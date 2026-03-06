All Blue Gloves in CS2 in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Blue gloves CS2 skins are built around knife synergy. No other glove colour in Counter-Strike 2 pairs as naturally with as many finishes – from the Butterfly Knife Doppler Sapphire to the Karambit Case Hardened Blue Gem, the right pair of CS2 blue gloves ties an entire loadout together.

In 2026, the price floor sits just above $108 for the most accessible cheap blue gloves CS2 picks, while top-end Factory New pairs exceed $12,000. Every skin here sits at Extraordinary rarity with a 0.26% Gold-tier drop rate, keeping blue gloves CS2 market values consistently high across all exteriors.

This guide covers all blue gloves CS2 across Moto, Sport, Specialist, Driver, and Hand Wrap types. Each pick breaks down pricing, case origins, and exterior availability to help you compare premium collector pieces against cheap blue gloves CS2 entry points.

Our Top Picks for Blue Gloves in CS2

Blue gloves CS2 skins stretch further between budget and premium than most colours – the gap between the cheapest and most expensive pick here exceeds $11,000. These eight cover that full range, from sub-$115 Moto gloves to discontinued Sport gloves pushing five figures.

These eight represent the best blue gloves CS2 has across every price tier – from the most accessible cheap blue gloves CS2 entry points to the premium dark blue gloves CS2 collector ceiling. Blue tones fade faster on some gloves than others at higher floats – that’s the detail most buyers miss, and it’s what this list addresses for each pick.

Disclaimer The content published on Eneba Hub is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, financial, or investment advice. We do not guarantee profits or monetary outcomes, and readers should make purchasing decisions responsibly and based on their own research. Any references to ROI, value potential, or investment are statistical averages based on historical data and do not guarantee individual outcomes.

Case Rarities Probabilities

Before opening cases for blue gloves CS2 skins, it helps to understand what you’re working with. Every weapon case in Counter-Strike 2 shares the same drop rate structure, and Gold-tier gloves sit at the bottom of it.

Skin Rarities Drop % Probabilities Mil-Spec ( Blue ) 79.92% Restricted ( Purple ) 15.98% Classified ( Pink ) 3.2% Covert ( Red ) 0.64% Rare Special Item ( Gold ) 0.26%

These percentages come from community tracking across 10,000+ case openings per case. Gloves sit at 0.26%, or roughly 1 in 385 cases. Since every blue gloves CS2 skin carries Extraordinary rarity, the odds of pulling a specific pair are extremely low.

All Blue CS2 Gloves: The Full List

Picking the right skin from all blue gloves CS2 offers means knowing which variables actually move the price. Case origin – active versus discontinued – accounts for most of the gap between a $108 BS entry and a $12,000 FN collector piece at the same rarity tier. The full list below covers every blue gloves CS2 skin across Moto, Sport, Specialist, Driver, and sport gloves CS2 types, with float sensitivity noted where it matters most for the blue finish.

Price Range: $112.47 – $716.49 / €103.47 – €659.17 / £88.85 – £565.92

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Respective Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Moto Gloves Polygon are the top budget pick among blue gloves CS2 options. The geometric polygon pattern wraps blue and purple tones across the armoured moto silhouette for a sporty, futuristic look. Prices run from $112.47 BS to $716.49 FN – the lowest ceiling across all blue gloves CS2 in this guide and the most accessible cheap blue gloves CS2 entry point.

Why we chose it The Moto Gloves Polygon provide the most accessible blue look in Counter-Strike 2, combining a futuristic geometric pattern with the lowest price ceiling and active dual-case supply.

What sets the Polygon apart from other budget CS2 blue gloves is how well the blue tones hold at higher float values – something not every glove can manage. Both the Clutch Case and Revolution Case sit in the active Prime pool, keeping supply steady and pricing moderate. One of the best cases to open in CS2 for blue glove hunters is the Revolution Case. If you’re building a blue loadout on a budget, the Polygon is the natural first choice among the best blue gloves CS2 has.

What do players say?

BlueGeoPoly ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Polygon Motos are the best bang-for-buck blue gloves in CS2. The geometric pattern still pops even at FT, and the price won’t hurt. Paired mine with a Doppler Flip and the whole setup just works.

★ TOP BLUE GLOVES IN CS2 MOTO GLOVES POLYGON Shop on Hellcase

Price Range: $219.97 – $2,999.95 / €202.37 – €2,759.95 / £173.78 – £2,369.96

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Glove Case or Operation Hydra Case

Respective Key: Glove Case Key or Operation Hydra Case Key

The Moto Gloves Cool Mint are among the most distinctive CS2 blue gloves here – soft blue leather with arctic geometric detailing sits closer to pale ice than deep cobalt. Prices start at $219.97 BS and reach $2,999.95 FN, with discontinued origins in both the Glove Case and Operation Hydra Case keeping supply permanently capped.

The pale blue tones make the Cool Mint the lightest pick across all blue gloves CS2, pairing naturally with finishes like the Butterfly Blue Steel or Bayonet Doppler. For players who want the best blue gloves CS2 picks without bold patterns or heavy contrast, the Cool Mint delivers quiet confidence over flash.

★ BEST FOR CLEAN MINIMALIST SETUPS MOTO GLOVES COOL MINT Shop on Hellcase

Price Range: $302.34 – $3,145.99 / €278.15 – €2,894.31 / £238.85 – £2,485.33

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Respective Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Sport Gloves Amphibious are the brightest blue gloves CS2 brings in the sport category – aqua-blue synthetic fabric with white panels creates a water-sport aesthetic that pops under Counter-Strike 2‘s Source 2 lighting in a way no other CS2 blue gloves can match at this price. Prices range from $302.34 BS to $3,145.99 FN, with active supply from both the Clutch Case and Revolution Case.

Float sensitivity is worth watching – the Amphibious loses aqua clarity faster than most CS2 blue gloves at higher floats, making MW and FT the recommended range. Pair with the AK-47 Blue Laminate or AWP Hyper Beast for a high-visibility best blue gloves CS2 loadout.

★ BEST FOR TACTICAL SLEEK COMBOS SPORT GLOVES AMPHIBIOUS Shop on Hellcase

Price Range: $1,186.91 – $12,121.23 / €1,091.96 – €11,151.53 / £937.46 – £9,575.77

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Glove Case or Operation Hydra Case

Respective Key: Glove Case Key or Operation Hydra Case Key

The Sport Gloves Superconductor represent the premium ceiling across all blue gloves CS2 has, starting at $1,186.91 BS and reaching $12,121.23 FN. The dark blue and black lightning-inspired pattern is one of the most recognisable finishes in Counter-Strike 2 and a regular fixture in high-end Counter-Strike esports inventories.

Both the Glove Case and Operation Hydra Case are discontinued, permanently capping supply. For players who want the absolute best blue gloves CS2 money can buy, the Superconductor is the most valuable dark blue gloves CS2 in the game – endgame territory for serious CS2 blue gloves collectors.

★ BEST FOR HIGH-END BLUE GLOVES SPORT GLOVES SUPERCONDUCTOR Shop on Hellcase

5. Specialist Gloves Mogul

Price Range: $108.04 – $723.25 / €99.40 – €665.39 / £85.35 – £571.37

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Respective Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Specialist Gloves Mogul sit at $108.04 BS – the lowest entry across all blue gloves CS2 brings in the Specialist category and one of the top cheap blue gloves CS2 picks overall. The vintage blue-and-grey fabric punches well above its price among budget CS2 blue gloves, with a refined look that doesn’t read as budget.

Dual-case supply from the Clutch Case and Revolution Case keeps availability consistent. If you plan to trade CS2 skins for money later, the Mogul‘s steady demand and low buy-in make it one of the most practical options across cheap blue gloves CS2 picks available.

★ BEST FOR CLASSY LUXE STYLING SPECIALIST GLOVES MOGUL Shop on Hellcase

6. Specialist Gloves Field Agent

Price Range: $119.69 – $1,207.37 / €110.12 – €1,110.78 / £94.55 – £953.82

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Respective Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Specialist Gloves Field Agent are the defining dark blue gloves CS2 pick for players who prioritise tactical authenticity. Deep navy mesh with yellow inserts and blue knuckle covers creates the most CT-side aesthetic across all blue gloves CS2 options – functional and instantly readable in first-person. Prices range from $119.69 BS to $1,207.37 FN, with three active case origins keeping supply healthier than most dark blue gloves CS2 alternatives.

FT and MW copies deliver a rugged, sharp look without paying FN premiums – the Field Agent holds colour better at mid-wear than most CS2 blue gloves at this price. For a complete best blue gloves CS2 CT-side setup, pair with the Bayonet Night or M4A4 Poseidon. If you decide to move on, knowing how to sell CS2 skins through third-party platforms keeps your options open.

★ BEST FOR REALISTIC AGENT VIBES SPECIALIST GLOVES FIELD AGENT Shop on Hellcase

Price Range: $204.07 – $1,466.36 / €187.74 – €1,349.05 / £161.22 – £1,158.42

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Respective Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Hand Wraps Cobalt Skulls are the blue skull gloves CS2 players search for – the cobalt tone here is distinct from the purple-leaning version that appears in other themed loadouts. Prices run from $204.07 BS to $1,466.36 FN, driven entirely by exterior and float with no pattern variation affecting value.

The blue skull gloves CS2 identity holds across every copy – condition is the only variable worth comparing. The hand wrap silhouette gives the cobalt colour maximum first-person visibility, making the Cobalt Skulls the strongest street-style pick among the best blue gloves CS2 has for players who want their CS2 blue gloves to lead with attitude.

★ BEST FOR STREET STYLE LOOKS HAND WRAPS COBALT SKULLS Shop on Hellcase

8. Driver Gloves Lunar Weave

Price Range: $147.94 – $2,336.36 / €136.10 – €2,149.45 / £116.87 – £1,845.72

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Glove Case or Operation Hydra Case

Respective Key: Glove Case Key or Operation Hydra Case Key

The Driver Gloves Lunar Weave are the most texturally distinct pick across all blue gloves CS2 has – the retro dark blue woven leather pattern doesn’t appear on any other glove in Counter-Strike 2. Discontinued origins in the Glove Case and Operation Hydra Case add scarcity pressure, with prices running from $147.94 BS to $2,336.36 FN.

MW and FT exteriors show the weave most clearly – the recommended range for CS2 players who want the texture to read in first-person. For the best blue gloves CS2 pick that prioritises craftsmanship over saturation, the Lunar Weave is the clearest choice among premium CS2 blue gloves from discontinued cases.

★ BEST FOR SUBTLE PREMIUM LOOKS DRIVER GLOVES LUNAR WEAVE Shop on Hellcase

Top Blue Gloves in CS2 To Own

The table below is a stats-led snapshot of every blue gloves CS2 skin in this guide. Use it to compare all blue gloves CS2 at a glance before narrowing down your pick.

Prices accurate as of 02/2026.

Product Name Rarity Price Range Description Moto Gloves Polygon Extraordinary $112 – $716 Budget blue pick; geometric pattern; lowest ceiling; dual active-case supply Moto Gloves Cool Mint Extraordinary $220 – $3,000 Clean minimalist look; discontinued cases; soft blue leather with arctic accents Sport Gloves Amphibious Extraordinary $302 – $3,146 Brightest blue sport glove; aqua-blue panels; active-case supply Sport Gloves Superconductor Extraordinary $1,187 – $12,121 Highest price ceiling; dark lightning design; discontinued cases; premium tier Specialist Gloves Mogul Extraordinary $108 – $723 Lowest entry price; vintage blue-grey; classy luxe styling Specialist Gloves Field Agent Extraordinary $120 – $1,207 Deepest navy blue; tactical CT-side look; triple active-case supply Hand Wraps Cobalt Skulls Extraordinary $204 – $1,466 Blue skull pattern; street-style aesthetic; consistent pattern across copies Driver Gloves Lunar Weave Extraordinary $148 – $2,336 Retro woven texture; discontinued cases; subtle premium feel

Prices referenced on Eneba Hub are provided for informational purposes only and reflect market conditions at the time of writing. Product values can fluctuate due to supply, demand, and in-game updates, so we cannot guarantee their accuracy or future value.

Glove type sets the price ceiling for blue gloves CS2 skins – Sport Gloves command the steepest premiums across all blue gloves CS2, followed by Specialist , Driver , and Moto . The Superconductor at $12,121 FN and the Mogul at $108 BS sit at opposite ends of the same Extraordinary tier, showing how much demand and case origin drive value.

sets the price ceiling for blue gloves CS2 skins – command the steepest premiums across all blue gloves CS2, followed by , , and . The Superconductor at $12,121 FN and the Mogul at $108 BS sit at opposite ends of the same Extraordinary tier, showing how much demand and case origin drive value. Design clarity pushes prices further with each tier. Stronger saturation and distinctive patterns – like the Superconductor‘s lightning finish or the blue skull gloves CS2 motifs on the Cobalt Skulls – hold value better than subtler CS2 blue gloves at the same rarity. The Amphibious and Field Agent lose colour clarity faster at higher floats, while the Polygon and Lunar Weave hold up well even at WW.

pushes prices further with each tier. and – like the Superconductor‘s lightning finish or the blue skull gloves CS2 motifs on the Cobalt Skulls – hold value better than subtler CS2 blue gloves at the same rarity. The Amphibious and Field Agent lose colour clarity faster at higher floats, while the Polygon and Lunar Weave hold up well even at WW. Condition splits the blue gloves CS2 market more sharply than most expect. BS copies offer the most accessible cheap blue gloves CS2 entry, but FN premiums typically run 5–10x higher. MW and FT hit the best balance for most picks – enough visual quality without paying the full Factory New premium.

My Overall Verdict on Blue Gloves in CS2

Across games like Counter-Strike, cosmetic depth rarely spans this wide a price range – blue gloves CS2 skins run from sub-$115 cheap picks to $12,000 collector pieces, covering more ground than any other colour in Counter-Strike 2.

Moto Gloves Polygon – The strongest budget entry in the blue gloves CS2 market. With dual active-case supply and a geometric blue-purple finish that holds at higher floats, this is the most practical low-cost option.

Moto Gloves Cool Mint – The cleanest minimalist blue gloves CS2 choice. Icy-blue leather and discontinued case origins give them more long-term weight than active-case alternatives.

Sport Gloves Amphibious – The brightest sport-tier option among the best blue gloves CS2 skins. Aqua panels stand out clearly in first-person while staying below discontinued collector pricing.

Blue gloves reward buyers who do the homework – the right float on the right glove makes the colour sing in a way no other tier in CS2 quite matches when choosing the best blue gloves CS2 for your inventory.

Collectors who find these cool-toned skins too subtle for every situation often balance their loadout with red gloves CS2 to ensure their setup has maximum visual impact.

★ BEST PLACE TO BUY BLUE GLOVES Hellcase Shop on Hellcase

FAQs