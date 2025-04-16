10 Best Turn-Based Strategy Games for Smart Gamers

I love turn-based strategy games. I’m not the best at them, but from time to time, they’re a refreshing breeze of air compared to the usual RPGs and fast-paced action games I typically play. Turn-based strategy games are tactical experiences where you and your opponents take alternating turns: this is where your strategic skills shine.

These types of games value your mental readiness to be cunning and to outthink your foes. Stay right here if you’re a fan of this genre or if you’re just getting into it. If you’re looking for games that reward careful thinking, long-term planning, precision, or commanding armies , then this list will satisfy all of your cravings. I’ve included the best of the best and have ranked these games carefully, all for your sake.

If you’re new to them, let me tell you that these games come in all shapes and styles. If you’re a fan, then you already know that. Some games let you build empires from zero. Other games let you focus on maneuvering small teams through brutal battlefields.

But they all share the same central thing: they force you to pause, think, and strategize. All in the name of outsmarting your enemy. If you’ve ever wondered “What is a turn-based strategy game?”, then that’s your answer.

Our Top Picks for Turn-Based Strategy Games

This list highlights five games that continue to set the bar for turn-based strategy. I chose them for their tactical complexity, replay value, and how well they satisfy different kinds of players.

Civilization VI (2016) – Lead a nation across centuries. Perfect for planners who enjoy long campaigns and world domination. XCOM 2 (2016) – Squad-based alien combat where every turn could be your last. One of the most intense strategy games out there. Gears Tactics (2020) – Tactical spin on the Gears franchise. Brutal, fast-paced turns with heavy customization. Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (2021) – Command elite units in a blood-soaked, grimdark universe. It's pure strategy with a killer theme. Divinity: Original Sin 2 (2017) – Technically an RPG, but its turn-based combat system is among the best ever designed.

Hold your horses and scroll down below to check out the 10 games on this list. You’ll be getting a full breakdown on each game and you might just find your next obsession. I’ll also be including links to sweet game deals for those who want to get the game ASAP (and for less too).

10 Best Turn-Based Strategy Games

There’s something about turn-based strategy games that keeps me coming back. Maybe it’s the satisfaction of watching a plan unfold perfectly or the agony of seeing it fall apart after a single mistake. Anyway, theatrics aside, here’s what I looked at to discern which games are good and which games are chef’s kiss in this genre.

Strategic Depth & Player Agency: Games where every move matters gameplay allows you a variety of tactical approaches and plenty of risks vs. reward moments.

Games where every move matters gameplay allows you a variety of tactical approaches and plenty of risks vs. reward moments. Meaningful Progression Systems: Upgradable units, leveling, and long-term consequences that raise the stakes and keep the game fun.

Upgradable units, leveling, and long-term consequences that raise the stakes and keep the game fun. Replayability Through Multiple Paths: Are there branching storylines, new game modes, and decent rewards for experimentation? Does it keep you coming back for more?

Are there branching storylines, new game modes, and decent rewards for experimentation? Does it keep you coming back for more? Smart Systems & Gameplay Variety: Gameplay elements that add to the turn-based strategy combat. Are there layered mechanics that stand out? Side quests? The good stuff, you know.

Now let’s dive right in.

1. Civilization VI [Best for Global Strategists]

Platforms ⭐ PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, iOS Release Date 2016 Campaign Length (hrs) 15-20h per game Replayability Very High

You’ll feel like a true global strategist and tactical mastermind playing Civilization VI. The top contender of this list of turn-based strategy games lets you make grand plans across eras, so you’ll have your fair share of tactical combat in one of the most extensive TBS games.

The unique hook is how each decision cascades: You’ll have heart-pounding moments launching surprise attacks at dawn, negotiating peace at dusk, and who knows what else in this world? Plus, Civilization VI’s deep mechanics will reward your every move. It has insane replayability with random maps and leaders that make sure no two campaigns feel alike.

You’ll be emotionally invested in no time. Essentially, it hits all the checkpoints for this genre. It won a Best Strategy Game award at The Game Awards for a reason.

What makes the game shine:

Dynamic 4X strategy with multiple victory paths

Rich expansions (Rise & Fall, Gathering Storm) add new depth

Endless mod support fuels long-term replayability

2. XCOM 2 [Best for Hardcore Tacticians]

Platforms ⭐ PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Release Date 2016 Campaign Length (hrs) ~ 30h Replayability Very High

In terms of turn-based strategy games, few titles can compete with the brutal intensity of XCOM 2. Firstly, the gameplay is centered on commanding a resistance group fighting against alien control. You plan ambushes, manage your units, and basically push back your space foes’ tyranny. It forces you to build your squad under pressure and that creates a fairly immersive playtime.

It’s a true test of strategy and leadership and it will get you hooked for real..The tactical combat is very punishing but still manages to be insanely immersive. You’ve got hundreds of mods, free updates, and each run feels fresh. If I have to mention a drawback, it’s that the game’s performance was a bit rocky at launch and it still lags on lower-end rigs.

If you’ve got a solid machine, you won’t need to worry about this so much. This title peaked at over 132, 000 concurrent players on Steam and maybe you should join them.

What makes the game fun and challenging:

Intense tactical combat with permadeath stakes

Layered strategy: global resistance management and squad battles

Huge replayability with community mods (Long War 2)

3. Gears Tactics [Best Modern Strategy Spin-off]

Platforms ⭐ PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Release Date 2020 Campaign Length (hrs) ~ 25h Replayability Average

Gears Tactics immediately places you in a high-stakes tactics ride that completely avoids any fluff and gives you a big dose of tactical combat. If you don’t really enjoy micromanagement in gameplay and you just want to play, this game’s for you. Play, flank, execute to your heart’s fill. The gameplay feels sharp and it truly feels like the momentum never drops.

The game is really good at giving you a clean loop of turns and tension. If you’re a fan of this genre, you’ll be immersed quite easily: overwatch setups and boss stomps will be duly felt. Gears Tactics wholefully proves that turn based strategy games can deliver pure adrenaline as much as live-action games.

Oh, and if you’re interested in something similar to this list, check out this huge ranking of iconic RTS games now.

What makes the game shine:

Streamlined design that respects your decisions

Brutal, cinematic strategy

Built by creators who understand what makes TBS games sing

4. Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector [Best for Grimdark Generals]

Platforms ⭐ PC, PS4, Xbox One Release Date 2021 Campaign Length (hrs) ~ 20h Replayability Average

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector lets you command the “Blood Angels” against a swarm of brutal Tyranids. You want gritty tactical combat? You get it. It’s one of those TBS games that gives you the classic board game feel but in digital form. Go through your mission and build a story with gameplay that rewards smart positioning, calculated aggression, strategy, and clutch hero skills.

The graphics are rich in this game so you can enjoy a deeply immersive experience when you’re watching your strategies come through. The limited roster of units might feel small at first, but it keeps the pacing very tight and the balance of the overall game is sharp. It’s easily one of the best Warhammer 40k games you can play. Drawbacks? I suppose the campaign variety is a bit limited without DLC.

What makes the game shine:

Faithful Warhammer lore and units (Blood Angels vs Tyranids)

Strong tutorial and difficulty options for Warhammer newcomers

Skirmish mode and async multiplayer extend replay value

5. Divinity: Original Sin 2 [Best for Cooperative Tacticians]

Platforms ⭐ PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Release Date 2017 Campaign Length (hrs) ~ 60+ h Replayability Very High

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a British Academy Games Award winner for Multiplayer, and it’s one of the few turn-based strategy games that let you shape a fantasy world freely. Want to feel like a tactician and a disney princess? You can talk to animals in this game. You can also stack magic elements and command a custom-built party through a morally reactive story.

It won’t matter if you’re playing solo or with friends, the tactical combat in this game doesn’t feel scripted. A lot of your encounters will feel like puzzles with wild solutions. It rewards you on your creativity because you can do things like expand a fight with fire then teleport enemies into burning oil. That’s viable in this game. A con is that the inventory and item management are overwhelming.

What makes the game shine:

Elemental magic systems that transform the battlefield

Fully reactive world with wild consequences

Deep four-player co-op with roleplaying synergy

6. Fire Emblem: Three Houses [Best Fantasy War Drama]

Platforms ⭐ Switch Release Date 2019 Campaign Length (hrs) ~ 40h per route Replayability Very High

Fire Emblem: Three Houses makes you feel like a hero, a teacher, and a war tactician all at once. You lead one of three noble houses through a political chessboard set in a richly built fantasy world. There’s magic, romance, betrayal, and battles where each turn counts. You shape your future as you fight, so it’s another meta-reference for real life (but the game’s universe is just cooler, of course).

It won a few game awards, one of them being The Game Award for Best Sim/Strategy game. Your students become your party, and watching them fall hits hard. The tactical combat is sharp. It’s one of those rare turn-based strategy games where the drama hits just as hard as the gameplay itself.

What makes the game stand out:

Masterful blend of character-driven tactical RPG and epic war drama

Multiple story paths with huge replay value (four distinct endings)

7. Total War: Shogun 2 [Best Historical Grand Strategy]

Platforms ⭐ PC, Mac Release Date 2011 Campaign Length (hrs) ~ 20-40h Replayability Very High

Total War: Shogun 2 remains the pinnacle of the series for many strategy fans. Its hook is the refined blend of turn-based grand strategy and real-time samurai battles: a formula honed to perfection. As a history buff, I savored uniting feudal Japan clan by clan, negotiating alliances one turn and commanding thousands of ashigaru spearmen the next.

The game’s value is in its focus and polish: Shogun 2 doesn’t overwhelm with excess; it gives you exactly what you crave: epic warfare and meaningful progression. Pain points of earlier Total Wars (clunky UI) were addressed, leaving a tight, elegant strategy experience.

What makes the title shine:

Immersive samurai-era setting

Diverse clans and strategies keep campaigns fresh even years later

8. BattleTech [Best Tactical Mech Combat Sim]

Platforms ⭐ PC, Mac Release Date 2018 Campaign Length (hrs) ~ 40h Replayability High

BattleTech puts you in command of a mercenary company of giant BattleMechs, and it’s tactical heaven for a detail-oriented strategist. The hook is customizing your ’Mechs (tuning armor, weapons, and heat sinks), then executing turn-based missions. Pain points like random headshot deaths or a slow pace exist, but the strategic satisfaction of outmaneuvering a superior foe under laser fire outweighs them.

For lovers of mech warfare, BattleTech delivers a lovingly crafted experience fueled by nostalgia and thoughtful design. It surpassed 1 million copies according to VG insights, which is proof of its niche appeal.

What makes it shine:

Deep mech customization and progression

Mods and a roguelike career mode offer endless endgame challenges

9. Slay the Spire [Best Indie Strategy Roguelike]

Platforms ⭐ PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Mobile Release Date 2019 Campaign Length (hrs) ~ 1h per run Replayability Very High

Slay the Spire is my go-to for a quick strategy fix. Its hook is devilishly simple: a deck-building card battler where you ascend a tower of turn-based encounters. You craft a unique deck each run. Pain points like huge time investment or convoluted rules don’t exist here; a run takes under an hour, yet the replayability is endless thanks to random relics, events, and multiple characters.

Slay the Spire’s elegant design has earned it overwhelming praise and a permanent spot in my gaming rotation. It sold over 1.5 million copies and made a lot of indie fans happy.

What makes the game stand out:

Highly addictive “one more run” gameplay

Strategic depth from card synergies, relics, and risk-reward events

10. Into the Breach [Best Small-Scale Strategy]

Platforms ⭐ PC, Switch, Stadia Release Date 2018 Campaign Length (hrs) ~ 2h per run Replayability Very High

Into the Breach is one of those turn-based strategy games that doesn’t waste your time. You see enemy actions before they even happen, so every play feels like a microcosmic apocalypse waiting to be dodged by pure foresight. Sounds like fun, right? Each map in this game is an 8×8 pressure cooker where you need to play with precision so you can save the world, one block at a time.

No RNG to blame here, this reeks of strategy games’ design in its purest form: chess with consequences. A con is that there’s very little story or permanent progression, but for minimalists it’s the perfect game. It’s a laser-focus TBS game in all its brilliance.



What makes it shine:

Elegant, “information-perfect” design with zero randomness

Endlessly replayable timelines and squads

Key Genres Featuring Turn-Based Combat

So, turn-based combat doesn’t stop at strategy games alone. This style shows up in a lot of genres. Check it out.

Role-Playing Games (RPGs)

A lot of RPGs use turn-based combat systems with party control. If you like that mixed with RPG elements, then you’d love these games:

Metaphor: ReFantazio : Won a “Game of The Year” award. It’s one of the newest turn-based RPGs you can immerse in. I’ve played it a bit and all I can say is it’s lit.

: Won a “Game of The Year” award. It’s one of the newest turn-based RPGs you can immerse in. I’ve played it a bit and all I can say is it’s lit. Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance: I’ve completed this one. It has a very fun turn-based combat system mixed with “collecting demons and angels to fight for you” feature. The plot of this game is also fairly unhinged and memorable. I won’t give you spoilers, sorry.

Trust me, I’ve given you your next reason for hogging your console.

Simulation Games

Turn-based systems in simulation games let you build, manage, and make choices without being rushed. Want something niche? I’ve got you:

Railway Empire : So, you’ll be busy building a train empire in turn-based progression. If you’re in the mood for becoming a train empire king-pin, I guess this is it.

: So, you’ll be busy building a train empire in turn-based progression. If you’re in the mood for becoming a train empire king-pin, I guess this is it. Old World: If you’re a history nerd then you can pick this one up because you’ll be knee-deep in turn-based character management and legacy systems.

Nothing like Civilization-esque sims and trains, right?

War Games

War games with turn-based combat that makes you feel like a war commander? Yes, the demand for this does exist.

Panzer Corps 2: Tanks, maps, bird’s eye view.

Tanks, maps, bird’s eye view. Unity of Command II: More tanks, maps, and bird’s eye view.

You will get your fill of strategy gameplay with these.

FAQs

What is the difference between turn-based and real-time combat in video games?

Turn-based combat is slower and allows planning. Real-time combat happens without stopping.

Turn-based gives players more space to think and act, while real-time demands fast reflexes and quick decision-making in the moment.

What is a 4X turn-based strategy?

4X stands for Explore, Expand, Exploit, Exterminate. It describes strategy games like Civilization, where players grow empires using turn-based systems to manage each stage of development.

What is the hardest turn-based strategy game?

XCOM 2 is considered one of the hardest turn-based games due to its permadeath, unpredictable AI, and punishing mistakes.

What was the first-ever turn-based game?

The first digital turn-based game is often credited as Empire, created in the 1970s, which inspired future grand strategy titles.