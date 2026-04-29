Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you are searching for how to get Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate free, NetherRealm‘s 2.5D cinematic fighter is worth every hour you put into earning it: a 91 Metacritic critic score, 88% Very Positive across 85,000+ Steam reviews, and a 37-fighter roster that includes Terminator T-800, Joker, Spawn, RoboCop, and Rambo, voiced by Sylvester Stallone himself. With the Mortal Kombat 2 film reviving the series, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate remains the definitive entry point. At $59.99 on Steam, a free route is worth knowing.

Snakzy is the method this guide covers: a free rewards app where you complete mobile game offers to earn coins and cash them out as a Steam Wallet gift card that covers the full price. No credit card required, no piracy involved. This guide walks through the complete game overview, pricing, platform availability, system requirements, the 5-step Snakzy process, a discounted Eneba key alternative, and a full legality breakdown. Keep reading.

Game Info Details Game price $59.99 (Steam Ultimate Edition); base Mortal Kombat 11 standalone: $49.99 Metacritic rating 91 critic score (PC) / 7.1 user score; OpenCritic: 89 Top Critic Average (Mighty), 95% critics recommend; Steam: Very Positive (88% of 85,298 reviews) Genre Action, Fighting, 2.5D Fighter; Story Rich, Local Multiplayer, Competitive, Character Customization Developers NetherRealm Studios (lead), QLOC and Shiver Entertainment (PC port support) Publishers Warner Bros. Games / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Completion time: Main story ~6 hours 19 minutes (base MK11 campaign); Aftermath adds ~3-4 hours for a combined ~10 hours Completion time: Main + extra ~30-45 hours (all character endings, Towers, Krypt exploration) Completion time: 100% ~250+ hours (every gear piece, every character mastery, every Tower challenge)

★ Get Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate free with Snakzy Snakzy Download Snakzy today

How To Get Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Free: Full Game Overview

I have been tracking Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate for years, and the numbers are still impressive. A 91 Metacritic critic score on PC, an OpenCritic Mighty rating with 95% of critics recommending, 88% Very Positive across 85,000+ Steam Ultimate Edition reviews, and over 15 million units sold globally according to Warner Bros. financials, making it the best-selling entry in Mortal Kombat series history.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is a 2.5D cinematic fighting game from NetherRealm Studios, the team behind Mortal Kombat X, Injustice 2, and the ongoing Mortal Kombat 1. The core loop pairs traditional 1-vs-1 combat with NetherRealm’s signature cinematic Story Mode: the time-bending MK11 narrative of Kronika bouncing between the classic 1992-era and the modern timeline, plus the standalone Aftermath expansion starring Fire God Liu Kang. The standout mechanic is the Custom Character Variations system, where every fighter has cosmetic gear, special moves, and abilities that mix independently of appearance, producing thousands of viable loadouts per character.

The base Mortal Kombat 11 released on April 23, 2019 across PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Aftermath expansion followed on May 26, 2020. The Ultimate Edition launched on November 17, 2020, bundling the base game, Kombat Pack 1 (Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Terminator, Sindel, Joker, Spawn), Aftermath, and Kombat Pack 2 (Mileena, Rain, Rambo). NetherRealm officially ended MK11 DLC support in July 2021 to focus on Mortal Kombat 1, making the Ultimate Edition the complete and final package.

The guest fighter lineup is one of the most distinctive in fighting game history: Terminator T-800, Joker, Spawn, RoboCop, and Rambo voiced by Sylvester Stallone himself, recorded over Zoom during the pandemic. Every Mortal Kombat signature finishing move returns in more graphical detail than ever. Fatalities, Brutalities, Friendships, and Stage Fatalities are all present, with the Friendship system brought back from Mortal Kombat Trilogy and Stage Fatalities returning via the Aftermath expansion.

How Much Does Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Cost?

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate lists at $59.99 on Steam. The base Mortal Kombat 11 standalone sits at $49.99, and the Ultimate Add-On Bundle for existing base-game owners is also $49.99. The Ultimate Edition launched at full price on November 17, 2020 with no day-one discount.

Warner Bros. has aggressively discounted the Ultimate Edition since 2022. It is one of the most consistently on-sale fighters on Steam, regularly hitting 65-80% off during seasonal Steam Sales (Summer, Autumn, Winter, Lunar New Year) and franchise-themed sales tied to Mortal Kombat 1 content. The lowest confirmed Steam discount sits near 70-75% off, bringing the price to approximately $14.99-$17.99. Grey-market resellers sometimes list keys for under $4, but those carry real risks: account bans and no legitimate Steam license. The Snakzy method sidesteps the current price entirely, no sale window required.

★ Earn $27.70 in just 6.5 days Snakzy Download Snakzy today

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 91 critic score / 7.1 user score PS5 81 critic score / 8.2 user score Xbox 89 critic score / 7.4 user score (Series X/S Ultimate Edition) Switch 76 critic score / 7.0 user score (original MK11, backwards-compatible on Switch 2)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is available on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch (backwards-compatible on Switch 2). The Ultimate Edition launched simultaneously across PS5 and Xbox Series X|S as a launch-window title in November 2020, with free upgrade paths from prior-gen versions. The PC version runs natively on Steam Deck (rated Playable) and includes full controller support for DualSense, DualShock 4, and Xbox Wireless controllers. Cross-play is available across PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S consoles, but not on PC or Nintendo Switch. Since the Snakzy method redeems for a Steam Wallet gift card, the Steam PC version is the natural endpoint for this guide.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate System Requirements

Built on a modified version of Unreal Engine 3, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate has notably accessible system requirements for a 2020 AAA fighter. NetherRealm prioritized 60 FPS across a wide range of hardware, and the minimum spec runs on a 2009-era CPU and a 2012-era GPU.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS 64-bit Windows 7 / Windows 10 64-bit Windows 7 / Windows 10 CPU Intel Core i5-750 @ 2.66 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 965 @ 3.4 GHz Intel Core i5-2300 @ 2.8 GHz / AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz RAM 8 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or GTX 1050 / AMD Radeon HD 7950 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or GTX 1060 6 GB / AMD Radeon R9 290 or RX 570 DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 130 GB available space 130 GB (SSD recommended)

Most gaming PCs from the last five to six years will comfortably exceed the recommended spec. The 130 GB storage requirement is the most significant barrier, reflecting the high-resolution FMV cinematics packed across both Story Campaigns. An SSD is strongly recommended for faster load times between matches.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Mechanics

The campaign loop in Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate centers on two full cinematic Story Campaigns. The base MK11 narrative has Kronika rewinding time and pitting past and present versions of the roster against each other. Classic Scorpion meets his modern self, and Classic Sub-Zero faces the future. The Aftermath expansion follows Fire God Liu Kang forging uneasy alliances with Shang Tsung, Sheeva, Fujin, and a returning Nightwolf to secure Earthrealm’s future. Both campaigns alternate between motion-captured cinematic cutscenes and in-engine fights across roughly 10 hours of combined story content. The standout moment-to-moment mechanic is the Fatal Blow: a one-per-match cinematic super move available when health drops below 30%, capable of swinging a losing round in a single button press.

Outside Story Mode, the structure is the standard NetherRealm fighter package. Klassic Towers run players through a series of opponents to a final boss, with character-specific ending cutscenes for every fighter in the roster. Towers of Time rotate daily and weekly with modifier-stacked challenges: rocket spam, arrow rains, and partner buffs. The Krypt is a third-person exploration mode set on Shang Tsung’s Island where players unlock skins, gear, Brutalities, and easter eggs using Koins, Soul Fragments, and Hearts earned through Towers and matches. A full Practice mode with frame data overlays is available for competitive players who want to study matchups in depth.

The progression system is built around the Custom Character Variations system. Every fighter has cosmetic skins, gear pieces (head, torso, accessory), and three Custom Variation slots that let players mix special moves and abilities independently of visual appearance. The unlock pool is enormous, with thousands of items per fighter at full completion. The design tension is depth versus grind: the customization options are impressive in scope, but unlocking everything requires a significant time commitment across the Krypt and Towers of Time. Difficulty modes run from Very Easy to Tournament Mode, giving new players and serious competitive players equally viable entry points.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Top Features

✅ Complete 37-fighter roster: Every base fighter, every Kombat Pack character, and all five guest crossovers, including Terminator T-800, Joker, Spawn, RoboCop, and Rambo voiced by Sylvester Stallone himself, recorded via Zoom during the pandemic.

✅ Two cinematic Story Campaigns: The original MK11 time-bending narrative against Kronika plus the standalone Aftermath expansion starring Fire God Liu Kang, combined for roughly 10 hours of fully voice-acted, motion-captured cinematic story content.

✅ Custom Character Variations: NetherRealm’s gear-meets-moveset system lets every fighter independently mix cosmetic skins, gear pieces, and special-move loadouts, producing thousands of viable build combinations per character without affecting visual appearance.

✅ Every signature finisher returns: Fatalities, Brutalities, Friendships, and Stage Fatalities are all present in more graphical detail than ever, including the Friendship system brought back from Mortal Kombat Trilogy and Stage Fatalities returning via the Aftermath expansion.

✅ The Krypt and live Towers of Time: A full third-person exploration mode on Shang Tsung’s Island where players unlock the cosmetic library, plus daily and weekly Towers of Time challenges that have continued to refresh long after NetherRealm ended DLC support in July 2021.

★ New users get a $10 welcome bonus Snakzy Download Snakzy today

How To Get Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you earn coins by completing mobile game offers: installing free apps, hitting playtime milestones in partner games, completing surveys, and watching short videos. No credit card required and no subscription involved. The model is straightforward: you trade time completing offers for coins, then exchange those coins for real Steam Wallet gift card credit. The entire process is legal and operates within Steam‘s terms of service.

Here is how to get Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate free step by step:

Download Snakzy — available free on iOS and Android; create a free account in under 60 seconds Browse available offers — open the Earn tab and pick offers that match your time budget, from quick surveys to higher-paying milestone offers that involve a few hours of casual mobile play Complete offers and bank coins — each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; stack a few during a commute or while watching TV to build toward Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate‘s $59.99 threshold Redeem coins for a Steam Wallet gift card — once your balance hits the required threshold, head to Rewards and select a Steam Wallet Gift Card 75 USD, covering the full $59.99 price and leaving $15.01 in your wallet for another purchase Use the gift card to buy Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate on Steam — add the code to your Steam Wallet and check out

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up — check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35 — you need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region — check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days. For a $59.99 target like Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, expect two to three payout cycles to reach the full amount. The $35 minimum cashout threshold applies before any redemption. Offers and availability vary by region, so check what is live in your country before committing to any offer.

★ Cash out and buy Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate on Steam Snakzy Download Snakzy today

Get Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait through multiple payout cycles. For anyone who would rather pay now and play tonight, Eneba is a trusted European digital-goods marketplace with full buyer protection. The official Steam price for Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is $59.99 — Eneba lists the same game key from $4.00 USD, a saving of approximately 93% versus the Steam list price. The key is legitimate and permanent: it activates on Steam, sits in your library, and gives full access to online matchmaking, Steam achievements, and all content included in the Ultimate Edition. Eneba is not a Snakzy substitute — it is an alternative for readers who value immediate access over a free route.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PUBLISHER $59.99 YOUR PRICE $6.42 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -89% Get Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Cheaper on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards — here is the closest card above Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 50 USD PUBLISHER $50 YOUR PRICE $49.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -0% Buy Steam Wallet Gift Card 50 USD on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate based on key supply and seasonal sales, so always check the live price before purchasing. The process is simple: select a product, pay using a credit card, PayPal, or local payment method, and receive the key by email within seconds. Whether you choose Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba Steam Wallet gift card (adds wallet credit with $15.01 left over), all three result in a fully legitimate copy of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate in your Steam library.

Is It Legal to Get Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Free With Snakzy?

Yes, and the process is completely legal. The full chain: Snakzy is a rewards platform operated by Eneba. Advertisers pay Snakzy to deliver users to their offers. Snakzy passes a share of that advertising revenue back to users as coins. Coins convert to Steam Wallet gift cards sourced legitimately from Valve. You apply the gift card to your Steam account and buy Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate from Valve at full retail price. Valve receives the full $59.99. Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios receive their full publisher and developer cut. Your only cost is the time spent completing offers — no licensing violation, no piracy, and no risk to your Steam account.

By contrast, cracked or pirated copies of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate are illegal under copyright law in essentially every jurisdiction. The risks are real: malware bundled with crack downloads, permanent Steam account bans for activating illegitimate keys, no access to online ranked play, and no developer support. Piracy directly harms the developers — Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios receive nothing from a pirated copy. Snakzy ensures every party in the chain is paid in full while you pay nothing in cash.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developers while keeping your wallet closed.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Free

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate remains one of the most content-complete fighting games ever shipped: a 91 Metacritic critic score, 88% Very Positive on 85,000+ Steam reviews, a complete 37-fighter roster spanning Mileena, Rain, Rambo, Terminator, Joker, Spawn, and RoboCop, two full cinematic Story Campaigns totaling roughly 10 hours, and a Krypt cosmetic library that takes 250+ hours to fully unlock. NetherRealm ended DLC in July 2021, making the Ultimate Edition the definitive and final package.

The Snakzy method covers the full $59.99 Steam price with a $75 Steam Wallet gift card, leaving $15.01 in surplus credit for a future purchase. Download Snakzy, browse the available offers, build your balance across a few payout cycles, and apply your gift card at checkout. Budget-conscious fighters, MK series veterans, and anyone drawn in by the recent films will all find the time investment worthwhile.

Stop paying the full Steam price for a 2020 Ultimate Edition — every fighter, every Fatality, and both Story Campaigns are within reach without spending your own money. Once your gift card is loaded, how to get Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate free is just a checkout away.

★ Start earning Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate for free today Snakzy Download Snakzy today

FAQs