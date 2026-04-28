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Fracture Case knives are the main reason serious CS2 players crack open a Fracture Case. If you’ve been asking what knives are in the Fracture Case, the answer is four distinct blade models: the Nomad Knife, the Paracord Knife, the Skeleton Knife, and the Survival Knife. Each model is available in 13 finishes, including premium pattern variants like Fade, Slaughter, Crimson Web, and Case Hardened. All 52 knife skins in the Fracture Case knives pool belong to the Rare Special Item category with a drop rate of approximately 0.26%, meaning every unboxed blade is a genuinely rare outcome regardless of finish or knife type.

Prices across the Fracture Case knives range run from roughly $51 for a budget Survival Knife Safari Mesh to $3,500-plus for a trophy-grade Survival Knife Crimson Web with ideal web coverage. That spread is driven by four factors: knife model, finish type, float value, and pattern index. This guide covers all 52 Fracture Case knives with pricing context and value picks at every tier.

Our Top Picks: Best Fracture Case Knives in CS2

Every Fracture Case knife below is selected for rarity, price efficiency, and visual impact across all four knife types and all 13 finishes. All 52 knives are Rare Special Items, with pricing determined by model, finish, float, and pattern.

Those are all 52 Fracture Case knives – from the cheapest knives from Fracture Case at $51 to a $3,500 trophy copy. The Skeleton Knife case premium is real, but is the Fracture Case good for buyers on a tighter budget? Absolutely – the Paracord Knife and Survival Knife pools offer the same 13 finishes at much lower entry points. Full breakdowns for every skin follow below.

Disclaimer The content published on Eneba Hub is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, financial, or investment advice. We do not guarantee profits or monetary outcomes, and readers should make purchasing decisions responsibly and based on their own research. Any references to ROI, value potential, or investment are statistical averages based on historical data and do not guarantee individual outcomes.

Fracture Case Drop Probabilities & Rarity Breakdown

Like all standard CS2 weapon cases, the Fracture Case follows a fixed rarity distribution set by Valve. Knife-tier items – which means every Fracture Case knife across all four models – sit at the very bottom of the probability pool, below Classified, Restricted, and Mil-Spec items. That fixed position in the rarity hierarchy is what separates a Fracture Case knife from standard weapon skins, and why any Fracture Case knife carries genuine prestige regardless of the specific model or finish. The table below shows the full rarity breakdown for the Fracture Case in CS2.

Skin Rarities Drop % Probabilities Mil-Spec ( Blue ) 79.92% Restricted ( Purple ) 15.98% Classified ( Pink ) 3.2% Covert ( Red ) 0.64% Rare Special Item ( Gold ) 0.26%

These probabilities are derived from large-scale community data across tens of thousands of Fracture Case openings. The ~0.26% knife rate averages one knife per 385 cases. How much is a Fracture Case key? Currently approximately $2.50, making the expected unboxing cost around $960 per knife – well above the direct purchase price of most Fracture Case knives. You could buy a Paracord Knife Safari Mesh for $51 directly versus spending ~$960 in expected key costs. Buying directly is almost always the better value for players who want a specific Fracture Case knife.

All Fracture Case Knife Skins: Complete Guide

Every Fracture Case knife is covered below – all four models across all 13 finishes. Skeleton prices are highest at every tier; Paracord and Survival offer the same finishes at lower entry points. Blue Steel and Stained need only a condition check; Fade, Slaughter, Case Hardened, and Crimson Web reward seed research.

Product Price: $153.08–$159.60 / ~€130.73–€136.30 / ~£113.13–£118.05

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Nomad Knife Vanilla is the most predictable buy in the Fracture Case knives Nomad lineup – bare steel with no paint, no seed variables, and a tight $153–$160 band in Factory New. Despite sharing the same drop rate as all Fracture Case knives, it offers the most accessible entry point on the Nomad model.

Why we chose it The Nomad Knife Vanilla earns its spot as the best budget Fracture Case knife for its simplicity – no pattern variables, no float anxiety, and a tight price band that makes it the most transparent knife entry in Counter-Strike 2.

No pattern research, no float anxiety – pick a listing and buy. For players who want a transparent knife entry on the Nomad model, this is the cleanest option across all 52 Fracture Case knives.

★ BEST BUDGET NOMAD KNIFE Nomad Knife Vanilla Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $348.07–$434.22 / ~€297.25–€370.98 / ~£257.22–£321.09

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Nomad Knife Fade blends purple, pink, and yellow across the wide sheepfoot blade in Factory New and Minimal Wear ($348–$434). As a standout among Fracture Case knives for color, Fade pricing rewards full-fade seeds – copies with maximum purple coverage command the highest premiums, while Minimal Wear offers near-identical color at a meaningful discount.

A Minimal Wear full-fade copy looks nearly identical to Factory New in-game – the best-value buy among knives from Fracture Case in this finish tier. Buyers asking what knives are in the Fracture Case with the best Fade value will find the Minimal Wear copy the smart pick.

★ BEST NOMAD KNIFE FOR COLOR Nomad Knife Fade Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $237.37–$280.00 / ~€202.72–€239.12 / ~£175.42–£206.92

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Nomad Knife Slaughter is a bold red-and-silver pattern knife spanning $237–$280 across three conditions. Collectors targeting Fracture Case knives prioritize centered, symmetrical swirl layouts in Factory New. The Nomad’s wide blade shows pattern distribution more prominently than narrower models. The sub-$300 ceiling makes it one of the best-value premium pattern knives in the pool.

A Field-Tested copy delivers the same pattern character at a meaningful discount – one of the more flexible Fracture Case knives in this finish tier.

★ BEST NOMAD KNIFE FOR COLLECTORS Nomad Knife Slaughter Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $154.97–$553.66 / ~€132.34–€472.82 / ~£114.52–£409.26

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Nomad Knife Case Hardened is the ultimate pattern hunter’s Fracture Case knife – its heat-treated blue, gold, and purple coloring varies dramatically between seeds, with high-blue copies pushing past $500 from a $155 Battle-Scarred base. Verify the seed index before paying above $250; see our guide on selling CS2 skins for how pattern quality affects resale.

What knives are in the Fracture Case for pattern hunters? Case Hardened is the top answer – blue-tile discovery value that no fixed-pattern finish can match.

★ BEST NOMAD KNIFE PATTERN HUNT Nomad Knife Case Hardened Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $148.96–$988.50 / ~€127.21–€844.38 / ~£110.08–£730.50

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Nomad Knife Crimson Web is one of the most striking Fracture Case knives in the Nomad lineup – a dark red spiderweb pattern whose price swings dramatically based on float, from $149 in Battle-Scarred to $989 for a Factory New centred full web. Field-Tested copies at $200–$300 capture the finish’s visual character without the trophy price tag; the red gloves in CS2 guide has loadout pairing ideas that suit the Crimson Web‘s aggressive dark aesthetic.

Among knives from Fracture Case, Crimson Web is where float research pays off most – FN near 0.00 shows the most complete web.

★ RAREST NOMAD KNIFE SKIN Nomad Knife Crimson Web Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $142.32–$323.19 / ~€121.54–€275.97 / ~£105.18–£238.84

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Nomad Knife Blue Steel is the simplest no-pattern buy in the Nomad section of the Fracture Case knives pool – a cool grey-blue patina from $142 in Battle-Scarred to $323 in Factory New with no seed lookup required. Minimal Wear copies are the standout value: the visual difference from Factory New is barely perceptible in-game, while the price gap is real. If you want to compare how finish types affect value across different blade models, our guide on the best Karambit knife skins is a useful reference point.

What knives are in the Fracture Case that need zero research? Blue Steel – pick your condition and buy.

★ CLEANEST NOMAD KNIFE FINISH Nomad Knife Blue Steel Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $123.63–$258.26 / ~€105.58–€220.55 / ~£91.37–£190.84

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Nomad Knife Stained is a warm amber-patina Fracture Case knife available across all five exteriors from $124 to $258. No pattern variables keep the buying process simple, and Field-Tested copies at $140–$160 offer a reliable mid-tier knife well below the Nomad’s premium finish prices. For context on how top-tier pattern finishes compare in market value, the most expensive CS2 knife skins guide covers the priciest options across all cases.

The Stained hits that sweet spot in the Fracture Case knives Nomad range – above the camo stuff, well below the premium patterns, and you don’t need to look up a single seed to buy it. For players just getting into what knives are in the Fracture Case and wanting something solid without overcomplicating it, the Stained is exactly that.

★ BEST MID-RANGE NOMAD KNIFE Nomad Knife Stained Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $94.61–$164.92 / ~€80.80–€140.84 / ~£69.92–£121.90

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Nomad Knife Scorched is one of the most affordable patterned Fracture Case knives in the Nomad lineup – a dark, muted finish with subtle surface texture available across all five exteriors from under $95 in Battle-Scarred to $165 in Factory New. Despite the name, the Scorched finish on the Nomad doesn’t read desert tan at all – it comes out near-black in basically any lighting, with a clean, low-key look and zero pattern drama. If you’re wondering is Fracture Case good for dark aesthetics, the Nomad Knife Scorched makes a pretty strong case.

How much is a Fracture Case key worth spending vs buying direct? At $95 for a Well-Worn Scorched, direct purchase wins every time.

★ MOST AFFORDABLE NOMAD KNIFE Nomad Knife Scorched Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $95.40–$771.88 / ~€81.47–€659.39 / ~£70.50–£570.52

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Nomad Knife Night Stripe is one of the darkest camo Fracture Case knives in the Nomad range – near-black stripe from $95, FT at $110–$130 being the best standard buy. The $772 ceiling is a StatTrak outlier; see cheapest CS2 knife skins for value knife benchmarks.

Night Stripe degrades minimally between conditions – BS is a legitimate buy if you want the dark look at minimum price. If you’ve ever wondered is Fracture Case good for stealth setups, this near-black knife at $95 is pretty much your answer.

★ BEST NOMAD KNIFE CAMO SKIN Nomad Knife Night Stripe Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $88.40–$144.74 / ~€75.49–€123.61 / ~£65.33–£106.96

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Nomad Knife Boreal Forest is one of the most consistent sub-$150 Fracture Case knives – olive-green organic camo from $88 to $145 across all five exteriors with no pattern variables. Minimal Wear copies at $110–$120 are the clear value pick: accessible pricing, natural camo look, and the appeal of a Rare Special Item.

Is Fracture Case good for budget buyers? The Boreal Forest at $88–$120 shows you can grab a knife here way cheaper than in most other cases.

★ BEST NOMAD KNIFE UNDER $150 Nomad Knife Boreal Forest Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $87.37–$1,736.91 / ~€74.61–€1,483.32 / ~£64.57–£1,283.58

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Nomad Knife Forest DDPAT is a budget pixel-camo Fracture Case knife – standard copies stay below $105 across all exteriors, with the $1,737 ceiling reflecting a single rare StatTrak FN outlier. Field-Tested copies at $90–$105 are the real buy here. The best cases to open in CS2 guide covers how DDPAT skins compare in popularity across all major cases.

The Skeleton Knife case DDPAT starts at $123; the Nomad version at $87 is the budget route to this classic finish.

★ BEST NOMAD KNIFE FOREST SKIN Nomad Knife Forest DDPAT Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $86.95–$241.57 / ~€74.25–€206.30 / ~£64.26–£178.52

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Nomad Knife Safari Mesh is the lowest-floor painted option in the Nomad section of the Fracture Case knives pool – a dark olive-green mesh texture from under $87 in Battle-Scarred with no pattern complexity. A sub-$90 copy gets you a legit knife at a price that competes with Classified weapon skins in other pools.

How much is a Fracture Case key worth opening for this? At $87 direct vs ~$960 expected unboxing cost, buying wins by a wide margin.

★ BEST ENTRY-LEVEL NOMAD KNIFE Nomad Knife Safari Mesh Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

13. Nomad Knife Urban Masked

Product Price: $96.25–$227.47 / ~€82.20–€194.26 / ~£71.15–£168.10

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Nomad Knife Urban Masked is a grey-camo Fracture Case knife from $96 to $227 across all five exteriors. Field-Tested copies at $110–$120 are the practical buy – the urban masking finish pairs cleanly with grey and dark CS2 loadouts. Browse purple gloves in CS2 for glove coordination options.

Urban Masked stays consistently priced as a Fracture Case knife – community preference for flashier finishes keeps the floor accessible.

★ BEST NOMAD KNIFE URBAN SKIN Nomad Knife Urban Masked Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $61.74–$73.59 / ~€52.73–€62.85 / ~£45.63–£54.39

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Paracord Knife Vanilla is the cheapest knife in the Fracture Case knives pool – $62–$74 FN. It comes with no paint and no pattern variables, so what you see is exactly what you get. If you just want a straightforward, no-surprises entry into Fracture Case knives, this is easily the most efficient starting point across all four models.

What knives are in the Fracture Case under $75? Only this one – the Paracord Vanilla is the sole sub-$75 knife in the pool.

★ BEST BUDGET PARACORD KNIFE Paracord Knife Vanilla Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $171.23–$288.20 / ~€146.23–€246.12 / ~£126.54–£213.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Paracord Knife Fade is one of the most eye-catching Fracture Case knives in the Paracord lineup – a smooth gradient flowing from deep purple through pink and into gold across the slim blade, available in Factory New and Minimal Wear from $171 to $288.

The slim blade makes the gradient feel concentrated – a different look from the wide Nomad Fade at double the price, and among the better-value knives from Fracture Case for color buyers. So if you’ve been asking what knives are in the Fracture Case without the Skeleton price tag, the Paracord Fade is your answer.

★ BEST PARACORD KNIFE FOR COLOR Paracord Knife Fade Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $140.75–$221.47 / ~€120.20–€189.14 / ~£104.02–£163.65

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Paracord Knife Slaughter brings a striking pattern of deep crimson and lighter red tones across the slim Paracord blade – a Fracture Case knife that sits at a lower ceiling than the Nomad equivalent ($221 vs $280), making FN copies with a centred swirl below $220 one of the stronger collector buys in the pool.

Among knives from Fracture Case with Slaughter finish, the Paracord is the most affordable model – ideal for collectors who value pattern over prestige.

★ BEST PARACORD KNIFE FOR COLLECTORS Paracord Knife Slaughter Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $100.64–$333.81 / ~€85.95–€285.07 / ~£74.37–£246.69

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Paracord Knife Case Hardened is a standout among budget Fracture Case knives – $101 BS entry, $334 top-blue ceiling. The heat-treated finish produces a blend of gold and green coloration with blue-purple accents that shifts dramatically between seeds, meaning no two copies look quite the same. Pattern index drives value; see our guide on the best CS2 case opening sites for market context.

For players new to Case Hardened pattern hunting, this is the ideal starting point – the mechanics are identical to pricier models but the lower ceiling keeps the financial risk manageable.

★ BEST PARACORD KNIFE PATTERN HUNT Paracord Knife Case Hardened Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $99.12–$3,333.33 / ~€84.65–€2,846.67 / ~£73.27–£2,463.33

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Paracord Knife Crimson Web has the highest Paracord ceiling in the Fracture Case knives pool – $3,333 FN vs $99 BS entry. The finish coats the blade in deep red with a dark spiderweb pattern overlaid across it – the lower the float, the more complete and centred the web appears. Research float above $300; see best CS2 trading sites for platforms.

Is Fracture Case good for collectors? The Paracord Crimson Web proves it – $99 entry to $3,333 ceiling in the same finish pool.

★ RAREST PARACORD KNIFE SKIN Paracord Knife Crimson Web Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $83.51–$316.78 / ~€71.28–€270.55 / ~£61.71–£234.10

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Paracord Knife Blue Steel is a no-pattern Fracture Case knife from $84 BS – a cool dark blue-grey metallic patina that reads clean and understated across all conditions. BS and WW copies are strong value; patina holds well at lower conditions.

Blue Steel is also a strong pairing with the Skeleton Knife case equivalent at $233 entry – players who want the finish on a lower-prestige model get essentially the same look on the Paracord at a fraction of the Skeleton price.

★ CLEANEST PARACORD KNIFE FINISH Paracord Knife Blue Steel Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $65.47–$475.00 / ~€55.91–€405.65 / ~£48.38–£351.03

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Paracord Knife Stained is a knife that shifts in appearance depending on condition – Factory New shows a warmer brown-amber tone, while Minimal Wear and below takes on a darker, more muted olive quality as seen here. Standard copies trade $65–$100; the $475 ceiling is a StatTrak outlier.

Among budget knives from Fracture Case, Paracord Stained sits in its own lane – the only warm-toned patina finish at this price point, making it a natural pick for players who want something distinct from the camo Fracture Case knives like Scorched and DDPAT.

★ BEST MID-RANGE PARACORD KNIFE Paracord Knife Stained Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $53.55–$128.53 / ~€45.73–€109.77 / ~£39.57–£94.98

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Paracord Knife Scorched is among the cheapest painted Fracture Case knives in the pool – from $54 in Battle-Scarred with no pattern variables. Despite the name, the finish reads as near-black with a subtle textured surface, particularly in Minimal Wear and below.

Is Fracture Case good value vs opening cases? At $54 direct vs ~$960 expected unboxing cost, buying this Fracture Case knife directly is far more efficient.

★ MOST AFFORDABLE PARACORD KNIFE Paracord Knife Scorched Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $58.74–$237.05 / ~€50.16–€202.44 / ~£43.41–£175.18

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Paracord Knife Night Stripe is the darkest camo in the Paracord Fracture Case knives range – near-black from $59 BS, FT at $70–$80 the standout value. See green gloves in CS2 for more dark-loadout glove options.

Among knives from Fracture Case on the Paracord, Night Stripe punches above its price class – near-black banding looks far more expensive than $59–$80. So is Fracture Case good for budget camo hunters? The Night Stripe alone is pretty much the answer.

★ BEST PARACORD KNIFE CAMO SKIN Paracord Knife Night Stripe Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $52.74–$352.78 / ~€45.04–€301.27 / ~£38.98–£260.71

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Paracord Knife Boreal Forest is olive-green camo from $53 BS in the Fracture Case knives pool – standard copies consistently below $75.

The Skeleton Knife case Boreal Forest starts at $123; the Paracord version delivers the same finish at $53 – half the price for the same look.

★ BEST PARACORD KNIFE UNDER $60 Paracord Knife Boreal Forest Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $52.17–$289.48 / ~€44.55–€247.22 / ~£38.55–£213.95

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Paracord Knife Forest DDPAT is a pixel-camo Fracture Case knife from $52 BS – a blocky green and brown camouflage pattern made up of distinct square tiles, interchangeable with Boreal Forest in price but with a more geometric, digital look.

DDPAT is one of the knives from Fracture Case with the best heritage-to-price ratio – a classic CS2 finish at one of the lowest price points.

★ BEST PARACORD KNIFE FOREST SKIN Paracord Knife Forest DDPAT Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $51.14–$1,337.00 / ~€43.67–€1,141.80 / ~£37.79–£988.04

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Paracord Knife Safari Mesh has the lowest Paracord price among all Fracture Case knives – $51 BS. The finish is a dark olive-green with a fine mesh texture, giving it a stealthy, understated look across all conditions. The $1,337 ceiling is a StatTrak outlier; standard copies are simple and cheap.

How much is a Fracture Case key worth spending here? At $51 direct vs ~$960 expected unboxing, direct purchase wins clearly on this Fracture Case knife.

★ BEST ENTRY-LEVEL PARACORD KNIFE Paracord Knife Safari Mesh Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $57.59–$300.00 / ~€49.18–€256.20 / ~£42.56–£221.70

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Paracord Knife Urban Masked closes the Paracord Fracture Case knives lineup with grey urban camo from $58 BS – WW at $65–$75 is the value pick.

Urban Masked is a consistently fair-priced Fracture Case knife – flashy-pattern preference keeps the floor stable and supply healthy.

★ BEST PARACORD KNIFE URBAN SKIN Paracord Knife Urban Masked Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $284.30–$286.18 / ~€242.79–€244.40 / ~£210.10–£211.49

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Skeleton Knife Vanilla is the bare-steel entry into the most desirable model in the Fracture Case knives pool – $284–$286, nearly five times the Paracord Vanilla. No discounts exist; demand holds the floor firm.

What knives are in the Fracture Case at $284? Only the Skeleton Vanilla – model prestige alone justifies the floor price here.

★ BEST BUDGET Skeleton Knife Skeleton Knife Vanilla Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $619.89–$681.81 / ~€529.39–€582.26 / ~£458.10–£503.86

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Skeleton Knife Fade is the most expensive among Fracture Case knives – $620–$682 in FN and MW. The gradient sweeps from deep purple and red at the spine through to warm gold at the tip, with the Skeleton’s angular blade making the color transition particularly dramatic. Full-fade seeds are the collector target; see the best place to sell CS2 skins for top-tier knife pricing context.

Is Fracture Case good for premium collectors? The $620+ Skeleton Fade from a standard case answers that definitively.

★ BEST Skeleton Knife FOR COLOR Skeleton Knife Fade Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $415.80–$514.00 / ~€355.09–€438.96 / ~£307.28–£379.85

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Skeleton Knife Slaughter is a high-value collector Fracture Case knife at $416–$514 across three conditions – the blade features a deep red base with darker crimson diagonal markings that give it an aggressive, striking appearance on the Skeleton’s wide profile. Centred FN patterns are the collector target; strong value vs. Fade at $620+.

Among knives from Fracture Case on the Skeleton, Slaughter is the best pattern option below Fade pricing – three conditions give buyers real flexibility.

★ BEST Skeleton Knife FOR COLLECTORS Skeleton Knife Slaughter Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $222.01–$851.70 / ~€189.60–€727.35 / ~£164.04–£629.41

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Skeleton Knife Case Hardened is the widest-spread pattern Fracture Case knife in the Skeleton lineup – entry $222, top-blue seeds at $852. Wide blade makes blue coverage especially dramatic vs. narrower models.

The Skeleton Knife case blade width makes blue Case Hardened tiles more dramatic than on narrower models – top-blue copies command the strongest premiums in this tier.

★ BEST Skeleton Knife PATTERN HUNT Skeleton Knife Case Hardened Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $256.96–$1,527.88 / ~€219.44–€1,304.83 / ~£189.90–£1,129.11

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Skeleton Knife Crimson Web is among the most expensive Fracture Case knives – $257 to $1,528. The deep red blade is overlaid with a dark black spiderweb pattern that becomes more complete and centred the lower the float, with the Skeleton’s wide open-handled silhouette making top-tier copies particularly dramatic. Field-Tested at $300–$400 delivers the visual character without the trophy price.

Research float and web placement before paying over $500 on this Fracture Case knife – the Skeleton’s wide blade amplifies both best and worst Crimson Web outcomes.

★ RAREST Skeleton Knife SKIN Skeleton Knife Crimson Web Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $233.32–$571.72 / ~€199.26–€488.25 / ~£172.42–£422.60

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Skeleton Knife Blue Steel is the cleanest no-pattern option in the Skeleton Fracture Case knives range – a deep blue-grey metallic patina that looks especially sleek against the Skeleton’s open-handled silhouette. Starting from $233 in Battle-Scarred, with Minimal Wear copies at $280–$320 offering the best value in the range.

No pattern research, no seed lookup – just pick your condition and buy. For players building a full loadout around the Skeleton’s blue-grey tones, the guide on CS2 blue gloves has strong pairing options.

★ CLEANEST Skeleton Knife FINISH Skeleton Knife Blue Steel Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $186.32–$374.59 / ~€159.12–€319.90 / ~£137.73–£276.82

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Skeleton Knife Stained is the most accessible painted Skeleton Fracture Case knife under $400 – $186 BS entry. The finish takes on a dark, mottled blue-grey tone at lower conditions, reading more tactical than the warm amber the name implies. FT or MW at $200–$250 is the best value; no pattern complexity.

Stained on the Skeleton is one of the knives from Fracture Case proving you need not spend $600+ – $186 in BS gets the same model with a genuine finish.

★ BEST MID-RANGE Skeleton Knife Skeleton Knife Stained Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $128.35–$525.00 / ~€109.61–€448.35 / ~£94.85–£388.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Skeleton Knife Scorched is the most affordable painted Skeleton option in the Fracture Case knives range – Battle-Scarred from $128. While StatTrak versions can spike as high as $525, those are rare outliers rather than the norm. For a relatively low entry price, you still get the Skeleton’s iconic silhouette and overall presence without paying for one of the premium finishes.

How much is a Fracture Case key worth opening for a Skeleton? ~$960 expected vs $128 direct – buying this Fracture Case knife directly is far more efficient.

★ MOST AFFORDABLE Skeleton Knife Skeleton Knife Scorched Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $150.00–$368.87 / ~€128.10–€315.00 / ~£110.85–£272.60

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Skeleton Knife Night Stripe brings dark vertical-stripe camo to the Skeleton model in the Fracture Case knives lineup – from $150 in Battle-Scarred. Field-Tested copies at $175–$200 are the value target: striking dark appearance on the Skeleton’s wide blade at a price well below Blue Steel and Stained equivalents.

Night Stripe on the Skeleton is one of the most underrated knives from Fracture Case – dark banding on the wide blade competes visually with pricier finishes at a fraction of the cost.

★ BEST Skeleton Knife CAMO SKIN Skeleton Knife Night Stripe Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $122.50–$254.74 / ~€104.61–€217.55 / ~£90.53–£188.25

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Skeleton Knife Boreal Forest is the cheapest painted Skeleton in the Fracture Case knives range – BS from $122.50, olive-green camo at an accessible price.

Among Skeleton Knife case options, Boreal Forest is the only painted Skeleton below $125 – the definitive entry for the lowest possible investment.

★ BEST Skeleton Knife UNDER $150 Skeleton Knife Boreal Forest Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $123.00–$449.99 / ~€105.04–€384.29 / ~£90.90–£332.49

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Skeleton Knife Forest DDPAT matches Boreal Forest at $123 BS – joint cheapest painted Skeleton Fracture Case knife. Choose DDPAT if pixel tiles appeal over organic camo.

DDPAT on the Skeleton Knife case model hits that perfect retro-prestige balance. Like all knives from Fracture Case, it’s a Rare Special Item, yet its price often overlaps with high-end Classified skins.

★ BEST Skeleton Knife FOREST SKIN Skeleton Knife Forest DDPAT Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $119.98–$380.00 / ~€102.46–€324.52 / ~£88.67–£280.98

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Skeleton Knife Safari Mesh has the lowest painted Skeleton entry in the Fracture Case knives pool at below $120 – a dark olive-green hexagonal mesh pattern, with no pattern complexity required.

What knives are in the Fracture Case at the Skeleton minimum cost? Safari Mesh at sub-$120 – the floor for a painted Skeleton Knife.

★ BEST ENTRY-LEVEL Skeleton Knife Skeleton Knife Safari Mesh Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $136.79–$358.07 / ~€116.82–€305.79 / ~£101.09–£264.62

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Skeleton Knife Urban Masked closes the Skeleton Fracture Case knives lineup with grey urban camo from $137 – MW at $160–$180 is the value pick.

Urban Masked is underappreciated on the Skeleton Knife case model – grey tones keep the Skeleton’s silhouette front-and-centre without competing with it.

★ BEST Skeleton Knife URBAN SKIN Skeleton Knife Urban Masked Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $60.88–$69.87 / ~€51.99–€59.67 / ~£44.99–£51.65

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Survival Knife Vanilla is one of the two cheapest knives in the Fracture Case knives pool – $61–$70 FN. No paint, no pattern – just clean steel and zero guesswork. And even at this entry-level price, it’s still a Rare Special Item, meaning it’s far rarer than your typical Covert skin drop.

What knives are in the Fracture Case under $75? Only the Survival Knife Vanilla and Paracord Knife Vanilla – the two cheapest knife options in the pool.

★ BEST BUDGET SURVIVAL KNIFE Survival Knife Vanilla Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $157.27–$268.07 / ~€134.31–€228.93 / ~£116.23–£198.10

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Survival Knife Fade is the most affordable Fade in the Fracture Case knives pool – a vivid gradient sweeping from deep purple and blue through red into warm gold, available in Factory New and Minimal Wear from $157. It is nearly $20 cheaper than the Nomad Fade and $460 below the Skeleton version.

For players who want the Fade gradient without Skeleton or Nomad pricing, the Survival model is the most direct route – same finish, same rarity, significantly lower entry point.

★ BEST SURVIVAL KNIFE FOR COLOR Survival Knife Fade Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $136.60–$187.36 / ~€116.66–€159.99 / ~£100.97–£138.46

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Survival Knife Slaughter has the tightest Slaughter ceiling among all the Fracture Case knives – $187 FN vs $280 Nomad and $514 Skeleton. The blade features a striking deep red finish with darker crimson serrated markings that give it an aggressive look on the Survival’s clip-point profile. Cheapest Slaughter knife available.

Among knives from Fracture Case with Slaughter finish, the Survival at $187 FN is the cheapest – over $90 below Nomad and $320 below the Skeleton version. If you’re figuring out what knives are in the Fracture Case at the lowest Slaughter price point, this is where you start.

★ BEST SURVIVAL KNIFE FOR COLLECTORS Survival Knife Slaughter Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $98.34–$266.63 / ~€83.98–€227.70 / ~£72.68–£197.04

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Survival Knife Case Hardened has the lowest Case Hardened ceiling in the Fracture Case knives pool – $98 BS entry, $267 top-blue ceiling. The heat-treated finish produces a blend of gold, green, and blue-teal coloration that shifts dramatically between seeds. Pattern index drives value above base.

The Survival Case Hardened is the ideal starting Fracture Case knife for learning the blue-tile system – $98 entry and $267 ceiling with identical mechanics to pricier models.

★ BEST SURVIVAL KNIFE PATTERN HUNT Survival Knife Case Hardened Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $96.82–$3,500.00 / ~€82.68–€2,989.00 / ~£71.55–£2,586.50

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Survival Knife Crimson Web has the highest ceiling among Fracture Case knives – $3,500 FN, $97 BS entry. The vivid red blade is overlaid with a dark black spiderweb pattern that becomes more complete and centred the lower the float. Seen in notable Counter-Strike esports inventories; FT at $150–$250 is the practical buy.

At $97 in Battle-Scarred it is one of the most accessible entry points in the Fracture Case knives pool – but at $3,500 for a top Factory New web, it is also the most extreme ceiling. Few knives from any standard CS2 case span that kind of range.

★ RAREST SURVIVAL KNIFE SKIN Survival Knife Crimson Web Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $73.89–$362.14 / ~€63.10–€309.27 / ~£54.62–£267.66

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Survival Knife Blue Steel is a clean no-pattern Fracture Case knife from $74 BS – a dark blue-grey metallic patina that reads almost black with a subtle cool sheen, looking particularly sleek on the Survival’s clip-point profile. WW/FT at $80–$100 is best value; patina holds well at lower conditions.

The same Blue Steel finish costs $84 on Paracord vs $233 on the Skeleton Knife case model – identical finish, pure model prestige difference.

★ CLEANEST SURVIVAL KNIFE FINISH Survival Knife Blue Steel Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $67.25–$143.03 / ~€57.43–€122.15 / ~£49.70–£105.70

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Survival Knife Stained is a Fracture Case knife from $67 BS with a $143 ceiling – in Factory New it shows a warm brown-amber tone, but in Minimal Wear and below it takes on a darker, muted blue-grey quality as seen here. Simple condition-based buy, no pattern complexity.

Among knives from Fracture Case under $100, Survival Stained is the cheapest warm-toned patina option – competing with Night Stripe and Boreal Forest in the sub-$70 BS bracket.

★ BEST MID-RANGE SURVIVAL KNIFE Survival Knife Stained Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $54.09–$462.15 / ~€46.19–€394.68 / ~£39.97–£341.53

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Survival Knife Scorched is among the cheapest painted Fracture Case knives – BS from $54. Like all Scorched variants, the finish reads as near-black with a subtle surface texture. The $462 ceiling is a StatTrak outlier.

For players debating case opening vs direct purchase, this Fracture Case knife makes the answer simple – $54 on the marketplace versus an average of ~$960 in keys to unbox any knife at all.

★ MOST AFFORDABLE SURVIVAL KNIFE Survival Knife Scorched Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $58.15–$128.44 / ~€49.66–€109.69 / ~£42.97–£94.92

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Survival Knife Night Stripe is a budget dark-camo Fracture Case knife – near-black stripes from $58 BS, $128 ceiling, strong character in lower conditions.

The Survival Night Stripe has the tightest ceiling of knives from Fracture Case – $128 FN means no overpaying risk in any condition.

★ BEST SURVIVAL KNIFE CAMO SKIN Survival Knife Night Stripe Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $53.85–$640.97 / ~€45.99–€547.39 / ~£39.80–£473.68

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Survival Knife Boreal Forest is a bright multi-tone green camouflage Fracture Case knife from $54 BS – distinct light and dark green patches that look far more vivid than the entry price suggests. Choose it over Scorched if your loadout leans green over desert-tan.

Boreal Forest and Scorched compete at identical price points – knives from Fracture Case at this tier are interchangeable in rarity, so aesthetic preference decides.

★ BEST SURVIVAL KNIFE UNDER $60 Survival Knife Boreal Forest Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $52.51–$700.00 / ~€44.84–€597.90 / ~£38.80–£517.30

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Survival Knife Forest DDPAT is pixel-camo from $53 BS – blocky green and tan square tiles that cover the Survival’s clip-point blade cleanly. It’s one of the cheapest Fracture Case knives, interchangeable with Boreal Forest. Choose based on pixel vs organic camo preference.

At $53, this Fracture Case knife is the second-cheapest in the Survival lineup – only the Safari Mesh at $51 goes lower among knives from Fracture Case on the Survival model.

★ BEST SURVIVAL KNIFE FOREST SKIN Survival Knife Forest DDPAT Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $51.00–$85.94 / ~€43.55–€73.39 / ~£37.69–£63.51

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Survival Knife Safari Mesh is the cheapest painted knife in the Fracture Case knives pool – $51 BS to $86 FN. The finish is an olive green with a fine mesh texture, keeping the Survival’s clip-point silhouette clean and understated with no pattern complexity.

How much is a Fracture Case key worth vs buying direct? At $51 direct vs ~$960 expected unboxing, this Fracture Case knife is the clearest case for buying direct.

★ BEST ENTRY-LEVEL SURVIVAL KNIFE Survival Knife Safari Mesh Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $57.99–$342.50 / ~€49.52–€292.50 / ~£42.87–£253.11

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Survival Knife Urban Masked closes the Fracture Case knives lineup with a grey urban masking camo from $58 in Battle-Scarred – standard copies trade $58–$120 across all five exteriors, with the $342.50 ceiling driven by StatTrak. The loose grey pattern suits the Survival’s practical clip-point design and coordinates cleanly with neutral CS2 loadouts.

A Well-Worn copy at $65–$75 is the best value in this Fracture Case knife – accessible, clean, and easy to coordinate. Whether you start here at $58 or work up to a $3,500 Survival Knife Crimson Web, the Fracture Case knives pool covers every budget.

★ BEST SURVIVAL KNIFE URBAN SKIN Survival Knife Urban Masked Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Best Fracture Case Knife To Own: Full Comparison

The table below covers all 52 Fracture Case knives with product name, rarity, price range, and a brief pricing description.

Prices accurate as of 04/2026.

Product Name Rarity Price Range Description Nomad Knife Vanilla Rare Special Item $153–$160 No paint; tight price band with no pattern variables. Nomad Knife Fade Rare Special Item $348–$434 Gradient finish; full-fade seeds command a premium above median. Nomad Knife Slaughter Rare Special Item $237–$280 Red swirl pattern; collectors target centred FN distributions. Nomad Knife Case Hardened Rare Special Item $155–$554 Blue-tile patterns drive extreme variance; seed research essential. Nomad Knife Crimson Web Rare Special Item $149–$989 Float-driven web coverage; FN centred web copies are rare. Nomad Knife Blue Steel Rare Special Item $142–$323 Muted steel patina; condition-only pricing, no pattern hunt. Nomad Knife Stained Rare Special Item $124–$258 Warm amber patina; mid-range, no pattern complexity. Nomad Knife Scorched Rare Special Item $95–$165 Near-black muted finish across all conditions; no pattern variables, lowest Nomad price band. Nomad Knife Night Stripe Rare Special Item $95–$772 Dark stripe camo; high ceiling from rare StatTrak FN copies. Nomad Knife Boreal Forest Rare Special Item $88–$145 Olive-green camo; consistent sub-$150 option. Nomad Knife Forest DDPAT Rare Special Item $87–$1,737 Pixel camo; base is budget-friendly; ST outliers inflate ceiling. Nomad Knife Safari Mesh Rare Special Item $87–$242 Dark olive-green mesh texture; one of the cheapest Nomad entries. Nomad Knife Urban Masked Rare Special Item $96–$227 Grey urban camo; mid-entry across all exteriors. Paracord Knife Vanilla Rare Special Item $62–$74 Cheapest knife in the pool; FN only, no pattern variables. Paracord Knife Fade Rare Special Item $171–$288 Gradient on slim blade; FN and MW only. Paracord Knife Slaughter Rare Special Item $141–$221 Red pattern; lower ceiling than Nomad Slaughter. Paracord Knife Case Hardened Rare Special Item $101–$334 Blue-tile pattern hunt at an accessible entry price. Paracord Knife Crimson Web Rare Special Item $99–$3,333 Highest Paracord ceiling; top webs are trophy items. Paracord Knife Blue Steel Rare Special Item $84–$317 Clean steel finish; condition-driven pricing. Paracord Knife Stained Rare Special Item $65–$475 Warm patina; ST outliers inflate the ceiling. Paracord Knife Scorched Rare Special Item $54–$129 Near-black muted finish; no pattern variables, most affordable Paracord with a finish. Paracord Knife Night Stripe Rare Special Item $59–$237 Dark camo on a budget. Paracord Knife Boreal Forest Rare Special Item $53–$353 Sub-$55 entry; ST outliers push ceiling. Paracord Knife Forest DDPAT Rare Special Item $52–$289 Pixel camo at lowest Paracord base. Paracord Knife Safari Mesh Rare Special Item $51–$1,337 Cheapest standard entry; $1,337 is a rare ST outlier. Paracord Knife Urban Masked Rare Special Item $58–$300 Grey urban camo; ST drives ceiling. Skeleton Knife Vanilla Rare Special Item $284–$286 Premium model; price reflects Skeleton popularity alone. Skeleton Knife Fade Rare Special Item $620–$682 Most expensive knife in the pool; FN and MW only. Skeleton Knife Slaughter Rare Special Item $416–$514 Collector-favourite; narrow spread between FN and FT. Skeleton Knife Case Hardened Rare Special Item $222–$852 Widest Skeleton spread; high-blue seeds are investment-grade. Skeleton Knife Crimson Web Rare Special Item $257–$1,528 Rare and visually striking; top webs carry big premiums. Skeleton Knife Blue Steel Rare Special Item $233–$572 High floor even for blue steel due to Skeleton demand. Skeleton Knife Stained Rare Special Item $186–$375 Mid-range finish; accessible Skeleton entry. Skeleton Knife Scorched Rare Special Item $128–$525 Near-black muted finish; lowest painted Skeleton floor, ST ceiling is an outlier. Skeleton Knife Night Stripe Rare Special Item $150–$369 Dark camo; WW and BS copies offer solid value. Skeleton Knife Boreal Forest Rare Special Item $123–$255 Cheapest entry into a painted Skeleton Knife. Skeleton Knife Forest DDPAT Rare Special Item $123–$450 Pixel camo; comparable entry to Boreal Forest. Skeleton Knife Safari Mesh Rare Special Item $120–$380 Sub-$120 entry; all exteriors available. Skeleton Knife Urban Masked Rare Special Item $137–$358 Urban grey camo; ST copies inflate the top end. Survival Knife Vanilla Rare Special Item $61–$70 Budget Rare Special entry alongside Paracord Vanilla. Survival Knife Fade Rare Special Item $157–$268 Most affordable Fade knife in the pool; FN and MW only. Survival Knife Slaughter Rare Special Item $137–$187 Tightest Slaughter ceiling across all four models. Survival Knife Case Hardened Rare Special Item $98–$267 Pattern hunt at the lowest Case Hardened ceiling. Survival Knife Crimson Web Rare Special Item $97–$3,500 Highest ceiling in the pool; top FN webs are trophy items. Survival Knife Blue Steel Rare Special Item $74–$362 Solid steel finish; sub-$100 Battle-Scarred entry. Survival Knife Stained Rare Special Item $67–$143 Mid-range finish; tight ceiling makes it approachable. Survival Knife Scorched Rare Special Item $54–$462 One of cheapest painted knives; ST ceiling is outlier. Survival Knife Night Stripe Rare Special Item $58–$128 Budget dark camo; tightest overall ceiling in the Survival line. Survival Knife Boreal Forest Rare Special Item $54–$641 Forest camo; base copies affordable, ST drives ceiling. Survival Knife Forest DDPAT Rare Special Item $53–$700 Pixel camo; $53 entry, standard copies very affordable. Survival Knife Safari Mesh Rare Special Item $51–$86 Cheapest painted knife overall; tight price band. Survival Knife Urban Masked Rare Special Item $58–$343 Urban finish; ST-driven ceiling, base copies entry-level.

Prices referenced on Eneba Hub are provided for informational purposes only and reflect market conditions at the time of writing. Product values can fluctuate frequently due to supply, demand, and in-game updates, so we cannot guarantee their accuracy or future value.

The biggest Fracture Case knives prices come from a combination of rarity, knife model, and finish tier. So, is the Fracture Case good? Yes, especially for players who want access to four knife types across 13 finishes from a single case. The Skeleton Knife commands the highest floor across every finish, while pattern-driven finishes like Crimson Web can spike to $3,500 for trophy copies.

Pattern-driven Fracture Case knives vary dramatically by seed – Crimson Web coverage, Case Hardened blue tiles, and Fade gradient percentage all add premiums above base price. Vanilla knives are priced consistently with no pattern variables. Narrow-condition skins (Vanilla, Fade) have tighter spreads; all-exterior skins offer cheap Battle-Scarred entry but large Factory New premiums for standout patterns.

Final Thoughts on Fracture Case Knives

The Fracture Case knives pool is one of the strongest knife selections in CS2 – four distinct blade models, 13 finishes each, and a price range that runs from $51 to $3,500. Here is the best pick from each knife type:

Nomad Knife – Nomad Knife Fade: the best visual-to-price ratio in the Nomad lineup. A Minimal Wear copy from $348 delivers full gradient payoff at a price well below the Skeleton equivalent – the standout among Fracture Case knives for buyers who want color impact on the Nomad model.

Nomad Knife Fade: the best visual-to-price ratio in the Nomad lineup. A Minimal Wear copy from $348 delivers full gradient payoff at a price well below the Skeleton equivalent – the standout among Fracture Case knives for buyers who want color impact on the Nomad model. Paracord Knife – Paracord Knife Crimson Web: the most collectible Paracord option, with a ceiling of $3,333 for a Factory New centred full web. Entry starts at $99 in Battle-Scarred, giving buyers at every level access to the most prestigious finish among knives from Fracture Case on the Paracord model.

Paracord Knife Crimson Web: the most collectible Paracord option, with a ceiling of $3,333 for a Factory New centred full web. Entry starts at $99 in Battle-Scarred, giving buyers at every level access to the most prestigious finish among knives from Fracture Case on the Paracord model. Skeleton Knife – Skeleton Knife Fade: the most expensive and most desirable among Fracture Case knives at $620–$682. The Skeleton Knife case model combined with the Fade gradient creates the highest-demand combination the case produces – the trophy pick for serious collectors.

Skeleton Knife Fade: the most expensive and most desirable among Fracture Case knives at $620–$682. The Skeleton Knife case model combined with the Fade gradient creates the highest-demand combination the case produces – the trophy pick for serious collectors. Survival Knife – Survival Knife Crimson Web: holds the highest recorded price ceiling in the Fracture Case knives pool at $3,500, while still offering a sub-$100 Battle-Scarred entry. The most extreme value spread of any knife in the collection.

No matter which model you’re after, all Fracture Case knives fall into the Rare Special Item category – meaning they’re some of the rarest drops in CS2. Knives from Fracture Case on the Paracord and Survival models deliver the same finishes as the Skeleton at a fraction of the price. Is the Fracture Case good value? At $51 entry for a knife, the answer speaks for itself.

★ BEST FRACTURE CASE KNIVES Fracture Case Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

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