll need to combine the strengths of your team to find creative solutions for each mission. Mugen can create loud distractions while Aiko slips past in her geisha disguise to open doors for silent infiltrations. The visual presentation is also stunning. The hand-drawn art style, filled with small environmental touches, brings feudal Japan to life perfectly!

Pro tip Use Shadow Mode to coordinate multiple character actions simultaneously. This feature allows for perfectly timed group takedowns.

The slow, careful pacing is backed by an authentic soundtrack that makes the tension even sharper. However, the difficulty can be brutally unforgiving. One mistimed move often means restarting entire sections, which some players find more tedious than challenging.

But that balance between punishment and reward is what keeps stealth fans hooked, even if newcomers might struggle at first.

20. Spec Ops: The Line [Best Game Like MGS Delta for Dark War Storytelling]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2012 Creator/s Developer – Yager Development; Publisher – 2K Games Unique features Third-person military shooter Metacritic score 76 (Xbox 360), 77 (PS3), 76 (PC)

Spec Ops: The Line is a war story, a premier TPS game that’s intense, haunting, and incredibly well-written. You play as a member of a squad that is battling in the ruins of Dubai. The horrors you face will test your morals. Stealth can be used in this game. The real tension comes from the moral decisions you have to make that will affect your squad and the outcome of the mission.

There is a heavy air of uncertainty and dread. The way the enemy behaves and the mission results often make you question your actions, which adds layers of tension. The storyline makes the game more than just a shooter. It becomes an exploration of warfare itself.

Pro tip Resist playing the “good guy.” The game is made to test your moral presumptions. Act quickly and accept the consequences rather than reloading to find “better” outcomes.

Level design and combat generate suspense beyond the story. You’re always on alert as you navigate through narrow alleys or see destroyed buildings. Yet, I felt the shooting mechanics were outdated and clunky compared to other third-person shooters. The cover system feels awkward, and aiming can be imprecise. And these issues can detract from the overall experience.

FAQs

What is the best game like Metal Gear Solid: Delta Snake Eater?

The best game like Metal Gear Solid: Delta Snake Eater is Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. It offers deep stealth mechanics and multiple ways to approach targets, much like MGS Delta’s tactical gameplay.

Is MGS worth playing in 2025?

Yes, MGS is worth playing in 2025. Its powerful story and stealth gameplay are still compelling. The series has many games with each one being second to none.

What type of game is Metal Gear Solid: Delta Snake Eater?

Metal Gear Solid: Delta Snake Eater is a stealth action game focused on espionage. It has many action-adventure stealth options where you’ll be carrying out different missions.

Is Snake Eater Delta a remake or remaster?

Snake Eater Delta is a remake. It re-creates Metal Gear Solid 3 with modern graphics and new gameplay on Unreal Engine 5. The original story remains the same.

Is Hitman better than MGS?

It depends on what you enjoy. Hitman 3 lets you play more freely and experiment with stealth. MGS is more story-driven and cinematic. Both are top-notch stealth games in their own style.