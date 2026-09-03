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7 Side Hustles That Pay Weekly: How It Works & How Much You Can Earn

Side hustles that pay weekly are realistic for anyone who needs cash before the next paycheck, and Instacart full-service shopping is the clearest fixed weekly option here because it deposits earnings every Wednesday. That schedule works for someone who can commit 10 to 15 hours a week and has access to a car and smartphone, while flipping or freelance transcription can take longer to build into consistent income.

Gross pay for the shopping and delivery apps below generally sits around $12 to $25 an hour before tips, while the other methods use different pay structures. One Instacart shopper on Reddit described a “$750 a week” result and TaskRabbit Tasker Vanessa Garcia reportedly earned up to $9,000 a month across 25 skills, so the gap between a slow first week and a strong ongoing one is wide. Side hustles that pay weekly work best as a way to close a short-term cash gap between paychecks, not as a guaranteed replacement income.

QUICK VERDICT Among the side hustles that pay weekly here, Instacart full-service shopping is the best pick for a predictable weekly deposit, with earnings landing every Wednesday and no minimum threshold. Start shopping with Instacart if the goal is cash landing this week instead of next month.

Are Side Hustles That Pay Weekly Actually Realistic?

Side hustles that pay weekly can produce roughly $100 to $800 across the full range of methods and workloads here, but $200 to $500 is a more realistic weekly target for most people working part-time hours. Side hustles that pay fast can still produce very different weekly totals. What you earn depends much more on the method and hours worked than on the platform’s marketing copy.

Weekly payout jobs are realistic for someone who can give 10 or more hours a week and has access to the equipment their chosen method requires. It is a much worse fit for someone expecting a full-time replacement income in the first week. Even the strongest gig apps that pay weekly here need a few weeks to hit their stride before the numbers start looking like the ones quoted below.

The honest trade-off with any weekly pay side hustle is that the fastest-paying methods, Instacart and DoorDash, demand the most physical effort and a reliable vehicle. If you are figuring out how to make money every week, UserTesting is the least predictable option here because invitations depend on demand instead of the hours you are willing to work. That spread is the whole reason side hustles that pay weekly need to be ranked by speed and effort together, not by hourly rate alone.

7 Real Side Hustles That Pay Weekly, Ranked by How Fast the Money Lands

The seven methods below land money at very different speeds. Real earnings across all seven still depend more on hours worked and local demand than on which platform gets picked first. The breakdown below covers what each pays, how fast the money lands, and what it takes to get started this week.

1. Instacart Full-Service Shopping

Instacart full-service shopping is one of the side hustles that pay weekly, with realistic gross pay of $15 to $25 an hour before expenses. Top performers can hit $30 to $40 an hour during peak windows, and shoppers get paid weekly through direct deposit every Wednesday for batches completed the prior Monday through Sunday. That gross figure drops to roughly $12 to $20 an hour net once gas, vehicle wear, and taxes come out, so the real weekly number depends on hours worked and how strong the batches are in a given market.

Among weekly payout jobs, Instacart depends heavily on tips, which make up roughly 42 percent of total pay. Gridwise’s 2026 driver-earnings data puts the median Instacart shopper’s trip pay at $12.21 an hour, with the top 25 percent clearing $14.98 or more and the top 10 percent clearing $18.44 or more once tips are folded in.

For anyone working out how to make money every week, one shopper described a consistent weekday schedule on Reddit and reported earning $750 a week. As a weekly pay side hustle, Instacart costs nothing to join. The only common purchase is a $15 to $30 insulated bag if Instacart does not supply one locally. If your target sits above that result, our guide on how to earn $1,000 a week covers more ways to build toward a four-figure weekly total.

Compared with other gig apps that pay weekly, Instacart has fairly straightforward entry requirements. You need to be at least 18 and have US work authorization. Full-service shoppers also need a reliable car, a smartphone running iOS 17 or Android 8.0 or newer, the ability to lift 40 pounds, and a passed background check.

The most common mistake is grabbing every low-paying batch instead of being selective, and skipping mileage tracking for taxes, both of which quietly erase the gap between the advertised $15 to $25 gross rate and real take-home pay.

Paid Every Wednesday Instacart 4.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Full-service shopping pays $15 to $25 an hour gross, with deposits landing every Wednesday. Start Shopping

2. DoorDash Delivery Driving

DoorDash delivery driving is one of the side hustles that pay weekly, with realistic gross pay of $15 to $25 an hour. Dashers get paid weekly through direct deposit every Monday for the previous week’s deliveries. DoorDash also belongs among the side hustles that pay fast. Fast Pay lets Dashers cash out daily for $1.99, while the fee-free Crimson card gives instant access after each dash.

As a weekly pay side hustle, DoorDash brings the average Dasher roughly $240 a week overall. Gridwise also puts gross active-hour pay at $12.43 in 2025.

Like most vehicle-based weekly payout jobs, DoorDash has a few requirements before you can start. The minimum age varies by location, and car Dashers need a valid license and insurance (bike and e-bike couriers just need a government ID). There’s also a background check that typically clears in three to seven business days.

Even with gig apps that pay weekly, the advertised hourly figure is not the same as profit. The most common DoorDash mistake is working slow off-peak hours and forgetting to subtract vehicle costs. When you are learning how to make money every week with DoorDash, remember that working peak periods and tracking vehicle costs matter more than simply staying online longer.

If driving is not the right fit, our guide on how to make money from your phone covers other mobile-based earning options.

Weekly Deposits Every Monday DoorDash 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Delivery driving pays $15 to $25 an hour gross, settling into your account every Monday. Start Dashing

3. TaskRabbit Task Work

TaskRabbit differs from most side hustles that pay weekly because payouts arrive within one to three business days of finishing a task instead of on a fixed weekday. General tasks realistically pay $20 to $50 an hour, while skilled trade work can reach $40 to $80. TaskRabbit is not a traditional weekly pay side hustle, but that faster schedule makes it one of the side hustles that pay fast for anyone who needs cash sooner.

TaskRabbit‘s own support page states that its roughly 15 percent service fee is charged to the client on top of the Tasker’s rate, never deducted from what the Tasker earns. New Taskers often start around $25 an hour to win their first reviews.

Tasker Vanessa Garcia has said she earns up to $9,000 a month by offering 25 different skills, from personal-assistant work to event staffing. Getting started costs a one-time, non-refundable $25 registration fee, requires a US Social Security number for the background check, and approval can take up to about two weeks in some markets before a first task is even bookable.

If TaskRabbit is part of your plan for how to make money every week, avoid setting the starting rate too low just to win early jobs. That can anchor your profile at a rate that becomes difficult to raise.

Set Your Own Rate TaskRabbit 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Set your own rate and keep 100% of tips, with most payouts landing in 1 to 3 days. Become A Tasker

4. Instawork Gig Shifts

Instawork is one of the side hustles that pay weekly, with gig shifts realistically paying $15 to $20 or more an hour depending on the category. Workers get paid weekly by direct deposit, with payments processed on Wednesdays and usually landing by Saturday for the prior workweek.

Eligible Top Pros also put Instawork among the side hustles that pay fast. Instapay advances up to 60 percent of a shift’s estimated pay within about an hour for a 5 percent fee.

Instawork stands out among weekly payout jobs because higher Top Pro tiers can also unlock extra earning potential. Gold and Platinum Top Pros can earn bonuses of up to 25 percent on certain shifts, rather than a flat premium on every shift.

Joining is free, but approval needs a multi-step background check, including a Social Security number trace, a criminal history review, and a sex-offender registry check, plus two professional references and photos of appropriate work attire, which together can take about a week before a first shift is bookable.

Reliability matters heavily with gig apps that pay weekly. On Instawork, a no-show or last-minute cancellation can hurt the score that unlocks Top Pro access to better-paying shifts.

Get Paid By Saturday Instawork 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Gig shifts pay $15 to $20+ an hour, with weekly pay processed every Wednesday. Find Shifts Now

5. Flipping Items on Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp

Facebook Marketplace is the outlier among the side hustles that pay weekly because a local cash sale can settle as soon as the buyer shows up. Your profit is whatever remains between what you paid and the resale price. That speed also makes local flipping one of the side hustles that pay fast because it can outrun a weekly payout entirely.

Anyone learning how to make money every week through flipping needs a steady supply of worthwhile inventory. One long-term reseller reported $47,000 in profit over 18 months from Facebook Marketplace, though that result required sustained sourcing effort. Local pickup sales carry no Facebook Marketplace fee at all, while shipped orders carry a 10 percent selling fee with an $0.80 minimum, and there is no signup cost beyond inventory. A realistic starter budget is $50 to $200.

The most common mistake is overpaying for an item without checking sold comps first, which ties up cash in something that will not resell at a profit that week, if at all. If local resale is only one option you want to try, our guide on how to make money in days covers more short-term earning methods.

Cash The Same Day Facebook Marketplace 3.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Flip items locally for cash the moment a buyer shows up, no weekly wait required. Start Selling

6. Freelance Transcription and Captioning on Rev

Rev is one of the side hustles that pay weekly, with transcription paying $0.40 to $1.10 per audio minute and captioning paying $0.54 to $1.10. Freelancers get paid weekly through PayPal for approved work, with no stated minimum threshold. That per-minute rate looks low until it is converted to an hourly number, and the conversion depends entirely on typing speed and audio quality.

Rev is one of the weekly payout jobs where speed directly affects the real hourly rate. A messy 60-minute file can take three to five times its length to transcribe cleanly. A $0.40-per-minute file that takes four hours to finish pays out closer to $6 an hour, while a clean file at the same rate can clear far more per hour.

As a remote weekly pay side hustle, Rev requires a computer and reliable internet before you complete its skills assessment and sample project. However, Rev‘s own freelancer page currently states there’s a waitlist due to high application volume, so approval now takes longer than the quick turnaround this method used to offer.

The most common mistake is underestimating how long messy audio actually takes to clean up, which can quietly push the effective hourly rate below minimum wage even though the per-minute rate looks reasonable on paper.

Paid Weekly Via PayPal Rev 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Transcribe and caption for $0.40 to $1.10 a minute, paid out weekly via PayPal. Start Transcribing

7. Paid Usability Testing on UserTesting

Unlike fixed weekly payout jobs, UserTesting pays roughly 14 days after each approved test. A 30-minute test can pay around $30, while a 60-minute test can pay around $60.

Active testers realistically see $100 to $400 a month in total, which can work out to around $40 to $60 in an active week because invitations are inconsistent and many screeners do not lead to paid tests. The $30 and $60 figures above apply to completed tests, not a guaranteed hourly rate. Applying is free and includes a short practice test before approval.

The most common mistake is rushing through or answering screener questions dishonestly to qualify for higher-paying studies, which risks account suspension once a reviewer notices the mismatch.

Get Paid To Test UserTesting 3.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Get paid $30 to $60 per test, with payouts landing in your PayPal about 14 days later. Start Testing

How the 7 Methods Compare

Here’s how the startup cost and payout speed of these side hustles that pay weekly stack up side by side. If you want to get paid weekly, the Pay Cadence column shows exactly when each recurring deposit lands.

Method Startup Cost Time to First Payout Pay Cadence Realistic Weekly Earnings Instacart $0 (optional $15-$30 bag) Days, then the first Wednesday deposit Weekly, every Wednesday $180 to $500 typical; up to $750 at 25+ hours DoorDash $0 (optional $15 bag) 3-7 days background check, then next Monday Weekly, every Monday (daily Fast Pay optional) ~$240 average; more with Peak Pay TaskRabbit $25 one-time registration fee Up to ~2 weeks approval, then 1-3 days per task Per-task, 1 to 3 business days $400 to $1,000 typical at ~20 hours Instawork $0 ~1 week approval Weekly, processed Wednesdays $225 to $400 typical; up to 25% shift bonus for Top Pro Facebook Marketplace / OfferUp $50 to $200 starting inventory Same day, at first sale Instant cash per sale $60 to $300 or more depending on sourcing volume Rev $0 Currently waitlisted; approval time varies Weekly via PayPal $50 to $150 part-time UserTesting $0 Days to weeks for a first invitation ~14 days after each approved test, via PayPal $40 to $60 active week; $100 to $400 a month overall

The table also shows which gig apps that pay weekly use a fixed deposit day and which methods pay on a different schedule. For more options beyond the three below, our guide to game apps to win real money covers a broader selection of reward-based games.

Play-to-Earn Apps to Stack With Side Hustles That Pay Weekly

Pairing a reward or play-to-earn app with side hustles that pay weekly adds a small extra stream of cash on top of gig or freelance income, typically $5 to $40 a week depending on time spent. If you already get paid weekly from your main gig, these apps can fill smaller gaps between deposits.

Reward apps require less setup than gig apps that pay weekly, but their earning ceiling is much lower. Their best role is adding a small amount on top of the seven main methods.

Reward apps are not the main answer to how to make money every week, but they can add a smaller stream around a stronger gig. The three options below are free to join and have relatively low payout thresholds.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

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What Doesn’t Work When You Chase Side Hustles That Pay Weekly

Scams often imitate side hustles that pay fast by promising money before any real work is completed. The methods that do not work for side hustles that pay weekly are the ones that never provide a genuine payout schedule. Both patterns show up constantly in gig-economy and reward-app advertising, and both are worth naming specifically.

Pay-to-play task boards: legitimate weekly payout jobs do not charge workers just to unlock a first task or shift. Sites that demand an upfront access fee match a pattern the BBB has repeatedly warned about.

legitimate weekly payout jobs do not charge workers just to unlock a first task or shift. Sites that demand an upfront access fee match a pattern the BBB has repeatedly warned about. “Instant $500 for signing up” reward apps: apps advertising a huge signup bonus behind a near-impossible payout threshold rarely pay out weekly, or at all.

apps advertising a huge signup bonus behind a near-impossible payout threshold rarely pay out weekly, or at all. Unpaid “trial shifts” on staffing apps: the FTC has warned that any gig or staffing platform asking someone to work a shift or task before getting paid for it violates basic wage protections, regardless of how the app frames it.

the FTC has warned that any gig or staffing platform asking someone to work a shift or task before getting paid for it violates basic wage protections, regardless of how the app frames it. Flipping without checking comps: buying inventory to resell without checking sold listings first is not a scam, but it is the fastest way to turn a weekly pay side hustle into unsold garage inventory.

Final Verdict on Side Hustles That Pay Weekly

Side hustles that pay weekly are worth pursuing for anyone who needs cash before the next paycheck. Instacart full-service shopping remains the strongest weekly pay side hustle here for anyone who wants a predictable Wednesday deposit. The honest ceiling sits closer to $200 to $500 a week for most people working part-time hours, with the higher-earning examples above representing a small, experienced minority rather than a typical first month. If you want to get paid weekly, prioritize the platform’s actual deposit calendar before comparing its headline hourly rate.

Stacking two methods, for example Instacart on weekday mornings and TaskRabbit on weekends, shows how to make money every week without quitting a primary job, while still pushing toward the top of that range.

When comparing gig apps that pay weekly, the deciding factor should be the actual payout schedule, not just the advertised hourly rate, because side hustles that pay weekly only deliver on that promise when the platform’s own deposit calendar backs it up. If your target is much larger than a normal weekly side-hustle payout, our guide on how to earn $2,000 quickly covers broader ways to approach that goal.

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