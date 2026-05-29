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White gloves CS2 run the full spectrum – from a $59 Hand Wraps skin to a Sport Gloves variant pushing past $27,000 Factory New, across 5 glove types and 10 distinct skins . The neutral tones – including several black and white gloves CS2 options – make white gloves CS2 one of the most versatile cosmetic choices for matching any weapon loadout in Counter-Strike 2.

The white gloves CS2 pool spans a wide spectrum, from budget Hand Wraps options under $100 to ultra-rare Sport Gloves pushing into five-figure territory. Gloves fall under the Rare Special Item tier, sharing the same 0.26% unbox rate as knives, so direct marketplace purchases are how most players acquire them. Float value and condition play a major role in pricing across all types covered here.

Our Top Picks for White Gloves CS2

The 10 skins below represent the full range of white gloves CS2 offers across Driver, Moto, Specialist, Sport, and Hand Wraps types – from the most accessible entry points to the most premium options in the game.

The best white gloves CS2 picks above are Extraordinary rarity, spanning Driver, Moto, Specialist, Sport, and Hand Wraps types – from cheap white gloves under $60 to collector pieces above $28,000. Since every skin is available in all exterior conditions, float value is the primary price driver, with Factory New versions commanding the steepest premiums across all glove types.

Disclaimer The content published on Eneba Hub is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, financial, or investment advice. We do not guarantee profits or monetary outcomes, and readers should make purchasing decisions responsibly and based on their own research. Any references to ROI, value potential, or investment are statistical averages based on historical data and do not guarantee individual outcomes.

Case Rarity Probabilities

All white gloves CS2 listed here fall under the Rare Special Item tier. Whether you open a case or a terminal, the rarity breakdown below reflects the standard CS2 drop structure confirmed by Valve.

Skin Rarities Drop % Probabilities Mil-Spec ( Blue ) 79.92% Restricted ( Purple ) 15.98% Classified ( Pink ) 3.2% Covert ( Red ) 0.64% Rare Special Item ( Gold ) 0.26%

These probabilities are based on large community-tracked opening data and follow the standard CS2 distribution confirmed by Valve. All glove skins – including every white gloves CS2 entry in this list – belong to the Rare Special Item tier at 0.26%, or roughly one glove drop per 385 case openings. Players who do want to open cases can compare odds across the best cases to open in CS2 before committing. Because of the low odds, most players researching the best white gloves CS2 has to offer buy directly from the marketplace rather than relying on case openings, and for cheap white gloves specifically, buying direct at $59–$100 will always beat the statistical cost of opening cases.

Best White Gloves CS2: Full Reviews

This section covers all 11 white gloves CS2 entries, from affordable Hand Wraps starting around $59 to premium Sport Gloves approaching five figures in Factory New, to help you find the best white gloves CS2 for every price tier. All gloves here are Extraordinary-grade skins obtainable from various CS2 cases and terminals. The picks span Driver, Moto, Specialist, Sport, and Hand Wraps glove types so you can find the right fit for both your budget and your loadout.

Product Price: ~$242.00–$2,180.00 / €218.00–€1,960.00 / £188.00–£1,690.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key

The Driver Gloves | Snow Leopard pairs clean white ventilated leather with a spotted black and grey leopard print on the suede backhand patch, sitting at the premium end of the white gloves CS2 pool. The contrast between the white ventilated leather palm and the animal-print suede patch is what makes this one of the best white gloves CS2 options for players who want a premium Driver Gloves skin. Factory New prices start at ~$242 and climb past $2,180 for pristine low-float specimens.

Why we chose it Snow Leopard is the best-value premium white glove in Counter-Strike 2, offering a luxury animal-print look at a significantly lower price floor than the Hedge Maze or Spearmint.

This skin is available in all exterior conditions, and float value plays a major role in pricing – low-float Factory New specimens with sharp leopard spotting carry a meaningful premium over Field-Tested versions where the suede patch shows visible wear. The Driver Gloves | Snow Leopard is not among the five most expensive gloves in the game, but it holds strong marketplace demand as one of the cleanest white Driver Gloves available. At under $500 Factory New, it sits at the top of the best white gloves CS2 offers without crossing into five-figure territory.

★ Premium White-Leather Animal-Print Driver Gloves Driver Gloves | Snow Leopard Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$126.00–$2,586.00 / €113.00–€2,330.00 / £97.00–£2,005.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Revolution Case

Case Key: Revolution Case Key

The Driver Gloves | King Snake features cream-white perforated leather gloves with a dark grey and black king snake scale pattern running across the backhand, making it one of the more distinctive entries in the white gloves CS2 lineup. The snake-scale texture on the backhand contrasts sharply with the pale cream leather on the palm, creating a clean two-surface split that works across most weapon loadouts. Factory New prices range from ~$126 up to $2,586 for low-float specimens, giving this skin one of the widest condition spreads among Driver Gloves. The cream-white leather and dark grey scale pattern make the King Snake the cleanest black and white gloves CS2 offers within the Driver Gloves category.

The wide price spread is driven almost entirely by float sensitivity – the king snake pattern on the backhand shows visible degradation in Field-Tested and above, which is why Factory New and Minimal Wear listings command the highest premiums. For players researching affordable white gloves CS2 on a Driver Gloves frame, the King Snake offers a strong entry point in the $126–$200 range in lower conditions. Players comparing options at popular CS2 trading sites will find this skin well-represented across most major platforms.

★ Entry-Level White Driver Gloves With Premium Ceiling Driver Gloves | King Snake Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$357.00–$10,100.00 / €321.00–€9,090.00 / £276.00–£7,820.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key

The Moto Gloves | Spearmint stands as one of the most desirable white gloves CS2 skins in the game, featuring white and teal/mint-green geometric pattern gloves with large black hard knuckle guards and a distinctive orange accent strap across the wrist. The teal pattern on different shades covers most of the glove surface, with white showing primarily on the fingers and palm edges, making this one of the most immediately recognizable glove skins in Counter-Strike 2. Factory New specimens in pristine condition push toward $10,100, while lower conditions are accessible from ~$357.

The Spearmint finish is highly float-sensitive – the mint-green panels fade noticeably from Field-Tested onward, which is why Factory New and Minimal Wear listings command the steepest premiums. Players chasing the best white gloves CS2 has will find this the highest-demand Moto Gloves pick in the pool.

★ Top-Tier Mint-and-White Moto Gloves Moto Gloves | Spearmint Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$113.00–$1,108.00 / €101.00–€998.00 / £87.00–£859.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Prisma Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key

The Specialist Gloves | Tiger Strike applies tan and cream leather with orange and brown tiger-stripe detailing across the fingers and backhand, giving this skin a more aggressive character than the clean white options elsewhere in the white gloves CS2 pool. The tiger-stripe banding on the backhand panel runs in diagonal bars, and the contrast between the pale base and the dark orange-black stripes creates strong in-game visibility. Factory New prices range from ~$113 to $1,108.

Float sensitivity is moderate here – the tan base and tiger-stripe pattern hold color reasonably well in Minimal Wear, making lower conditions more practical for budget-conscious buyers. Players comparing the best glove skins CS2 for aggressive-aesthetic white-toned options will find this among the more affordable Specialist picks with a strong visual identity.

★ Mid-Budget Tiger-Stripe White Specialist Gloves Specialist Gloves | Tiger Strike Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$147.00–$1,964.00 / €132.00–€1,767.00 / £114.00–£1,521.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key

The Driver Gloves | Black Tie goes for a stark, high-contrast look among white gloves CS2 options: bright white driver leather paired with pitch-black panels covering the fingers and knuckle area, creating a formal tuxedo-style aesthetic on a CS2 glove. The white palm and black finger panels divide the glove cleanly in two, making this the most striking black and white gloves CS2 option in the Driver Gloves category. Factory New prices start at ~$147 and reach $1,964 for the lowest-float specimens. For players specifically after black and white gloves CS2 has at this price point, the Black Tie is the only genuinely high-contrast option in the pool.

The Black Tie is one of the most recognizable designs in the entire game for players searching for CS2 black gloves with white accents – the white finger-edge strips make the gloves immediately visible in the in-game hand render. Float sensitivity is high on the white leather portions, where wear shows as visible yellowing and surface degradation, explaining why Factory New commands a meaningful premium. For anyone specifically hunting black and white gloves CS2, no other skin in this pool delivers the same tuxedo-level contrast on a Driver Gloves frame.

★ High-Contrast Black-and-White Formal Driver Gloves Driver Gloves | Black Tie Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$236.00–$2,769.00 / €212.00–€2,492.00 / £183.00–£2,145.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key

The Sport Gloves | Amphibious features predominantly blue and teal sport gloves with an intricate aquatic bubble pattern across the surface, with white seam detailing and silver metallic fingertip caps providing the lighter accents. The white is concentrated along the finger seams and palm edges rather than forming a base color, making this one of the more loosely “white-toned” entries among white gloves CS2 Sport Gloves options. Factory New specimens range from ~$236 to $2,769. Players who also browse purple gloves will notice the Amphibious sits at an interesting crossover point between the two color categories.

Float sensitivity is significant on the Amphibious – the blue and purple pattern shows color loss in higher wear conditions, with Field-Tested versions appearing noticeably more muted than Factory New. The Sport Gloves | Amphibious holds strong appeal for players who want a patterned Sport Gloves option at a lower price than the Hedge Maze. Players tracking the best CS2 cases alongside glove purchases will note that the Amphibious comes from the Clutch Case.

★ Patterned White-Base Sport Gloves at Mid-Range Price Sport Gloves | Amphibious Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$62.00–$604.00 / €55.00–€543.00 / £48.00–£467.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key

The Moto Gloves | POW! is a standout budget white gloves CS2 option, featuring colorful comic-book pop-art graphics covering the surface in orange, red, yellow, and grey tones, with “POW!”, “CRACK!”, and “BOOM!” text printed across the knuckles and fingers, and light cream/grey tones visible on the fingertips and palm edges. The pop-art design gives the POW! a playful personality that no other glove in this list matches. Factory New pricing starts at ~$62 and peaks at $604 for low-float specimens, making it the most affordable Moto Gloves option in the white gloves CS2 pool. For players after cheap white gloves with Moto Gloves specifically, the POW! is the strongest pick. If you’re also after red gloves, you’ll find the POW!’s orange and red pop-art graphics bridge both color categories.

The graphic wear on the knuckle print degrades visibly in Field-Tested and above, which is why the Factory New floor sits low relative to other Moto Gloves options – buyers at lower conditions trade the crispness of the pop-art print for a significantly lower price tag. For players comparing Fracture Case knives alongside glove purchases, the POW! offers a way to add a colorful glove to the loadout without a large spend.

★ Most Affordable White Moto Gloves in the Pool Moto Gloves | POW! Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$59.00–$1,200.00 / €53.00–€1,080.00 / £46.00–£930.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key

The Hand Wraps | Duct Tape is the most affordable entry point in the entire white gloves CS2 pool, presenting white and silver-gray hand wraps with strips of silver duct tape layered across the knuckles, palm, and finger joints in an improvised, functional aesthetic. The tape-over-wrap construction gives this skin a raw, practical look that contrasts with the more polished glove types elsewhere in this list. Factory New pricing starts at ~$59, which is the cheapest white gloves CS2 offers by a clear margin, making the Duct Tape the default cheap white gloves recommendation for anyone working with a tighter budget.

Despite its low floor, the Hand Wraps | Duct Tape has a surprisingly wide price ceiling – low-float Factory New specimens with clean tape-strip presentation push past $1,200, driven by rarity at that float range. Players also tracking Fever Case knives alongside gloves will find the Duct Tape a natural budget complement that keeps total loadout spend low.

★ Most Affordable White Gloves in CS2 – Entry Level Hand Wraps | Duct Tape Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$2,300.00–$29,100.00 / €2,070.00–€26,190.00 / £1,782.00–£22,540.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key

The Sport Gloves | Hedge Maze is the most expensive skin in this list and the crown jewel of the white gloves CS2 pool, featuring bright lime green sport gloves with a dark grey geometric hexagonal grid pattern across the backhand, a white/cream palm, and white seam detailing along the fingers. The white palm and seam accents against the vivid lime green base are what earns this skin its place among white gloves CS2 options. Factory New prices start at ~$2,300 and reach past $29,100 for the rarest low-float specimens. The dark grey grid against the white palm also makes this one of the most graphic black and white gloves CS2 has at the Extraordinary tier.

The Hedge Maze is among the top three most expensive glove skins in all of Counter-Strike 2, alongside the Moto Gloves Spearmint and a handful of other high-demand Extraordinary skins. Float value is critical here – Factory New specimens with very low floats retain the sharpest contrast between the lime green panels and white detailing, while higher-wear versions dull both. Players tracking the best place to sell CS2 skins should note this skin commands strong resale demand across all major platforms.

★ Most Expensive White-Pattern Sport Gloves in CS2 Sport Gloves | Hedge Maze Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$208.00–$1,087.00 / €187.00–€978.00 / £161.00–£842.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key

The Hand Wraps | Leather features cream and tan natural leather strips wound tightly around the fingers and knuckles, giving the skin a clean, unadorned wrap look that reads as white-adjacent in-game under most lighting conditions. The natural beige leather tones make this one of the most understated white-toned hand wrap options available among white gloves CS2 picks. Factory New pricing sits at ~$208 at the floor and peaks at $1,087 for the cleanest specimens.

The Leather finish is relatively float-stable compared to patterned finishes – the natural leather texture doesn’t degrade as dramatically in Field-Tested and above, making mid-condition versions a practical choice for players watching their spending. The Hand Wraps | Leather is not among the five most expensive gloves in Counter-Strike 2, but it holds consistent marketplace activity among players who want a clean neutral-toned wrap option. Players comparing all blue glove options will find the Leather a solid neutral-toned counterpart to color-heavy alternatives.

★ Clean Neutral-Toned White Leather Hand Wraps Hand Wraps | Leather Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$112.00–$949.00 / €100.00–€854.00 / £86.00–£735.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key

The Hand Wraps | Spruce DDPAT applies a grey digital camouflage (DDPAT) pixelated pattern across the full wrap surface that fades toward a near-white, washed-out appearance in higher wear conditions – making this one of the more convincingly white-looking options in the white gloves CS2 pool at lower price points. The digital camo reads as almost pure white in Well-Worn and Battle-Scarred, which is the practical sweet spot for cheap white gloves buyers. Factory New pricing runs from ~$112 to $949.

For players seeking cheap white gloves with a military-camo identity rather than a plain neutral wrap, the Spruce DDPAT is the clearest option in the Hand Wraps category. Float sensitivity works in the buyer’s favour here – lower-condition versions not only cost less but actually look more white, making Battle-Scarred and Well-Worn specimens the best value picks in the pool. Players also interested in green gloves as contrasting loadout options will find the white Spruce DDPAT a clean neutral complement.

★ Tactical White-DDPAT Hand Wraps at a Mid-Range Price Hand Wraps | Spruce DDPAT Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Best White Gloves CS2 in 2026: Full Comparison

Here is a full breakdown of all 11 white gloves CS2 options side by side. Pricing reflects current marketplace conditions. Condition availability and float value are the dominant price drivers across all entries.

Skin Rarity Price Range Description Driver Gloves | Snow Leopard Extraordinary $242–$2,180 Clean white ventilated leather with spotted black and grey leopard print on the suede backhand patch Driver Gloves | King Snake Extraordinary $126–$2,586 Cream-white leather with dark grey and black king snake scale pattern across the backhand Moto Gloves | Spearmint Extraordinary $357–$10,100 White moto gloves with mint-green and teal reinforced knuckle panels and wrist strap detailing Specialist Gloves | Tiger Strike Extraordinary $113–$1,108 Tan and cream leather with orange and brown tiger-stripe detailing on the fingers and backhand Driver Gloves | Black Tie Extraordinary $147–$1,964 Bright white driver leather with pitch-black panels on the fingers and knuckle area – classic black and white gloves CS2 contrast Sport Gloves | Amphibious Extraordinary $236–$2,769 White sport gloves with blue and teal reptile-scale patterning covering the backhand Moto Gloves | POW! Extraordinary $62–$604 Cream-white moto gloves with bold orange and yellow comic-book pop-art graphics across the knuckles Hand Wraps │ Duct Tape Extraordinary $59–$1,200 White and silver-gray hand wraps with strips of silver duct tape layered across the knuckles, palm, and finger joints Sport Gloves | Hedge Maze Extraordinary $2,300–$29,100 Lime green sport gloves with a white geometric maze pattern overlaid across the backhand Hand Wraps | Leather Extraordinary $208–$1,087 Cream and tan natural leather strips wound around the fingers and knuckles Hand Wraps | Spruce DDPAT Extraordinary $112–$949 White and light-gray digital camouflage DDPAT pixelated pattern across the full wrap surface

Prices referenced on Eneba Hub are provided for informational purposes only and reflect market conditions at the time of writing. Product values can fluctuate frequently due to supply, demand, and in-game updates, so we cannot guarantee their accuracy or future value.

The spread runs from cheap white gloves starting at ~$59 all the way through to low-float specimens pushing past $29,000. The biggest pricing driver across all white gloves CS2 entries is float value – low-float Factory New specimens command steep premiums across every skin in the pool. Glove type plays the secondary role: Sport Gloves and Moto Gloves generally sit above Driver Gloves and Specialist Gloves at equivalent conditions. Hand Wraps represent the most accessible price floors across this entire category.

My Overall Verdict on White Gloves CS2

White gloves CS2 give players one of the broader neutral-toned glove selections in Counter-Strike 2 – 10 skins, 5 glove types, and a clear pricing hierarchy from under $60 to over $29,000. Picking the best white gloves CS2 has comes down to three things: glove type, float sensitivity, and budget. Here are the top three best white gloves CS2 picks from the list:

Driver Gloves | Snow Leopard – The top overall white gloves CS2 pick. The leopard-print suede backhand on a clean white ventilated leather base makes this the most distinguished Driver Gloves option in the category.

Driver Gloves | King Snake – A strong entry-level choice with a premium ceiling. The dark grey snake-scale backhand against cream-white perforated leather creates one of the cleanest two-surface splits in the white gloves CS2 pool.

Moto Gloves | Spearmint – The premium Moto Gloves pick and one of the most desirable white gloves CS2 skins overall. The teal diamond pattern and white base keep this glove consistently in top-tier demand.

Verify current listings before buying – prices across white gloves CS2 shift regularly with marketplace supply and in-game updates. Players comparing options can check the best CS2 case-opening sites to compare acquisition costs before committing.

★ Best Place To Buy White Gloves CS2 White Gloves CS2 Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

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