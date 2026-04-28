Fracture Case Knives: The Complete List in 2026
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Fracture Case knives are the main reason serious CS2 players crack open a Fracture Case. If you’ve been asking what knives are in the Fracture Case, the answer is four distinct blade models: the Nomad Knife, the Paracord Knife, the Skeleton Knife, and the Survival Knife. Each model is available in 13 finishes, including premium pattern variants like Fade, Slaughter, Crimson Web, and Case Hardened. All 52 knife skins in the Fracture Case knives pool belong to the Rare Special Item category with a drop rate of approximately 0.26%, meaning every unboxed blade is a genuinely rare outcome regardless of finish or knife type.
Prices across the Fracture Case knives range run from roughly $51 for a budget Survival Knife Safari Mesh to $3,500-plus for a trophy-grade Survival Knife Crimson Web with ideal web coverage. That spread is driven by four factors: knife model, finish type, float value, and pattern index. This guide covers all 52 Fracture Case knives with pricing context and value picks at every tier.
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Our Top Picks: Best Fracture Case Knives in CS2
Every Fracture Case knife below is selected for rarity, price efficiency, and visual impact across all four knife types and all 13 finishes. All 52 knives are Rare Special Items, with pricing determined by model, finish, float, and pattern.
- Nomad Knife Vanilla – No-paint Nomad at $153–$160 FN; the most predictable Fracture Case knife entry.
- Nomad Knife Fade – Best-looking Fracture Case knife on the Nomad; purple-to-yellow gradient in FN and MW.
- Nomad Knife Slaughter – Red-and-silver pattern from $237; one of the best-value Fracture Case knives for collectors.
- Nomad Knife Case Hardened – Pattern hunter’s pick – blue-tile seed drives value from $155 to $554.
- Nomad Knife Crimson Web – Float-sensitive web pattern; among the rarest knives from Fracture Case at ideal float.
- Nomad Knife Blue Steel – Clean grey-blue patina from $142; no pattern complexity.
- Nomad Knife Stained – Warm amber patina across all five exteriors; reliable mid-range Fracture Case knife.
- Nomad Knife Scorched – Most affordable patterned Nomad Fracture Case knife; near-black in most conditions, from $95.
- Nomad Knife Night Stripe – Darkest Nomad camo; budget Fracture Case knife for dark loadouts from $95.
- Nomad Knife Boreal Forest – Sub-$150 Fracture Case knife; olive-green camo with no pattern variables.
- Nomad Knife Forest DDPAT – Classic pixel camo; standard copies below $105.
- Nomad Knife Safari Mesh – Lowest-floor painted Nomad from under $87 in Battle-Scarred.
- Nomad Knife Urban Masked – Grey urban camo; mid-entry Fracture Case knife for neutral CS2 loadouts.
- Paracord Knife Vanilla – Cheapest knife in the Fracture Case pool – bare steel at $62–$74 FN.
- Paracord Knife Fade – Gradient Fade on the slim Paracord; most affordable Fade from the Fracture Case outside Survival.
- Paracord Knife Slaughter – Slaughter pattern; lowest ceiling of knives from Fracture Case in this finish at $221.
- Paracord Knife Case Hardened – Budget pattern hunt; lowest Case Hardened entry in the Fracture Case knife pool at $101.
- Paracord Knife Crimson Web – Highest Paracord ceiling; top-web FN copies reach $3,333.
- Paracord Knife Blue Steel – Clean steel patina from $84; no pattern complexity.
- Paracord Knife Stained – Warm patina from $65; one of the cheapest painted Fracture Case knives.
- Paracord Knife Scorched – Most affordable Paracord Fracture Case knife; near-black muted finish from $54 in Battle-Scarred.
- Paracord Knife Night Stripe – Dark camo from $59; best-value camo knives from Fracture Case on the Paracord model.
- Paracord Knife Boreal Forest – Sub-$55 organic camo Fracture Case knife; near the cheapest price in the pool.
- Paracord Knife Forest DDPAT – Pixel camo from $52; interchangeable with Boreal Forest in price and rarity.
- Paracord Knife Safari Mesh – Cheapest Paracord entry at $51; no pattern variables.
- Paracord Knife Urban Masked – Grey urban camo from $58; neutral Fracture Case knife for light-toned loadouts.
- Skeleton Knife Vanilla – Bare steel on the most prestigious model in the Fracture Case – $284 minimum.
- Skeleton Knife Fade – Most expensive Fracture Case knife overall; gradient on the iconic Skeleton Knife case model at $620+.
- Skeleton Knife Slaughter – High-value collector pick; Slaughter pattern on the Skeleton Knife case model from $416.
- Skeleton Knife Case Hardened – Widest spread in the pool; Skeleton Knife case patterns range $222 to $852.
- Skeleton Knife Crimson Web – Rare and visually striking; top-web FN Skeleton Knife case copies reach $1,527.
- Skeleton Knife Blue Steel – Cleanest no-pattern Skeleton Knife case finish; from $233 in Battle-Scarred.
- Skeleton Knife Stained – Most accessible painted Skeleton Knife case option; ceiling under $400.
- Skeleton Knife Scorched – Most affordable painted Fracture Case knife on the Skeleton from $128 in Battle-Scarred.
- Skeleton Knife Night Stripe – Dark stripe camo on the Skeleton Knife case model from $150.
- Skeleton Knife Boreal Forest – Cheapest painted Skeleton Knife case option in the pool from $122.50.
- Skeleton Knife Forest DDPAT – DDPAT pixel camo on the Skeleton Knife case model from $123 in Battle-Scarred.
- Skeleton Knife Safari Mesh – Lowest painted Skeleton Knife case entry below $120.
- Skeleton Knife Urban Masked – Grey urban camo on the Skeleton Knife case model from $137.
- Survival Knife Vanilla – One of two cheapest Fracture Case knives in the pool at $61–$70 FN.
- Survival Knife Fade – Most affordable Fade knife from the Fracture Case – MW from $157.
- Survival Knife Slaughter – Tightest Slaughter ceiling of knives from Fracture Case – $187 FN max.
- Survival Knife Case Hardened – Lowest Case Hardened ceiling in the pool at $267; best budget pattern hunt.
- Survival Knife Crimson Web – Highest ceiling in the Fracture Case knives pool – $3,500 for a top FN web.
- Survival Knife Blue Steel – Clean steel from $74; sub-$100 entry for a painted Fracture Case knife.
- Survival Knife Stained – Warm patina from $67; cheapest painted Fracture Case knife in the Survival line.
- Survival Knife Scorched – Most affordable Survival Fracture Case knife from $54 in Battle-Scarred.
- Survival Knife Night Stripe – Budget dark camo from $58; tightest ceiling in the Survival Fracture Case knife range.
- Survival Knife Boreal Forest – Olive-green camo from $54; comparable to Scorched for cheapest Survival Fracture Case knife.
- Survival Knife Forest DDPAT – Pixel camo from $53; cheapest forest skin among Fracture Case knives on the Survival model.
- Survival Knife Safari Mesh – Cheapest painted knife in the Fracture Case knives pool – $51 to $86 across all conditions.
- Survival Knife Urban Masked – Grey urban camo from $58; clean, neutral Fracture Case knife for any loadout.
Those are all 52 Fracture Case knives – from the cheapest knives from Fracture Case at $51 to a $3,500 trophy copy. The Skeleton Knife case premium is real, but is the Fracture Case good for buyers on a tighter budget? Absolutely – the Paracord Knife and Survival Knife pools offer the same 13 finishes at much lower entry points. Full breakdowns for every skin follow below.
|Disclaimer
|The content published on Eneba Hub is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, financial, or investment advice. We do not guarantee profits or monetary outcomes, and readers should make purchasing decisions responsibly and based on their own research. Any references to ROI, value potential, or investment are statistical averages based on historical data and do not guarantee individual outcomes.
Fracture Case Drop Probabilities & Rarity Breakdown
Like all standard CS2 weapon cases, the Fracture Case follows a fixed rarity distribution set by Valve. Knife-tier items – which means every Fracture Case knife across all four models – sit at the very bottom of the probability pool, below Classified, Restricted, and Mil-Spec items. That fixed position in the rarity hierarchy is what separates a Fracture Case knife from standard weapon skins, and why any Fracture Case knife carries genuine prestige regardless of the specific model or finish. The table below shows the full rarity breakdown for the Fracture Case in CS2.
|Skin Rarities
|Drop % Probabilities
|Mil-Spec (Blue)
|79.92%
|Restricted (Purple)
|15.98%
|Classified (Pink)
|3.2%
|Covert (Red)
|0.64%
|Rare Special Item (Gold)
|0.26%
These probabilities are derived from large-scale community data across tens of thousands of Fracture Case openings. The ~0.26% knife rate averages one knife per 385 cases. How much is a Fracture Case key? Currently approximately $2.50, making the expected unboxing cost around $960 per knife – well above the direct purchase price of most Fracture Case knives. You could buy a Paracord Knife Safari Mesh for $51 directly versus spending ~$960 in expected key costs. Buying directly is almost always the better value for players who want a specific Fracture Case knife.
All Fracture Case Knife Skins: Complete Guide
Every Fracture Case knife is covered below – all four models across all 13 finishes. Skeleton prices are highest at every tier; Paracord and Survival offer the same finishes at lower entry points. Blue Steel and Stained need only a condition check; Fade, Slaughter, Case Hardened, and Crimson Web reward seed research.
1. Nomad Knife Vanilla
Product Price: $153.08–$159.60 / ~€130.73–€136.30 / ~£113.13–£118.05
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Nomad Knife Vanilla is the most predictable buy in the Fracture Case knives Nomad lineup – bare steel with no paint, no seed variables, and a tight $153–$160 band in Factory New. Despite sharing the same drop rate as all Fracture Case knives, it offers the most accessible entry point on the Nomad model.
The Nomad Knife Vanilla earns its spot as the best budget Fracture Case knife for its simplicity – no pattern variables, no float anxiety, and a tight price band that makes it the most transparent knife entry in Counter-Strike 2.
No pattern research, no float anxiety – pick a listing and buy. For players who want a transparent knife entry on the Nomad model, this is the cleanest option across all 52 Fracture Case knives.
2. Nomad Knife Fade
Product Price: $348.07–$434.22 / ~€297.25–€370.98 / ~£257.22–£321.09
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Nomad Knife Fade blends purple, pink, and yellow across the wide sheepfoot blade in Factory New and Minimal Wear ($348–$434). As a standout among Fracture Case knives for color, Fade pricing rewards full-fade seeds – copies with maximum purple coverage command the highest premiums, while Minimal Wear offers near-identical color at a meaningful discount.
A Minimal Wear full-fade copy looks nearly identical to Factory New in-game – the best-value buy among knives from Fracture Case in this finish tier. Buyers asking what knives are in the Fracture Case with the best Fade value will find the Minimal Wear copy the smart pick.
3. Nomad Knife Slaughter
Product Price: $237.37–$280.00 / ~€202.72–€239.12 / ~£175.42–£206.92
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Nomad Knife Slaughter is a bold red-and-silver pattern knife spanning $237–$280 across three conditions. Collectors targeting Fracture Case knives prioritize centered, symmetrical swirl layouts in Factory New. The Nomad’s wide blade shows pattern distribution more prominently than narrower models. The sub-$300 ceiling makes it one of the best-value premium pattern knives in the pool.
A Field-Tested copy delivers the same pattern character at a meaningful discount – one of the more flexible Fracture Case knives in this finish tier.
4. Nomad Knife Case Hardened
Product Price: $154.97–$553.66 / ~€132.34–€472.82 / ~£114.52–£409.26
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Nomad Knife Case Hardened is the ultimate pattern hunter’s Fracture Case knife – its heat-treated blue, gold, and purple coloring varies dramatically between seeds, with high-blue copies pushing past $500 from a $155 Battle-Scarred base. Verify the seed index before paying above $250; see our guide on selling CS2 skins for how pattern quality affects resale.
What knives are in the Fracture Case for pattern hunters? Case Hardened is the top answer – blue-tile discovery value that no fixed-pattern finish can match.
5. Nomad Knife Crimson Web
Product Price: $148.96–$988.50 / ~€127.21–€844.38 / ~£110.08–£730.50
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Nomad Knife Crimson Web is one of the most striking Fracture Case knives in the Nomad lineup – a dark red spiderweb pattern whose price swings dramatically based on float, from $149 in Battle-Scarred to $989 for a Factory New centred full web. Field-Tested copies at $200–$300 capture the finish’s visual character without the trophy price tag; the red gloves in CS2 guide has loadout pairing ideas that suit the Crimson Web‘s aggressive dark aesthetic.
Among knives from Fracture Case, Crimson Web is where float research pays off most – FN near 0.00 shows the most complete web.
6. Nomad Knife Blue Steel
Product Price: $142.32–$323.19 / ~€121.54–€275.97 / ~£105.18–£238.84
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Nomad Knife Blue Steel is the simplest no-pattern buy in the Nomad section of the Fracture Case knives pool – a cool grey-blue patina from $142 in Battle-Scarred to $323 in Factory New with no seed lookup required. Minimal Wear copies are the standout value: the visual difference from Factory New is barely perceptible in-game, while the price gap is real. If you want to compare how finish types affect value across different blade models, our guide on the best Karambit knife skins is a useful reference point.
What knives are in the Fracture Case that need zero research? Blue Steel – pick your condition and buy.
7. Nomad Knife Stained
Product Price: $123.63–$258.26 / ~€105.58–€220.55 / ~£91.37–£190.84
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Nomad Knife Stained is a warm amber-patina Fracture Case knife available across all five exteriors from $124 to $258. No pattern variables keep the buying process simple, and Field-Tested copies at $140–$160 offer a reliable mid-tier knife well below the Nomad’s premium finish prices. For context on how top-tier pattern finishes compare in market value, the most expensive CS2 knife skins guide covers the priciest options across all cases.
The Stained hits that sweet spot in the Fracture Case knives Nomad range – above the camo stuff, well below the premium patterns, and you don’t need to look up a single seed to buy it. For players just getting into what knives are in the Fracture Case and wanting something solid without overcomplicating it, the Stained is exactly that.
8. Nomad Knife Scorched
Product Price: $94.61–$164.92 / ~€80.80–€140.84 / ~£69.92–£121.90
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Nomad Knife Scorched is one of the most affordable patterned Fracture Case knives in the Nomad lineup – a dark, muted finish with subtle surface texture available across all five exteriors from under $95 in Battle-Scarred to $165 in Factory New. Despite the name, the Scorched finish on the Nomad doesn’t read desert tan at all – it comes out near-black in basically any lighting, with a clean, low-key look and zero pattern drama. If you’re wondering is Fracture Case good for dark aesthetics, the Nomad Knife Scorched makes a pretty strong case.
How much is a Fracture Case key worth spending vs buying direct? At $95 for a Well-Worn Scorched, direct purchase wins every time.
9. Nomad Knife Night Stripe
Product Price: $95.40–$771.88 / ~€81.47–€659.39 / ~£70.50–£570.52
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Nomad Knife Night Stripe is one of the darkest camo Fracture Case knives in the Nomad range – near-black stripe from $95, FT at $110–$130 being the best standard buy. The $772 ceiling is a StatTrak outlier; see cheapest CS2 knife skins for value knife benchmarks.
Night Stripe degrades minimally between conditions – BS is a legitimate buy if you want the dark look at minimum price. If you’ve ever wondered is Fracture Case good for stealth setups, this near-black knife at $95 is pretty much your answer.
10. Nomad Knife Boreal Forest
Product Price: $88.40–$144.74 / ~€75.49–€123.61 / ~£65.33–£106.96
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Nomad Knife Boreal Forest is one of the most consistent sub-$150 Fracture Case knives – olive-green organic camo from $88 to $145 across all five exteriors with no pattern variables. Minimal Wear copies at $110–$120 are the clear value pick: accessible pricing, natural camo look, and the appeal of a Rare Special Item.
Is Fracture Case good for budget buyers? The Boreal Forest at $88–$120 shows you can grab a knife here way cheaper than in most other cases.
11. Nomad Knife Forest DDPAT
Product Price: $87.37–$1,736.91 / ~€74.61–€1,483.32 / ~£64.57–£1,283.58
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Nomad Knife Forest DDPAT is a budget pixel-camo Fracture Case knife – standard copies stay below $105 across all exteriors, with the $1,737 ceiling reflecting a single rare StatTrak FN outlier. Field-Tested copies at $90–$105 are the real buy here. The best cases to open in CS2 guide covers how DDPAT skins compare in popularity across all major cases.
The Skeleton Knife case DDPAT starts at $123; the Nomad version at $87 is the budget route to this classic finish.
12. Nomad Knife Safari Mesh
Product Price: $86.95–$241.57 / ~€74.25–€206.30 / ~£64.26–£178.52
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Nomad Knife Safari Mesh is the lowest-floor painted option in the Nomad section of the Fracture Case knives pool – a dark olive-green mesh texture from under $87 in Battle-Scarred with no pattern complexity. A sub-$90 copy gets you a legit knife at a price that competes with Classified weapon skins in other pools.
How much is a Fracture Case key worth opening for this? At $87 direct vs ~$960 expected unboxing cost, buying wins by a wide margin.
13. Nomad Knife Urban Masked
Product Price: $96.25–$227.47 / ~€82.20–€194.26 / ~£71.15–£168.10
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Nomad Knife Urban Masked is a grey-camo Fracture Case knife from $96 to $227 across all five exteriors. Field-Tested copies at $110–$120 are the practical buy – the urban masking finish pairs cleanly with grey and dark CS2 loadouts. Browse purple gloves in CS2 for glove coordination options.
Urban Masked stays consistently priced as a Fracture Case knife – community preference for flashier finishes keeps the floor accessible.
14. Paracord Knife Vanilla
Product Price: $61.74–$73.59 / ~€52.73–€62.85 / ~£45.63–£54.39
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Paracord Knife Vanilla is the cheapest knife in the Fracture Case knives pool – $62–$74 FN. It comes with no paint and no pattern variables, so what you see is exactly what you get. If you just want a straightforward, no-surprises entry into Fracture Case knives, this is easily the most efficient starting point across all four models.
What knives are in the Fracture Case under $75? Only this one – the Paracord Vanilla is the sole sub-$75 knife in the pool.
15. Paracord Knife Fade
Product Price: $171.23–$288.20 / ~€146.23–€246.12 / ~£126.54–£213.00
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Paracord Knife Fade is one of the most eye-catching Fracture Case knives in the Paracord lineup – a smooth gradient flowing from deep purple through pink and into gold across the slim blade, available in Factory New and Minimal Wear from $171 to $288.
The slim blade makes the gradient feel concentrated – a different look from the wide Nomad Fade at double the price, and among the better-value knives from Fracture Case for color buyers. So if you’ve been asking what knives are in the Fracture Case without the Skeleton price tag, the Paracord Fade is your answer.
16. Paracord Knife Slaughter
Product Price: $140.75–$221.47 / ~€120.20–€189.14 / ~£104.02–£163.65
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Paracord Knife Slaughter brings a striking pattern of deep crimson and lighter red tones across the slim Paracord blade – a Fracture Case knife that sits at a lower ceiling than the Nomad equivalent ($221 vs $280), making FN copies with a centred swirl below $220 one of the stronger collector buys in the pool.
Among knives from Fracture Case with Slaughter finish, the Paracord is the most affordable model – ideal for collectors who value pattern over prestige.
17. Paracord Knife Case Hardened
Product Price: $100.64–$333.81 / ~€85.95–€285.07 / ~£74.37–£246.69
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Paracord Knife Case Hardened is a standout among budget Fracture Case knives – $101 BS entry, $334 top-blue ceiling. The heat-treated finish produces a blend of gold and green coloration with blue-purple accents that shifts dramatically between seeds, meaning no two copies look quite the same. Pattern index drives value; see our guide on the best CS2 case opening sites for market context.
For players new to Case Hardened pattern hunting, this is the ideal starting point – the mechanics are identical to pricier models but the lower ceiling keeps the financial risk manageable.
18. Paracord Knife Crimson Web
Product Price: $99.12–$3,333.33 / ~€84.65–€2,846.67 / ~£73.27–£2,463.33
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Paracord Knife Crimson Web has the highest Paracord ceiling in the Fracture Case knives pool – $3,333 FN vs $99 BS entry. The finish coats the blade in deep red with a dark spiderweb pattern overlaid across it – the lower the float, the more complete and centred the web appears. Research float above $300; see best CS2 trading sites for platforms.
Is Fracture Case good for collectors? The Paracord Crimson Web proves it – $99 entry to $3,333 ceiling in the same finish pool.
19. Paracord Knife Blue Steel
Product Price: $83.51–$316.78 / ~€71.28–€270.55 / ~£61.71–£234.10
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Paracord Knife Blue Steel is a no-pattern Fracture Case knife from $84 BS – a cool dark blue-grey metallic patina that reads clean and understated across all conditions. BS and WW copies are strong value; patina holds well at lower conditions.
Blue Steel is also a strong pairing with the Skeleton Knife case equivalent at $233 entry – players who want the finish on a lower-prestige model get essentially the same look on the Paracord at a fraction of the Skeleton price.
20. Paracord Knife Stained
Product Price: $65.47–$475.00 / ~€55.91–€405.65 / ~£48.38–£351.03
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Paracord Knife Stained is a knife that shifts in appearance depending on condition – Factory New shows a warmer brown-amber tone, while Minimal Wear and below takes on a darker, more muted olive quality as seen here. Standard copies trade $65–$100; the $475 ceiling is a StatTrak outlier.
Among budget knives from Fracture Case, Paracord Stained sits in its own lane – the only warm-toned patina finish at this price point, making it a natural pick for players who want something distinct from the camo Fracture Case knives like Scorched and DDPAT.
21. Paracord Knife Scorched
Product Price: $53.55–$128.53 / ~€45.73–€109.77 / ~£39.57–£94.98
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Paracord Knife Scorched is among the cheapest painted Fracture Case knives in the pool – from $54 in Battle-Scarred with no pattern variables. Despite the name, the finish reads as near-black with a subtle textured surface, particularly in Minimal Wear and below.
Is Fracture Case good value vs opening cases? At $54 direct vs ~$960 expected unboxing cost, buying this Fracture Case knife directly is far more efficient.
22. Paracord Knife Night Stripe
Product Price: $58.74–$237.05 / ~€50.16–€202.44 / ~£43.41–£175.18
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Paracord Knife Night Stripe is the darkest camo in the Paracord Fracture Case knives range – near-black from $59 BS, FT at $70–$80 the standout value. See green gloves in CS2 for more dark-loadout glove options.
Among knives from Fracture Case on the Paracord, Night Stripe punches above its price class – near-black banding looks far more expensive than $59–$80. So is Fracture Case good for budget camo hunters? The Night Stripe alone is pretty much the answer.
23. Paracord Knife Boreal Forest
Product Price: $52.74–$352.78 / ~€45.04–€301.27 / ~£38.98–£260.71
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Paracord Knife Boreal Forest is olive-green camo from $53 BS in the Fracture Case knives pool – standard copies consistently below $75.
The Skeleton Knife case Boreal Forest starts at $123; the Paracord version delivers the same finish at $53 – half the price for the same look.
24. Paracord Knife Forest DDPAT
Product Price: $52.17–$289.48 / ~€44.55–€247.22 / ~£38.55–£213.95
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Paracord Knife Forest DDPAT is a pixel-camo Fracture Case knife from $52 BS – a blocky green and brown camouflage pattern made up of distinct square tiles, interchangeable with Boreal Forest in price but with a more geometric, digital look.
DDPAT is one of the knives from Fracture Case with the best heritage-to-price ratio – a classic CS2 finish at one of the lowest price points.
25. Paracord Knife Safari Mesh
Product Price: $51.14–$1,337.00 / ~€43.67–€1,141.80 / ~£37.79–£988.04
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Paracord Knife Safari Mesh has the lowest Paracord price among all Fracture Case knives – $51 BS. The finish is a dark olive-green with a fine mesh texture, giving it a stealthy, understated look across all conditions. The $1,337 ceiling is a StatTrak outlier; standard copies are simple and cheap.
How much is a Fracture Case key worth spending here? At $51 direct vs ~$960 expected unboxing, direct purchase wins clearly on this Fracture Case knife.
26. Paracord Knife Urban Masked
Product Price: $57.59–$300.00 / ~€49.18–€256.20 / ~£42.56–£221.70
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Paracord Knife Urban Masked closes the Paracord Fracture Case knives lineup with grey urban camo from $58 BS – WW at $65–$75 is the value pick.
Urban Masked is a consistently fair-priced Fracture Case knife – flashy-pattern preference keeps the floor stable and supply healthy.
27. Skeleton Knife Vanilla
Product Price: $284.30–$286.18 / ~€242.79–€244.40 / ~£210.10–£211.49
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Skeleton Knife Vanilla is the bare-steel entry into the most desirable model in the Fracture Case knives pool – $284–$286, nearly five times the Paracord Vanilla. No discounts exist; demand holds the floor firm.
What knives are in the Fracture Case at $284? Only the Skeleton Vanilla – model prestige alone justifies the floor price here.
28. Skeleton Knife Fade
Product Price: $619.89–$681.81 / ~€529.39–€582.26 / ~£458.10–£503.86
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Skeleton Knife Fade is the most expensive among Fracture Case knives – $620–$682 in FN and MW. The gradient sweeps from deep purple and red at the spine through to warm gold at the tip, with the Skeleton’s angular blade making the color transition particularly dramatic. Full-fade seeds are the collector target; see the best place to sell CS2 skins for top-tier knife pricing context.
Is Fracture Case good for premium collectors? The $620+ Skeleton Fade from a standard case answers that definitively.
29. Skeleton Knife Slaughter
Product Price: $415.80–$514.00 / ~€355.09–€438.96 / ~£307.28–£379.85
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Skeleton Knife Slaughter is a high-value collector Fracture Case knife at $416–$514 across three conditions – the blade features a deep red base with darker crimson diagonal markings that give it an aggressive, striking appearance on the Skeleton’s wide profile. Centred FN patterns are the collector target; strong value vs. Fade at $620+.
Among knives from Fracture Case on the Skeleton, Slaughter is the best pattern option below Fade pricing – three conditions give buyers real flexibility.
30. Skeleton Knife Case Hardened
Product Price: $222.01–$851.70 / ~€189.60–€727.35 / ~£164.04–£629.41
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Skeleton Knife Case Hardened is the widest-spread pattern Fracture Case knife in the Skeleton lineup – entry $222, top-blue seeds at $852. Wide blade makes blue coverage especially dramatic vs. narrower models.
The Skeleton Knife case blade width makes blue Case Hardened tiles more dramatic than on narrower models – top-blue copies command the strongest premiums in this tier.
31. Skeleton Knife Crimson Web
Product Price: $256.96–$1,527.88 / ~€219.44–€1,304.83 / ~£189.90–£1,129.11
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Skeleton Knife Crimson Web is among the most expensive Fracture Case knives – $257 to $1,528. The deep red blade is overlaid with a dark black spiderweb pattern that becomes more complete and centred the lower the float, with the Skeleton’s wide open-handled silhouette making top-tier copies particularly dramatic. Field-Tested at $300–$400 delivers the visual character without the trophy price.
Research float and web placement before paying over $500 on this Fracture Case knife – the Skeleton’s wide blade amplifies both best and worst Crimson Web outcomes.
32. Skeleton Knife Blue Steel
Product Price: $233.32–$571.72 / ~€199.26–€488.25 / ~£172.42–£422.60
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Skeleton Knife Blue Steel is the cleanest no-pattern option in the Skeleton Fracture Case knives range – a deep blue-grey metallic patina that looks especially sleek against the Skeleton’s open-handled silhouette. Starting from $233 in Battle-Scarred, with Minimal Wear copies at $280–$320 offering the best value in the range.
No pattern research, no seed lookup – just pick your condition and buy. For players building a full loadout around the Skeleton’s blue-grey tones, the guide on CS2 blue gloves has strong pairing options.
33. Skeleton Knife Stained
Product Price: $186.32–$374.59 / ~€159.12–€319.90 / ~£137.73–£276.82
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Skeleton Knife Stained is the most accessible painted Skeleton Fracture Case knife under $400 – $186 BS entry. The finish takes on a dark, mottled blue-grey tone at lower conditions, reading more tactical than the warm amber the name implies. FT or MW at $200–$250 is the best value; no pattern complexity.
Stained on the Skeleton is one of the knives from Fracture Case proving you need not spend $600+ – $186 in BS gets the same model with a genuine finish.
34. Skeleton Knife Scorched
Product Price: $128.35–$525.00 / ~€109.61–€448.35 / ~£94.85–£388.00
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Skeleton Knife Scorched is the most affordable painted Skeleton option in the Fracture Case knives range – Battle-Scarred from $128. While StatTrak versions can spike as high as $525, those are rare outliers rather than the norm. For a relatively low entry price, you still get the Skeleton’s iconic silhouette and overall presence without paying for one of the premium finishes.
How much is a Fracture Case key worth opening for a Skeleton? ~$960 expected vs $128 direct – buying this Fracture Case knife directly is far more efficient.
35. Skeleton Knife Night Stripe
Product Price: $150.00–$368.87 / ~€128.10–€315.00 / ~£110.85–£272.60
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Skeleton Knife Night Stripe brings dark vertical-stripe camo to the Skeleton model in the Fracture Case knives lineup – from $150 in Battle-Scarred. Field-Tested copies at $175–$200 are the value target: striking dark appearance on the Skeleton’s wide blade at a price well below Blue Steel and Stained equivalents.
Night Stripe on the Skeleton is one of the most underrated knives from Fracture Case – dark banding on the wide blade competes visually with pricier finishes at a fraction of the cost.
36. Skeleton Knife Boreal Forest
Product Price: $122.50–$254.74 / ~€104.61–€217.55 / ~£90.53–£188.25
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Skeleton Knife Boreal Forest is the cheapest painted Skeleton in the Fracture Case knives range – BS from $122.50, olive-green camo at an accessible price.
Among Skeleton Knife case options, Boreal Forest is the only painted Skeleton below $125 – the definitive entry for the lowest possible investment.
37. Skeleton Knife Forest DDPAT
Product Price: $123.00–$449.99 / ~€105.04–€384.29 / ~£90.90–£332.49
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Skeleton Knife Forest DDPAT matches Boreal Forest at $123 BS – joint cheapest painted Skeleton Fracture Case knife. Choose DDPAT if pixel tiles appeal over organic camo.
DDPAT on the Skeleton Knife case model hits that perfect retro-prestige balance. Like all knives from Fracture Case, it’s a Rare Special Item, yet its price often overlaps with high-end Classified skins.
38. Skeleton Knife Safari Mesh
Product Price: $119.98–$380.00 / ~€102.46–€324.52 / ~£88.67–£280.98
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Skeleton Knife Safari Mesh has the lowest painted Skeleton entry in the Fracture Case knives pool at below $120 – a dark olive-green hexagonal mesh pattern, with no pattern complexity required.
What knives are in the Fracture Case at the Skeleton minimum cost? Safari Mesh at sub-$120 – the floor for a painted Skeleton Knife.
39. Skeleton Knife Urban Masked
Product Price: $136.79–$358.07 / ~€116.82–€305.79 / ~£101.09–£264.62
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Skeleton Knife Urban Masked closes the Skeleton Fracture Case knives lineup with grey urban camo from $137 – MW at $160–$180 is the value pick.
Urban Masked is underappreciated on the Skeleton Knife case model – grey tones keep the Skeleton’s silhouette front-and-centre without competing with it.
40. Survival Knife Vanilla
Product Price: $60.88–$69.87 / ~€51.99–€59.67 / ~£44.99–£51.65
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Survival Knife Vanilla is one of the two cheapest knives in the Fracture Case knives pool – $61–$70 FN. No paint, no pattern – just clean steel and zero guesswork. And even at this entry-level price, it’s still a Rare Special Item, meaning it’s far rarer than your typical Covert skin drop.
What knives are in the Fracture Case under $75? Only the Survival Knife Vanilla and Paracord Knife Vanilla – the two cheapest knife options in the pool.
41. Survival Knife Fade
Product Price: $157.27–$268.07 / ~€134.31–€228.93 / ~£116.23–£198.10
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Survival Knife Fade is the most affordable Fade in the Fracture Case knives pool – a vivid gradient sweeping from deep purple and blue through red into warm gold, available in Factory New and Minimal Wear from $157. It is nearly $20 cheaper than the Nomad Fade and $460 below the Skeleton version.
For players who want the Fade gradient without Skeleton or Nomad pricing, the Survival model is the most direct route – same finish, same rarity, significantly lower entry point.
42. Survival Knife Slaughter
Product Price: $136.60–$187.36 / ~€116.66–€159.99 / ~£100.97–£138.46
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Survival Knife Slaughter has the tightest Slaughter ceiling among all the Fracture Case knives – $187 FN vs $280 Nomad and $514 Skeleton. The blade features a striking deep red finish with darker crimson serrated markings that give it an aggressive look on the Survival’s clip-point profile. Cheapest Slaughter knife available.
Among knives from Fracture Case with Slaughter finish, the Survival at $187 FN is the cheapest – over $90 below Nomad and $320 below the Skeleton version. If you’re figuring out what knives are in the Fracture Case at the lowest Slaughter price point, this is where you start.
43. Survival Knife Case Hardened
Product Price: $98.34–$266.63 / ~€83.98–€227.70 / ~£72.68–£197.04
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Survival Knife Case Hardened has the lowest Case Hardened ceiling in the Fracture Case knives pool – $98 BS entry, $267 top-blue ceiling. The heat-treated finish produces a blend of gold, green, and blue-teal coloration that shifts dramatically between seeds. Pattern index drives value above base.
The Survival Case Hardened is the ideal starting Fracture Case knife for learning the blue-tile system – $98 entry and $267 ceiling with identical mechanics to pricier models.
44. Survival Knife Crimson Web
Product Price: $96.82–$3,500.00 / ~€82.68–€2,989.00 / ~£71.55–£2,586.50
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Survival Knife Crimson Web has the highest ceiling among Fracture Case knives – $3,500 FN, $97 BS entry. The vivid red blade is overlaid with a dark black spiderweb pattern that becomes more complete and centred the lower the float. Seen in notable Counter-Strike esports inventories; FT at $150–$250 is the practical buy.
At $97 in Battle-Scarred it is one of the most accessible entry points in the Fracture Case knives pool – but at $3,500 for a top Factory New web, it is also the most extreme ceiling. Few knives from any standard CS2 case span that kind of range.
45. Survival Knife Blue Steel
Product Price: $73.89–$362.14 / ~€63.10–€309.27 / ~£54.62–£267.66
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Survival Knife Blue Steel is a clean no-pattern Fracture Case knife from $74 BS – a dark blue-grey metallic patina that reads almost black with a subtle cool sheen, looking particularly sleek on the Survival’s clip-point profile. WW/FT at $80–$100 is best value; patina holds well at lower conditions.
The same Blue Steel finish costs $84 on Paracord vs $233 on the Skeleton Knife case model – identical finish, pure model prestige difference.
46. Survival Knife Stained
Product Price: $67.25–$143.03 / ~€57.43–€122.15 / ~£49.70–£105.70
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Survival Knife Stained is a Fracture Case knife from $67 BS with a $143 ceiling – in Factory New it shows a warm brown-amber tone, but in Minimal Wear and below it takes on a darker, muted blue-grey quality as seen here. Simple condition-based buy, no pattern complexity.
Among knives from Fracture Case under $100, Survival Stained is the cheapest warm-toned patina option – competing with Night Stripe and Boreal Forest in the sub-$70 BS bracket.
47. Survival Knife Scorched
Product Price: $54.09–$462.15 / ~€46.19–€394.68 / ~£39.97–£341.53
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Survival Knife Scorched is among the cheapest painted Fracture Case knives – BS from $54. Like all Scorched variants, the finish reads as near-black with a subtle surface texture. The $462 ceiling is a StatTrak outlier.
For players debating case opening vs direct purchase, this Fracture Case knife makes the answer simple – $54 on the marketplace versus an average of ~$960 in keys to unbox any knife at all.
48. Survival Knife Night Stripe
Product Price: $58.15–$128.44 / ~€49.66–€109.69 / ~£42.97–£94.92
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Survival Knife Night Stripe is a budget dark-camo Fracture Case knife – near-black stripes from $58 BS, $128 ceiling, strong character in lower conditions.
The Survival Night Stripe has the tightest ceiling of knives from Fracture Case – $128 FN means no overpaying risk in any condition.
49. Survival Knife Boreal Forest
Product Price: $53.85–$640.97 / ~€45.99–€547.39 / ~£39.80–£473.68
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Survival Knife Boreal Forest is a bright multi-tone green camouflage Fracture Case knife from $54 BS – distinct light and dark green patches that look far more vivid than the entry price suggests. Choose it over Scorched if your loadout leans green over desert-tan.
Boreal Forest and Scorched compete at identical price points – knives from Fracture Case at this tier are interchangeable in rarity, so aesthetic preference decides.
50. Survival Knife Forest DDPAT
Product Price: $52.51–$700.00 / ~€44.84–€597.90 / ~£38.80–£517.30
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Survival Knife Forest DDPAT is pixel-camo from $53 BS – blocky green and tan square tiles that cover the Survival’s clip-point blade cleanly. It’s one of the cheapest Fracture Case knives, interchangeable with Boreal Forest. Choose based on pixel vs organic camo preference.
At $53, this Fracture Case knife is the second-cheapest in the Survival lineup – only the Safari Mesh at $51 goes lower among knives from Fracture Case on the Survival model.
51. Survival Knife Safari Mesh
Product Price: $51.00–$85.94 / ~€43.55–€73.39 / ~£37.69–£63.51
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Survival Knife Safari Mesh is the cheapest painted knife in the Fracture Case knives pool – $51 BS to $86 FN. The finish is an olive green with a fine mesh texture, keeping the Survival’s clip-point silhouette clean and understated with no pattern complexity.
How much is a Fracture Case key worth vs buying direct? At $51 direct vs ~$960 expected unboxing, this Fracture Case knife is the clearest case for buying direct.
52. Survival Knife Urban Masked
Product Price: $57.99–$342.50 / ~€49.52–€292.50 / ~£42.87–£253.11
Rarity: Rare Special Item
Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case
Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key
The Survival Knife Urban Masked closes the Fracture Case knives lineup with a grey urban masking camo from $58 in Battle-Scarred – standard copies trade $58–$120 across all five exteriors, with the $342.50 ceiling driven by StatTrak. The loose grey pattern suits the Survival’s practical clip-point design and coordinates cleanly with neutral CS2 loadouts.
A Well-Worn copy at $65–$75 is the best value in this Fracture Case knife – accessible, clean, and easy to coordinate. Whether you start here at $58 or work up to a $3,500 Survival Knife Crimson Web, the Fracture Case knives pool covers every budget.
Best Fracture Case Knife To Own: Full Comparison
The table below covers all 52 Fracture Case knives with product name, rarity, price range, and a brief pricing description.
Prices accurate as of 04/2026.
|Product Name
|Rarity
|Price Range
|Description
|Nomad Knife Vanilla
|Rare Special Item
|$153–$160
|No paint; tight price band with no pattern variables.
|Nomad Knife Fade
|Rare Special Item
|$348–$434
|Gradient finish; full-fade seeds command a premium above median.
|Nomad Knife Slaughter
|Rare Special Item
|$237–$280
|Red swirl pattern; collectors target centred FN distributions.
|Nomad Knife Case Hardened
|Rare Special Item
|$155–$554
|Blue-tile patterns drive extreme variance; seed research essential.
|Nomad Knife Crimson Web
|Rare Special Item
|$149–$989
|Float-driven web coverage; FN centred web copies are rare.
|Nomad Knife Blue Steel
|Rare Special Item
|$142–$323
|Muted steel patina; condition-only pricing, no pattern hunt.
|Nomad Knife Stained
|Rare Special Item
|$124–$258
|Warm amber patina; mid-range, no pattern complexity.
|Nomad Knife Scorched
|Rare Special Item
|$95–$165
|Near-black muted finish across all conditions; no pattern variables, lowest Nomad price band.
|Nomad Knife Night Stripe
|Rare Special Item
|$95–$772
|Dark stripe camo; high ceiling from rare StatTrak FN copies.
|Nomad Knife Boreal Forest
|Rare Special Item
|$88–$145
|Olive-green camo; consistent sub-$150 option.
|Nomad Knife Forest DDPAT
|Rare Special Item
|$87–$1,737
|Pixel camo; base is budget-friendly; ST outliers inflate ceiling.
|Nomad Knife Safari Mesh
|Rare Special Item
|$87–$242
|Dark olive-green mesh texture; one of the cheapest Nomad entries.
|Nomad Knife Urban Masked
|Rare Special Item
|$96–$227
|Grey urban camo; mid-entry across all exteriors.
|Paracord Knife Vanilla
|Rare Special Item
|$62–$74
|Cheapest knife in the pool; FN only, no pattern variables.
|Paracord Knife Fade
|Rare Special Item
|$171–$288
|Gradient on slim blade; FN and MW only.
|Paracord Knife Slaughter
|Rare Special Item
|$141–$221
|Red pattern; lower ceiling than Nomad Slaughter.
|Paracord Knife Case Hardened
|Rare Special Item
|$101–$334
|Blue-tile pattern hunt at an accessible entry price.
|Paracord Knife Crimson Web
|Rare Special Item
|$99–$3,333
|Highest Paracord ceiling; top webs are trophy items.
|Paracord Knife Blue Steel
|Rare Special Item
|$84–$317
|Clean steel finish; condition-driven pricing.
|Paracord Knife Stained
|Rare Special Item
|$65–$475
|Warm patina; ST outliers inflate the ceiling.
|Paracord Knife Scorched
|Rare Special Item
|$54–$129
|Near-black muted finish; no pattern variables, most affordable Paracord with a finish.
|Paracord Knife Night Stripe
|Rare Special Item
|$59–$237
|Dark camo on a budget.
|Paracord Knife Boreal Forest
|Rare Special Item
|$53–$353
|Sub-$55 entry; ST outliers push ceiling.
|Paracord Knife Forest DDPAT
|Rare Special Item
|$52–$289
|Pixel camo at lowest Paracord base.
|Paracord Knife Safari Mesh
|Rare Special Item
|$51–$1,337
|Cheapest standard entry; $1,337 is a rare ST outlier.
|Paracord Knife Urban Masked
|Rare Special Item
|$58–$300
|Grey urban camo; ST drives ceiling.
|Skeleton Knife Vanilla
|Rare Special Item
|$284–$286
|Premium model; price reflects Skeleton popularity alone.
|Skeleton Knife Fade
|Rare Special Item
|$620–$682
|Most expensive knife in the pool; FN and MW only.
|Skeleton Knife Slaughter
|Rare Special Item
|$416–$514
|Collector-favourite; narrow spread between FN and FT.
|Skeleton Knife Case Hardened
|Rare Special Item
|$222–$852
|Widest Skeleton spread; high-blue seeds are investment-grade.
|Skeleton Knife Crimson Web
|Rare Special Item
|$257–$1,528
|Rare and visually striking; top webs carry big premiums.
|Skeleton Knife Blue Steel
|Rare Special Item
|$233–$572
|High floor even for blue steel due to Skeleton demand.
|Skeleton Knife Stained
|Rare Special Item
|$186–$375
|Mid-range finish; accessible Skeleton entry.
|Skeleton Knife Scorched
|Rare Special Item
|$128–$525
|Near-black muted finish; lowest painted Skeleton floor, ST ceiling is an outlier.
|Skeleton Knife Night Stripe
|Rare Special Item
|$150–$369
|Dark camo; WW and BS copies offer solid value.
|Skeleton Knife Boreal Forest
|Rare Special Item
|$123–$255
|Cheapest entry into a painted Skeleton Knife.
|Skeleton Knife Forest DDPAT
|Rare Special Item
|$123–$450
|Pixel camo; comparable entry to Boreal Forest.
|Skeleton Knife Safari Mesh
|Rare Special Item
|$120–$380
|Sub-$120 entry; all exteriors available.
|Skeleton Knife Urban Masked
|Rare Special Item
|$137–$358
|Urban grey camo; ST copies inflate the top end.
|Survival Knife Vanilla
|Rare Special Item
|$61–$70
|Budget Rare Special entry alongside Paracord Vanilla.
|Survival Knife Fade
|Rare Special Item
|$157–$268
|Most affordable Fade knife in the pool; FN and MW only.
|Survival Knife Slaughter
|Rare Special Item
|$137–$187
|Tightest Slaughter ceiling across all four models.
|Survival Knife Case Hardened
|Rare Special Item
|$98–$267
|Pattern hunt at the lowest Case Hardened ceiling.
|Survival Knife Crimson Web
|Rare Special Item
|$97–$3,500
|Highest ceiling in the pool; top FN webs are trophy items.
|Survival Knife Blue Steel
|Rare Special Item
|$74–$362
|Solid steel finish; sub-$100 Battle-Scarred entry.
|Survival Knife Stained
|Rare Special Item
|$67–$143
|Mid-range finish; tight ceiling makes it approachable.
|Survival Knife Scorched
|Rare Special Item
|$54–$462
|One of cheapest painted knives; ST ceiling is outlier.
|Survival Knife Night Stripe
|Rare Special Item
|$58–$128
|Budget dark camo; tightest overall ceiling in the Survival line.
|Survival Knife Boreal Forest
|Rare Special Item
|$54–$641
|Forest camo; base copies affordable, ST drives ceiling.
|Survival Knife Forest DDPAT
|Rare Special Item
|$53–$700
|Pixel camo; $53 entry, standard copies very affordable.
|Survival Knife Safari Mesh
|Rare Special Item
|$51–$86
|Cheapest painted knife overall; tight price band.
|Survival Knife Urban Masked
|Rare Special Item
|$58–$343
|Urban finish; ST-driven ceiling, base copies entry-level.
Prices referenced on Eneba Hub are provided for informational purposes only and reflect market conditions at the time of writing. Product values can fluctuate frequently due to supply, demand, and in-game updates, so we cannot guarantee their accuracy or future value.
The biggest Fracture Case knives prices come from a combination of rarity, knife model, and finish tier. So, is the Fracture Case good? Yes, especially for players who want access to four knife types across 13 finishes from a single case. The Skeleton Knife commands the highest floor across every finish, while pattern-driven finishes like Crimson Web can spike to $3,500 for trophy copies.
Pattern-driven Fracture Case knives vary dramatically by seed – Crimson Web coverage, Case Hardened blue tiles, and Fade gradient percentage all add premiums above base price. Vanilla knives are priced consistently with no pattern variables. Narrow-condition skins (Vanilla, Fade) have tighter spreads; all-exterior skins offer cheap Battle-Scarred entry but large Factory New premiums for standout patterns.
Final Thoughts on Fracture Case Knives
The Fracture Case knives pool is one of the strongest knife selections in CS2 – four distinct blade models, 13 finishes each, and a price range that runs from $51 to $3,500. Here is the best pick from each knife type:
- Nomad Knife – Nomad Knife Fade: the best visual-to-price ratio in the Nomad lineup. A Minimal Wear copy from $348 delivers full gradient payoff at a price well below the Skeleton equivalent – the standout among Fracture Case knives for buyers who want color impact on the Nomad model.
- Paracord Knife – Paracord Knife Crimson Web: the most collectible Paracord option, with a ceiling of $3,333 for a Factory New centred full web. Entry starts at $99 in Battle-Scarred, giving buyers at every level access to the most prestigious finish among knives from Fracture Case on the Paracord model.
- Skeleton Knife – Skeleton Knife Fade: the most expensive and most desirable among Fracture Case knives at $620–$682. The Skeleton Knife case model combined with the Fade gradient creates the highest-demand combination the case produces – the trophy pick for serious collectors.
- Survival Knife – Survival Knife Crimson Web: holds the highest recorded price ceiling in the Fracture Case knives pool at $3,500, while still offering a sub-$100 Battle-Scarred entry. The most extreme value spread of any knife in the collection.
No matter which model you’re after, all Fracture Case knives fall into the Rare Special Item category – meaning they’re some of the rarest drops in CS2. Knives from Fracture Case on the Paracord and Survival models deliver the same finishes as the Skeleton at a fraction of the price. Is the Fracture Case good value? At $51 entry for a knife, the answer speaks for itself.
FAQs
Fracture Case knives include four models: Nomad Knife, Paracord Knife, Skeleton Knife, and Survival Knife – each available in 13 finishes, including Fade, Slaughter, Crimson Web, and Case Hardened.
The Fracture Case itself drops at a standard rate in CS2, but its knife contents belong to the Rare Special Item category, with a drop rate of roughly 0.26% per opening – averaging one knife per 385 cases. The case is not rare to obtain; the knife inside it is.
Yes, the Fracture Case is available in CS2 as a standard match drop and via the Steam Market and third-party marketplaces. A Fracture Case Key is required to open it, available in-game or through third-party platforms.
Statistically, no – the expected unboxing cost of ~$960 far exceeds direct purchase prices for most Fracture Case knives. Buying directly is almost always better value.
All Fracture Case knives belong to the Rare Special Item category, with an approximate drop rate of 0.26%. The Survival Knife Crimson Web FN with a centred full web commands up to $3,500 – the highest price in the pool.