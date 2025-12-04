How to Get a UK VPN: Quick Setup Guide for Any Device

How to get a UK VPN is a simple question if you know what you’re doing. I’ve set up VPNs across different devices and operating systems more times than I can count, and the process is basically the same everywhere: pick a service, install the app, connect to a UK server, and you’re done.

This guide walks through exactly how to get a UK VPN working on your device. I’m covering the setup process, why you’d want UK server access, some platform-specific instructions, and which services actually work reliably for UK connections.

How to Get a UK VPN

The actual process of getting a UK VPN running is straightforward. Here’s exactly what you need to do, broken down step by step.

Step 1: Choose a VPN Service That Operates UK Servers

Not every VPN maintains servers in the UK, and some that claim to have UK servers actually route through other countries.

NordVPN is my go-to recommendation for UK connections – they maintain over 440 servers across London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Edinburgh. I’ve tested their UK network extensively for both streaming and gaming, and the performance stays consistent even during peak evening hours when other services slow down.

Apart from Nord’s regular VPN servers, you can choose several specialty options, including obfuscated, Double VPN, P2P, Onion Over VPN, and dedicated IP.

Why NordVPN Works Best for UK Connections

NordVPN consistently delivered the best performance during my UK tests. The mix of large server coverage, fast routing, and dependable streaming access made it stand out immediately.

Local servers kept connections smooth – no random spikes, no buffering, and no sudden drops when switching between gaming, streaming, and everyday browsing. Whether I was on home fiber, public Wi-Fi, or a mobile hotspot, NordVPN kept it stable and predictable.

If you’re in the UK and want gaming-ready latency, privacy, and full streaming access without performance trade-offs, NordVPN currently feels like the strongest overall option.

Category Result Average ping increase (UK-local) +12-20 ms Download speed drop (avg.) 6-11% Streaming unlocked Netflix US, Crunchyroll, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, etc. UK server locations London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow Servers tested 75 total (mixed load conditions) Peak-time stability Stable – no dropouts or jitter spikes Public Wi-Fi performance Secure + consistent Works on routers Yes

Head to NordVPN’s page and pick a subscription plan. Their annual plans typically drop to around $3-4 per month, which is solid value considering you’re getting reliable UK access plus servers in 100+ countries.

If you want to test NordVPN before investing any money, you can use their 30-day money-back guarantee. It applies to all new users, and you can ask for a full refund through their 24/7 live chat.

Step 3: Download the VPN Application for Your Device

After subscribing, you’ll get access to download links for every platform NordVPN supports – Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux, and various other platforms. Grab the one that matches your device(s). You get 10 simultaneous connections, which should be enough room for your entire household. In my experience, this is enough for any purpose, whether you’re booking for a streaming powerhouse or a bulletproof gaming VPN.

Step 4: Install and Launch the Application

Run the installer and follow the prompts. The installation process is quick and doesn’t require any technical knowledge. It usually takes about five minutes to get everything up and running. Once installed, open the app and log in with the credentials you created during signup.

Step 5: Connect to a UK Server

Inside the VPN app, you’ll see a list of available server locations. Look for “United Kingdom” or “UK” in the server list. Most VPNs let you pick specific UK cities like London, Manchester, or Edinburgh.

Click or tap the UK server location, and the VPN will establish your connection within a few seconds. Lower-tier VPNs might take longer to establish a connection or switch between servers, though.

With Nord, I usually go with London for most of my needs, but switch to Manchester when London servers get too crowded. NordVPN lets you monitor real-time server load, so it’s easy to skip the overloaded options and pick a faster location.

Step 6: Verify Your Connection

Once connected, your IP address should show as a UK location. Many VPN apps display your new IP address directly in the interface. You can also check by searching “what is my IP” in Google – it should show a UK-based address.

That’s the entire process. Total time from start to finish is usually under 10 minutes, including the account creation and download time. Here’s a full overview of all the steps:

Step Action Time Required 1. Choose VPN service Depends on how thorough you want to research the topic 2. Subscribe and create account 2 minutes 3. Download VPN app 1-2 minutes 4. Install and log in 2 minutes 5. Connect to UK server 30 seconds (with NordVPN) 6. Verify connection 30 seconds

For more info, I recommend checking my full guide on how to set up a VPN. It covers all the steps in detail and gives you some troubleshooting tips for the most common problems.

How to Get a VPN to Watch UK TV

Getting a VPN to watch UK TV involves the same setup process, but you need to pay attention to which services actually work with UK streaming platforms. Not all VPNs successfully bypass geographic restrictions on services like BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, or Channel 4.

I spent several months testing different VPN services for streaming British sports coverage on Sky Sports and BBC iPlayer. The blocking has gotten more aggressive, and many budget VPNs that used to work now get detected immediately.

NordVPN consistently accessed everything without issues, and Surfshark worked for most platforms as well. Another good thing about Surfshark is its support for unlimited devices, which is ideal for homes with a lot of gadgets to protect.

The key difference for streaming is connection speed. Watching UK TV requires enough bandwidth for HD or 4K streaming without buffering. During my tests I found that server load matters more than raw speed specs. A VPN advertising 1 Gbps speeds doesn’t help if their UK servers are overloaded during evening hours when everyone’s watching.

Pick servers with low user load percentages when you’re streaming. Most quality VPN apps display server load or user count. I aim for servers showing under 30% capacity. During peak UK evening hours (7-10 PM GMT), London servers typically hit the highest capacity, so try Manchester or Edinburgh servers instead.

Also, clear your browser cookies before accessing UK streaming services. Some platforms check for previous non-UK location data stored in cookies, and they’ll block you even with a VPN connected if they detect conflicting location information.

For more options, check my full guide on the best VPNs for streaming. Apart from my top picks, it also shows you which streaming platforms I was able to unblock with each VPN service during my tests.

How to Get a UK VPN on Mac

Setting up a UK VPN on Mac follows the same basic process, but macOS has a few specific considerations worth mentioning. Here’s how to do it:

Download the macOS version of your chosen VPN from their website or the Mac App Store. I typically grab it directly from the VPN provider’s site because App Store versions sometimes lag behind on updates, and those patches often fix connection issues or add server locations. Open the .dmg file and drag the VPN app to your Applications folder. Launch it from there, log in with your account credentials, and connect to a UK server exactly as described earlier.

Pro tip Some VPNs require permission to add VPN configurations to your system settings. When you first launch the app, macOS will ask if you want to allow this. Click “Allow” – this is normal and necessary for the VPN to function. You’ll need to enter your Mac administrator password to confirm.

I run a MacBook Pro for most of my gaming content work, and I keep NordVPN running constantly when researching regional game pricing for our best regions for cheap Steam games guides. macOS handles VPN connections smoothly in the background, and the connection stays stable, even when switching between Wi-Fi networks or waking the computer from sleep.

One quirk I’ve noticed: macOS sometimes prioritizes Wi-Fi over the VPN connection after waking from sleep, which can cause brief IP leaks. Most quality VPNs include a kill switch feature that blocks all internet traffic if the VPN disconnects. Enable this in your VPN’s settings to prevent accidental exposure of your real IP address.

Also worth mentioning – if you’re using Safari, enable the VPN’s browser extension if available. This provides an extra layer of protection and often includes ad-blocking features that improve browsing speeds.

How to Get a US VPN in UK

If you’re in the UK and want to access US content instead, the process reverses. You’re looking for VPN servers located in the United States rather than the UK.

The setup is identical: install your VPN app, but this time connect to a US server instead of a UK one. Most VPNs offer multiple US server locations across different cities. For streaming US content like Hulu or accessing US game prices on Steam, I’ve found that East Coast servers generally perform better from the UK due to the shorter physical distance.

I tested this extensively when covering region-locked game releases for Eneba Hub. During the Elden Ring launch in 2022, New Zealand got access 15 hours before the UK did due to time zones. I connected through a New Zealand VPN server to play early, and the latency was surprisingly manageable despite the massive distance.

For US connections from the UK, stick with New York, Washington DC, or Chicago servers. West Coast servers like Los Angeles or San Francisco add extra latency that you’ll notice during gaming or video calls.

The legal situation is the same regardless of direction – using VPNs is legal in both the UK and US. You’re just encrypting your internet connection and routing it through a different location. However, streaming services’ terms of service sometimes prohibit VPN usage, even though they rarely enforce this beyond blocking VPN IP addresses.

Best VPNs for UK Connections

After testing dozens of VPNs for UK server access over the past three months, three services consistently delivered reliable performance:

NordVPN for overall quality

for overall quality Surfshark for budget-conscious users

for budget-conscious users ExpressVPN for maximum reliability

All three maintain actual UK server infrastructure, which means faster speeds and lower latency compared to VPNs using virtual servers. They also work with UK streaming services, handle gaming connections without adding excessive ping, and offer apps for every major platform.

If you’re setting up a UK VPN primarily for gaming, the reduced latency matters. When I’m playing competitive matches in games that favor UK servers, running through a UK VPN from elsewhere in Europe typically adds 10-20ms compared to a direct connection. That’s barely noticeable in most games.

Ready to get started? Grab a NordVPN subscription from our Marketplace and start enjoying the free internet. We regularly feature VPN subscription deals that bring the cost down significantly compared to buying directly from providers. Check our current VPN offers to find the best price before committing to a service.

