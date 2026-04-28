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Fracture Case Knives: The Complete List in 2026

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Tringë Cakaj Elshani
Tringë Cakaj Elshani Tech Writer | Turn Passion into Playful and Practical Game Guides
Fact checked by: Maria Savelieva
Updated: April 28, 2026
Fracture Case Knives: The Complete List in 2026
Image Credit: Valve

Fracture Case knives are the main reason serious CS2 players crack open a Fracture Case. If you’ve been asking what knives are in the Fracture Case, the answer is four distinct blade models: the Nomad Knife, the Paracord Knife, the Skeleton Knife, and the Survival Knife. Each model is available in 13 finishes, including premium pattern variants like Fade, Slaughter, Crimson Web, and Case Hardened. All 52 knife skins in the Fracture Case knives pool belong to the Rare Special Item category with a drop rate of approximately 0.26%, meaning every unboxed blade is a genuinely rare outcome regardless of finish or knife type.

Prices across the Fracture Case knives range run from roughly $51 for a budget Survival Knife Safari Mesh to $3,500-plus for a trophy-grade Survival Knife Crimson Web with ideal web coverage. That spread is driven by four factors: knife model, finish type, float value, and pattern index. This guide covers all 52 Fracture Case knives with pricing context and value picks at every tier.

Our Top Picks: Best Fracture Case Knives in CS2

Every Fracture Case knife below is selected for rarity, price efficiency, and visual impact across all four knife types and all 13 finishes. All 52 knives are Rare Special Items, with pricing determined by model, finish, float, and pattern.

  1. Nomad Knife Vanilla – No-paint Nomad at $153–$160 FN; the most predictable Fracture Case knife entry.
  2. Nomad Knife Fade – Best-looking Fracture Case knife on the Nomad; purple-to-yellow gradient in FN and MW.
  3. Nomad Knife Slaughter – Red-and-silver pattern from $237; one of the best-value Fracture Case knives for collectors.
  4. Nomad Knife Case Hardened – Pattern hunter’s pick – blue-tile seed drives value from $155 to $554.
  5. Nomad Knife Crimson Web – Float-sensitive web pattern; among the rarest knives from Fracture Case at ideal float.
  6. Nomad Knife Blue Steel – Clean grey-blue patina from $142; no pattern complexity.
  7. Nomad Knife Stained – Warm amber patina across all five exteriors; reliable mid-range Fracture Case knife.
  8. Nomad Knife Scorched – Most affordable patterned Nomad Fracture Case knife; near-black in most conditions, from $95.
  9. Nomad Knife Night Stripe – Darkest Nomad camo; budget Fracture Case knife for dark loadouts from $95.
  10. Nomad Knife Boreal Forest – Sub-$150 Fracture Case knife; olive-green camo with no pattern variables.
  11. Nomad Knife Forest DDPAT – Classic pixel camo; standard copies below $105.
  12. Nomad Knife Safari Mesh – Lowest-floor painted Nomad from under $87 in Battle-Scarred.
  13. Nomad Knife Urban Masked – Grey urban camo; mid-entry Fracture Case knife for neutral CS2 loadouts.
  14. Paracord Knife Vanilla – Cheapest knife in the Fracture Case pool – bare steel at $62–$74 FN.
  15. Paracord Knife Fade – Gradient Fade on the slim Paracord; most affordable Fade from the Fracture Case outside Survival.
  16. Paracord Knife Slaughter – Slaughter pattern; lowest ceiling of knives from Fracture Case in this finish at $221.
  17. Paracord Knife Case Hardened – Budget pattern hunt; lowest Case Hardened entry in the Fracture Case knife pool at $101.
  18. Paracord Knife Crimson Web – Highest Paracord ceiling; top-web FN copies reach $3,333.
  19. Paracord Knife Blue Steel – Clean steel patina from $84; no pattern complexity.
  20. Paracord Knife Stained – Warm patina from $65; one of the cheapest painted Fracture Case knives.
  21. Paracord Knife Scorched – Most affordable Paracord Fracture Case knife; near-black muted finish from $54 in Battle-Scarred.
  22. Paracord Knife Night Stripe – Dark camo from $59; best-value camo knives from Fracture Case on the Paracord model.
  23. Paracord Knife Boreal Forest – Sub-$55 organic camo Fracture Case knife; near the cheapest price in the pool.
  24. Paracord Knife Forest DDPAT – Pixel camo from $52; interchangeable with Boreal Forest in price and rarity.
  25. Paracord Knife Safari Mesh – Cheapest Paracord entry at $51; no pattern variables.
  26. Paracord Knife Urban Masked – Grey urban camo from $58; neutral Fracture Case knife for light-toned loadouts.
  27. Skeleton Knife Vanilla – Bare steel on the most prestigious model in the Fracture Case – $284 minimum.
  28. Skeleton Knife Fade – Most expensive Fracture Case knife overall; gradient on the iconic Skeleton Knife case model at $620+.
  29. Skeleton Knife Slaughter – High-value collector pick; Slaughter pattern on the Skeleton Knife case model from $416.
  30. Skeleton Knife Case Hardened – Widest spread in the pool; Skeleton Knife case patterns range $222 to $852.
  31. Skeleton Knife Crimson Web – Rare and visually striking; top-web FN Skeleton Knife case copies reach $1,527.
  32. Skeleton Knife Blue Steel – Cleanest no-pattern Skeleton Knife case finish; from $233 in Battle-Scarred.
  33. Skeleton Knife Stained – Most accessible painted Skeleton Knife case option; ceiling under $400.
  34. Skeleton Knife Scorched – Most affordable painted Fracture Case knife on the Skeleton from $128 in Battle-Scarred.
  35. Skeleton Knife Night Stripe – Dark stripe camo on the Skeleton Knife case model from $150.
  36. Skeleton Knife Boreal Forest – Cheapest painted Skeleton Knife case option in the pool from $122.50.
  37. Skeleton Knife Forest DDPAT – DDPAT pixel camo on the Skeleton Knife case model from $123 in Battle-Scarred.
  38. Skeleton Knife Safari Mesh – Lowest painted Skeleton Knife case entry below $120.
  39. Skeleton Knife Urban Masked – Grey urban camo on the Skeleton Knife case model from $137.
  40. Survival Knife Vanilla – One of two cheapest Fracture Case knives in the pool at $61–$70 FN.
  41. Survival Knife Fade – Most affordable Fade knife from the Fracture Case – MW from $157.
  42. Survival Knife Slaughter – Tightest Slaughter ceiling of knives from Fracture Case – $187 FN max.
  43. Survival Knife Case Hardened – Lowest Case Hardened ceiling in the pool at $267; best budget pattern hunt.
  44. Survival Knife Crimson Web – Highest ceiling in the Fracture Case knives pool – $3,500 for a top FN web.
  45. Survival Knife Blue Steel – Clean steel from $74; sub-$100 entry for a painted Fracture Case knife.
  46. Survival Knife Stained – Warm patina from $67; cheapest painted Fracture Case knife in the Survival line.
  47. Survival Knife Scorched – Most affordable Survival Fracture Case knife from $54 in Battle-Scarred.
  48. Survival Knife Night Stripe – Budget dark camo from $58; tightest ceiling in the Survival Fracture Case knife range.
  49. Survival Knife Boreal Forest – Olive-green camo from $54; comparable to Scorched for cheapest Survival Fracture Case knife.
  50. Survival Knife Forest DDPAT – Pixel camo from $53; cheapest forest skin among Fracture Case knives on the Survival model.
  51. Survival Knife Safari Mesh – Cheapest painted knife in the Fracture Case knives pool – $51 to $86 across all conditions.
  52. Survival Knife Urban Masked – Grey urban camo from $58; clean, neutral Fracture Case knife for any loadout.

Those are all 52 Fracture Case knives – from the cheapest knives from Fracture Case at $51 to a $3,500 trophy copy. The Skeleton Knife case premium is real, but is the Fracture Case good for buyers on a tighter budget? Absolutely – the Paracord Knife and Survival Knife pools offer the same 13 finishes at much lower entry points. Full breakdowns for every skin follow below.

Disclaimer
The content published on Eneba Hub is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, financial, or investment advice. We do not guarantee profits or monetary outcomes, and readers should make purchasing decisions responsibly and based on their own research. Any references to ROI, value potential, or investment are statistical averages based on historical data and do not guarantee individual outcomes.

Fracture Case Drop Probabilities & Rarity Breakdown

CS2 Pie Chart - Pie chart showing CS2 Fracture Case Drop Probabilities

Like all standard CS2 weapon cases, the Fracture Case follows a fixed rarity distribution set by Valve. Knife-tier items – which means every Fracture Case knife across all four models – sit at the very bottom of the probability pool, below Classified, Restricted, and Mil-Spec items. That fixed position in the rarity hierarchy is what separates a Fracture Case knife from standard weapon skins, and why any Fracture Case knife carries genuine prestige regardless of the specific model or finish. The table below shows the full rarity breakdown for the Fracture Case in CS2.

Skin RaritiesDrop % Probabilities
Mil-Spec (Blue)79.92%
Restricted (Purple)15.98%
Classified (Pink)3.2%
Covert (Red)0.64%
Rare Special Item (Gold)0.26%

These probabilities are derived from large-scale community data across tens of thousands of Fracture Case openings. The ~0.26% knife rate averages one knife per 385 cases. How much is a Fracture Case key? Currently approximately $2.50, making the expected unboxing cost around $960 per knife – well above the direct purchase price of most Fracture Case knives. You could buy a Paracord Knife Safari Mesh for $51 directly versus spending ~$960 in expected key costs. Buying directly is almost always the better value for players who want a specific Fracture Case knife.

All Fracture Case Knife Skins: Complete Guide

Every Fracture Case knife is covered below – all four models across all 13 finishes. Skeleton prices are highest at every tier; Paracord and Survival offer the same finishes at lower entry points. Blue Steel and Stained need only a condition check; Fade, Slaughter, Case Hardened, and Crimson Web reward seed research.

1. Nomad Knife Vanilla

Product Price: $153.08–$159.60 / ~€130.73–€136.30 / ~£113.13–£118.05

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Nomad Knife Vanilla featuring a clean, unpainted brushed steel finish

The Nomad Knife Vanilla is the most predictable buy in the Fracture Case knives Nomad lineup – bare steel with no paint, no seed variables, and a tight $153–$160 band in Factory New. Despite sharing the same drop rate as all Fracture Case knives, it offers the most accessible entry point on the Nomad model.

Why we chose it

The Nomad Knife Vanilla earns its spot as the best budget Fracture Case knife for its simplicity – no pattern variables, no float anxiety, and a tight price band that makes it the most transparent knife entry in Counter-Strike 2.

No pattern research, no float anxiety – pick a listing and buy. For players who want a transparent knife entry on the Nomad model, this is the cleanest option across all 52 Fracture Case knives.

★ BEST BUDGET NOMAD KNIFE
Nomad Knife Vanilla
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2. Nomad Knife Fade

Product Price: $348.07–$434.22 / ~€297.25–€370.98 / ~£257.22–£321.09

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Nomad Knife Fade skin with a translucent gold, pink, and purple gradient

The Nomad Knife Fade blends purple, pink, and yellow across the wide sheepfoot blade in Factory New and Minimal Wear ($348–$434). As a standout among Fracture Case knives for color, Fade pricing rewards full-fade seeds – copies with maximum purple coverage command the highest premiums, while Minimal Wear offers near-identical color at a meaningful discount.

A Minimal Wear full-fade copy looks nearly identical to Factory New in-game – the best-value buy among knives from Fracture Case in this finish tier. Buyers asking what knives are in the Fracture Case with the best Fade value will find the Minimal Wear copy the smart pick.

★ BEST NOMAD KNIFE FOR COLOR
Nomad Knife Fade
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3. Nomad Knife Slaughter

Product Price: $237.37–$280.00 / ~€202.72–€239.12 / ~£175.42–£206.92

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Nomad Knife Slaughter skin with a blood-red abstract geometric pattern

The Nomad Knife Slaughter is a bold red-and-silver pattern knife spanning $237–$280 across three conditions. Collectors targeting Fracture Case knives prioritize centered, symmetrical swirl layouts in Factory New. The Nomad’s wide blade shows pattern distribution more prominently than narrower models. The sub-$300 ceiling makes it one of the best-value premium pattern knives in the pool.

A Field-Tested copy delivers the same pattern character at a meaningful discount – one of the more flexible Fracture Case knives in this finish tier.

★ BEST NOMAD KNIFE FOR COLLECTORS
Nomad Knife Slaughter
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4. Nomad Knife Case Hardened

Product Price: $154.97–$553.66 / ~€132.34–€472.82 / ~£114.52–£409.26

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Nomad Knife Case Hardened skin with a unique pattern of blue, gold, and purple hues

The Nomad Knife Case Hardened is the ultimate pattern hunter’s Fracture Case knife – its heat-treated blue, gold, and purple coloring varies dramatically between seeds, with high-blue copies pushing past $500 from a $155 Battle-Scarred base. Verify the seed index before paying above $250; see our guide on selling CS2 skins for how pattern quality affects resale.

What knives are in the Fracture Case for pattern hunters? Case Hardened is the top answer – blue-tile discovery value that no fixed-pattern finish can match.

★ BEST NOMAD KNIFE PATTERN HUNT
Nomad Knife Case Hardened
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5. Nomad Knife Crimson Web

Product Price: $148.96–$988.50 / ~€127.21–€844.38 / ~£110.08–£730.50

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Nomad Knife Crimson Web skin with a red base and black spider web patterns

The Nomad Knife Crimson Web is one of the most striking Fracture Case knives in the Nomad lineup – a dark red spiderweb pattern whose price swings dramatically based on float, from $149 in Battle-Scarred to $989 for a Factory New centred full web. Field-Tested copies at $200–$300 capture the finish’s visual character without the trophy price tag; the red gloves in CS2 guide has loadout pairing ideas that suit the Crimson Web‘s aggressive dark aesthetic.

Among knives from Fracture Case, Crimson Web is where float research pays off most – FN near 0.00 shows the most complete web.

★ RAREST NOMAD KNIFE SKIN
Nomad Knife Crimson Web
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6. Nomad Knife Blue Steel

Product Price: $142.32–$323.19 / ~€121.54–€275.97 / ~£105.18–£238.84

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Nomad Knife Blue Steel skin with a cold, mottled dark blue and teal patina

The Nomad Knife Blue Steel is the simplest no-pattern buy in the Nomad section of the Fracture Case knives pool – a cool grey-blue patina from $142 in Battle-Scarred to $323 in Factory New with no seed lookup required. Minimal Wear copies are the standout value: the visual difference from Factory New is barely perceptible in-game, while the price gap is real. If you want to compare how finish types affect value across different blade models, our guide on the best Karambit knife skins is a useful reference point.

What knives are in the Fracture Case that need zero research? Blue Steel – pick your condition and buy.

★ CLEANEST NOMAD KNIFE FINISH
Nomad Knife Blue Steel
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7. Nomad Knife Stained

Product Price: $123.63–$258.26 / ~€105.58–€220.55 / ~£91.37–£190.84

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Nomad Knife Stained skin featuring a forced acid-wash patina on a silver blade

The Nomad Knife Stained is a warm amber-patina Fracture Case knife available across all five exteriors from $124 to $258. No pattern variables keep the buying process simple, and Field-Tested copies at $140–$160 offer a reliable mid-tier knife well below the Nomad’s premium finish prices. For context on how top-tier pattern finishes compare in market value, the most expensive CS2 knife skins guide covers the priciest options across all cases.

The Stained hits that sweet spot in the Fracture Case knives Nomad range – above the camo stuff, well below the premium patterns, and you don’t need to look up a single seed to buy it. For players just getting into what knives are in the Fracture Case and wanting something solid without overcomplicating it, the Stained is exactly that.

★ BEST MID-RANGE NOMAD KNIFE
Nomad Knife Stained
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8. Nomad Knife Scorched

Product Price: $94.61–$164.92 / ~€80.80–€140.84 / ~£69.92–£121.90

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Nomad Knife Scorched skin with a dull black and grey spray-painted pattern

The Nomad Knife Scorched is one of the most affordable patterned Fracture Case knives in the Nomad lineup – a dark, muted finish with subtle surface texture available across all five exteriors from under $95 in Battle-Scarred to $165 in Factory New. Despite the name, the Scorched finish on the Nomad doesn’t read desert tan at all – it comes out near-black in basically any lighting, with a clean, low-key look and zero pattern drama. If you’re wondering is Fracture Case good for dark aesthetics, the Nomad Knife Scorched makes a pretty strong case.

How much is a Fracture Case key worth spending vs buying direct? At $95 for a Well-Worn Scorched, direct purchase wins every time.

★ MOST AFFORDABLE NOMAD KNIFE
Nomad Knife Scorched
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9. Nomad Knife Night Stripe

Product Price: $95.40–$771.88 / ~€81.47–€659.39 / ~£70.50–£570.52

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Nomad Knife Night Stripe skin featuring a dark, solid charcoal matte finish

The Nomad Knife Night Stripe is one of the darkest camo Fracture Case knives in the Nomad range – near-black stripe from $95, FT at $110–$130 being the best standard buy. The $772 ceiling is a StatTrak outlier; see cheapest CS2 knife skins for value knife benchmarks.

Night Stripe degrades minimally between conditions – BS is a legitimate buy if you want the dark look at minimum price. If you’ve ever wondered is Fracture Case good for stealth setups, this near-black knife at $95 is pretty much your answer.

★ BEST NOMAD KNIFE CAMO SKIN
Nomad Knife Night Stripe
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10. Nomad Knife Boreal Forest

Product Price: $88.40–$144.74 / ~€75.49–€123.61 / ~£65.33–£106.96

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Nomad Knife Boreal Forest skin with a classic green and brown woodland camo pattern

The Nomad Knife Boreal Forest is one of the most consistent sub-$150 Fracture Case knives – olive-green organic camo from $88 to $145 across all five exteriors with no pattern variables. Minimal Wear copies at $110–$120 are the clear value pick: accessible pricing, natural camo look, and the appeal of a Rare Special Item.

Is Fracture Case good for budget buyers? The Boreal Forest at $88–$120 shows you can grab a knife here way cheaper than in most other cases.

★ BEST NOMAD KNIFE UNDER $150
Nomad Knife Boreal Forest
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11. Nomad Knife Forest DDPAT

Product Price: $87.37–$1,736.91 / ~€74.61–€1,483.32 / ~£64.57–£1,283.58

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Nomad Knife Forest DDPAT skin featuring a digital pixelated woodland camo pattern

The Nomad Knife Forest DDPAT is a budget pixel-camo Fracture Case knife – standard copies stay below $105 across all exteriors, with the $1,737 ceiling reflecting a single rare StatTrak FN outlier. Field-Tested copies at $90–$105 are the real buy here. The best cases to open in CS2 guide covers how DDPAT skins compare in popularity across all major cases.

The Skeleton Knife case DDPAT starts at $123; the Nomad version at $87 is the budget route to this classic finish.

★ BEST NOMAD KNIFE FOREST SKIN
Nomad Knife Forest DDPAT
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12. Nomad Knife Safari Mesh

Product Price: $86.95–$241.57 / ~€74.25–€206.30 / ~£64.26–£178.52

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Nomad Knife Safari Mesh skin with a tan finish and a faint chain-link fence overlay

The Nomad Knife Safari Mesh is the lowest-floor painted option in the Nomad section of the Fracture Case knives pool – a dark olive-green mesh texture from under $87 in Battle-Scarred with no pattern complexity. A sub-$90 copy gets you a legit knife at a price that competes with Classified weapon skins in other pools.

How much is a Fracture Case key worth opening for this? At $87 direct vs ~$960 expected unboxing cost, buying wins by a wide margin.

★ BEST ENTRY-LEVEL NOMAD KNIFE
Nomad Knife Safari Mesh
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13. Nomad Knife Urban Masked

Product Price: $96.25–$227.47 / ~€82.20–€194.26 / ~£71.15–£168.10

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Nomad Knife Urban Masked skin with a white and grey spray-painted urban camo design

The Nomad Knife Urban Masked is a grey-camo Fracture Case knife from $96 to $227 across all five exteriors. Field-Tested copies at $110–$120 are the practical buy – the urban masking finish pairs cleanly with grey and dark CS2 loadouts. Browse purple gloves in CS2 for glove coordination options.

Urban Masked stays consistently priced as a Fracture Case knife – community preference for flashier finishes keeps the floor accessible.

★ BEST NOMAD KNIFE URBAN SKIN
Nomad Knife Urban Masked
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14. Paracord Knife Vanilla

Product Price: $61.74–$73.59 / ~€52.73–€62.85 / ~£45.63–£54.39

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Paracord Knife Vanilla skin with a standard grey steel blade and camo cord handle

The Paracord Knife Vanilla is the cheapest knife in the Fracture Case knives pool – $62–$74 FN. It comes with no paint and no pattern variables, so what you see is exactly what you get. If you just want a straightforward, no-surprises entry into Fracture Case knives, this is easily the most efficient starting point across all four models.

What knives are in the Fracture Case under $75? Only this one – the Paracord Vanilla is the sole sub-$75 knife in the pool.

★ BEST BUDGET PARACORD KNIFE
Paracord Knife Vanilla
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15. Paracord Knife Fade

Product Price: $171.23–$288.20 / ~€146.23–€246.12 / ~£126.54–£213.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Paracord Knife Fade skin featuring a vibrant gold, red, and purple gradient blade

The Paracord Knife Fade is one of the most eye-catching Fracture Case knives in the Paracord lineup – a smooth gradient flowing from deep purple through pink and into gold across the slim blade, available in Factory New and Minimal Wear from $171 to $288.

The slim blade makes the gradient feel concentrated – a different look from the wide Nomad Fade at double the price, and among the better-value knives from Fracture Case for color buyers. So if you’ve been asking what knives are in the Fracture Case without the Skeleton price tag, the Paracord Fade is your answer.

★ BEST PARACORD KNIFE FOR COLOR
Paracord Knife Fade
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16. Paracord Knife Slaughter

Product Price: $140.75–$221.47 / ~€120.20–€189.14 / ~£104.02–£163.65

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Paracord Knife Slaughter skin with a blood-red abstract patterned blade

The Paracord Knife Slaughter brings a striking pattern of deep crimson and lighter red tones across the slim Paracord blade – a Fracture Case knife that sits at a lower ceiling than the Nomad equivalent ($221 vs $280), making FN copies with a centred swirl below $220 one of the stronger collector buys in the pool.

Among knives from Fracture Case with Slaughter finish, the Paracord is the most affordable model – ideal for collectors who value pattern over prestige.

★ BEST PARACORD KNIFE FOR COLLECTORS
Paracord Knife Slaughter
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17. Paracord Knife Case Hardened

Product Price: $100.64–$333.81 / ~€85.95–€285.07 / ~£74.37–£246.69

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Paracord Knife Case Hardened skin with a mottled blue and gold patina blade

The Paracord Knife Case Hardened is a standout among budget Fracture Case knives – $101 BS entry, $334 top-blue ceiling. The heat-treated finish produces a blend of gold and green coloration with blue-purple accents that shifts dramatically between seeds, meaning no two copies look quite the same. Pattern index drives value; see our guide on the best CS2 case opening sites for market context.

For players new to Case Hardened pattern hunting, this is the ideal starting point – the mechanics are identical to pricier models but the lower ceiling keeps the financial risk manageable.

★ BEST PARACORD KNIFE PATTERN HUNT
Paracord Knife Case Hardened
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18. Paracord Knife Crimson Web

Product Price: $99.12–$3,333.33 / ~€84.65–€2,846.67 / ~£73.27–£2,463.33

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Paracord Knife Crimson Web skin with a red blade and black spider web pattern

The Paracord Knife Crimson Web has the highest Paracord ceiling in the Fracture Case knives pool – $3,333 FN vs $99 BS entry. The finish coats the blade in deep red with a dark spiderweb pattern overlaid across it – the lower the float, the more complete and centred the web appears. Research float above $300; see best CS2 trading sites for platforms.

Is Fracture Case good for collectors? The Paracord Crimson Web proves it – $99 entry to $3,333 ceiling in the same finish pool.

★ RAREST PARACORD KNIFE SKIN
Paracord Knife Crimson Web
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19. Paracord Knife Blue Steel

Product Price: $83.51–$316.78 / ~€71.28–€270.55 / ~£61.71–£234.10

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Paracord Knife Blue Steel skin featuring a cold, dark blue weathered steel blade

The Paracord Knife Blue Steel is a no-pattern Fracture Case knife from $84 BS – a cool dark blue-grey metallic patina that reads clean and understated across all conditions. BS and WW copies are strong value; patina holds well at lower conditions.

Blue Steel is also a strong pairing with the Skeleton Knife case equivalent at $233 entry – players who want the finish on a lower-prestige model get essentially the same look on the Paracord at a fraction of the Skeleton price.

★ CLEANEST PARACORD KNIFE FINISH
Paracord Knife Blue Steel
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20. Paracord Knife Stained

Product Price: $65.47–$475.00 / ~€55.91–€405.65 / ~£48.38–£351.03

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Paracord Knife Stained skin with a silver blade treated with a forced acid-wash

The Paracord Knife Stained is a knife that shifts in appearance depending on condition – Factory New shows a warmer brown-amber tone, while Minimal Wear and below takes on a darker, more muted olive quality as seen here. Standard copies trade $65–$100; the $475 ceiling is a StatTrak outlier.

Among budget knives from Fracture Case, Paracord Stained sits in its own lane – the only warm-toned patina finish at this price point, making it a natural pick for players who want something distinct from the camo Fracture Case knives like Scorched and DDPAT.

★ BEST MID-RANGE PARACORD KNIFE
Paracord Knife Stained
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21. Paracord Knife Scorched

Product Price: $53.55–$128.53 / ~€45.73–€109.77 / ~£39.57–£94.98

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Paracord Knife Scorched skin with a black and grey spray-painted camouflage blade

The Paracord Knife Scorched is among the cheapest painted Fracture Case knives in the pool – from $54 in Battle-Scarred with no pattern variables. Despite the name, the finish reads as near-black with a subtle textured surface, particularly in Minimal Wear and below.

Is Fracture Case good value vs opening cases? At $54 direct vs ~$960 expected unboxing cost, buying this Fracture Case knife directly is far more efficient.

★ MOST AFFORDABLE PARACORD KNIFE
Paracord Knife Scorched
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22. Paracord Knife Night Stripe

Product Price: $58.74–$237.05 / ~€50.16–€202.44 / ~£43.41–£175.18

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Paracord Knife Night Stripe skin with a solid dark charcoal matte finish blade

The Paracord Knife Night Stripe is the darkest camo in the Paracord Fracture Case knives range – near-black from $59 BS, FT at $70–$80 the standout value. See green gloves in CS2 for more dark-loadout glove options.

Among knives from Fracture Case on the Paracord, Night Stripe punches above its price class – near-black banding looks far more expensive than $59–$80. So is Fracture Case good for budget camo hunters? The Night Stripe alone is pretty much the answer.

★ BEST PARACORD KNIFE CAMO SKIN
Paracord Knife Night Stripe
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23. Paracord Knife Boreal Forest

Product Price: $52.74–$352.78 / ~€45.04–€301.27 / ~£38.98–£260.71

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Paracord Knife Boreal Forest skin with woodland camo blade and green cord-wrapped handle

The Paracord Knife Boreal Forest is olive-green camo from $53 BS in the Fracture Case knives pool – standard copies consistently below $75.

The Skeleton Knife case Boreal Forest starts at $123; the Paracord version delivers the same finish at $53 – half the price for the same look.

★ BEST PARACORD KNIFE UNDER $60
Paracord Knife Boreal Forest
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24. Paracord Knife Forest DDPAT

Product Price: $52.17–$289.48 / ~€44.55–€247.22 / ~£38.55–£213.95

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Paracord Knife Forest DDPAT skin with a digital pixelated camo blade and brown cord handle

The Paracord Knife Forest DDPAT is a pixel-camo Fracture Case knife from $52 BS – a blocky green and brown camouflage pattern made up of distinct square tiles, interchangeable with Boreal Forest in price but with a more geometric, digital look.

DDPAT is one of the knives from Fracture Case with the best heritage-to-price ratio – a classic CS2 finish at one of the lowest price points.

★ BEST PARACORD KNIFE FOREST SKIN
Paracord Knife Forest DDPAT
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25. Paracord Knife Safari Mesh

Product Price: $51.14–$1,337.00 / ~€43.67–€1,141.80 / ~£37.79–£988.04

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Paracord Knife Safari Mesh skin with a tan blade, mesh pattern, and beige cord handle

The Paracord Knife Safari Mesh has the lowest Paracord price among all Fracture Case knives – $51 BS. The finish is a dark olive-green with a fine mesh texture, giving it a stealthy, understated look across all conditions. The $1,337 ceiling is a StatTrak outlier; standard copies are simple and cheap.

How much is a Fracture Case key worth spending here? At $51 direct vs ~$960 expected unboxing, direct purchase wins clearly on this Fracture Case knife.

★ BEST ENTRY-LEVEL PARACORD KNIFE
Paracord Knife Safari Mesh
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26. Paracord Knife Urban Masked

Product Price: $57.59–$300.00 / ~€49.18–€256.20 / ~£42.56–£221.70

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Paracord Knife Urban Masked skin featuring a white and grey urban camo blade and grey cord

The Paracord Knife Urban Masked closes the Paracord Fracture Case knives lineup with grey urban camo from $58 BS – WW at $65–$75 is the value pick.

Urban Masked is a consistently fair-priced Fracture Case knife – flashy-pattern preference keeps the floor stable and supply healthy.

★ BEST PARACORD KNIFE URBAN SKIN
Paracord Knife Urban Masked
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27. Skeleton Knife Vanilla

Product Price: $284.30–$286.18 / ~€242.79–€244.40 / ~£210.10–£211.49

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Skeleton Knife Vanilla featuring a dark unpainted steel finish and black tape grip

The Skeleton Knife Vanilla is the bare-steel entry into the most desirable model in the Fracture Case knives pool – $284–$286, nearly five times the Paracord Vanilla. No discounts exist; demand holds the floor firm.

What knives are in the Fracture Case at $284? Only the Skeleton Vanilla – model prestige alone justifies the floor price here.

★ BEST BUDGET Skeleton Knife
Skeleton Knife Vanilla
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28. Skeleton Knife Fade

Product Price: $619.89–$681.81 / ~€529.39–€582.26 / ~£458.10–£503.86

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Skeleton Knife Fade skin with a vibrant purple, pink, and gold gradient blade

The Skeleton Knife Fade is the most expensive among Fracture Case knives – $620$682 in FN and MW. The gradient sweeps from deep purple and red at the spine through to warm gold at the tip, with the Skeleton’s angular blade making the color transition particularly dramatic. Full-fade seeds are the collector target; see the best place to sell CS2 skins for top-tier knife pricing context.

Is Fracture Case good for premium collectors? The $620+ Skeleton Fade from a standard case answers that definitively.

★ BEST Skeleton Knife FOR COLOR
Skeleton Knife Fade
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29. Skeleton Knife Slaughter

Product Price: $415.80–$514.00 / ~€355.09–€438.96 / ~£307.28–£379.85

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Skeleton Knife Slaughter skin with a red abstract pattern and black tape handle

The Skeleton Knife Slaughter is a high-value collector Fracture Case knife at $416$514 across three conditions – the blade features a deep red base with darker crimson diagonal markings that give it an aggressive, striking appearance on the Skeleton’s wide profile. Centred FN patterns are the collector target; strong value vs. Fade at $620+.

Among knives from Fracture Case on the Skeleton, Slaughter is the best pattern option below Fade pricing – three conditions give buyers real flexibility.

★ BEST Skeleton Knife FOR COLLECTORS
Skeleton Knife Slaughter
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30. Skeleton Knife Case Hardened

Product Price: $222.01–$851.70 / ~€189.60–€727.35 / ~£164.04–£629.41

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Skeleton Knife Case Hardened skin with a unique blue and gold oil-slick finish

The Skeleton Knife Case Hardened is the widest-spread pattern Fracture Case knife in the Skeleton lineup – entry $222, top-blue seeds at $852. Wide blade makes blue coverage especially dramatic vs. narrower models.  

The Skeleton Knife case blade width makes blue Case Hardened tiles more dramatic than on narrower models – top-blue copies command the strongest premiums in this tier.

★ BEST Skeleton Knife PATTERN HUNT
Skeleton Knife Case Hardened
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31. Skeleton Knife Crimson Web

Product Price: $256.96–$1,527.88 / ~€219.44–€1,304.83 / ~£189.90–£1,129.11

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Skeleton Knife Crimson Web skin featuring a red blade with black spider web motifs

The Skeleton Knife Crimson Web is among the most expensive Fracture Case knives – $257 to $1,528. The deep red blade is overlaid with a dark black spiderweb pattern that becomes more complete and centred the lower the float, with the Skeleton’s wide open-handled silhouette making top-tier copies particularly dramatic. Field-Tested at $300–$400 delivers the visual character without the trophy price.

Research float and web placement before paying over $500 on this Fracture Case knife – the Skeleton’s wide blade amplifies both best and worst Crimson Web outcomes.

★ RAREST Skeleton Knife SKIN
Skeleton Knife Crimson Web
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32. Skeleton Knife Blue Steel

Product Price: $233.32–$571.72 / ~€199.26–€488.25 / ~£172.42–£422.60

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Skeleton Knife Blue Steel skin with a cold, dark teal and purple-tinted patina

The Skeleton Knife Blue Steel is the cleanest no-pattern option in the Skeleton Fracture Case knives range – a deep blue-grey metallic patina that looks especially sleek against the Skeleton’s open-handled silhouette. Starting from $233 in Battle-Scarred, with Minimal Wear copies at $280–$320 offering the best value in the range.

No pattern research, no seed lookup – just pick your condition and buy. For players building a full loadout around the Skeleton’s blue-grey tones, the guide on CS2 blue gloves has strong pairing options.

★ CLEANEST Skeleton Knife FINISH
Skeleton Knife Blue Steel
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33. Skeleton Knife Stained

Product Price: $186.32–$374.59 / ~€159.12–€319.90 / ~£137.73–£276.82

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Skeleton Knife Stained skin featuring a forced acid-wash silver and grey patina

The Skeleton Knife Stained is the most accessible painted Skeleton Fracture Case knife under $400$186 BS entry. The finish takes on a dark, mottled blue-grey tone at lower conditions, reading more tactical than the warm amber the name implies. FT or MW at $200–$250 is the best value; no pattern complexity.

Stained on the Skeleton is one of the knives from Fracture Case proving you need not spend $600+ – $186 in BS gets the same model with a genuine finish.

★ BEST MID-RANGE Skeleton Knife
Skeleton Knife Stained
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34. Skeleton Knife Scorched

Product Price: $128.35–$525.00 / ~€109.61–€448.35 / ~£94.85–£388.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Skeleton Knife Scorched skin with a black and tan spray-painted camo finish

The Skeleton Knife Scorched is the most affordable painted Skeleton option in the Fracture Case knives range – Battle-Scarred from $128. While StatTrak versions can spike as high as $525, those are rare outliers rather than the norm. For a relatively low entry price, you still get the Skeleton’s iconic silhouette and overall presence without paying for one of the premium finishes.

How much is a Fracture Case key worth opening for a Skeleton? ~$960 expected vs $128 direct – buying this Fracture Case knife directly is far more efficient.

★ MOST AFFORDABLE Skeleton Knife
Skeleton Knife Scorched
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35. Skeleton Knife Night Stripe

Product Price: $150.00–$368.87 / ~€128.10–€315.00 / ~£110.85–£272.60

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Skeleton Knife Night Stripe skin featuring a solid matte charcoal finish

The Skeleton Knife Night Stripe brings dark vertical-stripe camo to the Skeleton model in the Fracture Case knives lineup – from $150 in Battle-Scarred. Field-Tested copies at $175–$200 are the value target: striking dark appearance on the Skeleton’s wide blade at a price well below Blue Steel and Stained equivalents.

Night Stripe on the Skeleton is one of the most underrated knives from Fracture Case – dark banding on the wide blade competes visually with pricier finishes at a fraction of the cost.

★ BEST Skeleton Knife CAMO SKIN
Skeleton Knife Night Stripe
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36. Skeleton Knife Boreal Forest

Product Price: $122.50–$254.74 / ~€104.61–€217.55 / ~£90.53–£188.25

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Skeleton Knife Boreal Forest skin with woodland camo and tan tape-wrapped handle

The Skeleton Knife Boreal Forest is the cheapest painted Skeleton in the Fracture Case knives range – BS from $122.50, olive-green camo at an accessible price.

Among Skeleton Knife case options, Boreal Forest is the only painted Skeleton below $125 – the definitive entry for the lowest possible investment.

★ BEST Skeleton Knife UNDER $150
Skeleton Knife Boreal Forest
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37. Skeleton Knife Forest DDPAT

Product Price: $123.00–$449.99 / ~€105.04–€384.29 / ~£90.90–£332.49

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Skeleton Knife Forest DDPAT skin with a digital pixelated camo blade and green tape grip

The Skeleton Knife Forest DDPAT matches Boreal Forest at $123 BS – joint cheapest painted Skeleton Fracture Case knife. Choose DDPAT if pixel tiles appeal over organic camo.

DDPAT on the Skeleton Knife case model hits that perfect retro-prestige balance. Like all knives from Fracture Case, it’s a Rare Special Item, yet its price often overlaps with high-end Classified skins.

★ BEST Skeleton Knife FOREST SKIN
Skeleton Knife Forest DDPAT
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38. Skeleton Knife Safari Mesh

Product Price: $119.98–$380.00 / ~€102.46–€324.52 / ~£88.67–£280.98

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Skeleton Knife Safari Mesh skin with a tan finish, mesh overlay, and tan tape handle

The Skeleton Knife Safari Mesh has the lowest painted Skeleton entry in the Fracture Case knives pool at below $120 – a dark olive-green hexagonal mesh pattern, with no pattern complexity required.

What knives are in the Fracture Case at the Skeleton minimum cost? Safari Mesh at sub-$120 – the floor for a painted Skeleton Knife.

★ BEST ENTRY-LEVEL Skeleton Knife
Skeleton Knife Safari Mesh
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39. Skeleton Knife Urban Masked

Product Price: $136.79–$358.07 / ~€116.82–€305.79 / ~£101.09–£264.62

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Skeleton Knife Urban Masked skin featuring a white and grey urban camo pattern

The Skeleton Knife Urban Masked closes the Skeleton Fracture Case knives lineup with grey urban camo from $137 – MW at $160–$180 is the value pick.

Urban Masked is underappreciated on the Skeleton Knife case model – grey tones keep the Skeleton’s silhouette front-and-centre without competing with it.

★ BEST Skeleton Knife URBAN SKIN
Skeleton Knife Urban Masked
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40. Survival Knife Vanilla

Product Price: $60.88–$69.87 / ~€51.99–€59.67 / ~£44.99–£51.65

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Survival Knife Vanilla featuring a standard unpainted grey steel finish

The Survival Knife Vanilla is one of the two cheapest knives in the Fracture Case knives pool – $61–$70 FN. No paint, no pattern – just clean steel and zero guesswork. And even at this entry-level price, it’s still a Rare Special Item, meaning it’s far rarer than your typical Covert skin drop.

What knives are in the Fracture Case under $75? Only the Survival Knife Vanilla and Paracord Knife Vanilla – the two cheapest knife options in the pool.

★ BEST BUDGET SURVIVAL KNIFE
Survival Knife Vanilla
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41. Survival Knife Fade

Product Price: $157.27–$268.07 / ~€134.31–€228.93 / ~£116.23–£198.10

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Survival Knife Fade skin with a translucent gold, pink, and purple gradient blade

The Survival Knife Fade is the most affordable Fade in the Fracture Case knives pool – a vivid gradient sweeping from deep purple and blue through red into warm gold, available in Factory New and Minimal Wear from $157. It is nearly $20 cheaper than the Nomad Fade and $460 below the Skeleton version.

For players who want the Fade gradient without Skeleton or Nomad pricing, the Survival model is the most direct route – same finish, same rarity, significantly lower entry point.

★ BEST SURVIVAL KNIFE FOR COLOR
Survival Knife Fade
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42. Survival Knife Slaughter

Product Price: $136.60–$187.36 / ~€116.66–€159.99 / ~£100.97–£138.46

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Survival Knife Slaughter skin featuring a blood-red abstract geometric pattern

The Survival Knife Slaughter has the tightest Slaughter ceiling among all the Fracture Case knives – $187 FN vs $280 Nomad and $514 Skeleton. The blade features a striking deep red finish with darker crimson serrated markings that give it an aggressive look on the Survival’s clip-point profile. Cheapest Slaughter knife available.

Among knives from Fracture Case with Slaughter finish, the Survival at $187 FN is the cheapest – over $90 below Nomad and $320 below the Skeleton version. If you’re figuring out what knives are in the Fracture Case at the lowest Slaughter price point, this is where you start.

★ BEST SURVIVAL KNIFE FOR COLLECTORS
Survival Knife Slaughter
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43. Survival Knife Case Hardened

Product Price: $98.34–$266.63 / ~€83.98–€227.70 / ~£72.68–£197.04

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Survival Knife Case Hardened skin with a unique blue, gold, and purple patina

The Survival Knife Case Hardened has the lowest Case Hardened ceiling in the Fracture Case knives pool – $98 BS entry, $267 top-blue ceiling. The heat-treated finish produces a blend of gold, green, and blue-teal coloration that shifts dramatically between seeds. Pattern index drives value above base.

The Survival Case Hardened is the ideal starting Fracture Case knife for learning the blue-tile system – $98 entry and $267 ceiling with identical mechanics to pricier models.

★ BEST SURVIVAL KNIFE PATTERN HUNT
Survival Knife Case Hardened
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44. Survival Knife Crimson Web

Product Price: $96.82–$3,500.00 / ~€82.68–€2,989.00 / ~£71.55–£2,586.50

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Survival Knife Crimson Web skin with a red blade and black spider web patterns

The Survival Knife Crimson Web has the highest ceiling among Fracture Case knives – $3,500 FN, $97 BS entry. The vivid red blade is overlaid with a dark black spiderweb pattern that becomes more complete and centred the lower the float. Seen in notable Counter-Strike esports inventories; FT at $150–$250 is the practical buy.

At $97 in Battle-Scarred it is one of the most accessible entry points in the Fracture Case knives pool – but at $3,500 for a top Factory New web, it is also the most extreme ceiling. Few knives from any standard CS2 case span that kind of range.

★ RAREST SURVIVAL KNIFE SKIN
Survival Knife Crimson Web
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45. Survival Knife Blue Steel

Product Price: $73.89–$362.14 / ~€63.10–€309.27 / ~£54.62–£267.66

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Survival Knife Blue Steel skin with a cold, dark blue weathered steel finish

The Survival Knife Blue Steel is a clean no-pattern Fracture Case knife from $74 BS – a dark blue-grey metallic patina that reads almost black with a subtle cool sheen, looking particularly sleek on the Survival’s clip-point profile. WW/FT at $80–$100 is best value; patina holds well at lower conditions.

The same Blue Steel finish costs $84 on Paracord vs $233 on the Skeleton Knife case model – identical finish, pure model prestige difference.

★ CLEANEST SURVIVAL KNIFE FINISH
Survival Knife Blue Steel
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46. Survival Knife Stained

Product Price: $67.25–$143.03 / ~€57.43–€122.15 / ~£49.70–£105.70

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Survival Knife Stained skin featuring a forced acid-wash silver and grey patina

The Survival Knife Stained is a Fracture Case knife from $67 BS with a $143 ceiling – in Factory New it shows a warm brown-amber tone, but in Minimal Wear and below it takes on a darker, muted blue-grey quality as seen here. Simple condition-based buy, no pattern complexity.

Among knives from Fracture Case under $100, Survival Stained is the cheapest warm-toned patina option – competing with Night Stripe and Boreal Forest in the sub-$70 BS bracket.

★ BEST MID-RANGE SURVIVAL KNIFE
Survival Knife Stained
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47. Survival Knife Scorched

Product Price: $54.09–$462.15 / ~€46.19–€394.68 / ~£39.97–£341.53

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Survival Knife Scorched skin with a black and tan spray-painted camo finish

The Survival Knife Scorched is among the cheapest painted Fracture Case knives – BS from $54. Like all Scorched variants, the finish reads as near-black with a subtle surface texture. The $462 ceiling is a StatTrak outlier.

For players debating case opening vs direct purchase, this Fracture Case knife makes the answer simple – $54 on the marketplace versus an average of ~$960 in keys to unbox any knife at all.

★ MOST AFFORDABLE SURVIVAL KNIFE
Survival Knife Scorched
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48. Survival Knife Night Stripe

Product Price: $58.15–$128.44 / ~€49.66–€109.69 / ~£42.97–£94.92

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Survival Knife Night Stripe skin featuring a solid dark charcoal matte finish

The Survival Knife Night Stripe is a budget dark-camo Fracture Case knife – near-black stripes from $58 BS, $128 ceiling, strong character in lower conditions.

The Survival Night Stripe has the tightest ceiling of knives from Fracture Case – $128 FN means no overpaying risk in any condition.

★ BEST SURVIVAL KNIFE CAMO SKIN
Survival Knife Night Stripe
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49. Survival Knife Boreal Forest

Product Price: $53.85–$640.97 / ~€45.99–€547.39 / ~£39.80–£473.68

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Survival Knife Boreal Forest skin with a green and brown woodland camouflage blade

The Survival Knife Boreal Forest is a bright multi-tone green camouflage Fracture Case knife from $54 BS – distinct light and dark green patches that look far more vivid than the entry price suggests. Choose it over Scorched if your loadout leans green over desert-tan.

Boreal Forest and Scorched compete at identical price points – knives from Fracture Case at this tier are interchangeable in rarity, so aesthetic preference decides.

★ BEST SURVIVAL KNIFE UNDER $60
Survival Knife Boreal Forest
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50. Survival Knife Forest DDPAT

Product Price: $52.51–$700.00 / ~€44.84–€597.90 / ~£38.80–£517.30

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Survival Knife Forest DDPAT skin with a digital pixelated camo blade and green handle

The Survival Knife Forest DDPAT is pixel-camo from $53 BS – blocky green and tan square tiles that cover the Survival’s clip-point blade cleanly. It’s one of the cheapest Fracture Case knives, interchangeable with Boreal Forest. Choose based on pixel vs organic camo preference.

At $53, this Fracture Case knife is the second-cheapest in the Survival lineup – only the Safari Mesh at $51 goes lower among knives from Fracture Case on the Survival model.

★ BEST SURVIVAL KNIFE FOREST SKIN
Survival Knife Forest DDPAT
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51. Survival Knife Safari Mesh

Product Price: $51.00–$85.94 / ~€43.55–€73.39 / ~£37.69–£63.51

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Survival Knife Safari Mesh skin with a tan finish and a faint mesh screen pattern

The Survival Knife Safari Mesh is the cheapest painted knife in the Fracture Case knives pool – $51 BS to $86 FN. The finish is an olive green with a fine mesh texture, keeping the Survival’s clip-point silhouette clean and understated with no pattern complexity.

How much is a Fracture Case key worth vs buying direct? At $51 direct vs ~$960 expected unboxing, this Fracture Case knife is the clearest case for buying direct.

★ BEST ENTRY-LEVEL SURVIVAL KNIFE
Survival Knife Safari Mesh
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52. Survival Knife Urban Masked

Product Price: $57.99–$342.50 / ~€49.52–€292.50 / ~£42.87–£253.11

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: Survival Knife Urban Masked skin featuring a white and grey urban camo pattern

The Survival Knife Urban Masked closes the Fracture Case knives lineup with a grey urban masking camo from $58 in Battle-Scarred – standard copies trade $58–$120 across all five exteriors, with the $342.50 ceiling driven by StatTrak. The loose grey pattern suits the Survival’s practical clip-point design and coordinates cleanly with neutral CS2 loadouts.

A Well-Worn copy at $65–$75 is the best value in this Fracture Case knife – accessible, clean, and easy to coordinate. Whether you start here at $58 or work up to a $3,500 Survival Knife Crimson Web, the Fracture Case knives pool covers every budget.

★ BEST SURVIVAL KNIFE URBAN SKIN
Survival Knife Urban Masked
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Best Fracture Case Knife To Own: Full Comparison

The table below covers all 52 Fracture Case knives with product name, rarity, price range, and a brief pricing description. 

Prices accurate as of 04/2026.

Product NameRarityPrice RangeDescription
Nomad Knife VanillaRare Special Item$153–$160No paint; tight price band with no pattern variables.
Nomad Knife FadeRare Special Item$348–$434Gradient finish; full-fade seeds command a premium above median.
Nomad Knife SlaughterRare Special Item$237–$280Red swirl pattern; collectors target centred FN distributions.
Nomad Knife Case HardenedRare Special Item$155–$554Blue-tile patterns drive extreme variance; seed research essential.
Nomad Knife Crimson WebRare Special Item$149–$989Float-driven web coverage; FN centred web copies are rare.
Nomad Knife Blue SteelRare Special Item$142–$323Muted steel patina; condition-only pricing, no pattern hunt.
Nomad Knife StainedRare Special Item$124–$258Warm amber patina; mid-range, no pattern complexity.
Nomad Knife ScorchedRare Special Item$95–$165Near-black muted finish across all conditions; no pattern variables, lowest Nomad price band.
Nomad Knife Night StripeRare Special Item$95–$772Dark stripe camo; high ceiling from rare StatTrak FN copies.
Nomad Knife Boreal ForestRare Special Item$88–$145Olive-green camo; consistent sub-$150 option.
Nomad Knife Forest DDPATRare Special Item$87–$1,737Pixel camo; base is budget-friendly; ST outliers inflate ceiling.
Nomad Knife Safari MeshRare Special Item$87–$242Dark olive-green mesh texture; one of the cheapest Nomad entries.
Nomad Knife Urban MaskedRare Special Item$96–$227Grey urban camo; mid-entry across all exteriors.
Paracord Knife VanillaRare Special Item$62–$74Cheapest knife in the pool; FN only, no pattern variables.
Paracord Knife FadeRare Special Item$171–$288Gradient on slim blade; FN and MW only.
Paracord Knife SlaughterRare Special Item$141–$221Red pattern; lower ceiling than Nomad Slaughter.
Paracord Knife Case HardenedRare Special Item$101–$334Blue-tile pattern hunt at an accessible entry price.
Paracord Knife Crimson WebRare Special Item$99–$3,333Highest Paracord ceiling; top webs are trophy items.
Paracord Knife Blue SteelRare Special Item$84–$317Clean steel finish; condition-driven pricing.
Paracord Knife StainedRare Special Item$65–$475Warm patina; ST outliers inflate the ceiling.
Paracord Knife ScorchedRare Special Item$54–$129Near-black muted finish; no pattern variables, most affordable Paracord with a finish.
Paracord Knife Night StripeRare Special Item$59–$237Dark camo on a budget.
Paracord Knife Boreal ForestRare Special Item$53–$353Sub-$55 entry; ST outliers push ceiling.
Paracord Knife Forest DDPATRare Special Item$52–$289Pixel camo at lowest Paracord base.
Paracord Knife Safari MeshRare Special Item$51–$1,337Cheapest standard entry; $1,337 is a rare ST outlier.
Paracord Knife Urban MaskedRare Special Item$58–$300Grey urban camo; ST drives ceiling.
Skeleton Knife VanillaRare Special Item$284–$286Premium model; price reflects Skeleton popularity alone.
Skeleton Knife FadeRare Special Item$620–$682Most expensive knife in the pool; FN and MW only.
Skeleton Knife SlaughterRare Special Item$416–$514Collector-favourite; narrow spread between FN and FT.
Skeleton Knife Case HardenedRare Special Item$222–$852Widest Skeleton spread; high-blue seeds are investment-grade.
Skeleton Knife Crimson WebRare Special Item$257–$1,528Rare and visually striking; top webs carry big premiums.
Skeleton Knife Blue SteelRare Special Item$233–$572High floor even for blue steel due to Skeleton demand.
Skeleton Knife StainedRare Special Item$186–$375Mid-range finish; accessible Skeleton entry.
Skeleton Knife ScorchedRare Special Item$128–$525Near-black muted finish; lowest painted Skeleton floor, ST ceiling is an outlier.
Skeleton Knife Night StripeRare Special Item$150–$369Dark camo; WW and BS copies offer solid value.
Skeleton Knife Boreal ForestRare Special Item$123–$255Cheapest entry into a painted Skeleton Knife.
Skeleton Knife Forest DDPATRare Special Item$123–$450Pixel camo; comparable entry to Boreal Forest.
Skeleton Knife Safari MeshRare Special Item$120–$380Sub-$120 entry; all exteriors available.
Skeleton Knife Urban MaskedRare Special Item$137–$358Urban grey camo; ST copies inflate the top end.
Survival Knife VanillaRare Special Item$61–$70Budget Rare Special entry alongside Paracord Vanilla.
Survival Knife FadeRare Special Item$157–$268Most affordable Fade knife in the pool; FN and MW only.
Survival Knife SlaughterRare Special Item$137–$187Tightest Slaughter ceiling across all four models.
Survival Knife Case HardenedRare Special Item$98–$267Pattern hunt at the lowest Case Hardened ceiling.
Survival Knife Crimson WebRare Special Item$97–$3,500Highest ceiling in the pool; top FN webs are trophy items.
Survival Knife Blue SteelRare Special Item$74–$362Solid steel finish; sub-$100 Battle-Scarred entry.
Survival Knife StainedRare Special Item$67–$143Mid-range finish; tight ceiling makes it approachable.
Survival Knife ScorchedRare Special Item$54–$462One of cheapest painted knives; ST ceiling is outlier.
Survival Knife Night StripeRare Special Item$58–$128Budget dark camo; tightest overall ceiling in the Survival line.
Survival Knife Boreal ForestRare Special Item$54–$641Forest camo; base copies affordable, ST drives ceiling.
Survival Knife Forest DDPATRare Special Item$53–$700Pixel camo; $53 entry, standard copies very affordable.
Survival Knife Safari MeshRare Special Item$51–$86Cheapest painted knife overall; tight price band.
Survival Knife Urban MaskedRare Special Item$58–$343Urban finish; ST-driven ceiling, base copies entry-level.

Prices referenced on Eneba Hub are provided for informational purposes only and reflect market conditions at the time of writing. Product values can fluctuate frequently due to supply, demand, and in-game updates, so we cannot guarantee their accuracy or future value.

The biggest Fracture Case knives prices come from a combination of rarity, knife model, and finish tier. So, is the Fracture Case good? Yes, especially for players who want access to four knife types across 13 finishes from a single case. The Skeleton Knife commands the highest floor across every finish, while pattern-driven finishes like Crimson Web can spike to $3,500 for trophy copies.

Pattern-driven Fracture Case knives vary dramatically by seed – Crimson Web coverage, Case Hardened blue tiles, and Fade gradient percentage all add premiums above base price. Vanilla knives are priced consistently with no pattern variables. Narrow-condition skins (Vanilla, Fade) have tighter spreads; all-exterior skins offer cheap Battle-Scarred entry but large Factory New premiums for standout patterns.

Final Thoughts on Fracture Case Knives

CS2 Fracture Case Knife: First-person in-game view of a Nomad Knife Fade held at the A site

The Fracture Case knives pool is one of the strongest knife selections in CS2 – four distinct blade models, 13 finishes each, and a price range that runs from $51 to $3,500. Here is the best pick from each knife type:

  • Nomad Knife – Nomad Knife Fade: the best visual-to-price ratio in the Nomad lineup. A Minimal Wear copy from $348 delivers full gradient payoff at a price well below the Skeleton equivalent – the standout among Fracture Case knives for buyers who want color impact on the Nomad model.
  • Paracord Knife – Paracord Knife Crimson Web: the most collectible Paracord option, with a ceiling of $3,333 for a Factory New centred full web. Entry starts at $99 in Battle-Scarred, giving buyers at every level access to the most prestigious finish among knives from Fracture Case on the Paracord model.
  • Skeleton Knife – Skeleton Knife Fade: the most expensive and most desirable among Fracture Case knives at $620–$682. The Skeleton Knife case model combined with the Fade gradient creates the highest-demand combination the case produces – the trophy pick for serious collectors.
  • Survival Knife – Survival Knife Crimson Web: holds the highest recorded price ceiling in the Fracture Case knives pool at $3,500, while still offering a sub-$100 Battle-Scarred entry. The most extreme value spread of any knife in the collection.

No matter which model you’re after, all Fracture Case knives fall into the Rare Special Item category – meaning they’re some of the rarest drops in CS2. Knives from Fracture Case on the Paracord and Survival models deliver the same finishes as the Skeleton at a fraction of the price. Is the Fracture Case good value? At $51 entry for a knife, the answer speaks for itself. 

★ BEST FRACTURE CASE KNIVES
Fracture Case
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FAQs

What knives does a Fracture Case have?

Fracture Case knives include four models: Nomad Knife, Paracord Knife, Skeleton Knife, and Survival Knife – each available in 13 finishes, including Fade, Slaughter, Crimson Web, and Case Hardened.

Is the Fracture Case rare?

The Fracture Case itself drops at a standard rate in CS2, but its knife contents belong to the Rare Special Item category, with a drop rate of roughly 0.26% per opening – averaging one knife per 385 cases. The case is not rare to obtain; the knife inside it is.

Is the Fracture Case still available?

Yes, the Fracture Case is available in CS2 as a standard match drop and via the Steam Market and third-party marketplaces. A Fracture Case Key is required to open it, available in-game or through third-party platforms.

Is a Fracture Case worth opening?

Statistically, no – the expected unboxing cost of ~$960 far exceeds direct purchase prices for most Fracture Case knives. Buying directly is almost always better value.

What is the rarest skin in the Fracture Case?

All Fracture Case knives belong to the Rare Special Item category, with an approximate drop rate of 0.26%. The Survival Knife Crimson Web FN with a centred full web commands up to $3,500 – the highest price in the pool.

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Tringë Cakaj Elshani

Tech Writer | Turn Passion into Playful and Practical Game Guides

Hi, I’m Tringë – a tech writer who enjoys making complicated things easier to understand.
My background spans technical writing, teaching, AI training, and content strategy, and I’m always looking for ways to make complex topics feel approachable and practical.
At Eneba Hub, I primarily focus on CS2, where I lead content covering skins, market trends, and the mechanics behind them.
When I’m not writing, you’ll probably find me chasing down a puzzling coding tutorial I swore I’d finish, sketching out plans for my next travel adventure, or exploring languages and layered storytelling.

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