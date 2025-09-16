13 Games Like Among Us: Top Social Deduction Games in 2025

These games like Among Us will have you staring at other players in confusion while one of them lies through their teeth.

They all give you that giddy, chaotic feeling that can only come from the thrill of the hunt (or being hunted), and pulling off a bold-faced lie while hiding in plain sight .

Having had a near-unhealthy addiction to social deduction games myself, I’ve gone and rounded up the best games like Among Us to help you curb your acquired taste for scheming and detective roleplay.

If you’ve spent countless hours trying to figure out who the impostor is and think you’re ready for some new experiences, this is the right place to be!

Our Top Picks for Games Like Among Us

Starting with the thrill of uncovering hidden impostors, completing secret tasks, and debating who to trust, these games capture the core excitement of social deduction. Here are the top picks for games like Among Us:

Goose Goose Duck (2021) – This game takes the core concept of Among Us and makes it bigger and crazier, with dozens of unique roles, maps, and game modes. Town of Salem (2014) – An absolute must-have is for the true fans of the social deduction genre who want a deep experience, with over fifty different roles across multiple factions. Project Winter (2019) – a social deduction game fused with survival mechanics in a cold, unforgiving wasteland.

Keep scrolling to explore all the best games like Among Us, from social deduction classics to quirky multiplayer adventures, and find the perfect one for your next game night.

13 Games Like Among Us That’ll Ruin Your Friendships [The Fun Way]

Listed below are the best games like Among Us that’ll let you unleash either your devious Machiavellian side or Sherlock-esque detective skills, all while indulging in a variety of unique gameplay elements.

I’ll also give you my thoughts on each game, its most endearing features, and why you, specifically, should give it a try as soon as possible (and this is coming from a fellow Among Us enjoyer).

1. Goose Goose Duck [Best Free-to-Play Among Us Alternative]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, macOS, iOS, Android Release Year 2021 Developer Gaggle Studios, Inc. Publisher Gaggle Studios, Inc. Metacritic Score 7.3

Get ready for the most brilliant, silly, and wonderful take on the genre yet, because Goose Goose Duck takes everything you like about Among Us and makes it way, way more fun.

This is 100% one of the most entertaining co-op games you could ever play if you’re a fellow online social deduction game fan.

The core idea is the same as it is in Among Us: Characters (in this case, geese) must work together to finish their tasks while trying to avoid the murderous ducks. The true magic of this game, however, is the sheer number of wacky roles that are in it.

Why we chose it The whole point of social deduction games is to win against all odds, but even losing in Goose Goose Duck is a good time. It’s a free game and is playable on phones, too, so there’s no reason not to check it out.

You can embody a vulture who must eat corpses to win or a falcon who has to outlive everyone else.

The humongous variety of roles here adds a completely new level of fun and makes every match feel a lot less predictable and monotonous.

My Verdict: I’ve had an absolute riot with it with my friends. One moment, you’re laughing about a silly outfit, and the next, you’re screaming at your so-called teammates for not trusting you. The amount of chaos that ensues from all the unique roles is simply beautiful.

2. Town of Salem [Best Classic Murder Mystery Social Game]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Web browser, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Adobe Flash Player, Mac operating systems Release Year 2014 Developer BlankMediaGames Publishers BlankMediaGames, Digital Bandidos Metacritic Score 7.9

Are you ready to get into one of the most chaotic and engaging strategy games ever made? Town of Salem is a high-stakes social deduction game where every player is assigned a secret role, and every day is a fight for survival.

This isn’t your average casual game; it’s a test of wits and wild accusations where you’ll be lying to friends and strangers alike. As someone who used to be an avid player, I can tell you that the adrenaline rush you get from this one is unreal.

Pro tip If you have a killing role, you can write a personal death note to leave behind for everyone to see. Though you can use this feature to farm villain aura points (most players do), try to use it to outplay the townsfolk instead via subtle framing or a classic misdirection.

Every game begins with a handful of good guys (the Town) and a secret number of “baddies” (like the Mafia or Serial Killers) who are working to eliminate the honest townsfolk.

The core of the game is the public meetings, where everyone throws around accusations and tries to figure out who’s telling the truth.

Just like in Among Us, the ultimate goal for the Town is to use a majority voting system to send culprits to the gallows.

My Verdict: It’s a tense, hilarious, and unpredictable experience where every vote feels like life or death. If you’re ready for chaos, deception, and the thrill of outsmarting an entire town, Town of Salem is absolutely worth diving into.

3. Project Winter [Best for Survival and Traitor Mechanics]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Android, Xbox One, iOS, GeForce Now, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2019 Developers Other Ocean Interactive, Boltrend Games Publishers Other Ocean Interactive, Other Ocean Group, Boltrend Games, Other Ocean Emeryville Metacritic Score 7.5

Next up, let’s talk about Project Winter! This one is, without a doubt, one of the most exciting survival games slash social deduction games out there.

If you’ve ever wanted to know what it feels like to be trapped in the freezing wilderness with a bunch of strangers, some of whom are secretly trying to kill you, then this is your game.

The game dumps you and a few other players into a harsh, snowy landscape where your main goal is to survive. But here’s where things get interesting: some of the people on your team are traitors. Their objective is to sabotage your mission from within without getting caught. This adds an incredible extra layer of paranoia and deception to every interaction.

Why we chose it Just like most Among Us-likes, Project Winter has nigh-endless replayability, sporting multiple maps and plenty of strategic opportunities for both the survivors and the traitors to manipulate each other with. You never know who you can trust, and that’s exactly what makes it such a great Among Us-like.

It’s very clearly based on a movie called “The Thing”, an iconic piece of media history that inspired Among Us and all other great social deduction games that we’re blessed with today.

My Verdict: Project Winter perfectly blends survival mechanics with social deduction, creating nonstop tension and unforgettable player drama. If you want a game that keeps you second-guessing every ally while battling the elements, this is one you can’t afford to miss.

4. Lockdown Protocol [Best First-Person Social Deduction Game]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows Release Year 2024 Developer Mirage Creative Lab Publisher Mirage Creative Lab Metacritic Score TBD

Okay, imagine this: you and a few friends get dropped into a super cool facility. The goal? Do a bunch of tasks to escape. Sounds simple, right? Wrong! The twist, yet again, is that some of you are secretly traitors, whose only goal is to sabotage the mission and kill everyone else.

Enter Lockdown Protocol, one of the top FPS games you’ll ever play if you’re also heavy into the social deduction genre. This feels like a way more intense version of Among Us.

Pro tip Use the environment (like object placement and the realistic sound system) to your advantage. Dissidents can use misdirection and traps, but if you’re observant, you can easily spot the cues and catch them in the act.

The best part? Unlike other games that force you to stop and have a meeting, the action in Lockdown Protocol is continuous. The betrayals hit differently when you’re looking your friend right in the face as they try to whack you with a wrench.

My Verdict: Lockdown Protocol takes the classic social deduction formula and cranks it up with nonstop first-person action. If you’ve ever wanted the paranoia of Among Us mixed with the intensity of an FPS, this game delivers pure adrenaline.

5. First Class Trouble [Best Sci-Fi Social Deception Game]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows Release Year 2021 Developer Invisible Walls Publishers Versus Evil, Amplifier Studios Metacritic Score 3.4

Alright, strap in because we’re now moving on to First Class Trouble! This game is an absolute riot, perfect for when you want to spend an evening laughing and then absolutely not trusting your friends ever again.

The premise is as familiar as it gets: you and a group of other players are aboard a luxury space cruise that is about to jettison all of the air in the ship, and your goal is to complete missions to shut down the rogue AI before everyone stops breathing. Sounds like a fun team activity, right?

Why we chose it Just like other top-tier Among Us-likes, the suspense and comedic chaos in First Class Trouble are amazing, and will give you truly memorable matches where the best manipulator/detective (usually) wins.

There’s a teensy, weensy little problem, though. Some of your fellow passengers are Personoids – a fancy word for a sneaky, shapeshifting alien whose mission is to stop you at all costs.

You’ll just have to figure out who the traitors are, all while avoiding that one tiny mistake that might just get you ejected from an airlock.

My Verdict: First Class Trouble nails the mix of sci-fi tension and laugh-out-loud betrayal, making every round a rollercoaster of paranoia and comedy. If you’re looking for a stylish, chaotic twist on the social deduction formula, this space cruise is well worth boarding.

6. Unfortunate Spacemen [Best for Shapeshifting and Social Deception]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, GeForce Now Release Year 2016 Developers Deep Field Games, Sandswept Studios, Geoff Keene Publishers Deep Field Games, Sandswept Studios, New Blood Interactive Metacritic Score TBD

Look, you know the drill. A spaceship, a bunch of spacemen, and a secret shapeshifting alien. If you like your multiplayer games with lots of deception, then Unfortunate Spacemen is definitely for you.

It’s a first-person shooter with a hilarious, dark twist, and it’s from an indie developer who clearly loves the genre. You can play with up to 16 friends and enemies, trying to either complete your objectives or just survive.

The game is a free-to-play murder-mystery romp with a ton of hilarious moments thanks to its proximity chat.

Pro tip Remember to learn the layout of the maps. Knowing where to go and where to hide can be the difference between life and a very unfortunate, very messy death.

Nothing says “friendship” like hearing your buddy scream in terror right before you see their mangled body, hitting Pocket Detective for a quick report on the body (this is optional), then bolting and laying low till the next tribunal to share your findings.

It’s a very fun social deduction/deception game that will have you laughing and screaming in rage equal measure.

My Verdict: Unfortunate Spacemen is chaotic, creepy, and downright hilarious, offering some of the best shapeshifting-fueled paranoia you’ll find in the genre. If you’re after a free-to-play social deception game that mixes FPS action with nonstop laughs and betrayals, this one’s a must-try.

7. Barotrauma [Best for Survival and Underwater Simulation]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, GeForce Now Release Year 2019 Developers Undertow Games, FakeFish, FakeFish Limited Publishers Daedalic Entertainment Metacritic Score 7.9

Next up is Barotrauma, the game that will make you question your life choices while also having a bit of fun. Here, you and your friends are stuck in a submarine at the bottom of a frozen alien ocean. Your only goal is to survive, which sounds easy enough until you realize everything is trying to kill you.

The game’s mechanics are absolutely wild in their scope. You have to manage everything from the reactor to the ballast system, all while trying to repair leaks and fight off deep-sea horrors.

Pro tip Learning the wiring and systems of your submarine and how to quickly fix a power issue or reroute oxygen during an emergency will be the key to keeping your crew and yourself alive.

Once again, a huge chunk of the fun here lies in the crazy shenanigans you and other players can get up to. One wrong button press, and you’ve flooded the whole room, or worse, blown up a reactor.

My Verdict: Barotrauma is equal parts survival sim, horror experience, and comedy of errors, where every dive feels like a disaster waiting to happen. If you want a deep, chaotic, and unforgettable multiplayer adventure, this submarine nightmare is absolutely worth it.

8. Secret Neighbor [Best for Stealth and Secret Traitor Mechanics]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, iOS, PlayStation 4 Release Year 2019 Developers Hologryph, Dynamic Pixels, Eerie Guest Studios Publisher tinyBuild Metacritic Score 6.5

If you’ve ever played Hello Neighbor, you know exactly how spooky that house can be. Now, imagine a bunch of you trying to break into that house together. That’s the hilarious, chaotic premise of Secret Neighbor.

It’s one of the most thrilling stealth games I’ve played in a while, because it’s not just about being quiet anymore – it’s also about figuring out who the impostor is.

You and a group of friends have to explore the house, find keys, and unlock the basement door, all while a secret “neighbor” is disguised among you.

Why we chose it Secret Neighbor is absolutely filled with thrilling moments, especially when you’re trying to navigate that creepy location with another player by your side, which you’ll HAVE to do since being alone is usually a death sentence. Just like Among Us, you’ll love just how tense and funny this game is at the same time.

The Neighbor can blend in and act like a regular kid, all while setting traps and trying to separate people from the group, one by one. That nagging, unsettling feeling you get when you realize the person you just high-fived is actually the Neighbor is just *chef’s kiss*.

My Verdict: Secret Neighbor takes the unsettling vibe of Hello Neighbor and cranks it up with multiplayer deception that’s both tense and hilarious. If you want a stealthy social deduction game that keeps you second-guessing your friends at every turn, this one’s a no-brainer.

9. Murderous Pursuits [Best Victorian Stealth-and-Strategy Game]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows Release Year 2018 Developer Blazing Griffin Publisher Blazing Griffin Metacritic Score 6.3

Have you ever wanted to trick people into thinking you’re just another normal person, all while plotting their demise? No? Just me? Well, either way, you’re in luck, because that’s the premise of Murderous Pursuits!

It’s one of the most unique murder-mystery games I’ve ever played, and it’s perfect for when you want to get into some sneaky shenanigans. Your job is to track down and eliminate your designated target while being a target yourself.

Why we chose it The sheer chaos that can happen in a single round is what makes Murderous Pursuits so much fun, because in this game, EVERYONE is technically the impostor and a crewmate.

It’s a game of cat and mouse where you are both the hunter and the hunted. The game’s stylized, gothic 3D visuals are eye candy, and the best part is you don’t even need a fancy PC or a high-spec gaming monitor to enjoy it (although it is still pretty great on a good monitor).

My Verdict: Murderous Pursuits is a stylish blend of stealth, strategy, and deception that keeps you on edge as both predator and prey. If you’re looking for a clever twist on the social deduction formula set in a gorgeous Victorian backdrop, this game is a must-play.

10. Throne of Lies [Best for Medieval Politics and Betrayal]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows Release Year 2017 Developers Imperium42, Imperium42®, LLC, PT.farm Inc. Publishers Imperium42, PT.farm Inc. Metacritic Score 6.5

I’ve played a lot of social deduction games, and I can tell you that Throne of Lies is one of the most interesting ones out there. Unlike most games in the genre, this one feels more like an RPG like Baldur’s Gate 3, but with a social twist.

The premise is that you’re all a bunch of nobles in a kingdom, and one of you is a secret cultist or a murderer. The concept, while not unique, is a ton of fun to play, as you try to weed out the bad guys while keeping your own secrets.

Why we chose it Every time you start a new game in Throne of Lies, you get a class with unique abilities. It has a very deep class system, and you’ll spend the first half of the game just trying to figure out what everyone else’s class is. It’s a very tactical experience, which is why I loved it so much.

The game is all about reading people, but also about playing your class correctly. It’s a game of wits, strategy, and Game of Thrones’ Littlefinger-esque manipulation. The core gameplay is hilarious, and you’ll have tons of fun just trying to figure out who is lying and who is telling the truth.

My Verdict: Throne of Lies combines deep RPG-style mechanics with classic social deduction, making every match feel like a medieval game of politics and betrayal. If you enjoy strategy, intrigue, and the thrill of manipulating your way to victory, this is one you shouldn’t miss.

11. Werewolves Within [Best for Social Deduction in VR]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows Release Year 2016 Developer Red Storm Entertainment Publisher Ubisoft Metacritic Score 5.9

If you’ve ever wanted to yell at your friends and accuse them of being a monster, all while sitting in a virtual fantasy tavern, then you need to play Werewolves Within.

The concept is pretty simple: you and your friends are all villagers, and a few of you are secretly werewolves. Your goal is to figure out who the werewolves are before they kill everyone. It’s a hilarious take on the classic party game, and the VR aspect makes it feel so much more immersive.

Pro tip Werewolves Within is a VR title, so you can somewhat cheese the game by focusing on your own and other players’ tone and body language. Your nonverbal cues are just as important as what you say, and a good poker face is always helpful, whether you’re a villager or a werewolf.

The game is all about social deduction, and it’s a ton of fun to play with a group. You have to convince people you’re one of the good guys, all while trying to gather clues and figure out who is lying. Guaranteed, you’ll have a great time watching your friends betray each other.

My Verdict: Werewolves Within turns social deduction into a fully immersive VR experience, blending laughter, paranoia, and clever deception like no other. If you’re looking for a unique party game that makes full use of virtual reality, it’s a must-try for fans of good VR games.

12. Jackbox Party Pack [Best Collection of Party Games]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X|S, and PC (Windows, macOS, Linux) Release Year 2014 Developer Jackbox Games Publishers Jackbox Games, Telltale Games Metacritic Score 7.7

The Jackbox Party Pack series is one of the most enjoyable Nintendo Switch party games you can get your hands on, and for good reason! It’s the kind of game that brings everyone together, from your hardcore gamer friends to your grandma who has never touched a controller in her life.

You don’t even need a bunch of controllers to play these games; you just need your phone. Go to a website, enter a room code, and play with your friends. It’s so simple and a ton of fun!

Why we chose it It’s so much fun to just watch people videos and listen to the hilarious things they come up with in games like Quiplash or Tee K.O. If you’re looking for a one-size-fits-all game package that’s guaranteed to entertain multiple people at once, Jackbox Party Pack is a 10/10 pick-up.

The best thing about this series is that you’ll have more games to play in each pack, so you’re never going to run out of things to do. You can get a pack for a holiday party, a casual get-together with friends, or just to pass the time with family.

My Verdict: Jackbox Party Pack is a versatile, hilarious collection that brings everyone together, no matter their gaming experience. If you want a guaranteed good time and a must-have for any social gathering, it’s one of the best party games around.

13. Gnosia [Best Single-Player Social Deduction RPG]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2019 Developer Petit Depotto Publishers Petit Depotto, Playism, Active Gaming Media, mebius. Metacritic Score 8.2

If you’re a fan of social deduction games but don’t always have a group to play with, then Gnosia is the perfect game for you. It’s a fantastic sci-fi visual novel and a very stimulating puzzle game specifically catered to solo players.

The game puts you in a time loop aboard a spaceship where a few of the crew members are secretly an alien that wants to kill everyone. Your job is to figure out who the Gnosia are before they get you.

Pro tip Pay close attention to the characters’ individual personality traits and how they change based on their role in the game. Learning their tics and behaviors will help you spot the Gnosia, no matter what part you are playing.

You’ll need to use your wits to figure out the lies and inconsistencies in everyone’s statements. You gather new information and data with each loop, which you can use to deduce who the alien is.

My Verdict: Gnosia transforms social deduction into a captivating single-player experience, blending sci-fi storytelling with challenging puzzles. If you enjoy unraveling mysteries and outsmarting hidden threats on your own, it’s a standout choice for fans of solo social deduction games.

FAQs

What is the best game like Among Us?

The best game like Among Us is Goose Goose Duck. It takes all the core ideas you love about social deduction games, adds some hilarious new elements, and is a great way to laugh with your friends.

What style of game is Among Us?

Among Us is a social deduction game. Think of it like this: you and other players are stuck on a spaceship, trying to get your chores done. The problem? Some of you are secret backstabbers who are trying to get everyone else in trouble.

Can a 12-year-old play Among Us?

Yes, a 12-year-old can play Among Us, as the game has a rating of E10+, which means it’s for everyone 10 years and older. The game employs chat filters and Quick Chat Mode, both of which make Among Us a safe and suitable choice for most pre-teens to enjoy.

Is Among Us still popular in 2025?

Yes, Among Us is still very popular. Though the initial craze has calmed down a bit, the game still pulls in lots of players every month. It’s regularly updated with new roles, game modes, and updates, so there’s always something new to check out.

Which game is better, Among Us or Roblox?

Among Us is the better title if you’re just looking to play a casual, social deduction game with your friends or strangers. Roblox, on the other hand, is a huge platform with thousands of unique games, so it’s a better medium if you want variety.