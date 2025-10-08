15 Best Strategy Games on Switch 2025: Top Picks for Every Player

The best strategy games on Switch feel different when you play them on a handheld. I’ve spent hours trying to outthink opponents on long train rides and testing quick tactical moves during short breaks. The mix of portability and variety makes the Switch one of my favorite ways to enjoy strategy gaming.

Some games hooked me with slow, methodical planning, while others surprised me with fast-paced decisions that kept me on edge. Over time, I noticed how each title brings its own style, and that’s what makes this list worth sharing.

If you’ve been searching for Nintendo Switch strategy games that actually feel good on the Switch in 2025, this guide highlights all the games that stood out the most and why they’re still worth playing today.

Our Top Picks for Switch Strategy Games

When it comes to the very best, a few games always rise above the rest. These five are the ones I found myself coming back to the most, and they’re the titles I’d recommend first to anyone building a Switch strategy library.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (2019) – This game blends character-driven storytelling with deep tactical battles. Triangle Strategy (2022) – A newer release that impressed me with its layered story and grid-based combat. XCOM 2 Collection (2017) – A classic PC strategy experience that made the jump to Switch without losing its intensity.

These five set the tone for what the Switch can offer strategy fans. Keep scrolling to see the full list of 15 and find out which other games deserve a spot in your collection.

15 Best Nintendo Switch Strategy Games 2025 for Every Kind of Player

The Switch library is packed with tactical gems, from turn-based strategy games to modern strategy hits. Each title here delivers engaging gameplay and replay value. How many of these have you played, and which will you add to your list of the best strategy games for Switch?

1. Fire Emblem: Three Houses [Best Tactical RPG with Social Depth]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Intelligent Systems, Koei Tecmo Average Playtime 80–150 hours depending on choices and routes Metacritic Score 89/100

Fire Emblem: Three Houses, one of the top Nintendo Switch games, puts you in the role of a professor at Garreg Mach Monastery, guiding a group of students who will one day lead armies into battle. What starts as school life soon unfolds into a story of war, politics, and loyalty.

Players spend their time balancing tactical, grid-based combat with the daily rhythm of academy life. You can explore the monastery, train students, assign classes, and build relationships that directly affect performance on the battlefield. Every interaction feels important, as choices can open new storylines, strengthen bonds, or even change the course of the war.

The visuals mix a clean anime-inspired style with sharp 3D battlefields. Character designs are expressive, cutscenes are cinematic, and the strategic maps are easy to follow without losing detail. The presentation makes both the quiet monastery moments and the intense clashes stand out. This is a deep, two-part strategy game that blends tactical battles with meaningful social simulation.

Why we chose it – Its mix of turn-based combat and relationship-building gives every choice real weight. – Each campaign feels different thanks to meaningful player decisions. – Ideal for fans who like tactics blended with strong storytelling.

Final Verdict: Fans of strategy and story-driven games will find Fire Emblem: Three Houses a must-play, offering both emotional depth and rewarding tactical gameplay.

2. Triangle Strategy [Best Choice-Driven Strategy Game]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Windows Year of Release 2022 Creator/s Square Enix, Artdink Average Playtime 40–60 hours depending on story branches Metacritic Score 83/100

Triangle Strategy is a tactical RPG in the tradition of games like Fire Emblem and Final Fantasy Tactics. Players command a group of heroes across grid-based battlefields, where positioning and timing are the keys to securing victory. What sets it apart is how the story reacts to your moral and political decisions, creating different branches and outcomes.

During each campaign, you’ll guide your army through challenging turn-based strategy games, using terrain, unit placement, and coordinated attacks to gain an edge. Between battles, decisions are made using the Scales of Conviction, where your party votes on critical choices that alter alliances, recruitable characters, and even the ending you’ll see. This system gives every run a sense of weight and replay value.

The game is also known for its striking HD-2D aesthetic, which combines retro-style sprites with modern lighting and depth. It looks both nostalgic and new, which makes exploration stages and battles visually engaging from start to finish.

A tactical RPG that forces you to make difficult moral and political choices that directly shape the story’s branching paths. Its stunning “HD-2D” art style and complex, reactive combat system make for a visually beautiful and mentally engaging experience.

Why we chose it – Its branching political storylines make every decision feel meaningful and replayable. – The Scales of Conviction system adds real strategic weight to player choices beyond the battlefield. – Gorgeous HD-2D visuals and layered tactical combat set it apart from other grid-based strategy games.

Final Verdict: Fans who enjoy the best strategy games layered with meaningful choices will find Triangle Strategy one of the most rewarding Switch exclusives.

3. XCOM 2 Collection [Best Modern Tactical Combat Experience]

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Android Year of Release 2017 (Switch), 2016 (original release) Creator/s Firaxis Games, 2K Average Playtime 60–120 hours depending on difficulty and playstyle Metacritic Score 77/100

XCOM 2 Collection places you in command of a desperate resistance movement, fighting to reclaim Earth after an alien occupation. Every decision, from metal slug tactics to global management, carries weight, and the survival of humanity depends on your ability to adapt and lead.

Players engage in tense, turn-based strategy games where concealment, positioning, and smart use of cover are the keys to survival. Maps are procedurally generated, which ensures that no two battles feel the same. Outside of combat, you’ll oversee your mobile base, recruit soldiers, research alien technology, and upgrade equipment to keep pace with escalating threats. Permanent soldier death raises the stakes, making each choice nerve-wracking.

Visually, the game delivers gritty sci-fi battlefields filled with destroyed cities, alien strongholds, and futuristic tech. The cinematic camera angles during attacks highlight the drama of each encounter, which reinforces the high-stakes atmosphere that defines XCOM.

The gold standard of modern turn-based tactical combat. This collection offers a challenging, high-stakes campaign where you manage a resistance force against an alien occupation. The top roguelike-style games and the permanent death of your soldiers make every single action a nerve-wracking decision.

Why we chose it – It delivers full-scale tactical gameplay rarely seen on handheld systems. – Managing your base, upgrading gear, and tackling unpredictable missions keeps the action fresh every run. – Perfect for players who enjoy high-stakes, turn-based combat with real consequences.

Final Verdict: Fans who crave strategy with real tension will find XCOM 2 Collection one of the most rewarding and unforgiving tactical games available on the Switch.

4. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp [Best Classic Strategy Remake]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2023 Creator/s WayForward, Nintendo Average Playtime 25–50 hours depending on campaigns and playstyle Metacritic Score 83/100

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp brings back two beloved turn-based classics, originally from the Game Boy Advance era, with a complete visual and audio overhaul. It’s a faithful remake that preserves the strategic core while giving the series a vibrant new look.

Players command armies across tile-based battlefields, moving units one step at a time and making use of terrain, cover, and specialized vehicles. Each map demands resource management, as players build units, capture cities, and expand their control while fending off enemy advances. The roster of Commanding Officers adds variety, each with unique powers that can turn the tide of battle when used at the right moment.

The remake adopts a colorful, cartoon-inspired art style that makes the action feel fresh without losing the charm of the originals. Character animations, unit designs, and updated sound effects make the game approachable for newcomers while still nostalgic for longtime fans.

A faithful and vibrant remake of two of the most celebrated turn-based strategy games ever. Its colorful, animated military theme and simple-to-learn but hard-to-master mechanics offer pure strategic fun, making it an excellent portable war game.

Why we chose it – The remake keeps the classic mechanics that made Advance Wars great. – Updated visuals and smoother controls make it feel right at home on Switch. – It’s straightforward, fast to play, and still one of the best tactical war games around.

Final Verdict: For fans of accessible yet deep strategy, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp proves that classic design can still shine in 2025. It’s easy to pick up but endlessly replayable, which makes it one of the best strategy choices on the Switch.

5. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI [Best Grand Strategy on the Go]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android Year of Release 2018 (Switch), 2016 (original release) Creator/s Firaxis Games, Aspyr Media Average Playtime 100+ hours depending on campaigns and victories Metacritic Score 79/100

Civilization VI tasks you with guiding a nation from its earliest beginnings to modern times, managing everything from city planning to diplomacy and warfare. Each playthrough feels different, as leaders, civilizations, and maps combine to shape the challenges and opportunities you’ll face.

Players spend their time expanding cities, developing technologies, and strengthening their culture and military. Strategic decisions include choosing which leaders to ally with, when to pursue war, and how to leverage your civilization’s unique abilities. The introduction of the hex-based grid and “districts” system adds depth to city planning, which makes placement of buildings and wonders matter more than ever before.

Visually, Civilization VI embraces a colorful, almost storybook-like art style that balances accessibility with detail. Leaders are distinct and expressive, while maps evolve beautifully as your empire grows from scattered settlements into a global power.

The ultimate “just one more turn” experience, perfectly adapted for the Switch’s portability. You can build an empire from ancient history to the modern age, which makes it an ideal game for players who want to build, conquer, and manage a civilization on the go.

Why we chose it – It’s one of the few full-scale 4X strategy games that runs smoothly on Switch. – The controls and interface translate well to handheld play without losing depth. – Great for players who want to build and expand their empire anywhere.

Final Verdict: Fans of deep strategy will find Civilization VI endlessly replayable. With multiple secure victory paths and huge replay value, it remains one of the most satisfying strategy experiences available on Switch.

6. Northgard [Best Viking-Themed RTS]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Windows, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Shiro Games Average Playtime 20–40 hours depending on campaigns and playstyle Metacritic Score 81/100

Northgard is a real-time strategy game rooted in Norse mythology, where Viking clans such as the Wolf, Goat, and Raven compete to dominate a wild continent. Players balance exploration, survival, and conquest while managing resources like food, wood, and stone across seasonal cycles that directly impact gameplay.

You’ll spend much of your time expanding territory, building settlements, and training units to fend off rival clans or mythical creatures. Each Viking clan comes with unique abilities, which encourages different playing styles.

Visually, this top strategy game for Switch has a stylized, clean aesthetic that highlights the Viking theme while keeping maps easy to read during hectic battles. The shifting seasons add atmosphere and force you to adapt, making the world feel alive and dynamic.

Ultimately, It’s a streamlined real-time strategy game with a focus on Viking clans and Norse mythology. Its simplified resource management and unique clan abilities make it a fantastic, accessible RTS that feels great on the Switch.

Why we chose it – Its seasonal resource system adds real strategy to survival and expansion. – Each Viking clan has unique traits that change how you approach every match. – Simple controls and clear visuals make it one of the most accessible RTS games on Switch.

Final Verdict: Fans who want a lighter yet immersive strategy experience will enjoy Northgard, as it blends survival mechanics with satisfying, tactical decision-making.

7. Pikmin 4 [Best Whimsical RTS Adventure]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2023 Creator/s Nintendo EPD, Eighting Average Playtime 30–50 hours depending on the story and side missions Metacritic Score 87/100

Pikmin 4 puts you in control of a tiny explorer who commands squads of Pikmin to collect treasures, solve puzzles, and battle creatures. The game introduces new Pikmin types like Ice and Glow, along with Oatchi, a canine companion who helps carry items, fight enemies, and explore.

Players engage in real-time strategy exploration, managing resources, rescuing castaways, and customizing their character at a central hub. The combination of combat, puzzle-solving, and day-night expeditions keeps the gameplay fresh while encouraging efficient planning.

Visually, the game delivers bright, detailed environments that emphasize the perspective of being miniature in a large world. Colors pop, animations are charming, and every map feels alive with personality.

It’s a game about managing units, solving puzzles, and exploring from a miniature perspective, polished with Nintendo’s trademark charm.

Why we chose it – It balances relaxing exploration with light real-time strategy elements that stay engaging throughout. – New Pikmin types and Oatchi add variety without overcomplicating gameplay. – A great fit for players who want strategy with a calmer, more creative pace.

Final Verdict: Fans looking for strategy wrapped in lighthearted, creative gameplay will love Pikmin 4.

8. Tropico 6 [Best City-Building with Political Satire]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2020 (Switch), 2019 (original release) Creator/s Limbic Entertainment, Kalypso Media Average Playtime 30–60 hours depending on missions and sandbox play Metacritic Score 78/100

Tropico 6 puts you in the shoes of “El Presidente,” the ruler of a Caribbean island nation. Your task is to guide the country through different historical eras, managing resources, building infrastructure, and keeping your people under control, or happy enough to avoid revolt.

Players focus on top city-building games, resource management, and political maneuvering, making decisions that affect both the economy and the citizens’ loyalty. Unlike earlier games, Tropico 6 expands gameplay by letting you manage multiple islands and build bridges to connect them.

The visuals embrace a bright, tropical aesthetic, blending detailed cityscapes with colorful humor. Citizens are fully simulated, reacting dynamically to policies, adding depth to your decisions. Here we have a lighthearted city-building and political simulation where you play as the eccentric dictator “El Presidente.” It offers a perfect mix of resource management, political intrigue, and satire.

Why we chose it – It mixes classic city-building with light political strategy in a fun, accessible way. – Managing resources, elections, and citizen happiness keeps you juggling priorities at all times. – It’s one of the few strategy games on Switch that balances humor with real management depth.

Final Verdict: Fans of city-builders will enjoy Tropico 6 for its humor and freedom to rule in creative ways.

9. Into the Breach [Best Puzzle Game]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS, Linux, Stadia, iOS, Android Year of Release 2018 (Switch version released August 28, 2018) Creator/s Subset Games Average Playtime 15–40 hours depending on runs and replayability Metacritic Score 90/100

Into the Breach is a compact tactical strategy game where humanity fights to survive against the Vek, giant insect-like monsters threatening cities across the globe. You command a squad of three mechs on small, grid-based maps, using smart positioning and timing to neutralize threats while protecting civilians.

Each turn feels like a puzzle: anticipate enemy moves, block attacks, and use the environment to your advantage. The roguelike structure adds replayability, as no two runs feel the same thanks to procedurally generated scenarios and varied pilot abilities.

The visual aesthetic is minimalist yet sharp and focuses on clarity over spectacle. Clean pixel art ensures the board is easy to read, which keeps your attention on decisions rather than distractions. All in all, this is a compact, brilliant, and infinitely replayable puzzle–strategy game where every turn counts.

Why we chose it – Its turn-based combat feels more like solving a puzzle than fighting a battle. – Clear visuals and short missions make it easy to pick up and play anywhere. – Perfect for players who like deep strategy without long sessions.

Final Verdict: Fans of tight, cerebral gameplay will love Into the Breach for its depth and endless replay value.

10. Banner Saga Trilogy [Best Story-Driven Tactical RPG]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Android Year of Release 2020 (Switch Trilogy), original release 2014–2018 Creator/s Stoic Studio Average Playtime 40–80 hours across the trilogy Metacritic Score 82/100

Banner Saga Trilogy combines all three entries in the favorite tactical RPG games, set in a Viking-inspired world gripped by eternal twilight. Players guide a caravan of humans and Varls as they fight for survival against the relentless Dredge while also navigating personal conflicts and hard moral choices.

Gameplay mixes turn-based tactical battles with story-driven decision-making. Every choice, from dialogue to resource management, can determine who lives or dies, altering the course of the narrative.

The trilogy is renowned for its hand-drawn art style, filled with striking landscapes and atmospheric designs that feel like a living Norse legend. It’s a great series of tactical RPGs with a stunning hand-drawn art style and a powerful, consequence-driven narrative.

Why we chose it – It stands out for blending tactical combat with meaningful story decisions. – The hand-drawn art and somber tone give it a distinct, cinematic feel. – Great for players who want strategy backed by strong characters and real consequences.

Final Verdict: Fans seeking strategy with emotional storytelling will find Banner Saga Trilogy unforgettable.

11. Wargroove [Best Indie Tribute to Advance Wars]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Chucklefish Average Playtime 20–40 hours depending on campaign and custom content Metacritic Score 84/100

Wargroove is a turn-based tactics game that revives the spirit of classics like Advance Wars while adding its own twists. Set in the fantasy world of Aurania, players command armies led by charismatic commanders, each with unique powers that can swing battles in their favor.

The main campaign offers a mix of grid-based combat, resource management, and strategic unit deployment, which requires players to adapt to terrain and objectives. The game’s pixel-art visuals are colorful and charming, with smooth animations that bring both units and commanders to life.

Its presentation feels retro yet modern, striking a balance between nostalgia and accessibility. In essence, it’s a modern, indie homage to the best war games with endless replayability thanks to multiplayer mode and creation tools.

Why we chose it – It captures the spirit of Advance Wars while adding its own creative twists. – The map editor and multiplayer options give it massive replay value. – A solid choice for players who want classic tactics with modern flexibility.

Final Verdict: Fans looking for a strategy that is both nostalgic and fresh will find Wargroove a rewarding experience.

12. Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden [Best Tactical Adventure Blend]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows Year of Release 2019 (Switch), 2018 (original release) Creator/s The Bearded Ladies, Funcom Average Playtime 20–35 hours, depending on exploration and difficulty Metacritic Score 78/100

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is a top Nintendo RPG game with a unique twist: it combines real-time exploration with turn-based combat. Players control a squad of mutated characters, including a shotgun-wielding boar and a crossbow-toting duck, each with their own abilities and mutations.

Outside of combat, you’ll explore interconnected zones, scavenging for resources, weapons, and gear to upgrade at your hub, known as the Ark. When enemies are spotted, the game shifts into tactical combat reminiscent of XCOM, with the added ability to set up stealthy ambushes before battles begin.

This top stealth game visuals mix gritty post-apocalyptic landscapes with dark humor and personality-filled characters, which makes the world feel both bleak and quirky at the same time.

Why we chose it – It combines stealth exploration and turn-based tactics in a way that feels seamless. – The mix of scavenging, ambushing, and strategic combat keeps gameplay varied. – A smart pick for players who want something different from traditional XCOM-style games.

Final Verdict: Fans who enjoy strategy mixed with exploration will find Mutant Year Zero refreshingly different.

13. Bad North [Best Minimalist Real-Time Tactics]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Android Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Plausible Concept Average Playtime 10–20 hours, depending on survival and difficulty Metacritic Score 72/100

Bad North is a real-time tactics roguelite where you defend small, procedurally generated islands from invading Viking forces. After the king is killed, you take command of a small group of soldiers and attempt to protect your people while fending off increasingly difficult waves of enemies.

Players focus on positioning units, predicting enemy landings, and managing upgrades through collected coins. Units can be promoted into different classes, such as archers or pikemen, each with its own role in defending homes and terrain. Success requires timing and foresight, as letting houses burn means fewer rewards and long-term disadvantages.

The game’s visual style is minimalist and striking, with soft colors, tiny diorama-like islands, and smooth animations. Despite its calm presentation, the action becomes intense and punishing fast.

This is a minimalist but brutal real-time tactics roguelite. You command a small group of soldiers to defend procedurally generated islands from Viking invaders. Its simple controls and beautiful aesthetic hide a deeply strategic and punishing loop.

Why we chose it – It strips real-time strategy down to quick, focused battles that still feel rewarding. – Simple visuals and controls make it easy to learn but tough to master. – Great for short sessions where every move matters.

Final Verdict: Players looking for a compact, tactical challenge will find Bad North deceptively deep and consistently engaging. It’s a perfect pick for short gaming sessions.

14. Valkyria Chronicles 4 [Best Hybrid Strategy Action Combat]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, Stadia, Amazon Luna Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Sega, Media.Vision Average Playtime 50–70 hours depending on story completion and skirmishes Metacritic Score 85/100

Valkyria Chronicles 4 is a tactical RPG that blends some of the best turn-based strategy games with real-time action using its signature “BLiTZ” combat system. Players command Squad E during a fictional European war, planning actions from a top-down map and then taking direct third-person control of individual units on the field.

Combat is deeply strategic, with varied soldier classes like Grenadiers, Scouts, and Engineers offering different tactical options. The Brave system gives units a final action when on the brink of death, which allows for clutch counters or buffs.

Altogether, it’s a unique and beautiful tactical RPG that blends turn-based strategy with real-time action. Its “BLiTZ” system and gorgeous art style deliver a powerful and emotional battlefield experience.

Why we chose it – The BLiTZ system mixes turn-based planning with direct control in a way that still feels fresh. – Each unit type adds depth without slowing down the pace of battles. – A great choice for players who want strategy with a strong sense of action and style.

Final Verdict: With its mix of story-driven strategy and stylish presentation, Valkyria Chronicles 4 remains one of the most polished entries in the genre.

15. This War of Mine: Complete Edition [Missing Superlative/Nomination]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, Android, iOS Year of Release 2018 (Complete Edition) Creator/s 11 bit studios Average Playtime 10–20 hours, depending on choices and character survival Metacritic Score 80/100

This War of Mine: Complete Edition delivers a grounded survival strategy experience. You control a small group of civilians struggling to endure life in a war-torn city. The focus lies on resource management – finding food, medicine, and building materials while keeping everyone healthy and stable.

Each day, you expand your shelter, maintain supplies, and make tough choices about how to use them. At night, you send survivors on scavenging missions for food and supplies. Every trip is dangerous and forces you to weigh risk against reward. Random events and moral choices alter each run, so no two playthroughs ever feel the same. The sketch-style visuals and muted soundtrack fit the game’s bleak tone. Instead of flashy action.

Why we chose it – It focuses on survival and morality rather than traditional combat. – Every decision about food, shelter, and safety carries lasting consequences. – A rare strategy game that’s as emotionally heavy as it is mechanically strong.

Final Verdict: If you want a strategy game that challenges your morals as much as your decisions, This War of Mine is a game you don’t want to miss.

My Overall Verdict

Not every strategy player is the same; some want stories, others want war, and a few just want something smart to play on short breaks. Based on my time with each title, here’s where I’d suggest starting depending on your playstyle:

For first-timers → Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

It’s simple to learn, colorful, and gets you thinking without being overwhelming.

For story lovers → Fire Emblem: Three Houses

The tactical depth is matched by strong character arcs and emotional weight.

The tactical depth is matched by strong character arcs and emotional weight.

For hardcore tacticians → XCOM 2 Collection

Brutal, unforgiving, and rewarding. Every decision can win or lose the war.

Brutal, unforgiving, and rewarding. Every decision can win or lose the war.

For resource managers → Civilization VI

Grow an empire from scratch and see how long you can keep it standing.

Grow an empire from scratch and see how long you can keep it standing.

For puzzle-focused minds → Into the Breach

Every turn feels like a small brain teaser, clean, compact, and brilliant.

Every turn feels like a small brain teaser, clean, compact, and brilliant.

For Viking or RTS fans → Northgard

A lighter real-time experience that still requires smart planning and adapts well to handheld play.

A lighter real-time experience that still requires smart planning and adapts well to handheld play.

FAQs

What is the best strategy game on Switch?

The best strategy game on Switch is Fire Emblem: Three Houses. It blends turn-based tactics with deep storytelling and relationship-building, which makes it a standout for both strategy and RPG fans.

What is the difference between RPG and strategy?

An RPG (role-playing game) focuses on character progression, story, and choices. Great strategy games focus on planning, tactics, and decision-making to win battles or scenarios. Some games blend both elements.

Are there any Switch strategy games that are cross-platform?

Some Switch strategy games are cross-platform. Games like Civilization VI and XCOM 2 are available on multiple platforms, including PC and Switch, allowing players to experience the same game across systems.

What are the best Switch strategy games for kids?

The best Switch strategy games for kids are Pikmin 4 and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. Pikmin 4 stands out for its colorful visuals, gentle learning curve, and mix of puzzle and strategy gameplay. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is also a great fit for older kids thanks to its simple controls, bright art style, and clear tutorials.

What are the best Switch strategy games for beginners?

The best Switch strategy games for beginners are Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and Wargroove. Both feature simple mechanics, guided tutorials, and clean visuals that make learning the genre easy and enjoyable.