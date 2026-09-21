13 Work From Home, No Experience Needed Jobs in 2026
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A Quick Look
Best route: Amazon’s remote customer service job is one of the most reliable options for those looking for work from home jobs with no experience needed.
Yes, work from home jobs with no experience needed are realistic, and the fastest route into one is a large employer’s own remote customer service program. For example, Amazon’s virtual customer service track pays an average of $24 an hour and asks for nothing more than a high school diploma. However, you still have to commit to a real schedule and pass a background check.
The realistic path into work from home jobs with no experience runs through large employers that train and equip you, not through gig apps promising instant pay.
This guide covers both routes: paid, equipped employer jobs that don’t need a degree, and flexible freelance or resale work. Try the second type first if you want to test remote opportunities that are work from home with no experience needed before committing to a fixed schedule.
Jump to:
Is Work From Home With No Experience Actually Realistic?
Yes, a work from home job with no experience needed is realistic, but “no experience” does not mean no requirements. Expect a background check, a typing or grammar assessment, or a short unpaid application step before the first paid hour on almost every option here.
The average salary for Amazon customer service representatives is $24 per hour. However, work from home jobs with no experience needed fall below that figure, around $15 to $20 an hour. A true beginner should plan to start near the bottom of that range, not the middle.
If you genuinely have zero income coming in right now, I would start with a paid employer track like Amazon or Concentrix, since the pay is fixed and guaranteed once you are hired. If you already have income and want to test a side hustle around it, a freelance marketplace or microtask platform makes more sense, since there is no interview and no fixed schedule.
That is a judgement call, not a guarantee: actual pay depends on the hours you put in. Our roundup of remote side hustles covers the lower-commitment end when searching for work from home jobs with no experience needed.
A typical week looks different depending on which route you pick. Remote jobs with a company like Amazon or Concentrix run fixed shifts, often 20 to 40 hours, with pay landing on a set payroll date. Freelance and microtask platforms have no shift at all. You log in when you have time, which suits those who seek part-time work from home jobs with no experience needed.
13 Work From Home Jobs With No Experience Needed
Each entry below is ranked by real pay, payout speed, and start-up costs. Start with the option that matches your schedule and start-up budget.
1. Virtual Customer Service on Amazon
Amazon’s virtual customer service program is a top choice for people looking for work from home jobs with no experience needed, primarily because it offers direct W-2 employee status rather than gig-contractor work.
LIke most remote customer service jobs, it involves managing customer inquiries, tracking order updates, and resolving account or delivery issues through phone, email, and live chat. Because it is a legitimate corporate role, Amazon provides fully paid training and even ships all necessary computer equipment directly to your door once you are hired.
This can start part-time, then shift to full-time hours during the holiday peak. Here’s how to start:
- Apply at hiring.amazon.com and select a location-eligible virtual role
- Complete the online assessment covering typing, comprehension and situational judgment
- Pass a standard background check before any start date is confirmed
- Confirm you have a private, quiet workspace with a wired internet connection for shifts
- Complete paid virtual training before taking any live calls or chats
The most common beginner mistake is applying through a third-party job board link instead of hiring.amazon.com directly. Amazon never asks a candidate to pay for a background check, a training kit or “starter equipment,” and any listing that does is not really Amazon. Treat any amazon work from home, no experience needed posting that asks for payment upfront as fake.
2. Remote Customer Service on Concentrix
Concentrix pays $15 to $21 an hour to start for remote customer service reps, averaging $18.80 an hour. It is one of the largest third-party call center employers hiring beginners into work from home jobs, working on behalf of banks, retailers, and tech companies instead of under its own brand.
Topping this list of work from home jobs with no experience needed, most listings ask for only a high school diploma or GED. A minority want six months of prior customer service experience, so read each listing before applying since it varies by client account.
Paid training is included, but equipment is not guaranteed. Some roles ship a company laptop, while others expect you to already own a hard-wired PC, a 17 to 21.5 inch monitor and high-speed internet.
Here’s how to start:
- Search jobs.concentrix.com and filter specifically for “work from home” or “virtual” roles in your region
- Review individual job postings to verify hardware specifications and client-specific prerequisites
- Submit an application and complete the remote skills evaluation for typing speed and problem-solving
- Go through standard background verification once an employer selection process begins
- Participate in program-specific paid training focused on your assigned client’s software systems
Independent review coverage flags an active scam pattern worth knowing about: text messages impersonating Concentrix recruiters that ask new hires to pay for “equipment” before starting. A legitimate Concentrix offer never requires payment upfront.
3. Remote Customer Service on TTEC
TTEC lists remote customer service roles at $16 to $19 an hour to start. Unlike Concentrix, it explicitly ships a company-issued computer once training is complete, which makes it the clearest answer to anyone searching work from home jobs with no experience needed.
Prior sales, recruiting, or customer service experience is described as preferred, not required. Training is fully paid and mandatory before you take live contacts, which is why it’s one of the real ways to make money from home for free that we recommend.
Starting the application is straightforward:
- Apply through ttecjobs.com and select a work-from-home listing in an eligible state
- Confirm your internet meets the 15 to 25 Mbps wired Ethernet requirement before scheduling an interview
- Complete the virtual interview and any client-specific assessment
- Finish paid certification training, after which TTEC ships the required equipment
The technical bar is specific and worth checking before applying: TTEC requires 15 to 25 Mbps internet and a hard-wired Ethernet connection to your home modem, since Wi-Fi alone does not qualify. A smartphone or tablet is also needed for a daily login code, and that combination, equipment shipped after training plus a no-degree requirement, is why TTEC ranks this high on the list.
4. Search and AI Rater on TELUS International AI Community
Search and AI evaluation work through TELUS International’s AI Community pays roughly $8 to $18 an hour on standard rater projects, rising to $20 to $25 an hour on newer “expert” projects. It is one of the few remote roles on this list that is genuinely task-based, not shift-based, so hours flex around whatever else you have going on.
No prior professional experience is required for entry-level AI side hustles like this. Every applicant has to pass a qualification exam covering the project’s own guidelines, and TELUS International runs a standard background check across most of its roles.
Looking for AI rater work from home jobs with no experience needed? Here’s how to start with TELUS International:
- Create a user profile on the TELUS International AI Community portal and select an open rating program.
- Review the provided project guidelines carefully before attempting any preliminary assessments.
- Complete and pass the mandatory qualification exam to demonstrate your understanding of the grading rules.
- Submit your onboarding documentation to clear the standard background verification step.
- Log into the platform dashboard and begin completing tasks according to project availability.
The most common beginner mistake is skipping the practice guidelines before the qualification exam. Projects fail applicants who rush the test, and re-applying to the same project type is not always possible for months afterward. The reading is unpaid, but it is the actual gate to getting hired.
5. Microtasks and Data Entry on Clickworker
Clickworker pays per completed microtask instead of by the hour. Most beginners clear somewhere between minimum wage and $12 to $15 an hour once they get fast at a given task type, with no interview required to start. Among remote work from home, no experience needed microtask platforms, it is one of the simplest to start same-day.
Sign-up is free and instant at clickworker.com, with no cost to join and no experience requirement. Tasks like data entry, categorization, and short surveys come with their own instructions. It’s a great side hustle that pays weekly between Wednesday and Friday, requiring $5 (or €5) via PayPal or $10 via Payoneer.
Looking for work from home jobs with no experience needed on Clickworker? Here’s how to start:
- Register for a free freelancer account directly on clickworker.com
- Take initial assessment tests to qualify for specialized task pools like data validation or search evaluation
- Link a verified PayPal or Payoneer account to handle your weekly earnings payouts
- Select available microtasks from your member dashboard and complete them according to the provided instructions
New Clickworker accounts are often limited to lower-paying task types until the platform builds trust in your accuracy. Rushing tasks to earn faster typically backfires since flagged errors reduce both the volume and the pay tier of future task offers.
6. Transcription From Home on Rev
Rev pays per audio or video minute transcribed instead of an hourly wage, and a realistic beginner clears roughly $3 to $8 an hour of actual working time while learning the style guide, rising as typing speed and accuracy improve. It is a genuine no-experience side gig from home, but it rewards speed more than any other entry on this list.
You pass a short audio test and grammar quiz to qualify: no professional transcription background is required, just accurate typing and clean written English. There is no charge to apply and no minimum payout threshold.
Rev pays every Monday via PayPal for all work completed through the prior Sunday. Like every other entry ranked here, it is a genuine work from home, no experience needed job: nobody asks about your school transcript, only your typing test score.
Here’s how to start transcribing on Rev:
- Apply through the Rev freelancer portal and complete the registration form.
- Take the required grammar quiz and online transcription assessment test.
- Once confirmed, log into the platform dashboard to select available audio files that match your skill level.
- Submit your completed transcripts for approval to receive weekly PayPal payouts.
New transcribers often try full-length, hour-long files first. Start with short, clean-audio clips instead since a low accuracy score on a harder file can drop your account into a slower approval queue for future work.
7. Get Paid to Give Feedback on UserTesting
UserTesting offers accessible work from home jobs with no experience needed by paying contributors to share real-time feedback on websites, apps, and software prototypes. Tests are unscheduled and first come, first served, so while it’s a legitimate side hustle, income depends on how quickly you claim them rather than on any experience you bring.
Shorter tests pay less, and per-hour pay works out to roughly $10 to $30 depending on the task. You just need a computer or smartphone, a working microphone, and a stable internet connection: no portfolio, no interview and no cost to apply. Tests are paid automatically to PayPal exactly 14 days after completion, with no minimum balance required.
Here’s how to get paid on UserTesting:
- Visit usertesting.com and sign up with your email address to launch your tester profile.
- Take and pass the short practice test to demonstrate clear audio quality and spoken commentary skills.
- Link a verified PayPal account to automatically receive your test payments.
- Accept available test invitations from your dashboard and complete tasks as they appear.
Tests are limited in number and go to a qualified pool fast. Filling out the screening profile in detail, listing devices owned, apps used and shopping habits, matters more than most new testers realize, since tests are matched to profiles before they are ever advertised generally.
8. Paid Research Studies on Prolific
Prolific enforces a pay floor of $8 (6 British pounds) an hour on every academic research study listed on the platform, making it one of the only entries here with a guaranteed minimum hourly rate instead of a piece rate. It is one of the more forgiving work from home jobs with no experience needed, which is a great start if you’re looking for ways to make cash online.
There is no cost and no experience requirement to join. Studies get matched to a demographic and interest profile you fill out at sign-up, and payouts hit a PayPal balance twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, once your account crosses $6. Instant cashouts unlock after four successful payouts.
Here’s how to participate in paid research studies on Prolific:
- Sign up on prolific.com and join the participant waitlist with your basic contact details.
- Complete the comprehensive demographic questionnaire to maximize your study matching potential.
- Verify your identity using an official photo ID and link a valid PayPal account for payouts.
- Check your participant dashboard regularly and accept available research study invitations promptly.
The trade-off is availability, not pay. Study volume depends entirely on which demographic profiles researchers are currently recruiting, so income here is genuinely supplemental, not a full income replacement. Treat it as a part time work from home, no experience needed add-on to something steadier, not a primary plan.
9. Freelance Voice-Over Work on Voices
Voices lets a beginner audition for paid voice-over work from home jobs with no experience needed. Like other ideas for a side hustle, realistic first-month earnings are modest. Most new talent land their first paid job weeks or months in, not days since clients pick from a pool of auditions.
A free guest membership costs nothing to join, though it does need a decent microphone and a quiet recording space, the one entry on this list with a real, if small, start-up cost. It is also a genuine work from home, no experience needed route since casting decisions run entirely on the audition, not on a resume. Voices takes a 20% platform fee on SurePay jobs and pays via PayPal SurePay the Friday after a client approves the completed job, with no minimum payout.
Here’s how to start freelance voice-over work on Voices:
- Create a free Guest membership profile on voices.com to access open job postings.
- Set up a quiet recording space equipped with a high-quality USB or XLR microphone.
- Browse open client briefs and submit targeted audition clips tailored to specific project tones.
- Complete hired projects and upload your final audio files directly through the platform.
Beginners often audition for every job posted regardless of fit, and casting clients notice a generic audition fast. A shorter list of auditions genuinely matched to your voice and the brief’s tone converts far better than a high volume of rushed ones.
10. Freelance Virtual Assistant Gigs on Fiverr
Fiverr lets a total beginner list a data entry, admin, social media scheduling, or virtual assistant gig the same day they sign up, with no application or approval process. Clients choose based on the profile and gig description alone, so pay is entirely self-set rather than platform-dictated. It is one of the more approachable work from home jobs with no experience needed, precisely because there is no hiring step at all.
It costs nothing to create a seller account and publish gigs. You control your hours, so it’s perfect for those looking for part-time remote jobs as well. Fiverr takes a flat 20% commission from a freelancer’s earnings, and funds clear 14 days after an order is marked complete, or 7 days for Top Rated sellers.
Cleared funds release to a balance that pays out at a $1 minimum via bank transfer, or $5 via PayPal. Starting out looks like this:
- Create a free seller profile and pick a specific admin or VA niche in place
- Publish two to three gig listings with a clear price and turnaround time
- Price your first few gigs below the category average to build reviews, then raise rates after five to ten completed orders
- Respond to buyer messages within a few hours since response time affects how often Fiverr surfaces your gig in search
New sellers often price their first gig too high, expecting professional-freelancer rates with zero reviews. With no track record yet, a competitive entry price is what actually gets the first few orders that unlock better placement.
11. Freelance Remote Projects on Upwork
Upwork suits a beginner who wants ongoing work from home jobs with no experience needed rather than one-off gigs. Data entry, transcription cleanup, customer support, and basic admin contracts are all realistic first jobs for freelancing platforms, typically starting around $10 to $18 an hour until a profile builds reviews.
Registering is free, and an optional Freelancer Plus subscription at $20 a month unlocks more monthly proposals. Upwork charges a flat 10% service fee on all earnings. Hourly contracts bill on a Monday-to-Sunday cycle and clear 10 days after the work week ends, while fixed-price contracts release after a 5-day security hold.
Here’s how to start on Upwork:
- Create a free freelancer profile and highlight your general administrative or technical skills.
- Search the job board for beginner-friendly client postings with entry-level requirements, and submit tailored proposals using platform Connects.
- Complete assigned contracts and log hourly work or fixed-price milestones accurately.
- Withdraw your cleared earnings to your linked bank account or electronic wallet following the standard holding period.
Sending dozens of generic proposals is the single biggest waste of a beginner’s limited monthly Connects. A short, specific proposal that references the actual job post gets picked far more often than a template pasted into every listing.
12. Print-on-Demand Without Holding Stock on Printify
Printify lets a beginner sell custom-printed products from home with no inventory and no design experience required, making it among the low-cost small business ideas for creative entrepreneurs.
Common among work from home jobs with no experience needed, the realistic first-month income is small, often under $100. It depends entirely on driving traffic to a connected storefront. The free plan carries a 0% platform fee, while a $29-a-month Premium plan unlocks up to 20% off production costs once volume justifies it.
There is no cost to start since products are only printed and charged after a customer pays. Getting a store running takes four steps:
- Create a free Printify account and connect it to an Etsy or Shopify storefront
- Choose a product, like a T-shirt, mug or tote, and upload or license a design
- Set your retail price above Printify’s base production cost to define your margin
- Publish the listing and market it; Printify handles printing and shipping once an order comes in
New sellers frequently under-price relative to production plus shipping cost. It leaves almost no margin once a marketplace’s own listing and transaction fees are subtracted. Calculate total landed cost before setting a retail price, not after the first sale.
13. Resell Clothing From Home on Poshmark
Poshmark allows beginners to launch work from home jobs with no experience needed by converting pre-owned clothing, footwear, and accessories into extra cash. Since listing items requires zero formal qualifications, sellers simply photograph items using a smartphone, write product details, and manage inventory directly through the social marketplace app.
Because reselling items from your own closet eliminates upfront inventory costs, exploring a comprehensive guide on how to start reselling can help you understand platform fee structures and pricing strategies. For individuals seeking flexible work from home jobs with no experience needed, Poshmark offers an easy, low-risk entry into online ecommerce.
Poshmark charges a flat $2.95 on sales under $15, and a 20% commission above that. A working routine looks like this:
- Source clothing from your own closet, thrift stores, or clearance racks to keep cost of goods low
- Photograph each item in good natural light against a plain background
- Write an honest, detailed description including brand, size, and any flaws
- Price to leave room for Poshmark’s 20% cut and still profit over your sourcing cost
- Share listings regularly since Poshmark’s algorithm favors active, recently shared closets
Many new sellers price items based only on what they paid, ignoring the 20% commission and shipping cost that come out before profit. Build both into the listed price from the start instead of discovering the real margin after the first sale.
A Side-by-Side Comparison of Work From Home, No Experience Needed Jobs
These 13 options split into two very different shapes: fixed-hour employer jobs and flexible freelance or resale work. The table below lays out equipment, degree requirements, and part-time status side by side, so it is easy to see at a glance which work from home, no experience needed opportunity fits your situation.
|Method
|Starting Pay
|Equipment Provided
|No Degree Required
|Part-Time Available
|Time to First Payout
|How Passive Is It
|Amazon Virtual CS
|$15-$20/hr
|Yes (shipped after hire)
|Yes (HS diploma)
|Yes
|Standard payroll cycle
|Active (fixed shifts)
|Concentrix
|$15-$21/hr
|Varies by role
|Yes (HS diploma/GED)
|Yes
|Standard payroll cycle
|Active (fixed shifts)
|TTEC
|$16-$19/hr
|Yes (after training)
|Yes
|Limited
|Standard payroll cycle
|Active (fixed shifts)
|TELUS International AI
|$8-$25/hr
|No (own device)
|Yes
|Yes
|Per-project schedule
|Active (per task)
|Clickworker
|~Minimum wage-$15/hr
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Weekly (Wed-Fri)
|Active (per task)
|Rev
|~$3-$8/hr
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Weekly (Monday)
|Active (per task)
|UserTesting
|$10-$30/hr equiv.
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|14 days per test
|Active (per test)
|Prolific
|$8/hr minimum
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Twice weekly
|Active (per study)
|Voices
|Per job, variable
|No (mic required)
|Yes
|Yes
|Weekly (Friday)
|Active (per audition)
|Fiverr
|Self-set
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|14 days per order
|Active (per gig)
|Upwork
|~$10-$18/hr to start
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|10 days (hourly)
|Active (per contract)
|Printify
|Margin-based
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Per storefront schedule
|Semi-passive (income continues once listed)
|Poshmark
|~$200-$500/mo part time
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|3 days post-delivery
|Semi-passive (needs ongoing sharing)
Play-to-Earn and Reward Apps: A Small Boost, Not a Replacement
Reward apps like Snakzy will not replace a job. They genuinely add $20 to $50 a month in gift cards or cash for time already spent on a phone. None of this replaces a remote work from home, no experience needed job, but it fills the gap while one gets going.
Snakzy, Eneba’s own reward app, charges no fee and cashes out from $5. Like most reward and cashout apps, Snakzy requires users to be 18 or older to withdraw earnings. BigCash is a comparable free option with a $1 minimum payout via PayPal or an Amazon gift card, typically processed in one to three business days. Swagbucks is worth naming as a well-known alternative in this space.
If earning through gameplay itself appeals to you more than gig work, Eneba Hub’s roundup of game apps that pay real money is worth a look.
Earn extra money with Snakzy while applying for work from home jobs with no experience needed.
Getting Hired With No Work History: What Actually Gets a Beginner Approved
With no prior work history, the fastest approvals come from platforms that test a skill instead of checking a resume. Rev’s audio test, UserTesting’s screening profile and Amazon’s own online assessment all evaluate what you can do right now, not what you’ve done before.
What “No Degree” Actually Means Here
Amazon’s own work from home, no experience job listings state a high school diploma or equivalent as the only formal requirement. No college degree and no prior call center experience is listed as a qualification.
That confirms “no degree” and “no experience” are genuinely the same bar to clear for the largest employer on this list, not just marketing language. The same pattern holds across Concentrix, TTEC, and other freelance or microtask platforms covered above.
Where to Start This Week
If you have no resume line to point to, pick one employer-style job like Amazon, Concentrix, or TTEC. Add one no-gatekeeping platform, like Clickworker, Rev or UserTesting, and apply to both in the same week instead of spreading thin across all 13.
A completed application to two platforms beats a started application to ten, whether you’re looking for a full-time job or a lucrative side hustle. That two-track approach is the fastest way through work from home, no experience needed job listings without wasting weeks on applications that go nowhere.
What Doesn’t Work
The methods that do not work here are the ones that ask for money before you have earned any. A real work from home job with no experience needed never charges the applicant for training, a starter kit, or a background check.
Pay-to-Start “Certification” Kits
Any listing that asks for payment to unlock training materials, a “certification,” or a required starter kit is a scam pattern, not a real onboarding step. Neither Amazon, Concentrix nor TTEC ever charges a new hire for equipment or training. Be wary of these patterns when searching for ways on how to make money fast.
Reshipping and “Mystery Shopper” Package Schemes
Offers to receive and reship packages, or to cash a check and wire back a portion, help make financial crime possible while dressed up as a work from home job with no experience needed. Never accept a “job” that involves moving money or goods on someone else’s behalf before you have verified the employer independently.
Recruitment-Based “Income”
Per the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), when earnings are based mainly on recruiting other people into the same opportunity rather than on any actual work, that’s a pyramid structure, not a job. A genuine remote employer pays you for work performed, not for referrals recruited.
Vague, Typo-Filled Listings With Instant “Hire”
The FTC’s red flags include vague job descriptions and communication pushed off email and phone onto private chat apps. Pressure to accept “before the position fills” is another warning sign. Real employers like the ones covered above run a standard application, assessment and background check process, not an instant hire.
Final Verdict on Work From Home Jobs with No Experience Needed
Many of these roles start part-time before shifting to full-time work from home, no experience needed jobs. For someone who wants to test a side income before committing to a fixed schedule, pair a no-gatekeeping platform like Clickworker or Rev with a resale or print-on-demand storefront instead.
The trade-off is plain: employer-style jobs pay more reliably per hour but demand a background check and fixed shifts, while freelance and microtask platforms demand nothing to start but pay less predictably.
If equipment provided matters most to you, Amazon and TTEC are the two that actually ship a computer; everything else expects you to already have one. Whichever of these work from home, no experience needed routes you start with, try Snakzy for a small, no-effort top-up while it gets going.
Earn extra money with Snakzy while applying for work from home jobs with no experience needed.
FAQs
Several employers and gig platforms hire beginners with zero prior experience. Amazon’s virtual customer service program, Concentrix and TTEC all hire with only a high school diploma, while Clickworker, Rev, UserTesting and Prolific ask for nothing beyond a short skill check.
Yes, Amazon lists work from home jobs with no experience needed. Its own hiring page lists virtual customer service positions starting at $15 to $20 an hour that require a high school diploma but no prior experience.
Yes, part time work from home jobs with no experience needed are common. Amazon, Clickworker, Rev, UserTesting, Fiverr and Upwork all support part-time hours, and most gig-style platforms have no minimum schedule at all.
These work from home, no experience needed jobs pay at very different speeds. Rev and UserTesting pay within 14 days of finishing work, Clickworker and Prolific pay weekly or twice weekly, and employer jobs like Amazon follow a standard biweekly payroll cycle.
You can spot a scam listing by watching for a few clear signs. A real listing of a work from home job with no experience needed never asks you to pay for training, a background check or a starter kit. It runs a standard application and assessment process instead of an instant hire over text or chat.
The most realistic income for a beginner is $300 to $600 a week gross from an entry-level employer job at 20 to 30 hours a week. Freelance or resale platforms bring in a few hundred dollars a month instead, still a realistic start for work from home jobs with no experience needed.