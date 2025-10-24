20 Best Castlevania Games in 2025: Gothic Adventures Ranked

The Castlevania series has released over 30 titles since 1986, and this is why many people find it hard to decide which are the best Castlevania games.

Even though the series has grown over the years from the original NES classic to modern collections packed with Metroidvania gems, its gothic atmosphere and satisfying combat still give players a thrill.

In this guide, I have ranked the top Castlevania games you can actually play today. I highlight where to find them on current platforms and what makes each one special for both newcomers discovering the franchise for the first time and veterans returning to Dracula’s castle.

Our Top Picks for Castlevania Games

After exploring every corner of Dracula’s castle across different platforms and touring several gaming forums, these five games stand above the rest for me:

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (1997) – This masterpiece created the Metroidvania genre and still delivers the most rewarding exploration experience in the series. Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow (2003) – This GBA feels fresh even decades later because the Tactical Soul system lets you absorb enemy powers and customize your playstyle. Super Castlevania IV (1991) – This game perfected the classic platforming formula with tight whip controls and 16-bit design before the series shifted to exploration-focused gameplay.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of the best Castlevania games and discover which one fits your playstyle.

20 Best Castlevania Games for Every Type of Player

This list covers the very best Castlevania experiences available on modern platforms, be it gothic Metroidvania adventures or classic stage-based platformers. How many of these Castlevania games ranked have you played?

1. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night [The Definitive Metroidvania Masterpiece]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genres Metroidvania, fighting game, action-adventure game, action role-playing game Platforms PlayStation, Android, PlayStation Portable, Sega Saturn, iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Year of release 1997 Creators Konami Average playtime 8-12 hours

When I first played Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, I instantly saw why people still call it one of the best Castlevania games ever made. You play as Alucard, Dracula’s son, and you explore a massive castle that opens up as you gain new abilities.

The game lets you backtrack to earlier areas with your new powers and secrets you couldn’t reach before. You’ll collect weapons, armor, and spells while fighting creatures from gothic horror.

This is one of the top Castlevania games that changed how side-scrolling games work. Before Symphony of the Night, most Castlevania games moved in straight lines from start to finish. But with this game, you are free to discover your own path through Dracula’s castle.

Why we chose it Symphony of the Night defined an entire genre and remains the most influential Castlevania game ever made, with its exploration-driven design inspiring countless games that followed.

I found myself wanting to explore every corner of the castle because the game rewards curiosity with better gear and hidden rooms. For fans of Metroidvania games, this set the standard that others still try to match.

My verdict: This is the game that made Metroidvania a household term among gamers. The freedom to explore at your own pace, combined with satisfying combat, makes every session feel rewarding.

What do players say?

NovocaineAU ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ One of the best games ever.

2. Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow [The Pinnacle of the GBA Era]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genres Platform game, fighting game, action-adventure game, action role-playing game Platforms Game Boy Advance, Microsoft Windows, Wii U, Java, Java Platform, Micro Edition Year of release 2003 Creators Konami Average playtime 7-10 hours

When I think about Castlevania games ranked by innovation, this tops my list. Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow is set in 2035, and you control Soma Cruz, a high school student trapped inside Dracula’s castle. The Tactical Soul system lets you absorb enemy powers after defeating them.

Each monster drops a different ability you can equip and combine. You might absorb a bat’s power to summon flying creatures or a skeleton’s ability to throw bones. This creates endless customization options for combat and exploration.

Why we chose it Aria of Sorrow introduced the most innovative ability system in the series with its Tactical Soul mechanics. It offers unmatched customization and makes every enemy encounter potentially rewarding..

My verdict: The Tactical Soul System makes this the most replayable Castlevania game. You’ll keep discovering new ability combinations that change how you approach combat and exploration.

What do players say?

IM_MT_ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Aria of Sorrow is better in a lot of ways.

3. Super Castlevania IV [Classic Platforming Perfected on the SNES]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genres Platform game, action-adventure game Platforms Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Wii, Wii U Year of release 1991 Creators Konami Average playtime 5-8 hours

In Super Castlevania IV, you control Simon Belmont through eleven stages of gothic horror. The whip controls feel incredible; you can swing it in eight directions and even use it to hang from hooks.

Each level introduces new ideas, from collapsing bridges to rotating rooms that mess with your sense of direction. The 16-bit graphics show detailed backgrounds with crumbling castles and stormy skies.

This game gives you an idea of what the series was like before it shifted to action RPG games. I particularly enjoyed the soundtrack on this one, and many people agree that it’s the most iconic soundtrack of the franchise.

Why we chose it Super Castlevania IV is the peak of classic linear Castlevania design, with controls so tight and responsive that the game still feels great to play over 30 years later.

My verdict: If you want to experience why people fell in love with Castlevania before the series added RPG elements, this is your entry point. The whip controls feel incredible, and every level introduces new ideas.

What do players say?

deinterlacing ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Castlevania IV is carried by its awesome music and visuals. In terms of gameplay, it’s the easiest of the classicvanias.

4. Castlevania: Rondo of Blood [The Ultimate Classic-Style Adventure with Style and Challenge]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genres Platform game, fighting game, action-adventure game, survival horror Platforms TurboGrafx-16, TurboGrafx-CD, PlayStation Portable, Wii, TurboDuo Year of release 1993 Creators Konami Average playtime 3-5 hours

You play as Richter Belmont, rescuing kidnapped villagers from Dracula. Castlevania: Rondo of Blood offers branching paths through stages, with alternate routes that unlock different endings. You can also play as Maria, a young girl who uses doves and animal companions for attacks.

I loved how the levels challenged me to find different routes and rewarded skill and exploration without feeling unfair. It’s one of those games ranked highly by fans for perfecting the classic Castlevania formula before the series shifted to open exploration. The 16-bit visuals and gothic soundtrack make it stand out even today.

Why we chose it Rondo of Blood features the classic stage-based Castlevania design that elevated the series before Symphony of the Night revolutionized it.

My verdict: Rondo of Blood delivers the best challenge in the classic Castlevania formula. The branching paths add replay value without overwhelming newcomers with open-ended exploration.

What do players say?

Popo31477 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I think the high praise is coming from the fact that the game is just overall very cool. Really nice graphics and box art, excellent music, and it’s a little difficult, which is a good thing.

5. Castlevania Advance Collection [Three Handheld Legends Preserved for Modern Players]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genres Platform game, role-playing video game, adventure game, fighting game Platforms Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S Year of release 2021 Creators Konami Average playtime 25-40 hours

This Castlevania Advance Collection bundles three Game Boy Advance classics into one package. You get Aria of Sorrow, Harmony of Dissonance, and Circle of the Moon. Each game plays like a Metroidvania, where you explore connected castle rooms and unlock new areas with abilities you discover.

The collection adds save states, so you can save anywhere instead of hunting for save points. You also get rewind features if you mess up a tricky jump or boss fight. I found the art galleries interesting because they show concept sketches from the original games. All three games run smoothly on modern platforms.

Why we chose it This collection provides the most Game Boy Advance content in one purchase, with modern quality-of-life features that respect the original difficulty while adding convenience for current players.

My verdict: If you’re new to handheld Castlevania games, this collection offers three excellent adventures for the price of one. The save states remove the frustration of losing progress while keeping boss fights challenging.

What do players say?

dennis120 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ They are excellent games, good ports and options. It’s the only way to legally get them now so it’s an excellent way to help the franchise.

6. Castlevania: Bloodlines [Sega Genesis’ Gothic Gem with Fast-Paced Combat]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genres Platform game, fighting game, action-adventure game Platforms Nintendo Switch, Sega Genesis Year of release 1994 Creators Konami Average playtime 4-6 hours

You pick between two vampire hunters: John Morris with his whip or Eric Lecarde with his spear. Castlevania: Bloodlines takes you across Europe instead of just one castle. You fight through locations based on the Leaning Tower of Pisa and German factories.

The Genesis hardware lets the developers add cool visual effects like towers twisting and turning as you climb them, or water reflecting your character. I liked how Eric’s spear reaches farther than John’s whip but feels slower. The game moves faster than most best Castlevania games from this era, and bosses hit hard.

Why we chose it Bloodlines proved the Genesis could handle Castlevania just as well as Nintendo systems, delivering unique visual effects and the series’s only European tour through historical landmarks.

My verdict: Bloodlines proves Genesis could handle Castlevania just as well as Nintendo systems. The European setting provides fresh visuals compared to the usual castle environments.

What do players say?

Langis360 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I feel that Bloodlines has the better level design, and as a showpiece for the Genesis’ power it’s incredible.

7. Castlevania Anniversary Collection [The Essential Starter Pack for Series Newcomers]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genres Platform game, role-playing game, fighting game Platforms Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2019 Creators Konami Average playtime 30-50 hours

Castlevania Anniversary Collection includes eight classic games from the NES, Super Nintendo, and Genesis eras. You get the original Castlevania, Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, Super Castlevania IV, and Bloodlines. The collection also includes three Game Boy games and an arcade title.

I appreciated the bonus book that explains the series’ history. There are minor differences in some of the titles, depending on the region, and you can switch between Japanese and American versions.

Why we chose it For anyone curious about Castlevania’s roots, this collection provides the cheapest option to look at the classic era, including hard-to-find Genesis and arcade titles.

My verdict: This collection shows you where Castlevania started and how it grew. The early games feel dated compared to modern titles, but they can help you understand why the series became legendary.

What do players say?

BelmontZiimon ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ All the games are good, and at less than buck a pop, you really cannot beat it.

8. Castlevania: Lords of Shadow [A Bold 3D Reimagining of the Dracula Mythos]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genres Hideo Kojima, Jose Luis Vaello genres: action-adventure game, fighting game, third-person shooter, adventure Platforms Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 Year of release 2010 Creators MercurySteam, Konami Average playtime 15-20 hours

You play as Gabriel Belmont, searching for a way to bring back his dead wife. The gameplay for Castlevania: Lords of Shadow is similar to a hack-and-slash action RPG game with climbing sections and giant boss fights. Combat uses a chain whip that you swing with combos.

You unlock new moves as you progress. The game takes place across forests, castles, and mountains instead of one location. Patrick Stewart narrates the story between chapters. This game reboots the entire Castlevania timeline with a different story. It offers a dramatic, emotional reintroduction for modern players, using cinematic storytelling, epic boss battles, and deep combo-based combat.

Why we chose it Lords of Shadow successfully brought Castlevania into 3D with a compelling origin story and satisfying combat, even though it feels different from classic entries in the series.

My verdict: This game works best if you approach it as a standalone action game rather than a traditional Castlevania title. The emotional story and massive boss battles make up for the departure from series norms.

What do players say?

TrustfulLoki1138 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Yes, they are fun games. They all have some issues but they are great. Lots of people complain because it’s a retelling of the lore but don’t let the nay sayers influence you.

9. Castlevania (Original) [The Game That Defined Action-Platforming Horror]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-platformer Platforms NES, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC (via Anniversary Collection) Year of release 1986 Creators Konami Average playtime 2-4 hours

You control Simon Belmont as he enters Dracula’s castle with only a whip. Castlevania (Original) moves through six stages filled with monsters from horror movies. You fight Frankenstein, the Grim Reaper, and Dracula himself.

As the very first game in the series, you have to manage some features that eventually became better. For instance, your character walks slowly and can’t change direction mid-jump. This makes platforming tricky.

You collect secondary weapons from candles: throwing axes, holy water, and boomerang crosses. Each boss follows attack patterns you need to memorize. This retro game feels stiff compared to modern titles.

Why we chose it The original Castlevania laid the groundwork for the entire franchise. It established the gothic atmosphere, precise platforming, and pattern-based boss battles that would define action-horror games for decades.

My verdict: The original Castlevania feels stiff and punishing by modern standards, but it’s worth playing to see where everything started. The core gameplay loop remains satisfying once you adapt to the limited mobility.

What do players say?

sonicdv ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Castlevania 1 was amazing for its period. The difficulty is almost perfect

10. Castlevania: Curse of Darkness [An Underrated 3D Gem with RPG Depth]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genres Action-adventure game, hack and slash, action role-playing game Platforms PlayStation 2, Xbox Year of release 2005 Creators Konami Average playtime 12-15 hours

You play as Hector, a former ally of Dracula who wants revenge. Castlevania: Curse of Darkness lets you craft weapons and armor from materials you find. You also summon creatures called Innocent Devils that fight alongside you.

Different devils give you different abilities. A fairy heals you while a warrior attacks enemies. The combat feels slower than modern games, but combos look flashy when you land them.

Some areas repeat textures and layouts too much, and the camera sometimes makes fights harder than they should be. But overall, it is one of the best Castlevania games out there.

Why we chose it Curse of Darkness gets overlooked in favor of Lords of Shadow, but it offers the most RPG-focused gameplay in any 3D Castlevania entry with its crafting and companion systems.

My verdict: If you can tolerate some repetitive level design and dated graphics, Curse of Darkness rewards you with satisfying progression systems and creature companions that make exploration feel less lonely.

What do players say?

cvplottwist ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s a good game, one of the best 3D ones

11. Castlevania Grimoire of Souls [Modern Mobile Resurrection with a Classic Cast]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genres Platform game, fighting game, role-playing video game, adventure game, shooter video game Platforms iOS, Android, Mac operating systems Year of release 2019 Creators Konami Average playtime 2-3 hours

Castlevania Grimoire of Souls is a mobile game brings together heroes from across the series. You can play as Alucard, Simon Belmont, Charlotte, and others. The game uses side-scrolling story game levels split into short stages for phones. The story involves a magic book pulling characters from different timelines.

You tap and swipe to attack and dodge. Each character plays differently with unique weapons and magic. You collect gear through a gacha system that feels grindy at times. The boss fights are similar to the classic ones from older games.

Why we chose it Grimoire of Souls revives Castlevania on mobile with multiple playable heroes from across the series and gacha-like gear upgrades, designed for nostalgic fans on the go.

My verdict: Grimoire of Souls works well for quick sessions when you can’t play on a console. The gacha elements might frustrate you, but the character variety keeps combat interesting.

What do players say?

Melancholic84 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Had a blast with it, it starts as meh tbh, but after a while, the game grows on you and it becomes a lot of fun.

12. Castlevania: Circle of the Moon [The GBA Entry That Redefined Portable Castlevania]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genres Platform game, fighting game, action-adventure game, action role-playing game Platforms Game Boy Advance, Wii U Year of release 2001 Creators Konami Average playtime 8-12 hours

In Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, you play as Nathan Graves, trapped in Dracula’s castle after an earthquake. The Dual Set-Up System (DSS) lets you combine cards to create magic effects. You collect cards by defeating enemies. Pairing different cards creates over 100 spell combinations.

You might get flame whip attacks or summon creatures. The game looks dark on original Game Boy Advance screens, but plays better on backlit displays. Combat feels harder than other GBA Castlevania games ranked on the list. The castle connects in ways that reward exploration and backtracking.

Why we chose it Circle of the Moon launched the GBA Castlevania era with impressive visuals and the innovative DSS system that added strategic depth to combat and exploration.

My verdict: While Aria of Sorrow refined the handheld formula, Circle of the Moon deserves credit for successfully translating Metroidvania gameplay to portable systems with its own unique magic system.

What do players say?

SubstantialWelcome22 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I was really surprised by the game and I can say that I liked it

13. Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance [Vibrant Visuals and Smooth Exploration on the GBA]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genres Action-adventure game, action role-playing game Platforms Game Boy Advance, Wii U Year of release 2002 Creators Konami Average playtime 6-8 hours

You control Juste Belmont, searching for his friend in a castle with two overlapping dimensions. You can switch between these dimensions to access different areas in Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance.

When I first played it, the colors instantly stood out. It was bright, bold, and full of life compared to the usual dark Castlevania tone. It feels faster too, with smoother controls and a clear map system that helps you explore without getting lost.

I liked how the castle has two versions that overlap, which kept me guessing about where to go next. It’s easier than some other entries, but that’s what makes it good for players who are new to the series. Some people don’t like the compressed soundtrack, but I found it catchy.

Why we chose it Harmony of Dissonance prioritized smooth movement and colorful visuals, creating the most accessible GBA Castlevania for players who want exploration without punishing difficulty.

My verdict: This game prioritized speed and accessibility over challenge, making it the easiest entry point for GBA Castlevania. The colorful visuals and smooth movement make exploration feel less oppressive than darker entries.

What do players say?

NerevarineKing ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I wouldn’t call it mediocre at all. It’s a really good game with better movement than CotM.

14. Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse [An 8-Bit Epic That Set the Series’ Narrative Standard]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genres Platform game, adventure game Platforms Nintendo Entertainment System, Wii, Wii U, Nintendo 3DS Year of release 1989 Creators Konami, Ultra Games Average playtime 5-8 hours

You play as Trevor Belmont, an ancestor of Simon. Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse lets you choose different paths through stages. You recruit three partners: Grant, who climbs walls, Sypha, who casts spells, and Alucard, who shoots fireballs. You can only use one partner at a time.

Each character changes how you approach levels. Grant makes platforming easier while Sypha’s magic destroys groups of enemies. The difficulty feels brutal with enemies that knock you into pits. It’s easy to see why many players consider it one of the top Castlevania games.

Why we chose it Dracula’s Curse expanded what NES Castlevania could be with multiple characters and branching paths. This sets narrative standards that would influence the entire series.

My verdict: This ambitious NES game added replay value through its branching structure and partner system. The difficulty feels brutal by modern standards, but the variety in routes and characters keeps it interesting.

What do players say?

K-MartX ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s my favorite game of all time. It’s difficult, and has its share of cheap NES deaths, but over all its very fair. The multiple paths and multiple characters add to the replayability.

15. Castlevania II: Belmont’s Revenge [Game Boy Classic That Perfected the Portable Formula]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genres Platform game, action-adventure game Platforms Game Boy, Game Boy Color Year of release 1991 Creators Konami Average playtime 2 hours

You play as Christopher Belmont, trying to save his son from Dracula. When I played Castlevania II: Belmont’s Revenge, I noticed right away how much smoother it felt compared to the first Game Boy Castlevania. It fixes problems from The Castlevania Adventure. The whip mechanics are sharper, and the stage design is more creative. Each area has its own theme and music that fits the mood perfectly.

The game also lets you pick the order of the first few levels, which gives it more freedom than most early platformers. It’s short, but it’s fun to replay and great for anyone who wants quick action. For a handheld game from the early ’90s, it’s still one of the best Castlevania games for classic fans.

Why we chose it Belmont’s Revenge perfected the Game Boy Castlevania formula with refined controls and non-linear progression. It delivered the best portable experience of the early 1990s before the GBA era revolutionized handheld gaming.

My verdict: Belmont’s Revenge is the best of Game Boy Castlevania with refined controls and memorable music. It’s short but satisfying for quick retro gaming sessions.

What do players say?

epicgordan ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ There really isn’t a single thing this game does worse than Castlevania Adventure, and is definitely a solid must-play for the Game Boy if you can get your hands on it.

16. Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 [A Dark, Ambitious Sequel with Deeper Combat Systems]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genres Action-adventure game, adventure Platforms Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 Year of release 2014 Creators Mercury Steam, Konami Average playtime 18-22 hours

You play as Gabriel, now fully transformed into Dracula. Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 splits between modern times and castle flashbacks. You fight with three weapons: shadow whip, void sword, and chaos claws.

When I played Lords of Shadow 2, I liked how it gave me control of Dracula himself. The story feels darker and more personal, and the world is much bigger than in the first game. The combat also feels richer, letting me switch between powerful weapons in real time instead of just relying on one style.

There are parts where the pacing slows down, but the boss battles and story moments make up for it. Seeing Dracula’s struggle between power and regret gives the game more heart than I expected.

Why we chose it Lords of Shadow 2 boldly reimagined Dracula as a tragic protagonist and offers the most ambitious narrative and gameplay depth in any 3D Castlevania, despite its controversial modern setting.

My verdict: This sequel improves combat but stumbles with pacing issues and forced stealth segments. If you enjoyed the first game and want to see Gabriel’s complete transformation into Dracula, the expanded combat makes it worthwhile.

What do players say?

Wolf873 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ LoS 2 is a great game by all means, however, it’s not without its shortcomings.

17. Castlevania Dominus Collection [The Definitive DS Trilogy, Perfectly Reborn for Modern Platforms]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genres Platform game, role-playing video game, adventure game, fighting game Platforms PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S Year of release 2024 Creators Konami Average playtime 30-45 hours

The Castlevania Dominus Collection bundles three Nintendo JRPG games: Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin, and Order of Ecclesia. You can change the screen layout, rewind gameplay, and save anywhere, which makes the experience smoother.

You get a full art gallery and soundtrack player. Dawn of Sorrow continues Soma’s story from Aria of Sorrow. Portrait of Ruin lets you switch between two characters. Order of Ecclesia offers the hardest challenge of the three.

Why we chose it The Dominus Collection finally makes three excellent DS games accessible on modern platforms with thoughtful features like customizable layouts and enhanced translations that improve the original experience.

My verdict: This collection is one of the best Castlevania purchases you can make today. Three full Metroidvania games with modern conveniences and no compromises; every fan should own this.

What do players say?

erkhyllo ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ All the games are great. Some of the best Castlevania games are in there, at least if we talk about the metroidvania ones.

18. Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania [A Modern Homage That Revives the Spirit of Dracula’s Castle]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genres Action-platformer, roguelite Platforms Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, iOS, Android Year of release 2023 Creators Motion Twin & Evil Empire, Motion Twin Average playtime 15-25 hours

The Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC adds new Castlevania content. You explore three new biomes based on classic castle areas. The game includes weapons from the series, like the Vampire Killer whip, holy water, and throwing axes. You fight bosses from Castlevania history. The music remixes classic tracks from the original games.

The mix of roguelite gameplay and gothic design works better than I expected. It blends the two worlds in a way that respects both. Many players agree that it’s one of the best Castlevania games released in modern times, even though it’s technically a crossover.

Why we chose it Return to Castlevania proves the franchise’s design principles translate perfectly to modern roguelite formats. It delivers the best contemporary Castlevania experience with authentic weapons, music, and bosses reimagined through Dead Cells’ fast-paced combat.

My verdict: This crossover proves Castlevania’s design principles work perfectly in roguelite formats. If you love Dead Cells or want to see Castlevania reimagined through modern game design, this DLC delivers both fan service and excellent gameplay.

What do players say?

GhoulHunter9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The weapons are really cool and fun, the new areas are really cool, and the music is absolutely incredible.

19. Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood [Two Iconic Adventures, Perfectly Preserved for Modern Consoles]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genres Platform game, adventure game, fighting game, role-playing video game Platforms PlayStation 4 Year of release 2018 Creators Konami Average playtime 15-20 hours

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood is a PlayStation exclusive that bundles two of the top Castlevania games: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood. Before this release, players in the West found it hard to play Rondo of Blood.

This release allows you to save anywhere instead of relying on save rooms. The collection adds visual filters if you want scanlines or smoothing.

The package also includes Maria as a playable character in Symphony of the Night. She plays completely differently from Alucard, with faster movement and animal attacks.

Why we chose it Requiem bundles the two most important Castlevania games with thoughtful modern features; perfect for PlayStation owners who want to experience the series’ peak.

My verdict: If you own a PlayStation and want the absolute best Castlevania experience, this collection delivers two phenomenal games with perfect quality-of-life improvements.

What do players say?

Neidron ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s fine, goes for dirt cheap on sale and still good value. It’s the most readily available release of the two (legally), and does have some neat enough extras like Maria mode or the hilariously easy Death skip bug.

20. Castlevania Requiem + Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle [The Ultimate Way to Experience Old and New Castlevania Together]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genres Action game, adventure game, action-roguelite Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Year of release 2023 Creators Konami, Motion Twin, Evil Empire Average playtime 40-60 hours

The Castlevania Requiem + Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle combines Castlevania Requiem with the Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC. You get classic platforming from Rondo of Blood, Metroidvania exploration in Symphony of the Night, and modern roguelite action from Dead Cells.

The package shows how Castlevania influenced game design across decades. It’s also great value since it covers both the traditional and modern sides of the franchise. You can start with the approachable Dead Cells content before moving on to the older games. The bundle costs less than buying both parts separately.

Why we chose it This bundle gives PlayStation owners the complete Castlevania experience from classic platforming to Metroidvania exploration to modern roguelite action.

My verdict: If you want to understand why Castlevania matters to gaming history while enjoying both classic and modern interpretations, this bundle delivers everything.

What do players say?

YourAverageDrawer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ As someone who beat dracula its a fun boss where you gotta just remember how the attack patterns go for the first phase 2nd phase isnt too difficult as well tbh imo

My Overall Verdict on the Best Castlevania Games

The best Castlevania games offer something for every type of player, from retro to modern action fans.

Best starting point for Castlevania games today?

For newcomers → Castlevania Dominus Collection – Three complete DS Metroidvania games with modern conveniences and quality-of-life features that make exploration accessible without removing challenge.

→ – Three complete DS Metroidvania games with modern conveniences and quality-of-life features that make exploration accessible without removing challenge. For Metroidvania fans → Castlevania: Symphony of the Night – The game that created the genre remains the most rewarding action RPG game exploration experience with its massive interconnected castle and satisfying progression.

– The game that created the genre remains the most rewarding action RPG game exploration experience with its massive interconnected castle and satisfying progression. For classic platformer fans → Super Castlevania IV – This game’s tight whip controls and atmospheric 16-bit design explains why the series became legendary before it shifted to exploration-focused gameplay.

– This game’s tight whip controls and atmospheric 16-bit design explains why the series became legendary before it shifted to exploration-focused gameplay. For budget-conscious players → Castlevania Anniversary Collection – You get eight classic games spanning NES to Genesis for one affordable price.

– You get eight classic games spanning NES to Genesis for one affordable price. For action game fans → Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania – Modern roguelite mechanics combined with authentic Castlevania weapons, music, and bosses create the best contemporary take on the franchise.

FAQs