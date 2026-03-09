Best Karambit Knife Skins in CS2 in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Karambit knife skins are the most coveted knives in Counter-Strike 2 – the hooked blade, the iconic spinning idle animation, and a finish catalogue that spans every budget from military camo to galaxy-shift Dopplers. Whether you’re hunting the cleanest carry in the game or building a themed loadout, the Karambit sits at the top of most CS2 wishlists.

As of 2026, the market for Karambit knife skins remains the most prestigious in the game. While a Battle-Scarred Karambit Lore serves as an entry point at approximately $505, world-class collector pieces like high-tier Karambit Crimson Web patterns can command upwards of $50,000. Unlike other melee weapons, the Karambit’s value is dictated by a complex mix of corner cleanliness, Chroma Case or Gamma Case origins, and the legendary status of its curved silhouette.

Our Top Picks for the Best Karambit Knife Skins in CS2

I selected these ten best Karambit knife skins based on how their textures wrap around the curved blade during the iconic spinning animation. These picks represent the pinnacle of Karambit history, ranging from rugged finishes to vibrant ‘gem’ patterns pulled from the original CS:GO Weapon Case.

Karambit Doppler – The defining Karambit knife skin in CS2; pattern phases cover every budget from Phase 1 to the rare Sapphire and Ruby variants. Karambit Gamma Doppler – Premium Covert Karambit with green-shift tones; the Emerald variant is one of the rarest Karambit skins in the game. Karambit Slaughter – Legacy red-and-silver finish from the original CS:GO Weapon Cases; FT copies offer the best entry among Karambit knife skins with exterior flexibility. Karambit Tiger Tooth – Bold gold blade with no pattern variation; the most consistent and hassle-free pick among Karambit CS2 options. Karambit Damascus Steel – The cheapest Karambit knife skin CS2 on this list at FN; understated, flowing steel pattern with no pattern lottery. Karambit Case Hardened – Widest price range of any Karambit knife skin; Blue Gem patterns among the most valuable individual Karambit skins in existence. Karambit Lore – The most accessible BS entry point across all Karambit skins on this list; gold-black rune design across all exteriors. Karambit Crimson Web – Most extreme price range of any Karambit knife skin; web placement drives individual copy value from $547 to $50,000. Karambit Autotronic – Deep red rubberised finish across all exteriors; strong visual at every wear tier among Karambit CS2 options. Karambit Marble Fade – Multi-colour gradient finish; max-blue and full-fade pattern IDs push individual copies well above the standard price range.

Every pick sits at Covert rarity – the top tier in the CS2 skin system. I chose them because together they represent the full landscape of all Karambit skins, including affordable options, pattern-based premiums, scarce discontinued cases, and top-tier FN-only finishes. The rarity odds below explain why all Karambit knife skins carry the price floors they do.

Case Rarities Probabilities

The odds of unboxing Karambit knife skins are governed by a fixed system. What cases have Karambits – and what are the odds? The drop rate for the Gold item remains the same across all Karambit cases, whether you are opening a Chroma 2 Case or the original CS:GO Weapon Case.

Skin Rarities Drop % Probabilities Mil-Spec ( Blue ) 79.92% Restricted ( Purple ) 15.98% Classified ( Pink ) 3.2% Covert ( Red ) 0.64% Rare Special Item ( Gold ) 0.26%

With a 0.26% drop rate, unboxing a specific finish from the various Karambit cases is statistically difficult. For most collectors, buying from the market remains the most efficient way to secure a specific look across all Karambit skins CS2 has available.

The Best Karambit Knife Skins in CS2

The Karambit knife skins featured below were selected for how their finishes highlight the blade’s iconic curved geometry. While all sit at the Covert tier, market demand for specific Karambit skins creates a wide value spectrum. Wear and pattern play a decisive role here; a Factory New blade can command a massive premium over Field-Tested versions, while the cheapest Karambit knife skins CS2 offers are typically found in Battle-Scarred condition across high-supply finishes.

Price Range: $1,382.58 – $1,447.37 / €1,180.45 – €1,235.76 / £1,021.73 – £1,069.61

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Chroma 2 Case, Chroma 3 Case, or Chroma Case

Respective Key: Chroma 2 Case Key, Chroma 3 Case Key, or Chroma Case Key

The Karambit Doppler is the flagship Karambit knife skin in Counter-Strike 2 – the shifting galaxy finish across the curved blade delivers the most visually distinctive look in the Karambit CS2 market. Available only in Factory New and Minimal Wear, every copy is clean by default, keeping the price range between $1,382.58 and $1,447.37 for standard phases.

Why we chose it The Karambit Doppler earns the top spot among Karambit knife skins CS2 offers – the phase system gives buyers a version at every budget, the finish is one of the most recognisable looks in Counter-Strike 2, and consistent demand across all phases keeps resale values stable.

What separates Karambit knife skins like the Doppler from the rest is the pattern phase system. Phase 4 and the rare Ruby, Sapphire, and Black Pearl variants push individual copy prices dramatically above the standard market rate – a Ruby or Sapphire Doppler can trade at several times the Phase 1–3 price.

What do players say?

KarambitKingFN ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The Doppler Karambit is the one skin that never gets old. The phase catches the light perfectly in first-person, and the spinning animation just makes the whole thing. Best knife I’ve ever owned in CS2.

Price Range: $2,028.60 – $3,000.00 / €1,732.02 – €2,561.40 / £1,499.14 – £2,217.00

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Gamma 2 Case or Gamma Case

Respective Key: Gamma 2 Case Key or Gamma Case Key

The Karambit Gamma Doppler is the premium ceiling across Karambit knife skins – the finish swaps the standard Doppler’s blues for greens, teals, and deep shadow tones, producing a darker, more layered look on the blade. Prices start at $2,028.60 and reach $3,000.00 for standard phases.

Phase 3 and the Emerald variant – a fully green blade – push prices well above the standard range. The Emerald Karambit Gamma Doppler is among the rarest Karambit skins in Counter-Strike 2, with demand sustained by serious collectors at the top end of the market. Both Karambit cases for this finish are no longer active-drop, permanently capping supply. For the most visually striking Karambit knife skin at the top of the market, the Gamma Doppler is the clear pick.

Price Range: $916.81 – $1,282.50 / €782.77 – €1,095.00 / £677.52 – £947.77

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: CS:GO Weapon Case, CS:GO Weapon Case 2, and CS:GO Weapon Case 3

Respective Key: CS:GO Case Key

The Karambit Slaughter is one of the oldest Karambit knife skins in Counter-Strike 2 – the red-and-silver pattern creates a high-contrast finish with legacy demand since the earliest days of CS skin trading. Prices run from $916.81 FN to $1,282.50 at the high end, with Field-Tested copies giving the most affordable entry.

The Slaughter pattern produces different visual results per copy – diamond and angel placements command above-market prices among Karambit skins collectors. FT copies deliver strong value without the FN premium, and the visual gap is subtle enough that FT is widely considered the best buy across this Karambit CS2 option.

Price Range: $963.56 – $1,230.00 / €822.69 – €1,050.17 / £712.07 – £908.97

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Chroma 2 Case, Chroma 3 Case, or Chroma Case

Respective Key: Chroma 2 Case Key, Chroma 3 Case Key, or Chroma Case Key

The Karambit Tiger Tooth is the cleanest single-colour Karambit knife skin on this list – the bold gold-yellow blade with a black spine reads sharply in first-person. Available only in Factory New and Minimal Wear, prices sit between $963.56 and $1,230.00, with every copy clean.

What makes the Tiger Tooth stand out among all Karambit skins is the absence of pattern variation – every copy at the same exterior looks identical, removing the need to inspect individual listings. The gold-yellow tone pairs naturally with darker loadout builds, and games like Counter-Strike reward visual cohesion. For Karambit CS2 buyers who want a premium Covert knife without the pattern lottery, this is the go-to pick.

Price Range: $592.38 – $751.22 / €505.77 – €641.39 / £437.77 – £555.15

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Chroma 2 Case, Chroma 3 Case, or Chroma Case

Respective Key: Chroma 2 Case Key, Chroma 3 Case Key, or Chroma Case Key

The Karambit Damascus Steel is the cheapest Karambit knife skin CS2 offers at Factory New on this list – the flowing, water-patterned steel finish creates a realistic, understated look at $592.38 to $751.22, with every copy in FN or MW clean by default.

The steel pattern has subtle variation between copies, but far less than pattern-dependent Karambit skins like the Doppler or Case Hardened. For players building their first Covert Karambit knife skin setup, the Damascus Steel is one of the cheapest Karambit knife skins CS2 has at Factory New – no pattern lottery, no exterior flexibility to overthink.

Price Range: $635.00 – $2,734.07 / €542.16 – €2,334.35 / £469.26 – £2,020.48

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: CS:GO Weapon Case, CS:GO Weapon Case 2, and CS:GO Weapon Case 3

Respective Key: CS:GO Case Key

The Karambit Case Hardened has the widest standard price range of any Karambit knife skin on this list – $635.00 to $2,734.07 – driven almost entirely by pattern variation. The finish applies blue, purple, and gold tones differently on every copy, with high-blue Blue Gems ranking among the most valuable individual Karambit skins in Counter-Strike 2.

This is the Karambit knife skin where copy inspection matters most. A standard BS copy gives access to the finish at the lower end of the Covert Karambit CS2 market; a max-blue Pattern 661 in FN can clear five figures. Available in all exteriors, the Case Hardened gives the most flexible entry across all Karambit skins here. If you plan to trade CS2 skins for money later, high-pattern copies hold value more reliably than almost any other skin in the game.

Price Range: $505.40 – $1,365.16 / €431.51 – €1,165.57 / £373.49 – £1,008.85

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Gamma 2 Case or Gamma Case

Respective Key: Gamma 2 Case Key or Gamma Case Key

The Karambit Lore is among the cheapest Karambit knife skins CS2 has at Covert tier – starting at $505.40 BS, it gives players a premium blade below the $600 mark. The Lore finish covers the blade with a gold, black, and dark green rune-engraved design that stands apart from the cleaner metallic finishes at higher tiers.

Available in all exteriors, this Karambit knife skin spans from $505.40 BS to $1,365.16 FN. The engraved detail holds better than most Karambit skins at lower floats, making BS and WW copies strong value picks. Knowing how to sell CS2 skins through third-party platforms is worth understanding at this tier, as the Lore has consistent resale demand across every exterior.

Price Range: $546.82 – $50,000.00 / €466.87 – €42,690.00 / £404.10 – £36,950.00

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: CS:GO Weapon Case, CS:GO Weapon Case 2, and CS:GO Weapon Case 3

Respective Key: CS:GO Case Key

The Karambit Crimson Web has the most extreme price range of any Karambit knife skin in Counter-Strike 2 – $546.82 BS to $50,000.00 for a top-web FN copy. The deep crimson blade with black web overlay is one of the most iconic red knife finishes in the game, and FN copies with centred web placement are among the rarest finds across all Karambit skins in the game.

At BS, the Crimson Web is one of the more accessible full-exterior Karambit knife skins. But web placement changes everything – copies with strong coverage trade at steep premiums at any exterior, and FN copies with top-tier placement regularly clear five figures. In the world of Karambit knife skins, this is where checking the individual copy matters the most.

Price Range: $754.00 – $2,011.82 / €643.77 – €1,717.69 / £557.21 – £1,486.73

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Gamma 2 Case or Gamma Case

Respective Key: Gamma 2 Case Key or Gamma Case Key

The Karambit Autotronic is the boldest solid-colour entry among Karambit knife skins on this list – the deep red rubberised finish creates an aggressive first-person presence that few other Karambit skins can match. Prices run from $754.00 BS to $2,011.82 FN across all exteriors.

The red finish holds well across all wear levels – BS and WW copies retain the core look without significant degradation, making mid-exterior copies strong value picks. For players who want a premium Karambit CS2 presence without committing to Doppler pricing, the Autotronic is the strongest mid-to-high-tier option among Karambit knife skins on this list.

Price Range: $1,143.26 – $1,189.08 / €976.12 – €1,015.24 / £844.87 – £878.73

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Chroma 2 Case, Chroma 3 Case, or Chroma Case

Respective Key: Chroma 2 Case Key, Chroma 3 Case Key, or Chroma Case Key

Condition: Factory New and Minimal Wear

The Karambit Marble Fade is one of the most visually complex Karambit knife skins on this list – the gradient finish blends red, yellow, and blue differently on every copy, from fire-heavy reds to full-blue max fades. Standard copies sit at $1,143.26 to $1,189.08, but max-blue and full-fade patterns trade well above that.

Available only in Factory New and Minimal Wear, every copy is clean by default. Buyers hunting a specific fade percentage should inspect individual listings – the pattern distribution makes a visible difference in first-person across Karambit CS2 inventories. Top pattern IDs carry excellent long-term demand across all Karambit skins and Karambit cases.

Top Karambit Knife Skins To Own

The table below is a stats-led snapshot of every Karambit knife skin in this guide – compare all Karambit skins by price, rarity, and what drives the market value of each.

Prices accurate as of 03/2026.

Product Name Rarity Price Range Description Karambit Doppler Covert $1,383 – $1,447 Pattern-phase dependent; Ruby/Sapphire push far above standard price Karambit Gamma Doppler Covert $2,029 – $3,000 Premium ceiling; Emerald variant among the rarest Karambit skins in CS2 Karambit Slaughter Covert $917 – $1,283 Legacy finish; FT copies strong value; diamond patterns command premiums Karambit Tiger Tooth Covert $964 – $1,230 No pattern variation; consistent pricing; FN and MW only Karambit Damascus Steel Covert $592 – $751 Most accessible Covert Karambit; clean steel finish; FN and MW only Karambit Case Hardened Covert $635 – $2,734 Widest price range; Blue Gem patterns trade at extreme premiums Karambit Lore Covert $505 – $1,365 Lowest BS entry; engraved rune design; all exteriors available Karambit Crimson Web Covert $547 – $50,000 Most extreme price range; web placement and float drive value Karambit Autotronic Covert $754 – $2,012 Deep red rubberised finish; strong visual at all wears; all exteriors Karambit Marble Fade Covert $1,143 – $1,189 Gradient fade; max blue and full-fade patterns command premiums

Prices referenced on Eneba Hub are provided for informational purposes only and reflect market conditions at the time of writing. Product values can fluctuate due to supply, demand, and in-game updates, so we cannot guarantee their accuracy or future value.

Valuing Karambit knife skins in CS2 requires looking beyond rarity. While all these items are Covert, demand for the Karambit’s unique “corner” cleanliness – where the blade meets the handle – often dictates the price more than the float value itself.

Across all Karambit skins, pattern-heavy finishes like the Doppler or Case Hardened can see a “Blue Gem” or “Ruby” phase 10x the base price. Furthermore, finishes found in the original CS:GO Weapon Case carry a “discontinued” premium compared to those in active Karambit cases. Whether you choose a clean Factory New finish or a rugged Battle-Scarred entry, Karambit knife skins remain the most stable high-tier investment in Counter-Strike 2. If you’re considering the case-opening route, the Chroma Case is one of the best cases to open in CS2 for a shot at this finish.

My Overall Verdict on Karambit Knife Skins

Owning Karambit knife skins represents the ultimate “end-game” for most player inventories. The market offers a massive spectrum of choice, ranging from battle-worn Karambit skins under $550 to legendary collector patterns that command $50,000 premiums – the kind of pieces that regularly appear in the most prestigious Counter-Strike esports inventories. My top three:

Karambit Doppler – The definitive all-rounder for visual impact and market liquidity; its phase system ensures there is a high-tier finish available for various budget levels.

Karambit Gamma Doppler – The premium ceiling for Karambit knife skins CS2 collectors; its Gamma Case origins and the Emerald variant make it one of the most prestigious items in the game.

Karambit Slaughter – A legacy favourite that offers a classic high-contrast look; it is the most logical choice for those wanting a top-tier finish with more flexible exterior pricing.

Know your budget, understand the pattern variables, and get the float right – do that across any of these Karambit knife skins CS2 offers, and you’ll carry one of the best knives in Counter-Strike 2.

FAQs