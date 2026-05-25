Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

The Prisma Case and Prisma 2 Case together form one of the most complete knife pools in Counter-Strike 2, covering 24 skins across four knife types and six finishes – from Navaja knives under $50 to Talon Knife Doppler Black Pearl variants worth over $4,000.

Prisma Case knives appeal to both players wanting a carry skin and collectors chasing rare Doppler phases. For players researching what knives are in Prisma Case, prices span a wide range based on knife type, finish, and condition. The cheapest entry is the Navaja Knife | Rust Coat at around $45, while the Talon Knife | Doppler Black Pearl in Factory New pushes past $4,400. The knife drop rate sits at 0.26% per case opening, so whether you plan to open cases or buy direct, knowing what each skin is worth matters before you spend.

Our Top Picks: Best Prisma Case Knives in CS2

The Prisma Case knives below span four knife types and six finishes. The list runs Talon-first, then Ursus, Stiletto, and Navaja.

Every skin here comes from the Prisma Case or Prisma 2 Case, both requiring their respective case keys. The selection criteria prioritize knife-tier rarity, condition availability, and the price gap between knife types carrying the same finish. While Prisma Case drops classify these knives as Rare Special Items (Gold), many marketplaces and skin databases also categorize them as Covert knives. This guide uses both terms where appropriate depending on whether the focus is drop rarity or the skins themselves.

The sections below break down Prisma Case drops, per-skin pricing, rarity tiers, and what knives are in Prisma Case and Prisma 2 Case pools, alongside detailed comparisons of which Prisma knives offer the strongest value at each price tier.

Disclaimer The content published on Eneba Hub is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, financial, or investment advice. We do not guarantee profits or monetary outcomes, and readers should make purchasing decisions responsibly and based on their own research. Any references to ROI, value potential, or investment are statistical averages based on historical data and do not guarantee individual outcomes.

Prisma Case: Drop Probabilities & Rarity Breakdown

Many players researching what knives are in Prisma Case focus only on the highest-priced skins, but the real value conversation starts with the actual Prisma Case drops and how rare knife pulls are compared to standard weapon skins.

At a 0.26% drop rate, landing any of the 24 Prisma Case knives from an opening is closer to one in 385 than a realistic expectation. That gap between drop odds and market price is exactly why most players tracking Prisma knives end up buying directly – the numbers rarely favor opening when a specific finish or condition is the target.

Skin Rarities Drop % Probabilities Mil-Spec ( Blue ) 79.92% Restricted ( Purple ) 15.98% Classified ( Pink ) 3.2% Covert ( Red ) 0.64% Rare Special Item ( Gold ) 0.26%

These Prisma Case drops are based on large community-tracked opening data and follow the standard CS2 distribution confirmed by Valve. All Prisma Case knives belong to the Rare Special Item tier, with a knife drop rate of roughly 0.26% – around one knife every 385 openings.

Because of the low odds around Prisma Case drops, many players searching for what knives are in Prisma Case prefer buying specific Prisma knives directly instead of gambling on case openings.

All Prisma Case Knife Skins: Complete Guide

Players researching what knives are in Prisma Case will find all 24 skins here – Talon, Ursus, Stiletto, and Navaja, each in Tiger Tooth, Ultraviolet, Marble Fade, Damascus Steel, Rust Coat, and Doppler. All Prisma Case knives are obtainable from the Prisma Case (released March 2019) or the Prisma 2 Case, each requiring their respective case keys. At a 0.26% drop rate, Prisma Case drops are rare enough that knowing exactly what each skin is worth matters before spending on keys.

The sections below break down every set of Prisma knives by rarity, condition availability, and price tier, giving both carry-focused players and long-term collectors a clear picture of where each of the 24 Prisma Case knives sits in the market.

Product Price: ~$512.76–$694.81 / €464.00–€628.00 / £398.00–£539.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

The Talon Knife | Tiger Tooth is the boldest non-Doppler finish in the Talon tier of Prisma Case knives. The finish applies bright orange and brown tiger-stripe bands across the blade, with the Talon’s characteristic curved, claw-shaped silhouette giving the pattern a clean, uninterrupted run from spine to edge. The serrated spine and light gray handle with dark rivets contrast sharply against the vivid orange blade, making this one of the most immediately recognizable Prisma knives on the market. Factory New prices sit between $512 and $694, with Minimal Wear versions dropping slightly below that range.

Why we chose it Tiger Tooth is the best-value high-visibility Talon skin in Counter-Strike 2, offering a bold finish at a significantly lower cost than any Doppler variant.

This skin is available in Factory New and Minimal Wear only, and the Tiger Tooth finish has no phase system – what you see in the listing is what you get. My research indicates the Talon Knife | Tiger Tooth holds strong demand relative to other non-Doppler Talon finishes, sitting above the Damascus Steel and Rust Coat options at the same knife type. Players who want the Talon frame and a high-visibility finish without the Doppler price tag will find this the strongest option in the Prisma knives at this tier.

★ Best Overall Talon Knife Skin Talon Knife Tiger Tooth Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$254.95–$1,432.25 / €230.00–€1,296.00 / £198.00–£1,112.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

The Talon Knife | Ultraviolet features a flat, dark gray blade paired with a contrasting deep purple handle and black studs, giving the Talon’s curved profile a clean, single-color impact that reads differently from patterned finishes. Available in all exterior conditions, the price range runs from around $254 in Battle-Scarred to over $1,432 for pristine Factory New specimens – a spread that reflects heavy float sensitivity, as the tones dull noticeably under higher wear.

This is among the Prisma Case knives with the widest price spread in the Talon tier, driven almost entirely by condition rather than pattern variation. The Talon Knife | Ultraviolet sees consistent marketplace activity across all exterior grades, making it accessible to buyers at multiple budget levels. Players interested in the best knife skins in CS2 at a broad price range will find this one of the more versatile options in the pool.

★ Best Premium Talon Knife Skin Talon Knife Ultraviolet Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$604.97–$891.46 / €547.00–€806.00 / £470.00–£693.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

The Talon Knife | Marble Fade is one of the most visually complex Prisma Case knives, applying a gradient of purple, red, orange, yellow, and blue metallic paints across the blade and transitioning cleanly from a deep purple at the base to a deep blue at the tip. The Talon’s curved claw shape gives the gradient a natural sweep from the wide base to the pointed tip, and no two Prisma Case drops show the exact same color balance. Factory New and Minimal Wear are the only conditions available, with prices between $604 and $891 Factory New.

The Marble Fade finish commands a higher floor than Tiger Tooth in the Talon tier due to the pattern’s visual complexity and consistent collector demand. The Talon Knife | Marble Fade is among the most sought-after non-Doppler Talon skins in the Prisma Case knives pool, and players who want a colorful, high-complexity finish at a lower price than Doppler phases will find this the closest alternative in the tier.

★ Best Colorful Talon Knife Skin Talon Knife Marble Fade Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$311.24–$385.00 / €281.00–€348.00 / £242.00–£299.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

The Talon Knife | Damascus Steel features layered gray and silver wavy-line steel patterns across the blade, mimicking the appearance of real Damascus folded steel. The pattern runs along the full surface of the Talon’s curved blade without interruption, and the finish has a controlled, restrained aesthetic that appeals to players who prefer a clean, realistic look. Available in all exteriors, prices range from $311 to $385, with relatively consistent pricing across conditions compared to float-sensitive finishes.

The Damascus Steel finish on the Talon frame is the most understated finish in the non-Rust-Coat, non-Doppler Talon tier. The lower float sensitivity compared to Tiger Tooth or Ultraviolet means Minimal Wear and Field-Tested specimens look nearly identical to Factory New, which is practical for budget-conscious buyers tracking Prisma Case knives. Players who want a Talon knife from this pool without the premium of Marble Fade or Tiger Tooth will find this a solid mid-range option.

★ Best Detailed Talon Knife Skin Talon Knife Damascus Steel Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$263.48–$290.52 / €238.00–€263.00 / £205.00–£226.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

The Talon Knife | Rust Coat applies an oxidized, weathered bronze and rust finish across the blade that reads as deliberately aged rather than worn. Available only in Well-Worn and Battle-Scarred, the finish is intentionally rough – the rust-toned surface texture is the aesthetic point, not a side effect of float. Prices sit in a narrow band between $263 and $290, making this the most affordable Talon finish in the Prisma Case knives pool by a significant margin.

The tight price range reflects the limited condition spread and the smaller buyer pool for Rust Coat aesthetics compared to Doppler or Tiger Tooth. That said, the Talon Knife | Rust Coat is still a Covert knife on the Talon frame – arguably the highest-prestige blade type in the case – at a fraction of other Talon prices. It’s the most accessible entry point for players who specifically want a Talon knife from Prisma Case knives without stretching to $500+.

★ Best Budget Talon Knife Skin Talon Knife Rust Coat Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$836.22–$4,400.00 / €756.00–€3,980.00 / £650.00–£3,419.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

The Talon Knife | Doppler is the crown jewel of all Prisma Case knives and the most valuable skin in the entire pool. The Doppler finish produces a shifting metallic color gradient across the blade, and it comes in eight variants: base Doppler, Phase 1 (blue with pink and purple tones), Phase 2 (pink and purple), Phase 3 (deep blue and green), Phase 4 (bright blue and purple), Ruby (deep red), Sapphire (pure blue), and Black Pearl (dark iridescent). Individual Factory New/Minimal Wear price ranges are: Phase 1 $853–$1,249, Phase 2 $990–$1,087, Phase 3 $836–$1,500, Phase 4 $888–$963, Ruby $2,991–$3,098, Sapphire $1,786–$2,499, Black Pearl $2,649–$4,400. All variants are Factory New and Minimal Wear only.

The knife type premium on the Talon frame pushes these prices far above equivalent Doppler phases on the Ursus, Stiletto, or Navaja. The Black Pearl is the rarest and most expensive single skin in the Prisma knives pool – its dark iridescent shift under light is unique among all Doppler variants. Players browsing the best CS2 cases for high-ceiling knife Prisma Case drops should note this case as one of the strongest Doppler sources in Counter-Strike 2.

★ Best Doppler Talon Knife Skin Talon Knife Doppler Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$156.49–$276.52 / €141.00–€250.00 / £121.00–£215.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

The Ursus Knife | Tiger Tooth brings the orange and brown tiger-stripe banding to the Ursus tanto blade – a wider, heavier silhouette that gives the pattern a broader surface to run across compared to the Talon equivalent. The Ursus knife has a faceted blade design with an impact pommel at the rear, and the Tiger Tooth finish sits cleanly against the darker handle on this frame. Factory New and Minimal Wear only, prices range from $156 to $276, making this the most affordable Tiger Tooth among Prisma Case knives after the Navaja version.

The knife type differential between Talon and Ursus is clear at this finish: the same Tiger Tooth on the Talon runs $300+ more Factory New. For players who want the Tiger Tooth aesthetic without paying Talon prices, the Ursus Knife | Tiger Tooth is the best Prisma Case knife value at this finish. This skin has steady marketplace activity across both Factory New and Minimal Wear, with Factory New specimens representing a significant saving over the Talon equivalent for the same bold, high-visibility finish.

★ Best Overall Ursus Knife Skin Ursus Knife Tiger Tooth Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$91.93–$799.99 / €83.00–€724.00 / £71.00–£622.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

The Ursus Knife | Ultraviolet applies a near-black blade paired with a vivid purple textured handle, giving the Ursus’s wide tanto frame a striking two-tone contrast. Available in all exterior conditions, the price range spans from around $91 in lower-wear grades to nearly $799 for rare low-float Factory New specimens – the widest condition-driven spread of any Ursus finish in Prisma Case knives.

Float sensitivity is the dominant pricing factor here. A high-condition Factory New Ursus Ultraviolet holds a strong premium because the purple saturation degrades clearly with wear. Based on marketplace trends I observed, mid-range Field-Tested specimens at around $90–$120 are the highest-volume trade bracket for this skin. Players interested in Recoil Case gloves and similar condition-sensitive items will recognize this pricing dynamic.

★ Best Premium Ursus Knife Skin Ursus Knife Ultraviolet Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$177.89–$290.00 / €161.00–€262.00 / £138.00–£225.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

The Ursus Knife | Marble Fade applies the gradient of swirling blue, red, orange, yellow, and then blue again at the tip to the Ursus’s broader tanto blade. The Ursus frame gives the Marble Fade pattern more surface area than the Stiletto or Navaja equivalents among Prisma Case knives, meaning the gradient colors spread more evenly across the blade face rather than concentrating at one end. Factory New and Minimal Wear only, with prices between $177 and $290 – roughly a third of the Talon Marble Fade price, making it one of the more attainable Prisma Case drops for players who want the gradient finish without the Talon price tag.

The Marble Fade finish has consistent collector appeal across all knife types in Prisma Case knives, and the Ursus version is the mid-tier choice between the pricier Talon and the more affordable Stiletto and Navaja equivalents. Pattern variation does influence individual specimen prices here, as some drops show a more balanced red-blue split while others skew yellow-heavy.

★ Best Colorful Ursus Knife Skin Ursus Knife Marble Fade Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$91.43–$128.33 / €82.00–€116.00 / £71.00–£100.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

The Ursus Knife | Damascus Steel is one of the more understated Prisma Case knives, presenting layered gray and silver wavy-line patterns across the Ursus’s wide blade surface. The Ursus frame gives the Damascus pattern a broader canvas than most other knife types in the case, with the wavy steel lines running uninterrupted across the full tanto profile. Available in all exteriors, prices stay close between $91 and $128, with low float sensitivity making this a strong direct-purchase option for players who would rather buy than chase Prisma Case drops.

At this price, the Ursus Knife | Damascus Steel is one of the more accessible Prisma knives for players who want a Covert knife on the Ursus frame without paying Tiger Tooth or Marble Fade prices. The understated metallic finish appeals to players who prefer realistic steel aesthetics over vibrant colors, and the Ursus’s robust physical build pairs well with the Damascus pattern’s industrial character.

★ Best Detailed Ursus Knife Skin Ursus Knife Damascus Steel Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$61.39–$116.82 / €55.00–€106.00 / £48.00–£91.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

The Ursus Knife | Rust Coat covers the Ursus blade in an uneven rust and oxidized gray-blue coating that varies across the surface based on wear level – lower wear grades show a more blue-gray tone, while higher wear shifts toward orange-brown rust. Available only in Well-Worn and Battle-Scarred (float range 0.40–1.00), the finish is designed to read as corroded and battle-used. Prices sit between $61 and $116, making this the budget entry into Ursus-tier Prisma Case knives.

The narrow price range and limited condition availability keep the Rust Coat in a predictable bracket with low variance. For players who find the Rust Coat finish appealing on its own terms – the deliberately aged look has its own collector niche – this is the best price-to-knife-type ratio for the finish outside of the Navaja tier. The Ursus frame adds physical presence that the smaller Navaja version lacks.

★ Best Budget Ursus Knife Skin Ursus Knife Rust Coat Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$258.00–$2,202.34 / €233.00–€1,992.00 / £200.00–£1,712.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

The Ursus Knife | Doppler is among the most valuable Prisma knives in the pool, covering all eight Doppler variants on the Ursus tanto blade. The Ursus’s wide, flat surface gives the shifting metallic gradient a broader, more open display compared to the narrower Stiletto or folding Navaja, and each phase reads more expansively across the blade face. Individual Factory New/Minimal Wear price ranges: Phase 1 $258–$756, Phase 2 $305–$437, Phase 3 $259–$420, Phase 4 $266–$520, Ruby $854–$2,202, Sapphire $565–$858, Black Pearl $797–$1,100. Factory New and Minimal Wear only.

The Ursus Doppler is the most valuable finish in the Ursus tier and the second-highest-priced set of Prisma Case knives after the Talon Doppler. The Ruby variant at $854–$2,202 leads the Ursus Doppler pricing, with the Black Pearl close behind. Players tracking the best cases to open in CS2 for Prisma Case drops should compare this case’s Ursus Doppler range against other knife cases before committing.

★ Best Doppler Ursus Knife Skin Ursus Knife Doppler Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$308.59–$405.78 / €279.00–€367.00 / £240.00–£315.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

The Stiletto Knife | Tiger Tooth puts the bright orange and brown tiger-stripe banding across the Stiletto’s Italian switchblade frame. The Stiletto has a long, narrow blade with a distinctive button-ejection animation, and the Tiger Tooth pattern runs the full length of the slender surface in clean diagonal stripes. Factory New and Minimal Wear only, prices range from $308 to $405 – sitting above the Ursus equivalent and below the Talon, tracking the knife-type hierarchy in Prisma Case knives.

The Stiletto is one of the more popular blade shapes in this case for its animation, and Tiger Tooth is the most visually striking non-Doppler finish on it. The Stiletto Knife | Tiger Tooth has stronger trade volume than the Damascus Steel and Rust Coat at the same knife type, driven by the finish’s appeal to players who want Prisma knives with high in-game visibility.

★ Best High-Visibility Stiletto Knife Skin Stiletto Knife Tiger Tooth Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$165.27–$800.00 / €149.00–€724.00 / £128.00–£622.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

The Stiletto Knife | Ultraviolet applies the flat, deep purple and black finish across the Stiletto’s narrow Italian blade and handle. The slender profile makes the purple appear more concentrated than on the wider Ursus or Talon frames, and the solid-color approach gives this version a sleek, minimal look. Players monitoring Prisma Case drops for this finish will find it available in all exteriors, with prices ranging from $165 at lower conditions to $800 for premium Factory New specimens.

Float sensitivity drives the spread, with low-float FN versions commanding the highest prices due to saturated purple tones. The Stiletto Knife | Ultraviolet is the second-most condition-sensitive Stiletto finish in the Prisma Case knives pool. Players who prefer the Stiletto’s animation and want a versatile finish at a moderate price point will find Minimal Wear specimens in the $165–$200 range the most practical entry.

★ Best Premium Stiletto Knife Skin Stiletto Knife Ultraviolet Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$335.00–$517.91 / €303.00–€468.00 / £261.00–£403.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

The Stiletto Knife | Marble Fade presents the swirling blue, yellow, red, purple, and blue metallic paint gradient along the Stiletto’s long, narrow blade. A standout among Prisma Case knives for its color complexity, the slender shape concentrates the gradient from the fuller base toward the pointed tip in a way that emphasizes the color transition differently than the wider Ursus or Talon frames. Factory New and Minimal Wear only, ranging from $335 to $517.

For players researching what knives are in Prisma Case and want the most colorful non-Doppler Stiletto option, this is the answer. It’s the most expensive non-Doppler Stiletto finish in Prisma knives, sitting above Tiger Tooth and significantly above Damascus Steel and Rust Coat. My research indicates the Marble Fade finish commands a consistent premium on the Stiletto frame, driven by collector demand for the color complexity and pattern variation between individual drops.

★ Best Colorful Stiletto Knife Skin Stiletto Knife Marble Fade Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$184.34–$276.00 / €166.00–€249.00 / £143.00–£214.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

The Stiletto Knife | Damascus Steel runs layered gray and silver wavy-line steel patterns along the Stiletto’s slender blade. The narrow Stiletto surface gives the Damascus pattern a more linear, tightly focused look than on the wider Ursus or Talon blades. Available in all exterior conditions, prices range from $184 to $276 – landing in the mid-range of Stiletto finishes in Prisma Case knives.

Low float sensitivity makes this a practical option across conditions, with Minimal Wear and Field-Tested versions showing minimal visible difference from Factory New. The Stiletto Knife | Damascus Steel is one of the more underrated Prisma Case knives for players who want a classic steel pattern on an animated switchblade frame without paying Tiger Tooth or Marble Fade prices.

★ Best Detailed Stiletto Knife Skin Stiletto Knife Damascus Steel Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$140.38–$159.14 / €127.00–€144.00 / £109.00–£124.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

The Stiletto Knife | Rust Coat covers the Stiletto blade in the same oxidized bronze and rust-toned weathered coating as other Rust Coat knives in this case. Available only in Well-Worn and Battle-Scarred, the narrow band of $140–$159 reflects the Stiletto’s mid-tier positioning and the Rust Coat’s limited buyer pool across Prisma Case knives. The finish reads as deliberately aged and raw – no color shift, no pattern variation.

For players who want a Stiletto knife at the lowest possible price from this pool, this is the clearest option. The Stiletto Rust Coat sits above the Navaja equivalent and below the Ursus equivalent in price, matching the knife-type hierarchy. It is a functional carry for players who want a Covert knife in-game without the aesthetic premium of other finishes.

★ Best Budget Stiletto Knife Skin Stiletto Knife Rust Coat Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$494.55–$2,175.29 / €447.00–€1,968.00 / £384.00–£1,691.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

The Stiletto Knife | Doppler presents the full eight-variant Doppler range on the Stiletto’s long Italian blade. The narrow profile channels the shifting metallic gradient along a more linear, elongated surface compared to the Talon or Ursus, and each phase appears as a concentrated stripe of shifting color from guard to tip. Players who follow Prisma Case drops will find the Stiletto Doppler one of the more competitively priced Doppler options across all Prisma knives. Individual Factory New/Minimal Wear price ranges: Phase 1 $499–$782, Phase 2 $671–$715, Phase 3 $494–$630, Phase 4 $544–$569, Ruby $2,047–$2,175, Sapphire $1,178–$1,213, Black Pearl $1,745–$2,050. Factory New and Minimal Wear only.

The Stiletto Doppler sits in the third tier of Prisma Case knives by Doppler price – below Talon and above Navaja, with Ursus Doppler roughly comparable. The Ruby variant leads Stiletto Doppler pricing. Players who prefer the Stiletto’s animation and want a Doppler finish will find the standard phases accessible at $494–$782, which is competitive with equivalent phases on other knife types from this case.

★ Best Doppler Stiletto Knife Skin Stiletto Knife Doppler Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$73.92–$194.99 / €66.00–€176.00 / £57.00–£151.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

The Navaja Knife | Tiger Tooth is the most compact expression of the Tiger Tooth finish in the Prisma Case knives pool. Unlike the longer blades of the Talon or Stiletto, the Navaja’s short Spanish-style folding blade compresses the orange and brown stripe banding into a smaller surface. Factory New and Minimal Wear only, prices run from $73 to $194 – the most affordable Tiger Tooth finish among Prisma Case knives.

The knife type discount is substantial here: the Talon Tiger Tooth runs more than $500 Factory New for the same finish. For players who want the Tiger Tooth aesthetic from Prisma Case knives at the lowest possible price point, the Navaja version is the most practical path. My research indicates Factory New specimens at $150–$195 are the most active segment of the Navaja Tiger Tooth market.

★ Best Overall Navaja Knife Skin Navaja Knife Tiger Tooth Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$51.66–$399.99 / €46.00–€362.00 / £40.00–£311.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

The Navaja Knife | Ultraviolet covers the Navaja’s compact blade and handle components in a deep purple and black two-tone finish. The Navaja’s proportionally larger handle relative to blade length means this version shows more purple at a glance than longer-bladed Ultraviolet knives in Prisma Case knives, where the handle is a smaller fraction of the overall visible surface. Available in all exterior conditions, prices span from $51 at lower conditions up to $399 for rare, low-float Factory New specimens.

Float sensitivity is the primary pricing driver, as with all Ultraviolet knives in this pool. The Navaja Knife | Ultraviolet is the most affordable way to own the Ultraviolet finish from Prisma Case knives, with Field-Tested versions under $55 accessible for budget players. Players browsing CS2 anime skins for purple-toned carry options should note this as one of the more affordable purple finishes in Counter-Strike 2.

★ Best Premium Navaja Knife Skin Navaja Knife Ultraviolet Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$100.49–$237.00 / €90.00–€214.00 / £78.00–£184.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

The Navaja Knife | Marble Fade applies the swirling red, yellow, and blue metallic gradient to the Navaja’s compact folding blade. The smaller blade surface concentrates the gradient colors more tightly than on wider knife types, and pattern variation between individual Prisma Case drops can noticeably shift which color dominates the visible face. Factory New and Minimal Wear only, prices range from $100 to $237 – the most affordable Marble Fade entry across all Prisma Case knives.

For players who have been researching what knives are in Prisma Case and want the Marble Fade finish at the lowest possible price point, the Navaja Knife | Marble Fade at $100–$237 is the entry-level option. The pattern variation matters more on the compact Navaja blade than on larger frames, so inspecting float and pattern placement before purchasing is worthwhile.

★ Best Colorful Navaja Knife Skin Navaja Knife Marble Fade Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$49.86–$101.59 / €45.00–€92.00 / £39.00–£79.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

The Navaja Knife | Damascus Steel is the most compact version of the finish in the Prisma knives pool, and the shorter folding blade changes how the pattern reads entirely. Where the wavy steel lines spread across a long continuous surface on the Ursus or Stiletto, on the Navaja they pack into a much shorter blade – giving the Damascus pattern a denser, more compressed character that looks noticeably different at a glance. Available in all exteriors, prices span from $49 to $101, making this one of the two most affordable Prisma Case knives in the entire pool.

Low float sensitivity keeps the price spread tight across conditions, with Battle-Scarred and Field-Tested versions only marginally cheaper than Factory New. The Navaja Knife | Damascus Steel is the practical choice for players who want any Covert knife from Prisma Case knives under $50 with a realistic steel aesthetic.

★ Best Detailed Navaja Knife Skin Navaja Knife Damascus Steel Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$45.43–$116.46 / €41.00–€105.00 / £35.00–£90.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

The Navaja Knife | Rust Coat is the most affordable among Prisma knives in the entire pool, starting at around $45. The finish applies a heavily oxidized brown and rust coating across the Navaja’s compact blade, with patches of deeper rust and lighter orange-brown tones giving the surface a deliberately aged, weathered character. Available only in Well-Worn and Battle-Scarred, prices range from $45 to $116 – the absolute floor for any knife from this case.

The very low price floor makes this a useful reference point for understanding the knife type premium in Prisma Case knives: the same Rust Coat finish on a Talon runs $263–$290, purely because of the blade type. For players who want a Covert knife on any budget, the Navaja Knife | Rust Coat is the clearest path in the pool, and it still carries the full Rare Special Item rarity grade and knife skin status that drives CS2 inventory value. Players interested in trusted options can compare listings at the best place to sell CS2 skins.

★ Best Budget Navaja Knife Skin Navaja Knife Rust Coat Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$116.09–$639.60 / €105.00–€579.00 / £90.00–£497.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item

Source: Prisma Case / Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma Case Key / Prisma 2 Case Key

Among all Prisma Case knives, the Navaja Knife | Doppler offers the most accessible entry into the Doppler finish, bringing all eight variants to the Navaja’s compact folding blade. The smaller blade surface concentrates the shifting metallic Doppler gradient into a narrower display than on the larger knife types, and the phases appear more compressed – each color shift reading as a smaller, more contained band of the gradient across the visible face. Individual Factory New/Minimal Wear price ranges: Phase 1 $123–$238, Phase 2 $135–$199, Phase 3 $116–$194, Phase 4 $123–$241, Ruby $275–$415, Sapphire $201–$306, Black Pearl $343–$639. Factory New and Minimal Wear only.

The Navaja Doppler is the most accessible Doppler entry across all four knife types in Prisma Case knives. At $116–$241 for standard phases, it offers a way to own a Doppler-finish Covert knife for under $250. The Black Pearl at $343–$639 is significantly below the Talon equivalent ($2,649–$4,400), making it the closest thing to a budget path into the Black Pearl finish in this pool. Players tracking the best CS2 skin betting sites will find Navaja Dopplers among the more liquid knife-skin wagering options.

★ Best Doppler Navaja Knife Skin Navaja Knife Doppler Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Best Prisma Case Knives in CS2: Full Comparison

This stats-led table breaks down all 24 Prisma Case knives by rarity, price range, and the key factors behind each skin’s pricing. Whether you’re tracking Prisma Case drops or shopping direct, the data covers every Prisma knives tier from the cheapest Navaja finishes to the most expensive Talon Dopplers. Prices reflect marketplace data at the time of writing.

Knife Skin Rarity Price Range Description Talon Knife | Tiger Tooth Rare Special Item $512–$694 Bold orange and black tiger-stripe banding on the Talon’s curved blade; high in-game visibility drives demand Talon Knife | Ultraviolet Rare Special Item $254–$1,432 Flat deep purple blade; wide spread driven by heavy float sensitivity Talon Knife | Marble Fade Rare Special Item $604–$891 Swirling red, yellow, and blue metallic gradient; pattern variation raises premium for ideal drops Talon Knife | Damascus Steel Rare Special Item $311–$385 Layered gray and silver wavy-line steel; low float sensitivity keeps spread tight Talon Knife | Rust Coat Rare Special Item $263–$290 Oxidized bronze and rust-toned weathered finish; Well-Worn and Battle-Scarred only Talon Knife | Doppler Rare Special Item $836–$4,400 Eight variants; Black Pearl is most expensive at $2,649–$4,400 Ursus Knife | Tiger Tooth Rare Special Item $156–$276 Orange and black tiger-stripes on the Ursus tanto blade at a third of Talon pricing Ursus Knife | Ultraviolet Rare Special Item $91–$799 Flat purple and black across Ursus blade; widest condition-spread in Ursus tier Ursus Knife | Marble Fade Rare Special Item $177–$290 Multicolor gradient on broader Ursus surface; mid-tier Marble Fade option Ursus Knife | Damascus Steel Rare Special Item $91–$128 Wavy gray steel lines on Ursus wide blade; practical across all conditions Ursus Knife | Rust Coat Rare Special Item $61–$116 Oxidized gray-blue to orange-brown rust coating on Ursus tanto blade Ursus Knife | Doppler Rare Special Item $258–$2,202 Ruby leads at $854–$2,202; all eight variants available Stiletto Knife | Tiger Tooth Rare Special Item $308–$405 Tiger-stripe banding on the Stiletto’s Italian switchblade frame Stiletto Knife | Ultraviolet Rare Special Item $165–$800 Deep purple on the Stiletto’s narrow blade; strong float sensitivity Stiletto Knife | Marble Fade Rare Special Item $335–$517 Gradient swirl on the long Stiletto blade; highest non-Doppler Stiletto price Stiletto Knife | Damascus Steel Rare Special Item $184–$276 Wavy steel lines concentrated along the narrow Stiletto surface Stiletto Knife | Rust Coat Rare Special Item $140–$159 Corroded bronze finish on Stiletto; mid-tier Rust Coat pricing Stiletto Knife | Doppler Rare Special Item $494–$2,175 Ruby leads at $2,047–$2,175; elongated linear phase display Navaja Knife | Tiger Tooth Rare Special Item $73–$194 Tiger-stripes on compact Navaja folding blade; most affordable Tiger Tooth in the pool Navaja Knife | Ultraviolet Rare Special Item $51–$399 Flat purple and black on the Navaja’s compact blade; entry-level Ultraviolet Navaja Knife | Marble Fade Rare Special Item $100–$237 Concentrated gradient on small Navaja blade; most affordable Marble Fade in pool Navaja Knife | Damascus Steel Rare Special Item $49–$101 Dense wavy steel pattern on compact blade; sub-$50 entry Navaja Knife | Rust Coat Rare Special Item $45–$116 Cheapest Prisma Case knife; oxidized weathered coating only in WW/BS Navaja Knife | Doppler Rare Special Item $116–$639 Most affordable Doppler in pool; Black Pearl at $343–$639

Prices referenced on Eneba Hub are provided for informational purposes only and reflect market conditions at the time of writing. Product values can fluctuate frequently due to supply, demand, and in-game updates, so we cannot guarantee their accuracy or future value.

The biggest price differences across Prisma knives come from three factors: knife type, finish, and condition availability. Doppler variants top the list – the Talon Knife | Doppler Black Pearl ($2,649–$4,400) and Ruby ($2,991–$3,098) are the highest-priced single skins – while the knife type gap alone is stark: the Talon Tiger Tooth at $512 versus the Navaja Tiger Tooth at $73 is the same finish at the same rarity, separated entirely by blade type.

Condition availability shapes the price spread significantly across knives in Prisma Case. Doppler variants and Marble Fade are restricted to Factory New and Minimal Wear only. Damascus Steel and Ultraviolet are available in all exteriors, broadening entry points considerably. Rust Coat sits at the opposite end – Well-Worn and Battle-Scarred only.

All Prisma Case knives in this list are obtainable from the Prisma Case or the Prisma 2 Case, each requiring its respective key. Both cases are now obtainable through the Steam Community Market or third-party platforms. For budget buyers researching Prisma Case drops, Navaja non-Doppler finishes – Rust Coat from ~$45 and Damascus Steel from ~$49 – offer the lowest entry points in the entire pool. Players comparing options at the best CS2 trading sites will find both cases well-represented across major platforms.

Final Thoughts on Prisma Case Knives

Prisma Case knives give players one of the most structured knife pools in Counter-Strike 2 – 24 skins, four knife types, six finishes, and a clear pricing hierarchy from under $50 to over $4,400. Here is the best knife from each blade type:

Talon Knife | Doppler – The highest-demand knife in the pool. The Black Pearl ($2,649–$4,400) is the crown jewel, but all eight variants benefit from the Talon frame’s premium status.

Ursus Knife | Doppler – The top Ursus pick among Prisma Case knives, with the Ruby leading at $854–$2,202. It offers the Doppler finish on a premium blade type at well below Talon Doppler prices.

Stiletto Knife | Marble Fade – The standout non-Doppler Stiletto finish in the Prisma Case knives pool at $335–$517, with pattern-driven variation that keeps collector demand strong across Prisma Case drops.

Navaja Knife | Doppler – The most accessible Doppler entry among Prisma Case knives, with standard phases from $116–$241 and the Black Pearl at $343–$639 – a fraction of the Talon equivalent.

Verify current listings before committing – prices for Prisma knives shift regularly, and condition-specific premiums can change what represents good value week to week. Players tracking the best CS2 case opening sites can compare opening costs against direct purchase before deciding which path suits their budget.

★ Best Place to Buy Prisma Case Knives Prisma Case Knives Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

FAQs