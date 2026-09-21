7 Highest Paying Side Hustles to Try in 2026

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The highest paying side hustles in 2026 are concentrated in specialized freelance work, high-value services, and asset-based income. Machine learning engineers on Upwork typically charge $50 to $200 per hour, while U.S. Turo hosts averaged about $10,489 per car in 2025 before vehicle ownership costs. Business consulting, security research, notary signing, voice acting, and tutoring fill the gap between those two models.

These are side hustles that actually pay well because the work usually depends on a skill, certification, or valuable asset you already have. The biggest advertised rates are rarely beginner rates, so this guide compares realistic part-time pay, startup costs, payout timing, and what you need before you can start earning.

The highest paying side hustles from home are mostly skill-based, while notary signing and car-sharing require more offline work. If your priority is finding side hustles that pay the most per hour, focus on the entries where specialized expertise directly raises what you can charge.

How Much Can a High-Paying Side Hustle Really Earn?

Most side hustles earn far less than the top-end rates in this guide. Bankrate found that U.S. side hustlers earned a median of $200 per month in 2025, while the average was $885. Only 25% reported earning more than $500 a month, and 14% made more than $1,000. That gap shows why side hustles that actually pay well tend to require a valuable skill, credential, or asset.

The opportunities here can beat those figures, but the advertised rate is only part of the picture. A machine learning engineer on Upwork may charge $50 to $200 per hour, yet a five-hour project does not automatically create another five paid hours the next day. Finding clients, preparing proposals, handling revisions, and waiting between projects all reduce your effective hourly income.

That distinction matters when comparing the highest paying side hustles from home with asset-based or appointment-based work. For side hustles that pay the most per hour, look at what you can realistically bill during the hours you have available, then subtract platform fees, business expenses, and unpaid time. A high rate only becomes high side-hustle income when there is enough paid work to support it.

7 Real Highest Paying Side Hustles

The seven options below rank among the highest paying side hustles based on realistic part-time earning potential, startup cost, payout timing, and the skill or asset needed to reach stronger rates.

The highest paying side hustles from home are mostly skill-based. Each entry below shows what the work involves, how you get paid, and what makes these side hustles that actually pay well.

1. Freelance Machine Learning and AI Engineering [Best for Highest Hourly Ceiling]

Machine learning pays well because companies hire specialists to solve expensive technical problems. A freelance engineer might build a prototype model, create a custom prediction system, deploy an existing model into production, or maintain AI infrastructure after launch.

Among the highest paying side hustles, this one has the clearest hourly ceiling. Upwork currently puts machine learning engineers at $50 to $200 per hour, with beginner rates around $50 to $80, intermediate rates around $80 to $120, and advanced specialists reaching $120 to $200 or more. Production deployment projects can also run into five figures.

That makes AI engineering one of the side hustles that pay the most per hour, but the technical barrier is high. To turn the rate into a real side income, focus on four things.

Choose one service you can already deliver well , such as model development or MLOps.

, such as model development or MLOps. Build portfolio work with measurable results so clients can judge your technical ability.

so clients can judge your technical ability. Create a focused Upwork profile around that specialty.

around that specialty. Apply for projects that match your current level before pushing toward advanced rates.

Purchased Connects cost $0.15 each, and Upwork deducts a freelancer service fee between 0% and 15% depending on the contract. Hourly earnings generally become available 10 days after the weekly billing period ends.

The real limitation is billable time. Charging $100 per hour does little if you rarely land projects, so the highest paying side hustles still depend on having enough paid work to support the headline rate.

$50–$200/Hour ML Rates Upwork 4.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. High-value machine learning projects for freelancers with proven AI engineering skills. Find AI Projects

2. Independent Business Consulting [Best for Career Expertise]

A strong professional track record can become valuable long after your normal workday ends. Independent consultants take expertise they already use in their careers and sell it through focused client projects covering areas such as growth strategy, operational improvement, market expansion, or organizational change.

Current crowdsourced data from 127 freelance management consultants reports an average rate of $189 per hour, with the middle 50% between $100 and $240. That does not guarantee the same rate on Catalant, but it shows why consulting can rank among the highest paying side hustles from home for experienced professionals.

Catalant gives independent consultants access to larger companies and private equity clients. Applying for verification is free, with the platform saying review normally takes two to five business days. Your profile needs to make your specialty obvious and show measurable results from previous work.

There is no universal platform rate. You agree on the project fee with the client, and Catalant’s client-side charges do not reduce the expert fee you agreed to receive. Payments can take up to 60 days after client approval, which makes cash flow slower than many gig marketplaces.

For me, this is strongest for someone who already has senior-level experience. Starting a consulting profile is easy. Having expertise that a business will pay $100 or more per hour to access is the difficult part.

$189/Hour Market Benchmark Catalant 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. High-value consulting projects for professionals with proven business expertise. Join Catalant

3. Bug Bounty Hunting [Best for Performance-Based Payouts]

Bug bounty hunting earns its place among the highest paying side hustles because a single security finding can produce a much larger payout than an ordinary hourly gig. Researchers test authorized systems, document vulnerabilities, and earn a bounty when a qualifying report is accepted under the program’s rules.

Bugcrowd’s current preset ranges show how wide that earning potential can be. Young programs run $175 to $4,500, Mature programs reach $7,500, and Elite programs can pay as much as $20,000 per vulnerability.

For security specialists comparing the highest paying side hustles from home, the appeal is obvious. The catch is that there is no guaranteed hourly income. You can spend an evening investigating a target and make nothing if the flaw is out of scope, already reported, or not considered valid.

A careful research process matters.

Read the program brief first and confirm which systems you are allowed to test.

and confirm which systems you are allowed to test. Check the reward table so you know how severity affects potential payment.

so you know how severity affects potential payment. Collect clear evidence that lets the security team reproduce the vulnerability.

that lets the security team reproduce the vulnerability. Submit promptly because duplicate reports generally do not earn another bounty.

Researchers can set Bugcrowd payments to run daily Monday through Friday once rewards become payable.

The earning ceiling is why this sits high among the highest paying side hustles. The unpredictability is why I would never treat the biggest bounty as an expected weekly income.

Bounties Up to $20K Bugcrowd 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Performance-based security research with large payouts for qualifying vulnerabilities. Become a Researcher

4. Notary Loan Signing Agent [Best for Local Appointment Pay]

Loan signing stays among the highest paying side hustles because one completed appointment can pay far more than a standard notarization. A signing agent handles a loan document package, verifies signatures and notarizations, then returns the completed documents according to the hiring company’s instructions.

The National Notary Association reports $50 to $200 per loan document package. Travel distance, local demand, printing costs, appointment length, and the company assigning the signing all affect the final fee. That puts loan signing among side hustles that actually pay well for people who want a higher-value service business and do not have a technical background.

Snapdocs gives signing agents access to 60,000+ signing opportunities each month, and joining its notary network is free. You still need the credentials required for the work. NNA certification starts at $199 once you are already commissioned as a Notary, while your state commission, background screening, insurance, printer, and supplies can add more startup expense.

Payment timing depends on the hiring company. Companies enrolled in Snapdocs VendorPay pay through direct deposit, while other customers use their own payment process.

I’d treat that payout delay seriously. The slow cash cycle is one reason this ranks below the first three highest paying side hustles even though an individual appointment can pay well.

If quick access to earnings matters more than the fee per appointment, compare these side hustles that pay daily before committing to loan signing.

$50–$200 Per Signing Snapdocs 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free access to signing opportunities once you hold the required Notary credentials. Find Signings

5. Freelance Voice Acting [Best for Creative Project Fees]

Voice acting pays by the value and usage of the recording, which creates more upside than a simple hourly creative gig. Corporate narration, advertisements, e-learning, games, and other projects can all use different pricing models based on script length and where the recording will appear.

Among the highest paying side hustles from home, voice work also has a relatively clear path to selling packaged services. Voices allows Premium talent to create packages priced between $100 and $10,000, although that range describes what the platform permits and should not be treated as a typical beginner paycheck.

Your first priority should be proving that your recordings sound professional.

Build several focused demos for the types of projects you want to book.

for the types of projects you want to book. Improve your recording space until background noise and echo are controlled.

until background noise and echo are controlled. Create a free Voices profile and upload your strongest demos.

and upload your strongest demos. Upgrade only when broader audition access is useful for your level of experience.

A Guest account is free and can receive private invitations. Premium currently costs $499 per year and unlocks broader job matching plus package creation. Voices also charges talent a 20% platform fee on job quotes.

SurePay holds client funds until the work is complete. Funds can be released when the client approves the job, with automatic release available 14 days after completion.

I would spend money on recording quality before paying for Premium. Wider access to auditions will not help much if the demo itself is not competitive.

Packages Up to $10K Voices 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Project-based voice work where talent controls pricing based on scope and usage. Create a Profile

6. SAT and ACT Test Prep Tutoring [Best for Flexible Hourly Work]

Test-prep tutoring earns its place among the highest paying side hustles because strong subject knowledge can be sold in scheduled one-hour blocks around another job. There is no inventory to buy and no client project that suddenly expands into a full working week.

ACT tutors on Wyzant currently cost $35 to $65 per hour on average, with listed rates across the category stretching roughly between $25 and $125. Tutors choose their own rates, but Wyzant keeps a 25% platform fee. A $60 posted rate therefore produces $45 for the tutor before taxes.

That places tutoring below the specialist options among side hustles that pay the most per hour, but the entry barrier can be much more realistic. You need strong command of the subject and the ability to teach it clearly. A record of high scores or previous tutoring results can make it easier to justify rates above the category average.

Wyzant also gives tutors control over their availability, which makes the work easy to fit into evenings or weekends. Payments are sent by direct deposit on the 1st and 15th of each month, provided the lesson is submitted early enough for that payment cycle.

My pick here would be someone who values predictable appointments over a huge but inconsistent project fee. Compared with more technical highest paying side hustles, tutoring trades part of the ceiling for a simpler path to repeat customers.

If payment frequency matters more than maximizing your hourly rate, our guide to side hustles that pay weekly covers options with shorter payout cycles.

$35–$65/Hour Average Wyzant 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Flexible online test-prep tutoring with tutor-set rates and repeat-session potential. Become a Tutor

7. Car-Sharing [Best for Asset-Based Income]

Car-sharing rounds out the highest paying side hustles because the income comes from an asset you already own. Your vehicle can earn money on days it would otherwise sit unused, so you are monetizing availability rather than selling another block of professional time.

Turo reports that U.S. hosts average $10,489 per car each year, which works out to about $874 per month before the vehicle’s own costs. That is revenue, so maintenance, depreciation, cleaning, insurance-related expenses, and other ownership costs still need to come out of it.

For an eligible vehicle, the process is straightforward.

Check the vehicle requirements before building your listing.

before building your listing. Upload clear photos and set availability around the days you actually need the car.

around the days you actually need the car. Choose an earnings plan based on your preferred host share and damage responsibility.

based on your preferred host share and damage responsibility. Track every ownership cost so you know what the vehicle produces in actual profit.

In most U.S. markets, hosts currently keep 70%, 80%, or 90% of the trip price, depending on the earnings plan. Selected markets now use a variable share tied partly to how far in advance the guest books.

This is one of the side hustles that actually pay well when the car would otherwise be sitting idle, but buying a vehicle specifically to chase the average changes the economics completely.

Among the highest paying side hustles, Turo is the clearest asset-based option. Judge it by profit after vehicle costs, not by the $874 monthly revenue figure alone.

$10,489/Year Per Car Turo 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Asset-based side income for owners with an eligible vehicle sitting idle part of the month. List Your Car

How the 7 Side Hustles Compare

The highest paying side hustles from home usually have the strongest hourly ceilings, while asset-based work can generate meaningful monthly revenue with fewer billable hours. That distinction matters when you compare side hustles that pay the most per hour with side hustles that actually pay well over a full month.

The table below puts the seven highest paying side hustles side by side by pay, startup cost, and payout timing. If remote access matters more than maximum earning ceiling, our guide to the best online side hustles covers a broader set of options.

Side Hustle Pay Benchmark Startup Cost Payout Timing Machine Learning and AI Engineering (Upwork) $50–$200/hour Free profile, paid Connects available Hourly earnings generally clear 10 days after the weekly billing period Independent Business Consulting (Catalant) $100–$240/hour for the middle 50% of current freelance consultant submissions Free Up to 60 days after client approval Bug Bounty Hunting (Bugcrowd) Preset Elite bounty ranges can reach $20,000 Free Daily weekday payouts once a reward becomes payable Notary Loan Signing (Snapdocs) $50–$200 per package Varies by state, credentials, insurance, and equipment 1–3 weeks via VendorPay after order closes; otherwise varies by hiring company. Freelance Voice Acting (Voices) Voices package pricing allows $100–$10,000 Free Guest account, optional $499/year Premium Weekly after funds are released through SurePay SAT and ACT Tutoring (Wyzant) $35–$65/hour average for ACT tutoring Free Direct deposit on the 1st and 15th Car-Sharing (Turo) About $874/month per car before ownership costs Free to list, existing vehicle required Direct deposit after completed trips, plus bank processing

Can Reward Apps Add to Your Side-Hustle Income?

The highest paying side hustles can take time to produce steady money because client work, signing appointments, and bookings are not guaranteed every day. Reward apps can fill small gaps between paid work, but they should stay a supplement to the main side hustle.

These are not side hustles that pay the most per hour, and they should not be compared with specialist consulting or AI rates. They can still be useful when you have short periods of downtime. For readers looking for side hustles that actually pay well through gaming-related work, our guide to the best side hustles for gamers covers broader options.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 first payout; $5 to $25 after Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

Snakzy is free to start and rewards game play and offer completion with coins. New users generally need 35,000 coins (or $35) to unlock the Shop for the first cashout, although that threshold can vary. After the first redemption, most regular rewards start around $10, while VIP users may see smaller options.

The important distinction is scale. These apps work best for spare-time rewards between larger paid projects. They should not replace the higher-value work that gives this article its earning ceiling.

PLAY-TO-EARN Turn Downtime Into Extra Rewards Play game offers on Snakzy between projects, appointments, or bookings and work toward redeemable rewards. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work

The highest paying side hustles attract inflated income claims because large hourly rates and project fees are easy to advertise without explaining the work required to reach them. A few mistakes can turn an opportunity with a good headline rate into poor actual income.

Treating the maximum rate as your starting rate. A $200 hourly ceiling does not make a beginner a $200-an-hour freelancer. Experience, proof, demand, and project complexity determine where you actually land.

A $200 hourly ceiling does not make a beginner a $200-an-hour freelancer. Experience, proof, demand, and project complexity determine where you actually land. Paying heavily before proving demand. Certification or equipment can be legitimate costs, but spending thousands on coaching or training before confirming that clients exist adds unnecessary risk.

Certification or equipment can be legitimate costs, but spending thousands on coaching or training before confirming that clients exist adds unnecessary risk. Annualizing a few good hours. Earning $150 in one hour does not create a $300,000-a-year side hustle if you only book a few paid hours each month.

Earning $150 in one hour does not create a $300,000-a-year side hustle if you only book a few paid hours each month. Ignoring fees and unpaid work. Proposals, client calls, revisions, travel, vehicle costs, and platform fees can all reduce the effective rate.

Proposals, client calls, revisions, travel, vehicle costs, and platform fees can all reduce the effective rate. Believing effortless work-from-home promises. When you compare the highest paying side hustles from home, verify what work actually creates the quoted income before paying for training or access.

The same rule applies to side hustles that pay the most per hour. A quoted rate only matters when clients will actually pay it and you can consistently find billable work. Side hustles that actually pay well survive that test after fees, expenses, and unpaid time are included.

Final Verdict on Highest Paying Side Hustles

AI engineering stands out for the strongest hourly ceiling if you already have advanced technical skills, while consulting makes the most sense for experienced professionals who can sell expertise they have built over years. Turo is the clearest alternative when your earning asset is a car instead of a specialist service.

Among the highest paying side hustles from home, the strongest options are usually skill-based. If your priority is side hustles that pay the most per hour, expertise gives you the most leverage. If you care more about side hustles that actually pay well over a month, consistency, demand, and expenses matter just as much as the headline rate.

Choose the route that matches something you already know, own, or can prove. That gives you a much better starting position than chasing whichever number happens to look largest on the page.

PLAY-TO-EARN Keep Earning Between Paid Projects Use Snakzy during quieter periods and work toward game rewards while your main side hustle builds momentum. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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