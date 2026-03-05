All Red Gloves in CS2 in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Finding the best red gloves CS2 skin means matching your knife, completing a themed loadout, and picking a pair that holds value across exteriors. Red gloves CS2 skins rank among the most popular cosmetics in Counter-Strike 2, driven by players building red and black glove combos or pairing with knives like the Crimson Web or Slaughter. Prices range from under $80 for budget-tier options to nearly $10,000 for clean-float premium pairs, and every glove here sits at Extraordinary rarity – Gold-tier drops at 0.26% odds.

This guide covers all CS2 gloves with a red colour scheme across Specialist, Driver, Moto, and sport gloves . Whether you want the best red gloves CS2 collectors chase or cheap entry points, each pick breaks down pricing, case origins, and exterior availability.

Our Top Picks for Red Gloves in CS2

I’ve compared pricing, exterior availability, and visual impact across all red gloves CS2 skins to narrow down the strongest options. These nine include premium collector pieces alongside cheap red gloves CS2 entry points.

Every glove drops at 0.26% Gold-tier odds, but case origin, float range, and demand create massive price gaps between exteriors. Understanding these factors is key to finding the best red gloves CS2 offers at the right price. Whether you’re comparing premium red gloves CS2 skins or scouting cheap red gloves options, exterior condition and pattern placement matter more than the finish itself.

Case Rarities Probabilities

The odds of unboxing red gloves CS2 skins are the same across every weapon case in Counter-Strike 2. Knowing these rates upfront helps set realistic expectations – whether you’re opening cases or deciding to buy directly from the market instead.

Skin Rarities Drop % Probabilities Mil-Spec ( Blue ) 79.92% Restricted ( Purple ) 15.98% Classified ( Pink ) 3.2% Covert ( Red ) 0.64% Rare Special Item ( Gold ) 0.26%

These percentages come from community tracking across 10,000+ case openings per case. Gloves sit at 0.26%, or roughly 1 in 385 cases. Since every red gloves CS2 skin carries Extraordinary rarity – including sport gloves CS2 options – the odds of pulling a specific pair are extremely low, which drives their high market prices.

All Red CS2 Gloves: The Full List

Every red gloves CS2 skin below balances visual impact with accessibility across different exteriors. The list covers all CS2 gloves with a red colour scheme, including multiple sport gloves CS2 options alongside Specialist, Driver, and Moto types. Pricing gaps between skins at the same rarity come down to demand, case origin supply, and how wear affects the red finish. Gloves from discontinued cases cost more due to limited supply, while active-drop options like the Revolution Case offer cheap red gloves CS2 entry points. Lower-wear exteriors preserve cleaner red panels and sharper contrast on red and black gloves, which is why Factory New copies command significant premiums over Battle-Scarred versions.

Price Range: $129.57 – $1,391.40 / €119.21 – €1,280.09 / £102.36 – £1,099.21

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Respective Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Specialist Gloves Crimson Web are the signature red gloves CS2 players chase. The deep crimson base with black web patterning makes these red and black gloves instantly recognisable, and they pair perfectly with the Karambit Crimson Web or any red knife. Prices range from $129.57 at Battle-Scarred to $1,391.40 at Factory New.

Why we chose it The Specialist Gloves Crimson Web bring the most recognisable red look in Counter-Strike 2, combining iconic web patterning with accessible BS pricing and strong FN resale demand.

Cleaner web placements centred on the knuckles command premiums even within the same exterior, which is why pattern ID matters when comparing red gloves CS2 listings. The Revolution Case keeps this skin in the active Prime pool, so BS copies start under $150 – one of the more accessible, cheap red gloves CS2 entry points. Factory New copies with well-placed webs are among the best red gloves CS2 collectors target for long-term value.

What do players say?

RedLoadoutKing ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Crimson Web gloves are the OG red flex in CS2. Paired mine with a Crimson Web Karambit and the combo is unbeatable. Battle-Scarred still looks sick if you get a good web placement.

Price Range: $78.95 – $859.50 / €72.63 – €790.74 / £62.37 – £679.01

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Respective Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Driver Gloves Rezan the Red are the top cheap red gloves CS2 pick among all CS2 gloves with a crimson finish. Starting at $78.95 in Battle-Scarred, they’re the most affordable Extraordinary red gloves available. Multiple active case drops keep supply healthy and pricing moderate, with the sweet spot at Minimal Wear or Field-Tested.

The Driver Glove silhouette provides clean finger exposure that pairs naturally with loadouts built around red and black gloves. Among the best red gloves CS2 value options, Rezan the Red delivers the strongest balance between price and visual impact for red gloves CS2 buyers on a budget.

Price Range: $268.24 – $5,427.97 / €246.78 – €4,993.73 / £211.91 – £4,288.10

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Glove Case or Operation Hydra Case

Respective Key: Glove Case Key or Operation Hydra Case Key

The Driver Gloves Crimson Weave provide the most iconic red leather look among all CS2 gloves. The woven crimson texture covers the entire surface, and both the Glove Case and Operation Hydra Case are discontinued – no new supply enters the market. Prices start at $268.24 BS and reach $5,427.97 FN. Players who enjoy games like Counter-Strike understand why cosmetics like these hold such weight.

For premium red and black glove combinations, the solid red coverage makes Crimson Weave cleaner than patterned alternatives. FN copies with low float values are among the most traded red gloves CS2 skins on third-party marketplaces – a must-consider among the best red gloves CS2 offers for collectors who value pure red coverage across all CS2 gloves.

Price Range: $107.10 – $759.30 / €98.53 – €698.56 / £84.61 – £599.85

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Respective Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Moto Gloves Blood Pressure feature a medical heart monitor design with red accents against a darker body – a different take on red gloves compared to solid crimson finishes. Prices range from $107.10 BS to $759.30 FN. Three active case origins keep supply accessible, and the BS entry under $110 makes these cheap red gloves CS2 territory.

The Moto silhouette’s armoured knuckle guards give the Blood Pressure design more surface area, and the skin works well for red and black gloves loadouts where red is an accent rather than the dominant colour. Among the best red gloves CS2 offers in the Moto category, this is the standout pick – unique enough to separate from standard crimson finishes among all CS2 gloves.

5. Specialist Gloves Crimson Kimono

Price Range: $1,484.29 – $9,896.86 / €1,365.55 – €9,105.11 / £1,172.59 – £7,818.52

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Glove Case or Operation Hydra Case

Respective Key: Glove Case Key or Operation Hydra Case Key

The Specialist Gloves Crimson Kimono are the most expensive red gloves CS2 has to offer, starting at $1,484.29 BS and reaching $9,896.86 FN. The Japanese-inspired floral pattern in deep reds over dark leather makes these the most prestigious red gloves in Counter-Strike 2. Dedicated Counter-Strike esports fans spot them in pro loadouts regularly.

Pattern IDs with heavy red saturation across both hands trade at extreme premiums above market averages. Both case origins are discontinued, so there’s limited supply. For collectors who are after the absolute best red gloves CS2 money can buy, the Crimson Kimono is the undisputed top tier among all CS2 gloves – the ultimate red and black gloves prestige piece.

Price Range: $236.97 – $1,858.86 / €218.01 – €1,710.15 / £187.21 – £1,468.50

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Glove Case or Operation Hydra Case

Respective Key: Glove Case Key or Operation Hydra Case Key

The Hand Wraps Slaughter bring the classic Slaughter pattern to gloves – the same red-on-silver metallic finish that made Karambit Slaughter and M9 Bayonet Slaughter iconic. Prices range from $236.97 BS to $1,858.86 FN. Players look for diamond, heart, and angel patterns within the finish, and rare placements command above-market prices.

Both case origins are discontinued, keeping supply limited. For red gloves that match a Slaughter knife, these create a unified red and black gloves look that’s hard to replicate with any other skin among all CS2 gloves. The BS entry at $237 also makes them a mid-range pick among the best red gloves CS2 has for players, priced out of the Crimson Kimono tier.

Price Range: $250.12 – $3,838.80 / €230.11 – €3,531.70 / £197.59 – £3,032.65

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Respective Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Sport Gloves Slingshot are the cleanest sport gloves CS2 option for a red loadout and one of the most visually striking red gloves CS2 has overall. Bold red panels with white accents create a modern athletic look. The FN/MW-only restriction means no budget BS entry – ruling them out as cheap red gloves CS2 players can pick up – but every copy in circulation looks clean. Prices range from $250.12 MW to $3,838.80 FN.

The red-on-white contrast is sharper than the darker red and black gloves alternatives. Among the best red gloves CS2 has in the sport category, the Slingshot delivers the strongest visual impact for high-contrast red loadouts.

8. Sport Gloves Scarlet Shamagh

Price Range: $203.27 – $1,302.71 / €187.01 – €1,198.49 / £160.58 – £1,029.14

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Respective Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Sport Gloves Scarlet Shamagh deliver the strongest red and black gloves contrast among sport gloves CS2 options. The woven shamagh pattern in deep scarlet and black creates a textile red gloves CS2 look, distinct from leather alternatives. Prices range from $203.27 BS to $1,302.71 FN, and the weave holds up well across all exteriors.

Three case origins keep supply steady and pricing better than the visual quality suggests. While not quite cheap red gloves CS2 territory, BS copies offer a reasonable mid-range entry. Among red gloves CS2 mid-tier options, the Scarlet Shamagh sits between the Slingshot’s clean lines and the Bronze Morph’s budget positioning.

Price Range: $111.57 – $679.90 / €102.64 – €625.51 / £88.14 – £537.12

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Respective Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Sport Gloves Bronze Morph are the top cheap red gloves CS2 pick in the sport gloves CS2 category. The morphing pattern blends red-bronze gradients for a warmer take on traditional red. Prices start at $111.57 BS and cap at $679.90 FN, with the Revolution Case still in the active Prime drop pool, keeping supply healthy.

It won’t match the visual punch of the Slingshot or Scarlet Shamagh, but at nearly half the entry price, the Bronze Morph delivers red-toned sport gloves CS2 ownership without breaking the bank. The red-bronze gradient creates a warmer red and black gloves aesthetic. Among the best red gloves CS2 on a budget, this is where value meets style.

Top Red Gloves in CS2 To Own

The table below is a stats-led snapshot of every red gloves CS2 skin in this guide, including sport gloves CS2 and Specialist picks.

Prices accurate as of 02/2026.

Product Name Rarity Price Range Description Specialist Gloves Crimson Web Extraordinary $129 – $1,391 Iconic web pattern; dual-case supply; best all-round red glove Driver Gloves Rezan the Red Extraordinary $79 – $860 Lowest entry price; three case origins; best value pick Driver Gloves Crimson Weave Extraordinary $268 – $5,428 Full red leather; discontinued cases; highest Driver Glove ceiling Moto Gloves Blood Pressure Extraordinary $107 – $759 Red accent design; three active cases; unique medical theme Specialist Gloves Crimson Kimono Extraordinary $1,484 – $9,897 Highest price ceiling; pattern-driven value; premium collector tier Hand Wraps Slaughter Extraordinary $237 – $1,859 Classic Slaughter finish; discontinued cases; pairs with Slaughter knives Sport Gloves Slingshot Extraordinary $250 – $3,839 Cleanest red sport glove; FN/MW only; red-on-white contrast Sport Gloves Scarlet Shamagh Extraordinary $203 – $1,303 Best red-black contrast; textile weave; mid-tier pricing Sport Gloves Bronze Morph Extraordinary $112 – $680 Budget sport glove; active-case supply; red-bronze gradient

The highest red gloves CS2 prices come from rarity plus demand for the glove type – Specialist commands the highest premiums among all CS2 gloves, followed by sport gloves, Driver, and Moto. The Crimson Kimono reaches nearly $10,000 FN while Rezan the Red starts under $80.

Pattern and design details push prices further. Cleaner red panels and stronger contrast (in red and black gloves, for instance) tend to cost more than similar Extraordinary skins with weaker colour impact. The Slingshot’s red-on-white design carries a higher floor than the Bronze Morph’s muted gradient, despite both being great sport gloves options in the red gloves CS2 pool.

Condition availability splits the red gloves CS2 market, too. All-exterior gloves offer cheap red gloves CS2 entry through BS copies, but FN premiums can be 5–10x higher. Buyers should compare exterior and float first – a Minimal Wear float often looks nearly identical to FN at a fraction of the cost.

My Overall Verdict on Red Gloves in CS2

After comparing every red gloves CS2 skin by price, look, and exterior availability, three options stand out:

Specialist Gloves Crimson Web – Strongest overall red theme among all CS2 gloves, balancing accessibility with iconic red and black gloves appeal, consistent resale demand, and one of the widest exterior ranges among red gloves CS2 skins.

– Strongest overall red theme among all CS2 gloves, balancing accessibility with iconic red and black gloves appeal, consistent resale demand, and one of the widest exterior ranges among red gloves CS2 skins. Driver Gloves Rezan the Red – Best entry into the cheap red gloves CS2 market, starting under $80 with three active case origins.

– Best entry into the cheap red gloves CS2 market, starting under $80 with three active case origins. Driver Gloves Crimson Weave – The definitive full-red leather pick. With discontinued case origins and a $5,400+ Factory New ceiling, these carry serious collector weight in the red gloves CS2 market, especially for buyers who prefer solid crimson coverage over patterned finishes.

Always compare float values and pattern placement before committing – the right exterior at the right price makes all the difference when choosing the best red gloves CS2 skin for your inventory.

