10 Best Game Movies on Netflix Ranked and Reviewed in 2026

1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie [Best Family Platformer Adventure]

Our Score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Year 2023 Genre Animated Comedy-Adventure Director / Studio Aaron Horvath & Michael Jelenic; Illumination & Nintendo Production Insight Budget ~$100M; grossed $1.36B worldwide

Universal and Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie kicks off with Mario and Luigi transported from Brooklyn into the vibrant Mushroom Kingdom. This animated series-style film serves as a loose origin story, with Bowser battling for control while Mario races to save Princess Peach.

The adaptation stays faithful to the game and it delivers platforming mechanics like bouncing off blocks, and hidden coin hunts.The film is a fun, family-friendly way to watch the world you’ve jumped through as a gamer. Critics mention its plot isn’t groundbreaking, but fans praise its joyful energy and nostalgic nods.

So, if you’re in the mood to immerse yourself in the pleasures of nostalgia, and if you want to watch something your whole family can watch, then this is your pick. If this made you feel like gaming again, there are tons of great platformer games to check out.

Highlights:

Joyful, vibrant visuals matching game atmospheres

Strong platform homage

Perfect pick for gamers and non-gamers alike

2. Uncharted [Best for Adventure Fans]

Our Score Enebameter 9.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Year 2022 Genre Live-action Action‑Adventure Director / Studio Ruben Fleischer; Columbia, PlayStation Productions Production Insight Budget ~$120M; captures Drake’s origin in a standalone universe

Tom Holland’s rookie treasure hunter Nathan Drake teams up with Victor Sullivan to investigate a legendary Magellan gold expedition. It’s a standalone origin story that honors Naughty Dog’s globe-trotting, puzzle-solving series, with witty banter, high-stakes heists, and ancient relics.

Filmmakers stay true to the game’s cinematic set pieces… swinging from cliffs, scaling ruins, and barely surviving collapsing temples. The movie features nods to the game’s mechanics like treasure maps and classic chase sequences.

Critics state that the movie is “light enough on its feet” to not insult its fan base like many adaptations do.

Tom Holland embodies the youthful energy, even if some say he lacks Drake’s world-weariness. The chemistry between the heroes, plus adventure-filled set design, capture the spirit of the game, even if plot depth takes a backseat. Hold up though. There are plenty more amazing video game movies to uncover.

Highlights:

Fast-paced treasure hunts hitting signature Uncharted series beats

hitting signature Uncharted series beats Strong visuals but criticized for thin narrative and CGI use

but criticized for thin narrative and CGI use Great entry point for fans and newcomers alike

3. Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle [Best for Family Adventure]

Our Score Enebameter 9.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Year 2020 (Japan Dec 25); Netflix Oct 2021 Genre Animated Adventure/Fantasy Director / Studio Tetsuo Yajima; OLM, Inc. Production Insight Box office ≈$21M worldwide; reverts to classic animation style; praised for emotional storytelling

This Netflix-only Pokémon film follows a feral boy named Koko raised by the Mythical Pokémon Zarude. When Ash Ketchum shows up, they team up to save the fate of both jungle and village, mirroring game-style exploration and themes.

It’s a faithful standalone story in the main series, not tied to a specific game title. Although Pokémon games are RPGs, the movie borrows mechanics like trainer-and-Pokémon bonding, wild encounters, and a jungle profile adventure.

The lush animation and strong environmental messaging echo the unmatched worldbuilding of top Pokemon games. Iconic characters like Ash, Pikachu, and Team Rocket pop up as expected, giving fans a nostalgic watch. Critics praised its family message. It captures the pop culture charm of the franchise and honors original creator Satoshi Tajiri’s vision.

Highlights:

New Mythical Pokémon Zarude adds fresh intrigue

Zarude adds fresh intrigue Feels like a mini-RPG journey through jungles

through jungles Great for parents rewatching with kids

4. Resident Evil: Death Island [Best Zombie Action Adventure]

Our Score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Year 2023 Genre Animated Action-Horror Director / Studio Eiichiro Hasumi; Netflix Animation Production Insight Created as a Netflix-exclusive film, featuring faithful Resident Evil lore, signature enemies, and high-stakes survival horror sequences. CGI animation effectively emphasizes tension and monster design that is true to the games.

In Resident Evil: Death Island, Claire Redfield and Leon Kennedy investigate a mysterious outbreak on an isolated island, uncovering sinister secrets behind the zombie infestation. The story balances action, horror, and suspense, staying true to the atmosphere of the original games.

The CGI brings iconic Resident Evil creatures to life with remarkable detail. Tense chase sequences, claustrophobic environments, and strategic combat mimic the survival horror experience, making fans feel like they’re part of the game.

Critics and fans have praised its faithful depiction of game lore, referencing classic monsters and iconic locations while maintaining a self-contained narrative. It’s a must-watch for gamers craving a cinematic survival horror adventure.

Highlights:

Authentic Resident Evil lore and creatures

and creatures Tense action sequences that capture survival horror

that capture survival horror Ideal for fans craving faithful adaptation

5. Dragon Quest: Your Story [Best RPG Journey]

Our Score Enebameter 9.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Year 2019 Genre Animated Fantasy Adventure Director / Studio Takashi Yamazaki; Toho & Square Enix Production Insight CG adaptation of Dragon Quest V, blending classic RPG gameplay elements like leveling, monster battles, and questing with cinematic storytelling and character-focused emotional arcs.

In Dragon Quest: Your Story, a young hero embarks on a lifelong quest to save the world from an encroaching evil. The narrative focuses on adventure, family, and the bonds formed along the journey, echoing the themes of the original Dragon Quest game.

The movie captures RPG mechanics such as leveling up, recruiting allies, and battling iconic monsters, translating gameplay loops into cinematic sequences. Fans of the series will notice numerous references to quests, spells, and towns that mirror the game world faithfully.

Visually, Dragon Quest: Your Story balances CG animation with traditional fantasy aesthetics. The emotional storytelling, particularly around family and friendship, grounds the adventure in the heart and makes it accessible to both longtime gamers and newcomers.

Highlights:

Faithful RPG mechanics and quest structure



and quest structure Strong emotional core with family and friendship themes



with family and friendship themes Great introduction to Dragon Quest lore for new audiences

6. Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild [Best for Short-Form Adventure]

Our Score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Year 2021 (Netflix premiere August 12) Genre Action-adventure Fantasy Director / Studio Steve Yamamoto; Pure Imagination Studios & Netflix Animation Production Insight Developed as a faithful origin story with concise monster designs

Netflix’s Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild delivers a faithful CG adaptation of Capcom’s universe in just 58 minutes. You follow Aiden, a rookie Hunter, on a mission to save his mountain village from an Elder Dragon.

The film captures the core gameplay loop: travel, destroy, build, and affect the environment through strategic hunts.

It brings the iconic creature design and hunt choreography to life, though the swift pace and streamlined character arcs sometimes feel rushed. Still, fans praise the homage to monster variety and the intensity of early-game quests.

I’ve logged a few hours rewatching hunts, comparing lore with Capcom’s official guides, reminiscing about my gameplay of Monster Hunter Rise, and tracking Reddit feedback. This project clearly brings something to die-hard fans and curious newcomers alike. Want to watch it on Netflix now? Get great deals on Netflix gift cards and you’ll be 100% ready.

Highlights:

Iconic monsters and gameplay mechanics are faithful to the game ’s feel

’s feel Tightly paced action keeps viewers hooked

keeps viewers hooked Game lore references feel natural and satisfying

7. Tekken: Blood Vengeance [Best Fighting Game Movie]

Our Score Enebameter 8.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Year 2011 Genre Animated Martial Arts Action Director / Studio Yoshikazu Miyao; Digital Frontier & Namco Bandai Production Insight High-quality CG anime production featuring martial arts choreography inspired by Tekken games. Designed to capture tournament energy, character abilities, and signature finishing moves.

In Tekken: Blood Vengeance, Ling Xiaoyu and Jin Kazama investigate a dark conspiracy tied to the Mishima Zaibatsu. The plot combines mystery with the intense martial arts action fans expect, while showcasing the signature abilities of each fighter.

Combat sequences are faithful to the games, featuring dynamic moves, flashy combos, and finishing techniques recreated in CG animation. The pacing mimics a high-stakes tournament, giving viewers the adrenaline rush of classic Tekken matches.

Fans praise the character designs and attention to game lore. While critics note the plot can feel secondary to the fight sequences, the film’s authenticity and action choreography make it a must-see for fighting game enthusiasts.

Highlights:

Faithful character portrayals from the Tekken series



from the Tekken series Dynamic, game-accurate combat sequences



sequences Perfect for martial arts and fighting game fans

8. NiNoKuni (2019) [Best Magical RPG Adaptation]

Our Score Enebameter 8.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Year 2019 (theatrical); Netflix Jan 2020 Genre Animated Fantasy-Adventure Director / Studio Yoshiyuki Momose; Level‑5, OLM Production Insight Praised for Studio OLM’s lush visuals; slower-paced than game but captures emotional core

Another show you could be watching on your screen or mobile device right now is NinoKuni. Based on the notable RPG game, Studio Ghibli-influenced NiNoKuni features high-schooler Yū and friend Haru. They travel between Tokyo city and a parallel fantasy world to rescue someone.

It’s a standalone story that mirrors the game’s moral themes: magic, friendship, and sacrifice. Adapted from Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, the film is an animated series based on the game, directed by Yoshiyuki Momose from Level-5, with original tale by creator Akihiro Hino.

It captures the game’s artistic whimsy, includes magical familiars, heart-bound mechanics, and a bittersweet tone. While critics say it doesn’t fully hit Ghibli’s imaginative peaks, the characters, and emotional journey echo the RPG’s strengths. If you enjoy poetic, heartfelt journeys through magical realms, this brings the game’s soul to screen.

Highlights:

Studio Ghibli -style visuals and emotional storytelling

visuals and emotional storytelling Parallels game mechanics: familiars , heart-world linkage

, linkage Great RPG vibe for gamers seeking animation

9. Dynasty Warriors [Best for Hack-and-Slash Epics]

Our Score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Year 2021 Genre Live-action Fantasy Action Director / Studio Roy Hin‑Yeung Chow; HMV, Tecmo Koei Production Insight On-location filming across China; box-office ≈US$3.3M in Asia

Set in China’s turbulent Three Kingdoms era, Dynasty Warriors follows an ensemble of legendary heroes. They forge alliances to rise against tyranny and fight.

This standalone adaptation draws heavily on the game’s page-turning epic battles and chaotic skirmishes. Netflix’s version stays surprisingly faithful to source lore, Reddit users noted it “followed the novel exactly… every scene.”

Akin to some of the greatest fighting games, the film mixes (successfully) multiplayer-style warfare with dozens of extras and signature Musou smash attacks. Friends-turned-foes, heroic last stands, sweeping battlefields, and magical elements spice up the narrative.

Critics on Rotten Tomatoes scored it low and called it stylish but shallow. Still, fans commend its battle match pacing and authentic costumes.

Highlights:

Massive battlefield set-pieces echo hack-and-slash gameplay

echo hack-and-slash gameplay Faithful lore adaptation

adaptation Best for fans who crave hack-and-slash spectacle at grand scale

10. Until Dawn [Best for Horror Time-Loop Fans]

Our Score Enebameter 8.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Release Year 2025 (Apr 25 theatrical) Genre Live-action Horror/Thriller Director / Studio David F. Sandberg; Screen Gems, PlayStation Productions Production Insight R-rated teen horror with time-loop; grossed ~$52M globally

Sony’s Until Dawn reinvents this 2015 interactive horror game, transporting teens to a cabin trapped in a deadly time loop and pressured to stay alive. The film is a standalone story in the same universe as the game, with a new cast and fresh fate-tied characters, although Peter Stormare returns as Dr. Hill.

The original game is an interactive drama, but the movie translates the tension and branching secrets into a tight narrative where each death resets the night. It captures survivor instincts: teens must fight, hide, scheme, and survive until dawn on screen.

The time-loop mechanic mirrors player choices, giving the film a meta-game feel. Critics are mixed but intrigued by its bold, cinematic twist on story-driven horror. As I already wrote, this is a standalone entry from the game. Many fans were disappointed because they didn’t see similarities between the game and movie, but I don’t blame them, they just missed that note.

Highlights:

Strong homage to the game’s time-loop mechanic

to the game’s time-loop mechanic Peter Stormare connects the game and film generations

connects the game and film generations High production value despite R-rated intensity

Upcoming Game Movies to Watch on Netflix

Step into the world where your favorite video games jump from console to screen. Netflix offers a mix of animated and live-action game adaptations that bring iconic characters, epic quests, and thrilling battles to life. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or just in for a fun adventure, these movies capture the spirit of the games you love.

Street Fighter – Fans of Ryu, Chun-Li, and the global fighting tournament can expect action-packed combat and faithful nods to the classic arcade series. A perfect pick for martial arts and retro game enthusiasts.



– Fans of Ryu, Chun-Li, and the global fighting tournament can expect action-packed combat and faithful nods to the classic arcade series. A perfect pick for martial arts and retro game enthusiasts. Resident Evil (2026 Reboot) – Returning to the world of biohazards and zombie-infested thrills, this reboot promises fresh storylines while staying true to the iconic survival horror lore.



– Returning to the world of biohazards and zombie-infested thrills, this reboot promises fresh storylines while staying true to the iconic survival horror lore. Gears of War – Delta Squad gears up for high-stakes battles against the Locust Horde in a cinematic take on the fan-favorite third-person shooter series.



– Delta Squad gears up for high-stakes battles against the Locust Horde in a cinematic take on the fan-favorite third-person shooter series. BioShock – Step into Rapture once again, exploring the eerie, art-deco underwater city with its haunting moral choices and immersive world.



– Step into Rapture once again, exploring the eerie, art-deco underwater city with its haunting moral choices and immersive world. Elden Ring – FromSoftware’s epic dark fantasy world comes to life on screen, bringing the Lands Between and its sprawling lore to a cinematic audience.



Whether you’re revisiting classic franchises or discovering new adaptations, Netflix’s lineup of game-based movies offers something for every type of gamer. Grab your popcorn, fire up your console for some nostalgia, and dive into these cinematic adventures—you won’t want to miss a single quest or battle.

