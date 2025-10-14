18 Best Games Like The Witcher 3 in 2025

If you’re searching for the best games like The Witcher 3, you already know what you want: living worlds, deep stories, and RPGs that make your choices matter. This list dives into unforgettable adventures full of danger, discovery, and consequence. You’ll find everything from grounded medieval quests to strange lands full of mystery.

Each game offers a world worth exploring and a story worth shaping. Grab your sword, ready your spells, and sharpen your decisions. These adventures are built for players craving freedom, mythic monsters, and heartfelt storytelling. They remind us why we keep coming back to the genre.

Our Top Picks for Games Like The Witcher 3

Some games similar to The Witcher 3 on our list feel ambitious, and others just feel alive. But these three do both. Each one channels the exploration, in-depth story, and moral weight that made The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt unforgettable. Yet each offers a very different experience once you step in. If you only have time for a few adventures, start here.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition (2019) – The best game like The Witcher 3, this grounded medieval epic trades magic for realism, where every duel, decision, and consequence feels earned. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re‑Reckoning (2020) – A vibrant fantasy classic and one of the best games similar to The Witcher 3, offering fast, fluid combat, deep customization, and endless colorful exploration. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2016) – Still one of the best games like The Witcher 3 that comes with a massive open world, timeless freedom, and a thriving mod community keeping the legend alive.

These are my top three games similar to The Witcher 3 for good reason, but they’re only the beginning. Each was developed with care, rewarding curiosity and consequence in equal measure. Some of the titles may surprise you. From huge epics to niche franchises, keep scrolling so you don’t miss the worlds waiting beyond The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

18 Best Games Like The Witcher 3: Mainstream & Niche

Explore more adventures that balance story, combat, and exploration. These titles capture the same magic that made The Witcher 3 a timeless experience. Rich lore, layered characters, and worlds that reward your curiosity. Here are 18 more games like The Witcher 3 for you to play.

1. Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition [No Monsters, Just Raw Medieval Reality]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world, historical RPG Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2019 Creator/s Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver Unique features Realistic medieval world, skill-based combat Best for Realism seekers and history fans What I liked Attention to detail

*whistle* for a moonwalking horse. Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition has the best glitch ever, but it also does something few games dare. It drops you into a world that feels completely real. You play as Henry, a blacksmith’s son pulled into the chaos of 15th‑century Bohemia.

There’s no magic to save you, only skill, patience, and timing. Combat is tricky at first. Every swing has weight, every mistake hurts, but that’s what makes it satisfying. You’ll learn to fight like a real swordsman.

Why we chose it Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition is the most grounded medieval RPG out there. It’s full of political intrigue, danger, and consequence.

And you’ll need it as you seek justice for your family. People talk, gossip spreads, and every choice leaves a mark. The story is as layered as the combat.

It’s a stunning and immersive game like The Witcher 3, but here you’re living inside history. Muddy roads, heavy armor, and smoky taverns feel almost photographic. The Royal Edition adds every DLC, expanding quests and storylines for the full experience.

My Verdict: Choose Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition for a medieval challenge…if you can handle it.

Bluemars776 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ My favorite game of all times. It’s incredible how immersive and satifying is to play it

2. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning [Color, Combat, And Unprecedented Class Freedom]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Kaiko / THQ Nordic Unique features Fluid combat, flexible classes, bright visual style Best for Players who want fast, flashy combat What I liked Deep combat flow and class freedom

I remember when RPGs were bright, fast, and bursting with color. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re‑Reckoning is the comeback kid of high fantasy. It’s the anti‑Witcher 3, trading gloomy realism for vibrant spectacle. It’s smooth, sharp, and still unfairly overlooked.

It drops you into a world where destiny is optional. Where Boggarts spit flames and Trolls are huge. You play as the Fateless One, resurrected with the power to rewrite fate itself.

Why we chose it Kingdoms of Amalur: Re‑Reckoning lets you shape every moment. Your build, your battles, your story. It’s freedom, fantasy, and flair all in one.

Every fight feels smooth and stylish. Spells, daggers, and bows all chain together like a dance. You can swap builds mid‑game, mix melee with magic, or go full rogue if you like stabbing things from the shadows.

Beyond the brawls, Amalur offers deep customization, layered crafting, and so many side quests. There’s so much to explore. Every region bursts with glowing forests, ancient ruins, and enough lore to paint a full mythology.

My Verdict: Kingdoms of Amalur: Re‑Reckoning is built for you to create, fight, and explore your way in full colour and full fantasy.

Dahorah ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Just incredibly fun, responsive and meaty with satisfying animations, effects and skills.

3. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim [The Original Open-World Fantasy Sandbox]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world fantasy RPG Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch Year of release 2016 Creator/s Bethesda Game Studios Unique features Enhanced visuals, huge mod support Best for Sandbox explorers and lore lovers What I liked Boundless world freedom

You wake up on a cart, a prisoner bound for execution, and seconds later, a dragon changes everything. That’s Skyrim: chaos, choice, and addictive immersion wrapped in snow and screams. The Special Edition has enhanced visuals, all DLCs, and full mod support.

You play as the Dragonborn, the one soul who can absorb a dragon’s power and shout back with magic that shakes the mountains. From there, the world opens completely. Sneak through caves as a thief, hunt mammoths as a warrior, or brew poisons like a wandering alchemist. Build a home, join a guild, or ignore destiny altogether.

Why we chose it The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim defined the modern open world. It’s freedom, danger, and discovery in one timeless RPG.

Games like The Witcher 3 and Skyrim thrive on exploration. Its mountains hide hundreds of dungeons, factions, and side quests. Every valley hides stories, from lost loves to ancient curses.

It bleeds atmosphere. Wind through pine forests, chanting monks on mountaintops, and music that makes stillness feel sacred. Sure, a few bugs break the illusion, but modders have rebuilt the game a thousand times over, proving its staying power.

My Verdict: If you’re ready for your next adventure, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim awaits.

Original_Loquat8635 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ...Music and atmosphere alone were enough to make you feel as if you were truly an explorer in that world. Then the lore keeps you pulled in, as you discover just how rich the world of Elder Scrolls is...

4. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II [The Uncompromising Medieval Sequel, Your Consequences Return]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Historical RPG Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2025 Creator/s Warhorse Studios / Deep Silver Unique features Evolved realism, consequence-driven choices Best for Fans of immersive, skillful RPGs What I liked Deeper systems and smarter NPCs

Your past catches up fast in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. Choices you made before still matter. And people remember. Step back into Henry’s battered boots, where survival depends on skill and nerve, not magic or mercy.

This gritty fighting game trades fantasy flair for historical precision. Duels rely on footwork, timing, and real‑world technique. You’ll learn by losing, not button‑mashing. The world feels alive with wandering NPCs, bustling towns, and a countryside scarred by rebellion.

Why we chose it Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a rare sequel. It doubles down on realism and consequence instead of easy victories.

Like The Witcher 3, it pairs sweeping storytelling with consequence‑driven quests. Conversations feel endlessly layered. Every ally, guard, and innkeeper seems to carry their own history and grudges.

My Verdict: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II pulls no punches. It’s brutal, deliberate, and completely human.

Raphous ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a fantastic and unique game. My favorite RPG since TW3.

5. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla [A Viking Saga Of Raids, Riches, And Repercussions]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2020 Creator/s Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft Unique features Dual settings, mythic realms Best for Exploration and lore enthusiasts What I liked Expansive Viking world design

When I first set sail from Norway and saw the English coast rising through the fog, I knew this wasn’t just another conquest. In Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, every raid tells a story of plunder, politics, and power. You play as Eivor, leading raids, forging alliances, and carving your legacy in blood and stone.

It’s a brutal hack-and-slash game that balances stealth and chaos. One minute you’re slipping a dagger into a guard’s ribs; the next, you’re storming a monastery as the skies burn. Between battles, I lost hours upgrading my settlement and solving mysteries.

Why we chose it Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla captures the thrill of exploration and consequence, a Viking saga worth living.

Oh, and chasing world events that deepen each region’s lore and culture, making the map feel alive. Like The Witcher 3, the choices carry weight. Friendships, wars, and even love stories twist based on what you decide. You’re hooked from minute one.

My Verdict: If you crave scale, freedom, and the roar of battle, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla leaves a mark.

CVanG ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Insanely detailed open-world game with infinite things to do! Combat is siiiiick, and the skills rock.

6. Elden Ring [The Dark Fantasy World Where Exploration Is Survival]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action RPG Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2022 Creator/s FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Average Playtime 90–150 hours Best for Challenge hunters and explorers What I liked Freedom, danger, discovery

The Lands Between are beautiful, broken, and eager to kill you. Elden Ring throws you to the wolves and asks what kind of legend you’ll become. It’s a relentless soulslike game that dares you to wander.

Exploration is risky but rewarding. The landscapes feel poetic, bleak ruins, golden plains, and ancient secrets whisper from the dark. It’s like The Witcher 3 seen through a nightmare. Equal parts wonder and ruin.

Why we chose it Elden Ring turns struggle into reward. Its freedom, danger, and discovery make every step unforgettable.

You play as a Tarnished, chasing power and purpose to shape the world’s fate. Timing is everything. Perfect parries, desperate dodges are essential in combat.

Every win feels earned because nothing comes easy. Customization runs deep, too; you can forge spells, craft gear, or sculpt wild hybrid builds.

My Verdict: For those who crave mystery and mastery, Elden Ring is the mountain worth climbing.

javispin ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I love the game so much. I’m a completionist and have been covering every square inch to try to get everything.

7. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen [Climb Giants, Command Your Own Party Of Pawns]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch Year of release 2016 Creator/s Capcom Unique features Pawn system, giant climbing combat Best for Tactical action fans What I liked Unique companion system

Clinging to a Griffin’s wing as it soared into the night, I knew Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen was something special. Every battle feels tailor‑made and chaotic in the best way. The real‑time combat is fast, weighty, and satisfying. It’s a grounded twist on The Witcher 3’s monster hunts.

You play as the Arisen, a hero hunting the dragon that stole your heart. You’ll climb towering beasts, slash weak points, and fight alongside customizable AI Pawns. They learn, adapt, and can be hired or shared with other players.

Why we chose it Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen turns monster‑hunting into personal art. It’s tactical, thrilling, and endlessly replayable.

Day turns to danger at night, where darkness hides far worse things. Exploration pulses with fear in this fantastic RPG game. But rewards curiosity with secret caves, glowing loot, and unexpected boss fights.

My Verdict: If you love taking down giants with skill, not stats– Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen.

Aggressive-Art-6816 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is unbelievably good

8. Kingdom Come: Deliverance [The Gritty RPG Where You Are Truly Nobody]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Historical RPG Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2018 Creator/s Warhorse Studios / Deep Silver Unique features Realism-focused story and sword combat Best for Fans of grounded storytelling What I liked Realistic world and moral depth

You begin as nobody. A blacksmith’s son in 15th‑century Bohemia, watching your peaceful life burn to ash. Kingdom Come: Deliverance doesn’t hand you hero status; you fight, fail, and earn every inch of respect.

Your sword swings rely on timing and stamina, not stats. Combat demands patience, skill, and strategy, while your words can save you as often as your blade. Between battles, you’ll patch wounds, brew potions, and survive the slow grind of hunger and fatigue.

Why we chose it Kingdom Come: Deliverance rewards discipline and curiosity. It turns realism into a challenge and story into survival.

Its world feels lived in. Muddy roads, smoky inns, and moral choices that ripple through villages and politics alike. There’s no magic here, only consequences.

My Verdict: If you crave history, honesty over heroics, and hard-fought victory, Kingdom Come: Deliverance delivers.

Little-Dwarf ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ After about 120 hours, I finally finished Kingdom Come: Deliverance for the first time. And I absolutely loved it!

9. Dark Souls III [Master The Blade, Face Implacable Cosmic Horror]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2017 Creator/s FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Unique features Unique weapons and spells Best for Hardcore action fans What I liked Gothic aesthetic and tight combat

The fire fades, the dead stir, and something in you refuses to rest. Dark Souls III is a descent into ruin, beauty, and brutal grace. It’s built on precision, patience, and the quiet thrill of conquering what once seemed impossible.

As an Undead, you explore cathedrals, crypts, and collapsing cities. And unlock shortcuts in a vast, interconnected world. Combat is fast, unforgiving, and deliberate. Every dodge, parry, and strike is a heartbeat from certain death.

Why we chose it Dark Souls III turns hardship into transcendence. Each fight teaches you, rewards you, and pulls you deeper into its hypnotic rhythm.

The Ringed City DLC includes haunting new areas, lore‑heavy bosses, and some of the series’ most challenging fights. The difficulty can seem cruel, but when a towering knight finally falls, the victory feels personal.

Like The Witcher 3, its storytelling breathes through atmosphere. Ruined halls whisper tragedies, and lore waits for those willing to dig. It’s less exposition, more excavation.

My Verdict: If you want a challenge that fights back and rewards patience, Dark Souls III is the one to beat.

GGRex ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Dark Souls 3 may be a little unsurprising in its form but it is so finely crafted that I cannot help but keep coming back to it over and over. And that is why it is so good.

10. Horizon Forbidden West [Tribal Tech Meets Post-Apocalyptic Spectacle]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action RPG Platforms PC, PlayStation Year of release 2024 Creator/s Guerrilla Games / PlayStation Studios Unique features Robotic wildlife, lush dual-world design Best for Visual and exploration-driven players What I liked Gorgeous, alive environments

Part wildlife documentary, part sci‑fi epic, Horizon Forbidden West is a breathtaking post‑apocalyptic game. You play as Aloy, a hunter‑archaeologist piecing together humanity’s past while fighting machines the size of houses.

Combat mixes traps, blades, and precision archery into a dance of tactics and timing. And it rewards creativity as much as skill. Custom upgrades, armor sets, and skill trees make each encounter feel personal.

Why we chose it Horizon Forbidden West proves beauty can survive the apocalypse. It’s wild, mechanical, and unforgettable.

It’s a world that tells stories between battles, much like The Witcher 3. Every ruin or village hides culture, loss, and lore. This edition expands Aloy’s journey with new regions, quests, and mechanics. It bundles all the story expansions and the Burning Shores DLC.

PC performance can dip, but when you crest a ridge and see a herd of Tremortusks move like thunder, it’s hard to care.

My Verdict: If you love exploration, emotion, and spectacle in equal measure, Horizon Forbidden West is a world worth getting lost in.

ChillyN1ps ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ So I just finished forbidden west and burning shores and wow, what an experience...This game was phenomenal.

11. Vampyr [Every Life You Take Reroutes The City’s Fate]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s Dontnod Entertainment / Focus Entertainment Unique features Choice-based morality, life-feeding loop Best for Narrative and moral-choice fans What I liked Every death shifts the city’s fate

Stalking through London’s fog‑soaked streets as Dr. Jonathan Reid, you feel the curse settle in, a healer doomed to feed. Vampyr traps you between duty and desire and turns survival into guilt. Every citizen has a name, a story, and, if you’re desperate, a pulse.

You hunt, heal, and question your way through a city crumbling under disease. Its combat is tense and intimate. Staking, slashing, and bending blood to your will. The moral balance defines you: save lives to keep your humanity, or take them to grow stronger.

Why we chose it Vampyr transforms consequence into character study, moody, intelligent, and human even at its darkest.

Set against shadow‑blurred alleys and candlelight clinics, its atmosphere drips dread and empathy in equal measure. It’s one of those underrated games where choices linger long after the credits roll.

My Verdict: If you crave story‑driven tension and moral weight, don’t overlook Vampyr.

FiscalCliffClavin ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Absolutely. The most important thing for me was I felt engaged throughout the entire play through. The story was great, the combat was good…

12. Lords of the Fallen [Dark, Heavy Armor, Hard-Hitting Fantasy Action]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2023 Creator/s Hexworks / CI Games Unique features Dual-realm gameplay, weighty combat Best for Soulslike devotees What I liked Strong design and depth

The first time I walked into Lords of the Fallen’s sunless cathedral, I felt the world’s weight. Stone walls, ruined statues, and a quiet sense of danger. It’s a dark gothic game where every battle feels heavy and hard‑won.

As Harkyn, a convicted warrior, you traverse two intertwined realms: Axiom and Umbral. You’ll use death itself to uncover hidden paths and secrets. The world is full of monstrous gods and twisted knights that test patience as much as skill. You can get swarmed, but when you land a perfect strike, it’s worth every failed attempt.

Why we chose it Lords of the Fallen rewards focus and determination. It’s a dark fantasy adventure that makes every victory feel earned.

Outside of combat, you’ll upgrade weapons, unlock magic, and experiment with armor sets to fit your fighting style. The environment is gloomy but beautiful, full of firelight and broken kingdoms.

My Verdict: If you want a challenge that looks as good as it feels, Lords of the Fallen delivers.

saalamander ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Just bought it earlier…I’m a couple hours in and it’s great. It’s got everything a souls player could ever want.

13. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor [Forge Your Nemesis, Fight The War Within Mordor]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2014 Creator/s Monolith Productions / WB Games Unique features Nemesis AI system, open-world combat Best for Fans of dynamic enemies What I liked Enemies remember every defeat

Some enemies stay dead. Not in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. Every scar tells a story, and every story ends with revenge. You play as Talion, a ranger bound to a vengeful wraith, Celebrimbor, the Bright Lord, carving your names into Sauron’s armies, one orc at a time.

You share a body and a purpose, at least at first. Together you unleash chaos across Mordor’s fortresses and wastelands in this epic open world game.

I stopped counting the orcs I killed. Then they started remembering me. The Nemesis System changes everything. Enemies recall how you fought, growing stronger and more hateful every time. No two battles ever play out the same.

Why we chose it Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor turns combat into storytelling. Every rivalry feels like your own legend.

You’ll sneak through enemy camps, fire arrows from the shadows, and trade steel in fluid, brutal sword fights. Some missions repeat, but the evolving enemies make every fight unpredictable.

My Verdict: Choose Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor if you want intensity and consequence in every fight; few games do it better.

House923 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Shadow of Mordor is absolutely incredible and I can’t believe it took me this long to play it!

14. Bound by Flame [Wielding Fire, The RPG Defined By Dual Nature]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Fantasy RPG Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2014 Creator/s Spiders / Focus Entertainment Unique features Fire demon morality tie-in Best for Story-driven mid-scale RPG lovers What I liked The hero–demon conflict arc

I knew Bound by Flame was trouble the moment the demon started whispering. You’re thrown into a cursed war where your worst enemy lives inside you. As Vulcan, a mercenary possessed by a flame demon, you must choose between saving humanity and surrendering to that power.

Combat blends swords, bows, and infernal fire in real time, letting you switch fighting styles on the fly. Much like The Witcher 3, it thrives on moral dilemmas and world‑shifting decisions. Companions fight beside you, argue with you, and sometimes turn on you because of your choices.

Why we chose it Bound by Flame turns temptation and consequence into fire and steel.

Crafting armor and weapons adds another layer of survival as the world crumbles into ash. It’s not as polished as the giants of the genre, but that roughness gives it character. Every choice burns with consequence.

My Verdict: If you love flawed heroes and moral heat, Bound by Flame sparks just right.

Unsure_Fry ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I picked up Bound by Flame. It’s flawed but I enjoyed it.

15. Fable Anniversary [Your Legacy, Reborn, Good, Evil, And Gifting A Fart]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, Xbox Year of release 2014 Creator/s Lionhead Studios / Xbox Game Studios Unique features Morality, humor, classic world charm Best for Nostalgic fantasy fans What I liked Whimsy and choice-filled story

Dust off your halo, or your horns. Fable Anniversary is back to remind you that being good is optional, but being memorable is inevitable. Step into Albion, a land of sunny villages, rolling hills, and people who’ll cheer or jeer depending on how you treat them.

As a kid, you chase stories of heroism and end as a legend shaped by every choice. Every spell, flirt, or punch in the pub pushes you closer to sainthood or villainy. Swing a sword, roast a chicken, or gamble all night. It’s as silly as it’s sincere.

Why we chose it Fable Anniversary balances morality and mischief better than any RPG since. It turns consequence into comedy without losing its heart.

This edition sharpens textures, smooths combat, and keeps the genre-defining, irreverent humor. It’s lighter than most modern epics, but that playfulness gives it staying power, which is proof that endless realism isn’t necessary to feel alive.

hoodie92 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Honestly the whole game is just so comforting to me. I’ve played it through at least a dozen over the past 20 years and I always love coming back..

16. Divinity: Original Sin 2 [Co-Op RPG Freedom, Your Party, Your Rules, Your Chaos]

Our Score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Larian Studios Unique features Reactive storylines Best for Co-op and strategy RPG fans What I liked Freedom and creative encounters

When your fireball accidentally roasts half the party, you realize Divinity: Original Sin 2 isn’t a normal RPG. Nothing is off limits. You can fight, sneak, lie, or charm your way out of anything.

The world reacts to every burst of brilliance or stupidity. You play as a Godwoken, a chosen soul in a land where magic is both salvation and a curse. Each battle is a puzzle of fire, ice, and lightning waiting to explode.

Why we chose it No other RPG matches how Divinity: Original Sin 2 rewards creativity, chaos, and glorious mistakes.

Every conversation is a breath from turning allies into enemies. Chaos loves company, and co-op makes every disaster twice as funny. Maybe you’ll save Rivellon…or poison your friends again. Its world of storms, flame, and divine ruin glows with color and consequence.

The Divine Edition includes every DLC, extra music, art, and companions. Dive deep into one of the most reactive RPGs ever developed. Years later, the tactical combat and branching dialogue still feel ahead of their time.

My Verdict: If you want strategy wrapped in freedom, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a must-play.

RepairPrudent5183 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I agree! I really love DOS2. It took me around 8 hours to get into, but once the combat and gameplay clicked with me, I really really enjoyed myself.

17. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice [Mythology, Madness, And Immersive Combat]

Our Score 7.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Narrative action-adventure Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Ninja Theory Unique features Psychological storytelling, binaural sound Best for Story and atmosphere seekers What I liked Unlike anything I’ve played

The first whisper hit like panic. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice pulls you into her head, into every fear, every voice, every flicker of hope. You play as Senua, a Celtic warrior descending into Helheim to save the soul of her lover while battling the darkness in her own mind.

This terrifying survival horror game mixes myth and madness with some of the most intimate combat I’ve ever played. Fights are fast, fearful, and real; every clash feels like life or death.

Why we chose it Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice combines art‑house storytelling with tight, emotional combat. It’s proof that focus can outshine scale.

The soundscape is haunting. Voices drift from behind and beside you like ghosts that know your secrets. It’s shorter and smaller than broad open worlds, but every step is dense with tension and beauty. Like great fantasy epics, you’re fighting monsters and meaning at once.

My Verdict: For players who want myth, madness, and meaning, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice leaves a lasting echo.

TatonkaJack ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The narrative is excellent and thought provoking and the depiction of psychosis is unique and engaging...

18. GreedFall [Colonial Adventure, Magic, Monsters, And Moral Choice]

Our Score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2019 Creator/s Spiders / Focus Entertainment Unique features Colonial fantasy setting, faction diplomacy Best for Story-heavy RPG fans What I liked Political intrigue and flexibility

Mist curls over the wilds of Teer Fradee, a land caught between science and sorcery. GreedFall draws you into a frontier of faith, loyalty, and colonial ambition. Every alliance hides a cost, and every bullet can spark a war.

You play as a diplomat and explorer sent to make peace between warring factions. Or take power. Like The Witcher 3, your choices shape friendships, betrayals, and who survives to see the end. Battles blend swords, spells, and guns in a way that feels weighty but precise.

Why we chose it GreedFall captures what makes stories stick: tough choices, real characters, and a world worth caring about.

It’s not as big as some open worlds, but every area feels alive with secrets and culture. What it lacks in polish, it makes up for in heart and consequence.

My Verdict: For a night full of moral decisions and political fantasy, GreedFall is absolutely worth exploring.

KingoftheStars21 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I put a solid 100 hours into in really trying min max and do every side quest. I recommend it, I had a lot of fun...

My Overall Verdict

Finding the right game depends on what you love most about The Witcher 3. If you’re a monster hunter, build heroes, or crave dark lore, these are the best entry points for some of the games like The Witcher 3 today.

The Medieval History Fan → Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition

If you want swordplay without sorcery, this is for you. Its accurate historical setting, lifelike combat, and moral dilemmas make each even sweeter. And every mistake is unforgettable.

The Open‑World Monster Hunter → The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

For players hungry for vast worlds and endless quests, Skyrim remains the gold standard. It’s packed with dragons, dungeons, and lore that rewards every detour.

The Deep RPG Builder → Divinity: Original Sin 2

If customization is your obsession, Divinity: Original Sin 2 lets you shape every ability, spell, and story decision. Its co-op freedom and reactive world make it endlessly replayable.

The Immersive Dark Fantasy Fan → Elden Ring

Fans seeking moral weight and brutal beauty will feel at home here. Elden Ring’s haunting landscapes, cryptic lore, and triumph-through-pain gameplay deliver that same sense of awe and consequence.

Each title stands on its own, but shares what made The Witcher 3 a classic. A world that challenges, rewards, and remembers the choices you make.

FAQs