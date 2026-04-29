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How To Get The Last of Us Part I Free?

If you want to know how to get The Last of Us Part I free, Snakzy is the method that makes it happen without spending your own money. Naughty Dog‘s 2022 ground-up remake of the 200+ Game of the Year-winning original costs $59.99 on Steam, and that price has held firm since the March 28, 2023 PC launch. Snakzy is a free rewards app where you earn coins by completing mobile game offers and cash them out as a Steam Wallet gift card that covers the full price.

This guide covers only a 100% legal method, not cracks, ROM sites, or unofficial download links. Those carry real risks: malware that can damage your system and Steam account bans that lock you out permanently. Here you will find a full The Last of Us Part I overview, the current price breakdown, platform availability, system requirements, the exact 5-step Snakzy process, a discounted Eneba key alternative, a legality explainer, and FAQs. Keep reading to get started.

Game Info Details Game price $59.99 on Steam (Digital Deluxe Edition $69.99) Metacritic rating PC: Critic Metascore 59 / User score 5.4; OpenCritic 82 (Strong), 76% of critics recommend; PS5: 88 (generally favorable) Genre Action, Adventure, Survival Horror, Stealth, Story Rich, Post-apocalyptic, Singleplayer Developers Naughty Dog LLC (lead); Iron Galaxy Studios (PC port co-developer) Publishers PlayStation Publishing LLC (Sony Interactive Entertainment) Time to earn — Main story ~14-15 hours Time to earn — Main + Extra content ~17-19 hours (includes Left Behind expansion) Time to earn — 100% Completionist ~22-25 hours

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How To Get The Last of Us Part I Free: Full Game Overview

The Last of Us Part I is the 2022 ground-up remake of Naughty Dog‘s original 2013 title, which won over 200 Game of the Year awards and sits among the most celebrated games ever made. The PC version launched on March 28, 2023, with a troubled debut: Naughty Dog‘s lowest-ever Metacritic Critic Metascore of 59, driven by widespread reports of crashes, broken character models, and shader compilation issues. Post-launch patches have resolved most of those problems. The Steam user rating has climbed to 84% positive across 101,624+ reviews, and Steam Deck Verified status was awarded after the patch cycle closed.

The context for playing The Last of Us Part I in 2026 extends beyond review scores. HBO‘s television adaptation drew 32 million viewers per episode in Season 1 and earned eight Emmy wins. That wave of interest sent millions of people back to the source material, and The Last of Us Part I is the canonical, expanded re-presentation of that story on PS5-generation technology.

The game is a linear narrative-driven third-person action-adventure. You play as Joel, a 50-year-old smuggler in a post-apocalyptic United States 20 years after a Cordyceps fungal outbreak, escorting 14-year-old Ellie across the country from the Boston quarantine zone to Salt Lake City. The genre blend combines combat, stealth, and survival horror across a 14-15 hour main story. The Left Behind expansion, covering Ellie and Riley’s backstory, ships included at no extra cost, adding two to three hours and pushing most players to 17-19 hours total.

Naughty Dog (Santa Monica, founded 1984) led development, with Iron Galaxy Studios co-developing the PC port. Published by PlayStation Publishing LLC (Sony Interactive Entertainment). The Last of Us Part I released on PlayStation 5 on September 2, 2022, and on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 28, 2023.

How Much Does The Last of Us Part I Cost?

The Last of Us Part I sits at $59.99 on Steam as the base price, with the Digital Deluxe Edition at $69.99 (adds early-unlock weapons and accessory points). The game launched at full price on PC on March 28, 2023, with no day-one discount. PlayStation Publishing has consistently held first-party Sony PC ports at $59.99 for at least 12 months before moving to $39.99 or $29.99 during major Steam Sales.

The historical low on third-party keystores is $21.25, seen in April 2026 according to GG.deals tracking. On Steam directly, sales typically bottom out around $29.99-$39.99 during seasonal events. Snakzy sidesteps the full $59.99 entirely: bank enough coins, redeem a $75 Steam Wallet gift card (the closest single denomination above the price), and The Last of Us Part I is yours with $15.01 left over toward a future purchase such as The Last of Us Part II Remastered.

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The Last of Us Part I Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC Metascore 59 (Critics) / 5.4 (Users); OpenCritic Top Critic Average 82 (Strong), 76% of critics recommend; Steam: 84% positive across 101,624+ reviews after post-launch patching PS5 Metacritic 88 (generally favorable); released September 2, 2022 Xbox N/A: no Xbox release; the franchise is PlayStation-exclusive Switch N/A: no Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 release

The Last of Us Part I is available on two platform families: PlayStation 5 (released September 2, 2022) and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store, released March 28, 2023). There is no Xbox release, no Nintendo Switch version, and no PS4 release of the remake (the original 2013 game and 2014 Remastered remain on legacy Sony platforms). The game received Steam Deck Verified status in June 2023 after the post-launch patch cycle addressed performance and stability issues. Since Snakzy pays out Steam Wallet gift cards, the Steam PC version is the natural purchase point for this method.

The Last of Us Part I System Requirements

The Last of Us Part I is one of the more demanding PC ports released in recent years, built on Naughty Dog‘s PS5-generation engine by Iron Galaxy Studios. Post-launch patches brought it to a stable state in 2026, though the hardware floor remains higher than most action-adventure titles.

Component Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1909 or newer) Windows 10 or Windows 11 64-bit Processor AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel Core i7-4770K AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i7-8700 Memory 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM Graphics AMD RX 470 (4 GB) / NVIDIA GTX 970 (4 GB) AMD RX 5700 XT (8 GB) / NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super (8 GB) DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 100 GB SSD 100 GB SSD

The 100 GB SSD requirement is non-negotiable: an HDD will not perform acceptably. The minimum spec targets 30 FPS at 720p; recommended targets 60 FPS at 1080p. Most gaming PCs built or upgraded in the last four to five years will hit the recommended spec comfortably, though the 16 GB RAM baseline is worth checking on older builds.

The Last of Us Part I Mechanics

The Last of Us Part I is a linear narrative-driven action-adventure structured across 12 chapters, running approximately 14-15 hours of main-story playtime. Joel travels from the Boston quarantine zone through Pittsburgh, Wyoming, Colorado, and Salt Lake City, with Ellie as the AI partner throughout.

Combat splits between two enemy categories. Human Hunters communicate and flank, responding dynamically to the player’s position. Cordyceps-infected enemies come in four stages: Runners are fast and aggressive; Stalkers use ambush positioning; Clickers are blind but detect sound and kill in one hit; Bloaters are heavily armored heavy hitters. The listen mode HUD highlights enemy positions through walls, functioning as a stealth planning tool on all difficulty settings except Grounded.

Resource scarcity is the core design tension. Joel carries a constrained loadout (two short weapons, two long, one melee). Players scavenge cloth, alcohol, blades, and scrap from environments and craft consumables at workbenches: Molotov cocktails, shivs, smoke bombs, and medkits from consumable components; weapon upgrades (clip size, fire rate, reload speed) from collected parts. Failed stealth burns ammo and materials; direct engagement risks overwhelming the player. The game rarely gives you enough of either.

The AI partner system is the standout mechanical achievement. Ellie assists in combat, finds items, hands Joel ammo at critical moments, and delivers contextual dialogue that forms the emotional backbone of the journey. The Left Behind expansion adds two to three hours of playable Ellie flashback, set before and during the main game.

Replay structure includes six difficulty tiers topped by Grounded mode, which removes the listen mode HUD, strips ammo and item rewards, and pushes enemy aggression to maximum. New Game+ carries over weapon upgrades. A dedicated speedrun mode with in-game timer and chapter select unlocks after first completion.

The Last of Us Part I Top Features

✅ Ground-up PS5-generation remake: Naughty Dog rebuilt The Last of Us Part I from scratch on engine technology evolved from The Last of Us Part II, delivering new animations, art direction, and character models matched to the studio’s 2022 standard.

✅ Joel and Ellie’s award-winning narrative: The original 2013 game won over 200 Game of the Year awards; The Last of Us Part I is the canonical, expanded re-presentation of that story and the source material for HBO‘s record-breaking television series.

✅ Left Behind expansion included: The 2014 Ellie-and-Riley DLC ships in the base package at no additional cost, adding two to three hours of story content and backstory that is essential context for players new to the franchise.

✅ 60+ accessibility options: Over 60 accessibility features, including high-contrast modes, screen reader, customizable subtitle backgrounds, navigation assistance, and combat assists, earned the game a Game Awards 2022 Innovation in Accessibility nomination.

✅ Grounded difficulty and speedrun mode: The franchise’s signature ironman-tier challenge removes the listen mode HUD and strips resource rewards, while a dedicated speedrun mode with in-game timer unlocks after first completion for competitive play.

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How To Get The Last of Us Part I Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app available on Android and iOS where you complete in-app offers and earn coins. Offers include installing free mobile games, hitting gameplay milestones, completing surveys, and watching short videos. No credit card is required, and no money is spent. The model trades time, not money: completed offers generate coins, and once your balance reaches the required threshold, you cash out for a real Steam Wallet gift card.

Here is how to get The Last of Us Part I free step by step:

Download Snakzy — available free on iOS and Android; create a free account in under 60 seconds Browse available offers — open the Earn tab and select offers that fit your schedule: quick surveys, free game installs, or higher-paying milestone offers Complete offers to earn coins — each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward the $75 Steam Wallet gift card threshold inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam Wallet gift card — once your balance hits the required level, head to the Rewards section and select the $75 Steam Wallet gift card, which covers The Last of Us Part I‘s $59.99 price with $15.01 left over Buy The Last of Us Part I on Steam — add the gift card code to your Steam Wallet and purchase the game

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum cashout threshold applies, so the $75 Steam Wallet target for The Last of Us Part I takes roughly two to three payout cycles of casual offer completion. Offer availability and coin rates vary by region.

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Get The Last of Us Part I Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait two to three payout cycles. For anyone who finished the HBO season finale and wants to play the source material tonight, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted Steam keys. The official Steam price is $59.99; the same legitimate Steam key on Eneba is currently around $26.52, a saving of approximately $33.47 (around 56% off the official store price). The key activates on your own Steam account, delivers a permanent, legitimate license, and supports PSN cross-save if your accounts are linked. Eneba is a buyer-protected marketplace with millions of verified sales.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above The Last of Us Part I‘s price.

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Eneba prices shift regularly, so verify the live listing before purchasing. The purchase flow is simple: select the product, pay, receive a Steam key or gift card code by email and dashboard, then redeem on Steam in under a minute. All three methods covered here result in a legitimate, permanent copy of The Last of Us Part I with Left Behind included: Snakzy (free, requires two to three payout cycles), an Eneba game key (around 56% off, immediate), or an Eneba Steam Wallet gift card (immediate, with $15.01 left over for a future purchase such as The Last of Us Part II Remastered).

Is It Legal to Get The Last of Us Part I Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal. The process is straightforward: Snakzy is Eneba‘s first-party rewards app, partnered with offerwall providers that pay Snakzy real cash for completed offers. Snakzy converts that cash into coins credited to the user’s account. On cashout, those coins are exchanged for genuine Steam Wallet gift cards drawn from the same supply chain Eneba sells daily. The reader uses that gift card to buy The Last of Us Part I on Steam; Valve takes its platform cut, PlayStation Publishing receives publisher royalties, and Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy both receive their developer share. Every party in the value chain is paid in full. There is no legal grey area in this process.

Contrast that with pirated copies. Unofficial “free download” sites, cracked executables, and torrents are illegal under copyright law in virtually every jurisdiction. Downloading from those sources exposes you to malware bundled into the executable, credential theft, and crypto-miners. Pirated builds also block Steam cloud saves, achievements, and PSN cross-save. Ethically, piracy denies Naughty Dog, a studio of around 350 people that lost its standalone Factions multiplayer project in late 2023 partly due to resource and revenue pressures, the budget needed for future projects.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to get The Last of Us Part I for free. The developer receives full payment, your Steam account stays clean, and the only currency spent is your time.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get The Last of Us Part I Free

The Last of Us Part I earns a strong recommendation in 2026 on three grounded data points: an OpenCritic Top Critic Average of 82 (“Strong”) with 76% of critics endorsing the PC version after the post-launch patch cycle; an 84% positive Steam rating across 101,624+ user reviews after the same recovery period; and the original 2013 game’s 200+ Game of the Year awards that Part I preserves and re-presents on PS5-generation technology. The 2023 PC launch was rocky, but 2026 is the right moment to play it: the optimisation issues are largely resolved and Steam Deck Verified status is confirmed.

The Snakzy method takes two to three payout cycles of casual offer completion, after which a $75 Steam Wallet gift card covers The Last of Us Part I with Left Behind included and $15.01 left over. For readers who want the game tonight, Eneba has the same legitimate Steam key at around $26.52, approximately 56% off the official price.

Once your Steam Wallet gift card is ready, how to get The Last of Us Part I free is just a checkout away.

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