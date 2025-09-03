20 Best Nintendo DS Games That Hit Like a Blue Shell in 2025

The best Nintendo DS games defined a generation. They carried it in their tiny little cartridges like pixel-packed heroes. From genre-busting RPGs to touchscreen madness and iconic Nintendo magic, the DS library was stacked with bangers .

Whether you're dusting off your old handheld or firing up an emulator, these are the best DS games of all time.

Ready to dive into the games that made styluses cool and dual screens the future?

Our Top Picks for Nintendo DS Games

Narrowing this list down to just five was no small feat. It felt like trying to pick my favorite Pokémon starter while the timer’s ticking. These are the best Nintendo DS games that earned a permanent spot in my memory card. They’re clever, endlessly replayable, and still hold up like absolute champs today.

Mario Kart DS (2005) – The best DS game that races beyond nostalgia. It’s a masterclass in tight controls, track design, and pure chaos. Not to mention it was also the start of online Mario Kart. Whether you’re drifting through Delfino Square or rage-quitting over a last-lap lightning bolt, this one still delivers. Advance Wars: Dual Strike (2005) – The best DS game if you’re into brilliant tactics. Dual Strike allows you to let your battlefield genius come out and play. Juggle units across land, sea, and sky; it’s all there. It feels like Fire Emblem with tanks and fewer emotional breakdowns. Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (2011) – This one brings the afterlife into action. From the mind behind Ace Attorney, it hooked me with its inventive puzzle mechanics and wildly original story. You’re literally solving your own murder, and it’s as cool as it sounds. Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story (2009) – You’re partnering with Bowser in this one (yup!). It’s an RPG that lets you punch enemies and their digestive organs. I loved its clever mechanics, sharp writing, and a surprising amount of heart. Plus, it made me like Bowser as more than just a spiky turtle menace. Hotel Dusk: Room 215 (2007) – A DS game that feels like holding a mystery novel. This stylish noir adventure had me tilting my DS sideways like a paperback and grilling shady characters with Sharpie-level interrogation. It’s slow-burning brilliance if you like your games heavy on mood and mystery.

These five made the cut based on lasting impact, innovation, gameplay quality, and how well they still hold up. I looked for titles that pushed the DS hardware in smart ways or simply nailed what they set out to do. There’s way more DS greatness in my full list below.

20 Best Nintendo DS Games That Made the DS a Legend

From frantic racers to brain-bending mysteries, these DS titles brought serious heat to those tiny cartridges. I’ve picked the most iconic, inventive, and flat-out fun adventures that still hold up today.

This is my final list of the best Nintendo DS games. How many of them have you actually played?

1. Mario Kart DS [Best DS Game that Races Beyond Nostalgia]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Kart racer, arcade, multiplayer chaos Platforms Nintendo DS Year of release 2005 Developer Nintendo Publisher Nintendo Average playtime 15-30+ hours (endless in multiplayer) Best for Fans of competitive racing Unique features Online multiplayer, mission mode, snaking mechanics

Mario Kart DS brought the chaos of kart racing to the handheld world and made it even better. With ultra-responsive controls, tight drift mechanics, and a stacked lineup of classic and original tracks, this entry hits that addictive “just one more race” loop. It’s also the first Mario Kart with online multiplayer, which was a huge deal at the time (and still fun with local wireless play today).

The game runs smooth on the DS, with clean 3D visuals and colorful sprite work that still feels full of personality. Its Mission Mode is a fan-favorite twist, tossing in mini challenges and boss battles that go way beyond your typical Grand Prix.

Veterans still debate the art of “snaking,” a technique that rewards skilled players with continuous boosts, showing just how deep this racer actually is beneath the surface. It’s one of the best racing games on DS, hands down.

Pro tip Master drifting early and learn “snaking” on straightaways. Chaining mini-turbos like this can keep you ahead of the pack, especially in 150cc races. Just be ready for the blue shell heartbreak when you’re leading.

Final Verdict: Mario Kart DS never lost its edge. The tracks, the chaos, the razor-sharp handling – it’s all still here and just as addictive. This is handheld racing at its peak, and one of the best Nintendo DS games you can fire up any time and have a blast.

2. Advance Wars: Dual Strike [Best DS Game that Commands Brilliant Tactics]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based tactics, strategy, war simulation Platforms Nintendo DS, Wii U Year of release 2005 Developer Intelligent Systems Publisher Nintendo Average playtime 25-80+ hours Best for Tactics fans, turn-based strategists, perfectionists Unique features Dual-screen battles, tag team CO powers, huge unit variety

Advance Wars: Dual Strike takes the tight, turn-based combat of the GBA entries and ramps it up with clever DS tricks. You’re commanding infantry, tanks, air units, and naval forces across colorful, grid-based maps. It’s all about balancing between resource control and anticipating enemy moves. The “Dual Strike” system lets you tag-team two commanding officers, chaining their powers for devastating effect.

The game actually uses both DS screens. Some missions have simultaneous battles running on both, forcing you to split your focus. I still remember one mission where my air force was barely holding on up top while my ground units scraped for every city below. Managing both fronts felt chaotic, but also ridiculously satisfying when it all clicked.

The visual style is clean and charming, with bright pixel art masking surprisingly deep mechanics. Every CO has distinct strengths and weaknesses, which makes team composition just as important as your moves on the field.

Pro tip Don’t burn your CO powers right away. Save them for when you can chain both in a single turn. The momentum swing can be game-winning.

Final Verdict: This is the DS flexing its dual-screen potential in the smartest way possible. Advance Wars: Dual Strike is deep, addictive, and a perfect pick if you love thinking three turns ahead.

3. Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [Best DS Game that Brings the Afterlife into Action]

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle, adventure, mystery Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo DS, Switch, Mobile Year of release 2010 Developer Capcom Publisher Capcom Average playtime 12-18 hours Best for Fans of mystery, puzzles, and story-driven games Unique features Possession-based puzzles, real-time “ghost” mechanics, stylish animation

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective starts with a twist: you’re dead. Well… recently dead. You play as Sissel, a spirit with the ability to possess and manipulate objects to alter events. Your goal? Solve your own murder and save a bunch of people from theirs, all before sunrise.

The puzzles are pure DS magic – part timing, part creativity, part “how is this even going to work?” I also loved the game’s animation style, which still looks incredible. The sheer creativity earned it a place on my list of the top puzzle games.

The cast is equal parts heartfelt and ridiculous, and the story will blindside you with twists that actually land. I still grin thinking about the level where I saved someone’s life using a fridge, a blender, and a wrecking ball.

Pro tip Scope out every interactable object before making your first move. If you overlook just one item, you could derail your whole rescue plan.

Final Verdict: Ghost Trick’s got the laughs, the style, and puzzles that actually make you think. It’s one of those rare games you wanna reset just to experience fresh again. I know I do.

4. Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story [Best DS Game that Makes Bowser Your Partner]

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RPG, turn-based comedy, adventure Platforms Nintendo DS Year of release 2009 Developer AlphaDream Publisher Nintendo Average playtime 30-50 hours Best for Fans of RPGs, comedy, and Bowser Unique features Play as Bowser, inside/outside mechanics, hilarious dialogue

This one’s a wild twist on your usual top-tier Mario game. You get to be Bowser. Yes, the grumpy, fire-breathing Koopa we love to hate. You stomp around smashing enemies while your bros navigate Bowser’s insides to solve puzzles and help him out. Switching between the big guy and the tiny bros keeps the gameplay fresh and way more fun than you’d expect.

The writing is somewhere between goofy and super clever. Bowser’s hilarious outbursts and the brothers’ antics made me fall in love with this amazing RPG game. One mission had me laughing out loud when Bowser’s rage meter hit max after Mario and Luigi pulled off a wild combo attack.

Combat demands sharp timing and quick reflexes. Spamming attacks won’t cut it here. You’ll need to learn enemy patterns and nail those charge moves, especially to break shields and rack up damage fast.

Pro tip Always watch Bowser’s health and save your big charge moves for shielded enemies. Timing those perfectly can flip the whole battle.

Final Verdict: Bowser’s Inside Story is clever, chaotic, and full of laughs. It mixes combat with nonstop personality, and I love that. The inside-outside gameplay was a breath of fresh air, and it challenges your timing every step of the way.

5. Hotel Dusk: Room 215 [Best DS Game that Feels Like Holding a Mystery Novel]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Point-and-click adventure/visual novel Platforms Nintendo DS Year of release 2007 Developer Cing Publisher Nintendo Average playtime 10-20 hours Best for Fans of point-and-click mystery games and deep plots Unique features Stylus-driven puzzles, sketchy noir art style, immersive storytelling

This one feels like holding a detective novel where you can poke, prod, and mess with the plot. You’re Kyle Hyde, a washed-up ex-cop digging into the weird goings-on at a sketchy hotel. The game uses the DS touchscreen for all your sleuthing. So, point, tap, and drag to solve puzzles and unlock secrets.

The art style has that rough, noir sketchbook vibe. It’s gritty, moody, and a perfect setting for a brain-twisting mystery. The story starts slow but pulls you deep into a world of strange guests and shady secrets. I remember sitting there for hours, piecing together clues from casual conversations and random notes. It’s all about catching the small stuff.

Pro tip Don’t skip the side conversations or ignore odd details. Tiny clues hide everywhere and can crack the case wide open.

Final Verdict: Hotel Dusk is a must-play if you like challenging your brain with superb slow-burn mysteries. Its unique art and clever puzzles make it stand out, and it’s one of the few DS games that really feels like an interactive novel worth your time.

6. Professor Layton Series [Best DS Game that Trains Your Brain and Heart]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle, adventure Platforms Nintendo DS Year of release 2007 (first game) Developer Level-5 Publisher Level-5, Nintendo Average playtime 15-25 hours per title Best for Fans of puzzles, good stories, and mystery Unique features Brain-busting puzzles, charming story, hand-drawn art

Professor Layton is an amazing single-player game that nails puzzle-adventure with style. The hand-drawn art and quirky characters pull you in fast. You explore strange towns, chat up odd locals, and tackle puzzles that jump from “nice and logical” to “how the hell do I even start this?”

The stories start small, like a missing item or weird rumor, and then spiral into bigger mysteries. Every puzzle you solve gives you clues and moves the plot forward. They never felt like filler, though, since we also have an interesting story and smooth gameplay.

Essentially, Layton dishes out a unique rhythm – explore, puzzle, story, repeat. You’ll breeze through home puzzles. Others will make you pause, pull your hair, or even walk away for a bit. But that’s the charm. It makes solving the next one feel like a real win.

Pro tip Use a notebook or the in-game memo. Jot down clues or sketch out puzzles to keep track without losing your mind.

Final Verdict: Layton challenges your brain and charms your socks off. It’s a rare series that’s smart without being smug. It’s perfect if you like a good mystery with teeth.

7. Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow [Best DS Game that Fights Dracula with Flair]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, metroidvania, platformer Platforms Nintendo DS Year of release 2005 Developer Konami Publisher Konami Average playtime 15-30 hours Best for Fans of action, metroidvanias, and gothic horror Unique features Soul absorption system, touchscreen magic spells, deep progression

Soma Cruz returns with fast, fluid combat in this exceptional metroidvania game. Stealing enemy souls adds a strategic edge and lets you mix powers for different playstyles. The touchscreen spells fit naturally into the flow without slowing things down.

Exploration is solid, with a map full of secrets and smart level design. Boss fights demand timing and skill (no button mashing here). Unlocking new souls and testing out combos kept me hooked for hours. The way the game balances classic Castlevania action with clever new mechanics feels just right – never overwhelming, always rewarding.

Every power you grab can change your approach. One moment you’re tanking hits with a shield soul, the next you’re blasting enemies from afar with magic. It’s the kind of system that keeps you curious and constantly experimenting.

Pro tip Try different soul combinations to find powerful synergies. Some setups make tough fights much easier.

Final Verdict: Dawn of Sorrow’s soul-stealing system adds real strategy to classic Castlevania combat, and the level design keeps you hunting for secrets nonstop. If you want a DS game that rewards skill and curiosity, this one is worth every minute.

8. New Super Mario Bros. [Best DS Game that Reinvents Jumping Joy]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Platformer, action Platforms Nintendo DS Year of release 2006 Developer Nintendo Publisher Nintendo Average playtime 15-20 hours Best for Fans of tight platforming and smart level design Unique features Classic 2D Mario gameplay with modern polish, new power-ups, multiplayer mode

New Super Mario Bros. takes the jump mechanics we all know and cranks them up to eleven. Levels are packed with secrets and tricky jumps that keep you on your toes. The power-ups never felt tacked on – they change how you play and keep things interesting.

The game was so smooth during my testing. Controls are tight, responsive, and failing a jump often feels more like a challenge than a punishment. Plus, throwing in multiplayer means some hilarious mayhem if you’re playing with friends who actually know how to break the game.

Pro tip Learn to chain spin jumps for extra reach and combo damage. It makes a world of difference when you’re trying to smash through levels fast.

Final Verdict: This isn’t Mario nostalgia on cruise control. It’s a fast, smart platformer that still surprises and crushes even after all these years.

9. Animal Crossing: Wild World [Best DS Game that Feels like Living in a Pocket Village]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Life simulation, social Platforms Nintendo DS, Wii U Year of release 2005 Developer Nintendo Publisher Nintendo Average playtime 50+ hours Best for Fans of chill, open-ended games and social sims Unique features Real-time clock, online multiplayer, endless customization

Animal Crossing: Wild World turns your DS into a tiny village where you’re mayor, architect, and best friend to a bunch of quirky animals. The real-time clock means your game world changes with the day, season, and special events. There’s always something new to check out.

The gameplay is low-pressure but addictive. Fish, catch bugs, customize your home, build friendships, and slowly shape the town your way. The multiplayer lets you visit friends’ towns, swap items, or just hang out.

I lost track of time here more than once. It’s the perfect game to pick up when you want something relaxing but still rewarding. No rush, no leaderboard stress, just your little virtual life in one of the best simulation games out there.

Pro tip Shake every fruit tree you see, even if it’s not a native fruit. Non-native fruit sells for more Bells, and you can replant it to grow your own money-making orchard.

Final Verdict: Wild World delivers slow-burn fun that grows on you. It’s a game where you build your own world at your own pace, with fresh events and quirky neighbors keeping things interesting. If you want a chill escape that rewards patience, this is your go-to DS pick.

10. Metroid Prime: Hunters [Best DS Game that Shoots for the Stars with a Stylus]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter, adventure Platforms Nintendo DS, Wii U Year of release 2006 Developer Nintendo Publisher Nintendo Average playtime 15-20 hours Best for Fans of sci-fi shooters and exploration Unique features Touchscreen aiming, atmospheric environments, multiplayer

Metroid Prime: Hunters was probably the best FPS game at the time (for portable consoles). The touchscreen aiming took me a while to get used to, but felt tight and natural once it all clicked. The single-player campaign delivers solid exploration and shootouts in moody sci-fi settings.

You’re Samus, chasing a weird signal and throwing down with rival hunters and creepy aliens. The levels make you think before blasting. Boss fights? Forget button mashing. You gotta time it right or get wrecked.

It was also one of the best multiplayer games, while Nintendo WFC was still a thing. I had to stick to single player, though. Exploring, shooting, and hunting secrets kept me hooked way longer than I expected. The puzzles and hidden upgrades give the campaign real meat (no handheld shooter felt this solid).

Pro tip Use the scanner often to uncover hidden secrets and get an edge on enemies.

Final Verdict: Hunters packs more punch than you’d expect on a DS. Controls are tight, the shooting is solid, and the single-player campaign actually sticks with you. If sci-fi shooters on the go are your thing, this one’s worth your time.

11. Chrono Trigger [Best DS Game that Lets You Rewrite Destiny]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game JRPG, adventure Platforms SNES, Nintendo DS Year of release 1995 (SNES), 2008 (DS port) Developer Square Enix Publisher Square Enix Average playtime 40-50 hours Best for Fans of classic RPGs, time travel stories, and epic quests Unique features Multiple endings, active battle system, unforgettable soundtrack

Chrono Trigger was the RPG everyone talked about at one point. And the DS port helped keep that hype alive. You hop through time (from dinosaur days to high-tech futures), trying to fix a broken world with a crew of characters that actually feel real. The story’s got twists, drama, and enough humor to keep you grinning.

Combat isn’t your usual turn-based snooze. The active battle system means timing and combos matter. Plus, if you get your party’s synergy right, you can unlock crazy powerful moves that slice through boss fights. The DS version adds some polish without messing up the original (like bestiary, for example).

I got totally sucked in. Every time jump pulled me in deeper. Finding hidden endings kept me hooked long past the “just one more battle” stage. If you love RPGs with brains, heart, and style, this one’s a no-brainer. ON the other hand, if you’re looking for a great action RPG, Chrono Trigger is not your cup of tea.

Pro tip Mix and match your team. Some combos unlock triple-tech attacks that demolish bosses fast.

Final Verdict: Chrono Trigger is a masterclass in storytelling, gameplay, and replayability. The DS port keeps the experience smooth and portable. If you want a game that stays rewarding no matter how many times you revisit it, this one’s the real deal.

12. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time/Darkness [Best DS Game that Lets You Become the Hero Pokémon]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Roguelike dungeon crawler Platforms Nintendo DS Year of release 2007 Developer Spike Chunsoft Publisher Nintendo Average playtime 40-60 hours Best for Pokémon fans who want something deeper than battles Unique features Procedural dungeons, team building, surprisingly emotional story

You wake up as a Pokémon with zero memory and a mystery to solve. The dungeons are turn-based tactical battles where every move counts. Building your team shouldn’t be about picking your favorites. Moves and roles matter because some combos smash enemies while others flop hard.

The story hits harder than you’d expect from a Pokémon spin-off. You’ll get moments of true friendship, loss, and sacrifice. Later dungeons crank up the challenge, and you’ll have to rethink your approach instead of just grinding through. I have to say, I didn’t expect the Pokémon franchise to deliver one of the top dungeon crawler games on DS.

I spent hours juggling teams and memorizing enemy moves. The unpredictability in each dungeon will keep you on your toes and reward smart play.

Pro tip Mix Pokémon that cover each other’s weaknesses. Stacking favorites won’t get you far.

Final Verdict: This game is a solid dungeon crawler with a surprisingly strong story. It’s tough, rewarding, and a must-play if you want Pokémon with real bite.

13. Elite Beat Agents [Best DS Game that Dances Through Danger]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Rhythm, music Platforms Nintendo DS Year of release 2006 Developer iNis Publisher Nintendo Average playtime 15-20 hours Best for Fans of rhythm challenges with a weird sense of humor Unique features Stylus-based tap/slide gameplay, offbeat missions, killer pop-rock soundtrack

Elite Beat Agents makes your stylus work overtime, hitting beats and sliding across the screen with precision. In my book, it’s by far the best rhythm game on the DS console. The missions are bizarre in the best way, like helping a mom nail her dance recital or saving the world through the power of air guitar. One mission had me cursing because of its insanely fast taps, but beating it felt like winning a thumb war against a pro.

The music is a mixed bag – some tracks got stuck in my head, others felt like filler, but the wacky cutscenes and character moments kept the ride entertaining. I wasn’t expecting the story bits between songs to be so oddly charming and goofy.

Pro tip Don’t rush the tricky sections; tapping too fast throws off your rhythm more than going slow but steady.

Final Verdict: Elite Beat Agents challenges your timing and precision in ways few DS games do. The quirky missions and offbeat humor make the tough sections feel less like a grind and more like a fun test of skill.

14. Dragon Quest IX: Sentinels of the Starry Skies [Best DS Game that Brings Epic Quests to Your Pocket]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based RPG Platforms Nintendo DS Year of release 2009 Developer Level-5 Publisher Square Enix Average playtime 60-80 hours Best for RPG fans who love a deep story with classic mechanics Unique features Customizable characters, massive quest system, excellent plot

Dragon Quest IX delivers everything you want from a classic RPG – turn-based battles, a massive world, and a story that’s more than just “save the world.” The DS’s dual screens handle menus and maps perfectly, which smooths out navigation without interrupting the flow. Character customization is solid, with a bunch of classes and skills to fit your playstyle.

I have to admit, I got stuck in some dungeons. The puzzles aren’t always obvious. Like that tricky switch puzzle in the Gollund Volcano dungeon, where you have to light torches in a specific order while avoiding lava flows. It took me a good while to crack that one. Bosses can hit hard if you don’t prepare, especially the Shadow Dragon fight, which demands tight strategy and a well-balanced party.

The quest system is huge, with side missions that sometimes drag but also throw some clever challenges your way. Online co-op was also a nice bonus back in the day. If you love classic RPGs with solid gameplay and a big adventure, this one’s a reliable pick. The grind can be real, but the customization and story keep you invested.

Pro tip Focus on unlocking and mastering the Merchant and Thief classes early. Together, they give you a serious edge in both resource grinding and survival.

Final Verdict: Dragon Quest IX brings solid RPG action with a huge world and smart character builds. The grind gets real, and some puzzles can be annoying, but the gameplay and story pull you through. If you want a real RPG on DS, this one’s got your back.

15. Scribblenauts / Super Scribblenauts [Best DS Game that Lets Your Imagination Solve Everything]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle, sandbox Platforms Nintendo DS Year of release 2009 / 2010 Developer 5th Cell Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 15-25 hours Best for Fans of creativity and quirky problem-solving Unique features Word-based object summoning, open-ended puzzles, vast vocabulary

Scribblenauts hooks you with a simple but genius idea: type almost any word and summon it. Need a ladder? Type it. Want a flying unicorn? Go nuts.

Super Scribblenauts adds adjectives, which let you turn that unicorn into a “giant friendly flying unicorn” and watch chaos (or solutions) unfold. The core mechanic lets you solve puzzles any way you want, and there’s rarely just one answer.

One puzzle had me stuck until I tried summoning a “balloon elephant” to float over a wall. Total curveball, but it worked. Moments like that make the game feel less like a brain-buster and more like a playground for your weird ideas.

Pro tip Don’t just summon standard items. Experiment with adjectives to tweak objects. It can turn a useless item into the perfect puzzle key. A “friendly flying dragon” might open doors a “regular dragon” can’t.

Final Verdict: The magic here is in the sandbox-style puzzle solving. If you like games that let you break the rules and get creative, Scribblenauts delivers. Just don’t expect classic puzzles. This game plays by its own quirky set of rules.

16. Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift [Best DS Game that Rewards Tactical Patience]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle, sandbox Platforms Nintendo DS Year of release 2009 / 2010 Developer 5th Cell Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 15-25 hours Best for Fans of creativity and quirky problem-solving Unique features Word-based object summoning, open-ended puzzles, vast vocabulary

Final Fantasy Tactics A2 sticks to classic tactical RPG roots but cranks up the freedom. The job system lets you mix classes to craft some wild combos. Battles are all about positioning and timing; one wrong move and you’re toast. The dual screens keep menus and the battlefield clear, so you don’t lose your flow.

The story isn’t the deepest, but the characters and world have enough charm to keep things interesting. Here’s a real challenge I hit: during the sidequest “The Stone With No Name,” you face the Demon Wall – a boss that inflicts debuffs and uses Repel to shove your units off the map. Escaping that one without enough Ribbons or debuff defenses is brutal. It forced me to rethink loadouts and focus on protection gear, not just offense.

Every mission pushed me farther. Some had traps, some were long, but none felt pointless. Even the tougher ones made me pause, strategize, and come back smarter. FFT A2 won’t be winning any best Final Fantasy games titles, but it was a surprisingly refreshing experience.

Pro tip Lock in a few favorite job combos early and master them. Trying to do everything spreads you too thin and leads to wipeouts.

Final Verdict: FFT A2 delivers hardcore tactical battles with enough depth to keep you juggling strategies. If you want a DS game that respects your brain and rewards clever builds, this one’s a standout.

17. Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume [Best DS Game that Testa Your Will to Win at Any Cost]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG Platforms Nintendo DS Year of release 2008 Developer tri-Ace Publisher Square Enix Average playtime 40-60 hours Best for Fans of dark stories, tricky systems, and sacrifice mechanics Unique features Destiny Plume mechanic, Sin quota system, multidirectional branching endings

You play Wylfred, a guy who blames Valkyrie Lenneth for his father’s death. You strike a deal with Hel and gain the Destiny Plume, which lets you crank your power at the cost of a teammate’s life. That choice shapes your story branch and skills. The game has brutal tactics on grid maps, plus the dual-screen layout keeps menus off the battlefield.

Here’s where things got real for me: early on, I had to chase 200% Sin in a dungeon to avoid a breaking enemy later. It forced me to overkill every unit, tap into knockdowns, and chain attacks just right. That Sin quota system twists the reinforcement and difficulty in later chapters, making every battle feel strategic.

Players usually call this game “one of the most unique SRPGs” and praise how plumes force moral-no-exit choices. It’s no wonder Valkyrie Profile has such a cult following.

Pro tip Use plume skills like Vali’s Awakening wisely. They temporarily double Wylfred’s stats and draw aggro, turning bosses into easy targets.

Final Verdict: This one’s hard, grim, and rewards thinking three steps ahead. If you want a tactics game that punishes but also rewards clever sacrifice and deep systems, this is your DS dark horse.

18. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Best DS Game that Turns Courtrooms Into Battlegrounds]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Visual novel, courtroom adventure Platforms Nintendo DS, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, PS4, Xbox One, Mobile Year of release 2014 Developer Capcom Publisher Capcom Average playtime 15-25 hours per game Best for Fans of sharp wit, mystery, and weird cases Unique features Stylus-based evidence interaction, wild narratives, final “OBJECTION!” moments

The Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy packs the first three games into one polished bundle and gives you a front-row seat to the most over-the-top court cases ever committed to pixel art. You’ll be poking around crime scenes, grilling witnesses, catching contradictions, and throwing down “OBJECTION!” like a legal rockstar.

The remaster cleans up the visuals without losing the charm of the original DS sprites, and the writing still lands every punchline and plot twist. Each case is a mix of logic puzzles, sharp dialogue, and moments where you’ll feel like the smartest person alive… right before realizing you completely missed an obvious clue.

It’s linear, sure, but that’s the point. The fun is in following the wild narrative rollercoaster. If you’ve never played Ace Attorney, this is the best place to start. It’s also a great Nintendo Switch game, if you’re after something more current to play on.

Pro tip Take notes. Seriously. Some contradictions hinge on details you saw hours ago, and nothing’s more satisfying than catching a liar with their own words.

Final Verdict: Three games’ worth of courtroom drama and comedy gold. It’s clever, funny, and still unmatched in the “lawyer simulator” genre – assuming you count screaming at witnesses as actual law.

19. Nintendogs [Best DS Game that Makes Pets More Real than Ever]

Our Score 7.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Virtual pet simulation Platforms Nintendo DS Year of release 2005 Developer Nintendo Publisher Nintendo Average playtime 10-30 hours (potentially much longer for hardcore players) Best for Fans of dogs and low-stress, cute gameplay Unique features Touchscreen and microphone interactions, multiple breeds, competitions, daily care routine

Nintendogs isn’t a game you “beat.” It’s more like a pocket-sized puppy you check in on. You pick a breed, name your dog, then feed, groom, and teach tricks. The DS mic and touchscreen make it surprisingly interactive for its time. Calling your dog’s name feels magical… until it ignores you like you’re speaking Martian.

The fun comes in little routines – tossing balls, obedience contests, or hunting for presents on walks. No story, no pressure, just cozy cuteness. It hit that “daily check-in” loop before mobile games made it a trend.

It can get repetitive once you unlock everything and train your dog, but short, sweet sessions with your digital pet still hold charm. This is one of the few games I emulated on my top-tier gaming laptop, just so I didn’t have to carry my testing DS with me.

Pro tip Train your pup’s tricks early and enter competitions to unlock rare breeds and cool accessories. Keep practicing voice commands. Your dog listens better than you’d expect.

Final Verdict: Nintendogs delivers chill, bite-sized fun that’s more about hanging out than high scores. If you want a low-pressure, feel-good break or just love puppies, it’s still worth firing up your DS for.

20. Final Fantasy IV [Best DS Game that Gives Fantasy a Second Life]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game JRPG, turn-based strategy Platforms Nintendo DS (originally SNES) + many ports Year of release 2007 (DS remake) Developer Square Enix Publisher Square Enix Average playtime 30-40 hours Best for Fans of story-driven RPGs and classic turn-based combat Unique features Enhanced DS graphics and voice acting, active time battle system, deep character development

Final Fantasy IV on DS is a heavy hitter for anyone who loves old-school JRPGs with serious storytelling. You play Cecil, a brooding, dark knight who goes full hero mode. The battles use the Active Time Battle system, so it’s turn-based but keeps you on your toes. Boss fights also push you to think and plan.

The story is full of twists, heartbreak, and that classic Square Enix flair for drama. I got stuck on a few fights, especially when the game forced me to switch up my party and tactics. Four Fiends, anyone? They’re a lot tougher in the DS remake.

Side quests add some nice variety, and the DS version adds voice acting that actually works, plus upgraded visuals that don’t butcher the nostalgia. It also looks pretty good if you pair your emulator with a solid gaming monitor.

Pro tip Don’t just grind one character. Mixing your party and timing your abilities is key. Try casting buffs and debuffs early; it turns tough fights into manageable scraps.

Final Verdict: Final Fantasy IV on DS still packs a punch. It’s got smart battles, a story that hits deep, and enough charm to keep you hooked. If you want an RPG with teeth and heart, this one’s a no-brainer.

What is the best Nintendo DS game?

Mario Kart DS is the best DS game. Its tight mechanics, memorable tracks, and smooth controls set a new standard for racing games. The addition of online multiplayer sealed its reputation as a must-play for DS fans everywhere.

What is the most successful DS game?

New Super Mario Bros. is the top-selling DS game, moving over 30 million copies worldwide. It refreshed classic Mario platforming for a new generation and showed that the DS was still a powerhouse for huge, accessible games.

What is the most expensive DS game ever?

Pokémon HeartGold & SoulSilver (Figure Bundle) is the most expensive DS game ever. Its estimated value ranges between $1,500 and $8,500, depending on the packaging and overall condition.

Are there M-rated DS games?

Yes, there are 11 M-rated DS games. These include titles like Touch the Dead, Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey, Theresia, Dementium II, Ultimate Mortal Kombat, and Resident Evil: Deadly Silence. However, most of the DS titles are family-friendly.

What is the last DS game?

Big Hero 6: Battle in the Bay is the last DS game, released around 2014 in some regions. It officially closed out the DS library, coming years after earlier late releases like Big Bang Mini, which dropped in 2011.