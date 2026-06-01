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Finding the best red AK skins CS2 offers can mean anything from an $8.78 cartoon finish to a $16,000 collector piece – 12 distinct finishes across Restricted, Classified, and Covert rarity. The best red AK skins CS2 span every budget level, so there is a pick here regardless of how much you want to spend.

This red AK skins CS2 list draws from multiple rarity tiers because “red” covers a wide visual range on the AK-47: deep crimson stripes, bold floral designs, mechanical red finishes, and ornamental lacquer all qualify. Of the 12 skins here, 8 drop from cases, while 4 – AK-47 | X-Ray, AK-47 | Hydroponic, AK-47 | Nouveau Rouge, and AK-47 | Wild Lotus – are trade-only with no case origin. Float value and condition are the main price levers across the entire pool.

Our Top Picks: Best Red AK Skins CS2

The best red AK skins CS2 below span three rarity tiers, covering everything from budget-friendly Restricted options to ultra-rare Covert collector pieces.

The 12 red AK skins CS2 above were selected based on a red or red-dominant finish across Restricted, Classified, and Covert rarity, covering both cheap red AK skins CS2 and premium collector options. Eight skins are obtainable from cases – Operation Hydra Case, Operation Phoenix Weapon Case, Gamma 2 Case, Spectrum 2 Case, Operation Bravo Case, Gallery Case, eSports 2013 Case, and Spectrum Case – while four (X-Ray, Hydroponic, Nouveau Rouge, Wild Lotus) are trade-only.

Condition is the primary price driver across all 12 skins, and the cleanest Factory New examples carry the steepest premiums. A couple are exceptions to the usual five conditions: AK-47 | Red Line isn’t available in Factory New, and AK-47 | Bloodsport isn’t available in Battle-Scarred.

Disclaimer The content published on Eneba Hub is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, financial, or investment advice. We do not guarantee profits or monetary outcomes, and readers should make purchasing decisions responsibly and based on their own research. Any references to ROI, value potential, or investment are statistical averages based on historical data and do not guarantee individual outcomes.

Case Rarity Probabilities

The red AK skins CS2 on this list span three rarity tiers – Restricted, Classified, and Covert – and rarity directly affects both drop probability and marketplace price.

Skin Rarities Drop % Probabilities Mil-Spec ( Blue ) 79.92% Restricted ( Purple ) 15.98% Classified ( Pink ) 3.2% Covert ( Red ) 0.64% Rare Special Item ( Gold ) 0.26%

Restricted skins are the most common and the least expensive; Classified are mid-tier in both rarity and price; Covert are the rarest and command the highest prices across the pool. Of the 12 red AK skins CS2 four are Restricted or Classified and obtainable from cases, while four are Covert and case-obtainable. The remaining four (X-Ray, Hydroponic, Nouveau Rouge, Wild Lotus) are trade-only and cannot be unboxed from any case regardless of rarity tier.

All Red AK Skins CS2: Complete Guide

This section covers every red AK skin – from cheap red AK skins CS2 has under $10 (AK-47 | The Outsiders) to ultra-rare skins worth over $16,000 (AK-47 | Wild Lotus). Eight of the 12 skins can be obtained from cases – Operation Hydra Case, Operation Phoenix Weapon Case, Gamma 2 Case, Spectrum 2 Case, Operation Bravo Case, Gallery Case, eSports 2013 Case, and Spectrum Case – while X-Ray, Hydroponic, Nouveau Rouge, and Wild Lotus are trade-only with no case origin.

The picks below span Restricted, Classified, and Covert rarity, balancing condition, price, and finish character to serve both in-game players and collectors.

Product Price: ~$33.47–$185.87 / €30.23–€168.07 / £26.04–£144.79

Rarity: Restricted

Source: Operation Hydra Case

Case Key: Operation Hydra Case Key

The AK-47 | Orbit Mk01 is the entry-level red AK skins CS2 on this list, built around a matte black and red mechanical design where the red segments cover the stock and handguard in a geometric, almost dystopian pattern. The number “01” appears spray-painted on the receiver, giving the Gunsmith finish a rough, utilitarian personality. At ~$33–$186, depending on condition, it is one of the most accessible red AK skins CS2 that still carries a genuinely recognizable red-dominant look.

Why we chose it Orbit Mk01 is the best-value entry-level red AK skins CS2 in Counter-Strike 2, offering a Restricted-rarity red design that reads clearly at any wear level without breaking the budget.

Float sensitivity is moderate – Factory New specimens preserve the brighter red segment coverage, while Field-Tested and above show visible darkening across the painted panels. The skin is from the Operation Hydra Case, released in May 2017, and sits in the Restricted tier, so it drops at roughly 15.98% from that case. StatTrak versions are available and add a small premium. Players tracking affordable AK-47 skins alongside this one will find the Orbit Mk01 a consistent reference point for what a solid mid-budget red finish looks like.

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Product Price: ~$28.00–$311.14 / €25.31–€281.26 / £21.80–£242.23

Rarity: Classified

Source: Operation Phoenix Weapon Case

Case Key: Operation Phoenix Weapon Case Key

The AK-47 | Red Line is one of the most widely recognized and best red AK skins CS2 in the entire game, and for good reason. The finish pairs a matte black carbon-fiber base with sharp, thin crimson stripes running across the receiver, barrel, magazine, and stock, producing a streamlined, almost high-speed aesthetic. There is no pattern variation – every Red Line places its stripes in the same position – which means you are buying the look, not a specific pattern index. At ~$28–$311, it is the most affordable Classified red AK skins CS2 obtainable from a case.

Float value matters significantly here. The gap between Minimal Wear (around $60–$80) and Field-Tested (around $30–$50) is visible in how the carbon-fiber sheen reads, though the red stripes themselves hold up reasonably well across all conditions. The Operation Phoenix Weapon Case first introduced this skin in February 2014, making it one of the longest-standing red AK skins CS2 in active circulation.

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Product Price: ~$409.68–$3,240.68 / €370.35–€2,929.25 / £318.97–£2,522.94

Rarity: Covert

Source: The Havoc Collection (trade-only – cannot be obtained by opening cases)

Case Key: N/A

The AK-47 | X-Ray is the most technically distinctive among the best red AK skins CS2 on this list. The Covert finish applies a warm rose-gold and radiographic red x-ray illustration over the entire weapon, revealing the rifle’s internal mechanics – springs, inner receiver components, and translucent magazines – as if scanned. The result is a cohesive, display-ready design that looks unlike anything else in the red AK skins CS2 pool. At ~$410–$3,241, the wide price spread is driven by float value: Factory New specimens with clean internal-detail rendering command the largest premium.

The X-Ray comes from The Havoc Collection and cannot be unboxed from any case – it is obtainable only through direct marketplace purchases or trades. Float sensitivity is moderate; higher wear adds abrasions that actually accentuate the exposed component details rather than obscuring them, making mid-condition versions still visually compelling. Pattern index has no effect on this skin, so every purchase delivers the same layout. Players comparing the best red AK skins CS2 has across Covert rarity will find the X-Ray occupies a unique visual niche compared to the figurative skins like Fire Serpent or The Empress.

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Product Price: ~$930.42–$5,139.99 / €840.98–€4,645.34 / £724.13–£3,998.08

Rarity: Classified

Source: Rising Sun Collection

Case Key: N/A

The AK-47 | Hydroponic is one of the rarest Classified red AK skins CS2 brings to this list and one of the most expensive Classified AK-47 finishes in the entire game. The finish features a bamboo motif in green, white, and gray with a bold red logo near the buttstock, with the magazine painted dark gray and the barrel finished in shiny green. The reddish brown stock and handguard provide a warm contrast against the vivid green and white body. At ~$930–$5,140, the price spread is one of the widest on this list.

The Hydroponic comes from the Rising Sun Collection and is not obtainable from any case – it moves through marketplace trades only, which limits supply and contributes to its high price floor even in Battle-Scarred condition. Float sensitivity is strong: Factory New specimens with the cleanest logo rendering and sharpest green sheen sit at the top of the range, while lower-wear versions still trade above $900 due to the skin’s overall scarcity. Players researching the best red AK skins CS2 at high price points will find the Hydroponic a unique Classified option that competes with several Covert skins on raw marketplace value. If you’re a collector building a premium loadout, you can pair it with one of the best AWP skins in a similar tier.

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Product Price: ~$99.44–$404.04 / €89.86–€365.24 / £77.38–£314.47

Rarity: Covert

Source: Gamma 2 Case

Case Key: Gamma 2 Case Key

The AK-47 | Neon Revolution is one of the most visually aggressive Covert red AK skins CS2 that can be unboxed from a current case. The Custom Paint Job finish floods the body with magenta/reddish-pink across the receiver and stock, with toxic green graffiti splashes, stencil warnings, and an “Anarchy” tag painted in large green letters across the receiver above the magazine. The blackened hardware and muzzle frame the neon palette so the pink-and-green contrast hits immediately in inspect lighting. At ~$99–$404, it’s among the most accessible Covert red AK skins CS2 obtainable from a live case.

The skin comes from the Gamma 2 Case, released in August 2016, and qualifies as a red AK skin CS2 on the strength of its reddish pink – a shade that sits firmly in the red spectrum at any wear level. Float sensitivity is pronounced: Factory New specimens show the brightest pink saturation and sharpest stencil detail, while Field-Tested and above show visible dulling of both color planes. StatTrak versions are available. Players exploring popular CS2 cases for high-rarity skin returns should note the Gamma 2 Case as a source for this specific finish type.

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Product Price: ~$13.50–$177.00 / €12.20–€159.96 / £10.51–£137.77

Rarity: Classified

Source: Radiant Collection (trade-only – cannot be obtained by opening cases)

Case Key: N/A

The AK-47 | Nouveau Rouge is the most ornate AK47 among cheap red AK skins CS2 has. The Gunsmith finish applies a cream white base lacquer with flowing gold art nouveau filigree brushwork across the receiver and stock, and deep burgundy red on the barrel, handguard, and magazine. The aesthetic is closer to decorative lacquerware than a tactical skin, giving it a very different character compared to the mechanical or figurative designs elsewhere on this list. At ~$13.50–$177, stands out among cheap red AK skins CS2 with a Classified rarity.

The Nouveau Rouge comes from the Radiant Collection and is trade-only. Despite its Classified rarity, the price floor is low due to moderate collector demand. Float sensitivity is visible at the top of the range – Factory New specimens deliver bold reds and sharp gold highlights, while heavier wear reveals scratches on high-contact edges. Players focused on cheap red AK skins CS2 has with a Classified finish but without a large spend will find this the best ornamental option at this price.

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Product Price: ~$89.60–$385.79 / €80.99–€348.69 / £69.76–£300.26

Rarity: Covert

Source: Spectrum 2 Case

Case Key: Spectrum 2 Case Key

The AK-47 | The Empress is a community-designed Covert gem among red AK skin CS2 that treats the weapon like a canvas for tarot-card imagery. The Custom Paint Job finish places a crowned empress figure in crimson, gold, and flowing red on the receiver. The magazine is adorned in gold and yellow checkered patterns, the barrel in crimson, and the stock, handguard, and grip are rendered in deep navy blue with celestial motifs. The combination of red and navy makes this one of the more compositionally complex red AK skins CS2 on the list. At ~$90–$386, it is the most accessible Covert red AK skin CS2 from an active case.

The skin comes from the Spectrum 2 Case, released in September 2017, and was created by the community designer “Zaphk.” Float sensitivity is present but manageable – Factory New shows the sharpest figurative detail and most saturated crimson tones, while Minimal Wear versions are only marginally different visually and sit notably cheaper. StatTrak versions are available. Players looking at Recoil Case gloves to pair with this skin’s red-dominant palette will find the color match works well across several options on that list.

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Product Price: ~$555.70–$5,099.54 / €502.24–€4,609.02 / £432.57–£3,967.41

Rarity: Covert

Source: Operation Bravo Case

Case Key: Operation Bravo Case Key

The AK-47 | Fire Serpent is the most historically significant skin among red AK skins CS2 has on this list and one of the most iconic AK-47 finishes in Counter-Strike 2. The Custom Paint Job places a bold, tribal, fire-breathing serpent in green, teal, and gold over a deep forest green and teal base, with gray-blue thunderclouds surrounding the creature, a gold circular medallion detail on the receiver, and a reddish-brown wood stock and handguard adding a warm frame beneath the artwork. The serpent dominates the receiver from every angle, and the red-and-orange fire detailing around the creature is what earns this its place in the best red AK skins CS2 lists. At ~$556–$5,100, the price spread is driven almost entirely by float – low-float Factory New specimens with bright serpent detail sit at the top of the range.

The skin was introduced in September 2013 as part of the Operation Bravo Case and ranks among the oldest AK-47 skins in the game. Float sensitivity is arguably the strongest among red AK skin CS2 here: a Factory New specimen with a float below 0.07 can push past $4,000, while a Battle-Scarred version drops below $600. The Bravo Case is no longer in active rotation, meaning supply is limited and prices reflect historical collector interest. Players researching best cases to open in CS2 for premium AK-47 returns should weigh the Fire Serpent‘s historical scarcity against its current marketplace floor.

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Product Price: ~$8.78–$119.05 / €7.93–€107.59 / £6.83–£92.67

Rarity: Classified

Source: Gallery Case

Case Key: Gallery Case Key

The AK-47 | The Outsiders is the most affordable red AK skin CS2 on this list and the clearest entry point for players who want any red-toned AK-47 finish without meaningful spending. The Custom Paint Job applies crude multicolored cartoon depictions of Terrorists in red, orange, yellow, and green across the body – chaotic, deliberately rough figures in odd situations, including a bus illustration on the handguard. The red and orange together function as the primary warm tones here, placing this squarely in the cheap red AK skins CS2 spectrum at its more accessible end. At ~$8.78–$119, it is the definitive cheapest red AK skin on the list.

The skin comes from the Gallery Case, part of the Armory update, making it one of the more recently released skins on this list. Float sensitivity is present: Factory New versions show the crispest linework on the cartoon figures, while Battle-Scarred specimens soften the illustration noticeably. The Classified rarity means it drops at roughly 3.2% from the Gallery Case – a higher rate than the Covert skins. StatTrak versions add a modest premium. Players tracking Fracture Case knives alongside weapon skins will find The Outsiders a standout among cheap red AK skins CS2 that leaves room in the budget for knife spending.

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Product Price: ~$62.64–$1,196.52 / €56.60–€1,081.27 / £48.75–£930.88

Rarity: Classified

Source: eSports 2013 Case

Case Key: eSports Case Key

The AK-47 | Red Laminate is one of the oldest red AK skins CS2 in active circulation. The finish applies a bold red paint over the wood stock, handguard, and grip, with the natural wood grain visible beneath, while the barrel and receiver remain dark metal and the magazine stays dark gray. Scratches and abrasions do not appear on the body at most float values, which makes lower-wear versions look nearly identical to Factory New visually – a practical advantage for buyers watching their budget. At ~$63–$1,197, the wide spread reflects both float sensitivity and the skin’s age-driven scarcity, making it an absolute gem among classic red AK skins and a natural companion to Fever Case knives for vintage-style loadouts.

The skin was introduced with the eSports 2013 Case during the Arms Deal update in August 2013, one of the original drops from CS2’s earliest days. The eSports 2013 Case is no longer in the active drop pool, so supply tightens at the Factory New end over time. The wide price ceiling – over $1,000 for low-float FN specimens – reflects collector demand for clean examples of this historical skin. Players also following top AK-47 skins across rarity tiers should note the Red Laminate holds a distinct place in the CS2 skin timeline.

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11. AK-47 | Wild Lotus

Product Price: ~$4,268.73–$16,612.62 / €3,857.98–€15,012.65 / £3,320.32–£12,922.13

Rarity: Covert

Source: St. Marc Collection (trade-only – cannot be obtained by opening cases)

Case Key: N/A

The AK-47 | Wild Lotus is the most expensive among red AK skins CS2 has on this list and one of the rarest AK-47 skins in Counter-Strike 2. The finish features a vibrant forest green base with large, highly detailed orange and red lotus flowers dominating almost the whole body of the rifle – rendered with a painted, almost hand-crafted quality that sets it apart from other red AK skins CS2 has on the market. Fewer than 3,000 copies are estimated to exist in total circulation, which drives the price ceiling far above any other skin on this list. At ~$4,269–$16,613, this is the premium benchmark for the best red AK skins CS2 collectors.

The Wild Lotus was introduced in 2019 during Operation Shattered Web as part of the St. Marc Collection and cannot be obtained from any case. Marketplace availability is thin at any given time, which means listings at the high end of the range represent genuinely rare low-float Factory New specimens. Float sensitivity is strong – the vibrancy of the orange and red lotus petals fades under higher wear, with Factory New and Minimal Wear commanding the steepest premiums. Players researching where to find high-value skins should check this resource on reliable places to sell CS2 skins before committing to any Wild Lotus transaction at this price tier.

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Product Price: ~$146.37–$409.46 / €132.27–€370.07 / £113.93–£318.77

Rarity: Covert

Source: Spectrum Case

Case Key: Spectrum Case Key

The AK-47 | Bloodsport is the final Covert entry on this red AK skins CS2 list and the only skin here that is not available in Battle-Scarred condition. The Spray-Paint finish covers the entire weapon in bold red, navy blue, white, and yellow panels and graphics – featuring “VOLTAIC” emblazoned across the magazine, “STRIKE” across the handguard, and the number “26” among layered inscriptions that give the skin a structured, almost military-graphic aesthetic. At ~$146–$409, this is the mid-range Covert option for buyers who want loud, high-contrast red AK skins CS2 offers at a lower price than Fire Serpent or X-Ray.

The skin comes from the Spectrum Case, released in March 2017 alongside the “Take a Trip to the Canals” update. Because Battle-Scarred condition is not available, the floor for this skin is Field-Tested or Well-Worn rather than the lowest possible float range, which compresses the price spread relative to other Covert skins on this list. Float sensitivity within available conditions is moderate – Factory New specimens show the sharpest contrast between the white base and the bold color splashes, while Well-Worn and Field-Tested versions show softening of the abstract detail. Players using CS2 trading sites will find the Bloodsport well-represented across major platforms.

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Best Red AK Skins CS2: Full Comparison

The table below is a stats-led snapshot of all 12 red AK skins CS2, covering rarity, price range, and the key reason each skin is priced the way it is. Prices reflect current marketplace conditions and will shift with supply, demand, and in-game updates.

Skin Rarity Price range Description AK-47 | Orbit Mk01 Restricted $33–$186 Matte black and red mechanical design with geometric red segments on the handguard and magazine AK-47 | Red Line Classified $28–$311 Matte black carbon-fiber base with sharp crimson stripes across the receiver, barrel, and stock AK-47 | X-Ray Covert $410–$3,241 Rose-gold and radiographic red x-ray illustration revealing the rifle’s internal mechanics across the full body AK-47 | Hydroponic Classified $930–$5,140 Green, white, and gray botanical motif with a bold red logo near the buttstock and reddish-brown wood stock AK-47 | Neon Revolution Covert $99–$404 Magenta/reddish-pink body with toxic green graffiti splashes and “ANARCHY” tag across the receiver AK-47 | Nouveau Rouge Classified $13–$177 Cream white base with flowing gold art nouveau filigree brushwork and deep burgundy red on the barrel and handguard AK-47 | The Empress Covert $90–$386 Tarot-card empress in crimson and gold on the receiver with deep navy celestial motifs on the stock AK-47 | Fire Serpent Covert $556–$5,100 Bold tribal fire-breathing serpent in red, orange, and gold over a forest green and teal base AK-47 | The Outsiders Classified $8.78–$119 Crude multicolored cartoon Terrorist figures in red, orange, yellow, and green with a bus illustration on the handguard AK-47 | Red Laminate Classified $63–$1,197 Bold red paint over the wood stock, handguard, and grip with natural wood grain visible beneath and dark metal barrel AK-47 | Wild Lotus Covert $4,269–$16,613 Vibrant forest green base with a large, detailed orange and red lotus flower dominating almost the whole body AK-47 | Bloodsport Covert $146–$409 Bold red, navy blue, white, and yellow panels with “VOLTAIC” on the magazine and “STRIKE” on the handguard

Prices referenced on Eneba Hub are provided for informational purposes only and reflect market conditions at the time of writing. Product values can fluctuate frequently due to supply, demand, and in-game updates, so we cannot guarantee their accuracy or future value.

The biggest price differences across the best red AK skins CS2 come from rarity tier and case availability. AK-47 | Wild Lotus ($4,269–$16,613) and AK-47 | Hydroponic ($930–$5,140) sit at the premium end, while AK-47 | The Outsiders ($8.78–$119) and AK-47 | Nouveau Rouge ($13–$177) are the most accessible cheap red AK skins CS2 on this list.

Condition is the main price lever across all 12 skins – Factory New versions carry the steepest premiums in every case. Note that AK-47 | Bloodsport is only available in Factory New, Minimal Wear, Field-Tested, and Well-Worn; there is no Battle-Scarred version.

Of the 12 red AK skins CS2 on this list, 8 are obtainable from cases and 4 – X-Ray, Hydroponic, Nouveau Rouge, Wild Lotus – are trade-only with no case origin. For budget buyers, AK-47 | The Outsiders (from ~$8.78) and AK-47 | Nouveau Rouge (from ~$13.50) offer the lowest entry points into cheap red AK skins CS2.

Final Thoughts on Red AK Skins CS2

The red AK skins CS2 on this list cover every spending level and visual preference in the red spectrum, from a $8.78 cartoon skin to a $16,000 collector piece. My three top recommendations from the list:

AK-47 | Orbit Mk01 – The best entry-level among red AK skins CS2 for players who want a recognizable red design without meaningful spending. Restricted rarity, accessible at any wear level, from ~$33.

AK-47 | Red Line – The best mid-range pick overall among red AK skins CS2. Classified rarity, one of the most recognized finishes in Counter-Strike 2, available from ~$28 in lower conditions.

AK-47 | X-Ray – The best Covert red AK skin for players who want a technically distinctive finish that stands out from figurative designs. Trade-only from the Havoc Collection, from ~$410.

Verify current listings before buying – prices across red AK skins CS2 shift regularly with marketplace supply and in-game updates. Players comparing acquisition options can check top CS2 case-opening sites to weigh case openings against direct purchases across both the best red AK skins CS2 and budget picks.

★ Best Place to Buy Red AK Skins CS2 AK-47 Red Line Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

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