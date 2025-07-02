If you’ve got a Netflix account, then here’s your chance to get familiar with the best Netflix series based on video games. Watching an adaptation of a game that you love can be one of the most exhilarating experiences out there, but not all adaptations will be great or even good.

Luckily for you, the series on this list are the best out there!

I’ve gone through a bunch of game franchises and their representations on Netflix with my own two cents on what it’s all about and why it’s worth watching. Let’s get into lore and unforgettable moments.

Stay right here and you might just find your next favorite show, regardless of whether you’re a hardcore gamer or a casual watcher/player.

Our Top Picks for Netflix Series Based on Video Games

From this lineup of adaptations, you can find gems that stood strong on their own and also honored their game origins. They stand out for their worlds and their storytelling.

Scroll below for full breakdowns, including how they honor their games and where to grab key deals for an epic “watch then play” marathon night.

11 Best Netflix Series Based on Video Games

Get ready to uncover the best Netflix series based on video games that truly deserve a shoutout and hit the mark.

Below you’ll see top picks that not only masterfully tell a story, they also give you lush visuals, respect the lore of their original games, and give you binge-worthy arcs whether you’ve played them or not.

1. Arcane [Best Overall Netflix Adaptation of Video Games]

Release Year 2021 Genre Steampunk fantasy animation Episodes 18 (2 seasons) Original Game Title League of Legends

I dove into Arcane as a video game adaptation, and it blew me away. I do think it’s one of the best Netflix series based on video games. There’s a few reasons for this. The story plunges into Piltover and Zaun, crafting a fresh narrative around Vi and Jinx. The plot dives into political unrest, class divides, and sisterly grief, all without spoiling the game’s lore.

Riot and Studio Fortiche set a new bar for powerhouse animation studios, with cutting-edge 2D/3D visuals that mirror the game’s world while breathing new emotional depth. The game’s lore gets honored through iconic backdrops, familiar tech, and arcane conflict. The standalone arc in Arcane is a masterclass in storytelling.

With meticulously crafted characters, rich world-building, and emotional weight, it stands on its own merit. No prior League knowledge required. Genuinely, this one gets a place in the hall of fame of best video game movies out there.

What makes Arcane shine:

Intensely crafted sister dynamic and layered moral choices

Cinematic animation that mixes gritty street scenes with tech mastery

that mixes gritty street scenes with tech mastery Arcane builds its world visually, packing scenes with subtle easter eggs and hints instead of dumping lore in dialogue

2. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners [Best Cyberpunk Themed Netflix Adaptation]

Release Year 2022 Genre Dystopian action animation Episodes 10 Original Game Title Cyberpunk 2077

If you love games like Cyberpunk 2077, then meet Cyberpunk 2077’s standalone prequel and show adaptation: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners! It’s a Netflix anime series set in the same world as Cyberpunk 2077. It unfolds about a year before the game’s events (around 2076), and follows a new cast of characters in Night City. The show features familiar locations and cameos from the beloved game.

Follow David Martinez, a street-smart teenager who becomes an edgerunner(cyber-mercenary), diving headfirst into the chaos of Night City. With mesmerizing Studio Trigger animation..think neon-drenched, pulse-pounding fights. Straight up, it hooks you fast with raw emotion, loyalty, and the psychological cost of tech-enhanced life. The future looks neon.

What makes the show shine:

Visceral character journey , even for non-gamers: David’s rise and fall is tragic and relatable. Fans call it “engaging, tragic, and extremely violent” with “a perfect entry point” to the genre

, even for non-gamers: David’s rise and fall is tragic and relatable. Fans call it “engaging, tragic, and extremely violent” with “a perfect entry point” to the genre No game knowledge needed

Fully immersive sensory experience with bold animation and a compelling soundtrack

3. Castlevania [Best Gothic Fantasy Show Based on A Game]

Release Year 2017 Genre Dark fantasy animation Episodes 32 Original Game Title Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse and Symphony of the Night

Nocturne, vampiric, dark fantasy. Do those words resonate with you? Then you’ll love Castlevania. It’s an animated series based on the games with the same name. Vibe with brooding castles and gothic dread. Produced by Powerhouse Animation, this Netflix series stays faithful to its game roots! Trevor Belmont, Dracula, and Alucard feel ripped (straight) from the Konami lore.

The show’s writing is sharp, with dark humor and narrative layers that expand the franchise’s medieval vampire mythology. Despite early criticism for uneven pacing, it matured into a rich saga blending action, tragedy, horror, and so much more.

It’s atmospheric enough for binge-watchers and has deep lore that is based loosely on its game origins. A landmark game-to-show Netflix original that proves dark fantasy can thrive on a streaming stage.

What makes the show shine:

Evolved character arcs

character arcs Stunning hand-drawn aesthetics that echo classic Castlevania environments

that echo classic Castlevania environments Tone that balances tragic backstory and brutal fight scenes

4. Resident Evil [Best Action‑Horror Game Series]

Release Year 2022 Genre Action/ Horror Episodes 8 Original Game Title Resident Evil franchise

If you’re a fan of one of the best horror game franchises, Resident Evil, then this series will most likely be your cup of tea. Netflix’s Resident Evil digs into the Wesker family saga, Jade and Billie, as they discover the T‑Virus as kids and face global collapse as adults. It’s a video game adaptation that loosely riffs off Capcom’s lore, crafting its own timeline with zombie outbreaks and Umbrella Corp. conspiracies.

The show’s tone is surprising, blending action‑heavy survival horror with emotional family drama. It finally gives fans a live‑action world tied to classic bioterror tension and laboratory reveal beats. Critics were mixed: some praised the homage to Umbrella’s history; others felt the pacing fell flat.

Yet, as a Netflix video game series, it stands out for building tension around legacy, secrecy, and the horror aesthetic fans expect. It’s a bold step in the game-to-show Netflix originals trend: experimental, imperfect, but inherently fan‑driven.

What makes it shine:

Blood‑soaked horror meets Wesker family drama

Mutation effects and Umbrella Corp references ground it in game lore

Action‑packed sequences with practical and CG zombie threats

5. Devil May Cry [Best Stylized Demon-Hunter Netflix Game Series]

Release Year 2025 Genre Animated urban fantasy Episodes 8 (Season 1) Original Game Title Devil May Cry series

Lovers of the Devil May Cry series, survival fans, and FPS fans unite. This series is one HELL of a show, if you catch my drift. Prepare for bunnies from hell, and Vatican shootouts. The animated Netflix originals series reboots Dante’s origin from a late-’90s/early‑2000s Capcom vibe, mixing slick style with brutal action.

It loosely adapts Devil May Cry 3 and builds on lore from the games but opening a fresh narrative door in a stylized “Bootleg Multiverse.” Johnny Yong Bosch’s voice acting brings Dante to life with cooler-than-ever flair. I guess the show saved the franchise from bland adaptations, since critics hailed it for its fight choreography and “bombastic” animation.

If you’re a fan of game-to-show action sequences, expect immersive battles and demon-slaying. A single-season binge with promise: the visuals, the grit, the vibe. And it all screams Dante but fresh enough for new fans.

What makes it shine:

Intense, stylized demon-hunting combat

combat Faithful nods to game lore (Devil May Cry 3 roots)

to game lore (Devil May Cry 3 roots) Cinematic art from Studio Mir, strong animation quality

6. Pokémon Concierge

Release Year 2023 Genre Adventure fantasy Episodes 4 (14-20 min each) Original Game Title Pokemon (1996, Satoshi Tajiri)

Set on a tropical Pokémon Resort, this Netflix series follows Haru, a down-on-her-luck concierge caring for Pokémon like Psyduck, Pikachu, and Magikarp. It blends the Pokémon world with a warm, stop‑motion style that feels calming and fresh. For game‑fans and newcomers alike, it offers a cozy mix of everyday life and subtle character arcs without battles. Mostly focusing on care and connection!

The animation pops with personality: each frame is crafted to feel tangible. Critics praised its “best vibes” and “cozy” tone. While it deviates from traditional gameplay, that gives it space to breathe and explore small emotional beats. The show is unhurried but never dull. It gives you episodic charm that rewards careful watching. Season 2 is set for September 2025.

Why it deserves a spot:

Endearing, slow‑burn character growth without battle distractions



A fresh animation style that highlights Pokémon personality



Short, binge‑ready episodes perfect for winding down

7. Onimusha [Dark Samurai Fantasy Anime Adaptation]

Release Year 2023 Genre Anime / Action‑Adventure / Supernatural Episodes 8 Original Game Title Onimusha franchise

Set in Japan’s early Edo period, this Netflix television series follows legendary swordsman Musashi Miyamoto as he dons the mythical Oni Gauntlet to defeat demonic Genma. Why is it worth watching? Well for game-fans and newcomers alike, this franchise blends the game’s lore with a very fresh supernatural storyline that will hook you.

The show has an emotional core heightened by atmospheric animation. And it hits the sweet spot of entertaining actions with surprising humanity. It’s not flat or generic, that’s for sure. While some fans noted deviations from game lore, most agreed it’s a satisfying addition to the world. It most definitely delivers a dramatic experience that is compelling enough to leave an impact on you.

Why it belongs on your list:

Stylish, sword-and-sorcery action featuring visceral combat and supernatural horror

featuring visceral combat and supernatural Standalone yet familiar that draws on key video‑game events but also constructs a self-contained story full of honor, legacy, and betrayal

that draws on key video‑game but also constructs a self-contained story full of honor, legacy, and betrayal Compact and binge-worthy

8. Carmen Sandiego [Best Global Heist Adventure]

Release Year 2019 Genre Animated action-adventure Episodes 8 Original Game Title Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?

I watched this as a fan of game-to-show Netflix originals and was delighted by the clever heists to globe-trotting thrills. It’s nostalgia but updated, smart, and binge-worthy for anyone who loves puzzles and spy vibes. The series adapts the classic video game adaptation with educational twists while developing Carmen’s character and expanding the lore.

The series offers layered stories, vibrant animation, and a fun moral spin where Carmen steals from villains to help the world. Kids and adults alike will enjoy the chase and the cultural dive through landmarks and languages. It’s smart entertainment that keeps viewers guessing and rooting for Carmen. Plus, it shows you that a game-turned-show can feel fresh and endlessly entertaining.

What makes it stand out:

Captivating heist plots across iconic cities

across iconic cities Strong lead with a moral compass

with a moral compass Great for casual viewers and adaptation enthusiasts

9. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft [Best Animated Archaeology Epic]

Release Year 2024 Genre Animated action-adventure Episodes 8 Original Game Title Tomb Raider reboot trilogy (2013-2018)

Dive into this Netflix video game series with excitement. As you can guess, as a Tomb Raider tribute, it delivers gritty parkour and real emotional stakes. It’s based on the reboots (Rise, Shadow, etc.), and blends action with Lara’s personal journey. It serves a dash of emotional depth!

As a game-to-show Netflix original, it captures the game’s lore and gritty environments. You can feel the game’s tension in Lara’s grief, guilt, and badass agility. The show comes complete with archaic puzzles, dangerous relics, and emotional baggage. Non-gamers can still appreciate the hero’s vulnerability and layered storytelling.

A thrilling adaptation that honors its source material, this series keeps both fans and newcomers invested in Lara’s fight. Watching it will make you want to revisit stealth and third-person shooter game categories.

What makes the series stand out:

Emotionally-rich character arc grounded in tragedy

grounded in tragedy Stunning parkour and artifact puzzles faithful to games

Bold reinvention from male-gaze icon to modern adventurer

10. Dragon’s Dogma [Best Epic Fantasy Quest]

Release Year 2020 Genre Animated urban fantasy Episodes 7 Original Game Title Dragon’s Dogma

Dragon’s Dogma digs deep into Capcom’s cult classic dark fantasy world. When you watch it, you’ll see that it’s fully inspired by its origins (especially for the game fans). During the course of the film, the Netflix anime captures a medieval world full of dragons, legends, monsters, and the Arisen’s quest to slay Grigori. It stays true to the game’s core: pawns, real-time tactical combat, and open-world exploration.

If you’ve quested through Gransys, this show hits that same grand tension. You don’t need to have played the game to enjoy it. Just expect a gritty, lore-rich world where every pawn counts and the dragon looms large. It’s a release that will get you craving to play RPG and aRPG games alike.

What makes it shine:

True-to-game lore with familiar Pawn mechanics

with familiar Pawn mechanics Dark, atmospheric tone with thrilling combat sequences

Expands Gransys world through animated storytelling

11. Tekken: Bloodline [Best Fighting Arena Adaptation]

Release Year 2022 Genre Martial arts anime Episodes 6 Original Game Title Tekken 3

Save yourself from boredom and get into Tekken: Bloodline’s fights, characters, and more. From the team that made Tekken 3, this adaptation comes with a punch. It’s the King of Fighters tale you didn’t know you needed. Focusing on Jin Kazama’s debut in Tekken 3, it ramps up the hand-to-hand drama, killer combos, and the Mishima family wars.

The show respects the game’s martial arts heart but dives deeper into character emotion: Jin’s rage, loss, and destiny echo through the whole show. It’s short, sharp, and addictive for fans of the franchise and newcomers. The fights feel lifted straight from joystick to screen, with flair.

The series’ format keeps the pacing tight and it earns its place in this list for delivering crisp choreography and story speed. You might just want to pick up on your favorite fighting games right after watching.

What makes it shine:

Strong character focus on Jin Kazama’s origins

Fluid martial arts animation true to game combos

true to game combos Faithful game-to-show adaptation of iconic Tekken 3 storyline

Honorable Mentions: Best Adaptations of Video Games

The Cuphead Show! – A visually stunning revival of the classic run‑and‑gun game. Critics call it “one of the, if not THE, best video game adaptations to date”



– A visually stunning revival of the classic run‑and‑gun game. Critics call it “one of the, if not THE, best video game adaptations to date” High Score – A Netflix documentary celebrating gaming culture. Entertaining for nerds, but critics point out it sometimes lacks depth.



– A Netflix documentary celebrating gaming culture. Entertaining for nerds, but critics point out it sometimes lacks depth. Castlevania: Nocturne – Lauded by critics with a 96–100% Rotten Tomatoes score and widely praised for its faithful, high‑quality animation.



– Lauded by critics with a 96–100% Rotten Tomatoes score and widely praised for its faithful, high‑quality animation. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness – Give this one a chance if you’re a true Resident Evil fan.

FAQs

What is the best Netflix series based on a video game?

Many fans and critics agree that Arcane tops the list. It’s a stunning video game adaptation of League of Legends. It’s been praised for visuals, lore, and storytelling.

Which Netflix video game series should I watch first?

Start with Arcane for its cinematic appeal, or Cyberpunk: Edgerunners if you’re after edgy action sequences and immersive Cyberpunk style.

Are there any good game-to-show Netflix originals for casual viewers?

Yes. Castlevania is a gripping animated series with deep worldbuilding and dark fantasy elements that non-gamers and fans both enjoy.

Do shows based on video games always follow the game’s story?

Not always. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a prequel, while Resident Evil takes creative liberties in its own timeline.

Where can I stream Netflix series based on games and get the original?

Watch on Netflix, then browse game keys here on Eneba for League of Legends, Cyberpunk 2077, and more.