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Choosing the best DayZ server hosting is the most effective way for you to experience this survival game without hardware limitations. DayZ is famous for its unforgiving persistent world, and understanding how to host a DayZ server ensures your world stays online 24/7. Because the game is notoriously CPU-intensive, dedicated hosting ensures high-clock performance critical for server ticks.

This guide evaluates 10 providers, prioritizing the best DayZ server hosting PC options with specialized DayZ server hosting with mods support via the DZSA Launcher. I’ve also looked at slot count pricing, hardware quality, and how to make your own server in DayZ PS5 and how to make your own server in DayZ Xbox. Note that a 20-player modded server benefits from 8GB RAM and a fast CPU.

This review provides top picks by use case, a detailed look at how to host a DayZ server, and a comparison matrix for DayZ server hosting with mods. Whether you want the best DayZ server hosting PC available or a console world, this guide helps you find the right host.

Our Top Picks for the Best DayZ Server Hosting

Nitrado – Best overall DayZ server hosting GTXGaming – Best DayZ server hosting hardware BisectHosting – Best-rated DayZ server hosting Shockbyte – Best DayZ server hosting for established brands HostHavoc – Best DayZ server hosting for reliability Survival Servers – Best budget DayZ server hosting GGServers – Best flexible DayZ server hosting PingPerfect – Best DayZ server hosting for global coverage Sparked Host – Best DayZ server hosting uptime guarantee RocketNode – Best DayZ server hosting for custom CPU specs

How We Tested These DayZ Server Hosts

To determine the best DayZ server hosting, plans were purchased across multiple tiers for each provider. Testing focused on provisioning speed, the ease of DayZ server hosting with mods using the DZSA Launcher, performance stability under heavy loads, and support responsiveness. Only providers with a confirmed, dedicated DayZ hosting page were included; generic VPS providers without game-panel support were excluded.

Key criteria included the ability to edit custom server configurations like types.xml, RAM allocation (targeting at least 8GB for stable modded play), and hardware quality. Since DayZ is heavily CPU-bound, single-core clock speeds above 4.5 GHz were prioritized. You can find a range of options below, from console specialists to performance-focused brands. Over 15 providers were researched before narrowing this selection to 10 based on pricing transparency and active community presence.

Best DayZ Server Hosting Platforms Reviewed

A great host provides sufficient RAM, high CPU clock speeds, and specialized mod support. Access to core config files like missions and types.xml is mandatory for managing loot tables in modded environments.

1. Nitrado [Best Overall DayZ Server Hosting]

Nitrado is the only provider on this list offering official DayZ server hosting for PS4 and Xbox – alongside PC – making it the default choice for console players. Plans are slot-based with flexible billing: prepaid (no subscription) or subscription, from 3 days to 365 days, for 8–125 slots. PC plans start at $12.99 per 30 days for 8 slots. Custom slot counts (8–125) are available, letting you pay only for the player count you need.

Hardware includes HPE SSD storage with DDoS protection and a game panel that supports mods. They have 10 locations across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The support team is available 24/7 via email and chat, in several languages. Their Trustpilot score is 3.9/5 (~7,391 reviews), with positive reviews often citing the ease of console setup. Their unique refund policy offers a 100% refund of remaining rental time if less than 50% of service days are used (and more than 3 days remain).

The 3.9/5 Trustpilot score is one of the lowest on this list, and there is no public uptime SLA, which should be flagged to readers. The 24/7 support via email and chat may be slower than competitors who offer live chat with guaranteed response times. Furthermore, the use of HPE SSD (not NVMe) means mod loading at startup will be slower than NVMe competitors. Console hosting for PS4/Xbox is exclusively available via Nitrado.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Features / Notes 8 Slots $12.99/30 days Prepaid or Sub 8 slots / HPE SSD Entry plan for friends 10 Slots $16.19/30 days Prepaid or Sub 10 slots / HPE SSD Small-medium group 20 Slots $24.99/30 days Prepaid or Sub 20 slots / HPE SSD Medium community Custom Varies 3–365 Days 8–125 slots / HPE SSD Fully flexible

Pros Cons ✅ Only host for PS4 and Xbox



✅ Prepaid billing with no sub



✅ Flexible custom slot counts



✅ Support for PC and consoles ❌ No public uptime SLA



❌ HPE SSD is slower than NVMe



❌ Support response can be slow

★ BEST OVERALL DAYZ SERVER HOSTING Nitrado Try Nitrado

2. GTXGaming [Best DayZ Server Hosting Hardware]

If raw performance is your priority, GTXGaming is the strongest contender for best DayZ server hosting on this list. Their DayZ fleet runs elite hardware – Intel i9-13900K (5.7 GHz), AMD Ryzen 9 9950X, and Intel Xeon W-2288G CPUs – paired with DDR5 RAM and NVMe Gen5 SSDs in RAID. That combination delivers the kind of single-core clock speeds DayZ demands, making it a natural fit for DayZ server hosting with mods. This hardware muscle also landed GTXGaming first place in our best ARK server hosting roundup, where it topped the rankings for mod-heavy and technically demanding setups.

Plans are slot-based, starting at $13.93/mo for the Lone Survivor tier (10 slots / 8GB RAM). All plans include 100GB NVMe storage, enterprise DDoS protection up to 1 Tbps+, scheduled tasks, and 24/7 live chat support with an average response time of 5–10 minutes. GTXGaming operates across 14 global locations and holds a Trustpilot score of 4.7/5 (~1,383 reviews).

The main caveats: the refund window is just 24 hours – the shortest on this list – so test immediately after provisioning. The stated uptime guarantee of 99.7% is also the lowest among providers with a published SLA. Prices are listed in USD, but note that GTXGaming is a UK-based company, so verify the final checkout currency.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Features / Notes Lone Survivor $13.93/mo Monthly 10 slots / 8 GB RAM / NVMe Entry plan Infected $37.98/mo Monthly 30 slots / 12 GB RAM / NVMe Modded community Zombie Madness $73.44/mo Monthly 60 slots / 16 GB RAM / NVMe Large public

Pros Cons ✅ Extreme 5.7 GHz clock speeds



✅ NVMe Gen5 SSD RAID



✅ Fast 24/7 live chat response



✅ Enterprise DDoS protection ❌ Short 24-hour refund window



❌ 99.7% uptime is lower than peers



❌ UK-based company prices

★ BEST DAYZ SERVER HOSTING HARDWARE GTXGaming Try GTXGaming

3. BisectHosting [Best-Rated DayZ Server Hosting]

BisectHosting is the most dependable option on this list, holding the largest verified review base and a top-tier Trustpilot score of 4.8/5 with over 25,361 reviews – the same reliability that earned them the top spot in our best Unturned server hosting rankings too. Their RAM-based DayZ plans start at $23.99/mo for 8GB, scaling up to 48GB. With 21 global datacenters, a 72-hour MBG for new customers, and an average support response of ~15 minutes, they prioritize proven reliability.

Hardware features include NVMe SSD storage, DDoS protection, full FTP access, and mod support for both DZSA Launcher and Steam Workshop. They offer automatic backups and boast a 99.97% uptime SLA. The 21 global locations include hubs in Amsterdam, Chicago, Hong Kong, and Sydney. Discounts range up to 20% annually.

The 72-hour MBG applies only to new customers on their first order; renewals are not eligible. While strong, the 99.97% uptime is technically below HostHavoc (100%) and Sparked Host (99.99%). Location changes require a support ticket. The entry price is higher than budget hosts on this list.

Plan Name Price (Monthly) Annual Price (-20%) RAM / Resources Notes 8 GB RAM $23.99/mo $19.20/mo 8 GB / NVMe SSD Light mods 10 GB RAM $29.99/mo $24.00/mo 10 GB / NVMe SSD Mid-size server 14 GB RAM $41.99/mo $33.60/mo 14 GB / NVMe SSD Large modded

Pros Cons ✅ Highest-rated with 25k+ reviews



✅ 21 global server locations



✅ Large 20% annual discount



✅ Excellent 15-min support ❌ 72-hour refund for new orders only



❌ Renewals are not eligible for MBG



❌ Higher entry price than budget hosts

★ BEST-RATED DAYZ SERVER HOSTING BisectHosting Try BisectHosting

4. Shockbyte [Best DayZ Server Hosting for Established Brands]

Shockbyte is one of the most established names in game server hosting, and that reputation extends well beyond DayZ. It’s also our top pick for best Terraria server hosting, which speaks to the consistency of their infrastructure across demanding game titles. For DayZ specifically, they run AMD EPYC 4465P processors clocked at up to 5.40 GHz, a strong fit for DayZ‘s CPU-bound simulation. Their slot-based plans use DayZ location-themed names like Berezino ($19.99/mo, 8GB) and Elektro ($28.99/mo, 10GB). They offer quarterly and annual discounts, plus a hassle-free 72-hour self-serve MBG that requires no support contact.

Hardware includes the AMD EPYC 4465P @ max 5.40 GHz, optimized for high single-thread performance, paired with NVMe SSD storage and always-on DDoS protection. They support automatic backups and have locations across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. They state 99.9% uptime and offer 24/7 live chat and ticket support.

The Trustpilot score of 3.8/5 is the lowest on this list, with reviews citing mixed support wait times and issues with renewal refunds. The 72-hour MBG is strictly for initial purchases only. Admins should verify the specific slot counts and RAM allocations per tier, as no official support response time is publicly guaranteed.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Features / Notes Berezino $19.99/mo (quarterly $17.99, annual $14.99) Monthly / Quarterly -10% / Annual -25% 8 players / 8 GB RAM / NVMe SSD / NA/EU/Asia/Australia Entry DayZ – small friend group Elektro $28.99/mo (quarterly $26.09, annual $21.74) Monthly / Quarterly -10% / Annual -25% 24 players / 10 GB RAM / NVMe SSD Medium modded server Cherno $36.00/mo (quarterly $32.40, annual $27.00) Monthly / Quarterly -10% / Annual -25% 40+ players / 12 GB+ RAM / NVMe SSD Community server with mods

Pros Cons ✅ High 5.40 GHz single-core speeds



✅ NVMe SSD storage included



✅ 72-hour self-serve refund window



✅ Up to 25% annual discount ❌ Lowest Trustpilot score (3.8/5)



❌ No official support response time



❌ MBG applies to initial orders only

★ BEST DAYZ SERVER HOSTING FOR ESTABLISHED BRANDS Shockbyte Try Shockbyte

5. HostHavoc [Best DayZ Server Hosting for Reliability]

HostHavoc is the top choice for reliability, offering a 100% uptime SLA for dedicated hardware – backed by a 5% monthly credit per hour of downtime. Their slot-based plans range from 20 to 80 slots, starting at $18.50/mo for 20 slots. Running on Intel Xeon and AMD Ryzen CPUs, DDR4/DDR5 RAM, and NVMe SSD with 10 Gbps uplinks, they ensure zero desync, a must for DayZ server hosting with mods. It’s worth noting that HostHavoc also earned a top spot in our best Conan Exiles server hosting ranking, making it a strong all-round pick for survival game servers.

Infrastructure includes Intel Xeon and AMD Ryzen CPUs, NVMe SSDs, and 10 Gbps uplinks with offsite backups. The 100% uptime SLA applies to the dedicated infrastructure (game server SLA is 99.9%). They have 13 global locations, and their average support ticket response is impressively fast at under 10 minutes. A 72-hour MBG is offered on the first purchase (monthly billing only).

The 72-hour MBG only applies to first orders on monthly billing terms. Non-monthly billing receives a pro-rated account credit. The 100% uptime guarantee applies to the infrastructure, while the game server SLA is 99.9%. Potential buyers should note that London and Frankfurt locations may occasionally sell out.

Plan Name Price (Monthly) Billing Cycle Slot Rate Notes 20 Slots $18.50/mo Monthly/Annual $0.93/slot Small server 40 Slots $37.00/mo Monthly/Annual $0.93/slot Modded server 80 Slots $77.00/mo Monthly/Annual $0.96/slot Maximum scale

Pros Cons ✅ Guaranteed 100% uptime SLA



✅ Very fast <10-min support



✅ Powerful 10 Gbps uplinks



✅ 13 global server locations ❌ MBG limited to monthly billing



❌ Some EU locations may sell out



❌ Infrastructure vs Game SLA (99.9%)

★ BEST DAYZ SERVER HOSTING FOR RELIABILITY HostHavoc Try HostHavoc

6. Survival Servers [Best Budget DayZ Server Hosting]

Survival Servers provides the cheapest entry point on this list with a 3-day trial for $4.22 and Standard plans starting at $14.06/mo (first invoice). This is ideal for players who want to test a DayZ server before committing. They offer a Premium tier with a 30% faster CPU for better mod performance ($20.05/mo first invoice). Their long-term discounts go up to 35% annually – the deepest on this list – and they support up to 127 player slots.

Hardware features include NVMe SSD storage (though the Standard plan uses shared CPU), with the Premium tier offering a 30% faster CPU. They provide DayZ mod support, FTP access, automated restarts, and DDoS protection across 8 global locations. Their Trustpilot score is 4.7/5 (~858 reviews), and they back their service with a 72-hour money-back guarantee.

There is no public uptime SLA stated, so this guarantee cannot be quoted. The Standard plan uses a shared CPU, so the Premium upgrade is highly recommended for modded servers. The first-invoice promotional price reverts to a higher recurring rate from month 2. The Trustpilot sample size is small compared to competitors, and the exact terms of the 72-hour MBG should be verified.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle Resources Notes 3-Day Trial $4.22 flat One-time 10 slots / Standard CPU Test the service Standard (10) $14.06 first Monthly/Annual 10 slots / Standard CPU Small group Premium (10) $20.05 first Monthly/Annual 10 slots / 30% faster CPU Best for mods

Pros Cons ✅ Cheapest entry trial ($4.22)



✅ Deepest 35% annual discount



✅ Up to 127 player slots available



✅ Premium tier offers 30% faster CPU ❌ No public uptime SLA



❌ Smaller Trustpilot sample



❌ Standard plan uses shared CPU

★ BEST BUDGET DAYZ SERVER HOSTING Survival Servers Try Survival Servers

7. GGServers [Best Flexible DayZ Server Hosting]

GGServers offers the widest RAM flexibility on this list, with 8 RAM-based tiers from 4GB ($12/mo) up to 32GB ($96/mo). All plans include unlimited slots and unmetered SSD storage. This setup makes DayZ server hosting simple for expanding communities. They offer a 20% discount on the first invoice with coupon code TAKE20, with coverage spanning North America and Europe.

Infrastructure includes unmetered SSD storage (not NVMe), 50 Gbps anti-DDoS protection, and DayZ mod support. They state 99.99% uptime (though no formal SLA document is published). Support is available 24/7 via live chat, with reported response times of 1–5 minutes. They have a Trustpilot score of 4.6/5 (~3,407 reviews).

GGServers uses monthly-only billing, meaning there is no multi-month or annual discount, which makes long-term commitment more expensive than competitors. The unmetered SSD storage (not NVMe) is slower for mod loading. Coverage is limited to North America and Europe only. The 24-hour refund is case-by-case for new clients, not a guaranteed money-back guarantee.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle Resources Notes Stone (4 GB) $12.00/mo Monthly only 4 GB / Unlimited slots Vanilla entry Plate Carrier (8 GB) $24.00/mo Monthly only 8 GB / Unlimited slots Stable modded Blowtorch (32 GB) $96.00/mo Monthly only 32 GB / Unlimited slots Maximum scale

Pros Cons ✅ 8 RAM tiers (4GB–32GB)



✅ Unlimited player slots on all plans



✅ Support response in 1–5 mins



✅ 20% off first invoice coupon ❌ Monthly billing only (no annual discount)



❌ SSD storage (not NVMe)



❌ No nodes in APAC or South America

★ BEST FLEXIBLE DAYZ SERVER HOSTING GGServers Try GGServers

8. PingPerfect [Best DayZ Server Hosting for Global Coverage]

PingPerfect offers the widest coverage on this list with 25 global server locations, including China, Brazil, and South Africa. They provide a 48-hour free trial before committing to a paid plan. Slot-based plans start at $15.99/mo for 10 slots and include both Normal (4.5 GHz+) and Extreme (5 GHz+) hardware tiers, all with 8GB RAM and 100GB NVMe storage.

Hardware options include Normal (4.5 GHz+) and Extreme (5 GHz+) CPUs, 8GB RAM, and 100 GB NVMe SSD storage. They offer DayZ mod support, DDoS protection, and FTP access across their 25 global locations. Prepay discounts are available up to 15% annually. They target 99.9% uptime and hold a Trustpilot score of 4.4/5 (~1,022 reviews) – one of the lower scores on this list.

Their 48-hour MBG is subject to a 3% payment processing fee being deducted from refunds, meaning it is not a full 100% refund. They do not offer 24/7 live chat support. The 8GB RAM is standard on all tiers, and verification is needed for higher RAM options for heavily modded setups.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle Resources Notes 10 Slots $15.99/mo Monthly/Annual 10 slots / 8 GB / NVMe Small group 30 Slots $27.03/mo Monthly only 30 slots / 8 GB / NVMe Community server 40 Slots $60.22/mo Monthly only 40 slots / 8 GB / NVMe Larger community

Pros Cons ✅ Widest coverage with 25 locations



✅ 48-hour free trial available



✅ Extreme tier 5 GHz+ CPUs



✅ NVMe SSD storage included ❌ MBG deducts 3% processing fee



❌ 8GB RAM is standard on all tiers



❌ No 24/7 live chat support

★ BEST DAYZ SERVER HOSTING FOR GLOBAL COVERAGE PingPerfect Try PingPerfect

9. Sparked Host [Best DayZ Server Hosting Uptime Guarantee]

Sparked Host offers the strongest formal uptime promise on this list with a 99.99% network uptime SLA. Plans use a vCore CPU allocation model, starting with the Sniper tier (3 vCores / 8GB RAM / $12/mo) and scaling up to the Husk tier (3.5 vCores / 16GB / $24/mo). All tiers include 100GB NVMe SSD storage and support for DayZ server hosting with mods.

Hardware includes vCore dedicated CPU allocation, DDR4 RAM, and 100 GB NVMe SSD. They provide DDoS protection, FTP access, and support for DayZ mods across their 9 global locations. Their support is available 24/7, typically responding within 30 minutes, contributing to their excellent Trustpilot score of 4.8/5 (~2,291 reviews). Discounts go up to 20% annually.

Coverage is limited to 9 locations, which is the second-smallest on this list, limiting options for APAC or South American players. The 48-hour MBG applies strictly to the first purchase only. The vCore allocation model indicates shared infrastructure, and the 99.99% SLA covers network uptime, not necessarily dedicated game server availability.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle Resources Notes Sniper $12.00/mo Monthly/Annual 3 vCores / 8 GB / NVMe Entry DayZ Leper $18.00/mo Monthly/Annual 3.25 vCores / 12 GB / NVMe Modded server Husk $24.00/mo Monthly/Annual 3.5 vCores / 16 GB / NVMe Heavy modded

Pros Cons ✅ High 99.99% network uptime SLA



✅ Excellent Trustpilot score (4.8/5)



✅ Dedicated vCore CPU allocation



✅ NVMe SSD storage included ❌ Limited to 9 locations



❌ MBG for first purchase only



❌ vCore model is shared infrastructure

★ BEST DAYZ SERVER HOSTING UPTIME GUARANTEE Sparked Host Try Sparked Host

10. RocketNode [Best DayZ Server Hosting for Custom CPU Specs]

RocketNode is a strong competitor for the best DayZ server hosting PC title at this price point, utilizing a vCore CPU allocation model like Sparked Host. Plans start at $12/mo for 3 vCores / 8GB DDR4, all of which include 100GB NVMe SSD storage. They provide wider coverage than Sparked Host, with 11 global locations, and offer annual billing discounts up to 20%.

Hardware features include vCore dedicated CPU allocation, DDR4 RAM, and 100 GB NVMe SSD storage. They provide DDoS protection, FTP access, and DayZ mod support across their 11 global locations, including Singapore, Mumbai, and Sydney. They offer prepay discounts up to 20% annually and back their service with a 48-hour MBG on the first purchase.

There is no public uptime SLA stated. The DDR4 RAM is adequate but offers lower memory bandwidth than GTXGaming‘s DDR5. The Trustpilot score of 4.4/5 is one of the lower scores on this list, and the 48-hour MBG applies to the first purchase only.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle Resources Notes Starter $12.00/mo Monthly/Annual 3 vCores / 8 GB / NVMe Entry DayZ Developer $18.00/mo Monthly/Annual 3.25 vCores / 12 GB / NVMe Modded server Premium $24.00/mo Monthly/Annual 3.5 vCores / 16 GB / NVMe Heavy modded

Pros Cons ✅ Dedicated vCore CPU allocation



✅ NVMe SSD storage included



✅ Wider coverage (11 nodes) than Sparked



✅ Discounts up to 20% annually ❌ No public uptime SLA



❌ DDR4 RAM (not DDR5)



❌ MBG for first order only

★ BEST DAYZ SERVER HOSTING FOR CUSTOM CPU SPECS RocketNode Try RocketNode

Provider Comparison Table

Not sure which host to pick? This table pulls together all the key data on the best DayZ server hosting providers in this guide so you can compare at a glance.

Here’s what to focus on as you scan it:

Price: Costs range from a $4.22 trial (Survival Servers) to $23.99/mo (BisectHosting). If you’re watching your budget, look for annual plans – Survival Servers offers the deepest discount on this list at 35% off.

Pricing Model: Per-GB RAM plans (BisectHosting, GGServers) scale better for modded servers. Slot-based plans are simpler and cheaper for small, fixed groups.

Storage Type: This matters more than most people realize. Most best DayZ server hosting options use NVMe SSDs, which load mods faster. GTXGaming goes furthest with NVMe Gen5. Nitrado uses HPE SSD and Survival Servers/GGServers use standard SSD – both noticeably slower for modded setups. If you’re figuring out how to host a DayZ server with a heavy mod stack, filter for NVMe first.

Console Support: Nitrado is the only provider here that covers console. If you need to know how to make your own server in DayZ PS5 or Xbox, it’s your only option – full stop.

PC Performance: For the best DayZ server hosting PC setup, GTXGaming leads on raw hardware (i9-13900K at 5.7 GHz, NVMe Gen5). If clock speed is your priority, it’s the one to beat.

Customer Assurance: MBG windows vary a lot – BisectHosting gives you 72 hours, while GTXGaming cuts off at 24. For Trustpilot scores, BisectHosting and Sparked Host share the top spot at 4.8/5. It’s always worth knowing how to host a DayZ server within the refund window so you can test mods and config access before you’re committed.

Server Locations: PingPerfect covers the most ground with 25 locations worldwide. Sparked Host has just 9. Your ping depends on this – pick a datacenter close to your player base.

Feature Nitrado GTXGaming BisectHosting Shockbyte HostHavoc Survival Servers GGServers PingPerfect Sparked Host RocketNode Start Price $12.99 $13.93 $23.99 $19.99 $18.50 $4.22 trial / $14.06 $12.00 $15.99 $12.00 $12.00 Console ✓ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ Model Slot Slot+RAM Per GB Per Slot+RAM Per Slot Per Slot Per GB Per Slot vCore+RAM vCore+RAM Storage HPE SSD Gen5 NVMe NVMe NVMe NVMe SSD SSD NVMe NVMe NVMe Uptime N/A 99.7% 99.97% 99.9% 100% N/A 99.99% 99.9% N/A N/A Trustpilot 3.9/5 4.7/5 4.8/5 3.8/5 4.7/5 4.7/5 4.6/5 4.4/5 4.8/5 4.4/5 Server Locations 10 locations 14 locations 21 global NA/EU/Asia/Australia NA/EU/APAC 8 locations NA + EU only 25 global 9 locations 11 locations Billing Flexibility Prepaid OR sub Monthly (long-term verify) Monthly–Annual -20% Monthly / Quarterly / Annual Monthly–Annual -12% Monthly–Annual -35% Monthly only Monthly (verify) Monthly–Annual -20% Monthly–Annual -20% Support Hours 24/7 email and chat 24/7 live chat 24/7 ~15min 24/7 live chat 24/7 <10min resp. 24/7 (verify) 24/7 live chat 24/7 (verify) 24/7 (verify) 24/7 (verify) Best For Console + PC / flexible billing Best hardware / i9-13900K Best-rated / most reviews Established brand / high CPU Reliability / 100% uptime SLA Budget / 35% annual discount RAM flexibility / unlimited slots Global coverage / free trial Uptime SLA / vCore CPU vCore specs / 11 locations

* Prices in USD sourced from official websites at time of writing. † MBG applies to first order only. Console support available on Nitrado only.

DayZ Server Hosting Feature Comparison

The previous table covered price and hardware. This one goes deeper – it’s about the specific features that actually matter when you’re running a best DayZ server hosting setup day-to-day.

Here’s what the table is tracking and why it matters:

Mod Deployment Method: All 10 providers support DayZ modding, but not all support Steam Workshop alongside the DZSA Launcher. If your players use Steam Workshop to connect, double-check your host supports it – not every one does.

Custom Config Access (types.xml): For anyone serious about DayZ server hosting with mods, access to core config files like types.xml is non-negotiable. It controls loot tables, spawn rates, and world behavior. All providers here support it, but it’s worth confirming before you buy.

NVMe Storage: Covered briefly before, but worth repeating in a mod context: providers without NVMe (GGServers, Survival Servers, Nitrado) will show noticeably slower mod loading and world saves. If you’re learning how to host a DayZ server with a heavy mod list, NVMe is the minimum you should accept.

24/7 Live Chat: When your server goes down at midnight, ticket-only support isn’t ideal. GTXGaming and HostHavoc stand out here – live chat with fast response times is a real operational advantage for the best DayZ server hosting experience.

Console-Specific Features: If you’re looking into how to make your own server in DayZ Xbox, Nitrado is the only provider in this table with official console support. No other host comes close.

Billing Flexibility: Nitrado is the only provider offering prepaid billing with no subscription required. PingPerfect and Survival Servers are the only two offering a free trial. If commitment is a concern, these are your options.

Feature Nitrado GTXGaming BisectHosting Shockbyte HostHavoc Survival Servers GGServers PingPerfect Sparked Host RocketNode DayZ Mod Support ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ DZSA Support ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Steam Mods ✗ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Custom Config (types.xml) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NVMe SSD Storage ✗ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✗ ✓ ✓ ✓ DDoS Protection ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Automated Backups ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✓ ✓ ✓ Scheduled Restarts / Tasks ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✓ ✓ ✓ Console Support (PS4/Xbox) ✓ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ 24/7 Live Chat Support ✗ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✓ ✗ ✗ ✗ Free Trial ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✓ ✗ ✗ Prepaid Billing (No Sub) ✓ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ Money-Back Guarantee ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Unlimited Player Slots ✗ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✗

Minimum Server Requirements for DayZ

DayZ is resource-intensive. While vanilla can run on 4–6GB, DayZ server hosting with mods often requires 12–16GB. Knowing how to host a DayZ server means planning for these simulation requirements early.

CPU clock speed is the primary bottleneck for DayZ, as it is a single-thread heavy simulation. A server running on a 5 GHz+ processor will show significantly better tick rates and less desync than a 3.5 GHz server, regardless of RAM. NVMe SSDs are also strongly recommended for modded servers to reduce startup loading times.

Use Case RAM CPU Storage Notes Private (Vanilla) 4–6 GB 3.5+ GHz 5–10 GB Min 4GB for stability Small Group (Mods) 6–8 GB 4.0+ GHz 10–20 GB 8GB rec. for mods Community (Modded) 8–12 GB 4.5+ GHz 20–40 GB NVMe rec. for mods Large Modded 12–16 GB 4.5+ GHz 40–60 GB High single-core speed Public (60+ Slots) 16 GB+ 5.0+ GHz 60+ GB Max load; 5GHz+ pref.

How to Choose the Right DayZ Server Host

When choosing how to host a DayZ server, focus on CPU clock speed and mod delivery. For PC players, the best DayZ server hosting PC options prioritize high performance and DayZ server hosting with mods via NVMe storage.

PC vs. Console DayZ Server Hosting

Only Nitrado supports how to make your own server in DayZ PS5 and how to make your own server in DayZ Xbox officially. Console DayZ server hosting with mods is more restricted than the ecosystem for the best DayZ server hosting PC setups. If you play on console, check Nitrado for how to host a DayZ server pricing before subscribing.

How Much RAM Does a DayZ Server Need?

RAM is a critical component for server stability, but the amount required for DayZ server hosting with mods is higher than many other games. While a private, vanilla server can technically operate with 4–6 GB of RAM, the complexity of DayZ‘s simulation and physics quickly pushes this limit.

For any modded server (using the DZSA Launcher or Steam Workshop), 8 GB is the practical floor for stable operation with 10–20 players. Community servers with 40–60 players and heavy mod stacks should aim for 12–16 GB to avoid server crashing or desync during peak times.

More important than the sheer volume of RAM, however, is the CPU clock speed, as DayZ is heavily single-thread bound. Pairing 8GB+ RAM with a high-clock CPU (4.5 GHz+ is preferred) is the optimal strategy for the best DayZ server hosting PC setup, ensuring that the server can process the persistent world and player actions efficiently. If you are learning how to host a DayZ server for a large group, always prioritize fast CPU cores over extra, unused RAM.

DayZ Mod Support: DZSA Launcher vs. Steam Workshop

The DZSA Launcher is essential for DayZ server hosting with mods, as it handles downloads automatically. While the best DayZ server hosting PC providers support both this and Steam Workshop, console DayZ server hosting with mods is much more limited.

Server Location and Latency for DayZ

High ping causes severe desync. When learning how to host a DayZ server, choose a datacenter near your base. The best DayZ server hosting PC providers like PingPerfect and BisectHosting offer the widest global reach.

Refund Policies and Money-Back Guarantees

Always test DayZ server hosting with mods and config access within the refund window. Note that most guarantees for the best DayZ server hosting PC plans apply to first orders only.

72-hour MBG: BisectHosting, HostHavoc (monthly only), Shockbyte (self-serve), Survival Servers.

48-hour MBG: Sparked Host, RocketNode, PingPerfect (3% fee).

24-hour window: GTXGaming, GGServers (case-by-case).

Pro-rated: Nitrado.

Final Verdict: Which DayZ Server Host Should You Choose?

There’s no single answer to the best DayZ server hosting question – the right pick depends on your platform, your mod setup, and how much performance you actually need. A small group learning how to host a DayZ server for the first time has different priorities than a community running heavy DayZ server hosting with mods on 60 slots. Console players searching for how to make your own server in DayZ PS5 or how to make your own server in DayZ Xbox have an even narrower set of options. The breakdown below cuts through it.

Best overall – Nitrado . Flexible prepaid billing, 8–125 slots, and official console support make it the most versatile pick on this list – a strong starting point regardless of platform or player count.

Flexible prepaid billing, 8–125 slots, and official console support make it the most versatile pick on this list – a strong starting point regardless of platform or player count. Best hardware – GTXGaming . The strongest choice for DayZ server hosting with mods, thanks to i9-13900K CPUs at 5.7 GHz and NVMe Gen5 storage. Clock speed wins in DayZ, and nothing here comes close.

The strongest choice for DayZ server hosting with mods, thanks to i9-13900K CPUs at 5.7 GHz and NVMe Gen5 storage. Clock speed wins in DayZ, and nothing here comes close. Best-rated – BisectHosting . 25,000+ Trustpilot reviews at 4.8/5, 21 global locations, and 15-minute average support response. The safest pick if reputation and reliability matter most.

25,000+ Trustpilot reviews at 4.8/5, 21 global locations, and 15-minute average support response. The safest pick if reputation and reliability matter most. Best for multi-game hosting – Shockbyte . A trusted name across dozens of game titles, with AMD EPYC processors up to 5.40 GHz and a self-serve 72-hour refund window.

A trusted name across dozens of game titles, with AMD EPYC processors up to 5.40 GHz and a self-serve 72-hour refund window. Best for uptime – HostHavoc. A 100% infrastructure SLA with credit guarantees and sub-10-minute support make it the right call when downtime simply isn’t an option.

Whatever you choose, the best DayZ server hosting comes down to fast CPU cores, NVMe storage, and a datacenter near your players. Nail those three, and you’re set.

★ BEST OVERALL DAYZ SERVER HOSTING Nitrado Try Nitrado

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