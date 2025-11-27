How to Get a VPN on PS5: My Complete Setup Guide

Learning how to get a VPN on PS5 involves choosing one of three connection methods. Sony’s gaming console doesn’t support direct VPN app installation, so you’ll route your connection through a compatible device instead.

Your PlayStation 5 runs a custom operating system that blocks VPN apps from the store. This design decision affects all gaming consoles, not just Sony products. The good news is,we have workarounds that deliver full VPN functionality.

Below, I’ll show you every method to connect your PS5 to a VPN, from permanent router configurations to quick temporary solutions.

Understanding PS5 VPN Limitations

Sony built the PS5 primarily as a gaming and entertainment device. Security features exist, but they don’t include native VPN support. You can’t browse the PlayStation Store and download a VPN like you would on your phone.

This means we have to create an indirect connection. Your PS5 connects to a device that’s already running VPN software. That device handles the encryption and server connection while your console uses it as a gateway.

My three proven connection methods include:

Router-level VPN installation

Windows PC connection sharing

Mobile hotspot from VPN-enabled devices

Each approach has specific use cases. Router installation works best for permanent home setups. PC sharing gives you flexibility to switch servers quickly. Mobile hotspots provide portable solutions.

I’ve tested all three methods extensively while gaming and streaming on my PS5. The router method delivers the most consistent performance once configured properly.

Router Configuration for PS5 VPN Access

Installing a VPN directly on your router protects everything connected to your network. Your PS5, smartphones, computers, and smart home devices all benefit simultaneously without individual setup.

This approach requires initial configuration work but becomes invisible once complete. Your PS5 automatically uses the VPN whenever it connects to your network.

Here’s how to set it up:

Verify router compatibility

Check your router model against your VPN provider’s compatibility list. Most modern routers from manufacturers like ASUS, TP-Link, and Netgear support VPN configurations.

Some routers include built-in VPN clients that simplify the process dramatically. Others require manual configuration or firmware updates to enable VPN functionality.

If your existing router lacks VPN support, purchasing a compatible model might be necessary. This investment protects all your devices permanently.

Step-by-step router setup

Launch a web browser and navigate to your router’s admin panel. The IP address is typically 192.168.1.1, 192.168.0.1, or 10.0.0.1. Your router’s documentation will confirm the exact address. Enter your admin username and password. Default credentials are usually printed on the router’s label or included in the manual. Locate the VPN configuration section. Depending on your router, this might be labeled as VPN Client, OpenVPN, or under Advanced Settings. Upload your VPN provider’s configuration file or manually input server details including address, username, and password. Apply the changes and restart your router to activate the VPN connection.

NordVPN offers exceptional router support with detailed guides for specific models. Their documentation includes screenshots and troubleshooting tips that make the process straightforward even for first-time users.

Connecting your PS5

Power on your PS5 and navigate to Settings. Select Network and choose Set Up Internet Connection. Pick your Wi-Fi network or wired connection as you normally would. The console connects automatically without requiring additional VPN configuration. Run a connection test to verify everything functions properly. Your PlayStation now routes all traffic through the encrypted VPN tunnel transparently.

For additional VPN guidance across different platforms, my complete VPN setup guide provides comprehensive instructions.

PC Connection Sharing Methods

Sharing a VPN connection from your Windows computer offers flexibility without purchasing additional hardware. This method requires keeping your PC powered on during gaming sessions.

I prefer this approach when testing different VPN servers or temporarily enabling VPN protection for specific gaming sessions. Let’s see how you can set it all up at home.

Windows hotspot configuration

Install your preferred VPN service on your Windows 10 or 11 machine. Launch the VPN client and connect to your chosen server. Select servers geographically close to game servers for optimal ping times. Access Settings on your PC and navigate to Network & Internet. Select Mobile hotspot and activate the toggle switch. Windows generates a network name and password automatically. Customize these for easier identification if desired. On your PS5, open Settings and go to Network. Choose Set Up Internet Connection and select the wireless network matching your PC’s hotspot name. Enter the password and establish the connection.

Your gaming console now benefits from your computer’s VPN protection. This setup requires your PC to remain active whenever you want encrypted traffic.

If you want to streamline the process, NordVPN’s Windows app is as smooth as you can get. It makes everything easier to set up, and you can always rely on Nord’s knowledgeable support team if you ever get stuck.

Wired Ethernet sharing

Connect an Ethernet cable between your PC and PS5. This wired approach eliminates potential Wi-Fi interference for more stable connections during competitive matches. On your Windows PC, access Control Panel and select Network and Sharing Center. Click Change adapter settings to view all network connections. Right-click the connection labeled with your VPN provider’s name. Select Properties and navigate to the Sharing tab. Enable “Allow other network users to connect through this computer’s Internet connection.” Choose the Ethernet adapter connected to your PS5 from the dropdown menu. Save your changes. On your PS5, go to Settings, then Network, and select Set Up Internet Connection. Choose Wired LAN and let the console detect the connection automatically. Test the connection to confirm your PlayStation successfully routes traffic through your PC’s VPN tunnel.

The wired method delivers lower latency compared to wireless sharing. I notice the difference particularly in fast-paced competitive shooters where every millisecond counts.

Smart DNS Configuration

Smart DNS represents a different approach entirely. Rather than encrypting your connection, it modifies DNS queries to bypass geo-restrictions on streaming services and digital stores.

This technique sacrifices security for speed. Your traffic remains unencrypted and your IP address stays visible, but you get faster connection speeds.

When Smart DNS makes sense:

Accessing region-locked Netflix, Hulu, or Disney+ libraries

Streaming content without encryption overhead

Viewing geographically restricted gaming content

Speed takes priority over privacy protection

How to Configure Smart DNS on PS5

Log into your VPN provider’s account dashboard through a web browser. Locate the Smart DNS section and enable the service if necessary. NordVPN includes Smart DNS with all subscriptions and clearly displays the DNS server addresses you’ll need. The interface makes copying these values simple and error-free. Copy the primary and secondary DNS addresses provided by your VPN service. On your PS5, navigate to Settings, then Network, and select Set Up Internet Connection. Choose your current connection type and click Advanced Settings. Select DNS Settings and switch from Automatic to Manual. Input the primary DNS address in the first field and the secondary address in the second field. Save your configuration and test the connection. Your PlayStation now uses the Smart DNS servers for content access.

I use Smart DNS exclusively for streaming international content on my PS5. The speed advantage is noticeable when buffering 4K video compared to full VPN encryption. Remember the limitation, though: Smart DNS doesn’t protect against DDoS attacks or hide your online activity from your ISP. It’s purely for accessing restricted content.

Mobile Hotspot VPN Connection

Creating a VPN-protected hotspot from your smartphone provides a portable solution. This method works well when traveling or gaming at locations without accessible router settings.

Your phone needs VPN capability and sufficient data allowance. Unlimited data plans work best since gaming and streaming eat through your bandwidth quickly.

Android hotspot setup:

Install your VPN app on your Android device and connect to a server Open Settings and find Mobile Hotspot or Tethering options Enable the hotspot and note the network name and password On your PS5, go to Settings > Network > Set Up Internet Connection Select the hotspot from available Wi-Fi networks and enter the password

iOS hotspot setup:

Install your VPN and connect to a server Navigate to Settings > Personal Hotspot Enable Allow Others to Join Connect your PS5 to the hotspot using the displayed credentials

Mobile hotspots drain battery quickly. Keep your phone plugged into power during extended gaming sessions. Connection stability depends on your cellular signal strength. Weak signals cause lag spikes and disconnections that impact gameplay quality.

How to Choose the Best VPN for PS5

Free VPN services rarely deliver acceptable gaming performance. They operate on limited infrastructure with overcrowded servers that create lag and connection drops. Most of them will exploit your data and privacy in some way, and some are even actively malicious.

Premium VPN providers invest heavily in server networks and bandwidth. This investment translates to better speeds, more server locations, and reliable connections during peak hours.

With that in mind, here are some critical features for PlayStation gaming.

Feature Gaming Impact Recommended Specs Server Network Size More options reduce congestion 3,000+ servers minimum Low Latency Connections Reduces ping for competitive play Under 50ms added latency Unlimited Bandwidth Supports downloads and streaming No caps or throttling Modern Protocols Maintains speed while encrypting WireGuard or NordLynx 24/7 Support Quick troubleshooting help Live chat availability Multiple Simultaneous Connections Protects all devices 5+ devices minimum

NordVPN exceeds these requirements with 7,000+ servers across 100+ countries. Their NordLynx protocol, built on WireGuard technology, maintains speeds within 5-10% of unencrypted connections. The massive server network ensures you’ll find fast, uncongested options near your physical location or near game servers in different regions.

For comprehensive PlayStation VPN recommendations, check my full guide on the best gaming VPNs with detailed testing results.

Performance Impact Analysis

VPN connections add processing steps that create minimal latency increases. Premium services like NordVPN typically add only 10-20 milliseconds to your ping.

During normal gameplay, you won’t even feel that slight increase. Your reaction time varies more than 10ms naturally, so the VPN overhead won’t affect performance noticeably.

Choosing distant servers dramatically increases latency. Connecting from North America to Asian servers adds 100-200ms or more. Always select geographically close servers unless accessing specific regional content.

Download and upload considerations

Expect download speeds to decrease by 10-25% with active VPN encryption. A 500 Mbps connection might drop to 375-450 Mbps, which still exceeds gaming requirements comfortably.

Upload bandwidth matters more for streaming your gameplay or voice chat quality. Monitor these numbers and switch servers if uploads drop significantly.

Some internet providers throttle gaming traffic during congestion. VPN encryption prevents this throttling because your ISP can’t identify your traffic type. In these situations, VPN connections actually improve performance.

Common Problems and Solutions

In the table below, I’ll show you some of the most common problems you might face when trying to get a VPN on PS5. I’ll also provide quick fixes that usually work.

Issue Fix Connection failures Verify your VPN login credentials. Double-check DNS addresses if using Smart DNS, or ensure your PC sharing settings are configured correctly. Excessive lag Switch to a closer VPN server. NordVPN shows real-time server load to help you pick faster options. Strict NAT type issues Enable UPnP on your router and forward PlayStation Network ports: TCP 80, 443, 3478, 3479, 3480 and UDP 3478, 3479. Streaming detection Try different servers in the same region. NordVPN offers multiple server options optimized for streaming access. Speed bottlenecks Run speed tests with and without the VPN to pinpoint the slowdown. Share the results with support for tailored server suggestions.

Boost Your PS5 Experience With a Solid VPN

Learning how to get a VPN on PS5 opens possibilities beyond basic gaming. Enhanced security protects against attacks while geographic flexibility unlocks content worldwide.

Router configuration provides permanent, transparent protection. PC sharing offers adaptability for different gaming scenarios. Smart DNS optimizes streaming performance. Mobile hotspots give you portable solutions.

Choose the method matching your technical expertise and primary use case. I recommend testing your setup with your VPN provider’s trial period before committing to long-term subscriptions.

FAQs