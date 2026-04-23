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CS2 anime skins are among the most sought-after cosmetics in Counter-Strike 2, and for good reason – anime culture has woven itself into competitive gaming in a way few other FPS titles reflect. With ukiyo-e-inspired dragons, cyberpunk kunoichi warriors, and shojo pastel aesthetics, the CS2 anime skins catalogue covers nearly every anime art direction across rifles, pistols, SMGs, and shotguns. Every weapon slot has a strong contender, making the anime skins CS2 offers one of the most complete themed loadout ecosystems in any shooter.

Pricing across the CS2 anime skins market ranges from under $1 for a budget Mil-Spec entry to over $3,000 for a pristine Covert that cannot even be unboxed. Rarity tiers run from Mil-Spec up through Restricted, Classified, and Covert, while exterior condition plays a major role in final value. You can find Counter-Strike anime skins through in-game cases, the Steam Community Market, or third-party marketplaces that often carry a wider selection at competitive prices. This guide covers 31 of the best CS2 anime skins in 2026, ranked for every type of player and budget.

Our Top Picks for CS2 Anime Skins

The CS2 anime skins below span every rarity tier and price bracket. These are the best among all anime skins CS2 has to offer across every weapon slot, and each entry links to a full review.

Prices vary across platforms – always verify condition and float value before buying. For any MAC-10 anime skin, M4A4 anime skin, or rare collection-only piece, third-party marketplaces typically carry a wider selection of CS2 anime skins at competitive prices.

Disclaimer The content published on Eneba Hub is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, financial, or investment advice. We do not guarantee profits or monetary outcomes, and readers should make purchasing decisions responsibly and based on their own research. Any references to ROI, value potential, or investment are statistical averages based on historical data and do not guarantee individual outcomes.

Case Rarity Probabilities

Understanding drop probabilities is essential before spending on any CS2 anime skins through unboxing rather than direct purchase. These odds directly explain why covert-tier Counter-Strike anime skins carry steep premiums and why three skins on this list are collection-only and cannot be obtained from any container. The table below covers standard drop probability ranges per rarity tier in Counter-Strike 2 cases.

Skin Rarities Drop % Probabilities Mil-Spec ( Blue ) 79.92% Restricted ( Purple ) 15.98% Classified ( Pink ) 3.2% Covert ( Red ) 0.64% Rare Special Item ( Gold ) 0.26%

These figures come from community-aggregated data across over 100,000 case openings – a reliable statistical baseline rather than an official Valve figure. The Covert tier, home to the most prestigious Counter-Strike anime skins like the AWP | Oni Taiji and AK-47 | Bloodsport, drops at just 0.64% – explaining those premium price tags. Mil-Spec skins land in roughly 80% of openings, making them the most accessible entry point into the Counter-Strike anime skins market. The MAC-10 anime skin picks on this list sit mostly in the Restricted tier, landing in roughly 16% of openings – the sweet spot for budget buyers.

The Best CS2 Anime Skins

The best CS2 anime skins balance visual impact, anime art direction, and genuine market value – and three on this list stand apart from the rest. The AUG | Akihabara Accept, Desert Eagle | Sunset Storm 壱, the collection-only version of AK-47 | Bloodsport cannot be unboxed from any case, making them permanently scarce among all Counter-Strike anime skins. Whether you are after the finest M4A4 anime skin on the market or want to browse all anime skins CS2 has, the entries below cover every weapon slot and price point.

Product Price: $21.28–$117.72 / ~€19.58–€108.30 / ~£16.81–£92.99

Rarity: Classified

Source: Operation Wildfire Case

Case Key: Operation Wildfire Case Key

The Desert Eagle | Kumicho Dragon is a top-value entry among CS2 anime skins – Classified rarity with a price range of $21–$117 across all conditions. The yakuza dragon design in deep crimson, black, and gold punches well above its price point with sharp linework that holds up even in Field-Tested.

Why we chose it In Counter-Strike 2, the Kumicho Dragon delivers yakuza dragon artwork across all conditions – strong value for casual buyers and serious collectors alike.

A Minimal Wear copy around $40 hits the sweet spot. For a premium-looking anime Desert Eagle without the Covert price tag, the Kumicho Dragon is the smart pick.

★ BEST ANIME DESERT EAGLE SKIN Desert Eagle | Kumicho Dragon Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $265.55–$3,700.88 / ~€244.31–€3,404.81 / ~£209.78–£2,923.69

Rarity: Covert

Source: Enfield Collection (not available in cases)

Case Key: None

The AUG | Akihabara Accept is the most iconic of all CS2 anime skins – $265 to $3,700 depending on condition. Sourced only from the Enfield Collection, it cannot be unboxed from any case. Full anime character art covers the AUG body against an Akihabara backdrop – neon signs, maid café motifs, and Japanese pop culture iconography.

Nothing among all anime skins CS2 has produced matches the Akihabara Accept‘s cultural impact. Collection-only supply, Covert rarity, and iconic status make it the centrepiece of every prestige loadout.

★ MOST ICONIC CS2 ANIME SKIN AUG | Akihabara Accept Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $52.21–$253.00 / ~€48.03–€232.76 / ~£41.25–£199.87

Rarity: Covert

Source: Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma 2 Case Key

The M4A1-S | Player Two is a Covert pick priced at $52–$253. It channels retro gaming and anime visual novel aesthetics – pixel art, manga panel layouts, and neon grids in pink, blue, and mint tones. No other Counter-Strike anime skins pick captures that nostalgic cross-genre combination quite as cleanly.

Demand has stayed strong since 2020. Field-Tested around $65–80 is the best value entry; Factory New above $200 is for dedicated collectors. For CT mains, Player Two is the standout pick among the best CS2 anime skins in the rifle category.

★ BEST ANIME CT RIFLE SKIN M4A1-S | Player Two Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $14.16–$90.62 / ~€13.03–€83.37 / ~£11.19–£71.59

Rarity: Classified

Source: Chroma Case

Case Key: Chroma Case Key

The M4A4 | 龍王 (Dragon King) is the most attainable M4A4 anime skin on this list – Classified and priced at $14–$90, making it the most budget-friendly M4A4 anime skin available. The Eastern dragon in bold reds, blacks, and gold with the Chinese characters for “Dragon King” (龍王) on the body could pass as concept art from an anime series.

Field-Tested copies hold their visual integrity well. Factory New under $90 makes this a strong M4A4 anime skin for players who want bold Eastern dragon art without the Covert price tag – and at that range, it ranks among the best CS2 anime skins available at the Classified tier. For anyone after a mid-range M4A4 anime skin that delivers real visual impact, the Dragon King is the smart pick.

★ BEST DRAGON ANIME SKIN M4A4 | 龍王 (Dragon King) Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $150.18–$390.70 / ~€138.17–€359.44 / ~£118.64–£308.65

Rarity: Covert

Source: Spectrum Case

Case Key: Spectrum Case Key

The AK-47 | Bloodsport is the definitive T-side pick for AK players – $150–$390 price range with no Battle-Scarred version tightening lower-end supply. Japanese racing anime aesthetics in angular red and black deliver exactly what Covert rarity promises: a skin that looks the part from across the map.

A Field-Tested copy around $180 is the best entry point for anime skins CS2 players who want the full visual impact without the Factory New premium. Sustained competitive demand keeps the Bloodsport permanently among the most traded CS2 anime skins on the market.

★ BEST ANIME AK-47 SKIN AK-47 | Bloodsport Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $327.97–$1,045.00 / ~€301.73–€961.40 / ~£259.10–£825.55

Rarity: Covert

Source: Operation Hydra Case

Case Key: Operation Hydra Case Key

The AWP | Oni Taiji is the crown jewel of Counter-Strike anime skins for AWP players – Covert skin priced at $328–$1,045. An onna-bugeisha defeating an oni demon across the full body in ukiyo-e-meets-modern-anime style gives it narrative depth rare among rifle skins.

The operation-exclusive origin permanently limits supply, and the amber, red, and black palette creates a cinematic quality no other AWP skin matches. A Well-Worn copy around $380 is the best value entry for any T-side player serious about their loadout.

★ BEST ANIME AWP SKIN AWP | Oni Taiji Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $1.88–$13.00 / ~€1.73–€11.96 / ~£1.49–£10.27

Rarity: Restricted

Source: Spectrum Case

Case Key: Spectrum Case Key

The Galil AR | Crimson Tsunami proves that anime skins CS2 does not have to be expensive to be eye-catching. Under $2 in lower conditions, $13 Factory New – this Restricted Spectrum Case drop reinterprets Hokusai’s Great Wave in a bold crimson palette with real cultural resonance.

High case availability keeps prices locked at the budget floor. For T-side players who want genuine anime culture on their Galil for under $13, the Crimson Tsunami is the strongest budget pick.

★ BEST BUDGET ANIME RIFLE Galil AR | Crimson Tsunami Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $6.23–$34.74 / ~€5.73–€31.96 / ~£4.92–£27.44

Rarity: Restricted

Source: Operation Riptide Case

Case Key: Operation Riptide Case Key

The MP9 | Mount Fuji is a Restricted pick priced $6–$34. Mt. Fuji in layered blue-grey tones with cherry blossoms framing the barrel gives this skin a calm, restrained aesthetic that stands apart from the more aggressive CS2 anime skins available.

Riptide Case supply keeps pricing accessible. For CT pistol round SMG use, the Mount Fuji is the standout pick under $35 – visually distinct and well-priced at every condition.

★ BEST ANIME SMG SKIN MP9 | Mount Fuji Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $0.44–$1.94 / ~€0.40–€1.78 / ~£0.35–£1.53

Rarity: Restricted

Source: Revolution Case

Case Key: Revolution Case Key

The MAC-10 | Sakkaku is the most affordable MAC-10 anime skin available – $0.44–$1.94 across three conditions only (no Factory New or Minimal Wear). ‘Sakkaku‘ means ‘illusion,’ and the kitsune fox spirit in purple and black delivers that concept with real character detail for a sub-$2 skin.

For players who want anime on their MAC-10 at zero financial risk, this is the ideal entry MAC-10 anime skin. A great first purchase for anyone hunting their first MAC-10 anime skin – genuine artwork at a price that makes the decision essentially risk-free.

★ CHEAPEST ANIME MAC-10 SKIN MAC-10 | Sakkaku Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $29.42–$202.96 / ~€27.07–€186.72 / ~£23.24–£160.34

Rarity: Covert

Source: Revolution Case

Case Key: Revolution Case Key

The M4A4 | Temukau is the best-value Covert M4A4 anime skin available – $29–$202 from the Revolution Case. Polynesian warrior deity art in warm ochre, red, and brown makes it one of the most culturally distinctive pieces across all anime skins CS2 has produced, drawing from Pacific mythology rather than traditional Japanese aesthetics.

A Field-Tested copy around $45 makes this M4A4 anime skin genuinely competitive against Classified alternatives. For M4A4 players who want Covert quality without four-figure pricing, Temukau is the strongest value play on this list.

★ BEST VALUE COVERT ANIME SKIN M4A4 | Temukau Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $3.33–$29.09 / ~€3.06–€26.76 / ~£2.63–£22.98

Rarity: Classified

Source: Recoil Case

Case Key: Recoil Case Key

The Sawed-Off | Kiss♥Love brings shojo manga aesthetics to the shotgun category – Classified with a price range of $3.33–$29. Soft pastels, heart symbols, and romance character art create sharp visual contrast against the aggressive anime skins CS2 norms on this list.

At under $30 Factory New, this is a low-stakes addition with a playful pink and mint identity that stands out in almost any loadout. If close-range aggression is your style and personality is your priority, Kiss♥Love delivers both.

★ MOST PLAYFUL ANIME SKIN Sawed-Off | Kiss♥Love Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $5.06–$61.08 / ~€4.66–€56.19 / ~£3.99–£48.25

Rarity: Classified

Source: Fever Case

Case Key: Fever Case Key

The Glock-18 | Shinobu is a 2024 Classified addition priced at $5–$61. It depicts a kunoichi ninja in detailed purple and dark teal – kunai motifs, layered outfit detail, and a character presence that makes full use of the Glock’s surface area. Detail levels are high for a Classified skin.

Among Counter-Strike anime skins in the Glock category, Factory New under $65 is hard to beat for the quality on offer. If you’re building a loadout around the best CS2 anime skins for T-side play, the Shinobu belongs on the shortlist.

★ BEST ANIME GLOCK SKIN Glock-18 | Shinobu Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $28.50–$390.00 / ~€26.22–€358.80 / ~£22.52–£308.10

Rarity: Classified

Source: Overpass Souvenir Packages (Budapest 2025)

Case Key: None

The AWP | Crakow! is obtainable only from the Budapest 2025 Overpass Souvenir Package – not from any case. Prices run $28–$390, a spread driven by souvenir exclusivity and tournament-drop supply. Gold player stickers on souvenir copies add meaningful collectible value.

Among anime skins CS2 collectors prize most, the Crakow! stands out for rarity tied to tournament viewership rather than case probability – supply is unmanufacturable on demand. A compelling long-term hold for anyone serious about scarce CS2 anime skins.

If you are considering unboxing some of these CS2 anime skins yourself, knowing which cases offer the best value is crucial – our guide on the best CS2 cases to open can help you decide where to spend your keys.

★ RAREST SOUVENIR ANIME AWP AWP | Crakow! Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $0.43–$5.51 / ~€0.40–€5.07 / ~£0.34–£4.35

Rarity: Restricted

Source: Fracture Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key

The MAC-10 | Allure is the most affordable MAC-10 anime skin with full exterior availability – and a price range of $0.43–$5.51. Among budget CS2 anime skins, the Allure stands out for its soft teal and purple gradient character art – a dreamy aesthetic that feels well above its Restricted rarity tier.

Under $6 Factory New with high case supply keeping prices locked at the floor, the Allure is the easiest MAC-10 anime skin pick on this list. Ideal for CS2 anime skins collectors covering the MAC-10 slot without any budget pressure.

★ MOST AFFORDABLE ANIME SMG MAC-10 | Allure Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $0.06–$0.98 / ~€0.06–€0.90 / ~£0.05–£0.77

Rarity: Mil-Spec Grade

Source: Revolution Case

Case Key: Revolution Case Key

The MAG-7 | Insomnia is the cheapest skin on this CS2 anime skins list – $0.06–$0.98 from the Revolution Case. At Mil-Spec rarity it drops in roughly 80% of openings, keeping it permanently below $1. Dreamlike late-night anime imagery in cool purples and blues gives it real aesthetic identity for the price.

For players new to CS2 anime skins, the Insomnia is the ideal zero-risk first pick – real artwork, no meaningful cost. A Factory New copy is cheaper than almost any in-game purchase and still looks the part.

★ CHEAPEST ANIME SHOTGUN SKIN MAG-7 | Insomnia Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $1.13–$7.61 / ~€1.04–€7.00 / ~£0.89–£6.01

Rarity: Mil-Spec Grade

Source: Huntsman Weapon Case

Case Key: Huntsman Case Key

The Galil AR | Kami is one of the oldest CS2 anime skins in the game – introduced with the Huntsman Weapon Case in 2014, priced $1.13–$7.61. Shinto spirit art in cool blues and greens has a classical Japanese illustration quality that predates the modern wave of all anime skins CS2.

Under $8 Factory New, it pairs naturally with the Five-SeveN Kami for a cohesive entry-level anime loadout. For players who want anime skins rooted in traditional Japanese artistry rather than contemporary manga, the Kami remains a meaningful pick.

Building a full CS2 anime skins loadout can extend to the knife slot – some of the best pairings are found among the most affordable CS2 knife skins, where themed options are available without a premium budget.

★ BEST ENTRY-LEVEL ANIME SKIN Galil AR | Kami Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $265.55–$3,700.88 / ~€244.31–€3,404.81 / ~£209.78–£2,923.69

Rarity: Covert

Source: Enfield Collection (not available in cases)

Case Key: None

The AUG | Akihabara Accept (Variant) shares the same Covert rarity, collection-only origin, and $265–$3,700 price range as the base version. Subtle variations in character expression and float window are the primary distinctions – details that matter mainly to collectors building a complete CS2 anime skins Akihabara line.

For most players the two are interchangeable. For those completing their all anime skins CS2 collection from the Akihabara line, the variant is non-negotiable – fixed supply, consistent demand.

★ BEST ANIME AUG SKIN AUG | Akihabara Accept (Variant) Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $1.91–$5.25 / ~€1.76–€4.83 / ~£1.51–£4.15

Rarity: Mil-Spec Grade

Source: Winter Offensive Weapon Case

Case Key: Winter Offensive Case Key

The Five-SeveN | Kami is one of the earliest CS2 anime skins in the game – introduced with the Winter Offensive Weapon Case in 2013. Mil-Spec, $1.91–$5.25 in Factory New, Minimal Wear, and Field-Tested. The same Shinto spirit art in cool blues and greens as the Galil AR Kami, scaled to the pistol frame.

Under $6, it pairs with the Galil AR Kami for a cohesive entry-level anime loadout – one of the most affordable ways to cover the CT pistol slot with a traditional Japanese aesthetic.

★ BEST ANIME FIVE-SEVEN BUDGET PICK Five-SeveN | Kami Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $3.60–$23.87 / ~€3.31–€21.96 / ~£2.84–£18.86

Rarity: Classified

Source: Fracture Case

Case Key: Fracture Case Key

The Glock-18 | Vogue is Classified from the Fracture Case, priced $3.60–$23.87. Manga illustration meets editorial fashion – a confident character design in a dark, sophisticated palette that sets it apart from brighter anime skins CS2 options in the Glock category.

Under $24 Factory New for a Classified skin is strong value. The Vogue‘s dark editorial identity makes it one of the most distinctly styled picks available – ideal for T-side pistol users who want attitude over colour.

If your CS2 anime skins taste runs toward the premium end, pairing a high-end skin with a prestige knife is the natural next step. Browse the most expensive CS2 knife skins to find collector-grade options worthy of the pairing.

★ SLEEKEST ANIME GLOCK SKIN Glock-18 | Vogue Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $554.98–$948.04 / ~€510.58–€872.20 / ~£438.43–£748.95

Rarity: Restricted

Source: Collection (not available in cases)

Case Key: None

The Desert Eagle | Sunset Storm 壱 cannot be obtained from any case – permanently capping supply and driving prices to $554–$948 despite Restricted rarity. Classical ukiyo-e sunset storm artwork places it closer to Japanese painting than contemporary manga among Counter-Strike anime skins.

The ‘壱’ character hints at a broader series, adding a completionist dimension for dedicated collectors. For players who want a Desert Eagle virtually no one else in the lobby carries, the Sunset Storm 壱 is the definitive CS2 anime skins pick – exclusive by design and increasingly rare in circulation.

★ MOST PRESTIGIOUS ANIME DEAGLE Desert Eagle | Sunset Storm 壱 Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $265.55–$3,700.88 / ~€244.31–€3,404.81 / ~£209.78–£2,923.69

Rarity: Covert

Source: Collection (not available in cases)

Case Key: None

The collection version of the AK-47 | Bloodsport exists only in the market – early drops, never replenished. Prices run $265–$3,700, identical in design to the case version but with a permanent exclusivity premium that signals serious CS2 anime skins collector intent.

The case-drop Bloodsport at $150–$390 delivers the same visual experience for most players. But for collectors chasing every piece of all anime skins CS2 history, the collection version is non-negotiable.

★ BEST PREMIUM ANIME AK-47 AK-47 | Bloodsport (Collection) Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $28.98–$162.58 / ~€26.66–€149.57 / ~£22.89–£128.44

Rarity: Covert

Source: Clutch Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key

The M4A4 | Neo-Noir is a Covert M4A4 anime skin priced at $29–$162 – one of the most accessible Covert picks available. A cyberpunk detective anime design in monochromatic blues and silvers – one of the most atmospheric Counter-Strike anime skins in the game – brings moodier energy than the brighter CS2 anime skins on this list.

A Field-Tested copy around $45 is exceptional value for a Covert M4A4 anime skin. The dark graphic novel aesthetic suits the M4A4’s angular frame particularly well – the best-priced premium anime skins CS2 option for players who prefer atmosphere over colour.

Completing your CS2 anime skins loadout with matching gloves adds the finishing touch. For a cool blue palette to pair with skins like the Neo-Noir or Player Two, the best blue gloves are worth exploring.

★ BEST STYLISH ANIME M4A4 M4A4 | Neo-Noir Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $52.40–$254.92 / ~€48.21–€234.53 / ~£41.40–£201.39

Rarity: Covert

Source: Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma 2 Case Key

The Glock-18 | Bullet Queen is a Covert entry with a price range of $52–$254. A commanding punk anime queen in bold pinks and blacks – one of the few Covert pistol CS2 anime skins with a truly aggressive character identity that matches the T-side pistol round’s energy.

Prisma 2 availability keeps it more accessible than older Covert skins. A Field-Tested copy around $70–80 delivers full visual impact without the Factory New premium – the strongest Covert Glock pick in the anime skins CS2 market.

★ MOST STRIKING ANIME PISTOL Glock-18 | Bullet Queen Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $25.10–$511.50 / ~€23.09–€470.58 / ~£19.83–£404.09

Rarity: Classified

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key

Tale is one of the most condition-sensitive picks across all CS2 anime skins – Classified with a striking spread of $25 Battle-Scarred to $511 Factory New. Eastern fairy tale imagery in warm golds and earth tones drives a near-20x condition gap, with FN prices pushed well beyond standard Classified levels.

Field-Tested around $45 offers far better value. Check the full float range before committing – condition matters more here than for most skins. For Counter-Strike anime skins collectors who prize artistic narrative, the Fairy Tale is the most rewarding Classified pistol across all anime skins CS2 offers in this category.

For skins in your CS2 anime skins collection that lean toward darker purples – like Sakkaku, or Umbral Rabbit – the right gloves tie the whole look together. The top purple gloves in CS2 are worth exploring for a cohesive loadout.

★ MOST ARTISTIC ANIME FIVE-SEVEN Five-SeveN | Fairy Tale Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $10.17–$122.57 / ~€9.36–€112.76 / ~£8.03–£96.83

Rarity: Classified

Source: Gamma Case

Case Key: Gamma Case Key

The P2000 | Imperial Dragon is Classified from the Gamma Case, $10–$122. Deep navy and gold dragon motif blending Chinese palace art with clean anime linework gives the P2000 one of the strongest visual identities among Counter-Strike anime skins in the CT pistol slot.

Factory New at $122 is solid value for the artwork quality and cultural depth on offer. For CT players wanting a dragon-themed Counter-Strike anime skins pick to match the M4A4 Dragon King, the Imperial Dragon is the natural choice.

★ BEST ANIME DRAGON PISTOL P2000 | Imperial Dragon Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $20.32–$94.24 / ~€18.69–€86.70 / ~£16.05–£74.45

Rarity: Classified

Source: Operation Riptide Case

Case Key: Operation Riptide Case Key

The SSG 08 | Turbo Peek is the best anime sniper skin for SSG 08 players who do not want to pay AWP prices. A racing anime pilot in bright orange and yellow suits a weapon that rewards fast, aggressive peeking.

At $20–$94 across all exteriors, it is one of the most accessible Classified CS2 anime skins on this list – covering a weapon slot most guides overlook and giving SSG 08 players a high-quality option that matches both the energy and the anime aesthetic.

As you build out your CS2 anime skins collection, the knife slot is the most impactful visual upgrade available. For the most popular pick, our guide to the best Karambit knife skins in CS2 covers every budget from entry-level to grail.

★ BEST ANIME BUDGET SNIPER SSG 08 | Turbo Peek Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $9.30–$71.56 / ~€8.56–€65.83 / ~£7.35–£56.53

Rarity: Classified

Source: Glove Case

Case Key: Glove Case Key

The Sawed-Off | Wasteland Princess is Classified from the Glove Case, $9.30–$71.56. A delicate anime princess in post-apocalyptic gear against a scorched backdrop creates thematic contrast unique across Counter-Strike anime skins – the character design and weapon type feel deliberately opposed in the best possible way.

Factory New at $71 is justified by the artwork quality and narrative distinctiveness. Few CS2 anime skins pair character design and weapon type as deliberately as this one – for Sawed-Off players who want a skin that tells a story, the Wasteland Princess is the most compelling shotgun option on this list.

★ BEST ANIME SAWED-OFF SKIN Sawed-Off | Wasteland Princess Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $0.46–$5.31 / ~€0.42–€4.89 / ~£0.36–£4.19

Rarity: Restricted

Source: Revolution Case

Case Key: Revolution Case Key

The Glock-18 | Umbral Rabbit is a Restricted budget pick priced at $0.46–$5.31. A youkai-inspired shadow rabbit in deep purples and blacks has a dark, mysterious character rare in budget-tier anime skins CS2 offers – the tone here is genuinely different from most sub-$5 options.

Under $5.50 Factory New, this is one of the easiest recommendations in this guide. For players filling every weapon slot on a tight budget, the Umbral Rabbit delivers personality that most sub-$5 CS2 anime skins simply cannot offer.

If you are rotating your CS2 anime skins collection – selling older picks to fund new ones – understanding where to sell matters. A practical walkthrough of selling CS2 skins covers the most efficient options available in 2026.

★ MOST UNIQUE ANIME PISTOL Glock-18 | Umbral Rabbit Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $2.00–$4.00 / ~€1.84–€3.68 / ~£1.58–£3.16

Rarity: Restricted

Source: Operation Breakout Weapon Case

Case Key: Operation Breakout Case Key

The Nova | Koi is Restricted with a price range of $2–$4 across three conditions. Traditional koi fish in watercolour-style illustration – red, white, and orange flowing against soft blue – has a painterly quality that differentiates it from the sharper digital art of most modern CS2 anime skins.

Koi symbolism in Japanese culture – fortune, perseverance, renewal – adds cultural resonance for players who appreciate that depth. At $2–$4 with Factory New essentially free, the Nova | Koi is one of the easiest CS2 anime skins to add for any collector drawn to traditional Japanese aesthetics.

★ BEST ANIME NOVA SKIN Nova | Koi Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $0.51–$6.01 / ~€0.47–€5.53 / ~£0.40–£4.75

Rarity: Restricted

Source: Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma 2 Case Key

The Sawed-Off | Apocalypto is the most affordable Sawed-Off on this CS2 anime skins list – $0.51–$6.01. Aztec and Mayan-inspired warrior imagery filtered through an anime lens in earthy reds, golds, and browns gives it an identity distinct across anime skins CS2.

Prisma 2 supply keeps pricing locked at the budget floor. Under $6 Factory New, the Apocalypto is one of the easiest CS2 anime skins to recommend for budget-conscious players looking to cover every weapon slot.

T-side AK-47 players who love CS2 anime skins but find the Bloodsport out of budget will find solid alternatives. Several of the best budget AK-47 skins in CS2 deliver impressive visual quality at a fraction of the Covert price.

★ MOST AFFORDABLE ANIME SAWED-OFF Sawed-Off | Apocalypto Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $87.51–$369.26 / ~€80.51–€339.72 / ~£69.13–£291.72

Rarity: Covert

Source: Spectrum 2 Case

Case Key: Spectrum 2 Case Key

The AK-47 | The Empress closes this CS2 anime skins list with one of the most regal Covert designs available – $87.51–$369 from the Spectrum 2 Case. An anime empress in elaborate traditional dress surrounded by floral motifs in purples, golds, and teals makes this one of the most prestigious-looking skins in the T-side rifle category.

Field-Tested around $100–120 is the best entry point. For T-side players who want their CS2 anime skins AK-47 to communicate taste over aggression, The Empress is the definitive pick, and among all anime skins CS2 has produced, it remains one of the finest examples of anime artistry on a competitive weapon.

★ MOST REGAL ANIME AK-47 SKIN AK-47 | The Empress Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Top CS2 Anime Skins To Own

Not every player is after the same thing, which is why this table spans all anime skins CS2 has across every rarity and budget. No matter if you want the top MAC-10 anime skin, the best M4A4 anime skin, the cheapest MAC-10 anime skin, or a complete overview of the market, these 31 CS2 anime skins are laid out side-by-side so the right pick is easy to find.

Prices accurate as of 04/2026.

Product Name Rarity Price Range Description Desert Eagle | Kumicho Dragon Classified $21 – $117 Yakuza dragon; broad exteriors, Classified rarity, solid mid-range value. AUG | Akihabara Accept Covert $265 – $3,700 Collection-only, fixed supply; Covert rarity and iconic status drive premium pricing. M4A1-S | Player Two Covert $52 – $253 CT demand and Prisma 2 Case supply keep Covert values elevated. M4A4 | 龍王 (Dragon King) Classified $14 – $90 Classified from older Chroma Case; moderate supply, accessible pricing. AK-47 | Bloodsport Covert $150 – $390 Covert, no Battle-Scarred, strong T-side demand sustains elevated pricing. AWP | Oni Taiji Covert $327 – $1,045 Operation-exclusive Covert; limited supply and collector demand. Galil AR | Crimson Tsunami Restricted $1 – $13 Restricted, high Spectrum Case supply; budget-tier pricing. MP9 | Mount Fuji Restricted $6 – $34 Riptide Case supply, Restricted rarity; accessible mid-range. MAC-10 | Sakkaku Restricted $0.44 – $1.94 No FN/MW versions; cheapest MAC-10 anime option available. M4A4 | Temukau Covert $29 – $202 Covert from Revolution Case; best-value Covert on this list. Sawed-Off | Kiss♥Love Classified $3 – $29 Classified shotgun; low demand ceiling keeps pricing accessible. Glock-18 | Shinobu Classified $5 – $61 2024 Fever Case; demand building, pricing still accessible. AWP | Crakow! Classified $28 – $390 Souvenir-only; FN prices reflect scarcity over rarity tier. MAC-10 | Allure Restricted $0.43 – $5 High Fracture Case supply; perpetually low pricing. MAG-7 | Insomnia Mil-Spec $0.06 – $0.98 Mil-Spec; abundant Revolution Case supply keeps price sub-$1. Galil AR | Kami Mil-Spec $1 – $7 Old Mil-Spec; years of supply accumulation, natural price floor. AUG | Akihabara Accept (Variant) Covert $265 – $3,700 Same collection-only origin; marginal collector premium over base. Five-SeveN | Kami Mil-Spec $1 – $5 Old Mil-Spec; three conditions only, segmented but affordable. Glock-18 | Vogue Classified $3 – $23 Fracture Case supply holds Classified pricing at low range. Desert Eagle | Sunset Storm 壱 Restricted $554 – $948 Collection-only; exclusivity premium far exceeds Restricted norms. AK-47 | Bloodsport (Collection) Covert $265 – $3,700 Collection-only adds exclusivity premium on top of Covert rarity. M4A4 | Neo-Noir Covert $28 – $162 Covert, Clutch Case; large supply keeps pricing below typical Covert floor. Glock-18 | Bullet Queen Covert $52 – $254 Covert pistol; Prisma 2 availability moderates pricing. Five-SeveN | Fairy Tale Classified $25 – $511 Extreme FN premium from collector demand for pristine floats. P2000 | Imperial Dragon Classified $10 – $122 Gamma Case supply; steady P2000 demand, stable mid-range. SSG 08 | Turbo Peek Classified $20 – $94 Riptide Case supply; SSG 08 niche role holds mid-range pricing. Sawed-Off | Wasteland Princess Classified $9 – $71 Glove Case supply; Classified rarity, shotgun demand moderates ceiling. Glock-18 | Umbral Rabbit Restricted $0.46 – $5 Restricted Revolution Case; high supply at the budget floor. Nova | Koi Restricted $2 – $4 Old Breakout Case; Nova’s limited meta role keeps values low. Sawed-Off | Apocalypto Restricted $0.51 – $6 Prisma 2 supply; Restricted rarity, limited shotgun demand. AK-47 | The Empress Covert $87 – $369 Covert, consistent T-side demand; Spectrum 2 supply moderates top price.

Prices referenced on Eneba Hub are provided for informational purposes only and reflect market conditions at the time of writing. Product values can fluctuate frequently due to supply, demand, and in-game updates, so we cannot guarantee their accuracy or future value.

Rarity and demand drive anime skins CS2 pricing at every level. Covert skins land in under 1% of case openings; Mil-Spec in 80%. That gap explains why prices diverge so dramatically across this list, and knowing those numbers helps buyers at any budget make smarter decisions.

The three collection-exclusive skins – the AUG | Akihabara Accept, Desert Eagle | Sunset Storm 壱, and collection AK-47 | Bloodsport – operate by different market rules. Fixed supply, attrition, and collector demand mean their value tends upward over time. They are the closest thing to true collector’s items in the Counter-Strike anime skins space.

Float value and exterior condition shift prices dramatically. Always check the full condition range before purchasing – on many Classified skins, Field-Tested delivers 90% of the visual impact at 20% of the Factory New price.

Some players in the CS2 anime skins community also participate in skin-based wagering platforms – if that interests you, consult a guide on the best CS2 skin betting sites before committing any part of your collection.

Final Thoughts on The Best CS2 Anime Skins

Narrowing down the best CS2 anime skins to a top three means weighing design quality, market staying power, and price tier. These three picks define the CS2 anime skins market across every budget:

Desert Eagle | Kumicho Dragon — the smartest mid-range CS2 anime skin on this list: Classified rarity, a yakuza dragon design in crimson, black, and gold, and a wide condition spread that delivers strong value from Minimal Wear all the way down to Field-Tested.

AUG | Akihabara Accept — the most iconic CS2 anime skin ever produced: collection-only, Covert rarity, and full Akihabara character art that cannot be unboxed from any case. The centrepiece every prestige anime loadout aspires to.

M4A1-S | Player Two — the standout Covert CS2 anime skin for CT players: retro pixel art meets anime visual novel aesthetics in pink, blue, and mint, with Field-Tested copies around $65–80 offering the best value entry into the Covert tier.

Whatever weapon you play, whatever budget you carry, and whatever anime aesthetic defines your taste, there is a CS2 anime skin in 2026 built for your loadout. Use the links throughout this guide to find current prices and explore the best CS2 anime skins for your collection.

★ BEST PLACE TO BUY CS2 ANIME SKINS SkinBaron Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

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