Cheapest Butterfly Knife Skins in CS2 in 2026

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The cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 has sits above $400 at Battle-Scarred – that price floor reflects how much demand the Butterfly Knife’s signature flip animation drives. Players asking “What is the cheapest Butterfly Knife in CS2?” are usually weighing buying direct against opening cases – the cheapest Butterfly Knife case CS2 drops is the Butterfly Knife Safari Mesh at $438 BS.

So, how much is the cheapest Butterfly Knife in CS2 as of 2026? This all depends on finish, exterior, and float. Prices across CS:GO Butterfly Knife cases span from $438 BS to over $7,500 FN for a premium-float Butterfly Knife Night. Every Butterfly Knife sits at Covert rarity and drops from the same best Butterfly Knife case pool at 0.26% odds. Understanding what is the cheapest Butterfly Knife in CS2 across exteriors matters more than the cheapest Butterfly Knife case CS2 odds ever will.

Our Top Picks for the Cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2

After cross-referencing current market listings, exterior availability, and price stability, these are the ten cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 options worth buying in 2026 – ranked from the most accessible entry price to the highest.

Every skin here sits at Covert rarity. Camo and matte finishes drive lower demand, keeping them at the accessible end of the cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 market.

Every pick delivers the Butterfly Knife’s unique flip animation – the one thing no other knife in Counter-Strike 2 offers. The best Butterfly Knife case – the Operation Breakout Weapon Case – is one of the most opened in the game, though direct purchase almost always beats the 0.26% odds.

Disclaimer The content published on Eneba Hub is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, financial, or investment advice. We do not guarantee profits or monetary outcomes, and readers should make purchasing decisions responsibly and based on their own research. Any references to ROI, value potential, or investment are statistical averages based on historical data and do not guarantee individual outcomes.

Case Rarity Probabilities

Before opening any CS:GO Butterfly Knife cases, it’s worth understanding exactly what the odds look like. The Operation Breakout Weapon Case – the best Butterfly Knife case for the widest finish selection – uses the same fixed drop rate system as the Spectrum Case. At 0.26% for the Gold tier, the math rarely favours the cheapest Butterfly Knife case CS2 opening route for anyone targeting a specific finish.

Skin Rarities Drop % Probabilities Mil-Spec ( Blue ) 79.92% Restricted ( Purple ) 15.98% Classified ( Pink ) 3.2% Covert ( Red ) 0.64% Rare Special Item ( Gold ) 0.26%

Community stats from 10,000+ openings show that you can expect one knife drop for roughly every ~385 CS:GO Butterfly Knife cases. In reality, even going for the cheapest Butterfly Knife case CS2 rarely beats the price of simply buying the Butterfly Knife finish you want outright.

The Cheapest Butterfly Knife Skins in CS2

If you’re searching for “what is the cheapest Butterfly Knife in CS2” or wondering “how much is the cheapest Butterfly Knife in CS2,” this section has you covered. The cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 options below were selected for price accessibility, exterior availability, and the Butterfly Knife’s iconic animations.

Price Range: $438.00 – $1,850.00 / €402.22 – €1,698.86 / £348.39 – £1,471.49

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Operation Breakout Weapon Case

Respective Key: Operation Breakout Weapon Case Key

The Butterfly Knife Safari Mesh is the cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 offers at Battle-Scarred – $438 delivers the full Butterfly Knife animation at the lowest entry point across the entire finish catalogue.

Why we chose it Butterfly Knife Safari Mesh is the cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 pick that gives you full exterior flexibility – no pattern complexity, no float anxiety, just the Butterfly Knife animation in Counter-Strike 2 at the minimum possible spend.

Available across all exteriors, BS and WW copies give the strongest value on any cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 pick – you’re paying for the animation, not the condition, and that doesn’t change between wear tiers. The mesh pattern has minimal variation between copies – no pattern research required for this cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 pick. Choose your exterior and buy.

What do players say?

BudgetFlipKing ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Got the Safari Mesh BS and honestly couldn’t be happier. The flip animation is exactly what I wanted, and the camo looks solid in first person. Best value Butterfly Knife in CS2 by a mile.

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Price Range: $447.00 – $3,596.02 / €410.48 – €3,302.23 / £355.54 – £2,860.27

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Operation Breakout Weapon Case

Respective Key: Operation Breakout Weapon Case Key

The Butterfly Knife Forest DDPAT is the second-cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 at BS, just $9 above the Safari Mesh. How much is the cheapest Butterfly Knife in CS2 in DDPAT? $447 BS – military woodland identity suited to tactical loadouts in Counter-Strike 2.

The FN ceiling of $3,596 separates this cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 pick from the rest – the DDPAT degrades more visibly at higher wears, driving strong FN collector demand. For budget buyers, BS and WW copies deliver the full animation across all CS:GO Butterfly Knife cases at a fraction of the cost.

The Operation Breakout Weapon Case is the only source for this finish – single-case supply keeps pricing stable. Targeting BS or WW copies gives the best value; the cheapest Butterfly Knife case CS2 opening route rarely beats buying this finish direct.

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Price Range: $453.30 – $964.87 / €416.27 – €886.04 / £360.55 – £767.46

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Operation Breakout Weapon Case

Respective Key: Operation Breakout Weapon Case Key

If you’re wondering, “What is the cheapest Butterfly Knife in CS2 in a camo finish?”, the Butterfly Knife Boreal Forest takes the spot. It is the most price-contained, cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 camo pick – $453.30 BS to $964.87 FN, the tightest FN ceiling among all-exterior finishes here.

Among all camo finishes across CS:GO Butterfly Knife cases, the Boreal Forest is the most predictable, cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 buy – compressed price range, muted palette that holds at BS, no pattern or float anxiety. The best Butterfly Knife case for this finish is the Operation Breakout Weapon Case.

Every copy of this Butterfly Knife finish drops exclusively from the Operation Breakout Weapon Case – the cheapest Butterfly Knife case CS2 for the Boreal Forest. Single-case supply keeps the market stable and the price range predictable across all exterior tiers.

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Price Range: $462.89 – $799.17 / €425.07 – €733.88 / £368.18 – £635.66

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Operation Breakout Weapon Case

Respective Key: Operation Breakout Weapon Case Key

The Butterfly Knife Scorched has the narrowest price band among the cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 options – $462.89 to $799.17, a $336 spread with zero float-premium surprises across every exterior tier.

Every copy comes from the Operation Breakout Weapon Case – the best Butterfly Knife case for this finish. What is the cheapest Butterfly Knife in CS2 with the tightest all-exterior band? The Scorched at $463 BS. Single-case supply keeps market volume steady and pricing predictable. If you are looking for more variety beyond the Butterfly, you might want to research the cheapest CS2 knife skins available for other blade types, as the Scorched finish often appears at a much lower price point on Navajas or Shadow Daggers.

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Price Range: $466.01 – $1,488.68 / €427.94 – €1,367.05 / £370.66 – £1,184.10

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Operation Breakout Weapon Case

Respective Key: Operation Breakout Weapon Case Key

The Butterfly Knife Urban Masked is the cheapest butterfly knife CS2 grey-urban camo option, starting at $466.01 (BS) and featuring a clean pixel camo pattern that stays sharp even when the float climbs.

The FN ceiling of $1,488.68 is mid-range for all-exterior cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 picks, sourced from the same CS:GO Butterfly Knife cases pool as every other Operation Breakout finish.

Across all the cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 picks, the Urban Masked stands out for its neutral grey palette – a finish that pairs easily with most CS2 loadouts without drawing the premium prices of brighter skins.

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Price Range: $523.98 – $7,500.00 / €481.17 – €6,887.25 / £416.77 – £5,965.50

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Operation Breakout Weapon Case

Respective Key: Operation Breakout Weapon Case Key

The Butterfly Knife Night is the most float-sensitive pick in the cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 group. Battle-Scarred copies start at $523.98, while premium-float Factory New versions can climb toward $7,500, creating the widest price spread among the Operation Breakout finishes.

The flat dark finish gives the Butterfly Knife Night a tactical first-person look that stands apart from the cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 options. Because of consistent Counter-Strike esports interest, better floats don’t stay cheap for long. For anyone asking, “What is the cheapest Butterfly Knife in CS2 in the Night finish?”: $524 BS is your entry – making direct purchase far more practical than relying on the cheapest Butterfly Knife case CS2 opening route.

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Price Range: $551.25 – $694.78 / €506.21 – €638.02 / £438.46 – £552.63

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Spectrum 2 Case or Spectrum Case

Respective Key: Spectrum 2 Case Key or Spectrum Case Key

The Butterfly Knife Rust Coat sits at the affordable end of the cheapest butterfly knife CS2 list, with Well-Worn copies starting at $551.25 and Battle-Scarred topping out at $694.78 – the tightest absolute price range of any pick here.

The Spectrum Case and Spectrum 2 Case are the only CS:GO Butterfly Knife cases that drop the Rust Coat – dual-case supply keeps pricing stable and gives buyers two pools to compare for the cheapest Butterfly Knife case CS2 deal.

The two-tier exterior range keeps resale simple – only WW and BS to track. For players who want the cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 animation without overpaying on condition, the Rust Coat delivers with no ambiguity.

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Price Range: $578.25 – $1,078.27 / €531.01 – €990.18 / £459.94 – £857.66

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Operation Breakout Weapon Case

Respective Key: Operation Breakout Weapon Case Key

The Butterfly Knife Stained is the most distinctive non-camo, cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 pick – a deep oil-stained amber-and-brown blade that gives the finish a naturally weathered look. The best Butterfly Knife case for this finish is the Operation Breakout Weapon Case, with prices ranging from $578.25 BS to $1,078.27 FN, where the FN premium reflects steady collector demand.

The oil-stain effect deepens at lower floats, giving Battle-Scarred copies a worn-in industrial appearance that stands out among other cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 options. With supply limited to the Operation Breakout Weapon Case, checking BS and WW tiers often delivers the strongest Butterfly Knife value. If you find yourself unboxing one and want to upgrade your inventory, learning how to sell CS2 skins safely on third-party marketplaces is essential to make sure you get the full market value for your drop.

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Price Range: $667.27 – $2,330.00 / €612.75 – €2,139.64 / £530.75 – £1,853.28

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Operation Breakout Weapon Case

Respective Key: Operation Breakout Weapon Case Key

The Butterfly Knife Case Hardened has the most complex pricing in the cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 group. Battle-Scarred copies start at $667.27, but the finish distributes blue, gold, and purple tones uniquely per copy, with Blue Gem patterns pushing some knives far beyond the standard market ceiling.

All exteriors are available, giving buyers flexibility across wear tiers. Standard BS copies offer accessible entry, while rare Blue Gem variants can trade far above typical prices across CS:GO Butterfly Knife cases. For collectors who treat their inventory like a portfolio, knowing how to trade CS2 skins for money allows for liquidating these high-tier patterns when market demand peaks.

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Price Range: $1,251.95 – $1,601.50 / €1,149.67 – €1,470.66 / £995.80 – £1,273.83

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Operation Breakout Weapon Case

Respective Key: Operation Breakout Weapon Case Key

The Butterfly Knife Slaughter is the most expensive pick on the cheapest butterfly knife CS2 list, but its $1,251.95 FT floor and availability only in FN/MW/FT means every copy remains relatively clean by default.

The red-and-silver Slaughter is one of the most recognisable finishes in the cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 range, with demand holding since Counter-Strike’s earlier years. Diamond and angel patterns can add small premiums, so checking the pattern before buying is recommended. The best Butterfly Knife case for this finish is the Operation Breakout Weapon Case.

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Top Cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 Skins To Own

The table below gives a side-by-side view of the cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 picks in this guide. Use it to compare price floors, exterior availability, and the main value driver for each skin. What is the cheapest Butterfly Knife in CS2 at a glance? The Safari Mesh at $438 BS – but the right answer depends on your exterior preference and budget.

Prices accurate as of 03/2026.

Product Name Rarity Price Range Description Butterfly Knife Safari Mesh Covert $438 – $1,850 Camo pattern across all exteriors; widest availability among budget picks Butterfly Knife Forest DDPAT Covert $447 – $3,596 Military DDPAT camo; extreme FN ceiling driven by float and pattern Butterfly Knife Boreal Forest Covert $453 – $965 Muted forest camo; tightest FN ceiling among the all-exterior picks Butterfly Knife Scorched Covert $463 – $799 Narrowest price spread on this list; consistent value across exteriors Butterfly Knife Urban Masked Covert $466 – $1,489 Grey urban camo; strong mid-tier appeal across all wear levels Butterfly Knife Night Covert $524 – $7,500 Dark matte finish; extreme FN premium driven by float sensitivity Butterfly Knife Rust Coat Covert $551 – $695 WW and BS only; the tightest total price range on this list Butterfly Knife Stained Covert $578 – $1,078 Deep oil-stained blade; full exterior range with steady collector demand Butterfly Knife Case Hardened Covert $667 – $2,330 Blue Gem patterns push prices far above standard; all exteriors available Butterfly Knife Slaughter Covert $1,252 – $1,602 FN/MW/FT only; red-and-silver legacy finish with consistent premium demand

Prices referenced on Eneba Hub are provided for informational purposes only and reflect market conditions at the time of writing. Product values can fluctuate due to supply, demand, and in-game updates, so we cannot guarantee their accuracy or future value.

Price gaps across the most affordable skins are driven by market demand, float sensitivity, and pattern variation. For anyone specifically wondering “how much is the cheapest Butterfly Knife in CS2,” the Safari Mesh in Battle-Scarred condition currently sets the floor at approximately $438. While pattern upside is a major factor for skins like the Case Hardened, relying on the cheapest Butterfly Knife case CS2 route to hunt for rare Blue Gems is statistically risky.

My Overall Verdict on the Cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2

The cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 market offers ten Covert finishes – nine accessible below $700 at Battle-Scarred, with the Butterfly Knife Slaughter starting at $1,252 in Field-Tested. Here are my top three:

Butterfly Knife Safari Mesh – The definitive cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 entry. With the lowest floor on the list at $438 BS, full exterior availability, and no pattern complexity, it’s the most straightforward way to access the Butterfly Knife animation.

Butterfly Knife Forest DDPAT – The second-cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 option at $447 BS, offering the same Operation Breakout supply and full exterior range, with a higher FN ceiling driven by float sensitivity.

Butterfly Knife Boreal Forest – The most price-contained Butterfly Knife camo finish. Its $453–$964 range keeps spending predictable across exteriors while still delivering the full Butterfly Knife experience.

Match your exterior to your budget and compare the cost of exploring the best cases to open in CS2 against buying direct. If you ever need a break from the competitive grind, checking out other tactical games like Counter-Strike can provide a fresh perspective, but few can match the thrill of landing the cheapest Butterfly Knife CS2 skin for your collection.

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