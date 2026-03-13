10 Best Video Game Movies Ever: 2026’s Ultimate Watchlist

The best video game movies are increasing in popularity as Hollywood finally cracks the code on bringing beloved games to the big screen. From massive hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide to cult classics like Mortal Kombat. These films are a blast, but keep in mind that a two-hour movie can only capture so much.

Game-to-film adaptations often condense or change the source material, leaving out backstory and lore that die-hard players cherish. That’s why playing the game first can enrich your movie experience. You’ll catch deeper lore details, understand characters’ motivations, and appreciate every Easter egg on screen.

In other words, being a gamer first lets you enjoy the movie in “New Game Plus” mode, with a greater level of insight and enjoyment than the average viewer. On that note, my article’s going to dive into the greatest video game movies ever made.

I’ll break down each movie, giving you all the information and juicy details you need, and I’ll also include links to bargain game deals if you want to play or re-play the game the movie’s based on!

Our Top Picks for Video Game Movies

What makes a feature film a great game movie? In my book, it’s a mix of faithful storytelling, entertainment value, and respect for the game’s spirit. The following ranked list is packed with top choices to watch and play.

These selections range from blockbuster adventures to animated features and horror comedies, and all of them capture some essence of what made the games popular.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024) – The speedy blue hedgehog races back into theaters in this highly anticipated third installment of the Sonic movie series. Werewolves Within (2021) – Werewolves Within takes the whodunit social deduction premise of the Ubisoft game and turns it into a witty horror-comedy film. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) – This colorful animated adventure brings the Mushroom Kingdom to life with gorgeous visuals and countless nods to the games.

Stay right here. There are a lot more titles on our list, so keep scrolling to check them out!

10 Best Video Game Movies Ranked To Date

Video game adaptations have had a very rocky history, but some movies manage to break the mold and deliver solid entertainment for both gamers and movie lovers alike. Whether you’re looking for faithful retellings of beloved stories or fun, action-packed adventures inspired by iconic games, this list has you covered.

Does it capture the essence of the game? Does it bring those memorable characters to life? Let’s dive in and find out.

1. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 [Best Family-Friendly Adventure]

Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles team up to face a new adversary, Shadow, voiced by Keanu Reeves. Jim Carrey returns as Dr. Robotnik. In my opinion, the film manages to blend action and humor present in the top Sonic games, making it a potential hit for both kids and adults.

However, some critics felt the plot was overly simplistic. According to Rotten Tomatoes, it holds an 88% approval rating.

You can be genuinely hyped for Sonic The Hedgehog 3, especially since video game fans consider it among the best adaptations. This big-screen adaptation delivered iconic characters and nostalgic nods to classic Sonic games. Jim Carrey’s comedic flair as Dr. Robotnik adds his unique humor.

I believe that this movie can satisfy both hardcore Sonic fans and casual viewers.

Platforms ⭐ Theatrical Release Year 2024 Faithfulness to Game Storyline Yes Family-Friendly Yes

★ For gamers Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Shop on Eneba

2. Werewolves Within [Best Horror Comedy Adaptation]

Set in a secluded Vermont town, this film follows a group of quirky residents trapped during a snowstorm and gives a fresh take on the horror-comedy genre. While the ensemble cast shines, some viewers might find the pacing uneven. It’s perfect for anyone wanting a quirky flick adapted for the big screen.

Honestly, Werewolves Within is surprising. Based on one of the lesser-known video game adaptations, it’s fun and thrilling enough to watch until the very end. I think it can even capture non-fans of this particular genre. It’s refreshing compared to darker, more gritty medieval games, since it’s more laughs instead of heavy action.

Sure, it diverges from the game’s story by, well, quite a lot, but its charm is undeniable.

Platforms ⭐ Theatrical Release Year 2021 Faithfulness to Game Storyline No Family-Friendly No

★ For gamers Werewolves Within [VR] Shop on Eneba

3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie [Best Animated Adaptation]

This film brings the very popular Mario and Luigi to life as they go off to save Princess Peach (for the 1000th time). It’s packed with nostalgic references and stunning animation for long-time fans and newcomers alike.

The downside? Some critics pointed out a lack of character development. Either way, the movie earned over $1 billion worldwide. It’s one of the highest-grossing video game adaptations out there.

As a lifelong fan of platformer games, seeing Mario jump to life alongside beloved characters was satisfying. It perfectly captures the spirit of the popular video game. Unlike some other movies, it stayed faithful without sacrificing humor and charm.

It’s colorful and funny, just as a movie based on a genre-defining platformer game should be. You’ll love it plain and simple for that.

Platforms ⭐ Theatrical Release Year 2023 Faithfulness to Game Storyline Yes Family-Friendly Yes

★ For gamers Super Mario Bros. Wonder Shop on Eneba

4. Mortal Kombat [Best Martial Arts Action]

This cult classic showcases martial artists battling in a high-stakes tournament to save Earth. Known for its impressive fight choreography and faithful adaptation of the game’s characters, it remains a favorite among fans.

However, the special effects have not aged super well. The film holds a 58% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.​ A true homage to the arcade legend, this movie set the bar high for gaming adaptations.

I still revisit Mortal Kombat occasionally. To me, it embodies the essence of the most iconic fighting games. It’s the gold standard for an adaptation, keeping close to its brutal source material. The action sequences showcasing real-life martial artists remain iconic. Sure, effects aged poorly, but nostalgia hits hard.

Compared to other adaptations, it doesn’t shy away from intense violence fans of the game expect.

Platforms ⭐ Theatrical Release Year 1995 Faithfulness to Game Storyline Yes Family-Friendly Yes

★ For gamers Mortal Kombat 1 Shop on Eneba

5. Tomb Raider [Best Action-Adventure Adaptation]

Alicia Vikander stars as Lara Croft in this reboot. She plays as a steadfast adventurer, but even at max levels of steadfast and adventurous, it’s never complete without a mission. This time, she’s trying to find out her dad’s secrets. Like anything involving Tomb Raider, you can expect pretty lit action sequences.

In this movie, you’re provided with a grounded portrayal of the iconic character.

Some fans felt it lacked the mystique of the original games, but who’s to say? It grossed over $274 million worldwide. Tomb Raider offers one of the grittiest takes of the beloved TPS games. Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft brought realistic intensity, perfectly mirroring recent games’ gritty reboot.

The pacing isn’t flawless, sometimes slowing down unnecessarily, but overall, it’s fire. Ultimately, I think its realistic take makes it stand out from earlier adaptations and probably gels better with modern gaming fans who prefer serious narratives.

Platforms ⭐ Theatrical Release Year 2018 Faithfulness to Game Storyline Yes Family-Friendly Yes

★ For gamers Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Shop on Eneba

6. Silent Hill [Best Atmospheric Horror]

Another gem in our video game movies list, this one captures the eerie ambiance of the notorious town as a mother searches for her missing daughter. You’ve got chilling visuals, atmosphere, and PLOT. Although, the plot might seem a bit convoluted if you’re not familiar with the source material.

This movie has a 31% rating on Rotten Tomatoes but has gained a cult following over the years.​ People really have zero chill or mercy for adaptations of iconic horror games, but I think Silent Hill successfully dives straight into the terrifying essence of the video game.

If you’re seeking a genuinely creepy film with emotionally gripping horror and loyalty to source material, this movie stands as one of the best video game adaptations ever.

Platforms ⭐ Theatrical Release Year 2006 Faithfulness to Game Storyline Yes Family-Friendly No

★ For gamers Silent Hill: Homecoming Shop on Eneba

7. Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV [Best CGI Animation]

My bias isn’t showing, okay? This is a fire animated movie, like double down hands down. Set in the beautiful Final Fantasy game universe, this CGI film follows an elite force protecting their kingdom from an invading empire. I just can’t get enough of the visuals in this one. It really ate. Plus, world-building isn’t bad. It’s actually pretty decent.

The film explores themes like war, loyalty, and sacrifice. It comes through with an emotionally gripping story despite mixed reviews (13% critics vs. 70% audience on Rotten Tomatoes). On the downside, newcomers might feel overwhelmed by lore-heavy dialogues that can be confusing initially.

Still, it remains a standout among video game adaptations, thanks to its insane visual quality and solid voice performances from actors like Aaron Paul and Lena Headey. The whole thing was clearly crafted to satisfy long-time franchise enthusiasts and visual art lovers.

Platforms ⭐ Theatrical Release Year 2016 Faithfulness to Game Storyline Yes Family-Friendly No

★ For gamers Final Fantasy XV Shop on Eneba

8. Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children [Best Fan Service]

This sequel to the beloved game Final Fantasy VII reunites fans with Cloud and his allies. New threats and all and some Tron-like motorbike shots (loved it with a capital L). The film boasts impressive CGI and action sequences.

Though, the story may be perplexing for newcomers who aren’t familiar with the source. But take my word for it: watch it if you’re a fan of this genre and animated films.

When I first saw Advent Children, it gave me a great story packed with nostalgia. I thought it perfectly captured the legacy of Final Fantasy VII. The film skillfully expands the story. You’ve got stunning battles and deep characters like Cloud and Sephiroth. It’s certainly a definitive choice among the best video game adaptations.

Platforms ⭐ Theatrical Release Year 2005 Faithfulness to Game Storyline Yes Family-Friendly No

★ For gamers Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Shop on Eneba

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s [Best Horror Adaptation]

You follow a security guard’s terrifying experiences at a haunted family entertainment center. This feels like the OG source for backrooms and it’s got that vibe across the movies and games.

It heavily relies on horror tropes like jump scares and whatnot, so it got mixed reviews but it still grossed over $200 million globally. I mean, who doesn’t like a Chucky-esque horror flick?

I’m not easily scared since I’ve seen so many types of movies, including the horror genre, but it still managed to make me feel tense. I still think the director (Emma Tammi) got the atmosphere right. It perfectly balances horror with subtle humor.

This movie will resonate with hardcore fans, offering plenty of nods to the lore. If you’re a fan of the games, this adaptation provides next-level immersion.

Platforms ⭐ Theatrical Release Year 2023 Faithfulness to Game Storyline Yes Family-Friendly No

★ For gamers Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted Shop on Eneba

10. ​Assassin’s Creed [Best Historical Action Adaptation]

Look, I’m gonna be real with you: Assassin’s Creed got roasted pretty hard when it dropped. Most viewers thought the plot felt rushed and confusing, especially if you haven’t played some of the greatest Assassin’s Creed games. Plus, the modern-day storyline didn’t land for everyone, myself included.

But hear me out: Michael Fassbender absolutely sells it as Callum Lynch, and the movie provides some genuinely slick parkour and fight scenes true to the games’ spirit. Visually, it’s impressive. Plus, if you’re a die-hard fan craving video game adaptations that feel gritty and stylish, you’ll find this flawed flick enjoyable.

Platforms ⭐ Theatrical, Streaming Release Year 2016 Faithfulness to Game Storyline Yes Family-Friendly No

★ For gamers Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate Shop on Eneba

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