20 Best Video Game Adaptations 2026: Must-Watch Titles

The best video game adaptations prove that game-to-screen stories can actually work. What used to be hit-or-miss is now packed with shows and movies that understand their source material and know when to build on it.

A big part of that shift comes down to how studios approach making good video game adaptations. Instead of rushing projects, creators now collaborate closely with developers, ensuring that the best video game adaptations stay true to their worlds while expanding them in meaningful ways.

I’ve put together a list of the best video game adaptations that genuinely get it right – the ones that stay true to what made the games special while still delivering something worth watching on its own.

Our Top Picks for Video Game Adaptations

Not all great video game adaptations aim for the same thing. Some go for fidelity, others for reinvention. The three below stand out because they understand what made the original games work and translate that into a different medium without losing their identity.

The Last of Us (2023) – a faithful, character-driven story that expands the emotional core with stronger side arcs and grounded performances. Arcane (2021) – a visually striking adaptation of League of Legends that elevates the game’s world through layered storytelling, rich lore, and cinematic animation. Fallout (2024) – a bold adaptation that captures the tone while telling a new story filled with dark humor and world-building details.

Each good video game adaptation takes a slightly diverse approach, but they all succeed where most video game adaptations used to fail – they respect the world, the characters, and the audience.

If you’re curious how the rest stack up, keep scrolling – there’s a full list of the best video game adaptations ahead covering everything from cult favorites to recent standouts.

20 Best Video Game Adaptations: Full List Ranked

This list of the best video game adaptations brings together standout titles across film, TV, and anime. From critically acclaimed hits to cult favorites, these are the best video game adaptations that show how far the medium has come.

If you’re looking for good video game adaptations, this ranking covers everything from faithful retellings to bold reinterpretations.

1. The Last of Us [Best Video Game TV Adaptation]

Our score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release year 2023 Format TV Series Platform/Network HBO Director or Showrunner Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann Video game it’s based on The Last of Us (Naughty Dog) Best for Emotional depth & prestige television storytelling

HBO’s The Last of Us is at the top of the best video game adaptations because it adapts the iconic PlayStation game, bringing its post-apocalyptic world to a wider audience without losing what made it special.

The original game stood out for its grounded storytelling and the evolving bond between Joel and Ellie – something the series treats as its backbone. The show’s biggest strength is how faithfully it recreates that emotional core while giving certain moments more space to breathe.

Performances from Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey feel restrained in the right way, letting small interactions carry weight. Visually, it captures the quiet decay of its world; it’s less about constant action and more about tension and atmosphere.

Where it differs is in its expansions. Entire storylines, like Bill and Frank’s, are reworked to deepen the world, and some narrative beats shift to better suit a TV format. These changes don’t feel like deviations, but instead as additions that respect the original.

Why we chose it The Last of Us sets the gold standard for fidelity, proving that a video game narrative can be treated as prestige television when the focus remains on character-driven emotional stakes.

Reception was overwhelmingly positive, quickly turning it into not only a good video game adaptation but also one of HBO’s biggest hits. It cemented its status as the best video game adaptation at the Game Awards, setting the stage for future seasons adapting Part II.

My Verdict: It works because it understands that The Last of Us was never about zombies, it was about people. The series translates that focus perfectly.

★ If you love the TV show, you’ll love the game Get The Last of Us Part II Remastered for PC Shop on Eneba

2. Arcane [Best Animated Video Game Adaptation]

Our score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release year 2021 Format TV Series Platform/Network Netflix Director or Showrunner Christian Linke, Alex Yee Video game it’s based on League of Legends (Riot Games) Best for Visual artistry & complex character drama

Arcane takes the world of League of Legends (developed and published by Riot Games) and turns it into something far more narrative-driven than the game itself. Instead of focusing on competitive matches, it builds a story around Piltover and Zaun, using familiar champions like Jinx and Vi to anchor a much deeper, character-focused plot.

What makes this one of the best video game adaptations is how it leans fully into its identity as a visually groundbreaking animated series. The art style blends hand-painted textures with fluid animation, giving every scene a distinct look. At the same time, it transforms the source material into a layered political drama, where class conflict, ambition, and personal trauma drive the story forward.

Unlike the game, which offers minimal narrative context, Arcane expands the lore significantly. Relationships are fleshed out, motivations feel grounded, and even side characters leave an impression. It doesn’t just adapt the world: it defines it in ways the original game never attempted.

Why we chose it Arcane transcends the “adaptation” label to become a standalone masterpiece, using a revolutionary art style to turn competitive gaming lore into a profound Shakespearian tragedy.

Reception was immediate and massive. It quickly became one of the best video game adaptations and the most talked-about Netflix series based on video games, praised for its animation, writing, and accessibility, even for viewers who never touched the game. A second season is already in the works, building on that momentum.

My Verdict: Arcane works because it doesn’t rely on the game: it elevates it. It’s one of the rare cases where the adaptation becomes the definitive version of the world.

★ Best Animated Video Game Adaptation Watch Arcane on Netflix Shop on Eneba

3. Fallout [Best Post-Apocalyptic Game Adaptation]

Our score Enebameter 9.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release year 2024 Format TV Series Platform/Network Amazon Prime Video Director or Showrunner Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy Video game it’s based on Fallout (Bethesda) Best for Dark humor & world-building

When I first stepped out of Vault 33 alongside Lucy MacLean, the blinding California sun felt exactly like the first time I left Vault 101 in Fallout 3. Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, the franchise became a legend for its “Go anywhere, do anything” philosophy and its unique “Atompunk” identity.

This is one of the best video game adaptations because it doesn’t just copy a specific game; it’s a brand-new story set in the established lore, masterfully capturing the dark humor and retro-futuristic aesthetic that makes the wasteland so addictive.

Why we chose it It perfectly balances the grim reality of a nuclear apocalypse with the satirical, kitschy humor that defines the franchise’s identity.

The show gets the tonal tightrope walk of the iconic Fallout games, blending gruesome ultraviolence with 1950s optimism. Walton Goggins’ Ghoul is a standout, embodying the moral decay of the world, while the production design, from the tactile feel of a Pip-Boy to the clunky power armor, is flawless.

Unlike the games where you are the protagonist, the show uses three converging perspectives to explore the Brotherhood of Steel and the surface survivors, expanding the lore of Shady Sands in ways that actually matter to long-time fans.

After a massive critical reception and a surge in player counts across the entire game catalog, the hype for Season 2 following a similar path in becoming one of the best video game adaptations is at a nuclear high.

My Verdict: It’s a rare masterpiece that respects the source material’s weirdness while telling a human story. It successfully translates the “S.P.E.C.I.A.L.” feeling of the games into a must-watch prestige drama.

★ Best Post-Apocalyptic Game Adaptation Watch Fallout on Amazon Prime Video Shop on Eneba Get the game – Fallout 76 for PC Shop on Eneba

4. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners [Best Anime Video Game Adaptation]

Our score Enebameter 9.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release year 2022 Format Anime series Platform/Network Netflix Director or Showrunner Hiroyuki Imaishi (Studio Trigger) Video game it’s based on Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red) Best for Intense action & emotional depth

Walking through Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 is a sensory overload, but watching it through Studio Trigger’s lens is a complete fever dream. Developed by CD Projekt Red, the game had a tumultuous launch yet remained influential for its “style over substance” philosophy.

Edgerunners serves as a stylish anime expansion, delivering a tragic story about David Martinez, a street kid who “chromes up” to survive the neon-soaked gutter.

While it’s not in the top 3 of the best video game adaptations, it is definitely the gold standard among the best cyberpunk game adaptations for how it internalizes mechanics into the narrative. Sandevistan isn’t just a gameplay perk; it’s a visceral spectacle with a heavy physical price.

Why we chose it It captures the “high tech, low life” essence of Night City with a visual ferocity that live-action simply can’t match, making the setting feel as dangerous and alive as it does in the game.

The show captures the brutal, neon-soaked nihilism of Night City’s streets better than any live-action attempt could, using a chaotic editing style that mirrors a descent into cyberpsychosis. While the game focuses on V’s quest for immortality, Edgerunners highlights the city’s predatory nature through a fresh cast.

The emotional impact of a good video game adaptation was so profound, it sparked a massive gaming resurgence, driving millions of players back into the game to settle personal scores and find closure for the characters they loved.

My Verdict: A masterpiece of kinetic energy that proves anime is the perfect medium for RPGs. It doesn’t just complement the game; it makes playing it significantly more meaningful.

★ Best Anime Video Game Adaptation Watch Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix Shop on Eneba Get the game – Cyberpunk 2077 for PC Shop on Eneba

5. Castlevania [Best Gothic Fantasy Game Adaptation]

Our score Enebameter 8.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release year 2017 Format Animated TV series Platform/Network Netflix Director or Showrunner Warren Ellis Video game it’s based on Castlevania (Konami) Best for Mature gothic horror & animation

Before Castlevania arrived on Netflix, many doubted if Konami’s legendary vampire-hunting series could survive a transition to TV. The franchise is a cornerstone of the “Metroidvania” genre, famous for its punishing difficulty and haunting atmosphere.

We know that the best video game adaptations in this genre have to combine mature storytelling, intense action, and gothic horror aesthetics to faithfully adapt the lore, specifically following Trevor Belmont as he teams up with Sypha and Alucard to stop Dracula’s war on humanity.

It captures the essence of the legendary Castlevania games by treating the source material with unexpected prestige. The animation is fluid and brutal, making every whip-crack feel as impactful as a boss fight.

Why we chose it It successfully evolved a classic 8-bit premise into a sophisticated dark fantasy epic, proving that even the simplest game plots can hold deep emotional resonance.

While the games were often light on dialogue, the show expands the lore by giving Dracula a tragic motivation and fleshing out the internal politics of his vampire council. It’s a reimagining that honors the NES roots while adding modern narrative weight.

Being among the best video game adaptations ever created, the series was so successful it spawned a sequel, Castlevania: Nocturne, and set a new standard for Western adult animation.

My Verdict: It works because it respects the player’s nostalgia while building a complex, adult drama. It’s the definitive way to experience the Belmont legacy without the frustration of a “Game Over” screen.

★ Best Gothic Fantasy Game Adaptation Watch Castlevania on Netflix Shop on Eneba Get Castlevania: Lords of Shadow for PC Shop on Eneba

6. The Super Mario Bros. Movie [Best Nintendo Game Movie Adaptation]

Our score Enebameter 8.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release year 2023 Format Movie Platform/Network Theatrical (Universal) Director or Showrunner Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic Video game it’s based on Super Mario (Nintendo) Best for Best for: Family-friendly fun & Easter egg hunting

The Super Mario Bros. Movie turns Nintendo’s most iconic franchise to the big screen in the form of a really good video game adaptation. It follows Mario and Luigi as they’re pulled into the Mushroom Kingdom and caught in Bowser’s latest scheme.

Built on decades of games developed and published by Nintendo, the film taps into one of the most recognizable worlds in gaming.

Its biggest strength is how it embraces that legacy. This is a colorful animated adventure that celebrates decades of Mario history with familiar locations, power-ups, and characters, all tied together with fast-paced, platforming-inspired action. The tone stays light and energetic, matching what you’d expect from the best Mario games.

Why we chose it It successfully translates the kinetic energy and vibrant aesthetic of the Mushroom Kingdom into a family-friendly spectacle that rewards decade-long fans while remaining welcoming to newcomers.

Unlike the games, which focus more on gameplay than story, the movie adds structure and character dynamics, giving Luigi a bigger role and turning Peach into a more active presence. It’s not trying to reinvent the formula, just connect the dots in a way that works on screen.

The film’s massive success proved that Nintendo’s play-first worlds can thrive as cinematic stories, sparking a new era of faithful adaptations that prioritize fan authenticity over Hollywood reinvention.

My Verdict: It works because it understands Mario doesn’t need complexity: just charm, momentum, and respect for what made it iconic.

★ Best Nintendo Game Movie Adaptation Watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Amazon Prime Video Shop on Eneba Get New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for Nintendo Switch Shop on Eneba

7. Pokémon Detective Pikachu [Best Live-Action Pokémon Adaptation]

Our score Enebameter 8.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release year 2019 Format Movie Platform/Network Theatrical (Warner Bros.) Director or Showrunner Rob Letterman Video game it’s based on Detective Pikachu (Nintendo/Game Freak) Best for Immersive world-building & realistic Pokémon designs

Pokémon Detective Pikachu takes a different route from most good video game adaptations, leaning into mystery instead of battles. Set in Ryme City, the story follows Tim and a wisecracking Pikachu as they investigate a disappearance, connecting loosely to the spin-off game while still drawing from the broader Pokémon universe.

Originally built on games developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo, the franchise is one of the most recognizable in gaming. This film stands out by successfully bringing Pokémon into a live-action world, with detailed CGI creatures that feel surprisingly natural alongside real environments.

Why we chose it It successfully leaped into live-action by focusing on world-building and “realistic” creature design, making the dream of living alongside Pokémon feel tangible for the first time.

What really makes it one of the best video game adaptations is the atmosphere. Ryme City feels alive, packed with small details that fans of Pokémon games will instantly recognize. The humor, largely carried by Ryan Reynolds, keeps things light, while the mystery structure gives the story a clear direction.

Compared to the games, it expands the idea of humans and Pokémon coexisting in a shared space, rather than focusing on trainers and battles. It’s more about immersion than competition.

By trading arena battles for a grounded noir mystery, the film proved the franchise’s themes could evolve alongside its now-adult, global audience.

My Verdict: It works because it treats the world seriously while still having fun with it; something many Pokémon games already hint at but never fully explore.

★ Best Live-Action Pokémon Adaptation Watch Detective Pikachu on Apple TV Shop on Eneba Get Detective Pikachu Returns on Nintendo Switch Shop on Eneba

8. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 [Best Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Adaptation]

Our score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release year 2022 Format Movie Platform/Network Theatrical (Paramount Pictures) Director or Showrunner Jeff Fowler Video game it’s based on Sonic the Hedgehog (Sega) Best for High-energy spectacle & classic SEGA fan-service

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 builds directly on the first film, following Sonic as he tries to prove he can be a real hero until Dr. Robotnik returns with Knuckles and a plan to control a powerful artifact. It pulls heavily from classic Sonic games, especially the rivalry dynamics and globe-trotting energy fans recognize.

Originally created by Sega, Sonic became iconic thanks to his speed, attitude, and fast-paced level design. This sequel leans into that legacy, expanding the Sonic universe with beloved characters like Tails and Knuckles while delivering energetic action and fan-service that feels straight out of the most iconic Sonic games.

Why we chose it It embraces its Sega roots with unapologetic energy, successfully introducing iconic sidekicks and high-speed spectacle that feels like a classic Genesis game come to life.

What makes it one of the best video game adaptations is its tone: a fast-paced, playful adventure that balances lighthearted fun with a genuine respect for its cast. Tails adds heart, Knuckles brings intensity, and the action sequences finally capture that sense of momentum the games are known for.

The film’s massive reception proved that leaning into deep-cut game lore, like the Master Emerald and Knuckles’ tribal history, could actually widen a movie’s appeal instead of alienating casual mainstream audiences.

My Verdict: It succeeds by balancing genuine heart with high-speed spectacle, delivering a nostalgic adventure that finally treats Sonic like a hero.

★ Best Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Adaptation Watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Amazon Prime Video Shop on Eneba Get the game – Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for PC Shop on Eneba

9. Silent Hill [Best Horror Game Movie Adaptation]

Our score Enebameter 7.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release year 2006 Format Movie Platform/Network Theatrical (Alliance Atlantis) Director or Showrunner Christophe Gans Video game it’s based on Silent Hill (Konami) Best for Oppressive atmosphere & surreal psychological horror

Silent Hill follows a mother searching for her daughter in a fog-covered town that slowly reveals something far darker beneath the surface. While the plot takes a few liberties, the film is clearly rooted in the psychological horror of the original games, especially the tone and imagery that made the series stand out.

Developed by Konami, the franchise became iconic for its unsettling atmosphere, disturbing symbolism, and slow-burning tension rather than traditional horror action. The movie leans heavily into that identity, making it one of the most faithful video game movies when it comes to mood, visual design, and creature concepts.

Why we chose it It remains one of the few horror adaptations to prioritize an oppressive atmosphere and psychological dread over cheap jump scares, mirroring the unsettling soul of the original games.

What really works is the atmosphere. The fog, the sound design, and the almost dreamlike pacing feel very close to the experience of playing the games. Even the monsters, especially Pyramid Head, are treated with the same disturbing weight fans expect.

The film’s endurance stems from a polarized reception that prioritized fan-accurate surrealism over mainstream logic, proving that the game’s disturbing visual language and Masahiro Ito’s nightmarish creature designs could carry a film’s success. The legacy of one of the best video game adaptations continues today with newer entries like Silent Hill f, which shows how the series still prioritizes psychological horror and deeply unsettling themes.

My Verdict: It works because it focuses on tone instead of action, capturing what made Silent Hill different in the first place.

★ Best Horror Game Movie Adaptation Watch Silent Hill on Netflix Shop on Eneba Get Silent Hill f for PC Shop on Eneba

10. A Minecraft Movie [Best Sandbox Game Adaptation]

Our score Enebameter 7.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release year 2025 Format Movie Platform/Network Theatrical (Warner Bros.) Director or Showrunner Jared Hess Video game it’s based on Minecraft (Mojang) Best for Creative inspiration & younger gaming audiences

A Minecraft Movie takes one of the most open-ended games ever made and shapes it into one of the best video game adaptations with a structured adventure, following a group of characters navigating a blocky world built on creativity and survival. Instead of adapting a specific storyline, it leans into the core idea that made the game so popular: freedom.

Originally developed by Mojang Studios and later acquired by Microsoft, Minecraft became a global phenomenon thanks to its sandbox design, where players create their own goals. That makes it a tricky adaptation, but the film approaches it by translating that limitless creativity into a large-scale adventure focused on exploration, building, and imagination.

Visually, it stays true to the iconic block-based style while scaling it up for cinematic moments. The structure is more guided than the game, introducing defined characters and a clear narrative, but it still captures the sense of discovery that defines the experience.

Why we chose it It takes the most open-ended concept in gaming history and finds a creative way to celebrate the spirit of building and exploration that made the brand a global phenomenon.

The film’s reception thrived on its ability to turn abstract, player-driven mechanics like crafting and redstone into cinematic plot devices, satisfying a multi-generational audience that came for the blocks but stayed for the tangible sense of wonder.

My Verdict: It succeeds because it respects the game’s boundless creativity and transforms survival and crafting into a visually imaginative cinematic adventure.

★ Best Sandbox Game Adaptation Watch A Minecraft Movie on Amazon Prime Video Shop on Eneba Get the game – Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition for PC Shop on Eneba

11. Warcraft [Best MMORPG Movie Adaptation]

Our score Enebameter 7.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release year 2016 Format Movie Platform/Network Theatrical (Legendary Pictures/Blizzard Entertainment) Director or Showrunner Duncan Jones Video game it’s based on Warcraft (Blizzard) Best for High-fantasy scale & sympathetic monster narratives

Warcraft brings the long-running fantasy universe to the big screen, focusing on the first contact between humans and orcs as both sides struggle to survive. It draws heavily from the early lore of the games, especially the foundations that later shaped World of Warcraft.

Originally developed by Blizzard Entertainment, the franchise became one of the most influential MMORPG worlds ever created, known for its deep lore, faction conflict, and massive player base. The film leans into that history, presenting a visually ambitious fantasy epic that recreates iconic locations, races, and large-scale battles.

What stands out is its attempt to humanize both sides. Orc characters, in particular, are given emotional weight and internal conflict, which adds depth beyond the usual fantasy setup. The visual effects also hold up well, especially in how they bring the different races to life.

Why we chose it It deserves recognition for its sheer visual ambition and its rare attempt to give equal emotional weight to both sides of a classic high-fantasy conflict.

Compared to the games, the story is condensed and simplified, introducing new viewers to a complex universe without overwhelming them. That said, some of the depth from the original lore is inevitably lost in the process.

The film’s polarized reception highlights a rare win: it’s one of the best video game adaptations because it prioritized high-fidelity fans over casual critics, shattering international box office records through sheer community devotion.

My Verdict: It works best when it leans into its world-building, even if it struggles to fully capture the scale of the original experience.

★ WINNER BADGE Best MMORPG Movie Adaptation Watch Warcraft on Amazon Prime Video Shop on Eneba

12. Uncharted [Best Treasure-Hunting Game Adaptation]

Our score Enebameter 6.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release year 2022 Format Movie Platform/Network Theatrical (Sony Pictures) Director or Showrunner Ruben Fleischer Video game it’s based on Uncharted (Naughty Dog) Best for Breezy, globe-trotting popcorn action

Uncharted follows a younger Nathan Drake as he gets pulled into a globe-trotting hunt for lost treasure, teaming up with Sully along the way. Instead of retelling a specific game, it acts as a prequel, borrowing key elements from across the series while building its own story.

Originally developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the franchise became known for blending cinematic storytelling with action set pieces that feel straight out of blockbuster films. This video game adaptation leans into that identity, delivering fast-paced adventure, exotic locations, and large-scale sequences inspired by the games.

Why we chose it It captures the “summer blockbuster” spirit of the games, delivering the kind of lighthearted, globe-trotting spectacle that defines the modern action-adventure genre.

The spectacle is the real winner here. Seeing that mid-air cargo plane fight feels like playing a high-octane tribute to the game’s verticality. Between the bullets, the signature banter and lighthearted wit perfectly capture that classic Drake-Sully chemistry.

Compared to the games, the biggest shift is in character portrayal. This version of Drake is less experienced, which changes the dynamic but also sets up room for growth in potential sequels.

The reception of this good video game adaptation was initially mixed but leaned positive among casual audiences, especially for those hunting for the best game movies on Netflix and beyond.

My Verdict: It works as a fun entry point. Even if it doesn’t fully match the depth or charm of the games, it’s still one of the best video game adaptations today.

★ Best Treasure-Hunting Game Adaptation Watch Uncharted on Apple TV Shop on Eneba Get the game – Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PC Shop on Eneba

13. Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie [Best Fighting Game Anime Adaptation]

Our score Enebameter 6.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release year 1994 Format Animated movie Platform/Network Theatrical (Group TAC) Director or Showrunner Gisaburō Sugii Video game it’s based on Street Fighter II (Capcom) Best for Hand-drawn martial arts & iconic fight choreography

Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie builds a narrative around the legendary fighters, following Ryu as he’s pursued by M. Bison while other iconic characters like Chun-Li and Ken are pulled into the conflict. It expands on the loose storylines from the games, turning rivalries into a more cohesive plot.

Originally developed by Capcom, Street Fighter II helped define the fighting game genre, introducing a global cast of characters and competitive gameplay that still influences the industry. This is one of the best video game adaptations, delivering a cult classic that faithfully captures the intensity of its martial-arts battles and character matchups.

Why we chose it A cult classic that understands the assignment: it prioritizes top-tier martial arts choreography and character-specific fighting styles that honor the mechanics of the arcade original.

What stands out is the action. The fights feel deliberate and grounded, with choreography that reflects each character’s style rather than turning everything into spectacle. The tone also stays serious, giving weight to conflicts that were mostly implied in the games.

Compared to the source material, it adds structure and backstory, connecting characters in ways the original never fully explored. For many fans, it remains one of the best video game adaptations of the game in animated form.

My Verdict: It works because it respects the core appeal: fighters, rivalries, and style, without overcomplicating the formula.

★ Best Fighting Game Anime Adaptation Watch Street Fighter II – The Movie on Amazon Prime Video Shop on Eneba Get Street Fighter Alpha 2 for PC Shop on Eneba

14. Five Nights at Freddy’s [Best Indie Horror Game Adaptation]

Our score Enebameter 6.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release year 2023 Format Movie Platform/Network Theatrical (Peacock) Director or Showrunner Emma Tammi Video game it’s based on Five Nights at Freddy’s (Scott Cawthon) Best for Practical effects & deep lore

Five Nights at Freddy’s follows a night security guard at an abandoned pizzeria where animatronic mascots wake up after dark. The setup mirrors the notable mascot horror game’s premise, translating its tense, confined gameplay into a story-driven format.

Created by Scott Cawthon, the series became a viral hit thanks to jump-scare horror and cryptic lore. This adaptation leans into that identity, bringing animatronic terror to the big screen while weaving in the backstory players recognize.

Visually, the animatronics are the highlight. They feel physical and grounded, making their presence more unsettling than CGI. Compared to the games, the narrative is more explicit, which makes it more accessible even if it loses some mystery.

Why we chose it It honors the indie spirit of the source material by prioritizing practical animatronics and “Easter eggs” that reward the dedicated fanbase.

While critics were divided on the pacing, the fans turned the release into a global event, praising the film’s obsession with lore-accurate details and practical effects, which is why it earns a place on this list of the best video game adaptations. This massive community support shattered records for indie horror, instantly securing a sequel and proving that catering to the “theorist” subculture is a winning formula.

My Verdict: It’s a masterclass in fan-service that transforms YouTube theories into big-screen terror, proving practical effects and deep-cut secrets can turn a simple jump-scare game into a cultural phenomenon.

★ Best Indie Horror Game Adaptation Watch Five Nights at Freddy’s on Apple TV Shop on Eneba Get Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location for PC Shop on Eneba

15. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider [Best Adventure Game Movie Adaptation]

Our score Enebameter 6.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release year 2001 Format Movie Platform/Network Theatrical (Paramount) Director or Showrunner Simon West Video game it’s based on Tomb Raider (Core Design) Best for Iconic character portrayal & nostalgia

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider follows the legendary adventurer as she races to recover ancient artifacts before they fall into the wrong hands. Originally developed by Core Design, the series defined the action-adventure genre, making Lara one of gaming’s most recognizable faces.

This adaptation leans heavily into that identity; Angelina Jolie’s portrayal captures Lara’s confidence and physicality perfectly, favoring stylized spectacle over gritty realism.

Compared to the source material, the film simplifies the complex puzzle-solving of the early Tomb Raider games to focus on character presence and adrenaline-charged stunts. While critics debated the plot’s depth, the film was a massive commercial breakthrough that proved video game protagonists could carry a Hollywood blockbuster, which makes it one of the best video game adaptations on this list.

Why we chose it It remains the blueprint for how to translate a gaming “superstar” to the big screen without losing the core traits that made fans fall in love with them in the first place.

Jolie’s performance didn’t just mirror the games; it redefined Lara as a multi-media icon, paving the way for the big-budget adventure adaptations we see today. It remains a definitive piece of early 2000s cinema that captured the “cool factor” of gaming’s first real superstar.

My Verdict: It works because it fully commits to the character, successfully trading the game’s slower pacing for cinematic style and momentum.

★ Best Adventure Game Movie Adaptation Watch Lara Croft: Tomb Raider on Amazon Prime Video Shop on Eneba Get Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy for PC Shop on Eneba

16. Gran Turismo [Best Racing Game Adaptation]

Our score Enebameter 5.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release year 2023 Format Movie Platform/Network Theatrical (Sony Pictures) Director or Showrunner Neill Blomkamp Video game it’s based on Gran Turismo (Polyphony Digital) Best for High-stakes racing & biographical drama

Gran Turismo takes a radical approach to the “unfilmable” simulator. Developed by Polyphony Digital and published by Sony, the franchise is the gold standard for racing realism, prioritizing physics over plot; however, a plot is what makes it one of the best video game adaptations.

Rather than a fictional narrative, this adaptation tells the real-life story of Jann Mardenborough, a gamer whose mastery of the simulation earned him a spot in the GT Academy and a career as a professional driver.

The film catches the eye by blending visceral racing sequences with augmented reality visuals that mimic the game’s UI, effectively bridging the gap between the virtual cockpit and the real track.

Why we chose it It avoids the typical “game world” tropes to tell a grounded, inspiring true story that validates the dedication and skill of the gaming community.

Unlike the source material, which lacks a traditional story, the movie introduces a high-stakes underdog structure, focusing on the mental and physical toll of professional driving. While some critics found the biographical beats familiar, audiences praised the technical execution and the use of real cars over heavy CGI.

It successfully reframes the “sim-racer” stereotype, proving that the precision required in-game translates directly to the asphalt. This meta-commentary on gaming culture adds a layer of authenticity that resonates with anyone who has ever spent hours chasing a perfect lap time.

My Verdict: It succeeds by grounding the simulation experience in a human story, proving that the line between virtual mastery and real-world talent is thinner than we think.

★ Best Racing Game Adaptation Watch Gran Turismo on Amazon Prime Video Shop on Eneba Get Gran Turismo 7 for PS4 / PS5 Shop on Eneba

17. Halo [Best Sci-Fi Game TV Adaptation]

Our score Enebameter 5.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release year 2022 Format TV series Platform/Network Paramount+ Director or Showrunner Kyle Killen, Steven Kane Video game it’s based on Halo (Bungie / 343 Industries) Best for Large-scale sci-fi & heavy action

Halo brings the iconic sci-fi shooter to the screen, following Master Chief as humanity fights for survival against the Covenant. Developed by Bungie and continued by 343 Industries, the franchise is a cornerstone of the FPS genre.

The series builds its own “Silver Timeline,” delivering a massive story that expands the lore behind the legendary Halo games while keeping core elements like the Spartans and the mystery of the ringworlds intact, which makes it one of the best video game adaptations you could watch.

Visually, the adaptation excels at bringing MJOLNIR armor and Covenant weaponry to life, especially during high-stakes combat sequences. The biggest shift is the character focus: Master Chief is portrayed with significant emotional depth, revealing the man behind the helmet.

Why we chose it It captures the grand, cinematic “feel” of the Halo universe, proving that the franchise’s aesthetic and world-building can thrive in a high-production TV format.

The show takes some big narrative risks, but those changes actually make this massive universe way easier for newcomers to jump into. Hardcore fans definitely debated the creative choices regarding Master Chief’s identity.

Still, the series nailed the franchise’s sense of scale, delivering a high-budget space opera that kept the galactic conflict intense for two full seasons.

My Verdict: It works when it leans into the massive scale and kinetic action, even if its bold reinterpretation of the Master Chief won’t land for every long-time player.

WINNER BADGE Best Sci-Fi Game TV Adaptation SILVER Watch Halo on Netflix Shop on Eneba Get Halo Infinite for PC / Xbox Shop on Eneba

18. Werewolves Within [Best Comedy Game Adaptation]

Our score Enebameter 5.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release year 2021 Format Movie Platform/Network Theatrica (Ubisoft Film & Television) Director or Showrunner Josh Ruben Video game it’s based on Werewolves Within (Ubisoft) Best for Sharp comedy & “Whodunit” mystery

Werewolves Within turns a multiplayer VR social deduction game into a claustrophobic small-town mystery. Developed by Ubisoft, the original game gained attention for its VR-driven gameplay, where trust and suspicion drive every match.

This adaptation keeps that core idea intact, transforming a digital campfire experience into a clever mystery-comedy that thrives on eccentric character dynamics and sharp, fast-paced dialogue. The strength here is the ensemble cast; each resident of Beaverfield is exaggerated in just the right way, creating constant tension mixed with laugh-out-loud humor.

Why we chose it It’s a masterclass in adaptation that doesn’t need a massive budget to succeed; it simply takes the “feeling” of playing the game and puts it on screen.

Unlike the original Werewolves Within games, which rely entirely on player-to-player interaction, the film introduces a fixed narrative and defined personalities. This shift works in its favor, making the concept accessible while capturing the spirit of paranoia.

Critics widely praised the film as one of the best video game adaptations and a “Certified Fresh” surprise, often citing it as a rare example of a game movie that prioritizes wit and personality over CGI spectacle. It effectively proves that the “social deduction” genre, think Among Us or Mafia, has massive cinematic potential when handled with the right comedic timing.

My Verdict: It works because it translates the game’s core mechanic of social tension into a genuinely fun “whodunit” that stands on its own as a great comedy.

★ Best Comedy Game Adaptation Watch Werewolves Within on Netflix Shop on Eneba Get Werewolves Within VR for PC Shop on Eneba

19. Twisted Metal [Best Action Comedy Game Adaptation]

Our score Enebameter 5.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release year 2023 Format TV series Platform/Network Peacock Director or Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith Video game it’s based on Twisted Metal (Sony) Best for Dark humor & chaotic vehicular combat

Twisted Metal reimagines the classic car-combat series as a post-apocalyptic road trip, following a delivery driver crossing a dangerous wasteland filled with violent factions and unpredictable survivors. Instead of focusing purely on vehicular combat, it builds a story around the chaos that defined the games.

Originally developed by SingleTrac and later expanded by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the franchise became known for its destructive gameplay and twisted characters. The series leans into that identity, turning it into a high-energy mix of humor, action, and over-the-top personalities.

What stands out is how it embraces the absurdity. Characters like Sweet Tooth feel just as unhinged as you’d expect, while the tone balances dark comedy with explosive action. The pacing keeps things moving, rarely slowing down for long.

Why we chose it It successfully evolves a simple “demolition derby” premise into a coherent, character-driven world without losing the R-rated humor and explosive vehicular combat that made the original games a cult phenomenon.

Unlike the source material’s fragmented lore, the show builds a cohesive “Divided States of America,” using a killer 2000s-era soundtrack to anchor its high-speed nostalgia.

This world-building adds actual stakes to the vehicular mayhem, effectively bridging the gap between mindless car combat and meaningful serialized storytelling in one of the best video game adaptations. It feels less like a simple adaptation and more like a live-action expansion of the franchise’s dark, cynical soul.

My Verdict: It succeeds by evolving a thin demolition derby premise into a character-driven road odyssey that stays fiercely loyal to its R-rated, heavy-metal roots.

★ Best Action Comedy Game Adaptation Watch Twisted Metal on Amazon Prime Video Shop on Eneba Get the game – Twisted Metal for PlayStation Shop on Amazon

20. Resident Evil [Best Action-Horror Game Adaptation]

Our score Enebameter 5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release year 2002 Format Movie Platform/Network Netflix Director or Showrunner Paul W. S. Anderson Video game it’s based on Resident Evil (Capcom) Best for Early 2000s nostalgia & stylized action

The 2002 Resident Evil film reimagines the survival-horror roots of the franchise as a pulse-pounding underground thriller. Developed by Capcom, the original games defined the “survival horror” genre through inventory management and dread.

This film remains one of the most influential video game film franchises, bringing the zombie-infested world of Resident Evil games to mainstream audiences with action-heavy horror that prioritized cinematic momentum over slow-burning puzzles. The series itself continues to evolve, with recent entries like Resident Evil Requiem showing how the franchise still expands its blend of atmospheric horror and cinematic storytelling.

The movie centers on Alice, a character created specifically for the film, who navigates the Hive; a secret laboratory overrun by the T-Virus. While it captures the iconic sterile aesthetic of the Umbrella Corporation and the terrifying presence of the Licker, it shifts the narrative structure toward a team-based tactical assault.

Why we chose it It was a pioneer in proving that video game aesthetics could be translated into a long-running, profitable movie franchise that appeals to gamers and casual viewers alike.

Unlike the games’ focus on resource scarcity, the film leans into stylized combat and industrial-metal vibes. Though critical reception was initially lukewarm regarding its departure from the source material, it became a massive commercial success and one of the best video game adaptations of this century.

Its cultural impact is undeniable, spawning five direct sequels and multiple reboots, proving that the franchise’s DNA, bioweapons and corporate conspiracies, could sustain a decade-long cinematic universe.

My Verdict: It succeeds by capturing the “cool” factor of the series’ lore, trading the games’ claustrophobic tension for an accessible, adrenaline-fueled blockbuster experience.

★ Best Action Comedy Game Adaptation Watch Resident Evil on Netflix Shop on Eneba Get Resident Evil 7: Biohazard for PC Shop on Amazon

My Overall Verdict on the Best Video Game Adaptations

Video game adaptations are in a much better place than they used to be, with more variety and confidence in how these stories are told. The best video game adaptations today don’t just copy the games, they understand what makes them work and build on it.

If you’re new to adaptations , start with The Last of Us: it’s the clearest example of how to translate story and emotion without losing impact.

, start with The Last of Us: it’s the clearest example of how to translate story and emotion without losing impact. If you prefer animation , go with Arcane: it expands its world in ways the game never could while staying accessible.

, go with Arcane: it expands its world in ways the game never could while staying accessible. If you’re after something lighter and fun , The Super Mario Bros. Movie is an easy entry point that leans fully into nostalgia and energy.

, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is an easy entry point that leans fully into nostalgia and energy. And if you want something different, Werewolves Within shows how flexible adaptations can be when they focus on core ideas instead of direct retellings.

There’s no single formula for how to make a good video game adaptation anymore, and that’s exactly why this space finally works.

FAQs