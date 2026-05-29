Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Fever Case skins pool features 17 community-designed weapon skins across Mil-Spec Grade, Restricted, Classified, and Covert rarity tiers, with prices ranging from $0.06 for the cheapest Mil-Spec options to $567.20 for a Factory New AWP | Printstream.

Released on March 31, 2025, as part of the Spring Forward update, the Fever Case introduced an aggressive, high-energy aesthetic to Counter-Strike 2 – bold illustration work, psychedelic color schemes, and street-art-inspired designs define the pool. The CS2 Fever Case skins list spans four rarity tiers and multiple weapon types, from the premium AWP | Printstream down to budget Mil-Spec Grade entries, so this case covers a wide range of players.

Our Top Picks: Best Fever Case Skins

The Fever Case skins list below covers every weapon skin in the Fever Case, ranked in order of rarity and value – from the top Covert picks down to budget-friendly Mil-Spec Grade options.

The CS2 Fever Case skins list covers every weapon skin obtainable from the Fever Case, spanning Mil-Spec Grade, Restricted, Classified, and Covert rarity tiers. All 17 skins are directly obtainable from the Fever Case with a Fever Case Key. Both cheap Fever Case skins and premium collector options are represented – the price hierarchy runs from $0.06 at the floor to $567.20 at the ceiling.

Condition is the primary price driver across the entire pool. All 17 Fever Case skins are available in every exterior condition (Factory New through Battle-Scarred), and Factory New versions command the sharpest premiums on every skin in the CS2 Fever Case skins pool.

Disclaimer The content published on Eneba Hub is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, financial, or investment advice. We do not guarantee profits or monetary outcomes, and readers should make purchasing decisions responsibly and based on their own research. Any references to ROI, value potential, or investment are statistical averages based on historical data and do not guarantee individual outcomes.

Fever Case Drop Probabilities

Opening the Fever Case follows the same drop probability structure shared by every CS2 weapon case. Below is the full rarity breakdown.

Skin Rarities Drop % Probabilities Mil-Spec ( Blue ) 79.92% Restricted ( Purple ) 15.98% Classified ( Pink ) 3.2% Covert ( Red ) 0.64% Rare Special Item ( Gold ) 0.26%

These probabilities match Valve’s officially disclosed drop rates. The Covert tier – where the AWP | Printstream and FAMAS | Bad Trip sit – drops at 0.64%, averaging roughly one Covert skin per 156 openings. The Rare Special Item tier (0.26%) covers the Shattered Web knife pool, meaning roughly one knife per 385 openings. At the current $2.49 key price, a single knife drop costs around $960 in keys alone – though all Fever Case skins that drop at Covert or Classified rarity often represent better practical value.

All Fever Case Skins: Complete Guide

This section covers every Fever Case skin on this list, from cheap Fever Case skins starting at $0.06 (Mil-Spec Grade options like P2000 | Sure Grip and MAG-7 | Resupply) to the premium pick, the AWP | Printstream, priced $45.80–$567.20. All 17 CS2 Fever Case skins on this list are obtainable by opening the Fever Case with a Fever Case Key. No alternative method is required. The picks span Mil-Spec Grade, Restricted, Classified, and Covert rarity tiers, balancing rarity, condition, and price for both in-game players and collectors tracking the all Fever Case skins pool.

Product Price: ~$45.80–$567.20 / €42.00–€520.00 / £36.00–£447.00

Rarity: Covert

Source: Fever Case

Case Key: Fever Case Key

The AWP | Printstream is the most valuable Fever Case skin in the entire pool, defined by its stark white body with fine-line black decorative patterns, geometric symbols, and ‘XXXX’ lettering running across the stock, barrel, and scope housing. The contrast between the clean white base and the intricate black graphic work gives this skin an immediately recognizable identity in-game. Factory New versions are priced at the high end of the pool – $45.80 at the Battle-Scarred floor up to $567.20 at peak Factory New – with condition sensitivity running steep across the range.

Why we chose it Printstream is the best-value high-visibility Covert sniper skin in Counter-Strike 2, offering a premium graphic design at the top of the Fever Case skin pool.

Released as part of the March 2025 Spring Forward update, the AWP | Printstream sits at the very top of CS2 Fever Case skins by marketplace demand and price floor. It is among the most liquid CS2 AWP skins released in 2025, with active listings across major platforms. Float value plays a meaningful role here – Factory New specimens with very low floats retain the crispest white contrast, while higher-wear versions show visible darkening across the printed areas. StatTrak versions carry an additional premium. Players tracking the best AWP skins will find this skin among the top recent releases for the weapon type.

★ Most Valuable Fever Case Skin AWP | Printstream Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$44.88–$116.82 / €41.00–€107.00 / £35.00–£92.00

Rarity: Covert

Source: Fever Case

Case Key: Fever Case Key

The FAMAS | Bad Trip is the second Covert skin in the Fever Case skins pool, with a psychedelic creature illustration covering the body in vivid yellows, pinks, greens, and purples – the design references the hallucinatory visual theme suggested by the “Bad Trip” name. Factory New pricing runs from $44.88 at the lower end of the condition spread up to $116.82 at the premium Factory New range. The price gap between Battle-Scarred and Factory New is significant here, reflecting the Gunsmith-style finish’s high visual sensitivity to float value.

The FAMAS | Bad Trip holds strong marketplace demand relative to most Covert FAMAS skins, driven by the skin’s unique aesthetic and the Fever Case‘s early popularity in 2025. StatTrak versions are available and command a premium. Players looking at CS2 Fever Case skins primarily for visual impact will find this the most distinctive and colorful design in the Covert tier, and it pairs well with Fracture Case knives for collectors building a vibrant, high-energy loadout.

★ Best Covert FAMAS Fever Case Skin FAMAS | Bad Trip Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$4.88–$55.24 / €4.50–€51.00 / £3.87–£43.80

Rarity: Classified

Source: Fever Case

Case Key: Fever Case Key

The AK-47 | Searing Rage is the top Classified skin in Fever Case skins by price ceiling. It features fiery orange and red flame patterns across the wood stock with a charred, scorched surface design covered in graffiti-style text, scribbles, and anarchy symbols, and a creature’s face emerging from the flames on the magazine – an aggressive, high-energy visual that fits the Fever Case‘s overall aesthetic. Factory New pricing runs from $4.88 at the low end up to $55.24 for pristine specimens, placing it well above the Restricted and Mil-Spec Grade tiers in the CS2 Fever Case skins list.

The Classified rarity means this skin drops at approximately 3.2% per case opening – roughly one Classified skin per 31 openings – giving it a meaningful scarcity advantage over the Mil-Spec Grade majority of the pool. Players comparing Fever Case skins at the Classified tier will find this the best option for players who want an aggressive, high-visibility AK-47 at a budget well below Covert-tier prices. The scorched wood and fire motif holds visual impact well across most wear conditions.

★ Best Classified AK-47 Fever Case Skin AK-47 | Searing Rage Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$5.00–$62.40 / €4.60–€57.00 / £3.95–£49.00

Rarity: Classified

Source: Fever Case

Case Key: Fever Case Key

The Glock-18 | Shinobu brings an anime-inspired character illustration to the Fever Case skins pool, with a soft purple base carrying a detailed female character artwork with striking pink eyes and flowing dark hair across the slide. Factory New pricing runs $5.00–$62.40, placing it in the same Classified bracket as the AK-47 | Searing Rage.

The Shinobu design’s float sensitivity is higher than most Classified skins in CS2 Fever Case skins – Factory New versions preserve the purple base cleanly, while higher-wear copies show a noticeably different color profile. Collectors who want the cleanest version of the character artwork should target Factory New or Minimal Wear. Players tracking top Glock skins will find the Shinobu among the most visually distinctive Glock options released in 2025.

★ Best Glock-18 Classified Fever Case Skin Glock-18 | Shinobu Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$4.50–$34.37 / €4.10–€31.50 / £3.54–£27.00

Rarity: Classified

Source: Fever Case

Case Key: Fever Case Key

The UMP-45 | K.O. Factory rounds out the Classified tier in Fever Case skins with a bright, cartoon-factory illustration in pink, teal, yellow, and cream tones with mechanical and steampunk-style detailing across the UMP-45 frame. The playful visual identity makes this one of the more lighthearted designs in the Fever Case, a contrast to the darker tones of the AK-47 | Searing Rage. Factory New pricing runs $4.50–$34.37, the lowest price ceiling among the three Classified CS2 Fever Case skins.

The cartoon style holds reasonably well across wear conditions, with the primary colors retaining visual impact even in Field-Tested. This is the most accessible Classified skin in the Fever Case skins pool for budget buyers who still want a Classified rarity weapon. Players tracking the best CS2 case opening sites can compare opening costs versus direct purchase for all three Classified skins in this case.

★ Best UMP-45 Fever Case Skin UMP-45 | K.O. Factory Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$0.55–$6.09 / €0.50–€5.58 / £0.43–£4.80

Rarity: Restricted

Source: Fever Case

Case Key: Fever Case Key

The Desert Eagle | Serpent Strike opens the Restricted tier in Fever Case skins with a red and orange spray-paint serpent motif across the Deagle’s wide body, giving the pistol a bold, street-art character. The design uses the spray-paint finish style, which produces a slightly faded, graffiti-like look that intensifies at lower floats. Factory New pricing runs $0.55–$6.09, placing this firmly in budget territory.

The Restricted rarity (15.98% drop rate) makes this one of the more commonly obtainable Fever Case skins in the pool. Float sensitivity is moderate – Factory New specimens show crisper serpent detail, while Battle-Scarred versions show a more diffuse spray effect. As one of the best Deagle skins released in 2025, the Serpent Strike offers an accessible entry point for a themed Deagle without stretching the budget.

★ Best Budget Deagle Fever Case Skin Desert Eagle | Serpent Strike Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$0.45–$6.12 / €0.41–€5.60 / £0.35–£4.82

Rarity: Restricted

Source: Fever Case

Case Key: Fever Case Key

The Galil AR | Control is a clean, sporty Restricted skin in the Fever Case skins pool, featuring a minimalist white and grey design with diagonal accent lines running across the body – simple enough for craft builds and clean enough to stand on its own. The understated design philosophy makes it one of the more neutral CS2 Fever Case skins at the Restricted tier. Factory New pricing runs $0.45–$6.12.

At this price level, the Galil AR | Control is among the most accessible Restricted Fever Case skins in the pool, competing closely with the Zeus x27 | Tosai for the Restricted floor. Float sensitivity is low – the diagonal-line design does not visually degrade dramatically across wear conditions, making mid-condition versions a practical choice for players who want this look without paying the Factory New premium.

★ Best Galil AR Fever Case Skin Galil AR | Control Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$0.45–$4.57 / €0.41–€4.18 / £0.35–£3.60

Rarity: Restricted

Source: Fever Case

Case Key: Fever Case Key

The Zeus x27 | Tosai is a standout design in the Fever Case skins Restricted tier, with koi fish markings in orange and white across the slide and forward section, with lily pad patterning across the dark grip, suggesting Japanese carp swimming through still water. The Tosai design brings a distinctly Japanese aesthetic to one of CS2‘s utility weapons. Factory New pricing runs $0.45–$4.57 – the lowest Factory New ceiling among the Restricted Fever Case skins.

The Zeus is an equipment item rather than a carry weapon, so the Zeus skin market is small but consistent. For players who want a thematically complete loadout including the Zeus, the Tosai is the most attractive option available in CS2 Fever Case skins. Float sensitivity is low given the hand-drawn koi design, and Battle-Scarred versions at the floor price are still visually coherent.

★ Best Zeus x27 Fever Case Skin Zeus x27 | Tosai Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$0.46–$7.92 / €0.42–€7.26 / £0.36–£6.24

Rarity: Restricted

Source: Fever Case

Case Key: Fever Case Key

The P90 | Wave Breaker is a Restricted SMG skin in the Fever Case skins pool with a sporty two-tone color-block design with vibrant green on the front section and bold blue on the rear, featuring large ’90’ lettering across the P90’s wide, distinctive body – clean and dynamic, with a modern athletic visual identity. Factory New pricing runs $0.46–$7.92, giving it the widest condition-based price spread among the five Restricted CS2 Fever Case skins.

The P90 frame’s unique shape – wide and flat – gives the wave pattern a broad surface to display across, making the design more impactful than on narrower SMG frames. Float sensitivity is moderate, with Factory New versions showing the cleanest wave contrast. The Wave Breaker pairs well with popular MP9 skins in similar bold color palettes for a coordinated SMG loadout.

★ Best P90 Fever Case Skin P90 | Wave Breaker Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$0.43–$8.50 / €0.39–€7.79 / £0.34–£6.70

Rarity: Restricted

Source: Fever Case

Case Key: Fever Case Key

The Nova | Rising Sun is the highest-priced Restricted skin in the Fever Case skins pool at Factory New, featuring a stained-glass-style sunrise on the stock with golden beams, soft pink sakura blossoms across the receiver and barrel, and muted blue tones over a silvery-grey canvas. The Japanese dawn aesthetic gives this shotgun skin a calm, artistic identity that contrasts with the more aggressive designs elsewhere in the Fever Case. Factory New pricing runs $0.43–$8.50.

The stained-glass finish style is relatively float-stable – the smooth gloss texture does not degrade as dramatically as spray-paint or custom-paint finishes at higher wear. For players looking for an artistic Fever Case skin at a Restricted price floor, the Rising Sun is the strongest visual option in its tier and pairs naturally with Recoil Case gloves in similar pastel or floral palettes for a coordinated artistic loadout.

★ Best Nova Fever Case Skin Nova | Rising Sun Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$0.16–$4.93 / €0.15–€4.52 / £0.13–£3.88

Rarity: Mil-Spec Grade

Source: Fever Case

Case Key: Fever Case KeY

The USP-S | PC-GRN is a Mil-Spec Grade pistol skin in the Fever Case skins pool with a clean digital-green circuit board design across the grip and frame, paired with a metallic silver suppressor – a tech-inspired visual that fits the PC component aesthetic suggested by the name. Factory New pricing runs $0.16–$4.93, among the higher-priced Mil-Spec Grade skins in the pool. The circuit board pattern is minimalist and functional-looking, appealing to players who prefer subtle tech aesthetics over loud artwork.

Float sensitivity is low for this type of design – the clean green circuit lines do not degrade dramatically across wear conditions. For players seeking all Fever Case skins at the Mil-Spec Grade level, this is the most premium-looking of the seven Mil-Spec Grade entries in the pool and a solid budget reference among all USP-S skins for the weapon type.

★ Best Mil-Spec USP-S Fever Case Skin USP-S | PC-GRN Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$0.07–$4.15 / €0.06–€3.80 / £0.05–£3.27

Rarity: Mil-Spec Grade

Source: Fever Case

Case Key: Fever Case Key

The M4A4 | Choppa is a Mil-Spec Grade rifle skin in the Fever Case skins pool with a green and black military-style camouflage pattern across the M4A4 body. The tactical camo aesthetic gives this skin a clean, utilitarian character that contrasts with the louder graphic designs elsewhere in the Fever Case. Factory New pricing runs $0.07–$4.15, and with a float range of 0.00–1.00, the skin is available in all five exterior conditions, from Factory New through Battle-Scarred, with StatTrak versions in each.

The M4A4 | Choppa uses a Gunsmith-style finish, so the green camo keeps its contrast even at higher wear, making mid-condition copies a practical pick at the bottom of the price range. As one of the more budget-friendly top M4A4 skins released in 2025, the Choppa offers an accessible entry point with a distinct camo look for the weapon.

★ Best Budget M4A4 Fever Case Skin M4A4 | Choppa Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$0.06–$3.71 / €0.05–€3.40 / £0.05–£2.92

Rarity: Mil-Spec Grade

Source: Fever Case

Case Key: Fever Case Key

The SSG 08 | Memorial is a Mil-Spec Grade sniper rifle skin in the Fever Case skins pool with muted silver and brown tones and ornate engraved wreath designs across the SSG 08 body – a contemplative visual identity compared to the louder designs among the Fever Case skins. Factory New pricing runs $0.06–$3.71. The subdued color palette makes this one of the more understated CS2 Fever Case skins in the pool.

For players building a loadout with restrained, non-flashy visuals, the SSG 08 | Memorial is a clean Mil-Spec Grade option at a price floor that makes condition less of a concern. The muted design is float-stable, with Battle-Scarred versions retaining the essential color profile. As one of the more accessible entries among the best cases to open in CS2, the Fever Case Mil-Spec Grade tier offers solid budget options for players starting their skin collections.

★ Best SSG 08 Fever Case Skin SSG 08 | Memorial Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$0.06–$2.40 / €0.05–€2.20 / £0.05–£1.89

Rarity: Mil-Spec Grade

Source: Fever Case

Case Key: Fever Case Key

The MP9 | Nexus is a Mil-Spec Grade SMG skin in the Fever Case skins pool with a dark grey and black body featuring thin blue accent stripes and tactical “MP9 MODEL 5” lettering across the compact frame. The understated, industrial aesthetic gives this skin a clean tactical identity within the Fever Case lineup. Factory New pricing runs $0.06–$2.40, among the cheapest Fever Case skins in the pool.

The minimalist design holds visual coherence across most wear conditions, making mid-condition versions a practical budget choice. As one of the cheapest Mil-Spec Grade entries in the pool, the Nexus pairs well with Fever Case knives for players building a fully themed loadout from a single case.

★ Best MP9 Fever Case Skin MP9 | Nexus Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$0.06–$1.50 / €0.05–€1.37 / £0.05–£1.18

Rarity: Mil-Spec Grade

Source: Fever Case

Case Key: Fever Case Key

The XM1014 | Mockingbird is a Mil-Spec Grade shotgun in the Fever Case skins pool featuring ornate gold-engraved bird and floral imagery on the receiver, paired with dark polished wood stock, grip, and pump handle for a classical hunting shotgun aesthetic. The engraved style gives this skin a refined, traditional tone compared to the geometric or aggressive designs elsewhere in the pool. Factory New pricing runs $0.06–$1.50, the second-cheapest CS2 Fever Case skins group in the pool.

At this price range, condition is largely irrelevant to purchase decisions – the gap between Factory New and Battle-Scarred is $1.44 at most. For players who want a named skin on the XM1014 at effectively no cost, the Mockingbird is a standout among the best Fever Case skins available at this price tier. The engraved bird and floral design is one of the more distinctive artistic styles in the Mil-Spec Grade bucket.

★ Best XM1014 Fever Case Skin XM1014 | Mockingbird Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$0.06–$1.00 / €0.05–€0.92 / £0.05–£0.79

Rarity: Mil-Spec Grade

Source: Fever Case

Case Key: Fever Case Key

The MAG-7 | Resupply is one of the two cheapest Fever Case skins in the pool, with a utilitarian supply-crate graphic design in dark olive green with red and orange stencil text and military markings across the MAG-7’s blocky body – functional and themed around a military resupply identity. Factory New pricing runs $0.06–$1.00. For players who want any skin on the MAG-7 at the absolute minimum cost, this is the go-to option in CS2 Fever Case skins.

The design’s military-utility look is float-stable – the stencil-style elements do not visually degrade across wear conditions in any meaningful way. At sub-$1 prices, Mil-Spec Grade skins like the Resupply move through the best place to sell CS2 skins at consistent but very low individual transaction values, given their supply volume.

★ Cheapest MAG-7 Fever Case Skin MAG-7 | Resupply Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$0.06–$0.99 / €0.05–€0.91 / £0.05–£0.78

Rarity: Mil-Spec Grade

Source: Fever Case

Case Key: Fever Case Key

The P2000 | Sure Grip is the most affordable among Fever Case skins in the entire pool, starting at $0.06. The skin features a dark grey body with a geometric tribal pattern on the slide and orange textured grip panels, paired with technical caliber markings for a tactical, semi-modern aesthetic. Factory New pricing runs $0.06–$0.99, the absolute floor for any CS2 Fever Case skins.

At sub-$1 pricing across the condition spectrum, the P2000 | Sure Grip is a zero-friction way to add a named skin to the loadout’s secondary slot. Float value plays no meaningful role in purchasing decisions at this price. Among the best CS2 trading sites, this skin is one of the easiest Fever Case skins to pick up across any platform thanks to its consistent supply and floor pricing.

★ Cheapest Fever Case Skin P2000 | Sure Grip Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Best Fever Case Skins: Full Comparison

This table gives a complete stats-led snapshot of all 17 Fever Case skins – covering rarity tier, price range, and a brief note on why each skin is priced the way it is.

Fever Case Skin Rarity Price Range Description AWP | Printstream Covert $45.80–$567.20 Stark white body with fine-line black patterns, geometric symbols, and ‘XXXX’ lettering; highest-demand Fever Case skin FAMAS | Bad Trip Covert $44.88–$116.82 Psychedelic creature illustration in vivid yellows, pinks, and purples; strong visual demand AK-47 | Searing Rage Classified $4.88–$55.24 Fiery orange-red flame patterns with charred wood body; top Classified pick in CS2 Fever Case skins Glock-18 | Shinobu Classified $5.00–$62.40 Anime character with striking pink eyes and flowing dark hair on a soft purple base; float-sensitive UMP-45 | K.O. Factory Classified $4.50–$34.37 Bright cartoon-factory in pink, teal, yellow, and cream tones with steampunk detailing; most accessible Classified Desert Eagle | Serpent Strike Restricted $0.55–$6.09 Red and orange spray-paint serpent motif; Restricted street-art aesthetic Galil AR | Control Restricted $0.45–$6.12 White base with bold orange and red diagonal stripes and ‘CONTROL’ lettering; low float sensitivity Zeus x27 | Tosai Restricted $0.45–$4.57 Koi fish in red, white, and black with lily pad patterning on the dark grip; lowest Factory New ceiling in Restricted tier P90 | Wave Breaker Restricted $0.46–$7.92 Sporty two-tone color-block in green and blue with large ’90’ lettering; widest spread in Restricted CS2 Fever Case skins Nova | Rising Sun Restricted $0.43–$8.50 Stained-glass sunrise with golden beams, sakura blossoms, and muted blue tones; highest Restricted FN ceiling USP-S | PC-GRN Mil-Spec Grade $0.16–$4.93 Digital-green circuit board design on grip and frame with metallic silver suppressor; most premium-looking Mil-Spec Grade pick M4A4 | Choppa Mil-Spec Grade $0.07–$4.15 Green and black military-style camouflage pattern; only skin in all Fever Case skins unavailable in BS SSG 08 | Memorial Mil-Spec Grade $0.06–$3.71 Muted silver and brown tones with ornate engraved wreath designs; float-stable MP9 | Nexus Mil-Spec Grade $0.06–$2.40 Dark grey and black body with thin blue accent stripes and tactical lettering; budget SMG option XM1014 | Mockingbird Mil-Spec Grade $0.06–$1.50 Gold-engraved bird and floral imagery on a dark polished wood body; artistic design at near-zero price MAG-7 | Resupply Mil-Spec Grade $0.06–$1.00 Utilitarian supply-crate design in dark olive green with red and orange stencil markings; budget shotgun skin P2000 | Sure Grip Mil-Spec Grade $0.06–$0.99 Dark grey body with geometric tribal slide pattern and orange textured grip panels; cheapest Fever Case skin in pool

Prices referenced on Eneba Hub are provided for informational purposes only and reflect market conditions at the time of writing. Product values can fluctuate frequently due to supply, demand, and in-game updates, so we cannot guarantee their accuracy or future value.

The biggest price differences across Fever Case skins come from rarity tier. The AWP | Printstream ($45.80–$567.20) and FAMAS | Bad Trip ($44.88–$116.82) sit at the premium end, while Mil-Spec Grade skins like P2000 | Sure Grip ($0.06–$0.99) and MAG-7 | Resupply ($0.06–$1.00) are the most affordable options in the CS2 Fever Case skins list.

Condition is the main price lever across all 17 skins – Factory New versions carry the sharpest premiums. All Fever Case skins are available in all five exterior conditions (Factory New through Battle-Scarred), with the exception of the M4A4 | Choppa, which caps at Well-Worn.

All 17 CS2 Fever Case skins are directly obtainable from the Fever Case with a Fever Case Key. Rarity spans Mil-Spec Grade, Restricted, Classified, and Covert. For budget buyers, P2000 | Sure Grip (from $0.06) and MAG-7 | Resupply (from $0.06) offer the lowest entry points. Players comparing acquisition options can check the best CS2 skin betting sites for additional context on marketplace strategies.

Final Thoughts on Fever Case Skins

All Fever Case skins in the pool appeal to a wide range of players – from collectors targeting the AWP | Printstream‘s Covert premium to budget buyers picking up Mil-Spec Grade options for under $1. Here are the top three picks from the list:

AWP | Printstream – The most valuable and highest-demand skin in the pool. The stark white body with fine-line black patterns and geometric symbols is immediately in-game, and Factory New versions at the $567.20 ceiling represent the strongest unbox value in CS2 Fever Case skins.

FAMAS | Bad Trip – The best Covert option for buyers who want color and visual impact. The psychedelic creature illustration in yellows, pinks, and purples is one of the most distinctive Fever Case skins released in 2025.

AK-47 | Searing Rage – The top Classified pick for players who want a high-impact AK-47 without the Covert price tag. The fiery orange-red flame design holds well across wear conditions at $4.88–$55.24.

Verify current listings before buying – prices across all Fever Case skins shift with marketplace supply and in-game updates. Players comparing acquisition options can check the best CS2 case opening sites to weigh case openings against direct purchases.

For buyers focused on direct marketplace purchases, the best CS2 trading sites offer another path for picking up Fever Case skins at the right price point.

★ Best Place To Buy Fever Case Skins Fever Case Skins Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

FAQs