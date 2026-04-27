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Fever Case knives are the main draw of the CS2 Fever Case – one of the game’s most popular cases for knife unboxes, and for good reason. If you’ve ever searched for what knives are in the Fever Case, the answer is four knife types across 9 finishes each: the Nomad Knife, Paracord Knife, Skeleton Knife, and Survival Knife, each available in the same set of finishes, including the ultra-rare Doppler gem variants: Black Pearl, Sapphire, and Ruby .

Prices across the full Fever Case knives CS2 roster run from roughly $52 for a Battle-Scarred Paracord Knife Rust Coat to nearly $4,000 for a Factory New Skeleton Knife Doppler Ruby. That spread makes Fever Case knives relevant for both budget buyers and serious collectors. Every skin across all four knife types is broken down below, with pricing, condition, and rarity data for each.

Our Top Picks: Best Fever Case Knives in CS2

With 36 skins spread across four types of Fever Case knives, the list below covers all Fever Case knives CS2 has in order, so you can jump straight to the one you’re after.

The selection across all 36 Fever Case knives CS2 has was guided by price, rarity, and finish desirability. Every skin carries Covert rarity, so the value ladder is set by finish and knife type. Doppler gem variants – Black Pearl, Sapphire, and Ruby – sit at the very top for all four knife types, commanding significant premiums over every other finish.

The sections below cover drop probabilities first, then every CS2 Fever Case knife type in full. For players still deciding whether this is one of the best cases for knives CS2 has – the drop rate and skin variety breakdown below make the case clearly. Use the list above to jump directly to the entry you need.

Disclaimer The content published on Eneba Hub is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, financial, or investment advice. We do not guarantee profits or monetary outcomes, and readers should make purchasing decisions responsibly and based on their own research. Any references to ROI, value potential, or investment are statistical averages based on historical data and do not guarantee individual outcomes.

Fever Case: Drop Probabilities & Rarity Breakdown

The odds on Fever Case knives are worth knowing before you spend on keys – knife-tier Covert skins sit at the very end of the CS2 Fever Case drop curve. Understanding these numbers is especially useful if you’re looking for the best cases for knives CS2 has to offer, since the Fever Case competes directly with other knife-tier cases on drop rate and skin variety.

Skin Rarities Drop % Probabilities Mil-Spec ( Blue ) 79.92% Restricted ( Purple ) 15.98% Classified ( Pink ) 3.2% Covert ( Red ) 0.64% Rare Special Item ( Gold ) 0.26%

At a 0.26% knife drop rate, you’d need to open roughly 385 cases on average to land a Fever Case knife – around $962 at current key prices. Individual results vary widely, and these figures are statistical averages, not guaranteed outcomes.

All Fever Case Knives: Complete Guide

This section covers all Fever Case knives across all four knife types: Nomad Knife, Paracord Knife, Skeleton Knife, and Survival Knife. Each comes in the same 9 finishes, but pricing and demand differ between models – the Skeleton Knife commands the highest floors across nearly every finish, while the Survival Knife delivers the best-value entry points. Picks balance rarity, condition, and price for both collectors and players seeking a quality Fever Case knife without overpaying. For players comparing options, the CS2 Fever Case is consistently ranked among the best cases for knives CS2 currently has in rotation.

Nomad Knife – All CS2 Fever Case Skins

The Nomad Knife is a broad, flat-spined fixed-blade design that sits toward the upper end of the Fever Case knives’ price spectrum. It typically runs more expensive than the Paracord Knife and Survival Knife across equivalent finishes. For players asking what knives are in the Fever Case, the Nomad is the broadest blade in the lineup and often the most recognizable in first-person.

Product Price: $267.70–$350.85 / ~€228.64–€299.66 / ~£197.83–£259.28

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Nomad Knife Marble Fade is a Fever Case knife that brings the tri-color flame finish – red, yellow, and blue – to a broad blade with plenty of surface area for the pattern to develop. Available only in Factory New and Minimal Wear, price ranges from $267.70 to $350.85 with pattern distribution (especially blue coverage) driving the ceiling.

Why we chose it The Nomad Knife Marble Fade earns the top spot for its pattern variety, FN-only scarcity, and the Nomad‘s commanding blade presence in Counter-Strike 2 – a strong anchor for any knife collection.

The wide spine gives the Marble Fade more visual room than narrower knife types, making high-blue pattern copies the most desirable. At Covert rarity, the FN floor holds firm because the finish degrades noticeably at higher floats – there’s no practical reason to buy below MW on this Fever Case knife.

★ BEST OVERALL Fever Case knife Nomad Knife Marble Fade Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $138.91–$210.00 / ~€118.67–€179.30 / ~£102.66–£155.19

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Nomad Knife Damascus Steel is a Fever Case knife available in all five condition tiers, ranging from $138.91 to $210.00. The layered steel texture looks clean at moderate floats, and buyers willing to accept Minimal Wear can save compared to FN listings while still getting a quality result.

All-exterior availability means the price spread is condition-driven. At $138 entry, this is the most accessible Nomad Knife finish in the CS2 Fever Case knives lineup – a straightforward pick for players who want a quality Fever Case knife without hunting a specific float window.

★ MID-TIER VALUE PICK Nomad Knife Damascus Steel Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $219.14–$360.00 / ~€187.19–€307.37 / ~£161.95–£266.04

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Nomad Knife Tiger Tooth has a bold gold-and-black stripe pattern and is available only in Factory New and Minimal Wear, priced between $219.14 and $360.00. Unlike Marble Fade, the Tiger Tooth pattern is consistent across most float values within FN/MW – no pattern hunting required.

The ceiling is pushed by StatTrak FN copies, while standard MW listings anchor the floor around $220. Among CS2 Fever Case knives, Tiger Tooth is a finish where condition matters more than pattern – one of the best Fever Case knives for players who want a premium look without the guesswork of pattern-index checking.

★ BOLD PATTERN PICK Nomad Knife Tiger Tooth Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $103.84–$115.57 / ~€88.70–€98.73 / ~£76.74–£85.39

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Nomad Knife Rust Coat is the cheapest Nomad Knife in the CS2 Fever Case, running $103.84 to $115.57 in Well-Worn and Battle-Scarred only. The condition restriction caps the ceiling – with no FN or MW copies in existence, the price range stays flat and narrow.

Rust Coat is a deliberately weathered finish that looks intentional on the Nomad Knife‘s wide blade. For buyers wanting a Fever Case knife under $120 on the Nomad model at Covert rarity, this is the only realistic option – and one of the most budget-friendly picks across all Fever Case knives CS2 has. If budget is the priority, it’s also worth browsing the cheapest CS2 knife skins available outside the case before committing.

★ BUDGET NOMAD ENTRY Nomad Knife Rust Coat Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $116.60–$591.30 / ~€99.62–€505.00 / ~£86.17–£436.97

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Nomad Knife Ultraviolet is a Fever Case knife with the widest price spread of any non-Doppler Nomad finish – $116.60 to $591.30 across all five exterior tiers. For players comparing all Fever Case knives CS2 has at the Ultraviolet tier, the Nomad version sits at the top of the price ladder while sharing the same finish as the Paracord, Skeleton, and Survival equivalents – a useful reference point if you’re also exploring the best cases to open in CS2 for skin variety beyond knives.

The deep matte purple finish darkens at higher float values, making FN the most visually consistent option. If StatTrak isn’t a priority, a Minimal Wear copy under $150 is strong value for a Covert Fever Case knife.

★ SLEEPER AESTHETIC PICK Nomad Knife Ultraviolet Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $412.85–$590.18 / ~€352.70–€504.12 / ~£305.10–£436.14

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Nomad Knife Doppler is a phase-unspecified listing covering all four standard Doppler phases – Phase 1 (blue-pink swirl), Phase 2 (dark blue-black), Phase 3 (green nebula), and Phase 4 (pink-magenta) – priced $412.85 to $590.18 in FN and MW. Among CS2 Fever Case knives, the Nomad Doppler stands out for the visual range the broad blade gives each phase – each reads distinctly, making this CS2 Fever Case knife entry compelling regardless of which phase it rolls.

The phase you receive is determined at unbox – there’s no way to select it in advance on a base Doppler listing. If you have a specific phase in mind, look for phase-confirmed listings on the secondary market, where Phase 2 commands the highest premium and Phase 1 and Phase 4 offer the most accessible entry floors.

★ DOPPLER ENTRY POINT Nomad Knife Doppler Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

7. Nomad Knife Doppler Sapphire

Product Price: $953.27–$970.35 / ~€814.60–€829.19 / ~£704.47–£717.09

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Nomad Knife Doppler Sapphire enters gem territory at $953.27 to $970.35. The full deep-blue finish is distinct from standard Doppler phases – the entire blade displays a single vivid blue rather than a swirling gradient, and pricing is driven by the tier itself rather than float or pattern index.

That predictability is part of the Sapphire’s appeal as a Fever Case knife investment: what you see is what you get, and the floor holds consistently just under four figures. It’s also part of why the CS2 Fever Case ranks among the best cases for knives CS2 has – gem-tier skins across four knife types at a single source.

★ GEM TIER ENTRY Nomad Knife Doppler Sapphire Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $1,414.30–$1,472.92 / ~€1,208.37–€1,258.37 / ~£1,045.17–£1,088.49

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Nomad Knife Doppler Ruby is the most expensive gem on the Nomad Knife model – $1,414.30 to $1,472.92. The all-red finish places it well above the Sapphire floor, reflecting Ruby’s consistently higher demand across all Fever Case knives. The red colorway is rarer in CS2‘s knife ecosystem and carries strong aspirational demand.

The tight spread (under $60 between floor and ceiling) confirms a well-established market value with little room for negotiation. A recognizable trophy-tier Fever Case knife that holds value better than most pattern-dependent finishes.

★ PREMIUM RED GEM Nomad Knife Doppler Ruby Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

9. Nomad Knife Doppler Black Pearl

Product Price: $1,220.00–$1,480.00 / ~€1,042.64–€1,264.62 / ~£901.58–£1,093.72

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Nomad Knife Doppler Black Pearl sits at $1,220.00 to $1,480.00 – overlapping the Ruby range on the high end while starting $194 lower at the floor. The iridescent finish shifts between black, purple, and green under different lighting, giving it a cinematic quality that solid-color gems don’t replicate.

Black Pearl is widely considered the most prestigious-looking of the three gem finishes. The $260 spread is wider than Ruby’s, reflecting sensitivity to StatTrak status and listing conditions. The final skin in the Nomad knife lineup, and the culmination of the Doppler gem tier for this knife type. For players who follow Counter-Strike esports, the Black Pearl is one of the most screen-time-visible gem finishes at the professional level.

★ PRESTIGE IRIDESCENT GEM Nomad Knife Doppler Black Pearl Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Paracord Knife – All CS2 Fever Case Skins

The Paracord Knife is a slim, utilitarian fixed-blade design and the most affordable among the four types of Fever Case knives overall. Non-gem finishes consistently undercut equivalent Nomad Knife and Skeleton Knife listings. Players researching budget Fever Case knives CS2 offers will find the Paracord Knife tier offers the most options under $200. Prices run from $52 for a Battle-Scarred Rust Coat up to $828 for the base Doppler listing.

Product Price: $155.70–$202.64 / ~€133.03–€173.14 / ~£115.06–£149.75

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Paracord Knife Marble Fade is one of the best Fever Case knives delivering the tri-color flame finish on a slimmer profile, at $155.70 to $202.64 in FN and MW. Among all Fever Case knives at the Marble Fade tier, the Paracord version is the second-cheapest entry point – only the Survival Knife undercuts it.

At roughly $100 less than the Nomad Knife equivalent, this knife is ideal for buyers who want the Marble Fade aesthetic without the Nomad price premium. FN copies around $155 represent strong value.

★ AFFORDABLE MARBLE FADE Paracord Knife Marble Fade Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $67.16–$113.05 / ~€57.38–€96.59 / ~£49.63–£83.54

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Paracord Knife Damascus Steel is one of the most accessible CS2 Fever Case knives in the case – $67.16 to $113.05 across all five condition tiers. The layered steel texture holds well at moderate floats, and Minimal Wear copies under $80 are a practical choice for players prioritizing value.

This is the cheapest Damascus Steel variant across all four types of CS2 Fever Case knives. For a budget-focused Fever Case knife that doesn’t sacrifice Covert rarity, it’s the starting point.

★ BEST BUDGET DAMASCUS Paracord Knife Damascus Steel Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $128.00–$249.98 / ~€109.39–€213.57 / ~£94.59–£184.73

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Paracord Knife Tiger Tooth is a Fever Case knife offering the bold gold-and-black stripe in FN and MW for $128.00 to $249.98. The spread is driven by StatTrak FN copies at the ceiling, while standard MW listings anchor the floor near $130.

At around $128 for a Minimal Wear copy, this is the cheapest way to get a Tiger Tooth knife in the CS2 Fever Case. Players who want the pattern without paying Nomad Knife prices will find this the better buy – and it pairs cleanly with CS2 blue gloves for a sharp, high-contrast loadout.

★ VALUE TIGER TOOTH Paracord Knife Tiger Tooth Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $52.58–$81.69 / ~€44.93–€69.79 / ~£38.86–£60.37

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Paracord Knife Rust Coat is the cheapest Fever Case knife in the entire CS2 Fever Case at $52.58 to $81.69, available only in WW and BS. For players who have searched for the best cases for knives CS2 offers for tight budgets, this is the lowest realistic entry point to a Covert knife from any case in the game.

The oxidized Rust Coat finish suits the Paracord Knife‘s utilitarian profile. WW and BS copies sit close in price, so there’s no float hunting needed – any copy in either condition delivers the same essential look.

★ CHEAPEST Fever Case knife Paracord Knife Rust Coat Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $73.81–$440.00 / ~€63.07–€375.87 / ~£54.55–£325.16

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Paracord Knife Ultraviolet is a Fever Case knife with a wide price spread – $73.81 to $440.00 across all exteriors. The $440 ceiling is StatTrak-driven; standard non-StatTrak FN copies land comfortably below $200, making this one of the most flexible budget options in the case.

The deep purple finish suits the Paracord Knife‘s slim profile well. At $73 in Battle-Scarred, it’s one of the most affordable ways to carry a Covert Fever Case knife in CS2 – and a strong pick for players who want the purple aesthetic across all Fever Case knives CS2 has without spending three figures.

★ BEST VALUE ULTRAVIOLET Paracord Knife Ultraviolet Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $692.30–$828.21 / ~€591.55–€707.62 / ~£511.61–£612.05

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Paracord Knife Doppler is a phase-unspecified listing at $692.30 to $828.21 – an unexpectedly elevated floor for the CS2 Fever Case knives budget tier. All four standard phases are available: Phase 1 (blue-pink), Phase 2 (dark blue-black), Phase 3 (green nebula), and Phase 4 (pink-magenta), with Phase 2 commanding the highest individual premium on the secondary market.

The high floor suggests strong demand even for the least-premium phases on the Paracord Knife model. Buyers who want a confirmed phase should seek phase-specific listings. For players comparing CS2 Fever Case knives at the Doppler tier, the Paracord base listing is the phase-surprise option; phase-specific secondary market listings give full control.

★ PARACORD DOPPLER ENTRY Paracord Knife Doppler Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $469.00–$650.00 / ~€400.73–€555.47 / ~£346.58–£480.35

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Paracord Knife Doppler Sapphire is the most budget-friendly Sapphire gem among CS2 Fever Case knives – $469.00 to $650.00. The full deep-blue finish is visually identical to Sapphire gems on pricier knife types, making this the best-value entry into gem-tier CS2 knife collecting – and a natural complement to CS2 red gloves for collectors building a bold, high-contrast inventory.

Standard FN copies sit around $470–$520, putting a genuine gem-tier Fever Case knife within reach without crossing into four-figure territory. Those curious about the broader skin economy can explore the best CS2 case-opening sites for expected cost context.

★ BEST VALUE SAPPHIRE Paracord Knife Doppler Sapphire Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $692.30–$828.21 / ~€591.55–€707.62 / ~£511.61–£612.05

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

[CASE IMAGE / GIF – Paracord Knife Doppler Ruby]

Paracord Knife Doppler Ruby is among the best CS2 Fever Case knives that deliver the all-red gem finish at the lowest Ruby floor across all four knife types – $692.30 to $828.21. The Paracord model’s lower knife-type premium means collectors can own a Ruby gem at a fraction of the Skeleton equivalent.

Ruby consistently commands a premium over Sapphire across all Fever Case knives – here that gap is around $220. If you’re comparing Fever Case knives CS2 listings at the Ruby tier, the Paracord version is consistently the most accessible starting point across all four knife types.

★ BUDGET RUBY GEM Paracord Knife Doppler Ruby Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $618.12–$800.00 / ~€528.16–€683.84 / ~£456.79–£591.20

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Paracord Knife Doppler Black Pearl has the lowest floor among all Black Pearl Fever Case knives CS2 has: $618.12 to $800.00. Unusually, the floor sits below the Ruby’s on the Paracord model – making this the only knife type in the CS2 Fever Case where Black Pearl undercuts Ruby at the floor.

The dark iridescent finish – shifting between black, purple, and green – is the most photographed of the three gem finishes. For collectors who want prestige gem aesthetics and to understand resale dynamics, studying how to sell CS2 skins is a useful first step before committing at this price tier.

★ BEST VALUE BLACK PEARL Paracord Knife Doppler Black Pearl Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Skeleton Knife – All CS2 Fever Case Skins

The Skeleton Knife is the most distinctive of all Fever Case knives – its open-frame blade exposes the knife’s inner structure, creating a unique first-person silhouette in Counter-Strike 2. Among all Fever Case knives, the Skeleton commands the highest floors across most finishes – from $145 for a Battle-Scarred Rust Coat to nearly $4,000 for a Factory New Doppler Ruby.

Product Price: $460.87–$487.50 / ~€393.77–€416.51 / ~£340.58–£360.27

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Skeleton Knife Marble Fade carries the highest Marble Fade floor in the CS2 Fever Case – $460.87 to $487.50 in FN and MW. The open-frame blade gives the finish a layered effect: the flame pattern appears on both the blade surface and the inner frame cutouts simultaneously.

The tight $26 spread reflects consistent collector demand. High-blue pattern copies drive the upper end. For prestigious CS2 Fever Case knives that compete with Phase 2 pricing on the Paracord, the Skeleton Marble Fade‘s distinct visual identity justifies the premium – one of the strongest all-round picks across all Fever Case knives for collectors who prioritize knife-model prestige.

★ PRESTIGE MARBLE FADE Skeleton Knife Marble Fade Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $213.14–$290.00 / ~€182.13–€247.80 / ~£157.51–£214.31

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Skeleton Knife Damascus Steel is a Fever Case knife available in all five condition tiers for $213.14 to $290.00. The layered steel pattern interacts with the Skeleton Knife‘s frame – visible on both the external blade and the inner walls – creating more visual complexity than the same finish on solid-blade types.

Battle-Scarred copies under $220 are the best-value entry to the Skeleton model. FN at $290 is a modest premium for the cleanest finish presentation – and the most affordable way into the Skeleton Knife tier of Fever Case knives without dropping to Rust Coat condition restrictions.

★ BUDGET SKELETON ENTRY Skeleton Knife Damascus Steel Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $380.00–$426.60 / ~€324.74–€364.54 / ~£280.82–£315.26

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Skeleton Knife Tiger Tooth is a Fever Case knife priced $380.00 to $426.60 in FN and MW. The gold-and-black stripe applies across the open frame, and in certain float ranges the black sections align with the cutouts, creating a visual continuity unique to this knife type.

At $380 entry, this sits below the Marble Fade floor for the Skeleton Knife but above the Damascus Steel ceiling. The natural pick for buyers who want a bold, high-contrast pattern on the Skeleton model without crossing into Doppler territory – pairs particularly well with CS2 green gloves for players building a cohesive high-tier loadout.

★ SKELETON VISUAL IMPACT Skeleton Knife Tiger Tooth Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $145.14–$242.51 / ~€124.03–€207.18 / ~£107.26–£179.22

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Skeleton Knife Rust Coat is the most expensive Rust Coat across all Fever Case knives – $145.14 to $242.51 in WW and BS. The Skeleton premium pushes it well above the Paracord Knife and Survival Knife equivalents, making it the priciest budget entry among Fever Case knives CS2 players consider at the Rust Coat tier.

The weathered finish appears across both the blade surface and the frame cutouts, making the wear look structural. Non-StatTrak copies in either condition typically land between $145 and $170.

★ SKELETON BUDGET ENTRY Skeleton Knife Rust Coat Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $191.62–$2,000.00 / ~€163.70–€1,709.20 / ~£141.61–£1,478.00

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Skeleton Knife Ultraviolet has the most extreme price spread among all non-gem Fever Case knives in the case – $191.62 to $2,000. The $2,000 ceiling is driven by exceptionally rare StatTrak Factory New copies; standard non-StatTrak FN listings land around $300–$400.

The deep purple on the Skeleton‘s frame-and-blade creates a strong visual statement. For players building a skin portfolio and wanting to understand peak resale potential, our guide on the best places to sell CS2 skins provides useful benchmarks. Standard MW copies under $250 are the practical buyer’s target.

★ SKELETON SLEEPER PICK Skeleton Knife Ultraviolet Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $705.99–$999.00 / ~€603.24–€853.95 / ~£521.73–£738.26

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Skeleton Knife Doppler is the phase-unspecified base listing for the Fever Case knives premium model – $705.99 to $999.00. All four standard phases apply: Phase 1 (blue-pink), Phase 2 (dark blue-black), Phase 3 (green nebula), and Phase 4 (pink-magenta). The Skeleton Knife‘s open frame gives the nebula gradient multiple visible surfaces simultaneously, making every phase more visually complex than the equivalent on solid-blade Fever Case knives.

Even the base listing starts above the entire phase-specific price range for the Paracord Knife. Buyers who want a confirmed phase should filter for phase-specific listings on the secondary market – Phase 2 commands the steepest premium, while Phase 1 and Phase 3 offer the best entry floors on the Skeleton model.

★ PREMIUM SKELETON DOPPLER Skeleton Knife Doppler Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $1,784.13–$1,896.90 / ~€1,524.13–€1,620.37 / ~£1,318.47–£1,401.81

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Skeleton Knife Doppler Sapphire is the gem-tier entry for the Fever Case knife’s premium model – $1,784.13 to $1,896.90. The full deep-blue Sapphire on the Skeleton Knife‘s frame fills both the blade surfaces and the inner edges of the cutouts, creating a layered color effect flat-blade Sapphires can’t reproduce.

The narrow $112 spread confirms mature, consistent demand – a benchmark item recognized across the best CS2 skin betting sites and skin trading communities. The Skeleton Knife Doppler Sapphire is exactly the kind of skin that keeps the CS2 Fever Case in conversations about the best cases for knives CS2 currently offers.

★ SKELETON SAPPHIRE GEM Skeleton Knife Doppler Sapphire Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $3,101.00–$3,994.90 / ~€2,649.71–€3,413.93 / ~£2,291.64–£2,952.23

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Skeleton Knife Doppler Ruby is the most expensive Fever Case knife in the entire CS2 Fever Case – $3,101.00 to $3,994.90. The all-red gem on the open-frame design is the absolute pinnacle of this lineup; the combination of the highest-demand gem color and the most desirable knife model produces the case’s highest floor.

Ruby’s premium over Sapphire is most pronounced here – a gap of over $1,300 at the floor alone. At nearly $4,000 ceiling, this is a legitimate collector’s trophy item and a recognized benchmark in the CS2 skin market. Players researching the best CS2 trading sites will find the Ruby consistently listed as a tier-one reference item across all major platforms.

★ RAREST SKELETON GEM Skeleton Knife Doppler Ruby Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $2,448.55–$2,670.00 / ~€2,092.29–€2,281.45 / ~£1,809.48–£1,973.13

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Skeleton Knife Doppler Black Pearl sits between Sapphire and Ruby in price – $2,448.55 to $2,670.00. The shifting dark iridescence plays across multiple surface angles on the Skeleton Knife‘s open frame simultaneously, producing one of the most complex visual effects of any Fever Case knife.

Black Pearl is widely considered the most visually prestigious of the three gem finishes in Counter-Strike 2. The tight $221 spread confirms consistent valuation with limited arbitrage – for a collector of Fever Case knives, this is the natural milestone before the Ruby tier.

★ ELITE IRIDESCENT GEM Skeleton Knife Doppler Black Pearl Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Survival Knife – All CS2 Fever Case Skins

The Survival Knife is a clip-point utility design and the most budget-friendly Fever Case knife type alongside the Paracord Knife. It consistently undercuts the Nomad Knife and Skeleton Knife across equivalent finishes – for players comparing CS2 Fever Case knives at every tier, the Survival Knife delivers the best-value entry point across nearly every finish. Prices run from $52 for a Battle-Scarred Rust Coat to under $1,400 for the highest-demand gem Dopplers.

Product Price: $150.00–$227.76 / ~€128.19–€194.59 / ~£110.85–£168.31

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Survival Knife Marble Fade is a Fever Case knife with the tri-color flame finish at $150.00 to $227.76 in FN and MW – the cheapest Marble Fade knife entry in the CS2 Fever Case. For players asking what knives are in the Fever Case at the entry-level price point, the Survival Knife Marble Fade answers with Factory New pattern-finish quality starting at $150.

At $150 for a Factory New copy, this is a strong value for players who want the Marble Fade aesthetic on a tighter budget. The clip-point blade shows the gradient cleanly across the FN/MW float range.

★ CHEAPEST MARBLE FADE ENTRY Survival Knife Marble Fade Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $69.99–$108.28 / ~€59.80–€92.55 / ~£51.72–£80.02

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Survival Knife Damascus Steel is available in all five condition tiers for $69.99 to $108.28. The layered steel texture sits cleanly on the clip-point blade, and Battle-Scarred copies around $70 are among the most accessible Covert knife options in Counter-Strike 2.

At this price, the choice between the Survival Knife and Paracord Knife Damascus Steel comes down to blade-shape preference – both deliver identical CS2 gameplay performance at near-identical cost. If you’ve been searching for CS2 Fever Case knives at the budget end, Damascus Steel on either model is the practical starting point.

★ BUDGET DAMASCUS ENTRY Survival Knife Damascus Steel Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $124.33–$247.50 / ~€106.26–€211.45 / ~£91.88–£182.90

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Survival Knife Tiger Tooth is the cheapest Tiger Tooth knife in the CS2 Fever Case at $124.33 to $247.50 in FN and MW. The gold-and-black stripe reads boldly at any float within the FN/MW range – pattern consistency means no index-hunting required.

Standard MW copies around $130 offer the Tiger Tooth look at the case’s lowest entry point for this finish – the natural pick for players who want pattern aggression at minimal spend among Fever Case knives. It also ranks as one of the strongest value options when comparing all Fever Case knives at the Tiger Tooth tier – and for players who enjoy games like Counter-Strike, it’s the kind of clean, aggressive skin that carries well across any competitive setting.

★ BUDGET TIGER TOOTH PICK Survival Knife Tiger Tooth Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $52.24–$128.87 / ~€44.64–€110.12 / ~£38.61–£95.23

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Survival Knife Rust Coat is a Fever Case knife with the widest spread of any Rust Coat in the case – $52.24 to $128.87 in WW and BS. The $128 ceiling is StatTrak-driven, an unusual dynamic unique to this knife type’s Rust Coat market.

The $52 floor puts it neck and neck with the Paracord Knife Rust Coat. The choice between the two comes down to blade preference – both are the cheapest options from Fever Case knives and the go-to answer for anyone searching for CS2 Fever Case knives at the absolute budget floor.

★ FLOOR-PRICE RUST COAT Survival Knife Rust Coat Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $69.60–$1,200.00 / ~€59.47–€1,025.52 / ~£51.44–£887.28

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Survival Knife Ultraviolet is a Fever Case knife with one of the widest price spreads in the case – $69.60 to $1,200. The $1,200 ceiling is rare StatTrak FN territory; standard non-StatTrak FN copies land around $140–$180, making the practical price range far more accessible.

At $69 in Battle-Scarred, this is the budget-entry Ultraviolet across all Fever Case knives CS2 has. Players who want the purple aesthetic at the lowest cost should target Minimal Wear copies, which give the cleanest look without StatTrak outlier pricing. A good complement to purple gloves in CS2 setups.

★ BUDGET ULTRAVIOLET ENTRY Survival Knife Ultraviolet Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $209.41–$334.30 / ~€178.90–€285.63 / ~£154.75–£247.05

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Survival Knife Doppler is the most affordable base Doppler entry across all Fever Case knives – $209.41 to $334.30 in FN and MW. All four standard phases are in play: Phase 1 (blue-pink), Phase 2 (dark blue-black), Phase 3 (green nebula), and Phase 4 (pink-magenta). Among Fever Case knives CS2 players actively buy for Doppler aesthetics, the Survival Knife base listing delivers the lowest entry cost across all four knife types.

For a first-time Doppler buyer across the Fever Case knives lineup, the Survival Knife base listing is the lowest-risk entry. If a specific phase matters, phase-confirmed listings on the secondary market give full control – Phase 4 is the most affordable confirmed phase on the Survival model, and Phase 2 the most coveted.

★ BEST DOPPLER ENTRY VALUE Survival Knife Doppler Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $395.99–$1,063.26 / ~€338.38–€908.85 / ~£292.64–£785.75

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Survival Knife Doppler Sapphire has the most accessible Sapphire gem floor in the CS2 Fever Case – $395.99. It’s the only Sapphire gem Fever Case knife starting below $400, and the only gem-tier option available to collectors who want the full-blue look without crossing $500 at standard FN pricing.

Standard FN copies land around $400–$500. Among all Fever Case knives, the Survival Knife Doppler Sapphire is the benchmark for gem-tier value – the most budget-friendly genuine gem knife in the entire case and a strong answer for players researching the cheapest CS2 Fever Case knives at gem tier.

★ BEST GEM ENTRY VALUE Survival Knife Doppler Sapphire Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $558.59–$1,006.70 / ~€477.42–€860.32 / ~£412.80–£743.95

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Survival Knife Doppler Ruby is the most affordable Ruby gem knife in the CS2 Fever Case – $558.59 to $1,006.70. The floor is notably below the Paracord Knife Doppler Ruby ($692), making the Survival Knife the best-value Ruby entry across all Fever Case knives CS2 has.

Standard FN copies typically list around $580–$700 – putting a genuine all-red gem knife within reach without requiring a four-figure investment. Ruby consistently commands a premium over Sapphire, and the $162 gap here mirrors that pattern at the lowest price tier.

★ CHEAPEST RUBY GEM Survival Knife Doppler Ruby Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

36. Survival Knife Doppler Black Pearl

Product Price: $510.00–$1,394.00 / ~€435.94–€1,191.30 / ~£376.89–£1,030.17

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS2 Fever Case

Case Key: CS2 Fever Case Key

Survival Knife Doppler Black Pearl closes the CS2 Fever Case lineup at $510.00 to $1,394.00 – the widest gem-tier spread in the case. The $510 floor makes it the most accessible Black Pearl gem entry, while the $1,394 ceiling reflects peak StatTrak FN demand.

Standard non-StatTrak FN copies cluster around $520–$650 – the most realistic sub-$700 Black Pearl knife option in Counter-Strike 2. No matter if you’re building a gem collection or looking for a showpiece Fever Case knife, the Survival Knife Doppler Black Pearl proves gem-tier aesthetics don’t have to start in four figures. If you also collect knife-adjacent skins, the best karambit knife skins offer a similar gem-tier ladder worth comparing before finalizing a purchase.

★ MOST ACCESSIBLE BLACK PEARL Survival Knife Doppler Black Pearl Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Best Fever Case Knives CS2 Offers: Full Comparison

The table below covers all Fever Case knives across all four knife types – Nomad, Paracord, Skeleton, and Survival – with product name, rarity, price range, and a brief description of what drives each skin’s pricing. For players comparing what knives are in the Fever Case at a glance, this is the complete picture.

Prices accurate as of 04/2026.

Product Name Rarity Price Description Nomad Knife Marble Fade Covert $267.70–$350.85 FN/MW; tri-color flame, pattern-dependent ceiling. Nomad Knife Damascus Steel Covert $138.91–$210.00 All exteriors; most accessible Nomad finish. Nomad Knife Tiger Tooth Covert $219.14–$360.00 FN/MW; consistent gold-stripe, no pattern hunting needed. Nomad Knife Rust Coat Covert $103.84–$115.57 WW/BS only; cheapest Nomad, tight price range. Nomad Knife Ultraviolet Covert $116.60–$591.30 All exteriors; StatTrak FN copies drive the ceiling. Nomad Knife Doppler Covert $412.85–$590.18 Phase-unspecified FN/MW; phase determines position in range. Nomad Knife Doppler Sapphire Covert $953.27–$970.35 Deep blue gem; predictable pricing just under four figures. Nomad Knife Doppler Ruby Covert $1,414.30–$1,472.92 All-red gem; highest gem floor on the Nomad type. Nomad Knife Doppler Black Pearl Covert $1,220.00–$1,480.00 Iridescent dark gem; near-Ruby pricing on the Nomad. Paracord Knife Marble Fade Covert $155.70–$202.64 FN/MW; same flame finish at ~$100 less than Nomad. Paracord Knife Damascus Steel Covert $67.16–$113.05 All exteriors; cheapest Damascus Steel in the case. Paracord Knife Tiger Tooth Covert $128.00–$249.98 FN/MW; cheapest Tiger Tooth knife in the case. Paracord Knife Rust Coat Covert $52.58–$81.69 WW/BS; cheapest knife in the entire Fever Case. Paracord Knife Ultraviolet Covert $73.81–$440.00 All exteriors; wide spread from StatTrak FN demand. Paracord Knife Doppler Covert $692.30–$828.21 Phase-unspecified; elevated floor for the Paracord type. Paracord Knife Doppler Sapphire Covert $469.00–$650.00 Most budget-friendly Sapphire gem in the case. Paracord Knife Doppler Ruby Covert $692.30–$828.21 Lowest Ruby floor across all four knife types. Paracord Knife Doppler Black Pearl Covert $618.12–$800.00 Lowest Black Pearl floor; undercuts Ruby on Paracord. Skeleton Knife Marble Fade Covert $460.87–$487.50 Highest Marble Fade floor; open-frame visual depth. Skeleton Knife Damascus Steel Covert $213.14–$290.00 All exteriors; good mid-tier entry for the Skeleton. Skeleton Knife Tiger Tooth Covert $380.00–$426.60 FN/MW; bold stripe with frame-cutout visual alignment. Skeleton Knife Rust Coat Covert $145.14–$242.51 WW/BS; most expensive Rust Coat in the case. Skeleton Knife Ultraviolet Covert $191.62–$2,000.00 All exteriors; extreme ceiling from rare StatTrak FN copies. Skeleton Knife Doppler Covert $705.99–$999.00 Highest base Doppler floor; multi-surface nebula effect. Skeleton Knife Doppler Sapphire Covert $1,784.13–$1,896.90 Most impressive Sapphire in the case; high floor. Skeleton Knife Doppler Ruby Covert $3,101.00–$3,994.90 Most expensive knife in the Fever Case. Skeleton Knife Doppler Black Pearl Covert $2,448.55–$2,670.00 Iridescent gem; sits between Sapphire and Ruby. Survival Knife Marble Fade Covert $150.00–$227.76 FN/MW; cheapest Marble Fade knife entry in the case. Survival Knife Damascus Steel Covert $69.99–$108.28 All exteriors; highly accessible budget knife. Survival Knife Tiger Tooth Covert $124.33–$247.50 FN/MW; cheapest Tiger Tooth in the case. Survival Knife Rust Coat Covert $52.24–$128.87 WW/BS; widest Rust Coat spread (StatTrak BS copies). Survival Knife Ultraviolet Covert $69.60–$1,200.00 All exteriors; FN StatTrak copies reach four figures. Survival Knife Doppler Covert $209.41–$334.30 Most affordable base Doppler across all four types. Survival Knife Doppler Sapphire Covert $395.99–$1,063.26 Sub-$400 floor for a Sapphire gem – best gem value. Survival Knife Doppler Ruby Covert $558.59–$1,006.70 Most affordable Ruby gem across all four types. Survival Knife Doppler Black Pearl Covert $510.00–$1,394.00 Widest gem spread; lowest Black Pearl floor possible.

Prices referenced on Eneba Hub are provided for informational purposes only and reflect market conditions at the time of writing. Product values can fluctuate frequently due to supply, demand, and in-game updates, so we cannot guarantee their accuracy or future value.

The biggest Fever Case knife prices come from rarity plus demand for the knife model and finish. Doppler gems – Sapphire, Ruby, and Black Pearl – hold consistently high floors across all four knife types, while pattern-driven finishes like Marble Fade create larger ceilings depending on float and color balance. The Skeleton Knife amplifies every finish’s floor; the Survival Knife consistently delivers the best-value entry at each comparable tier.

Knife prices split sharply by condition availability. Rust Coat skins exist only in WW and BS, capping their ceiling – while Damascus Steel and Ultraviolet span all exteriors, creating wide spreads. Factory New-only finishes like Marble Fade have tighter supply and higher floors. Filter by exterior and float range first before paying extra for a specific pattern. For high-end benchmarking across Fever Case knives CS2 listings, checking the most expensive CS2 knife skins guide provides useful price context.

Pattern-driven knives can jump in value when the float delivers a standout look. Gem finishes are priced for the tier itself – predictable once the knife model is set. Once you know your budget and preferred knife type, the right pick among all Fever Case knives becomes clear.

Final Thoughts on Fever Case Knives

Fever Case knives offer something for every type of Counter-Strike 2 player – from $52 budget picks to nearly $4,000 trophy items. After reviewing all Fever Case knives across four knife types, one standout from each type rises to the top.

Nomad Knife Marble Fade – Top pattern pick. The tri-color flame on the Nomad‘s wide blade is the most visually commanding non-gem option in the case.

The tri-color flame on the Nomad‘s wide blade is the most visually commanding non-gem option in the case. Survival Knife Rust Coat – Best budget entry. At a $52 floor in WW and BS, it’s the lowest-cost Covert knife across all Fever Case knives CS2 currently has in rotation.

At a $52 floor in WW and BS, it’s the lowest-cost Covert knife across all Fever Case knives CS2 currently has in rotation. Paracord Knife Doppler Sapphire – Best gem value. A genuine Sapphire available below $500 at standard FN pricing makes this the natural first step into gem collecting across all Fever Case knives.

A genuine Sapphire available below $500 at standard FN pricing makes this the natural first step into gem collecting across all Fever Case knives. Skeleton Knife Marble Fade – Top prestige pick. The open-frame blade gives the flame pattern a layered effect no other knife type in the case can replicate.

The open-frame blade gives the flame pattern a layered effect no other knife type in the case can replicate. Skeleton Knife Doppler Ruby – The trophy item. At nearly $4,000, it is the most expensive of all Fever Case knives and the definitive collector’s milestone.

Shop CS2 Fever Case knives on SkinBaron to find the finish and knife type that fits your inventory. No matter if you’re chasing the rarest Fever Case knife in the game or building a quality collection on a measured budget, the CS2 Fever Case remains one of the best cases for knives CS2 has available – with a genuine option at every tier.

★ BEST PLACE TO BUY FEVER CASE KNIVES CS2 Fever Case Knives Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

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