Top 10 Marvel Rivals Skins You Need in 2025

Skins in Marvel Rivals aren’t just about looking good – they’re a ticket to making a statement every time you save the day. Reflexes and strategy win matches, yes, but your skins? They make sure everyone remembers who dominated the battlefield . These Marvel Rivals cosmetics are your badge of honor, your flex to the competition, and your hero’s ultimate glow-up.

Welcome to the Marvel Rivals skin guide, your personal portal to the flashiest, courage-filled style choices the game has to offer. Whether you’re stacking up Lattices, crushing the Battle Pass, or hunting for rare event exclusives, we’ll discuss everything you need to dress your heroes to impress. So grab your cape, polish your shield, and let’s turn your squad into the most stylish saviors in town.

Why Skins Matter in Marvel Rivals?

In Marvel Rivals, skins are a big deal – and not just because they make your Avengers look like they walked off a movie set. They’re a mix of style, swagger, and strategy, turning every victory into a statement. Here’s why you need to care:

Skins are your hero’s identity . It’s how you add a personal touch to your favorite hero. Whether you’re suiting up Captain Marvel in her sleek cosmic armor or decking out Deadpool in something utterly ridiculous, skins are your way to show off your vibe.

. It’s how you add a personal touch to your favorite hero. Whether you’re suiting up Captain Marvel in her sleek cosmic armor or decking out Deadpool in something utterly ridiculous, skins are your way to show off your vibe. Instant clout boost . Rolling into a match with an event-exclusive or Legendary skin is like pulling up to a party in a limo. Heads will turn, jaws will drop, and everyone will know you’re that player. Nothing says “I own this game” like flexing a skin that took hours (or a little cash) to earn.

. Rolling into a match with an event-exclusive or Legendary skin is like pulling up to a party in a limo. Heads will turn, jaws will drop, and everyone will know you’re that player. Nothing says “I own this game” like flexing a skin that took hours (or a little cash) to earn. They spice things up . Yes, sticking to your go-to hero is awesome, but once you’ve done it over and over, the excitement can start to fade. Throw on some new cosmetics, and suddenly it’s like stepping into an entirely different game. It’s like putting on a brand-new pair of sneakers – you just feel cooler.

. Yes, sticking to your go-to hero is awesome, but once you’ve done it over and over, the excitement can start to fade. Throw on some new cosmetics, and suddenly it’s like stepping into an entirely different game. It’s like putting on a brand-new pair of sneakers – you just feel cooler. It’s psychological warfare . Never underestimate the power of intimidation. If you stride in wearing a Legendary skin, your foes might second-guess themselves before anyone lands a punch. Think of it as Marvel Rivals’ take on “dress for success.”

. Never underestimate the power of intimidation. If you stride in wearing a Legendary skin, your foes might second-guess themselves before anyone lands a punch. Think of it as Marvel Rivals’ take on “dress for success.” They’re just plain fun. The thrill of Marvel Rivals character customization is all about choice – whether you’re climbing the challenge ladder for your shiny reward or snatching up a bundle on a whim, it’s all part of the fun.

10 Best Marvel Rivals Skins in 2025

So, what are the absolute best skins in Marvel Rivals? We’ve compiled a list of the 10 most jaw-dropping, fan-favorite skins based on design, thematic significance, and just how cool they look in combat.

Did your favorite make the list? Let’s find out!

1. Loki – All-Butcher

The God of Mischief embraces his darker side with the All-Butcher skin. Adorned in a sinister black ensemble with eldritch designs and a haunting aura, Loxki looks every bit the necrogod. It’s a look that screams mischief managed… with a touch of malevolence.

Availability: Instant unlock with the purchase of the Season 1 Luxury Battle Pass.

Instant unlock with the purchase of the Season 1 Luxury Battle Pass. Price: 990 Marvel Rivals Lattices (approximately $10).

2. Thor – Reborn from Ragnarok

The God of Thunder has never looked cooler. This skin throws Thor back to his gladiator days in Thor: Ragnarok, complete with his short-haired, battle-worn look and war paint streaks across his face. It’s rugged, it’s bold, and it captures Thor’s shift from royal deity to intergalactic brawler. Bonus points for the electrifying details on the chest plate!

Availability: Can be unlocked by completing the Midnight Features event, which is available until February 7, 2025.

Can be unlocked by completing the Midnight Features event, which is available until February 7, 2025. Price: 1,600 Units or earnable through event challenges.

3. Scarlet Witch – Emporium Matron

In her Emporium Matron skin, Wanda Maximoff leans hard into the gothic sorceress look. She’s got tiered robes, fierce red details, and eerie spell-circles hovering around her. Picture her in some centuries-old marketplace, weaving chaos magic that’s not exactly grandma’s kind of potion.

Availability: Unlockable on page 9 of the Season 1 Battle Pass, free track.

Unlockable on page 9 of the Season 1 Battle Pass, free track. Price: 400 Chrono Tokens.

4. Bruce Banner – Green Scar

If you’re looking for raw power plus top-notch smarts, the Green Scar skin has your back. Hulk’s gladiator armor from Sakaar is all scuffed up from countless brawls, and it shows he’s not messing around. Science meets smash? Count us in.

Availability: Available in the in-game store.

Available in the in-game store. Price: 2,000 Units for the skin alone; 2,400 Units for the bundle.

5. Iron Man – Blood Edge Armor

Tony Stark dials up the intensity with the Blood Edge Armor. This suit features a sleek black design with glowing red accents, giving Iron Man a menacing yet stylish appearance. It’s as if Tony decided to embrace his darker side, and the result is nothing short of spectacular.

Availability: Blood Edge Armor is unlockable on page 7 of the Season 1 Luxury Battle Pass.

Blood Edge Armor is unlockable on page 7 of the Season 1 Luxury Battle Pass. Price: 400 Chrono Tokens

6. Invisible Woman – Blood Shield

Forget blue – Sue Storm’s rocking the Blood Shield suit now, and it’s red hot. This fresh outfit packs a punch and shows off the Invisible Woman’s serious strength.

Availability: Available in the in-game store.

Available in the in-game store. Price: 1,400 Units or as part of the Blood Shield bundle for 1,600 Units.

7. Star-Lord – Jovial Star

Peter Quill amps up the charm with the Jovial Star skin. Decked out in a vibrant, star-studded jacket and his signature helmet, Star-Lord is ready to lead the Guardians with style and swagger. This look perfectly captures his playful and adventurous spirit.

Availability: Accumulate stars within the Heroic Journey section.

Accumulate stars within the Heroic Journey section. Price: 400 stars.

8. Black Widow – Lion’s Heartbeat

Natasha Romanoff is all about roaring courage in the Lion’s Heartbeat skin, complete with sleek armor and lion-inspired details. It’s a fashion statement packed with her signature grit. Bold, powerful, and unstoppable – this look says it all.

Availability: Available in the in-game store.

Available in the in-game store. Price: 1,400 Units or as part of the Lion’s Heartbeat bundle for 1,600 Units.

9. Moon Knight – Blood Moon Knight

In his Blood Moon Knight get-up, Marc Spector goes all-in on the darkness. The armor’s deep, blood-red sheen turns him into a stealthy defender of the late hours, poised to strike when shadows are at their longest. It’s downright chilling – and totally nails his mysterious aura.

Availability: Unlockable on page 1 of the Season 1 Luxury Battle Pass.

Unlockable on page 1 of the Season 1 Luxury Battle Pass. Price: 400 Chrono Tokens.

10. Rocket Raccoon – Bounty Hunter

Rocket channels his inner outlaw with the Bounty Hunter skin. Sporting steampunk goggles, a rugged suit, and a jetpack, this look is perfect for the galaxy’s most notorious raccoon. It’s a daring ensemble that screams adventure and mischief.

Availability: Unlockable on page 2 of the Season 1 Luxury Battle Pass.

Unlockable on page 2 of the Season 1 Luxury Battle Pass. Price: 400 Chrono Tokens.

How to Get Skins in Marvel Rivals?

Now that you have a good idea of what skins to get, are you ready to suit up like Iron Man or channel your inner Black Widow with a sleek tactical outfit? Let’s dive into the ultimate guide to snagging those coveted Marvel Rivals cosmetics.

If you’re looking for a secure and affordable way to stock up on Lattices, check out our guide on how to get Lattice in Marvel Rivals and the best websites to buy Marvel Rivals Lattice.

1. Use Units: The Grindable Currency

Think of Marvel Rivals Units as the lifeblood of the game – earned through gameplay and spent on a wide variety of customization options. It’s the grind-friendly path for players who want to earn their rewards rather than pay for them outright.

How to Get Units in Marvel Rivals?

Complete Missions: Daily and weekly missions are your bread and butter for racking up Units quickly. Keep an eye on the challenge board!

Daily and weekly missions are your bread and butter for racking up Units quickly. Keep an eye on the challenge board! Seasonal Activities: Participate in special events or seasonal content to earn bonus Lattice.

Participate in special events or seasonal content to earn bonus Lattice. Achievement Milestones: Leveling up heroes, winning consecutive matches, and hitting specific in-game milestones often come with Unit rewards.

How to Spend Units?

Units can be used to purchase skins from the Customization Store, which features a rotating selection of items. Note that some skins are time-limited, so if you see one you love, grab it before it’s gone. You can also save up for larger skin packs that bundle multiple cosmetics.

2. Use Lattice: The Premium Currency

Lattice, on the other hand, is the in-game currency that you can buy with real money. If you want that legendary Spider-Man suit without grinding, Lattice lets you purchase skins outright or unlock higher-tier Battle Pass levels.

Where to Use Lattice?

Purchase exclusive skins directly from the in-game store.

Unlock premium skin bundles during seasonal sales.

Speed up Battle Pass progression by skipping levels (hello, instant rewards!).

Lattices offer the ultimate flexibility, but they don’t come cheap. If there’s a skin or bundle you absolutely must have, this currency is your ticket to instant gratification.

3. Receive Battle Pass Rewards

Marvel Rivals Season 1 is up and running as we speak, bringing with it an exciting flood of brilliant new cosmetics to scoop up in the Battle Pass. It is basically a candy store for superhero fans: it’s stacked with outrageous character skins, emotes, and loads more. The Battle Pass is split into two tracks: Free and Luxury, offering you plenty of options based on your level of commitment.

Free Battle Pass:

If you’re not ready to splurge, the free track of the Battle Pass still offers some solid rewards. You’ll unlock a mix of basic skins and other goodies as you level up. While these skins are simpler, they’re still a great way to expand your collection.

Luxury Battle Pass:

For players who want the full experience, the Luxury Battle Pass is where the magic happens. It includes Epic and Legendary skins that are often themed around the current season’s storyline. You’ll also earn more Lattice and bonus exclusive rewards along the way.

How to Level Up the Battle Pass?

Daily and Weekly Challenges: Knock these out consistently for the fastest XP gains.

Knock these out consistently for the fastest XP gains. XP Boosts: Sometimes Battle Pass tiers include boosts that help you climb even faster.

Sometimes Battle Pass tiers include boosts that help you climb even faster. Lattices for Fast Progress: If time’s not on your side, use Lattices to skip levels and grab those top-tier Marvel Rivals Battle Pass skins without breaking a sweat.

The only way to get items from the Battle Pass is to spend Chrono Tokens. Along with Units, Chrono Tokens are the currency you can earn by simply playing the game.

4. Join Special Events and Challenges

If you’re on the hunt for truly unique skins, special events and challenges are where it’s at. These limited-time opportunities often feature exclusive skins you won’t find anywhere else.

Seasonal Events

Every season in Marvel Rivals comes with its own themed events, offering:

Event-Specific Styles: Get exclusive free skins for your favorite characters. For example, the Spring Festival event introduced brand-new skins for Star-Lord, Black Widow, and Iron Fist.

Get exclusive free skins for your favorite characters. For example, the Spring Festival event introduced brand-new skins for Star-Lord, Black Widow, and Iron Fist. Time-Limited Challenges: Complete specific objectives to claim those sweet, free skins before the festivities wrap up.

Complete specific objectives to claim those sweet, free skins before the festivities wrap up. Extra Goodies: Skins aren’t the only prizes – Lattices, Units, and other cosmetics are often part of the package.

Unique Challenges

Certain free skins are locked behind tough challenges, making them trophies of your dedication. For example:

Winning multiple matches with a specific hero.

Achieving streaks in ranked mode.

Participating in community milestones.

5. Find Twitch Drops and Freebies

Occasionally, Marvel Rivals teams up with streamers for Twitch Drops, allowing you to earn exclusive cosmetics just by watching live gameplay. Keep an eye on the game’s official channels for announcements.

Free Skins: How to Get Them?

In Marvel Rivals, some of the coolest skins don’t cost a dime—you just have to know where to look. From Battle Pass unlocks to event rewards and hidden codes, here’s your cheat sheet to snagging free skins and leveling up your hero’s wardrobe without spending a single Lattice.

Character Skin How to Get Available Until Peni Parker – Blue Tarantula Reach Page 3 in the Season 1 Battle Pass April 11, 2025 Scarlet Witch – Emporium Matron Reach Page 9 in the Season 1 Battle Pass April 11, 2025 Thor – Reborn from Ragnarok Complete the Midnight Features event February 7, 2025 Iron Man – Armor Model 42 Redeem the code: nwarh4k3xqy March 5, 2025 Star-Lord – Jovial Star Earn 400 stars through the Heroic Journey category Indefinitely Spider-Man – Scarlet Spider Download on PlayStation 5 from the PlayStation Store Indefinitely Invisible Woman – Blood Shield Reach Gold III rank or higher during the current competitive season. April 11, 2025 Storm – Ivory Breeze Earn 200 stars through the Heroic Journey category Indefinitely

FAQs

How many Marvel Rivals Skins are in the Battle Pass?

The Season 1 Battle Pass in Marvel Rivals features 10 skins.

What is the rarest skin in Marvel Rivals?

Event-exclusive skins are super rare. For instance, the Cuddly Fuzzlefin skin for Jeff the Land Shark was only offered during the Winter Celebration.

What character has the best skins in Marvel Rivals?

Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Scarlet Witch have some of the most visually striking skins with comic and MCU-inspired designs.