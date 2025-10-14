20 Games Like Cuphead for More Frantic Adventures in 2025

Cuphead was one of 2017’s biggest hits with its tight gameplay, astounding visuals, fantastic soundtrack, and legendary difficulty, but there are also a lot of games like Cuphead that offer the same experience.

If you’ve just finished getting your soul back, freeing Inkwell Isle’s residents, and are still hungry for more, you’re not alone. That’s why I’ve prepared this list of 20 great games like Cuphead across different genres. Hopefully, one of these games will scratch that itch.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Cuphead

Every game on this list is definitely worth a look, true, but some of them are head and shoulders above the rest:

Hollow Knight (2017) – This Metroidvania is a masterpiece that manages to do everything right, from combat to presentation. Mega Man 11 (2018) – The Blue Bomber is back and better than ever in this title that combines classic gameplay with modern visuals. Enter the Gungeon (2016) – A top-down roguelite bullet hell that’ll test your reflexes even harder than Cuphead.

But while these are the best of the best, you may be looking for something else. In that case, no worries; there’s plenty to love in the rest of the titles below.

20 Games Like Cuphead

I’ll admit, “games like Cuphead” is a very wide net to cast. But when boiled down to its basics, Cuphead is all about run and gun gameplay, platforming, and an instantly recognizable art style. And it’s with these three criteria that I filtered the massive library of games to come up with just 20 titles.

Now, let’s get to it.

1. Hollow Knight [Best Hand-Drawn Metroidvania Challenge]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Team Cherry Average Playtime ~45 hours Metacritic Score 90

Let’s start off strong with Hollow Knight, one of the best Metroidvania games to have come out in the 2010s, if not one of the best games of all time.

I’m not exaggerating when I say Hollow Knight is the definitive modern Metroidvania, with a massive, beautiful world to explore, difficult combat, amazing visuals, and a superb soundtrack, all of which are wrapped in a small, bug-like package.

Why we chose it Hollow Knight walked a tightrope with the interplay of so many elements with each other, but it perfectly tuned all of them into a Metroidvania par excellence. It’s just really good.

In this game, you’ll play as the Knight, a wandering warrior who finds themselves before the decaying kingdom of Hallownest. To find out exactly what your purpose is, you’ll need to dive deep into the ruins, talking to whoever remains and piecing together Hallownest’s history…all while fending off vicious monsters and frenzied bugs in 2D hack-and-slash combat.

This may sound basic, but I assure you it’s anything but: Hollow Knight’s combat is almost Souls-like in difficulty. Every boss battle demands a thorough understanding of offense and defense before you can win. But each hard-won victory paves the path forward with mobility tools, weapons, and new paths, and slowly but surely, Hallownest will give up her secrets.

My Verdict: Hollow Knight is an all-around fantastic game with its expert mix of gameplay, challenge, and aesthetics. Great not just for Cuphead fans, but for pretty much everyone.

What do players say?

Fa_Ri_Do_La ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A true modern masterpiece.

2. Mega Man 11 [Classic Run-and-Gun Game Like Cuphead]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Capcom Average Playtime ~10 hours Metacritic Score 82

Next up is Mega Man 11, the best-selling game in the long-running series. After a nine-year long silence, the Blue Bomber is back to remind us just why this franchise is so beloved.

As Mega Man, you’ll still run and gun your way through classic, stage-by-stage boss challenges to defeat recurring villain Dr. Wily. Level design in this one harkens back to ye olde NES games, so expect lots of tricky platforming, fun gimmicks, and yes, difficulty.

Why we chose it I’ll admit that I’m a sucker for updates to old franchises, but Mega Man 11 hits all the right spots for a modern run-and-gun while retaining its identity.

New to this series is the Double Gear System, which is also revealed to be the reason for the falling out between Light and Wily. Naturally, Wily will outfit his new Robot Masters with this tech. Luckily, Dr. Light still has Wily’s prototype, which gives Mega Man new capabilities via the Double Gear System: boosts to his speed or shots at the cost of overheating.

But while Mega Man 11 goes back to the series’ roots, it’s also been updated for the modern audience. Not only does it come with impressive 2.5D graphics, it also has difficulty options, making it particularly great for newcomers to the series.

My Verdict: Mega Man 11 is, if you’ll excuse the term, a triumphant return to form. It expertly combines the series’ classic gameplay with modern touches, and is sure to be a treat to both new and returning players.

What do players say?

FightingFor ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s the NES Mega Man games all over again. Yes, including the difficulty.

3. Enter the Gungeon [Bullet-Hell Roguelike Similar to Cuphead]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS Year of Release 2016 Creator/s Dodge Roll, Devolver Digital Average Playtime Variable Metacritic Score 82

Next up is Enter the Gungeon, an amazing bullet hell game that has you (and up to one friend) delving into the titular Gungeon in a quest for the Gun That Can Kill The Past. It’s every bit as crazy as it sounds.

Enter the Gungeon is quite simple: pick a Gungeoneer, run through each level of the Gungeon via top-down run and gun gameplay, fight all bosses, get the Gun, kill your Past. In practice, it’s much more difficult as enemies won’t hesitate to fill you with holes, bosses have lots of tricky attack patterns, and even stage hazards can snipe a heart or two. Expect to die a lot.

Why we chose it It’s very hard to beat Enter the Gungeon’s fast, frantic, and fun gameplay. Your losses will be many, true, but the rapid playstyle means you’ll be itching for another go after getting booted out.

Fortunately, it’s not all bad. Each of your Gungeoneers comes with their own passive abilities and loadout, which is nice. The meat of the game, however, is in its massive variety of eccentric weapons, including things like a camera and a lowercase “R”. Oh, and you can dodge roll and flip tables too, so there’s really no excuse for getting shot.

And because Enter the Gungeon is a roguelike game, it offers an endless amount of punishing replay value. No two runs will ever be the same, from the guns and passive items you find to the room layouts you’ll run into and even the skill issues you’ll have.

My Verdict: Enter the Gungeon shines with its tight and dynamic gameplay, witty humor, and endless replay value.

What do players say?

needamedicbag ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Easily on my list of the best roguelikes of recent years.

4. Ori and the Blind Forest [Precision Platformer, Cuphead Alternative]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One Year of Release 2015 Creator/s Moon Studios, Microsoft Studios Average Playtime ~12 hours Metacritic Score 88

Next up is Ori and the Blind Forest, an atmospheric platformer and Metroidvania that’s a shining example of how video games can be art.

The first thing you’ll probably notice about Ori and the Blind Forest is absolutely breathtaking art, all of which is hand-painted. That’s not all that Ori has going for it though, as it also comes with fundamentally simple yet challenging gameplay, an evocative soundtrack and a hell of an emotional punch.

Why we chose it Ori and the Blind Forest is distinctive not just because of its standout art style, but also because of just how dang fluid movement feels; no other platformer/Metroidvania comes close to how flowy it is.

You’ll control Ori, a forest spirit separated from its family by a storm and adopted by the affectionate and motherly Naru. This paradise doesn’t last, however, and Naru soon succumbs to hunger. With nothing left to lose, Ori must learn to navigate the forest and find the root of its problems, and maybe discover more about themselves in the process.

My Verdict: Ori and the Blind Forest offers a great combination of a cinematic adventure along with some of the best movement I’ve seen in a platformer.

What do players say?

asbroitic ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Just a fantastic game all around.

5. Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove [Retro Run-and-Gun Game Like Cuphead]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, OS X, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, Playstation 3/4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One Year of Release 2014 Creator/s Yacht Club Games Average Playtime ~25 hours Metacritic Score 91



Many have sung the praises of Shovel Knight, and I’m here to tell you that, yes, they are right. This pitch-perfect retro experience is the perfect translation of an old genre for modern sensibilities, making it bar none one of the best platformer games today.

As Shovel Knight, you’ll be forced out of retirement by evil stuff happening (and in fairness, it’s a LOT of evil), so you’ll need to fix these problems via tight and precise 2D platforming. You’ll run, dig, and Shovel Drop a la DuckTales to save your partner and save the realm. Standard knight stuff, yeah.

Why we chose it Shovel Knight isn’t remarkable just for its great gameplay, but also its classic 8-bit aesthetic, which does a lot to evoke the same feelings as classic platformers did.

You’ll also be happy to know that Treasure Trove isn’t a different game, but a collection. This one features 4 Shovel Knight campaigns: Shovel of Hope (the original, which had a 2014 release date), Plague of Shadows, Specter of Torment, King of Cards, as well as the fighting game spin-off, Shovel Knight Showdown.

My Verdict: Shovel Knight is a simple yet fulfilling retro-modern classic that’s sure to delight players, whether you’re coming from Cuphead or not.

What do players say?

TKB423 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Great whether you’re new to platformers or want a blast from the past.

6. Katana ZERO [Fast-Paced Action Platformer Similar to Cuphead]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Android, iOS Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Askiisoft, Devolver Digital Average Playtime ~6 hours Metacritic Score 83

Smooth, brutal, deadly. All of these are words that apply to Katana ZERO, an incredible cyberpunk hack and slash adventure (to the point that one might even argue that it’s a great action RPG game) that offers high-octane gameplay similar to a 2D Hotline Miami.

In Katana ZERO, you’ll play as the Dragon, an amnesiac assassin and swordsman who takes contracts while trying to figure out who you are. The bad news is that you’re no sturdier than the guys you cut down, so if you get hit, you die. Luckily, the Dragon isn’t just a regular human, and he comes with both super parrying powers and the ability to slow down time.

Why we chose it While dying in a single hit might seem frustrating at first, it surprisingly isn’t. Thanks to how sleek Katana ZERO is, going for another try is both super easy and strangely addicting.

What really sells Katana ZERO for me is the security cam footage after clearing a level. Just like in Superhot, you’ll be able to see a real-time playback of how you completed a stage. It might not seem like it when you’re in the middle of planning, but once you see the video, you’ll feel like a total badass. Totally planned out that one, right?

My Verdict: Katana Zero swift and lethal gameplay make it a surefire hit for anyone still chasing Cuphead’s difficulty.

What do players say?

Lord-Conair ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Phenomenal gameplay backed with a great story.

7. Dead Cells [Roguelike Run-and-Gun Metroidvania, Cuphead Alternative]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Android, iOS Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Motion Twin Average Playtime Variable Metacritic Score 89

I’ll admit that I was skeptical of Dead Cells when it first dropped. A few runs in, and I realized the sun had gone down while I was absorbed in this stellar roguelite game.

While Dead Cells may look like a Metroidvania on the surface, it’s actually a roguevania: a roguelike/roguelike that combines the random generation of the former with the 2D platforming and hack-and-slash action of the latter. The end result? A slick and flawlessly fast tactical roguelite with an immensely satisfying gameplay loop.

Why we chose it Dead Cells may not be the first roguevania (it’s Rogue Legacy), but its fantastic and innovative gameplay was a huge success that inspired other indie devs and catapulted the genre to the forefront.

As The Prisoner, you’ll need to fight your way out of an ever-changing castle. This won’t be easy, and you will die a lot. It’s not all bad though, as you can get permanent power-ups in the form of Runes, and the deep weapon slash meta progression system ensures that every run is as fast and deadly as the last.

My Verdict: Dead Cells expertly combines two unlikely genres into an incredibly addicting whole. Roguelike fans who haven’t tried this one yet are seriously missing out.

What do players say?

COAL4_Eyes ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Difficult to master but it’s addictive and fun.

8. Furi [Intense Boss-Only Combat Game Like Cuphead]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One Year of Release 2016 Creator/s The Game Bakers Average Playtime ~8 hours Metacritic Score 77

On the surface, Furi might sound like an easy game. Ten islands, ten boss fights, and if you kill them all, you can go free. However, none of this underscores just how crazy and cool Furi is.

First off is the combat. I’ll just say it: Furi’s combat is excellent, with its super smooth movements and incredible style that’s very reminiscent of Devil May Cry where you swing, parry, and shoot in real time. Yes, that means Furi’s battles are difficult to master, so expect to go down a lot.

Why we chose it Furi is one of those games that dares you to git gud or die trying, and the very tangible feeling of watching yourself get better at the game in real-time is one of its high points.

Furi lacks for nothing in the visual department, either. Boasting a fantastic neon aesthetic, every swing, shot, and parry is highlighted in stark color, and really helps you get used to Furi’s measured yet manic pace. All of this is backed by an absolutely killer synthwave soundtrack (Carpenter Brut, anyone?) that drives you forward and spurs you towards victory.

My Verdict: Fans who couldn’t get enough of Cuphead’s unforgiving difficulty will likely find a new home in Furi’s adrenaline-pumping combat.

What do players say?

Binbinate ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Peak hack and slash.

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Capcom Average Playtime ~10 hours Metacritic Score 74

If you’re wondering about the title, let me make things clear. Yes, this is a revival of *that* Ghosts ‘n Goblins, one of the hardest video games ever made, made to celebrate the series’ 35th anniversary. You might think that this might mean they’d let up on the difficulty, but no: this is one of the ultimate tests of skill and memorization.

You’ll once again play as Arthur, a brave knight who’s on a quest to save the princess. Gameplay is much like the original, where you run and gun (well, waddle and gun) across levels to reach the end. With 8 different weapons to choose from as well as an array of power ups, this might seem like a trivial task. As you’ll quickly learn, it’s nothing like that at all.

Why we chose it Fortunately, this iteration of Ghosts ‘n Goblins does come with difficulty options, making it a great entry point for new players. It’s still got plenty of bite for old hands, though.

What really stands out here is the visual presentation. Ghosts ‘n Goblins has always come off as kind of kooky, and because of this, Capcom opted for a pop-up storybook aesthetic this time around. This overall effect is quite charming, and serves well in immersing you in the world of Ghosts ‘n Goblins.

My Verdict: If you’ve ever been curious about how hard the Ghosts ‘n Goblins franchise is, or want to embark on a cartoonishly spooky journey, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection should be right up your alley.

What do players say?

macspazatron ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ For once in my life I’m glad they added difficulty options to a game.

10. Blasphemous [Best Gothic Action-Platformer with Brutal Difficulty]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2019 Creator/s The Game Kitchen, Team17 Average Playtime ~16 hours Metacritic Score 77

Blasphemous is…an experience. Yes, it’s a great Metroidvania and platformer game, but when people talk about Blasphemous, they’re usually referring to its dark, rich, and religiously grotesque pixel art style.

You’ll play as the Penitent One, a member of the Brotherhood of Silent Sorrow, on a quest to end the roots of Cvstodia’s nightmarish fate. To do this, you’ll run, slide, and slash your way across Cvstodia, slaying monsters and confronting your own faith, and ultimately decide how your penance should end.

Why we chose it Blasphemous isn’t just about the spectacle. The main selling point here is the religious horror and gothic theme, yes, but Blasphemous also has very solid gameplay that feels like a hybrid between Hollow Knight and Dark Souls.

This won’t be easy, as not only are the people of Cvstodia entrenched in their faith, but they’ve also been twisted (quite literally) by the Miracle that they worship. Every prayer molds flesh like clay, every prayer is answered in the most twisted way possible, and every enemy you slay meets a brutal, bloody end in this Souls-like Metroidvania.

My Verdict: Blasphemous is a fantastic Metroidvania that’s perfect for players looking for something more mature and more horrifying.

What do players say?

oopsallones ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A literally bloody good time.

11. A Hat in Time [Cute Yet Challenging Platformer Like Cuphead]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Gears for Breakfast, Humble Bundle Average Playtime ~15 hours Metacritic Score 79

Like Cuphead, A Hat in Time is a game that’s instantly recognizable both due to its art style and its characters. Unlike Cuphead, which has more in common with Metal Slug, A Hat in Time is a fun 3D platformer game that’s loaded with whimsical charm.

Here, you’ll play as Hat Kid, an alien girl who needs the missing Time Pieces to get back home. Gameplay-wise, A Hat in Time takes its cue from titles like Super Mario 64, though it also boasts an open world design. It’s also worth noting that the level design here is very well executed, which should please even veteran gamers.

Why we chose it A Hat in Time’s looks belie its marvelous platforming gameplay, which was so good that it revitalized the indie platforming scene after a long drought.

While the base game already has lots of content to go through, those seeking even greater challenges will be happy to know that the developers added an even harder mode, Death Wish, which comes with the Seal the Deal DLC. These brutal levels will push your precision and skill to the utmost, so if you’re looking to punish yourself more after Cuphead, there you go.

My Verdict: A Hat in Time is cute and charming, but still loaded with great platforming gameplay that’s perfect for scratching that Cuphead itch.

What do players say?

Karmelitas_Rear ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Great level design, memorable characters, fun gameplay. What’s not to love?

12. Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights [Best Dark Fantasy Run-and-Gun Platformer]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Adglobe, Live Wire, Binary Haze Interactive Average Playtime ~14 hours Metacritic Score 86

A lot of Metroidvanias offer deep and immersive experiences, but none come close to just how melancholic Ender Lilies is.

Let’s start with the basics. You’ll play as Lily, the last surviving priestess in a kingdom devastated by the Rain of Death, a supernatural phenomenon that transforms people into undead monstrosities. But while Lily can’t fight, she can call upon the spirits of ancient warriors and the ghosts of defeated foes to serve as sword and shield.

Why we chose it Ender Lilies has good gameplay, but it’s the presentation that takes it to a whole other level. The entire world just has this pervading melancholy, as if reminding you that it was beautiful once, but it’s gone forever, and it’s this feeling that makes it especially great.

This would be a good enough concept on its own, but like I mentioned, where Ender Lilies really takes off is its aesthetic. With its grim fairytale aesthetic and outstanding soundtrack (“Harmonious” is my favorite), Ender Lilies is an immersive RPG game that you won’t want to miss.

My Verdict: Ender Lilies nails the moody Souls-like vibe to a T with its bleak, immersive world while offering its own spin on the Metroidvania formula.

What do players say?

nani-stando ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A hauntingly beautiful Metroidvania.

13. Undertale [Indie RPG with Unique Combat Similar to Cuphead]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2015 Creator/s Toby Fox Average Playtime ~10 hours Metacritic Score 92

Despite its release date a full decade ago (and then some), Undertale remains one of the most unique indie games I’ve ever played, with its deconstruction of the RPG genre and innovative mechanics.

On the surface, Undertale plays like a traditional turn-based RPG. You’re a child who’s fallen into the massive Underground, and you need to find a way out. Standard fare yeah, but you’ll soon realize what you’re in for once you dive into the battle system. See, instead of simply rolling dice to hit, you’ll need to play a dodging mini-game to avoid the enemy’s attacks.

Why we chose it Undertale shook the gaming world when it first released, and it’s still a shining example of what indie games should aspire to become with how it flipped the script on its genre.

On top of that, monsters in Undertale aren’t just mindless punching bags. Each of them has a story, a personality, and a reason for fighting. All of this means that many of them can be made to lay down arms, and yes, even boss battles can be won without violence.

My Verdict: Undertale deserves its indie darling status with how it subverts the expectations and play style of the turn-based RPG.

What do players say?

WHYGAMECRASH ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Don’t read anything about the game. Just play it. 10/10 experience.

14. Contra Anniversary Collection [Classic Run-and-Gun Arcade Action Anthology]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Konami Average Playtime ~12 hours Metacritic Score 74

We can’t talk about run and gun games without mentioning the timeless, devilishly difficult legend that is Contra. Alongside Metal Slug and Gunstar Heroes (which we’ll get to in a bit), Contra is part of the holy trifecta of classic run-and-gun games.

As with many games of the NES and SNES era, Konami decided to rerelease old Contra titles in the Contra Anniversary Collection. This one comes with 5 unique games: Contra, Super Contra, Contra III: The Alien Wars, Contra: Hard Corps, and Operation C.

Why we chose it Contra Anniversary Collection doesn’t just give you 5 retro games to run and gun in, but also offers a glimpse into the design philosophy of early games in the genre.

Contra games are infamous for their difficulty, and this is well-deserved. With alien soldiers that dart in and out of screen, bullets that require split-second dodges, tricky platforming, and epic boss fights, Contra Anniversary Collection is still as gloriously hard as it was before, and just as satisfying to beat on the highest difficulty levels.

My Verdict: If you want to prove that your run-and-gun skills are top-notch, there’s no better battlefield to prove it than in the Contra Anniversary Collection.

What do players say?

Licensed_Charlatan ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Glad this one finally saw a rerelease.

15. Gunstar Heroes [Side-Scrolling Shoot ‘Em Up Like Cuphead]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 1993 Creator/s Treasure, Sega Average Playtime ~3 hours Metacritic Score 89

I did say we’d get to Gunstar Heroes in a bit, and here we are. Just like Contra, this one’s another fantastic run and gun game that’s just begging to be remade, or at least rereleased.

There’s a minor overarching plot: the big bag evil guy wants to take over the world, and to stop him, you’ll need to search for and secure the gems before he does. But really, it’s an excuse to run and gun across various worlds, with explosions and weapon combinations aplenty.

Why we chose it Despite its age, this game is still able to hold its ground today with its fast and furious gameplay.

Modern games come with a lot of bells and whistles, but back then, games could focus solely on gameplay, which Gunstar Heroes definitely delivers on. This game is all about action, and it jumps from screen to screen, with every moment punctuated by a high-speed action that requires decisive action and precision on your part.



One last thing I should mention is that Treasure made a lot of games following this game’s success, such as Alien Soldier, so if you’re looking for more old classics, that’s a good starting point.

My Verdict: Old but gold. Even today, Gunstar Heroes continues to delight with its simple but superb run-and-gun gameplay.

What do players say?

Licensed_Charlatan ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Still patiently waiting for a remake. At least you can play the classic via Sega Megadrive or the Switch store.

16. Bendy and the Ink Machine [Hand-Drawn Horror Platformer, Cuphead Alternative]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Android, iOS Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Joey Drew Studios Average Playtime ~6 hours Metacritic Score 71

Okay, so Bendy and the Ink Machine’s gameplay isn’t even close to Cuphead (especially since this one’s a creepy survival horror game) but hear me out: if you want a stylized experience like Cuphead, Bendy is an awesome pick.

Henry Stein is an ex-animator who’s out of the game for good. That is, until he receives a letter that lures him back to his old workplace, claiming to reveal “Joey’s secret”. Said secret comes in the form of the titular ink machine. And once it roars back to life, things really hit the fan.

Why we chose it Bendy and the Ink Machine is just right in many ways: not too long, just right with the scares, and an engaging story that’ll keep you until the end.



What seals the deal on Bendy is its signature art style. Sure, anyone could cash in on a dark and spooky realistic vice, but Bendy goes above and beyond with its dark and twisted take on 1930s rubber hose animation. This makes Bendy instantly recognizable, and when a game is immediately associated with a certain style, they must’ve done something right.

My Verdict: While it’s not exactly like Cuphead, Bendy and the Ink Machine is nonetheless an extremely immersive survival horror game that’s great for those looking for games with stylized visuals.

What do players say?

Double0Harmony ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A little messy but still a game I’d easily recommend.

17. Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight [Challenging Pixel-Art Action Platformer Like Cuphead]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2016 Creator/s Bombservice, PLAYISM Average Playtime ~5 hours Metacritic Score 76



The Momodora series has been around for a while, but there’s a prevailing notion that the first 3 were somewhat basic. I do agree with that, and counter with this: Reverie Under the Moonlight is where Momodora finally spread its wings and took off.

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight has you play as Kaho, a priestess in search of a way to stop a curse, which will require you to kill the queen. As expected, this won’t be easy: Reverie is a hard game with highly precise, Souls-inspired 2D combat. Death comes quickly, so you’ll need to be fast and strategic with your dodge rolls and melee hits to survive.

Why we chose it Reverie Under the Moonlight is, for me, the best of the franchise. Its combination of simple yet mechanically tight combat with a decent story, as well as great graphics make it a title worth looking into.

Those who do choose to answer Momodora’s challenge will find a simple yet fun game lovingly wrapped in a pixel art anime aesthetic. It doesn’t do anything new, that much is true, but it remains a very satisfying game to play through, especially once you get over that initial learning curve.

My Verdict: Momodora: Reverie under the Moonlight is perfect for players who enjoyed Cuphead’s difficulty and are looking for a Metroidvania to pounce on.

What do players say?

sMinuet ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Don’t let the anime graphics fool you, this one is hard.

18. Axiom Verge [Sci-Fi Metroidvania Adventure, Cuphead Alternative]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, Nintendo Wii U, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2015 Creator/s Thomas Happ Games Average Playtime ~12 hours Metacritic Score 84

If you thought Axiom Verge was something from the 90s, I don’t blame you. This love letter to classic Metroidvanias was made by pretty much just one developer (Thomas Happ), but despite that, it’s a game that’s very much worth your time.

Here, you’ll play as Trace, the sole survivor of a freak lab accident, who wakes up in a new and very hostile alien world. To make your way out of this environment and figure out just how you got here, you’ll need to trust in a mysterious voice to guide you through the world and help you find unique weapons and mobility tools to help your non-linear exploration and combat.

Why we chose it Axiom Verge does pull a lot from old classics, but it also goes above and beyond its formidable predecessors and combines them into something wholly unique.

And while Axiom Verge is more than a homage to old games, it’s got more than a handful of fresh surprises for veterans of the Metroidvania genre. It’s this specific quality that really makes Axiom Verge stand out from its peers.

My Verdict: Axiom Verge is a Metroidvania that, while simple on the surface, is way more than meets the eye

What do players say?

NNpatentguy ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Heavily draws on old Metroidvanias while not 100% copying them.

19. Broforce [Over-the-Top Action Run-and-Gun Chaos Like Cuphead]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, OS X, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2015 Creator/s Free Lives, Devolver Digital Average Playtime ~8 hours Metacritic Score 83

A lot of the games on this list are frenetic run-and-guns, but not a single one of them comes close to the testosterone-fueled mayhem that is Broforce.

In Broforce, you’ll select one of many over-the-top Bros to play as, each of whom is a homage to the protagonists of 80s and 90s action movies. As your chosen Bro, you’ll run and gun across fully destructible environments while filling generic bad guys with lead, setting everything on fire and causing huge chain explosions, and engaging in cheesy puns.

Why we chose it If causing chaos on your own is fun, Broforce allows you to play with up to 3 other players. I should also mention that this is one of those games that’s way better with friends.

Despite its ridiculous premise and bulging pecs, Broforce is a very well-thought out game. It’s difficult in all the right ways (by which I mean that if you can’t see anything because of the explosions, it’s mostly your fault) and the level design isn’t something that you can mindlessly breeze through, even if you can just bro everything up for freedom.

My Verdict: With its crazy action, little to no filter, and over-the-top humor, Broforce is the kind of game you pop in when you want to destress.

What do players say?

Bicep.Sorcerer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Contra but even manlier, if you can believe it.

20. Acecraft [Rhythmic Combat Challenge Similar to Cuphead]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Android, iOS Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Vizta Games Average Playtime Variable Metacritic Score N/A

Let’s not mince words: Acecraft is…um, “inspired” by Cuphead, from its art style and animations down to its UI, and that’s a fact no one can deny. But to be entirely fair, it must’ve taken effort to create Cuphead-like assets, and it’s quite enjoyable if a bit on the easy side.

Acecraft is, uniquely on this list, a free-to-play mobile game, where “free to play” means the usual trappings of mobile games: skill trees, equipment (have fun with rolling for stats), and, yeah, character gacha. “Cuphead gacha” was not on my 2025 bingo card list, but here we are.

Why we chose it Cuphead knock-off allegations aside, Acecraft is pretty fun, if a bit simple. The gacha game trappings do add some longevity, but can be a double-edged sword.

But with all that said, Acecraft has surprisingly solid gameplay via intense classic arcade aerial combat, which leads to an enjoyable, almost zen-like experience. Not as tough or complex as Cuphead, to be sure, but it’s close enough until we get an actual port.

My Verdict: Acecraft is as close to Cuphead on mobile as you’ll get today. If you’re looking for free bullet hell mobile games to scratch a specific itch, this one might do it.

What do players say?

AngeMoreaux ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Fun but you can already see the monetization hooks. Pick up and play but don’t get too invested.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Games Like Cuphead

As I said at the start, “games like Cuphead” is a very wide net to cast, and with 20 choices, narrowing down your picks by what you want can still be tough. So, let’s go over one-line suggestions that’ll help you make up your mind.

Best starting point for games like Cuphead today?

For Run and Gun gameplay → Mega Man 11

Manages to both do the classics well and adapt to modern hardware and sensibilities via a new 2.5D visual style.



Manages to both do the classics well and adapt to modern hardware and sensibilities via a new 2.5D visual style. For Metroidvanias → Hollow Knight

From combat to exploration to ambience, thiso is one of the best Metroidvania games that does everything extraordinarily well.



From combat to exploration to ambience, thiso is one of the best Metroidvania games that does everything extraordinarily well. For Roguelikes → Enter the Gungeon

Quirky and funny yet endlessly dynamic, this memorable bullet hell game is sure to keep you busy for a long time.



Quirky and funny yet endlessly dynamic, this memorable bullet hell game is sure to keep you busy for a long time. For Multiplayer → Broforce

Good, mindless fun in the best sense of the word, and even better with friends.

FAQs

What is the best game like Cuphead?

The best game like Cuphead will depend on exactly what part of the game you want to experience again. Platformer enjoyers might Hollow Knight and Ori and the Blind Forest, while those who enjoy hectic run-and-gun action will enjoy games like Enter the Gungeon, Furi, Contra and Metal Slug series.

What type of game is Cuphead?

Cuphead is a 2D run and gun game. It’s also part platformer, thanks to the stages, as well as a boss rush, as most levels consist solely of a single boss that you need to beat.

Is Cuphead ok for kids?

Yes, Cuphead should be ok for kids. That said, Cuphead is an extremely difficult game, so keep that in mind if you’re getting it for your children.

How long is Cuphead?

Cuphead is around 11 hours long, but this time will vary wildly based on your gameplay styles and how you handle the game’s difficult and unique bosses.

What is the hardest boss in Cuphead?

The hardest boss in Cuphead depends on your gameplay style, but for me, it’s King Dice. King Dice’s level is more of a marathon than a sprint, and the many mini-bosses make it easy to run out of steam before the actual boss.

How many worlds are in Cuphead?

There are 4 worlds in Cuphead: Inkwell Isles has 3 sections, and Inkwell Hell is the final area where both King Dice and The Devil are fought.