The Marvel Rivals battle pass for Season 11: Doomsday is called The Incursion, and it went live on November 13, 2026, alongside the new Strategist Nightcrawler. It has 72 rewards across 12 pages, including 10 hero costumes, and two of those costumes are free.

This guide covers what the pass includes, what it costs, where to buy it, and how to claim every reward. Use the page-by-page reward tables below to decide which rewards to chase first.

Marvel Rivals Season 11 Battle Pass Details

The Incursion splits its rewards between a free track and a Luxury track. As of November 2026, the Marvel Rivals battle pass costs 990 Lattice for the Luxury Battle Pass. Free rewards give you a taste of the pass, but you need one of the two Luxury Battle Pass versions to unlock the full collection.

Regardless of your chosen route, the seasonal unlockables can only be earned by acquiring and spending the purple Chrono Tokens, which you mostly get by playing the game and completing daily and weekly objectives.

Here is the pass at a glance:

Detail Season 11 Battle Pass Pass name The Incursion Season Season 11: Doomsday Launch date November 13, 2026 Pages 12 Total rewards 72 (42 free, 30 luxury) Costumes 10 (2 free) Luxury Battle Pass 990 Lattice Upgraded Luxury Battle Pass 2,100 Lattice Lattice returned at full completion 600 Lattice

What’s Included in the Marvel Rivals Battle Pass?

The Marvel Rivals battle pass packs cosmetics, currency, and collectibles. Most of the 12 pages include 7 unlockables, costing 200–400 Chrono Tokens apiece. Here’s a short overview of what you can expect:

Cosmetic Rewards

You’ll find a total of 10 Marvel Rivals skins in the pass, and two of them are free: Avenger Ultron on page 4 and Silver Centurion for Iron Man on page 10. Two of the eight luxury skins are Legendary: Chronal Harmony for Mantis on page 1 and Seat of Winter for Emma Frost on page 11.

One catch: apart from the Mantis skin, which you get right after purchasing the Luxury Battle Pass, you can only claim the other costumes once you clear the rest of their page.

In-Game Currency

Units, Lattice, and Unstable Molecules each add up to 600 across the pass, and you can spend them however you like.

Spend them in the game store or save them for later. There are only so many ways to get Lattice in Marvel Rivals, and the Lattice you collect covers over half of next season’s battle pass price. You get 200 of those 600 Lattice from the free track and the other 400 from the luxury track.

Exclusive Nameplates, Emotes, MVP Animations, and Sprays

As you work through the Season 11 battle pass, you’ll collect 12 nameplates to show off in the lobby. You’ll also find 10 emotes and 7 MVP animations that pair well with the costumes you earn, plus 12 different sprays to mark the fighting grounds.

Gallery Cards and One Collectible

Marvel Rivals Season 11 comes with a whole new storyline for players to experience, titled Doomsday, with Doctor Doom and Doom 2099 driving the plot. To get the most out of it, you’ll want to collect the gallery cards for the in-game comic, and two of them are free rewards in the battle pass, on pages 6 and 12.

Among the other freebies of this season’s Battle Pass, you will also find the Diary of Destiny collectible on page 10. Now, since it’s a collectible, you won’t actually be able to use it in a match, but it makes a fun addition to your personal collection.

Accelerated Progression

Unlocking every reward takes time. Marvel Rivals Season 11 offers an upgraded Luxury Battle Pass option to speed that up. If you don’t mind spending a little extra, you can get all that the regular Luxury Battle Pass gives plus a 20% Chrono Token acquisition boost for the whole season and an additional 2,800 of the said currency to help you progress at a much faster rate. The upgraded pass costs 2,100 Lattice.

How to Purchase the Marvel Rivals Battle Pass?

You can buy the Marvel Rivals battle pass directly in the game. As of November 2026, the Luxury Battle Pass costs 990 Lattice and the upgraded version costs 2,100 Lattice. Follow these steps:

Check your Lattice balance in the game store. Buy more Lattice if you need it. In the in-game store, 1,000 Lattice costs $9.99 and 2,180 Lattice costs $19.99, so pick the pack that covers the pass you want. Open the Battle Pass screen in the game. Select the Luxury Battle Pass or the upgraded version and confirm the purchase.

Buying Lattice from other vendors usually costs less than the in-game store, so compare prices before you check out. Eneba’s guide to the best websites to buy Marvel Rivals Lattice breaks down your options.

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Marvel Rivals Battle Pass Reward List

Every Marvel Rivals battle pass reward is listed below by page, along with its cost in Chrono Tokens.

Marvel Rivals: Battle Pass Page 1 Rewards

Reward Reward Type Is it Free? Cost Chronal Harmony Mantis Costume No Included with Luxury Battle Pass Rising Glow Mantis Emote Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Chronal Harmony Mantis Spray Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Nightcrawler Nameplate Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Chronal Harmony Mantis Nameplate No 200 Chrono Tokens Heal the Time Mantis MVP Animation No 200 Chrono Tokens 100 Unstable Molecules Currency No 200 Chrono Tokens

Marvel Rivals: Battle Pass Page 2 Rewards

Reward Reward Type Is it Free? Cost Daredevil Emblem Spray Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Chrome Carnivore Venom Spray Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Chrome Carnivore Venom Nameplate Yes 200 Chrono Tokens 100 Units Currency Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Flex Fest Venom Emote No 200 Chrono Tokens 100 Lattice Currency No 200 Chrono Tokens Chrome Carnivore Venom Costume No 400 Chrono Tokens

Marvel Rivals: Battle Pass Page 3 Rewards

Reward Reward Type Is it Free? Cost Chronal Monarch Namor Nameplate Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Chronal Monarch Namor Spray Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Trident of Tides Namor Emote Yes 200 Chrono Tokens 100 Unstable Molecules Currency Yes 200 Chrono Tokens The Sea Obeys Namor MVP Animation No 200 Chrono Tokens 100 Units Currency No 200 Chrono Tokens Chronal Monarch Namor Costume No 400 Chrono Tokens

Marvel Rivals: Battle Pass Page 4 Rewards

Reward Reward Type Is it Free? Cost 100 Units Currency Yes 200 Chrono Tokens 100 Unstable Molecules Currency Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Storm Emblem Spray Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Avenger Ultron Ultron Spray Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Avenger Ultron Ultron Nameplate Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Protocol: Serve Ultron Emote Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Avenger Ultron Ultron Costume Yes 400 Chrono Tokens

Marvel Rivals: Battle Pass Page 5 Rewards

Reward Reward Type Is it Free? Cost 100 Lattice Currency Yes 200 Chrono Tokens X Deaths Wolverine Nameplate Yes 200 Chrono Tokens X Deaths Wolverine Spray Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Temporal Terror Wolverine MVP Animation No 200 Chrono Tokens Deadly Draw Wolverine Emote No 200 Chrono Tokens 100 Units Currency No 200 Chrono Tokens X Deaths Wolverine Costume No 400 Chrono Tokens

Marvel Rivals: Battle Pass Page 6 Rewards

Reward Reward Type Is it Free? Cost Gallery Card Gallery Card Yes 200 Chrono Tokens

Marvel Rivals: Battle Pass Page 7 Rewards

Reward Reward Type Is it Free? Cost 100 Units Currency Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Infinity Watch Adam Warlock Spray Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Dracula Nameplate Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Infinity Watch Adam Warlock Nameplate Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Infinity’s Grasp Adam Warlock Emote No 200 Chrono Tokens 100 Unstable Molecules Currency No 200 Chrono Tokens Infinity Watch Adam Warlock Costume No 400 Chrono Tokens

Marvel Rivals: Battle Pass Page 8 Rewards

Reward Reward Type Is it Free? Cost 100 Unstable Molecules Currency Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Chronal Squirrel Squirrel Girl Spray Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Chronal Squirrel Squirrel Girl Nameplate Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Handful of Time Squirrel Girl Emote No 200 Chrono Tokens Nutty Zero-g Squirrel Girl MVP Animation No 200 Chrono Tokens 100 Lattice Currency No 200 Chrono Tokens Chronal Squirrel Squirrel Girl Costume No 400 Chrono Tokens

Marvel Rivals: Battle Pass Page 9 Rewards

Reward Reward Type Is it Free? Cost Devil’s Vigil Daredevil Emote Yes 200 Chrono Tokens The Man Without Fear Daredevil Spray Yes 200 Chrono Tokens 100 Units Currency Yes 200 Chrono Tokens The Man Without Fear Daredevil Nameplate No 200 Chrono Tokens Fearless Leap Daredevil MVP Animation No 200 Chrono Tokens 100 Lattice Currency No 200 Chrono Tokens The Man Without Fear Daredevil Costume No 400 Chrono Tokens

Marvel Rivals: Battle Pass Page 10 Rewards

Reward Reward Type Is it Free? Cost The Diary of Destiny Collectible Yes 200 Chrono Tokens 100 Unstable Molecules Currency Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Silver Centurion Iron Man Spray Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Silver Centurion Iron Man Nameplate Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Primed to Punch Iron Man Emote Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Soaring Silver Iron Man MVP Animation Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Silver Centurion Iron Man Costume Yes 400 Chrono Tokens

Marvel Rivals: Battle Pass Page 11 Rewards

Reward Reward Type Is it Free? Cost 100 Lattice Currency Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Seat of Winter Emma Frost Spray Yes 200 Chrono Tokens Seat of Winter Emma Frost Nameplate No 200 Chrono Tokens Sovereign Stance Emma Frost Emote No 200 Chrono Tokens Krakoan Control Emma Frost MVP Animation No 200 Chrono Tokens 100 Lattice Currency No 200 Chrono Tokens Seat of Winter Emma Frost Costume No 400 Chrono Tokens

Marvel Rivals: Battle Pass Page 12 Rewards

Reward Reward Type Is it Free? Cost Gallery Card Gallery Card Yes 200 Chrono Tokens

How to Claim Rewards from the Marvel Rivals Battle Pass?

Claiming rewards from the Marvel Rivals battle pass requires Chrono Tokens, whether you have the free or the Luxury Battle Pass version. Follow these steps:

Earn Chrono Tokens by completing Daily and Weekly Missions, Challenges and certain Event Missions. You’ll find them on the “Mission” tab, and the purple currency icon on each one shows how big its reward is. Open the Battle Pass screen once your season total unlocks a page. Each page unlocks in order as the total Chrono Tokens you earn grows. Redeem the rewards you want. Spending tokens does not lower that total, so you can redeem each reward as soon as it unlocks.

To rush things along, you can also get Chrono Tokens with Lattice, either by purchasing the upgraded Luxury Battle Pass, which grants extra tokens and boosts how fast you earn them, or by buying them directly in the game’s store. The store option is very expensive, so I wouldn’t recommend it unless necessary.

Once you buy a battle pass, it doesn’t expire. You can keep unlocking its rewards after the season ends.

When the season ends, the game automatically redeems any rewards your leftover Chrono Tokens can cover. Only tokens you bought with Lattice carry over to the next season, and the tokens you earned from missions expire.

My Overall Verdict: Is the Marvel Rivals Battle Pass Worth It?

Yes, if you plan to finish it. The Luxury Battle Pass costs 990 Lattice, and completing all 12 pages pays back 600 Lattice, which brings the final cost down to 390 Lattice. The free track already gives you 200 of that Lattice, so the Luxury Battle Pass costs you 590 Lattice more than staying free.

In return, you get eight extra costumes, including the Legendary Mantis and Emma Frost skins, plus 22 more luxury-only cosmetics and currency rewards. If you stop early, you miss part of the refund, so check your pace before you buy. If you only want free skins, claim Avenger Ultron and Silver Centurion and skip the purchase.

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