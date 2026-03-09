All Green Gloves in CS2 in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Green gloves CS2 skins reward players who build with intention. Whether you’re pairing with a Karambit Gamma Doppler, matching a military-themed loadout, or chasing the cleanest emerald finish in the game, CS2 green gloves offer more variety across glove types than any other colour – from Hydra Gloves under $40 to the Sport Gloves Hedge Maze pushing nearly $30,000 FN.

In 2026, green gloves CS2 span the widest price range in the glove market. Budget picks like the Hydra Gloves Rattler and Driver Gloves Racing Green start under $40 BS, while discontinued collector pieces from the Glove Case and Operation Hydra Case command five-figure premiums. Case origin, float, and pattern create massive gaps in what you’ll actually pay across all green gloves CS2 skins.

Our Top Picks for Green Gloves in CS2

Green CS2 gloves cover more price territory than any other colour – from $37 BS budget picks to a $29,000 FN collector ceiling, all at the same Extraordinary rarity tier. These sixteen picks map that full range, with every glove type represented.

These sixteen represent the best green gloves CS2 has across every price tier – chosen for visual impact, value, and how well green holds across exteriors. Green is one of the most float-sensitive colours in Counter-Strike 2 – lower wears preserve the richness of the finish, which is why FN premiums run so high on the top picks.

Case Rarities Probabilities

Green is one of the most well-represented colours across CS2 cases – but that doesn’t change the odds. Every weapon case in Counter-Strike 2 uses the same fixed drop rate, and green gloves CS2 skins share the Gold tier with every other Extraordinary glove, regardless of which case you open.

Skin Rarities Drop % Probabilities Mil-Spec ( Blue ) 79.92% Restricted ( Purple ) 15.98% Classified ( Pink ) 3.2% Covert ( Red ) 0.64% Rare Special Item ( Gold ) 0.26%

At 0.26%, green CS2 gloves drop roughly once every 385 cases – and that’s before accounting for multiple skins sharing the same Gold pool. The odds of landing a specific pair of green CS2 gloves are even lower, which is why a lot of players skip the cases entirely and buy directly from the market.

All Green CS2 Gloves: The Full List

Green gloves CS2 skins offer the widest selection of any colour in this guide – spanning Hydra, Driver, Moto, Specialist, Bloodhound, Broken Fang, Hand Wrap, and Sport types. The price gap between glove types here is steeper than any other colour. Green is also wear-sensitive – vibrant shades dull noticeably at higher floats, driving steep FN premiums over BS versions across the green gloves CS2 market.

Price Range: $2,873.46 – $29,388.20 / €2,453.36 – €25,091.65 / £2,123.49 – £21,717.88

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Glove Case or Operation Hydra Case

Respective Key: Glove Case Key or Operation Hydra Case Key

The Sport Gloves Hedge Maze sit at the absolute premium ceiling among green CS2 gloves – the intricate maze pattern in deep green across the Sport silhouette makes these the most coveted green CS2 gloves in Counter-Strike 2. Prices start at $2,873.46 BS and reach $29,388.20 FN, with both the Glove Case and Operation Hydra Case discontinued and supply permanently sealed.

Why we chose it If you’re chasing the ultimate green glove flex in CS2, this is the one. Scarce, premium, and impossible to ignore.

The Hedge Maze is the ceiling pick across all green gloves CS2 skins – no active-case green CS2 gloves come close, and even BS copies near $2,900 make a statement that speaks for itself. At this price tier, third-party marketplaces are where most sellers go – it’s worth knowing how to sell CS2 skins before you commit to a purchase this size.

What do players say?

ItsMango ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I think these are the best gloves in game, they add a really nice pop of color to a loadout and they work really well with rubies and emeralds.

Price Range: $451.51 – $9,375.49 / €385.50 – €8,004.79 / £333.67 – £6,928.49

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Glove Case or Operation Hydra Case

Respective Key: Glove Case Key or Operation Hydra Case Key

The Moto Gloves Spearmint are the most expensive Moto pick among all green gloves CS2 skins – pale spearmint leather across the armoured silhouette creates the cleanest, most refined green CS2 gloves look at the premium end. Prices start at $451.51 BS and reach $9,375.49 FN, with discontinued origins in the Glove Case and Operation Hydra Case sustaining long-term demand.

The spearmint tone is unlike anything else in the green gloves CS2 lineup – cooler and lighter than every other green here, standing apart from the military and camo aesthetics dominating lower price tiers. The Spearmint is a regular in high-end Counter-Strike esports inventories – for the best green gloves CS2 buyers with a serious budget, it’s the most distinctive Moto pick the game offers.

Price Range: $37.94 – $217.67 / €32.39 – €185.85 / £28.04 – £160.86

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Respective Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Hydra Gloves Rattler are the most accessible entry point among all green gloves CS2 has – starting at $37.94 BS, these are the cheapest Extraordinary green CS2 gloves available. The snake-scale texture wraps green and brown tones across the Hydra silhouette, giving a natural, reptilian look that reads clearly even at higher float values. Prices run up to $217.67 FN, keeping the ceiling low enough that Factory New copies won’t break the bank.

Both the Clutch Case and Revolution Case keep supply in the active Prime pool, holding prices down and making the Rattler the go-to green CS2 gloves pick. Unlike web-based skins, the Rattler has no rare placements that spike individual prices – every copy at a given exterior offers consistent value.

Price Range: $111.57 – $679.90 / €95.26 – €580.50 / £82.45 – £502.45

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Respective Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Sport Gloves Bronze Morph bring high-end sport glove styling to the green gloves CS2 category – the morphing green-bronze gradient across the Sport silhouette creates a warmer, more premium feel than flat-colour alternatives. Prices run from $111.57 BS to $679.90 FN, with dual active-case supply keeping the BS floor accessible.

MW and FT are the recommended range for the green-bronze blend to read clearly in first-person. If you plan to trade CS2 skins for money later, the Bronze Morph‘s steady supply and distinctive finish make it a practical choice among the best green gloves CS2 Sport options.

5. Moto Gloves 3rd Commando Company

Price Range: $52.70 – $320.00 / €45.00 – €273.22 / £38.95 – £236.48

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Respective Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Moto Gloves 3rd Commando Company bring a military camo pattern to the armoured Moto silhouette – green, brown, and black tones create a tactical aesthetic distinct from every other green gloves CS2 option here. Prices range from $52.70 BS to $320.00 FN, with three active case origins keeping supply consistent for green CS2 gloves buyers on a moderate budget.

Higher floats add a worn, field-ready feel that suits the military theme – BS and WW copies deliver solid value without paying FN premiums. Among the best green gloves CS2 for a tactical CT-side setup, the 3rd Commando Company is the standout pick. For players considering the case-opening route, the Recoil Case is one of the best cases to open in CS2 for a shot at green gloves at a low entry cost.

Price Range: $38.31 – $192.64 / €32.71 – €164.48 / £28.31 – £142.36

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Respective Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Hydra Gloves Mangrove sit just above the Rattler at $38.31 BS – the second most accessible pick from green CS2 gloves. Muted earthy green tones create a clean, uniform look that makes the Mangrove one of the most consistent CS2 green gloves at any exterior. The FN ceiling at $192.64 is actually lower than the Rattler‘s, making these the cheapest Factory New green gloves CS2 in the guide.

Dual active-case supply from the Clutch Case and Revolution Case keeps availability steady. For the best green gloves CS2 entry-level picks with a cleaner, more subdued look, the Mangrove is the natural alternative to the Rattler.

Price Range: $44.88 – $221.94 / €38.32 – €189.49 / £33.17 – £164.01

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Respective Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Hydra Gloves Emerald are the most visually striking of the three Hydra picks – vivid emerald green panels give these the strongest colour saturation among budget green gloves CS2 options. Prices run from $44.88 BS to $221.94 FN, slightly pricier than the Rattler and Mangrove but still well within green CS2 gloves budget territory.

The emerald tone is more saturated than most green gloves CS2 picks at this price, justifying the small premium. For players who want the most eye-catching green CS2 gloves under $50 BS, the Emerald delivers the strongest colour payoff at the lowest end of the market.

8. Driver Gloves Racing Green

Price Range: $37.83 – $342.99 / €32.30 – €292.84 / £27.96 – £253.47

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Respective Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Driver Gloves Racing Green are the defining racing green gloves CS2 pick – deep motorsport-inspired green leather across the Driver silhouette creates a premium look that punches well above the $37.83 BS entry. The FN ceiling at $342.99 is the highest of any active-case green gloves CS2 pick under $50 BS, driven by how cleanly the dark leather finish holds across exteriors.

The driver gloves racing green CS2 identity is unique among green CS2 gloves – no other pick here replicates the polished motorsport aesthetic. For players building a sleek green gloves CS2 loadout without discontinued case prices, the Racing Green is the strongest leather option in the guide.

9. Bloodhound Gloves Guerrilla

Price Range: $87.98 – $450.42 / €75.12 – €384.57 / £65.02 – £332.86

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Glove Case or Operation Hydra Case

Respective Key: Glove Case Key or Operation Hydra Case Key

The Bloodhound Gloves Guerrilla are the only Bloodhound pick across all green gloves CS2 skins – woodland camo on the fingerless silhouette creates a worn-in aesthetic unlike any other green CS2 gloves in the guide. Prices start at $87.98 BS and reach $450.42 FN, with discontinued origins in both the Glove Case and Operation Hydra Case permanently locking supply.

The fingerless silhouette exposes more of the hand than any other glove type, giving the camo a rawer, more aggressive look in first-person. That discontinued supply pushes the Guerrilla above similarly priced active-case green gloves CS2 picks – one of the most characterful green gloves CS2 options at this tier.

Price Range: $116.38 – $835.94 / €99.37 – €713.73 / £86.00 – £617.76

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Glove Case or Operation Hydra Case

Respective Key: Glove Case Key or Operation Hydra Case Key

The Specialist Gloves Forest DDPAT bring the classic military DDPAT finish to the Specialist silhouette – green, dark green, and black pixel camo creates one of the most realistic green gloves CS2 looks in the game. Prices run from $116.38 BS to $835.94 FN, with discontinued origins in the Glove Case and Operation Hydra Case pushing these above similar active-case green CS2 gloves.

The DDPAT pattern holds consistently across all exteriors – even BS copies deliver recognisable camo without significant colour loss. The Forest DDPAT is the most grounded military option among all green gloves CS2 offers – and in games like Counter-Strike, where loadout cohesion matters, that authenticity carries real weight.

Price Range: $55.21 – $251.27 / €47.14 – €214.53 / £40.80 – £185.69

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Respective Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Hand Wraps Arboreal are the most minimalist pick among all green gloves CS2 skins – natural green wrap texture with a simple organic pattern keeps the look understated and versatile. Prices run from $55.21 BS to $251.27 FN, one of the more accessible mid-range green CS2 gloves options here. Dual active-case supply keeps pricing steady.

The hand wrap silhouette gives the Arboreal‘s natural green tone strong first-person visibility. For green gloves CS2 buyers who want a clean, no-pattern option that pairs with almost any green knife finish, the Arboreal is the most adaptable pick among the best green gloves CS2 at this price.

Price Range: $90.26 – $619.98 / €77.06 – €529.34 / £66.70 – £458.17

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Respective Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Broken Fang Gloves Jade are the only Broken Fang entry here – the jade-green finish creates a clean, premium feel at $90.26 BS to $619.98 FN. Three active case origins keep supply healthy, which is why the Jade sits more accessibly than discontinued green CS2 gloves with comparable visual quality.

The jade tone is cooler and more polished than the earthy greens on the Hydra or camo picks – pairs naturally with finishes like the Karambit Gamma Doppler. Among the best green gloves CS2 skins for a refined look without discontinued case prices, the Jade hits the sweet spot of green gloves CS2 value.

Price Range: $115.57 – $934.92 / €98.67 – €798.23 / £85.41 – £690.91

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Glove Case or Operation Hydra Case

Respective Key: Glove Case Key or Operation Hydra Case Key

The Hand Wraps Spruce DDPAT bring the DDPAT finish to the hand wrap silhouette – forest green tones across a lightweight wrap create a different read than the heavier Specialist Gloves Forest DDPAT, with more finger exposure giving the pattern maximum visibility. Prices run from $115.57 BS to $934.92 FN, with discontinued origins driving the premium over active-case green gloves CS2 skins.

Among all green gloves CS2 with a DDPAT finish, the Spruce is the lighter option – a strong pick for green CS2 gloves buyers who want camo aesthetics without the heavier Specialist silhouette.

Price Range: $74.25 – $618.87 / €63.39 – €528.39 / £54.87 – £457.34

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Respective Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Moto Gloves Turtle stand out among all green gloves CS2 skins for one reason – the green shell-like pattern on the armoured Moto silhouette creates one of the most distinctive looks in the green CS2 gloves category. Prices run from $74.25 BS to $618.87 FN, with active dual-case supply keeping the BS floor accessible.

FT and MW copies deliver strong visual quality without paying FN premiums. For green gloves CS2 buyers who want a bold armoured aesthetic with a unique pattern, the Turtle is the most characterful pick among budget-to-mid tier green CS2 gloves options.

Price Range: $78.53 – $711.66 / €67.05 – €607.62 / £58.03 – £525.92

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Respective Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Moto Gloves Finish Line bring a motorsport racing stripe design to the Moto silhouette – no other pick in the green CS2 gloves market delivers this kind of two-tone contrast at a mid-tier price. Prices run from $78.53 BS to $711.66 FN, with three active case origins keeping supply consistent among mid-range green CS2 gloves.

The racing stripe pattern reads cleanly across all exteriors without relying on pattern placement for value. Among the best green gloves CS2 for a speedcore aesthetic, this is the only pick delivering green and white gloves CS2 styling at this price point.

Price Range: $557.27 – $7,958.67 / €475.80 – €6,795.11 / £411.82 – £5,881.46

Rarity: Extraordinary

Case Origin: Glove Case or Operation Hydra Case

Respective Key: Glove Case Key or Operation Hydra Case Key

The Specialist Gloves Emerald Web are the most pattern-dependent pick across all green gloves CS2 – copies with prominent web placements centred on the knuckles trade at significant premiums above standard market prices. Starting at $557.27 BS and reaching $7,958.67 FN, these are the second most expensive green gloves CS2 skins in this guide, with discontinued origins in both the Glove Case and Operation Hydra Case permanently capping supply.

Inspecting pattern placement before buying is essential – this is one of very few green CS2 gloves where two copies at the same exterior and float differ dramatically in price. For green gloves CS2 collectors who want the most detailed Specialist skin, the Emerald Web is the definitive choice.

Top Green Gloves in CS2 To Own

The table below covers every green gloves CS2 skin in this guide – price, rarity, and the key reason each sits where it does in the market at a glance.

Prices accurate as of 03/2026.

Product Name Rarity Price Range Description Sport Gloves Hedge Maze Extraordinary $2,873 – $29,388 Highest price ceiling; intricate maze pattern; discontinued cases Moto Gloves Spearmint Extraordinary $452 – $9,376 Pale spearmint leather; discontinued cases; premium Moto pick Hydra Gloves Rattler Extraordinary $38 – $218 Cheapest entry; snake-scale texture; active dual-case supply Sport Gloves Bronze Morph Extraordinary $112 – $680 Green-bronze gradient; high-end sport styling; active cases Moto Gloves 3rd Commando Company Extraordinary $53 – $320 Military camo; tactical look; triple active-case supply Hydra Gloves Mangrove Extraordinary $38 – $193 Lowest FN ceiling; muted earthy green; clean minimalist look Hydra Gloves Emerald Extraordinary $45 – $222 Most vivid budget green; saturated emerald panels; active cases Driver Gloves Racing Green Extraordinary $38 – $343 Best leather finish; motorsport green; active dual-case supply Bloodhound Gloves Guerrilla Extraordinary $88 – $450 Fingerless woodland camo; discontinued cases; worn-in aesthetic Specialist Gloves Forest DDPAT Extraordinary $116 – $836 Classic DDPAT; discontinued cases; military realism Hand Wraps Arboreal Extraordinary $55 – $251 Minimalist wrap; natural green; active dual-case supply Broken Fang Gloves Jade Extraordinary $90 – $620 Jade-green finish; clean lines; triple active-case supply Hand Wraps Spruce DDPAT Extraordinary $116 – $935 Forest DDPAT on wraps; discontinued cases; lightweight silhouette Moto Gloves Turtle Extraordinary $74 – $619 Shell-pattern design; bold armoured look; active dual-case supply Moto Gloves Finish Line Extraordinary $79 – $712 Green and white racing stripes; triple active-case supply Specialist Gloves Emerald Web Extraordinary $557 – $7,959 Pattern-dependent web; discontinued cases; collector tier

The green gloves CS2 market splits by case origin first – active-case skins stay accessible because supply never dries up, while discontinued picks like the Spearmint, Emerald Web, and Hedge Maze carry permanent scarcity premiums that widen over time.

Green finish quality adds the second variable. Vivid greens lose saturation faster at higher floats than camo or darker green CS2 gloves – MW and FT copies of float-sensitive picks consistently deliver better value per dollar than BS.

Pattern placement is the final factor, and it only applies to a handful of skins. The Emerald Web is the clearest case – web placement alone can double the value of a copy at identical exterior and float. For every other green gloves CS2 skin here, the condition is the only thing worth checking before you buy.

My Overall Verdict on Green Gloves in CS2

The best green gloves CS2 has to offer span $37 to $29,000 – all Extraordinary, all dropping at the same 0.26% odds, and all dramatically different in what you actually get for your money. Three define the range:

Sport Gloves Hedge Maze – The undisputed premium ceiling of the green gloves CS2 lineup. With discontinued case supply and prices climbing from nearly $3K to well over $29K, the intricate deep-green maze pattern makes this the ultimate status flex.

Moto Gloves Spearmint – The cleanest and most aesthetic Moto option among green gloves CS2 picks. Its pale spearmint leather pops beautifully in-game, offering a bright, high-end look without reaching Hedge Maze price territory.

Hydra Gloves Rattler – The strongest overall value in the green gloves CS2 lineup. Starting under $40 with dual active-case supply, the snake-scale texture keeps its identity even at higher floats, making this the most reliable entry point for a green loadout.

Green punishes lazy buying more than most colours – get the float wrong on a Spearmint or Hedge Maze and you’ll pay a premium for a finish that doesn’t deliver. Get it right, and no other colour in Counter-Strike 2 hits quite as hard.

FAQs