How to Choose the Best VPN for Privacy: What Actually Matters

How to choose the best VPN for privacy is a question that can make or break your online security. Sure, every VPN claims they’ll log no data, protect your identity, and keep you anonymous. But here’s the uncomfortable truth: many of them can’t do that.

I’ve tested dozens of VPNs, read through privacy policies written by lawyers who clearly hoped nobody would actually read them, and watched VPN providers get caught red-handed logging user data despite their “strict no-logs policy.” The VPN industry is packed with companies that promise privacy while quietly selling your browsing history to the highest bidder.

This guide cuts through the noise and tells you exactly what to look for when choosing a privacy-focused VPN. I’ll share the real criteria that separate VPNs that actually protect your privacy from those that just claim to.

What Makes a VPN Actually Private?

Privacy in a VPN boils down to one simple question: can anyone trace your online activity back to you? If the answer is yes – whether that’s your ISP, government agencies, hackers, or the VPN company itself – then the VPN has failed its primary job.

True privacy requires four non-negotiable elements working together. Miss any one of them, and you’re trusting a company with your data based on nothing more than their word.

No-Logs Policy (That’s Actually Verified)

Every VPN claims they don’t log your data. The difference between real privacy and security theater is proof. A no-logs policy means the VPN doesn’t record what websites you visit, what files you download, when you connect, or which server you use.

But, companies can claim anything. What matters is independent verification. Look for VPNs that hire Big Four accounting firms (Deloitte, PwC, EY, KPMG) to audit their infrastructure and confirm they’re not secretly logging everything.

NordVPN has undergone five independent audits – the most recent in December 2024 by Deloitte. Auditors inspected their servers, interviewed employees, and reviewed technical logs. For the fifth consecutive time, they confirmed NordVPN genuinely doesn’t log user activity. That’s not marketing but documented proof.

Surfshark took the same route with two Deloitte audits (2023 and June 2025), verifying their no-logs claims. Both VPNs go beyond just saying they protect privacy – they pay independent firms to prove it.

Privacy-Friendly Jurisdiction

Where a VPN is based matters enormously. Some countries force companies to log user data by law. Others participate in intelligence-sharing alliances that compel data handovers to foreign governments.

The worst jurisdictions for privacy? The Five Eyes alliance (US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand), Nine Eyes (adds Denmark, France, Netherlands, Norway), and Fourteen Eyes (adds Germany, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Sweden). VPNs based in these countries face legal pressure to cooperate with surveillance requests.

NordVPN operates from Panama, which has zero data retention laws and isn’t part of any intelligence-sharing alliance. If Panamanian authorities demand user logs, NordVPN can truthfully say they don’t have any to provide.

Surfshark is based in the Netherlands, which might sound problematic since the Netherlands is part of the Nine Eyes. But here’s the catch: Dutch law doesn’t require VPNs to retain user data. Surfshark legally can’t be forced to log information they’re not required to keep. Their Deloitte audits were conducted under Dutch jurisdiction, confirming they don’t log data despite operating in a Nine Eyes country.

Both jurisdictions offer genuine protection. Panama gives complete freedom from surveillance alliances. The Netherlands provides legal clarity that protects no-logs policies even within a Nine Eyes country.

Strong Encryption Standards

Privacy means nothing if your data gets intercepted and decrypted. Modern VPNs use AES-256 encryption – the same standard that protects classified government documents. It’s mathematically impossible to crack with current technology, which is why both NordVPN and Surfshark use it.

But encryption is only half the equation. The VPN protocol matters too. Modern protocols like WireGuard and NordLynx (NordVPN’s WireGuard implementation) combine bulletproof security with fast speeds. Older protocols like PPTP have known vulnerabilities that render encryption useless., So, whether you’re looking for the best VPN protocol for gaming or something else, I recommend WireGuard or some of its proprietary variations.

RAM-Only Servers

Here’s a privacy feature most people overlook: RAM-only servers. Traditional servers store data on hard drives, which means logs could theoretically survive even if a VPN claims not to keep them. RAM-only servers physically can’t retain data after reboot – everything gets wiped automatically.

Both NordVPN and Surfshark use RAM-only servers across their networks. Even if a government seized a server, they’d find nothing. The physical hardware makes long-term data storage impossible.

Pro tip Free VPNs never have any of these features. They make money by logging your data and selling it to advertisers. If you’re not paying for the product, you are the product.

VPN Red Flags That Scream “Privacy Risk”

Certain warning signs instantly disqualify a VPN from being privacy-focused. If you spot any of these, run the other direction.

No Independent Audits

Any VPN can write “strict no-logs policy” on their website. Without independent audits, you’re taking their word for it. Would you trust a restaurant that refused health inspections?

VPNs that refuse third-party audits are hiding something. Period. Companies like NordVPN and Surfshark submit to regular auditing specifically because transparency builds trust. If a VPN won’t do the same, they’re betting you won’t notice.

Vague Privacy Policy

Read the privacy policy. I know it’s boring. Do it anyway. If the policy uses weasel words like “we may collect” or “in certain circumstances,” that’s deliberate ambiguity. Privacy-focused VPNs state exactly what they collect (email for account management, payment info) and exactly what they don’t (browsing history, connection times, DNS queries).

Pro tip If the privacy policy runs 40 pages of legal jargon without clearly stating what data they log, assume they log everything.

Based in Five Eyes Countries (Without Audits)

US-based VPNs are automatically suspicious unless they have multiple independent audits proving their no-logs claims. American law includes provisions that allow secret gag orders. Companies can be forced to log data and legally prohibited from telling users.

Some US VPNs overcome this with strong auditing and transparency reports. Most don’t bother. Safer to choose VPNs from jurisdictions that don’t play these games.

Free Service or Suspiciously Cheap

Here’s some math: server infrastructure costs money. Bandwidth costs money. Development costs money. Customer support costs money. If a VPN is free or costs $2/year, where’s that money coming from?

Usually, it’s your data. Free VPNs stay in business by logging everything you do and selling it to data brokers. Some inject ads into your browsing. Others bundle malware. The privacy you think you’re getting doesn’t exist.

The safest and fastest VPNs cost $10-15/month because that’s what it actually costs to run a legitimate privacy service. NordVPN and Surfshark both offer long-term discounts that make them affordable without compromising on the infrastructure needed for real privacy.

Connection Logs “For Service Quality”

Some VPNs claim they don’t log activity but keep “connection logs” to “improve service quality.” Connection logs include your real IP address, connection timestamps, and session duration. That’s enough to identify you and track when you’re online.

Real no-logs VPNs keep zero connection logs. NordVPN and Surfshark don’t track connection times, IP addresses, or session lengths. Nothing. Auditors verified this by examining their server infrastructure and finding no logging mechanisms whatsoever.

How to Verify Privacy Claims Yourself

Don’t just trust marketing copy – verify privacy claims with actual testing. Here’s how.

Check for DNS Leaks

Your VPN might encrypt your connection while your computer accidentally broadcasts every website you visit through unencrypted DNS requests. This is called a DNS leak, and it defeats the entire purpose of using a VPN.

Test it: visit ipleak.net while connected to your VPN. Your ISP’s DNS servers shouldn’t appear anywhere. Only your VPN provider’s DNS should show up. If you see your ISP’s name, your DNS is leaking and your VPN isn’t protecting your privacy.

Both NordVPN and Surfshark include DNS leak protection by default, but always verify it’s working.

Test WebRTC Leaks

WebRTC is a browser feature that can expose your real IP address even when you’re connected to a VPN. It’s a known vulnerability that privacy-focused VPNs actively block. With a subpar service, one moment, you’ll be trying to get cheaper Steam games with a VPN, the next, you’re airing your real IP to the world.

Use the same leak test site (ipleak.net) and check the WebRTC section. Your real IP should never appear. If it does, either your VPN doesn’t protect against WebRTC leaks or you need to disable WebRTC in your browser.

Review Transparency Reports

Real privacy-focused VPNs publish transparency reports detailing every legal request they receive for user data. These reports prove the VPN actually operates under their stated no-logs policy.

NordVPN publishes regular transparency reports, showing they’ve never handed over user activity data because they genuinely don’t have any to provide. Surfshark does the same. If authorities request data that doesn’t exist, transparency reports document exactly what happened.

No transparency report? Red flag.

Look for Warrant Canaries

Some VPNs include “warrant canaries” in their transparency reports – statements that confirm they’ve never received secret government orders. If the warrant canary disappears, users know something has changed, even if the VPN can’t legally discuss it.

It’s an imperfect solution (the government could order the canary removed), but it’s better than nothing. Companies committed to privacy use every legal tool available to keep users informed.

Why NordVPN and Surfshark Lead on VPN Privacy

I’ve mentioned both providers throughout this guide for good reason: they meet every privacy requirement and back up their claims with proof.

NordVPN [The Gold Standard]

Five independent audits. Panama jurisdiction. RAM-only servers. Transparent ownership (Nord Security, a publicly known company). Published bug bounty program. Regular security assessments by penetration testing firms.

NordVPN set the privacy standard in the VPN world. The company pioneered third-party privacy auditing in the VPN industry back in 2018. Every subsequent audit (2020, 2022, 2023, 2024) confirmed they’re not just maintaining standards – they’re improving them.

Their NordLynx protocol (custom WireGuard implementation) solves privacy concerns with the standard WireGuard protocol, while maintaining its speed advantages. They offer Threat Protection Pro for ad blocking and malware protection. Their apps are intuitive without sacrificing advanced features.

Surfshark [Privacy Meets Value]

Two Deloitte audits. Netherlands jurisdiction with no logging requirements. RAM-only servers. Unlimited simultaneous connections. Significantly cheaper than competitors without cutting corners on privacy.

Surfshark is the privacy choice for people who want proven protection without premium pricing. Their recent June 2025 audit reconfirmed their no-logs status. They’ve published transparency reports showing they’ve never compromised user data.

The unlimited connection support is massive for families or people with multiple devices. You’re not choosing between protecting your laptop or your phone – protect everything simultaneously.

Both VPNs offer 30-day money-back guarantees, so you can test their privacy claims yourself before committing long-term.

Choose the Right VPN for Privacy

Choosing a privacy-focused VPN requires cutting through marketing claims and examining actual evidence. No-logs policies mean nothing without independent audits. Jurisdiction matters. Encryption standards matter. Transparency reports matter. Features that prevent leaks matter.

NordVPN and Surfshark stand out because they meet every single privacy requirement and back up their claims with third-party verification. Five audits for NordVPN, two for Surfshark, all confirming the same thing: these companies actually protect your privacy.

Don’t settle for VPNs that ask you to “just trust us.” Demand proof. Check for independent audits. Verify the jurisdiction. Test for leaks. Read transparency reports. Your privacy is too important to leave to companies that won’t prove their claims.

The best VPN for privacy isn’t the one with the flashiest advertising. It’s the one that opens its infrastructure to independent scrutiny and passes every test. Both NordVPN and Surfshark do exactly that, which is why they’re the two providers I’d trust with my own data – and why you should too.

