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Finding an honest War Thunder review that doesn’t pull punches is rare, but this massive military juggernaut requires exactly that. Since its 2012 launch, it has evolved into one of the most mechanically complex, fiercely debated, and heavily played vehicle combat games on the planet.

Developer Gaijin Entertainment has engineered something truly unique: a title that stands as one of the most authentic military vehicle simulators ever built, yet operates as one of the most aggressively monetized F2P games on Steam.

This War Thunder game review cuts through the noise to evaluate the game’s current ecosystem in 2026: testing Ground, Air, and Naval combat across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Let’s be real: most War Thunder reviews are either outdated, PC-only write-ups or vague “it’s fun but grindy” summaries. This breakdown is different. I’ll provide a dedicated performance analysis for console players, a platform-specific section for Xbox enthusiasts, and a definitive answer on whether the free-to-play model is actually survivable today.

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War Thunder Game Review Overview

Let’s look at the sheer scale of this absolute behemoth. Developed by Gaijin Entertainment, War Thunder dropped all the way back in 2012 and has been mutating through non-stop updates ever since.

Today, it’s a total cross-play playground spanning PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. No matter your platform of choice, you’re thrown into a massive, unified matchmaking pool where lobbies pop instantly, even at 3 AM.

What makes it a fascinating candidate for a War Thunder game review is its absurd, borderline exhausting roster. We are talking over 2,500 historically detailed vehicles stretching from interwar biplanes to bleeding-edge 2026-era military hardware.

You get ten massive tech trees to climb, including the USA, Germany, and USSR, split across Ground, Air, and Naval forces. Each branch plays like a completely different game, and Gaijin regularly flips the meta on its head by dropping things like Rank IX 5th-generation multirole fighters.

With 95 million registered accounts and Steam numbers casually peaking past 125,000 concurrent users, it easily remains the most populated free-to-play military sandbox on the planet.

Is War Thunder Good? Quick Verdict

Is War Thunder good? I’d say yes, it absolutely is, earning a solid War Thunder rating of 7.4/10 from me. Right now, this beast stands as one of the most mechanically complex and heavily populated vehicle combat games out there, and it won’t cost you a dime to download.

The real catch is its brutal learning curve paired with an aggressive free-to-play grind that fiercely rewards long-term patience over impulsive spending. If you want to know how to survive the battlefield without breaking your wallet, everything you need to know is right below.

War Thunder Graphics and Sound: How Good Does It Look?

Visually, any modern War Thunder review has to give credit to how well the game holds up thanks to Gaijin‘s regularly updated Dagor engine. Cranking settings to the max on PC reveals exceptional vehicle detail – everything from individual rivets to realistic weathering and accurate camouflage patterns.

The environmental variety is just as impressive, taking you from frozen arctic tundras and dense jungles to war-torn European cities under dynamic weather and shifting time-of-day lighting.

Pro tip If you are playing on console, dive into the audio sliders immediately. I highly recommend lowering your own engine volume to about 30% while keeping “Other Players’ Engine Volume” maxed out: it feels like an absolute cheat code for hearing flanking enemy tanks before you see them.

Console players aren’t left behind either; both the PS5 and Xbox Series X deliver a beautifully smooth 4K resolution at 60fps, featuring texture quality that puts previous console generations to shame.

The audio design is where the game truly captures the chaos of the battlefield. You’ll hear distinct engine audio for every vehicle; a Tiger I sounds entirely different from an M4 Sherman. Explosions, layered gun reports, and screaming aircraft engines provide incredible directional awareness, rewarding anyone using a good headset.

Outside of combat, the soundtrack deserves some praise as well. War Thunder‘s orchestral score mixes military marches, cinematic strings, and nation-specific themes that reinforce the atmosphere without becoming distracting. The music adapts well between menus and battles, helping create a sense of scale and historical weight while letting the sounds of combat remain the star of the show.

Ground, Air, and Naval: Three Completely Different Games in One

I think War Thunder could have been split into three separate games. Ground Forces, Air Forces, and Naval Forces each have their own research trees, battle ratings, progression, and learning curve. Switching from tanks to aircraft, or from dogfights to battleships, completely changes how you approach a match.

That’s also why there’s no single “best” way to play. Whether you enjoy fast-paced aerial combat, methodical tank battles, or slower naval engagements, each branch offers a distinct experience with its own strengths, weaknesses, and dedicated player base.

If you’ve played other titles, you’ll find that this setup makes it a strong contender against even the best war games or traditional vehicular combat franchises out there.

Ground Forces: The Best Place To Start

Ground Forces is where most players begin, and any honest War Thunder review has to tell you this is your best starting line. Every shot is shaped by physics, so shell type, impact angle, and armor thickness determine if you penetrate or bounce harmlessly.

The roster stretches from WW2 light tanks to modern MBTs with thermal optics and Active Protection Systems. The variety is fantastic, but high-tier battles are punishing; one shot often kills you, and spawning back costs spawn points. If you are weighing options, this War Thunder vs World of Tanks breakdown highlights how these intense tank mechanics compare.

Air Forces: Where It All Began

Dogfighting is historically the strongest part of War Thunder. Arcade is fast and accessible, while Realistic demands proper energy management, lead calculation, and understanding your aircraft’s flight envelope.

Simulator mode strips away the HUD, requiring a cockpit view and a joystick. When it clicks, it easily stands with the best free war games, delivering the most authentic flight combat around. The downside hits at the top tier, where constant missile spam and frequent uptiers make matchmaking feel more frustrating than tactical if you are outmatched.

Naval Forces: The Hidden Gem

Naval Forces rarely get the spotlight in a War Thunder game review, but they are perfect if you enjoy a slower, strategic pace. Battles cover coastal vessels, destroyers, cruisers, and massive battleships, prioritizing positioning over quick reflexes.

A great bonus is the lower player density; queues are fast and lobbies feel far less sweaty than Ground Forces. The trade-off is a shorter, less developed naval research tree, leaving some nations with incomplete lineups. It is overlooked, but easily the most underrated branch.

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Game Modes: Arcade, Realistic, or Simulator – Which Mode Should You Start With?

One of my biggest hurdles starting out was figuring out where to queue. War Thunder splits its matches into three completely different difficulty settings. Unlike other combat titles that just tweak enemy health, changing modes here fundamentally alters how your vehicles handle, how physics behave, and what tactical assists show up on your HUD.

This drastically flips the identity of the game. If you are trying to figure out how is War Thunder good for your playstyle, picking the right starting point is vital to avoid immediate frustration in the hangar.

Arcade Battles

Arcade is the absolute best entry point for a complete newcomer. Whether you are checking out a War Thunder PS5 review or a War Thunder Xbox review to see how console ports handle, this mode delivers the most accessible experience on any controller.

Your tanks and planes get boosted, highly forgiving handling, faster crew replacements, and a color-coded penetration indicator that shows exactly where to aim. While your Research Point rewards are lower, the incredibly forgiving learning environment makes it the perfect playground for your first 10 to 20 hours.

Realistic Battles

This is where the semi-realistic vehicle physics truly take over. Say goodbye to aim indicators and enemy name tags; it demands the same patience you’d need in the best tactical shooter games.

Tanks require manual rangefinding, precise flank angles, and deep weak-spot knowledge to destroy. Meanwhile, aircraft lose energy realistically during turns, and pulling too hard can cause your pilot to completely black out from intense G-forces.

The learning curve spikes sharply, but you earn much better matchmaking rewards and progression. This makes it the definitive mode to focus on in a War Thunder review once you master the basics.

Simulator Battles

Simulator mode is a completely different beast, stripping away the HUD entirely and locking aircraft into a rigid, cockpit-only perspective. It is easily the most immersive experience in this entire War Thunder review, but it is also the least accessible.

Trying to dogfight here practically requires a dedicated joystick or a full HOTAS peripheral setup to even stay competitive against veterans. Interestingly, it doesn’t give any major bonus rewards over Realistic mode despite the punishing difficulty.

It’s strictly built for hardcore simulation enthusiasts with specialized hardware, not someone looking for the classic tactical control you’d get in the best Total War games.

My Recommendation: Start exclusively in Arcade Battles to learn how the modular vehicle damage models work. Once you feel confident, make the jump to Realistic Battles. That transition is where the real game begins, and it’s where the vast majority of active players spend their time.

War Thunder Learning Curve: How Hard Is It to Get Into?

Let me be completely honest: War Thunder has one of the steepest learning curves in the free-to-play space. The sheer volume of content is incredibly overwhelming for a newcomer. I’m talking 10 nations, over 2,500 historically modeled vehicles, three completely separate combat branches, and massive individual research trees.

It’s a lot to take in, and the rudimentary in-game tutorials only cover bare-minimum basics like moving and firing, leaving complex mechanics completely unexplained. It is no surprise that new players routinely feel utterly lost during their first few sessions.

If you want to actually survive the early hours, the fastest way in is Ground Forces Arcade. The built-in penetration indicators show you exactly where to aim, vehicle handling is forgiving, and short matches let you learn from mistakes quickly.

I highly suggest picking one beginner-friendly nation like the USA, Germany, or the USSR, sticking to a single branch until Rank III, and leaning heavily on community YouTube guides and the official wiki.

A quick note if you’re reading this as a console player: navigating the dense UI with a controller adds an extra layer of friction. The menus were clearly designed for a mouse and keyboard, so give yourself a few matches just to get used to the interface before deciding if the game is for you.

War Thunder PS5 Review: Console Performance and How It Feels

Searching for a definitive War Thunder PS5 review from a console perspective reveals that most coverage is strictly PC-only. That is a shame, because the PlayStation 5 port is far from an afterthought.

On a standard PS5, the game delivers a stunning, locked 4K resolution at 60fps. If you have upgraded to the PS5 Pro, the experience scales up to 120Hz at 4K with a massive 45% boost in graphical performance at equivalent frame rates.

This stellar optimization made it one of over 50 enhanced titles supporting the PS5 Pro right at launch.

The immersion gets a serious upgrade thanks to the DualSense controller. The game natively utilizes haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, meaning ground vehicle engine roars and intense aircraft turbulence translate to your hands with far more nuance than generic rumble motors.

When it comes to the meta, you will be thrown directly into cross-platform servers with PC and Xbox players. While the interface has been adapted for a controller, navigating the incredibly dense menus is a total trial by fire compared to PC.

If the controller layout ever feels too cluttered, you can simply plug in a USB keyboard and mouse for a classic PC setup giving you the kind of precise aiming control you’d expect from the best third-person shooter games.

War Thunder Xbox Review: Series X|S Performance and Features

Digging around for a dedicated War Thunder Xbox review reveals that console-specific breakdowns are practically nonexistent. Let’s fix that by analyzing how it stacks up next to a War Thunder PS5 review. On Xbox Series X, the game matches its rival hardware by delivering a crisp, locked 4K resolution at 60fps.

If you are playing on the more compact Xbox Series S, you can expect a very respectable 1440p resolution while keeping that same smooth 60fps target. No matter which machine you use, you will be playing on completely cross-platform servers alongside both PC and PlayStation pilots.

Pro tip While the core gameplay and content access are identical across platforms, store pricing for premium Golden Eagles can vary between networks. Make sure to check out the discounted rates on Eneba before picking up your next premium starter pack to save some extra cash.

The game is available as a completely free download directly on the Microsoft Store. While it isn’t tucked into the standard catalog rotation since it’s already F2P, you can still easily access it with any core Xbox Game Pass tier. The gameplay fully embraces the Xbox controller, utilizing the exact same dense UI layout found on other consoles.

Native plug-and-play support for Xbox-compatible flight sticks like the Thrustmaster T.Flight completely transforms combat into an immersive cockpit experience. On standard controllers, the in-match button mapping feels incredibly responsive, allowing console pilots to easily match the precision of PC players.

The F2P Model: Is War Thunder Pay-To-Win?

Short answer: War Thunder isn’t strictly pay-to-win, but it is heavily pay-to-progress.

You can download everything for free and theoretically unlock every single vehicle just by grinding. However, the game runs on two distinct currencies – Silver Lions earned from matches, and Golden Eagles bought with real cash.

To see how is War Thunder good when you’re just starting out, or to experience some of the deepest mechanics among the best WW2 games, low and mid-tier matches (Ranks I-V) are genuinely a blast without spending a dime. Skill, map knowledge, and vehicle familiarity matter far more than your wallet.

Where spending money makes the biggest difference is progression. Premium time and premium vehicles significantly increase Research Point and Silver Lion earnings, allowing paying players to unlock new vehicles much faster. Reaching top-tier modern tanks and jets without these bonuses can take hundreds of hours.

Some premium vehicles are very strong and occasionally outperform their tech-tree counterparts until balance changes arrive, but they are not consistently unbeatable. Most top-tier lineups remain centered around vehicles earned through the regular research trees.

If your goal is to enjoy the core gameplay, War Thunder is a viable free-to-play game. If your goal is to reach and regularly play top-tier content quickly, spending money provides a significant advantage in progression, making the game pay-to-progress rather than truly pay-to-win.

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War Thunder Rating and Final Verdict: Who Should (and Shouldn’t) Play

Graphics & Performance 8/10: Striking at high settings. Delivers 4K/60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and up to 120Hz on PS5 Pro.

Striking at high settings. Delivers 4K/60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and up to 120Hz on PS5 Pro. Gameplay Depth 9/10: Three massive, distinct combat branches and physics-based structural damage tracking.

Three massive, distinct combat branches and physics-based structural damage tracking. Content & Longevity 9/10: 2,500+ legendary vehicles across 10 global nations backed by a decade of consistent updates.

2,500+ legendary vehicles across 10 global nations backed by a decade of consistent updates. Accessibility 5/10: A punishing learning curve. Arcade mode acts as an equalizer, but the sheer volume of mechanics easily overwhelms rookies.

A punishing learning curve. Arcade mode acts as an equalizer, but the sheer volume of mechanics easily overwhelms rookies. F2P Model / Value 6/10: Genuinely a blast at mid-tiers, but the grueling top-tier modern grind actively pressures you to pay.

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External Consensus: OpenCritic 75/100 (“Strong”). Steam reviews sit firmly at “Mostly Positive” overall.

The Verdict: Are You Ready to Deploy?

You should play if: You crave deep, highly tactical vehicle combat and have the genuine patience to learn complex flight models and ballistic angles. It is also perfect if you love long-term vehicle collecting and are perfectly content playing casually at highly competitive mid-tiers entirely for free.

You crave deep, highly tactical vehicle combat and have the genuine patience to learn complex flight models and ballistic angles. It is also perfect if you love long-term vehicle collecting and are perfectly content playing casually at highly competitive mid-tiers entirely for free. You should skip if: You just want a quick, casual arcade shooter to unwind with, have zero tolerance for a long-form resource grind, or expect to stay competitive in top-tier modern stealth jets without opening your wallet.

Ultimately, the conclusion of this War Thunder review is incredibly simple: this is hands-down one of the best free military games out there, assuming you play it smart. Download it, grind Ground Forces Arcade for five hours, and see if it hooks you. It easily holds its own against the absolute best vehicular combat titles on the market and has fully earned its legendary status.

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