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Recoil Case gloves are the one cosmetic in Counter-Strike 2 that never leaves the screen. Unlike weapon skins that only appear when you pull out a specific gun, gloves are visible on every knife draw, every bomb plant, every taunt – which is exactly why serious players treat them as the anchor of any high-end inventory. The pool here spans 24 Extraordinary-tier skins across six glove types – all part of the Recoil Case glove set, which is also shared with the Snakebite Case and Operation Broken Fang Case.

What sets these gloves apart from the rest of the market is the combination of variety and depth – Broken Fang, Sport, Driver, Hand Wraps, Moto, and Specialist Gloves all in a single pool, spanning from around $50 for a Battle-Scarred entry to well over $4,000 for a Factory New trophy skin. Float is the biggest price driver across the board – the same design can cost five to ten times more in Factory New than Battle-Scarred. For anyone asking what gloves are in the Recoil Case, all 24 are broken down below with pricing, float context, and a clear read on what’s actually worth buying.

Our Top Picks: Best Recoil Case Gloves in CS2

All 24 Recoil Case gloves are listed below – every Extraordinary-tier skin across six glove types, with pricing, rarity, and float context for each. If you’ve been searching for what gloves are in the Recoil Case, this is the complete answer. Use the list to jump straight to the skin you’re after.

Those are all Recoil Case gloves in the pool. The full breakdown for each skin – including condition spreads, what drives Recoil gloves’ pricing, and which floats offer the best value – starts in the complete guide below.

Disclaimer The content published on Eneba Hub is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, financial, or investment advice. We do not guarantee profits or monetary outcomes, and readers should make purchasing decisions responsibly and based on their own research. Any references to ROI, value potential, or investment are statistical averages based on historical data and do not guarantee individual outcomes.

Recoil Case: Drop Probabilities & Rarity Breakdown

Before spending on keys for a chance at the best gloves from Recoil Case, it’s worth knowing exactly where they sit in the drop curve. Every Recoil Case opening runs a weighted draw across five rarity tiers – Recoil Case gloves land at the very bottom as Extraordinary-tier items, making them the rarest possible outcome from any single open.

Skin Rarities Drop % Probabilities Mil-Spec ( Blue ) 79.92% Restricted ( Purple ) 15.98% Classified ( Pink ) 3.2% Covert ( Red ) 0.64% Rare Special Item ( Gold ) 0.26%

These probabilities are derived from Valve’s disclosed drop weights and corroborated by community-aggregated data across tens of thousands of case openings. At a ~0.26% Extraordinary rate, you’d statistically need to open around 385 cases to unbox a single pair of gloves – and at roughly $2.50 per key, that’s an expected spend of nearly $960 with no guarantee of the skin you want. Buying directly from the market is almost always the smarter financial move for buying Recoil Case gloves.

All Recoil Case Gloves: Complete Guide

This section covers all Recoil Case gloves available as Extraordinary-tier skins. For players still asking what gloves are in the Recoil Case, the answer is all 24 skins below, each available in every exterior condition from Factory New through Battle-Scarred – creating dramatic price spreads of 5–10x between the cheapest and most expensive float within the same design. Picks here balance glove type, visual design, and price bracket to serve both collectors and players who want the best gloves from Recoil Case without overpaying.

Product Price: $64.29–$354.65

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Broken Fang Gloves | Unhinged is the go-to entry point for anyone getting into Recoil Case gloves. Available in all exteriors, it runs from $64.29 in Battle-Scarred up to $354.65 in Factory New – a manageable range by Extraordinary standards. The design features a full snake scale texture across the knuckles and fingers over a black base, with a sculpted centerpiece of a leopard and snake fighting, framed by blue-tinted pyramid studs at the wrist. Pricing stays lower than most Recoil Case gloves because the Broken Fang glove type is less popular than Sport or Driver Gloves among the wider community – that gap between perception and visual quality is exactly where value hides.

Why we chose it The most affordable Extraordinary-tier entry in the CS2 Recoil Case gloves pool, with a unique sculpted centerpiece of a leopard and snake locked in combat over a full snake scale texture.

If you want to flex a pair of genuine Extraordinary gloves without draining your inventory budget, Broken Fang Gloves | Unhinged is the strongest argument in the entire case pool. A Field-Tested float in the 0.15–0.20 range hits the sweet spot between price and visible condition – you get a clean look without paying the Factory New premium.

★ BEST BUDGET RECOIL CASE GLOVES Broken Fang Gloves Unhinged Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $163.52–$974.93

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Sport Gloves | Big Game is a standout among Recoil Case gloves with serious collector appeal. The finish is a bold hunting-style camouflage – dark olive, black, and vivid orange irregular patches across the entire glove, like real-tree camo straight out of a hunting catalog. Prices run from $163.52 Battle-Scarred to nearly $975 Factory New. Sport Gloves command higher floors than most Recoil gloves because the model has the largest surface area visible from the standard in-game viewmodel – more visible skin means more perceived value.

For collectors who want a skin that looks intentional and premium without reaching for a four-figure Factory New, a Well-Worn Big Game around $250–$350 is the best compromise in the entire Sport Gloves range of this case.

★ BEST BOLD HUNTING CAMO GLOVES Sport Gloves Big Game Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $127.79–$1,750.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

Few Recoil Case gloves carry the same understated prestige as Driver Gloves | Black Tie. The jet-black leather features white perforated panels along the fingers and thumb, and a diamond quilted pattern across the palm and knuckles – a clean, premium look that communicates quality without being loud. At $127.79 in Battle-Scarred it’s accessible, but Factory New specimens approach $1,750, making the float spread one of the steepest among all Recoil gloves.

The Black Tie finish ages better than most – even at 0.35–0.45 float, the leather reads as intentionally refined rather than worn out. If you’re asking what gloves are in the Recoil Case that pair well with any loadout, this is the answer – among the best gloves from the Recoil Case for players who want lasting style across every condition.

★ BEST DRIVER GLOVES FOR STYLE Driver Gloves Black Tie Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $58.44–$319.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Broken Fang Gloves | Needle Point is one of the most detailed Recoil Case gloves in the pool – a cream and beige floral scroll design over a rust-brown leather base, with a striking sculpted centerpiece of a leopard and snake locked in combat, framed by pyramid studs at the wrist. Prices range from $58.44 Battle-Scarred to $319.00 Factory New, making it one of the cheapest Extraordinary Recoil gloves at any exterior. The intricate pattern holds up well at higher floats, meaning you don’t need to chase Factory New to appreciate the design.

Among the best gloves from the Recoil Case for detail hunters, Needle Point is undervalued relative to its pattern quality – demand hasn’t caught up, keeping prices reasonable. A Well-Worn float in the $90–$120 range is the strongest value window for this Recoil Case glove.

★ BEST RECOIL CASE GLOVES PATTERN Broken Fang Gloves Needle Point Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $94.47–$617.16

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Broken Fang Gloves | Jade stands out as the most visually distinctive among green Recoil Case gloves in the pool. Teal-green leather with a metallic sheen, gold brass studs, and the Broken Fang snake-emblem overlay create a bold, clean look that reads well with most knife finishes – and the open-finger model keeps it visible throughout every round in CS2. Prices go from $94.47 in Battle-Scarred to over $617 in Factory New. The premium over other Broken Fang skins reflects the standout color – CS2 green gloves are a rarer sight than red or black, which drives collector interest above the expected Broken Fang baseline.

For players building a themed loadout, this is the clear choice. A Field-Tested Jade around $120–$150 retains full color vibrancy without the Factory New price jump – the sweet spot for this Recoil Case glove.

★ BEST GREEN BROKEN FANG GLOVES Broken Fang Gloves Jade Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $66.00–$497.45

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Driver Gloves | Queen Jaguar is a Recoil Case glove that rewards pattern hunters. The brown leather fingers sit above a palm and wrist section covered in vivid jaguar fur – gold and yellow with bold black rosette spots that look like the real thing. The contrast between the smooth leather upper and the fur-textured palm makes this one of the most distinctive Recoil gloves in the Driver category. Entry in Battle-Scarred starts at $66, with Factory New reaching $497.

Driver Gloves at this price point are rare – most other Recoil gloves in the Driver category run higher at comparable exteriors, making Queen Jaguar one of the best Recoil Case gloves for buyers who want the model without paying the Black Tie or Snow Leopard premium.

★ BEST DRIVER GLOVES PATTERN HUNT Driver Gloves Queen Jaguar Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $511.92–$3,183.94

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Sport Gloves | Nocts is the rarest-feeling skin in the entire Recoil Case gloves pool. The dark charcoal leather with subtle dark stitching creates a blacked-out look that’s almost impossible to replicate with other gloves in CS2. Even Battle-Scarred specimens start at $511, and Factory New examples regularly exceed $3,000 – high floors driven by low supply at clean floats and consistent demand from players who want the stealthiest loadout possible.

Budget buyers should target Well-Worn Nocts – even at 0.40+ float the blacked-out aesthetic holds, and the price drops meaningfully compared to Field-Tested. It’s the only tier among Recoil Case gloves that approaches reasonable for most players, and remains one of the best gloves from Recoil Case for anyone building a stealth-focused inventory.

★ RAREST SPORT GLOVES SKIN Sport Gloves Nocts Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $204.10–$1,365.97

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Sport Gloves | Scarlet Shamagh is the boldest red entry among the Recoil Case gloves. The red keffiyeh-fabric wrap gives it a textile richness that leather-only skins can’t match, and the Sport Gloves model ensures it reads well from every angle in CS2. Pricing ranges from $204 Battle-Scarred to nearly $1,366 Factory New. Field-Tested specimens around $300–$450 represent the strongest value window – the red holds vibrancy at that float range, and the price stays well below Factory New territory.

If red is the color you’re building around, Sport Gloves | Scarlet Shamagh is the clearest recommendation in the case – more striking than most alternatives at the same price point and more versatile than the Nocts for players who want to be noticed. It’s consistently one of the most searched Recoil Case gloves on the market.

★ BEST SPORT GLOVES UNDER $500 Sport Gloves Scarlet Shamagh Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $283.45–$2,575.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Driver Gloves | Snow Leopard is the most expensive Driver Gloves skin in the Recoil Case gloves pool. The finish replicates actual snow leopard fur – a cream and white base covered in large black rosette spots – with perforated leather panels across the fingertips. Factory New examples regularly approach $2,575, and even Battle-Scarred starts at $283 – the highest floor of any Driver Gloves Recoil glove. Collector demand is driven by how distinctly the bold rosette pattern reads against dark weapon finishes in first-person view.

A Field-Tested Snow Leopard in the $450–$600 range gives you the full aesthetic impact without committing to the four-figure Factory New price. For anyone asking what gloves are in the Recoil Case at the premium Driver tier, this is the definitive answer – the crown jewel among Recoil Case gloves for serious collectors.

★ BEST DRIVER GLOVES FOR COLLECTORS Driver Gloves Snow Leopard Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $127.36–$851.41

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Hand Wraps | CAUTION! earns its name – the hazard-tape yellow and black striping makes it one of the most visually aggressive Recoil Case gloves in the entire lineup. On the Hand Wraps model in CS2, the color contrast is visible in every knife draw, and the skin reads as intentional rather than garish at most wear levels. Pricing runs from $127 Battle-Scarred to over $851 Factory New. Hand Wraps tend to be priced slightly below Sport and Driver Gloves at equivalent conditions, meaning CAUTION! offers a bold visual statement at a relative discount.

A Well-Worn CAUTION! around $175–$250 captures the full visual impact – the yellow-black pattern doesn’t fade meaningfully at higher floats, making it a smart mid-budget pick for standout style among Recoil Case gloves.

★ BEST HAND WRAPS FOR STANDOUT LOOK Hand Wraps CAUTION! Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $109.73–$762.82

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Moto Gloves | Blood Pressure is a standout among mid-range Recoil Case gloves. The black leather base is decorated with an abstract blood vessel pattern in burgundy across the palm and fingers, with carbon-coating shell protectors on the knuckles – a raw, aggressive look that suits CS2‘s tactical aesthetic. It starts at $109 in Battle-Scarred and reaches $762 in Factory New, making it one of the more affordable Moto Gloves options at every exterior. Moto Gloves are appreciated for their compact design – they show clean in the viewmodel without dominating the screen, and the red coloring makes Blood Pressure versatile enough to pair with a wide range of knife finishes.

For buyers who want Moto Gloves without stretching to the top of the price range, a Field-Tested Blood Pressure around $130–$180 is the best entry – one of the best gloves from the Recoil Case for players who want an aggressive red look without the premium price tag.

★ BEST MID-RANGE MOTO GLOVES Moto Gloves Blood Pressure Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $52.84–$737.81

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Hand Wraps | Desert Shamagh is the most accessible Hand Wraps Recoil Case glove in the pool. The tan and brown houndstooth fabric is wrapped and bound with diagonal cream/white strips – giving it a distinctly layered, keffiyeh-style look, unique among Recoil Case gloves in CS2. With a Battle-Scarred floor around $52, it’s within reach of almost any budget. Factory New tops out at $737, showing there’s still a wide float-driven spread – the subdued earth-tone palette is actually a selling point for players who prefer a realistic, worn-in look.

At Battle-Scarred prices, Desert Shamagh is one of the few Extraordinary-tier gloves in CS2 that fits a tight budget without compromising on rarity – a strong entry point for any new buyer exploring what gloves are in the Recoil Case for the first time.

★ BEST BUDGET HAND WRAPS Hand Wraps Desert Shamagh Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $59.39–$309.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Broken Fang Gloves | Yellow-banded competes directly with Needle Point and Unhinged for the lowest price floor in the Broken Fang category. The black base is covered in large irregular gold and yellow spots – a bold, almost giraffe-like pattern – with the same sculpted leopard and snake combat centerpiece and gold pyramid studs at the wrist seen across the Broken Fang lineup. Prices range from $59 in Battle-Scarred to $309 in Factory New, giving it the lowest FN ceiling among all Broken Fang Recoil gloves.

For players new to Recoil Case gloves, the Yellow-banded is a solid first Extraordinary purchase – distinct enough to be noticed and broadly available across all exteriors at any given time. It’s one of the best gloves from Recoil Case for players who want the Extraordinary tier without the Extraordinary spend. If you’re deciding between case types before buying a key, the guide on the best cases to open in CS2 gives a useful breakdown of the full pool.

★ BEST ENTRY-LEVEL BROKEN FANG GLOVES Broken Fang Gloves Yellow-banded Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $78.22–$895.24

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Driver Gloves | Rezan the Red is the most budget-friendly Driver Gloves Recoil Case glove in the entire case. Deep crimson perforated leather on the fingers sits above a diamond quilted palm – a premium combination that the price doesn’t reflect. At $78 in Battle-Scarred this is genuinely strong value among Recoil gloves, with Factory New pushing to around $895. The rich wine-red color is one of the most distinctive looks in the Driver Gloves category.

For Driver Gloves collectors who want variety without committing to Snow Leopard prices, this Recoil Case glove fills a real gap. A Well-Worn float in the $100–$130 range is the sweet spot – one of the best gloves from the Recoil Case for players who want a premium look at an accessible price. Those who follow the Counter-Strike esports scene will recognize this colorway from frequent pro-player clips.

★ BEST DRIVER GLOVES UNDER $200 Driver Gloves Rezan the Red Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $135.87–$2,023.12

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Specialist Gloves | Marble Fade is the most vibrant of Recoil Case gloves in the Specialist category. The dark tactical base features individual finger panels each in a distinct bold color – blue, gold, red, and pink – with TORTUE branding across the wrist. The color distribution shifts depending on float, making some copies genuinely more valuable than others. Pricing runs from $135 in Battle-Scarred to over $2,000 in Factory New – specimens with heavy blue coverage command the strongest premiums among recoil gloves at this tier.

The Marble Fade finish has proven popular across multiple weapon categories in CS2, and the Specialist Gloves version is no different. For collectors building matching kits, the dedicated guide on CS2 blue gloves is worth checking for knife pairing ideas that go with Recoil Case gloves.

★ BEST SPECIALIST GLOVES FOR COLOR Specialist Gloves Marble Fade Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $53.69–$324.45

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Moto Gloves | 3rd Commando Company sits at the lowest price point among Moto Recoil Case gloves. The finish is a dark green military camo with red-brown irregular patches, gold-tipped fingers with TORTUE branding, a red accent stripe across the wrist, and black hard knuckle guards – a genuinely detailed design for the price. It runs from $53 in Battle-Scarred to $324 in Factory New. Among Recoil gloves, this is the go-to pick for players building a military-themed loadout.

A Field-Tested 3rd Commando Company around $60–$75 is one of the cheapest entry points to any Extraordinary CS2 glove. Players building a green-toned kit will find the CS2 green gloves guide useful for comparing this skin against the full color-filtered Extraordinary pool.

★ BEST BUDGET MOTO GLOVES Moto Gloves 3rd Commando Company Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $262.66–$4,025.92

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Sport Gloves | Slingshot is the single most expensive of the Recoil Case gloves. The design combines a bold red diamond-weave mesh across the fingers and back of hand with gray leather palm panels and a tan thumb section – a tricolor combination that’s instantly recognizable and extremely float-sensitive. Factory New examples regularly exceed $4,000, and even at Battle-Scarred the floor is $262 – the highest base price among non-Nocts Recoil gloves. The mesh pattern degrades visibly at higher wear levels, making low-float specimens dramatically more desirable.

Unless budget is no concern, aim for Well-Worn Slingshot around $400–$600 – you get the recognizable pattern at a fraction of Factory New cost. For players researching what gloves are in the Recoil Case at the very top of the price range, this is the answer – finding one at the right price on a reliable CS2 skin betting site or trading platform can also shave meaningful cost off the listed price.

★ MOST EXPENSIVE SPORT GLOVES Sport Gloves Slingshot Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $79.21–$711.66

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Moto Gloves | Finish Line brings racing energy to the Recoil Case gloves lineup. The bold black-and-white checkered flag pattern wrapping the knuckles is a direct motorsport reference, while neon green accents break up the contrast – the full design holds up cleanly across all wear levels in CS2. Prices run from $79 in Battle-Scarred to $711 in Factory New. The checkered pattern is one of the most float-tolerant designs in the Moto Gloves category – even at 0.35–0.45 float, the black and white contrast stays sharp, making it particularly good value at Well-Worn.

For buyers who want a Moto Gloves skin with a distinct personality at a reasonable mid-range price, Finish Line is the strongest pick in the Moto category – better value than Smoke Out at most exteriors and more distinctive than 3rd Commando Company. A Well-Worn float typically lists around $100–$150 for this Recoil Case glove.

★ BEST MOTO GLOVES UNDER $200 Moto Gloves Finish Line Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $108.73–$890.45

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Moto Gloves | Smoke Out stands out across Recoil Case gloves with a subtle visual depth that grows on you. Dark charcoal leather covers the base, with heavily scratched silver knuckle guard panels, a light blue accent strip at the wrist, and TORTUE branding across the fingers – a deliberately worn tactical look that suits dark CS2 loadouts perfectly. Prices go from $108 in Battle-Scarred to $890 in Factory New. Among Recoil gloves, this is the most refined neutral-tone option in the Moto category.

A Field-Tested Smoke Out around $130–$170 is where the value lands – one of the best gloves from Recoil Case for players building dark or monochrome loadouts on a mid-range budget. For comparable neutral-tone alternatives, the CS2 purple gloves guide covers similar options worth cross-referencing against this Recoil Case glove.

★ BEST MOTO GLOVES FOR DARK LOADOUTS Moto Gloves Smoke Out Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $132.38–$1,490.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Specialist Gloves | Tiger Strike is the second most expensive Specialist gloves skin among Recoil Case gloves. Bold orange diagonal ribbed panels run across the fingers and back of hand over a dark gray base, with a tan leather palm, red wrist accent, and TORTUE branding – an aggressive, high-contrast design that reads well from every angle in CS2. Prices range from $132 in Battle-Scarred to $1,490 in Factory New. The high FN ceiling comes from float sensitivity – the orange panels lose definition at higher floats, making clean low-float copies the most desirable among recoil gloves at this tier.

For collectors who want the boldest pattern in the Specialist Gloves category without going full Marble Fade, Tiger Strike is the natural choice. The CS2 red gloves guide covers comparable orange and red-toned alternatives across the full glove pool – useful for building the most cohesive look around this Recoil Case glove.

★ BEST SPECIALIST GLOVES PATTERN Specialist Gloves Tiger Strike Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $57.77–$259.29

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Hand Wraps | Constrictor is the most affordable Hand Wraps among Recoil Case gloves by Factory New ceiling – topping out at just $259 compared to $851 for CAUTION!. The vivid orange and red snake scale pattern – warm, richly colored, and unmistakably reptilian – gives it a distinctive look unlike any other Recoil gloves in the Hand Wraps category in CS2. Entry at $57 in Battle-Scarred is as accessible as Extraordinary gloves get. The low FN ceiling reflects lower collector demand at premium floats, keeping prices consistently reasonable.

A Field-Tested Constrictor in the $70–$90 range is the best entry into Extraordinary Hand Wraps at any price. If you’re selling existing skins to fund the purchase, checking the best place to sell CS2 skins first can make a meaningful difference to your available budget for this glove.

★ BEST ENTRY-LEVEL HAND WRAPS Hand Wraps Constrictor Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $111.16–$856.96

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Specialist Gloves | Lt. Commander is the most versatile Specialist glove in the Recoil Case gloves pool. The blue-gray urban camo body is framed by bold yellow accent lines around the finger panels and knuckle guards, with a tan leather palm and black hard knuckle protection – a striking combination that balances military restraint with real visual presence in CS2. Pricing runs from $111 in Battle-Scarred to around $857 in Factory New, with Well-Worn typically listing around $150–$200.

One of the best gloves from the Recoil Case for players who want a premium look that works across any loadout. The best CS2 trading sites are worth browsing for this Recoil Case glove specifically – it moves regularly due to its broad appeal, keeping availability consistently high across platforms.

★ BEST SPECIALIST GLOVES UNDER $300 Specialist Gloves Lt. Commander Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $54.63–$330.99

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Hand Wraps | Giraffe is a Recoil Case glove with a texture unlike anything else in CS2. The golden tan giraffe-spot pattern creates a distinctive, nature-inspired look starting at just $54 in Battle-Scarred. Factory New tops out at $330 – low compared to other Hand Wraps, but reflective of niche collector appeal. The warm tones and irregular spot distribution make each pair slightly different, giving it more personality than the price suggests.

For players who enjoy animal-print aesthetics without the Big Game price tag, this is one of the best gloves from Recoil Case at budget pricing. At Battle-Scarred and Well-Worn prices, Hand Wraps | Giraffe is one of the lowest-cost Extraordinary entries in the entire case – a strong pick for anyone asking what gloves are in the Recoil Case that won’t break the bank.

★ BEST NATURE-THEMED HAND WRAPS Hand Wraps Giraffe Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $118.64–$1,259.90

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case, Recoil Case, or Snakebite Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key, Recoil Case Key, or Snakebite Case Key

The Specialist Gloves | Field Agent closes the Recoil Case gloves list with one of the most structured designs in the pool. Deep navy blue panels are outlined in white, with large gold diamond-shaped knuckle plates dominating the back of the hand – bold, tactical, and immediately recognizable in CS2. Pricing runs from $118 in Battle-Scarred to nearly $1,260 in Factory New. The strong geometric structure means this is among the best gloves from Recoil Case that holds its visual impact across all float levels.

For collectors rounding out a Specialist Gloves set, Field Agent adds a contrasting personality to the more colorful Marble Fade and Tiger Strike – and stands out as one of the best gloves from Recoil Case for players who want bold tactical aesthetics at a mid-range price. If you’re considering trying your luck in the case rather than buying direct, the guide on the best CS2 case-opening sites offers a useful platform comparison. The best Recoil Case gloves aren’t always the most expensive ones.

★ BEST SPECIALIST GLOVES FOR COLLECTORS Specialist Gloves Field Agent Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Best Recoil Case Gloves To Own: Full Comparison

The table below is a stats-led snapshot of all Recoil Case gloves available – covering all six glove types across all 24 Extraordinary-tier skins. For players comparing what gloves are in the Recoil Case at a glance, this is the complete picture. Columns include product name, rarity, price range, and a brief note on what drives each skin’s pricing.

Prices accurate as of 04/22/2026.

Product Name Rarity Price Range Description Broken Fang Gloves | Unhinged Extraordinary $64.29–$354.65 Snake scale texture with sculpted leopard and snake centerpiece; lowest Broken Fang price floor. Sport Gloves | Big Game Extraordinary $163.52–$974.93 Bold hunting camo in dark olive, black, and vivid orange; most visible glove model. Driver Gloves | Black Tie Extraordinary $127.79–$1,750.00 Black leather with white perforated panels and diamond quilted palm; steepest float spread. Broken Fang Gloves | Needle Point Extraordinary $58.44–$319.00 Cream floral scroll over rust-brown leather with leopard and snake centerpiece; cheapest Broken Fang. Broken Fang Gloves | Jade Extraordinary $94.47–$617.16 Teal base with gold clockwork detailing; most ornate Broken Fang design. Driver Gloves | Queen Jaguar Extraordinary $66.00–$497.45 Brown leather fingers over vivid jaguar fur palm; most affordable Driver Gloves entry. Sport Gloves | Nocts Extraordinary $511.92–$3,183.94 All-black; low-float scarcity and blacked-out demand drive the highest floor. Sport Gloves | Scarlet Shamagh Extraordinary $204.10–$1,365.97 Red and black keffiyeh-fabric; boldest red Sport Gloves in the case. Driver Gloves | Snow Leopard Extraordinary $283.45–$2,575.00 Snow leopard fur texture – cream base with large black rosettes; highest Driver Gloves floor. Hand Wraps | CAUTION! Extraordinary $127.36–$851.41 Neon yellow-green covered wall-to-wall in black hazard warning text; most visible Hand Wraps. Moto Gloves | Blood Pressure Extraordinary $109.73–$762.82 Deep crimson and black leather pattern and carbon fibre knuckle guards; best mid-range Moto. Hand Wraps | Desert Shamagh Extraordinary $52.84–$737.81 Brown and black houndstooth bound with diagonal cream strips; lowest Hand Wraps entry price. Broken Fang Gloves | Yellow-banded Extraordinary $59.39–$309.00 Black base with large irregular gold spots and leopard and snake centerpiece; lowest Broken Fang FN ceiling. Driver Gloves | Rezan the Red Extraordinary $78.22–$895.24 Deep crimson perforated fingers over diamond quilted palm; most affordable Driver Gloves. Specialist Gloves | Marble Fade Extraordinary $135.87–$2,023.12 Individual finger panels in blue, gold, red, and pink; float determines color distribution. Moto Gloves | 3rd Commando Company Extraordinary $53.69–$324.45 Dark green military camo with red-brown patches, gold-tipped fingers, and black knuckle guards. Sport Gloves | Slingshot Extraordinary $262.66–$4,025.92 Red diamond-weave mesh with gray palm and tan thumb; highest price ceiling in the case. Moto Gloves | Finish Line Extraordinary $79.21–$711.66 Black and white checkered with neon green accents; most float-tolerant Moto design. Moto Gloves | Smoke Out Extraordinary $108.73–$890.45 Dark charcoal with scratched silver knuckle guards and blue wrist accent; most refined neutral Moto. Specialist Gloves | Tiger Strike Extraordinary $132.38–$1,490.00 Orange diagonal ribbed panels over dark gray with tan palm and red wrist accent; float-sensitive. Hand Wraps | Constrictor Extraordinary $57.77–$259.29 Vivid orange and red snake scale pattern; lowest FN ceiling in Hand Wraps. Specialist Gloves | Lt. Commander Extraordinary $111.16–$856.96 Blue-gray urban camo with bold yellow accent lines and black knuckle guards; most versatile Specialist. Hand Wraps | Giraffe Extraordinary $54.63–$330.99 Golden tan giraffe spots with diagonal cream binding strips; unique nature aesthetic at budget price. Specialist Gloves | Field Agent Extraordinary $118.64–$1,259.90 Deep navy panels outlined in white with large gold diamond knuckle plates; bold tactical design.

Prices referenced on Eneba Hub are provided for informational purposes only and reflect market conditions at the time of writing. Product values can fluctuate frequently due to supply, demand, and in-game updates, so we cannot guarantee their accuracy or future value.

Float is consistently the most important variable across all 24 Recoil Case gloves – always filter by exterior before comparing prices and target Field-Tested or Well-Worn for the best price-to-visual-quality ratio. Sport Gloves and Driver Gloves command the highest floors overall, while Hand Wraps and Broken Fang Gloves offer the most accessible entry points. Intricate designs like Marble Fade, Slingshot, and Tiger Strike carry premiums over simpler finishes at equivalent conditions – float sensitivity is the key driver, not just rarity tier.

Final Thoughts on Recoil Case Gloves

The Recoil Case gloves pool is one of the strongest in CS2 – 24 Extraordinary skins across six glove types, spanning from $52 Battle-Scarred to $4,000+ Factory New. Float is the most important variable across all Recoil gloves: always filter by exterior first and target Field-Tested or Well-Worn for the best price-to-look ratio. Top three Recoil Case gloves in rank order:

Broken Fang Gloves | Unhinged – Best-value Extraordinary glove in the case and one of the best gloves from Recoil Case on a budget: snake scale texture with sculpted leopard and snake centerpiece, lowest Battle-Scarred entry in its type, and available across all exteriors.

Sport Gloves | Big Game – Best collector-tier pick at mid-range spend: Sport Gloves command the most in-game visibility, and the hunting camo finish is one of the most recognizable Recoil gloves in the pool.

Driver Gloves | Black Tie – Best style-to-price ratio among premium Recoil Case gloves and the clearest answer for players asking what gloves are in the Recoil Case at the Driver tier: black leather with white perforated panels and diamond quilted palm, pairs with virtually any knife finish in CS2.

No matter if you’re after the best gloves from the Recoil Case on a tight budget or hunting a trophy-tier Factory New, every exterior and glove type is covered in this pool – and buying direct will always beat opening cases at a 0.26% drop rate.

★ BEST PLACE TO BUY RECOIL CASE GLOVES Recoil Case Gloves Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

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