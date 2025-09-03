10 Best Nintendo Switch Puzzle Games: Flex Your Mind in 2025

Your long search for the best Nintendo Switch puzzle games ends here. For lovers of cool, deductive games, finding the best Switch puzzle games can be an ordeal. Fun, mentally stimulating games that help relaxation are always hard to come by. But you don’t have to stress before finding thrilling puzzle games that reward good thinking.

Here, I put together some of the best Nintendo Switch puzzle games with exciting features that make your game time worthwhile. Although fun to play, these games offer good thinking exercises and can help improve your creative skills , especially in the face of challenges.

Apart from the awesome experience, their cool and engaging game flow means anyone and everyone can enjoy it, from casual players to problem solvers..

Our Top Picks for Nintendo Switch Puzzle Games

In the course of my search for the best switch puzzle games, I found myself circling back to some more than others. Their gameplay, user interface, and plot meant I couldn’t just get enough, so I made a quick list of the top Nintendo Switch puzzle games for your entertainment

Baba is You (2019) – Baba is You makes the pick because of its curious feature that allows you to manipulate the rules as you play. Gamers can (re)adjust obstacles on screen to allow them to suit their own goal. How exciting! It equally presents an interactive interface that makes it convenient for users to explore its endless open-ended challenges. The Talos Principle (2014) – A game that has a magnificent narrative that stretches your mind from the minute you start playing the puzzle. The gameplay uses conventional puzzle features such as laser connections and signal jammers, with the difficulty level moving from easy to tough the more you play. Tricky Doors (2020) – Tricky Doors offers several puzzles in an “escape the room” fashion that tests your creative thinking skills in a visually thrilling way. The suspenseful gameplay keeps you on the edge across the numerous levels of the puzzle.

Stay with me; the above are simple teasers. If you’re looking to improve your switch puzzle skills, we have provided a top ten list of the best games below. Now, let’s explore them in further detail.

10 Best Nintendo Switch Puzzle Games: Exciting Games for Fun Thinkers

Understanding the best puzzle games on Switch helps you know what sparks your curiosity as a puzzle lover. I have live tested the best Nintendo Switch online games to make your selection easy.

Based on my research and experience, I have curated below a detailed section of the 10 best Switch puzzle games, considering each puzzle’s unique gaming features.

1. Baba is You [The Ultimate Wordplay Puzzle]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre puzzle/logic Platforms PC, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows. Year of release 2019 Creator/s Developer: Arvi Teikari (Hempuli Oy) | Publisher: Hempuli Oy Average playtime Between 6–12 hours (based on your progress)

Baba is You is one of the best puzzle games you can find on the Nintendo Switch. Developed by Hempuli, the game mechanics of Baba is You allow players to solve problems by simply tweaking the rules. You can restructure the game to get out of tight boxes by turning obstacles into your advantage. All you need to do is think smart! Alter “Rock is Stop” to “Rock is Push,” and the game starts to fall into place.

The gameplay adopts simple but interactive minimalist designs. The tiles and other visual elements are tidy and uncluttered, allowing you to focus on enjoying the core gaming features. The puzzle also presents clear instructions in navigable block forms, making the game self-sufficient even for beginner puzzle lovers.

The language of the game is easily readable, ensuring a smooth game flow and satisfying navigation across a ton of game levels in the puzzle.

Pro tip Solve your way out by breaking the rules – break as many as possible until you smash your goals and complete the puzzle.

My Verdict: The ingenious puzzle-solving approach presents you with endless ways to enjoy this game. By thinking creatively, you can continue to conquer as many levels as you’re willing to go on the leaderboard.

2. The Talos Principle [Best for the Deep-Thinking Fans]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Puzzle / Adventure Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android Year of release 2014 [Early access] / Nintendo Switch 2019 Creator/s Developer – Croteam | Publisher – Devolver Digital Average playtime 30 Hours

The Talos Principle is an immersive puzzle game with a profound, surreal narrative. The game explores deep philosophical themes about consciousness and existentialism. You play as a robot with human-like thoughts, and your goal is to solve several puzzles by collecting special pieces called sigils.

While playing this puzzle, you will find yourself redirecting lasers, evading drones, and making use of certain tools such as jammers to overcome difficulties. You can equally play from two viewpoints, both the first-person view and the third-person view, helping you see yourself and your surroundings, which improves your overall visual interaction with the gameplay.

Sadly, those who prefer fast-paced gameplay may get frustrated by The Talos Principle’s slow pacing. Perhaps the developers will improve this in subsequent editions. Nonetheless, considering its experience, the contemplative puzzles, and its ancient atmosphere, The Talos Principle stands out as one of the best puzzle games.

Pro tip Keep your eyes open for hidden hints in the environment and computer terminals. The earlier you leverage the hints, the better your future in the game.

My Verdict: The Talos Principle offers a deeply engaging puzzle experience combined with a philosophical story that challenges you. If you love adventurous puzzle narratives, you’ll enjoy the increasingly difficult series of game levels in The Talos Principle.

3. Tricky Doors [Best for Mystery Lovers]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Puzzle/Mystery Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android Year of release 2021 Creator/s Developer – Five-BN | Publisher – Five-BN Average playtime 20 hours.

Tricky Doors is an exhilarating escape room game that constantly keeps you guessing. The game presents you with a series of mysterious rooms concealing clever puzzles and secrets waiting to be uncovered. With a point-and-click interface, you hunt for hidden objects, crack mini-games, and piece together clues to find your way out.

What shines through the puzzle is how every door leads to a fresh world filled with strange and familiar sights, pulling you deeper into its quirky and occasionally spooky atmosphere. The game’s visuals are bright and detailed, setting the perfect stage for your adventure.

If you’re into switch puzzle games, Tricky Doors offers a great mix of challenges and stories that keep you mentally engaged throughout its 20 episodes.

While most puzzles are challenging in a delightful way, a few can feel frustratingly tricky, leading to some trial-and-error moments affecting your game flow. Nonetheless, Tricky Doors offers you a variety of game levels and inventive puzzles, gluing you to your screens from the beginning to the end.

Pro tip If you’re stuck, step away for a bit; coming back with fresh eyes can spark that eureka moment.

My Verdict: Fans of the best point-and-click adventure games will love Tricky Doors for its clever design and surprising twists. The puzzle presents you with a nut to crack at every difficulty level.

4. The Portal Companion Collection [Best for Mind-Bending Puzzle Fans]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Puzzle-platform, first-person Platforms Nintendo Switch. Year of release 2022 Creator/s Developer – Valve Corporation | Publisher – Valve Corporation Average playtime 12 hours

The Portal Companion Collection combines Portal and Portal 2 for Nintendo Switch, making it one of the best sci-fi puzzle games available. You play as Chell, facing off against the sharp-tongued AI, GLaDOS. Using the Aperture Science Handheld Portal Device (portal gun), you create two linked portals that connect different points in 3D space.

If you enjoy games with physics-based puzzles, this collection is perfect. Momentum flows through portals, making jumps and speed key parts of solving challenges. Portals also help move objects and reach hard-to-access places. Many puzzles let you find multiple solutions. Spoiler alert: Some players might find the overall package a bit short

The game’s visuals shift between clean, brightly lit test chambers and the worn, graffiti-covered backstage areas, adding a mysterious and eerie vibe. GLaDOS’s clever humor and biting comments keep the experience engaging.

Portal 2 introduces new characters, fresh mechanics, and a co-op mode for local and online play.

Pro tip Learn to use the flinging technique, which uses momentum from falling through one portal to launch you through another, allowing you to reach higher areas.

My Verdict: Puzzle fans will enjoy the clever challenges, dark humor, and multiplayer mode that make this collection stand out. This is also perfect for mystery puzzle players in love with unlocking new characters as part of their gaming experience.

5. Unravel Two [For Lovers of Adventure]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Puzzle-platformer Platforms PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now Year of release 2018 Creator/s Developer– Coldwood Interactive AB, Coldwood Interactive | publisher – Electronic Arts Average playtime 8 – 10 hours

Unravel Two is a multiplayer platformer that keeps you glued with tight controls and clever puzzles. You control two yarn creatures working together, solving physics-based challenges to test your timing and teamwork skills. The game’s hand-painted visuals create a cozy, storybook feel that’s both calming and immersive.

Puzzle fans will appreciate the smart custom design, balancing challenge with accessibility. The cooperative gaming mechanics add a layer of depth, letting you strategize with a friend locally or solo by switching between characters. Some puzzles can trip you up if you rush, but they make the challenge sweeter, right?

While the story might feel a bit light in some parts and vague at other times, the gameplay loop is strong enough to engage you throughout your game sessions. If you love platformers such as the Treasure Tracker, you’ll enjoy Unravel Two and its journey full of creative puzzles. Meanwhile, you can also find other top platformer games here.

Pro tip Work closely with your co-op partner to solve puzzles that require precise timing and teamwork. You’ll progress smoothly across the challenging game levels by synchronizing your moves strategically with your partner.

My Verdict: If you’re a lover of teamwork and inventive challenges, Unravel Two combines the two elements alongside bonus levels. This edition builds on the vulnerabilities of the first Unravel puzzle game to better serve puzzle lovers inspired by rewarding teamwork.

6. Captain Toad – Treasure Tracker [A Treasure Hunting Tale]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Adventure, Puzzle Platforms Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Nintendo 3DS Year of release 2014 Creator/s Developer – Nintendo, Nintendo EAD Tokyo, Nintendo Entertainment Analysis & Development | Publisher — NIntendo Average playtime 9 – 12 hours

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is about navigating tiny, cube-like worlds that resemble interactive toy sets. Each level is a compact diorama packed with hidden paths, enemies, and treasures, all waiting to be uncovered.

Captain Toad can be played in both single-player and double-player mode, using a pair of controllers. There’s also a provision for online co-ops. Captain Toad cannot jump, so success comes from clever movement, pulling plants from the ground, and manipulating the environment itself to create new routes.

Visually, the game is charming: bright, hand-crafted environments look like miniature model displays you could almost reach out and touch, as you’ll find with the best platformer games. From dusty mines and haunted houses to glittering volcanoes and storybook-style castles, each stage feels like a playful puzzle box brimming with secrets.

Pro tip Rotate the camera from every angle. Hidden paths, gems, and secrets often sit just out of sight in corners or behind obstacles.

My Verdict: Captain Toad: Treasure transforms small, diorama-like worlds into clever puzzle playgrounds that are both captivating and deceptively challenging. While its simplicity limits long-term depth, its creativity and warmth make it a standout adventure.

7. Good Job! [The Ultimate Corporate Game]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Puzzle game Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2020 Creator/s Developer – Paladin Studios | Publisher – Nintendo] Average playtime 6 to 9 hours

Good Job! shoves you into the corporate world. You are the quirky son of a CEO, seeking to ascend the corporate ladder (nine floors) by fixing workplace puzzles. You complete tasks like repairing broken items or sorting paperwork. But here’s the thing: you can complete tasks in several ways – in chaos or in an orderly way.

The game’s bright abstract visuals perfectly augment the playful atmosphere, allowing local co-op without offering multiplayer content. This makes the puzzle more chaotic, but hey, chaos is the secret ingredient, as you will find among the best Nintendo Switch games.

A more prominent downside of the puzzle is the frustrating manual save. But this is a minimal consideration in the light of the game’s exciting features. With new mechanics and tasks on each level/floor, you are always curious for upward progress.

Pro tip If you’re playing co-op, communicate with your partner for orderliness and a smart use of time. Don’t stick to one strategy; develop multiple approaches to solve the workplace puzzles.

My Verdict: If you enjoy physics puzzles with a comedic twist and cooperative chaos, this game is a must-try for casual and party gamers alike.

8. Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons [the Ultimate Emotional Game]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Adventure Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS Year of release 2013 Creator/s [Developer – Starbreeze Studios | Publisher – 505 Games] Average playtime 6 – 8 hours.

This game has all it takes to trigger your emotions. The puzzle weaves a moving story of two brothers on a quest to save their ailing father by retrieving water from the mystical Tree of Life. On this quest, they face hostile creatures and tricky puzzles. The narrative unfolds with the progress of the brothers, relying on expressive animations and atmosphere to convey emotion.

The mechanics let you control both brothers simultaneously, each mapped to one thumbstick. Scaling through the game requires good coordination and finesse, especially during puzzle-solving and platforming sections where the siblings work as a team. Based on a third-person viewpoint, the gameplay makes it convenient to interact with both brothers more easily.

The main difficulty comes from managing both brothers, which gets tougher if you use a keyboard. However, the plot and gameplay make it a memorable experience.

Pro tip Dual control makes the game convenient to navigate, so getting familiar with the control mechanics will help your game. You’ll also improve your gaming experience by learning the strengths of both brothers.

My Verdict: Puzzle fans, both adults and kids, craving innovative platformers with emotional depth will find this a must-play. The plot is electrifying and keeps you curious throughout the unfolding, and you can improve your experience with fun simulation games to gain mastery of this puzzle.

9. Return of the Obra Dinn [For Lovers of Adventure at Sea]

Our score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Mystery, Puzzle. Platforms PC, Mac, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator/s [Developer – 3909 LLC, Warp Digital Limited | Publisher – 3909 LLC] Average playtime 12 hours

If you love on-ship related games, this one immediately falls into your affection. The goal here is to investigate the fate of the crew of the Obra Dinn ship that went missing for five years before resurfacing later. The player is simply to put together/reconstruct the fate of the crew of the ship. You are aided by a pocket watch that re-imagines their dying moments.

You interact through a first-person viewpoint. The monochromatic aesthetics and the minimalistic set make it more real and eerie. On some occasions, the narrative depth neglects certain plots. Nevertheless, it is a really intriguing experience that challenges your criticality and ability to pay attention to detail.

If you plan to enjoy Return of the Obra Dinn on PC, a mid-range gaming laptop is more than enough for smooth gameplay. For recommendations, consult this guide to the best gaming laptops for puzzle and adventure gaming.

Pro tip Keep a puzzle notebook to track your progress and record your thinking strategies. Pattern recognition of puzzle challenges helps you win consistently and separates you from the rest of the puzzle enthusiasts.

My Verdict: If you appreciate the logic-driven storytelling of the best detective games, Obra Dinn is an unforgettable voyage.

10. Pikmin 3 Deluxe [For Strategy Lovers]

Our score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Puzzle/Real-time Strategy Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s [Developer – Nintendo Entertainment Analysis & Development, Eighting | Publisher – Nintendo] Average playtime 8 – 10 hours

If you love strategy games with a charming twist, such as Mario Picross, Pikmin 3 Deluxe delivers a sensational experience to test your strategy skills. This sequel to the original Pikmin (2001) and Pikmin 2 (2004) adds new characters, refined controls, and smoother interfaces without losing the series’ heart.

You’ll command an army of tiny, loyal, colored plant-creatures to forage for resources, battle colossal wildlife, and solve environmental puzzles. The game lets you experiment with multiple play styles, from handheld precision to motion-driven Joy-Con controls. Once you adapt, inputs feel smooth and reliable, though the aiming cursor occasionally needs realignment.

What makes the game unique is the mix of real-time resource management, multitasking across multiple leaders, and terrain-based problem-solving. Every in-game day is a puzzle in itself, rewarding careful planning and efficient execution.

Pro tip Master the art of multitasking to explore multiple gameplay styles and new areas of the game. Don’t forget that the game tests problem-solving skills, so you should build your game strategy with solutions in mind.

My Verdict: Fans of the best real-time strategy games will find Pikmin 3 Deluxe a delightful blend of tactical depth and lighthearted adventure.

FAQs

What is the best Nintendo Switch puzzle game?

Baba is You is widely considered the best Nintendo Switch puzzle game out there. Its unique mechanics let you manipulate the rules of the game itself, creating challenging and innovative puzzles that are both fun and thought-provoking.

What is the best story-focused puzzle game on Switch?

The Talos Principle unarguably comes to mind as one of the best games with narrative structures. The puzzle combines intriguing puzzles with stories that tug at the heart of philosophy.

Are there any cozy puzzle games on Nintendo Switch?

Yes, there are; puzzles like Unravel Two and Good Job! offer warm visuals and relaxing gameplay. They are good for winding down while keeping your mind engaged.