16 Best Nintendo Switch Exclusives in 2025: Must-Play Picks

The best Switch exclusives are the heart of what makes Nintendo’s hybrid console so iconic. Packed with inventive adventures, clever platformers, and competitive titles , this console turns every gaming session into a blast.

This guide rounds up the essential Nintendo Switch games that deserve a spot in your collection. We’ll cover modern hits like Kirby’s Forgotten Land, intense action games like Metroid Dread, and multiplayer favorites that rival classics like Super Mario Bros and Super Mario Galaxy in charm and replay value.

If you’ve just picked up a Switch or recently switched over from PlayStation, these recommendations promise lots of memorable playtime and plenty of reasons to keep coming back.

Ready to discover which adventures truly define the console? Let’s jump in and find your next favorite game.

Our Top Picks for Nintendo Switch Exclusives

Some Switch games define the console better than anything else. These are Nintendo’s best-selling titles that continue to captivate players years after release, featuring iconic characters, polished gameplay, and the unique charm that makes them pure joy.

Here are five standouts that show why this console is special:

Super Mario Odyssey (2017) – A colorful 3D Mario platformer where Cappy’s capture ability keeps every kingdom fresh and rewarding to play.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2023) – An open-world Zelda masterpiece with new building tools that turn every challenge into a creative puzzle.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (2022) – Kirby’s first full 3D adventure, packed with clever powers and riddles that are perfect for newcomers.

Pikmin 4 (2023) – An approachable strategy Switch game with charming visuals and just the right level of challenge.

Splatoon 3 (2022) – A vibrant shooter where inky chaos and style combine for endless competitive joy.

And that’s just the start. Keep scrolling to see the rest of my Switch exclusive games list that will keep you playing for ages and turn your collection into something truly special.

16 Best Switch Exclusives – The Complete Must-Play List

Get ready to explore the best Switch exclusives. These are some of Nintendo’s best titles and the most beloved on the console, mixing epic adventures, clever platformers, and party favorites that can turn any weekend into a marathon gaming session.

These picks blend modern hits with classic favorites and show why Nintendo still dominates the gaming scene, when it comes to unique experiences you can’t find anywhere else.

How many of these top Switch exclusives have you played?

1. Super Mario Odyssey [Best Super Mario 3D Platformer Sandbox]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Nintendo EPD (developer), Nintendo (publisher) Average playtime 12–20h Metacritic score 97

Super Mario Odyssey is a return to sandbox-style 3D platformer games. Mario travels across colorful universes collecting Power Moons, jumping between kingdoms that range from neon cities to lush jungles.

The big twist is Cappy, a sentient hat that lets you capture and control enemies, which entirely changes the gameplay and encourages experimentation.

Why we chose it Few Super Mario games feel as fresh as Super Mario Odyssey. Cappy’s capture mechanic is a fairly unique experience that makes exploration exciting and rewards creative thinking, turning a familiar series into something entirely new.

Each kingdom is stuffed with secrets, and there’s always a reason to go back and play a little more just to see what you missed. It’s definitely one of the best Nintendo Switch games, a truly worthy successor to Super Mario Galaxy, even setting the stage for future expansions like Bowser’s Fury-style mini-adventures.

My Verdict: If you like good platformer games and open-ended exploration, Super Mario Odyssey is a must-own on the Switch. It’s one of those games that keeps you smiling the entire time.

What do players say?

Calm-Reaction3612 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s the best 3D Mario, if not one of the best games ever made. It’s joyous nonstop surprises, second to second.

Barnard87 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It just looks damn nice... art style sharpened up to proper HD levels. It’s a super fun game to replay, especially if you don’t get bogged down in 100%ing.

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Creator/s Nintendo EPD (developer), Nintendo (publisher) Average playtime 50–100h Metacritic score 96

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom builds on the Breath of the Wild formula and expands it into a true open-world sandbox where your creativity drives the adventure.

You can glide across floating islands, dive into mysterious caverns, and experiment with the new Fuse and Ultrahand abilities to craft weapons, vehicles, and contraptions that completely change how you play. The world feels alive, full of wild encounters and surprises that reward exploration.

Why we chose it The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom transforms the open-world genre into a true sandbox, where creativity and exploration constantly reward the player.

The visuals look sharper than ever, and there’s a huge amount of freedom in how you approach challenges and boss fights (no two players solve challenges in quite the same way).

My Verdict: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the best open-world Switch games that let you experiment and discover your own path. And it’s also one of the most satisfying Legend of Zelda sequel experiences to date.

What do players say?

pak256 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The depths are terrible. The sky islands are cool but underutilized. And the gameplay is literally just BOTW+. All the creating stuff is neat but way too unrestricted.

switch-geek97 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The artwork is beautiful. The gameplay is pretty straightforward. It can be very fun, all the moments exploring sky-islands or crafting wings stand out.

3. Kirby and the Forgotten Land [Best Family-Friendly 3D Platformer]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s HAL Laboratory (developer), Nintendo (publisher) Average playtime 10–15h Metacritic score 85

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a cheerful leap into full 3D universes, turning the pink puffball’s 2D charm into a fresh adventure. You explore vibrant levels, inhale enemies to copy their powers, and solve light challenges along the way.

My highlight is Mouthful Mode, which lets Kirby swallow massive objects (like a car or a vending machine) to unlock new ways to play and find secrets.

Why we chose it Kirby’s first 3D outing feels like a natural evolution. It’s one of the best Switch games for kids, yet layered enough for seasoned players, offering a huge variety of creative transformations and collectibles to discover.

The game’s colorful aesthetic and relaxed difficulty make it perfect for co-op or chill solo sessions, proving that not every Switch adventure needs to be intense to be rewarding. That makes it stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other enjoyable Switch family games.

My Verdict: If you’re looking for something charming and low-stress, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is one of the most delightful games you can add to your library. But there are also other great Kirby games worth checking out.

What do players say?

Popular_Sir863 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s a great game. There’s so much content and collectables, it’ll last a long time.

SwitchFanatic92 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Feels like a very complete video game, refreshing in this era of half measured games.

4. Pikmin 4 [Best Real-Time Strategy Adventure]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Creator/s Nintendo EPD (developer), Nintendo (publisher) Average playtime 20–30h Metacritic score 87

Pikmin 4 makes this beloved series more approachable than ever. You command adorable plant-like creatures to gather resources, solve environmental challenges, and battle enemies across lush alien universes.

The introduction of Oatchi, your loyal dog companion, changes the way you play. He can carry Pikmin, fight alongside you, and even help you explore at night.

Why we chose it Pikmin 4 excels by refining control mechanics, streamlining command input, adding shortcuts, and introducing features like the rewind option so strategy feels both more precise and forgiving.

The mix of real-time strategy and puzzle-solving feels smoother here than in any previous sequel of Pikmin, making it one of the most polished games in the series and one of the best Nintendo Switch puzzle games.

My Verdict: Pikmin 4 is the perfect pick if you want a cozy but strategic Switch experience. It’s relaxing, clever, and surprisingly addictive.

What do players say?

PikminLover213 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Not the worst, but there are issues: limit on Pikmin types, some tutorials drag, some UI bugs.

GardenExplorer81 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Love the visuals and exploration, but wish enemy respawns were more frequent.

5. Splatoon 3 [Best Multiplayer Shooter for Everyone]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Nintendo EPD (developer), Nintendo (publisher) Average playtime Endless replayability Metacritic score 83

Splatoon 3 takes the series’ colorful turf wars to the next level. Instead of just focusing on combat, every match is about covering as much ground with ink as possible.

Shooting, swimming, and sliding through your own ink feels smooth and stylish, and the maps are packed with new features that keep each round fresh.

Why we chose it Splatoon 3 is one of the few competitive shooters where winning as a squad is more about smart map control than just outgunning opponents. It’s a clever twist that makes it approachable for new players while still challenging for veterans.

The art direction is bold, the graphics pop with bright neon colors, and updates add new content regularly, so it stays fresh and perfect for quick matches with friends, making it one of the best multiplayer Switch games.

My Verdict: If you want a shooter that’s more about strategy and style than pure headshots, Splatoon 3 is a fantastic title to add to your collection.

What do players say?

Inkling_Wanderer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Splatoon 3 holds the place of being my absolute favorite multiplayer game to date, and I’ve logged hundreds of hours into it in only the first year.

PlayerNewHere ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s definitely worth buying. The events and new content keep things fresh, so even after 2 years I’m still hooked.

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Nintendo EPD (developer), Nintendo (publisher) Average playtime 60–120h Metacritic score 97

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild completely reimagined the series. You wake up in the vast land of Hyrule with total freedom to climb, glide, and fight in any order you want.

Shrines act as mini riddles, letting you experiment with a dynamic physics mechanic that rewards creative solutions.

Pro tip Stock up on cooking ingredients early. Mastering recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild not only keeps you alive in tough battles but also gives you buffs that make exploration much easier.

Its seamless open world feels alive, and the countless versions of weapon combos and strategies mean every player’s adventure is slightly different. It set the bar so high that many call it a blueprint for any future open-world remake or sequel, even influencing games like Metroid Prime Remastered in terms of exploration philosophy.

My Verdict: The magic of this game is the freedom to solve problems any way you like (stacking metal crates to cross rivers or shield-surfing down snowy peaks for example). Breath of the Wild isn’t just a Zelda title, it’s an adventure playground that begs to be explored.

What do players say?

AdventureSeeker99 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The game is complex but never complicated. Every mechanic feels purposeful, from cooking to climbing to combat.

LinkFanForever ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Freedom to explore is its best feature—nothing forced, and discovering things on your own makes every moment magical.

7. Pokémon Legends Arceus [Best Pokémon Series Shake-Up]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Game Freak (developer), Nintendo / The Pokémon Company (publisher) Average playtime 25–40h Metacritic score 83

Pokémon Legends: Arceus breaks away from the series’ formula and drops you into a semi-open Hisui region set long before the mainline games.

You’re free to roam, sneak through tall grass, and throw Poké Balls in real time without entering a battle screen, which makes every catch feel exciting. And the action-RPG mix also gives boss fights a fresh twist that makes you rethink how you play.

Why we chose it Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the most daring Pokémon title to date. A bold experiment that mixes exploration, crafting, and fast-paced encounters. It gives longtime fans a reason to revisit the series while being approachable for newcomers who might have missed earlier versions.

Its minimalist art style and evolving story make the world feel like a living history lesson, showing how Pokédex research began and why these discoveries matter.

My Verdict: Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the game that proved the series could evolve. It’s the perfect bridge between classic turn-based catching and a modern action adventure. It’s easily one of the best-selling Switch games you can own.

What do players say?

AcidCatfish___ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game doesn’t waste player’s time, it’s all about exploring, capturing Pokémon and battling, and it’s fun until the end.

sinnohi ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Legends Arceus is probably one of if not my most favourite Pokémon games of all time… I love the catching and battling mechanics and the story.

8. Metroid Dread [Best Modern Metroidvania Experience]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s MercurySteam (developer), Nintendo (publisher) Average playtime 10–15h Metacritic score 88

Metroid Dread is one of the best Metroidvania games and a long-awaited continuation of Samus Aran’s story, combining slick side-scrolling exploration with tense survival-horror elements.

The E.M.M.I. robots stalk you through each area, forcing you to mix stealth, speed, and clever use of upgrades to survive. And the movement mechanics are buttery smooth, letting you wall-jump, slide, and counter enemies in style.

Why we chose it Metroid Dread delivers a masterclass in tension and pacing, combining smooth platforming with relentless enemy encounters that keep every moment suspenseful.

Metroid Dread’s polished design makes it feel like the evolution of the Metroid formula. Many players see it as the perfect bridge between the classic 2D titles and the upcoming Metroid Prime 4, almost like a modern remake of what made the series great.

My Verdict: Metroid Dread is intense, rewarding, and has that addictive loop that keeps you coming back for just one more run through its eerie corridors. And if you’re a fan of first-person adventures, you might also enjoy Metroid Prime Remastered, which brings the GameCube classic to life with modern visuals.

What do players say?

Philosopher013 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The overall combat experience was excellent. Movement, counters, shooting, etc. all felt incredible. Definitely the most fun Metroid game to navigate.

Parade0fChaos ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Movement is great … exploration is really lacking and I hate that it’s often closing off paths behind you.

9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate [Best All-Star Fighting Game]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s Bandai Namco Studios & Sora Ltd. (developer), Nintendo (publisher) Average playtime Endless replayability Metacritic score 93

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is exactly what its name promises: the ultimate crossover. It packs in every fighter from past entries and plenty of newcomers, giving you over 80 heroes to master.

Stages are packed with hazards, and the game’s fast pace rewards quick thinking whether you’re a casual button masher or a competitive pro.

Why we chose it Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the go-to party title and the centerpiece of many competitive scenes, with tournaments still pulling in massive numbers of viewers and copies sold worldwide. So yeah, it’s for sure one of the best fighting games.

The bright stages, fluid animations, and constant updates keep it feeling fresh years after launch. It’s a must-have for anyone who wants a mix of chaos and skill on their Switch.

My Verdict: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate delivers non-stop action, co-op or solo, and remains one of the most replayable titles on the console.

What do players say?

reddituser Throwawaybeef1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Great game overall. Lot of characters that have depth.

reddituser SmashFanForever ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Super Smash Bros Ultimate is one of the most complete fighting games thanks to a lot of game modes and content.

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Nintendo EPD (developer), Nintendo (publisher) Average playtime Endless replayability Metacritic score 92

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the definitive kart racing experience. It takes everything that made the Wii U original great, bundles in all DLC, adds extra content and a smoother racing mode.

With gravity-defying tracks, tight controls, and a massive lineup of characters, it’s no wonder it’s one of the top racing games of all time.

Pro tip Drift-boosting is the key to shaving seconds off your lap times in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Practice holding drifts through entire corners to keep your speed up and leave your friends in the dust. And if you want smoother drifting and better ergonomics, pair it with a great Switch controller.

No matter if it’s couch co-op with friends or intense online races, this Mario Kart stays fresh. It’s basically a must-have for any Switch library, and one of the best Mario games ever made.

My Verdict: Pure chaos, perfect tracks, really funny cutscenes, and endless replay value make Mario Kart 8 Deluxe the racer everyone should have ready for game night.

What do players say?

DynamoJonesJr ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The chaos of multiplayer races is pitch perfect. Even when you lose, the visuals and soundtrack just make you want to play again.

Desperate-Product-88 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Definitely still worth it, especially with friends. So many modes, tracks, and customization options make it perfect for replay.

11. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 [Best Definitive Edition JRPG]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Monolith Soft (developer), Nintendo (publisher) Average playtime 60–100h Metacritic score 89

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 drops you into a massive open world where two nations are locked in an endless war.

You control a party of six heroes, swapping classes on the fly and chaining together devastating attacks in real time. The narrative explores identity, loyalty, and the will to break free from fate, which has made it one of the most emotional RPGs on the Switch.

Why we chose it Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a masterclass in world-building and combat design. Its deep customization, massive landscapes, and cinematic cutscenes make it feel like a premium RPG experience.

With multiple versions of builds to experiment with plus an adventure that can last over 100 hours, this is a game that rewards commitment, and also one of the most acclaimed JRPGs Nintendo has ever sold on the platform.

My Verdict: Few RPGs hit this hard. If you want a sweeping Xenoblade Chronicles 3 experience with a cast you won’t forget, this is the one to dive into.

What do players say?

JanRoses ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It has the best graphics and sidequests and very fun gameplay.

Competitive-Swing149 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The story is fucking amazing.

12. Animal Crossing: New Horizons [Best Cozy Life Sim]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Nintendo EPD (developer), Nintendo (publisher) Average playtime 50h+ (potentially hundreds) Metacritic score 90

Animal Crossing: New Horizons gives you a deserted island and lets you shape it into your dream home. You’ll gather materials, design furniture, and invite charming villagers to form a community.

Its gentle pace and seasonal events make it a perfect escape, especially if you’re looking for good, cozy Switch game relaxation.

Pro tip Trading items and designs with your friends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the best ways to unlock inspiration and speed up your progress in completing your museum collection.

This game turned into a cultural phenomenon, selling millions of copies worldwide and making the Switch your best lockdown companion. Even now, its seasonal events keep players coming back year after year.

My Verdict: If you’re looking for a slow-burn game to chill with, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is still the king of cozy social sims. It’s basically therapy in game form, a softer side of Nintendo’s library compared to big adventures like Super Mario Odyssey.

What do players say?

AndVaz65 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Absolutely worth it. Been playing since release day and occasionally go back to it every now and then. Amazing game and totally worth the ticket.

User_wrkzr ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I love New Horizons. I’ve played every game in the series as they released, and New Horizons is by far my favourite game in the series.

13. Fire Emblem: Three Houses [Best Strategy RPG With Social Depth]

Our Score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Intelligent Systems & Koei Tecmo (developer), Nintendo (publisher) Average playtime 45–80h Metacritic score 89

Fire Emblem: Three Houses mixes tactical battles with a campus-life rhythm. You act as a professor, train students, and lead your chosen house into story routes that branch hard, with permadeath stakes and a flexible class system.

Between skirmishes you mentor, explore the monastery, and build bonds that directly shape combat performance and the overarching story.

Why we chose it Few strategy games let relationships matter this much. Fire Emblem: Three Houses lets you see your house grow, unlock new combat roles, and clash in late-game encounters that give the campaign real emotional weight.

My Verdict: If the idea of guiding a team and watching their arcs unfold sounds appealing, Fire Emblem: Three Houses delivers a long, character-driven campaign you’ll want to revisit for its alternate routes.

What do players say?

patientgamersuser ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Me personally, this has become one of my favorite Switch games, and I have logged over 400 hours into it across 5 playthroughs.

user2213 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Three Houses has a very good narrative and is an excellent game if you like deep world building and lore.

Our Score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Next Level Games (developer), Nintendo (publisher) Average playtime 12–15h Metacritic score 86

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a playful haunt-crawl through a towering hotel where each floor is a themed playground.

You vacuum ghosts, solve clever riddles, and swap to Gooigi (a gooey double who slips through grates and helps with environmental tricks), while the visual work oozes charm.

Why we chose it Luigi’s Mansion 3 strikes the perfect balance between spooky and silly, offering inventive puzzles and ghost-catching fun wrapped in playful charm. Its themed hotel setting and co-op potential make it one of the most delightful and accessible adventures on the Switch.

It’s a cozy caper with tight level design, gentle humor, and plenty of collectibles; no surprise it notched strong sales and became a couch co-op favorite for Mario fans.

My Verdict: For a breezy, clever adventure that still surprises, Luigi’s Mansion 3 nails the vibe. Easy to pick up, satisfying to clear, and perfect for an evening with friends.

What do players say?

GhostHunterX ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The game reminds me greatly of an older Zelda game. The basic-but-satisfying combat, exploring and backtracking differently themed areas, and using tools and abilities to solve puzzles was so fun.

RetroGamer101 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ First Luigi’s Mansion for me and it exceeded expectations—the variety of levels, Gooigi mechanics and ghost designs really shine.

15. Bayonetta 3 [Best Over-the-Top Stylish Action]

Our Score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s PlatinumGames (developer), Nintendo (publisher) Average playtime 10–15h Metacritic score 86

Bayonetta 3 goes bigger, louder, and wilder. This stylish action romp from PlatinumGames doubles down on expressive combat: dodge to trigger Witch Time, swap weapons mid-combo, and summon towering Infernal Demons for screen-filling finishers.

New set pieces feel downright cinematic, with city-smashing battles and multiverse twists that keep the pace high from chapter to chapter.

Why we chose it Bayonetta 3 delivers the series’ most over-the-top combat system yet, thanks to Demon Slave and Demon Masquerade. If you skipped the Wii U era with Bayonetta 2, this entry modernizes everything and adds spectacle that few games can match.

There’s thoughtful variety too – playable Viola shakes up the flow, and fans curious about the lore can branch out to Bayonetta Origis: Cereza and the Lost Demon. This is character action at full throttle.

My Verdict: If you’re looking for pure style and nonstop momentum, Bayonetta 3 nails it with inventive encounters, big personality, and combos that are a joy to play once you click with its rhythm. And if you’re craving more stylish, combo-heavy action, look for good hack-and-slash games for even more high-octane picks.

What do players say?

patientgamersuser ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Bayonetta 3 is a blast to play. The combat feels like the series at its best.

AnonRedo ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The Opera battle was peak—visually stunning and mechanically tight.

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s PlatinumGames (developer), Nintendo (publisher) Average playtime 12–20h Metacritic score 87

Astral Chain drops you into a slick, neon-soaked city as part of the Neuron task force. This is stylish action from PlatinumGames built around a distinctive combat mechanics: you control your detective and a tethered Legion at the same time.

You’ll swap between forms to parry, bind foes, and juggle enemies while investigating cases and exploring the Astral Plane. The result feels like a mix of precise action, light detective work, and anime spectacle.

Why we chose it Astral Chain stands out with its innovative dual-character system, where mastering both detective and Legion leads to combat that feels tactical, stylish, and fresh. Its mix of high-octane action, investigative moments, and cyberpunk flair makes it a unique gem to add to your Switch library.

Beyond the set-piece fights, there are platforming challenges, side cases, and mini-objectives that keep missions varied. It stands apart from other games by making positioning and Legion management the core of every encounter.

My Verdict: If you want something fresh in the character-action space, Astral Chain delivers sharp combat ideas and a memorable cyber-police vibe that rewards mastery.

What do players say?

InkFaith ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Really fun game but the pacing can be troublesome. It's essentially split between two different games.

SwitchVet ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Astral Chain is fine, but it punishes you way too hard for playing the game casually.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Switch Exclusives

After spending a lot of time on my Switch library, I can confidently say that these three stand out as instant wins for any collection:

Super Mario Odyssey – Best for players who want a joyful 3D sandbox platformer packed with creativity and secrets.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Best for adventurers who enjoy open worlds that reward experimentation and problem-solving.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Best for families and casual players who prefer lighthearted, colorful platforming.

Whichever you start with, each one of these titles is among the best Nintendo Switch exclusives. Wrap those up, then circle back for other games on this list. There’s a lot to love, and you’ll snag a fair price for them on Eneba.

FAQs

What is the best Switch exclusive game?

The best Switch exclusive game is Super Mario Odyssey. Its Cappy capture mechanic makes exploration playful, and fans of Super Mario Bros and Super Mario Galaxy will love how it reimagines 3D Super Mario platforming with constant surprises.

Which Switch exclusive has the best story?

The Switch exclusive with the best story is Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Its JRPG narrative delivers big emotional payoffs, and every person in the party gets meaningful arcs. For earlier lore, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition also resonates, alongside character-driven Fire Emblem routes.

What is the hardest exclusive game to play on Nintendo Switch?

The hardest exclusive game to play on Nintendo Switch is Astral Chain. Managing dual-character combat and tight timings raises the skill floor. For execution-heavy action, Bayonetta 3 pushes mastery, while Metroid Dread demands calm under pressure during E.M.M.I. hunts.

What is the biggest-sized Switch exclusive game?

The biggest-sized Switch exclusive game is both The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which rank near the top for install size, though sizes vary as updates roll out.

What is the easiest Nintendo Switch exclusive game to play?

The easiest Nintendo Switch exclusive game to play is Kirby and the Forgotten Land, thanks to gentle difficulty and clear abilities. For simple creativity, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is also a good game to pick up.

What is the hardest Switch exclusive game to beat?

The hardest Switch exclusive game to beat is Metroid Dread. Boss patterns, tight counters, and relentless E.M.M.I. zones make it the last word in challenge on the system. Astral Chain also tests precision once higher-rank objectives enter the mix.