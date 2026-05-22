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The cheapest CS2 knife skins let you equip a blade in Counter-Strike 2 without emptying your wallet. Every knife in this FPS shares the same 0.26% Rare Special Item drop rate, but prices vary wildly based on knife model, finish, and condition.

Naturally, the most common question is: What is the cheapest knife in CS2? Most players are usually looking for a Battle-Scarred or Well-Worn copy of an unpopular model – that’s where the real deals sit. Knife prices fluctuate with supply, demand, and new case releases, so today’s CS2 cheapest knife price can shift by next month.

The knives on this list start as low as ~$52 in Battle-Scarred condition, with entry prices topping out around $113. Most of them drop from cases like the Dreams & Nightmares Case, Fracture Case, and the original CS:GO Weapon Case series. Whether you’re hunting for the cheapest knife in CS2 to flex in-game, exploring the cheapest knife trade-up CS2 path, or eyeing the CS2 cheapest Butterfly Knife alternative, this guide breaks down the most affordable options by real market pricing.

Our Top Picks for the Cheapest CS2 Knife Skins

I’ve compared current market listings to identify the cheapest CS2 knife in each model category. These ten represent the cheapest CS2 knife skins right now and are ranked mainly by lowest Battle-Scarred entry price, with extra context on model appeal, finish quality, and resale value.

Every knife on this list belongs to the Rare Special Item (Gold) pool at 0.26% odds. While CS2 knives are officially classified as Rare Special Items rather than Covert skins, players and trading sites often use “Covert” informally to describe high-tier knife finishes.

The low prices come from a combination of less-popular knife models (Gut, Navaja, Paracord), common finishes (Scorched, Night, Stained), and worn conditions (Battle-Scarred, Well-Worn). These are the cheapest CS2 knife skins, where you get a real knife animation and inspect without paying Karambit or Butterfly premiums.

Condition heavily impacts pricing. All ten knives are available in multiple exteriors, meaning Battle-Scarred copies trade at a fraction of Factory New. If you’re wondering what the cheapest knife in CS2 is and how condition affects the CS2 cheapest knife price, the sections below break down each knife’s full range. Players exploring the cheapest knife trade-up CS2 strategy can also use lower-tier finishes as stepping stones toward pricier blades.

Disclaimer The content published on Eneba Hub is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, financial, or investment advice. We do not guarantee profits or monetary outcomes, and readers should make purchasing decisions responsibly and based on their own research. Any references to ROI, value potential, or investment are statistical averages based on historical data and do not guarantee individual outcomes.

Case Rarity Probabilities

Even the cheapest CS2 knife drops from the same Rare Special Item (Gold) tier as a $10,000 Butterfly Emerald. The drop probabilities are identical across every weapon case in Counter-Strike 2 – only the knife model and finish vary.

Skin Rarities Drop % Probabilities Mil-Spec ( Blue ) 79.92% Restricted ( Purple ) 15.98% Classified ( Pink ) 3.2% Covert ( Red ) 0.64% Rare Special Item ( Gold ) 0.26%

These probabilities are derived from community-tracking sites aggregating 10,000+ case openings per type. At 0.26%, you’ll see roughly 1 knife per 385 openings. The cheapest CS2 knife skins aren’t cheaper because they drop more often – the odds are identical. They’re affordable because the knife model and finish carry less collector demand.

That’s why buying the cheapest CS2 knife directly from the market is almost always more cost-effective than trying to unbox one. Players researching the cheapest knife trade-up CS2 path should factor in the case price and key cost before opening.

The Cheapest CS2 Knife Skins

Each one of the cheapest CS2 knife options below was selected based on current market pricing across all available conditions. The picks balance skin condition and CS2 cheapest knife prices to show the most affordable entry points into knife ownership in Counter-Strike 2.

These knives are cheap compared to other Covert-rarity blades because they combine less-popular knife models with common finishes. None of these ten matches the cheapest Butterfly knife in CS2 for prestige, but every one delivers the same knife slot and animation at a fraction of the cost.

Here’s a breakdown of the cheapest CS2 knife skins available now, broken down by accessibility, finish popularity, and overall market value.

Price Range: $52.36–$128.53 / €48.17–€118.25 / £41.36–£101.54

Rarity: Rare Special Item (Gold)

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Paracord Knife Scorched holds the absolute lowest knife price on this list at $52.36 in Battle-Scarred and is available in all exteriors. Factory New reaches $128.53, keeping the full range under $130. The Paracord’s wrapped handle and fixed-blade design give it a utilitarian, survival-knife feel that matches the Scorched finish naturally. It drops from the Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case and remains one of the lowest-priced Fracture Case knives on the market.

Why we chose it The Paracord Knife Scorched has the lowest entry price of any knife in Counter-Strike 2 – under $53 in Battle-Scarred. If your only goal is to own a knife in CS2 for the least amount of money possible, this is it.

If you’re asking, “What is the cheapest knife in CS2 by raw price?”, this is it. The Paracord model lacks the flashy animations of folding knives, which suppresses demand and keeps pricing at the floor. For players who want any knife in Counter-Strike 2 at the absolute minimum spend, the Paracord Scorched is the way to go. It’s also the most affordable starting point for the cheapest knife trade-up CS2 strategy – buy this, play with it, and trade up later on.

What do players say?

WarOwl ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The Paracord gets overlooked because it’s not flashy, but that’s exactly why the price is this low. If you just want a knife in Counter-Strike 2 without spending hundreds, this is the smartest buy on the market. Best cheapest CS2 knife for players on a tight budget.

★ CHEAPEST CS2 KNIFE Paracord Knife Scorched Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Price Range: $54.93–$300.00 / €50.54–€276.00 / £43.39–£237.00

Rarity: Rare Special Item (Gold)

Source: Danger Zone Case or Horizon Case

Case Key: Danger Zone Case Key or Horizon Case Key

The Navaja Knife Blue Steel is the cheapest Talon knife CS2 players can get as a curved-blade alternative available in all exteriors, with BS copies at just $54.93. The Blue Steel finish adds a bluish-gray patina that deepens with wear – some players actually prefer the Battle-Scarred look for its darker tones. It drops from the Danger Zone Case or Horizon Case. The Navaja’s compact, curved blade and fast deploy animation make it a lightweight knife that doesn’t feel like a budget pick in-game. The cold, metallic sheen of this blade pairs naturally with various CS2 blue glove skins to create a coordinated loadout without a massive price tag.

For players searching for the cheapest Talon knife CS2 alternatives, the Navaja Blue Steel is one of the most accessible options. While it doesn’t match the Talon Knife’s signature animations or size, it offers a similar curved-blade aesthetic at a fraction of the price, making it a practical budget-friendly choice. It’s ideal for players who like the Talon look but not the Talon cost.

★ SECOND-CHEAPEST CS2 KNIFE PICK Navaja Knife Blue Steel Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Price Range: $54.96–$104.99 / €50.56–€96.59 / £43.42–£82.94

Rarity: Rare Special Item (Gold)

Source: Dreams & Nightmares Case or Operation Riptide Case

Case Key: Dreams & Nightmares Case Key or Operation Riptide Case Key

The Shadow Daggers Freehand is a standout pick from the cheapest CS2 knife category that’s available in all exteriors, with Battle-Scarred copies starting at just $54.96 and Factory New topping out at $104.99. The Freehand finish features hand-drawn doodle patterns across both blades, giving it a distinctive look despite the low CS2 cheapest knife price. It drops from the Dreams & Nightmares Case or Operation Riptide Case at the same 0.26% Gold-tier odds as any other knife.

Shadow Daggers are one of the least popular knife models in Counter-Strike 2 due to their compact size and dual-wield animation that some players find less satisfying than single-blade knives. That low demand is exactly what keeps the price this affordable. The purple-and-white Freehand finish also pairs surprisingly well with some of the best cheap AWP skins, especially graffiti-style or neon-themed designs like AWP Fever Dream.

For players exploring the cheapest knife trade-up CS2 route, the Shadow Daggers Freehand makes a solid base – you can trade up from here as your budget grows.

★ THIRD-CHEAPEST CS2 KNIFE Shadow Daggers Freehand Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Price Range: $55.64–$272.85 / €51.19–€251.02 / £43.96–£215.55

Rarity: Rare Special Item (Gold)

Source: CS:GO Weapon Case, CS:GO Weapon Case 2, CS:GO Weapon Case 3, and other legacy cases from 2013–2015

Case Key: CS:GO Weapon Case Key, CS:GO Weapon Case 2 Key, CS:GO Weapon Case 3 Key, and other legacy case keys

The Gut Knife Night is the cheapest CS2 knife available in all exteriors with a clean, dark look. Battle-Scarred copies start at $55.64, while Factory New jumps to $272.85 – a wide spread that rewards buyers who don’t mind wear. The Night finish’s matte black surface hides scratches well in lower exteriors, making BS and WW copies look better than their CS2 cheapest knife price might suggest.

It drops from the CS:GO Weapon Case series and other legacy cases from 2013–2015, all discontinued – check our guide to the best cases to open in CS2 if you’re weighing your options. The Gut Knife is consistently one of the most affordable knife models in Counter-Strike 2 because it lacks the visual flair of Butterfly or Karambit animations. For players asking about the cheapest knife in CS2 with a stealthy aesthetic, the Gut Knife Night is the answer.

Many players who opt for this stealthy look also search for matching CS2 USPS skins to maintain a consistent dark theme across their entire loadout.

★ FOURTH-CHEAPEST CS2 KNIFE PICK Gut Knife Night Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Price Range: $56.15–$455.61 / €51.66–€419.16 / £44.36–£359.93

Rarity: Rare Special Item (Gold)

Source: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

The Survival Knife Night Stripe is the cheapest CS2 knife with a rugged, military-grade aesthetic that’s also available in all exteriors. BS copies start at just $56.15, but Factory New jumps to $455.61 – the widest condition gap on this list. That makes exterior selection critical: Well-Worn and Field-Tested copies at ~$60–$80 offer the best balance between look and price. The Night Stripe’s dark base with subtle striping hides wear well.

It drops from the Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case. The Survival Knife model was introduced with the Shattered Web Case in 2019 and offers a unique fixed-blade animation that stands apart from folding knives. For players exploring the cheapest knife trade-up CS2 route, the low BS entry price makes this a practical starting point before graduating to pricier models.

★ FIFTH-CHEAPEST CS2 KNIFE PICK Survival Knife Night Stripe Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Price Range: $59.37–$199.90 / €54.62–€183.91 / £46.90–£157.92

Rarity: Rare Special Item (Gold)

Source: Operation Wildfire Case

Case Key: Operation Wildfire Case Key

The Bowie Knife Scorched is the cheapest CS2 knife that brings serious blade length at a budget price and is also available in all exteriors. BS copies start at $59.37, with Factory New reaching $199.90. The Scorched finish’s burnt texture works well on the Bowie’s long, clip-point blade. It drops from the Operation Wildfire Case, a discontinued case that also houses the popular AK-47 Fuel Injector. The dark finish on this massive blade provides a great backdrop for CS2 purple glove skins to stand out.

The Bowie Knife was introduced during Operation Wildfire and remains one of the longest blades in Counter-Strike 2. Its draw animation is slower than compact knives, which some players view as a downside – but the visual impact is undeniable. For players who want the cheapest CS2 knife with the most screen presence – or those who can’t justify the price of even the cheapest Butterfly knife in CS2 – the Bowie Scorched delivers more blade per dollar than any other option on this list.

★ SIXTH-CHEAPEST CS2 KNIFE PICK Bowie Knife Scorched Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Price Range: $61.22–$95.60 / €56.32–€87.95 / £48.36–£75.52

Rarity: Rare Special Item (Gold)

Source: Gamma 2 Case or Gamma Case

Case Key: Gamma 2 Case Key or Gamma Case Key

If you’re hunting the cheapest CS2 knife with the most predictable pricing, the Gut Knife Bright Water leads the field – $61.22 to $95.60 across all five exteriors. That narrow spread means even a Factory New copy won’t cost much more than a Battle-Scarred one. The Bright Water finish adds a blue-toned aquatic pattern that looks sharp at any wear level, making it a strong pick for players comparing the CS2 cheapest knife price across conditions. The finish also works well in budget blue loadouts alongside some of the best cheap M4A1-S skins available in CS2.

It drops from the Gamma 2 Case or Gamma Case, both discontinued. Among popular tactical shooters, Counter-Strike 2 knife skins hold real resale value – and the Gut Knife Bright Water’s tight range makes it one of the most predictable, cheapest CS2 knife picks for budget buyers. For players who care more about finish consistency than rare animations, the Gut Knife Bright Water offers one of the safest low-cost buys in the current CS2 market.

★ SEVENTH-CHEAPEST CS2 KNIFE PICK Gut Knife Bright Water Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Price Range: $66.58–$144.74 / €61.25–€133.16 / £52.60–£114.34

Rarity: Rare Special Item (Gold)

Source: Falchion Case

Case Key: Falchion Case Key

The Falchion Knife Scorched is the cheapest CS2 knife with a single-edge curved blade and a distinctive fidget-spin inspect animation that’s unique to the Falchion model and available in all exteriors. Priced between $66.58 and $144.74, it offers a moderate range across all five exteriors. The Scorched finish keeps the price low while the Falchion’s animation gives it character that flat-priced knives often lack.

It drops exclusively from the Falchion Case. The Falchion Knife sits between Gut and Flip in community popularity – more respected than entry-level models, but still significantly more affordable than Butterfly or Karambit. Even compared to the cheapest Butterfly Knives in CS2, the Falchion delivers a similar flashy, animation-heavy feel at a much lower price point. For players who want the cheapest knife in CS2 with a unique inspect animation and aren’t chasing the absolute lowest CS2 cheapest knife price, the Falchion Scorched is a balanced choice. It’s also a viable option for the cheapest knife trade-up CS2 approach.

★ EIGHTH-CHEAPEST CS2 KNIFE PICK Falchion Knife Scorched Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Price Range: $70.76–$325.06 / €65.10–€299.06 / £55.90–£256.80

Rarity: Rare Special Item (Gold)

Source: Huntsman Weapon Case

Case Key: Huntsman Weapon Case Key

The Huntsman Knife Scorched is available in all exteriors and is also the cheapest CS2 knife pick for players who want a large, imposing blade on a budget. BS copies start at $70.76, and Factory New climbs to $325.06. The Scorched finish gives it a charred, weathered look that actually suits the Huntsman’s oversized blade profile. It drops exclusively from the Huntsman Weapon Case. For players searching for a CS2 cheapest Butterfly Knife alternative, the Huntsman is one of the closest matches in terms of animation feel and overall presence without the massive price tag.

The Huntsman model offers one of the most satisfying draw animations in Counter-Strike 2 – a quick spin that competitive players appreciate. It’s made several appearances in Counter-Strike esports pro inventories. As one of the cheapest CS2 knife options, the Huntsman Scorched delivers blade presence that smaller models like the Navaja or Gut can’t match at this price range.

★ NINTH-CHEAPEST CS2 KNIFE PICK Huntsman Knife Scorched Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Price Range: $113.15–$295.19 / €104.10–€271.57 / £89.39–£233.20

Rarity: Rare Special Item (Gold)

Source: CS:GO Weapon Case, CS:GO Weapon Case 2, and CS:GO Weapon Case 3

Case Key: CS:GO Weapon Case Key, CS:GO Weapon Case 2 Key, CS:GO Weapon Case 3 Key

The Flip Knife Stained carries the highest entry price among the cheapest CS2 knife options available in all exteriors, with BS copies at $113.15 and FN reaching $295.19. The higher floor reflects the Flip Knife’s popularity – it’s one of the original knife models, and its smooth flip animation remains a community favorite. The Stained finish gives it a mottled blue-grey patina that deepens to rust tones at lower exteriors.

It drops from the CS:GO Weapon Case, CS:GO Weapon Case 2, and CS:GO Weapon Case 3 – all discontinued. While still far below the cheapest butterfly knife in CS2, the Flip Knife Stained is the closest this list gets to premium knife territory – and carries stronger resale appeal than Gut or Navaja options. It also holds value better than less-popular models when you’re ready to upgrade – here’s how to trade CS2 skins for money when that time comes.

★ TENTH-CHEAPEST CS2 KNIFE PICK Flip Knife Stained Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

The Cheapest CS2 Knives to Own

The table below is a stats-led snapshot of the cheapest CS2 knife options on this list. Columns cover product name, rarity, price range, and a short description of why the skin stays affordable among the cheapest CS2 knives in the game.

Prices accurate as of 02/2026.

Product Name Rarity Price Range Description Paracord Knife Scorched Rare Special Item $52–$128 Absolute lowest price; fixed blade; survival aesthetic Navaja Knife Blue Steel Rare Special Item $54–$300 Cheapest talon-style blade; compact, curved design Shadow Daggers Freehand Rare Special Item $54–$104 Lowest entry; dual-wield animation; low model demand Gut Knife Night Rare Special Item $55–$272 Dark finish hides wear; budget Gut Knife model Survival Knife Night Stripe Rare Special Item $56–$455 Widest range; tactical fixed blade; steep FN premium Bowie Knife Scorched Rare Special Item $59–$199 Longest blade; imposing visual; Wildfire Case origin Gut Knife Bright Water Rare Special Item $61–$95 Tightest range; FN under $100; blue-toned pattern Falchion Knife Scorched Rare Special Item $66–$144 Unique inspect animation; moderate price; single case Huntsman Knife Scorched Rare Special Item $70–$325 Large blade; satisfying draw animation; single case Flip Knife Stained Rare Special Item $113–$295 Most popular model on the list; stronger resale; OG case

Prices referenced on Eneba Hub are provided for informational purposes only and reflect market conditions at the time of writing. Product values can fluctuate frequently due to supply, demand, and in-game updates, so we cannot guarantee their accuracy or future value.

Price floor: The Paracord Scorched, Navaja Knife Blue Steel, and Shadow Daggers Freehand sit under $55 – the cheapest CS2 knife options on this list. The Flip Knife Stained starts at $113, reflecting stronger model demand. For context, the cheapest knife in CS2 on this list starts at $52 – the cheapest Butterfly Knife starts well above $300, putting it in a different category entirely.

What keeps prices low: The CS2 cheapest knife tier is dominated by Scorched and Night finishes – common patterns with the least collector premium.

Condition matters more than pattern: Unlike Case Hardened or Crimson Web, most knives here aren’t pattern-driven. Exterior does most of the pricing work – a Battle-Scarred copy can cost 50–70% less than Factory New on the same blade. For the cheapest CS2 knife, BS and WW are the sweet spots. CS2 isn’t the only tactical shooter with a skin economy – check out other games like Counter-Strike if you want similar experiences.

Trade-up starting points: For anyone considering the cheapest knife trade-up CS2 strategy with the cheapest Butterfly knife in CS2 as the end goal, starting sub-$60 and upgrading over time is the proven approach. The cheapest Talon knife CS2 buyers can afford – the Navaja Blue Steel – and the Flip Knife Stained both hold resale value better than Gut or Paracord models, making them the stronger foundations if you plan to upgrade later. When it’s time to sell, learn how to sell CS2 skins for real money.

My Overall Verdict on the Cheapest CS2 Knife Skins

Budget doesn’t have to mean boring – the right model and condition combo gets you a real knife without the premium markup. These are the top three cheapest CS2 knife skins by entry price:

Paracord Knife Scorched – The cheapest CS2 knife on this list at $52.36 in Battle-Scarred. A utilitarian fixed-blade design with a full price range under $130, making it the most accessible entry point into knife ownership in Counter-Strike 2.

in Battle-Scarred. A utilitarian fixed-blade design with a full price range under making it the most accessible entry point into knife ownership in Counter-Strike 2. Navaja Knife Blue Steel – At $54.93 BS, the cheapest curved-blade option and the closest alternative to the Talon Knife at a fraction of the cost. A strong pick for players who want aesthetic appeal without overspending.

BS, the cheapest curved-blade option and the closest alternative to the Talon Knife at a fraction of the cost. A strong pick for players who want aesthetic appeal without overspending. Shadow Daggers Freehand – Starting at $54.96 in Battle-Scarred, this delivers the Freehand pattern and dual-wield animation at a price that rivals the cheapest CS2 knife on this list.

Knife prices in Counter-Strike 2 shift with market conditions, so always check current listings before buying. Whether you’re after the absolute lowest spend or a cheapest knife trade-up CS2 stepping stone, these ten deliver real knife ownership at the lowest prices on the market.

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