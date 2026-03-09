All Purple Gloves in CS2 in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Purple gloves CS2 skins are built for visual impact. Bold plaid leather, athletic mesh panels, and geometric moto designs give these skins a strong presence in first-person view, especially when paired with finishes like Fade, Marble Fade, or Doppler knives. The right pair of CS2 purple gloves can anchor an entire themed loadout.

As of 2026, entry pricing starts just above $110 for the cheapest purple gloves CS2 offers, while pristine collector-tier pairs approach $29,000. Every skin here sits at Extraordinary rarity with a 0.26% Gold-tier drop rate, a key reason why purple CS2 gloves maintain high market value.

This guide covers all purple gloves CS2 offers across Driver, Sport, Specialist, Moto, and Hand Wrap types . Each entry breaks down pricing, case origins, and exterior availability, helping you compare the best purple gloves CS2 collectors target alongside more accessible picks for players hunting cheap purple gloves CS2 options.

Our Top Picks for Purple Gloves in CS2

Purple gloves CS2 skins reward close inspection – pattern placement on the Fade, plaid alignment on the Imperial Plaid, and float value on the Marble Fade all shift how much purple actually shows. These six picks cover the full range of all purple gloves CS2 has, from the premium collector ceiling down to the cheapest purple gloves CS2 the market offers at entry level.

Every glove drops at Gold-tier odds, but case origin, float range, and demand create major price gaps between exteriors. That’s what separates the best purple gloves CS2 collectors chase from cheap purple gloves CS2 entry picks. Always compare exterior condition and pattern placement before buying – they impact value far more than the skin name alone.

Case Rarities Probabilities

Every CS2 weapon case uses the same fixed drop rate system. Purple gloves CS2 skins sit at the Gold tier alongside all other Extraordinary gloves – meaning the odds of pulling any specific pair never change regardless of which case you open.

Skin Rarities Drop % Probabilities Mil-Spec ( Blue ) 79.92% Restricted ( Purple ) 15.98% Classified ( Pink ) 3.2% Covert ( Red ) 0.64% Rare Special Item ( Gold ) 0.26%

These percentages come from community tracking across 10,000+ case openings per case. Gloves sit at 0.26%, or roughly 1 in 385 cases. Since every purple gloves CS2 skin carries Extraordinary rarity – including sport gloves and specialist gloves – the odds of pulling a specific pair are extremely low, which drives their high market prices and confirms that all purple gloves CS2 options share identical unboxing odds.

All Purple CS2 Gloves: The Full List

This list includes all purple gloves CS2 brings across Sport, Specialist, Driver, Moto, and Hand Wrap types, giving a full market snapshot rather than focusing on one category.

Discontinued cases push prices higher due to fixed supply, while active drops like the Clutch Case and Revolution Case create more cheap purple gloves CS2 entry points. Wear also plays a major role – lower floats keep purple tones vibrant, which is why Factory New versions command steep premiums over Battle-Scarred copies.

Price Range: $193.48 – $1,278.40 / €178.00 – €1,176.13 / £152.83 – £1,009.93

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Respective Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Driver Gloves Imperial Plaid are the most accessible and recognisable purple gloves CS2 players chase. The classic tartan plaid pattern in deep purple flannel paired with glossy purple leather fingers makes these instantly stand out in any loadout. Available across all exteriors from Battle-Scarred to Factory New, prices range from $193.48 at Battle-Scarred to $1,278.40 at Factory New, positioning them above the cheapest purple gloves CS2 offers but well below discontinued premium cases.

Why we chose it The Driver Gloves Imperial Plaid provide the strongest purple look in Counter-Strike 2 at an accessible price, combining an iconic plaid pattern with active-case supply.

What makes these CS2 purple gloves particularly interesting is that every pattern ID creates a slightly different plaid alignment, meaning some copies display more prominent purple panels than others. The Revolution Case keeps this skin in the active Prime pool, which helps maintain a steady supply and moderate pricing – especially at Field-Tested and Well-Worn exteriors. For anyone reviewing all purple gloves CS2 brings to build a themed inventory, the Imperial Plaid is the natural starting point among the best purple gloves CS2 offers. These gloves were first introduced in the Clutch Case, and that’s definitely one of the best cases to open in CS2 if you’re hunting purple skins.

What do players say?

PurplePlaidKing ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Imperial Plaid is the cleanest purple glove you can actually afford. Paired mine with a Marble Fade Butterfly, and the whole loadout just clicks. BS still looks solid if you pick a good float.

Price Range: $2,864.31 – $28,659.72 / €2,635.17 – €26,366.94 / £2,262.60 – £22,641.17

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Glove Case or Operation Hydra Case

Respective Key: Glove Case Key or Operation Hydra Case Key

The Sport Gloves Pandora’s Box are the most iconic and expensive purple gloves CS2 has to offer. Dark purple mesh, bright purple leather palms, and black accents create a bold athletic look that stands out instantly in CS2. Every exterior is available, so prices span a wide range – from $2,864.31 (Battle-Scarred) all the way to $28,659.72 (Factory New) – making them the farthest thing from cheap purple gloves CS2 territory and cementing these as the premium collector pick among CS2 purple gloves.

Both the Glove Case and Operation Hydra Case are discontinued, meaning no new supply enters the market, a key reason prices remain so high. Even after the October 2025 trade-up update restricted glove upgrades across all Extraordinary skins, Pandora’s Box held strong due to capped supply and sustained demand.

For buyers chasing the best purple gloves CS2 offers at the top end, this is the undisputed tier-one option. The purple-and-black scheme pairs naturally with finishes like Butterfly Fade, and even the BS entry near $2,900 makes a statement few purple CS2 gloves can match.

3. Specialist Gloves Fade

Price Range: $156.26 – $2,307.69 / €143.76 – €2,123.08 / £123.44 – £1,823.07

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Respective Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

Specialist Gloves Fade offer one of the most striking gradient finishes among purple gloves CS2 options. Rubber and plastic elements carry the classic Fade gradient, with some pattern IDs boosting purple saturation. Since the skin drops in all exteriors, you have real flexibility here: prices run from $156.26 at Battle-Scarred to $2,307.69 at Factory New. The BS version is one of the cheapest purple gloves CS2 gradient options, making this skin a surprisingly accessible pick among the best purple gloves CS2.

Pattern placement is key – pattern #135 shows the most purple on the visible outer side, while others lean toward gold or red. If chasing CS2 purple gloves with maximum purple, inspect the pattern ID before buying. Both the Clutch Case and Revolution Case keep supply active, helping moderate prices compared to discontinued cases.

These Fade gloves pair perfectly with any Fade knife – Butterfly Fade, Karambit Fade, or M9 Bayonet Fade. For flashy, high-visibility purple CS2 gloves, these are a top choice. Games like Counter-Strike reward players who invest in loadout synergy, and the Fade combo is one of the most recognisable in competitive play.

Price Range: $134.87 – $2,036.11 / €124.08 – €1,873.22 / £106.55 – £1,608.53

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Respective Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

Specialist Gloves Marble Fade offer a smooth gradient on the rubber panels, shifting between purple, blue, and gold depending on the pattern ID. Some lean heavily purple, while others lean more toward blue or gold. The skin comes in all exteriors, with prices ranging from $134.87 BS to $2,036.11 FN, making these the cheapest purple gloves CS2 has in the Specialist category.

The three case origins keep supply healthy and pricing more accessible than single-case or discontinued alternatives. The BS entry under $135 makes these a smart cheap purple gloves CS2 choice for budget-conscious purple gloves CS2 buyers.

The Marble Fade pairs perfectly with any Marble Fade knife, creating sleek, matched combos. The gradient flows seamlessly between the gloves and blade, and both items maintain strong resale demand. Among the best purple gloves CS2 brings for premium combos, the Marble Fade sits right in the sweet spot of visual quality versus price.

Price Range: $113.33 – $700.77 / €104.26 – €644.71 / £89.53 – £553.61

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Respective Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Moto Gloves Polygon are the top budget pick among purple gloves CS2 skins. Their geometric polygon pattern in shades of blue and purple wraps the armored silhouette, giving a sporty, modern look. With all exterior conditions available, prices range from $113.33 (BS) to $700.77 (FN). That’s the lowest price ceiling here, making the Moto Gloves Polygon the cheapest purple gloves CS2 fans will come across.

Both the Clutch Case and Revolution Case keep supply active, helping maintain accessible pricing. Hard-knuckle protectors give the Polygon design more surface for the pattern to shine, and the purple tones stay vibrant even at higher float values. For cheap purple gloves CS2 hunters, the BS and Well-Worn copies deliver style without a premium cost.

Among the best purple gloves CS2 for a modern, sporty aesthetic, the Polygon is the clear winner. Its silhouette pairs well with futuristic knife finishes, offering a unique look compared to leather or fabric alternatives. If you plan to trade CS2 skins for money later down the line, the Polygon’s steady demand and affordable pricing make it a practical choice.

Price Range: $205.00 – $1,466.36 / €188.60 – €1,349.05 / £161.95 – £1,158.42

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Respective Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Hand Wraps Cobalt Skulls bring an aggressive, punk-inspired look to the purple gloves CS2 market. Bold cobalt-purple bias-tape wraps printed with skull motifs create a tough aesthetic that stands apart from the cleaner alternatives. These are available in all exteriors, though at $205.00 even at Battle-Scarred, these are nowhere near the cheapest purple gloves CS2 you can grab. Instead, they sit in the upper half of pricing across all purple gloves CS2 skins.

The skull pattern is consistent across all copies, which means pricing is driven purely by exterior condition and float value rather than pattern lottery. The Clutch Case and Revolution Case keep supply flowing, though the distinctive design commands a premium over cheap purple gloves CS2 alternatives. For players who want their CS2 purple gloves to reflect a rougher, edgier style, the Cobalt Skulls deliver.

The hand wrap silhouette exposes more of the player model’s fingers, which gives the skull motifs maximum visibility in first-person view. For purple gloves CS2 loadouts built around darker, more aggressive themes, these wraps complete the look. And if you ever decide to move on from your pair, you can learn how to sell CS2 skins through marketplaces and third-party platforms.

Top Purple Gloves in CS2 To Own

Here’s a simple, stats-driven breakdown of all purple gloves CS2 currently available, highlighting each standout purple gloves CS2 skin, including both Sport and Specialist designs. Use it to compare prices, rarity, and key features at a glance before making your pick.

Prices accurate as of 02/2026.

Product Name Rarity Price Range Description Driver Gloves Imperial Plaid Extraordinary $193 – $1,278 Iconic purple plaid; dual active-case supply; best all-round purple glove Sport Gloves Pandora’s Box Extraordinary $2,864 – $28,660 Most iconic purple glove; discontinued cases; highest price ceiling Specialist Gloves Fade Extraordinary $156 – $2,308 Gradient with purple hues; pattern-driven purple amount; Fade knife synergy Specialist Gloves Marble Fade Extraordinary $135 – $2,036 Smooth gradient; triple-case supply; cheapest Specialist purple entry Moto Gloves Polygon Extraordinary $113 – $701 Budget pick; geometric purple-blue design; lowest price ceiling Hand Wraps Cobalt Skulls Extraordinary $205 – $1,466 Skull motifs on cobalt-purple; aggressive look; consistent pattern

The type of glove plays the biggest role in determining purple gloves CS2 prices. Sport Gloves are the premium tier, Specialist and Driver come next, and Moto Gloves are usually where you’ll find the cheapest purple gloves CS2 deals. The Pandora’s Box peaks near $29,000 FN, while the Moto Gloves Polygon starts under $115 BS.

Cleaner purple panels and stronger contrast cost more. The Fade varies by pattern ID, while the Imperial Plaid‘s tartan creates subtle pricing quirks – something rare among CS2 purple gloves.

Condition splits the purple gloves CS2 market significantly. BS copies offer a cheap purple gloves CS2 entry point, but FN premiums run 5–10x higher. On the Marble Fade and Polygon, wear impacts the purple finish less, making MW copies a strong value.

My Overall Verdict on Purple Gloves in CS2

No other colour in the purple gloves CS2 market rewards pattern and condition research as much – get those right and the visual payoff is significant. Three picks define the range:

Driver Gloves Imperial Plaid – The best all-around purple gloves CS2 pick with a classic tartan look, active dual-case supply, and a starting price near $193 BS – making them one of the cheapest purple gloves CS2 players can realistically call iconic.

Sport Gloves Pandora’s Box – The premium ceiling among the best purple gloves CS2 skins, with discontinued case origins and an iconic design that collectors covet.

Specialist Gloves Fade – The standout purple gradient option, pairing perfectly with Fade knives and delivering strong visual presence across exteriors at a mid-tier price band.

With all purple gloves CS2 skins on the market, float and pattern placement can seriously change the vibe (and the price). If your goal is grabbing the best purple gloves CS2 skins without wasting money, choosing the right exterior at the right price is the real win.

FAQs