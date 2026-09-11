Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

AI Side Hustles: How It Works & How Much You Can Earn 2026

AI side hustles do not have to mean training models, selling prompts, or running a faceless channel. These AI side hustles can also use AI to package knowledge, create useful digital products, license an asset you already own, or build a small audience around a subject you understand.

The AI side hustles in this guide focus on work that fits around a job or studies and can be paused, tested, or expanded without depending on a constant gig queue. It compares startup cost, platform fees, payout timing, and the human work that still matters when you make money with AI.

Are AI Side Hustles Actually Realistic?

They can be – but AI side hustles are still side hustles, not an automatic income button. Bankrate found that side hustlers earned a median of $200 a month and an average of $885, while just 14% made more than $1,000 monthly. So if you’re using AI to make extra money, starting with modest expectations makes sense.

There is a real advantage to knowing how to use AI well. Upwork research found a 34% hourly earnings premium for freelancers doing AI-related work, but it also found falling earnings for simpler AI execution tasks. In other words, the best AI side hustles still need something human behind them – expertise, taste, original research, a useful system, or an audience people trust.

Want to test an idea quickly: Start with an Etsy download or Gumroad toolkit. You can launch relatively fast, but sales are never guaranteed.

Start with an Etsy download or Gumroad toolkit. You can launch relatively fast, but sales are never guaranteed. Want to package what you know: Udemy, Amazon KDP, and Substack are stronger AI income ideas when you already have expertise worth teaching or publishing.

Udemy, Amazon KDP, and Substack are stronger when you already have expertise worth teaching or publishing. Want to build an asset: ElevenLabs licensing and a Hostinger niche site can require less direct selling, but usage and traffic can take longer to develop.

Good AI money making ideas work because the finished product is useful, not simply because AI helped create it. If you want to make money with AI, use the technology to save time while keeping the judgment, quality control, and buyer value yours.

7 Real Ways to Turn AI Side Hustles Into Income

These AI side hustles cover digital downloads, teaching, voice licensing, self-publishing, reusable toolkits, paid newsletters, and niche websites. They are seven practical AI income ideas for readers interested in using AI to make extra money without relying on task marketplaces.

For the broader routes, Eneba’s guide on how to make money with AI covers automation, prompts, freelancing, print-on-demand, stock art, and more. You can also compare the best online side hustles if you want non-AI options.

Method 1: Selling AI-Assisted Digital Downloads on Etsy

Digital downloads can be among the best AI side hustles for designers and niche experts because there is no inventory to ship. On Etsy, you can sell seller-designed planners, worksheets, checklists, invitations, or original graphics. Its Creativity Standards allow seller-prompted AI creations with seller contribution and AI disclosure.

How to start:

Pick one buyer problem: Create one useful file for a defined audience instead of a generic bundle of AI output. Use AI as an assistant: Brainstorm variants or instructions, then edit every page, verify facts, and make the design your own. Price after fees: Etsy currently charges $0.20 per listing and a 6.5% transaction fee; processing and some other charges vary by location. Check the seller fees page before pricing.

For new shops, funds are generally eligible for deposit about 14 days after a sale, although reserves and account status can change timing; see Etsy payment-account guidance. Of these AI money making ideas, this is easy to test with one product. Using AI to make extra money still depends on buyer demand.

💡Need to know Start: $0.20 per Etsy listing; a location-based shop set-up fee may also apply.



Pay: Sale price minus Etsy transaction, processing, and any applicable ad or currency fees.



Payout: New-seller funds are generally eligible for deposit about 14 days after a sale.



Mistake: Uploading generic AI bundles without original design, editing, or disclosure.



Best fit: Product-based AI side hustles for designers and niche organizers.

BEST FOR DIGITAL DOWNLOADS Etsy 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Sell original digital downloads with AI-assisted production, while keeping the design, editing, disclosure, and buyer value clearly yours. Open a Shop

Method 2: Creating a Practical Micro-Course on Udemy

If you already know how to do something useful, a small course can be one of the best AI side hustles for packaging that expertise. AI can outline lessons, suggest exercises, or tighten scripts, while you provide demonstrations and judgment. Udemy asks instructors to review AI-assisted material for accuracy, rights, and quality in its AI-use guidance.

How to start:

Teach one narrow outcome: Pick a skill you can demonstrate clearly, such as a software workflow, language task, spreadsheet technique, or design process. Build the minimum useful course: Udemy requires at least 30 minutes of video and five lectures for a standard marketplace course. Let AI structure the material, not replace your examples. Plan distribution: Udemy‘s revenue-share rules currently give instructors 97% of net revenue on instructor-driven sales and 37% on marketplace sales without an instructor promotion.

There is no fee to create and host a course, but eligible transactional revenue from month one is typically paid in month three under the payment schedule. Courses are slower AI income ideas, but strong ones can keep selling. To make money with AI here, the real asset is expertise people will pay to learn.

💡Need to know Start: Free to create and host a standard Udemy course.



Pay: 97% of net revenue on instructor-driven sales; 37% on marketplace sales without an instructor promotion.



Payout: Transactional month-one revenue is typically paid in month three, subject to rules and minimums.



Mistake: Letting AI replace the expertise, demonstrations, and quality control learners pay for.



Best fit: AI side hustles for people with a practical skill they can teach.

BEST FOR TEACHING A SKILL Udemy 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Turn a practical skill into a structured course, using AI for planning and polish rather than replacing your real expertise. Start Teaching

Method 3: Licensing Your Voice on the ElevenLabs Voice Library

Voice licensing is one of the more unusual AI side hustles because the asset is your verified voice rather than a stream of new client work. In the ElevenLabs Voice Library, eligible paid users can generate audio with listed voices, while compensation depends on usage and the licensing terms you choose.

How to start:

1. Check eligibility: Voice Library payouts require an active paid ElevenLabs subscription, a verified professional voice, and a supported Stripe Connect setup.

2. Record clean material: Use your own voice in a quiet space, keep delivery consistent, and submit only audio you have the right to use.

3. Set your terms carefully: ElevenLabs lets you choose a notice period for withdrawing a voice; it affects the default payout rate.

The platform’s payout documentation says payments are processed automatically about every 6–8 days once earnings pass the applicable minimum, usually $10. Among AI income ideas, this can need less weekly production after setup, but demand is outside your control. It is one of the best AI side hustles only if you are comfortable licensing your voice.

💡Need to know Start: Active paid ElevenLabs plan, verified professional voice, and eligible Stripe Connect setup.



Pay: Usage and your selected licensing terms determine earnings.



Payout: About every 6–8 days after the applicable minimum, usually $10.



Mistake: Treating voice-library usage as guaranteed recurring income.



Best fit: Voice-based AI side hustles with low ongoing production after setup.

BEST FOR VOICE LICENSING ElevenLabs 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. List an eligible professional voice and earn from paid usage, with compensation shaped by your selected licensing terms. List Your Voice

Method 4: Publishing AI-Assisted eBooks and Workbooks With Amazon KDP

Self-publishing can be one of the best AI side hustles when you have a real topic to teach, document, or organize. AI can help outline a workbook, suggest exercises, or edit your own material, but a useful book still needs a clear audience, accurate content, and human review.

How to start:

1. Choose one reader outcome: Build a beginner workbook, checklist, niche reference, or short how-to guide you can personally verify.

2. Know the disclosure rule: Amazon KDP‘s content guidelines require disclosure of AI-generated text, images, or translations; AI-assisted content does not require that disclosure. You remain responsible for rights and accuracy.

3. Format for the product: Test the table of contents, links, worksheets, images, and mobile reading experience instead of treating a generated manuscript as finished.

Amazon KDP offers 35% and 70% eBook royalty options under different conditions, and its payment guidance says royalties are generally paid about 60 days after the sales month. If you’re exploring how to create a passive income, publishing useful books or workbooks is one asset-based route worth considering. These AI money making ideas suit patient creators. If your goal is using AI to make extra money, publish something useful enough to deserve a purchase.

💡Need to know Start: No KDP publishing fee; editing, cover, or formatting costs are optional.



Pay: 35% or 70% eBook royalty options under different eligibility and pricing rules.



Payout: Generally about 60 days after the end of the month in which a sale is reported.



Mistake: Publishing generic or inaccurate AI-generated books, or skipping required AI disclosure.



Best fit: Expertise-based AI side hustles for writers, educators, and niche specialists.

BEST FOR PRACTICAL PUBLISHING Amazon KDP 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Publish a useful eBook or workbook with AI-assisted planning and editing, then earn royalties when readers buy or read it. Start Publishing

Method 5: Selling AI-Assisted Toolkits and Templates on Gumroad

Gumroad suits AI side hustles built around a reusable file rather than hourly gigs. You can sell spreadsheet systems, client onboarding kits, research templates, workflow packs, checklists, or other resources that solve a repeatable problem.

How to start:

1. Solve one repeatable task: Package the inputs, steps, examples, and output so a buyer can use the product without you.

2. Add a human quality layer: Let AI draft instructions, create sample data, or test edge cases, then remove errors and explain where judgment is still needed.

3. Price around the channel: Gumroad‘s current fee page lists 10% + $0.50 on direct sales, plus payment processing, while Discover sales carry a 30% platform fee.

Scheduled payouts normally have at least a 7-day holding period, and the standard balance threshold is $100, with country-specific differences; see Gumroad‘s payout documentation. Toolkits are practical AI money making ideas when your process is genuinely reusable. For readers trying to make money with AI, the value is the finished system, not how quickly AI helped draft it.

💡Need to know Start: No monthly Gumroad fee; build the product before paying for optional tools.



Fees: 10% + $0.50 plus processing on direct website sales; 30% through Discover.



Payout: Scheduled payouts normally use at least a 7-day hold and a standard $100 threshold.



Mistake: Selling a template that lacks instructions, examples, or repeatable results.



Best fit: Flexible AI side hustles built around reusable systems and toolkits.

BEST FOR REUSABLE TOOLKITS Gumroad 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Package a repeatable workflow, template, or toolkit into one product you can improve instead of redelivering as a client gig. Open a Store

Method 6: Building a Paid Niche Newsletter on Substack

A paid newsletter can be one of the best AI side hustles for people who already follow a narrow topic closely. AI can organize notes, transcribe interviews, suggest headlines, or repurpose a long draft, but readers pay for useful selection, analysis, and consistency.

How to start:

1. Define the recurring promise: Choose a subject where you can reliably deliver one useful briefing, analysis, database, recommendation set, or update.

2. Publish free proof first: Use several free issues to learn what readers open, reply to, and share before asking them to subscribe.

3. Keep the economics visible: Publishing on Substack is free, while paid subscriptions currently carry a 10% Substack fee plus Stripe payment and recurring-billing fees, according to its pricing explanation.

These AI side hustles are slower AI income ideas because trust, not drafting speed, is the bottleneck. Revenue depends on audience size, conversion, churn, and price. Still, using AI to make extra money through a newsletter can make sense if AI protects your time while your expertise remains the reason to subscribe.

💡Need to know Start: Free to publish on Substack; fees begin when you turn on paid subscriptions.



Pay: Subscription revenue minus Substack‘s 10% fee and Stripe payment/billing fees.



Payout: Paid-subscription payouts run through your connected Stripe account.



Mistake: Using AI to increase publishing volume without a distinct point of view or recurring value.



Best fit: Audience-based AI side hustles for experts who can publish consistently.

BEST FOR EXPERT NEWSLETTERS Substack 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Build a free audience first, then charge for recurring analysis, resources, or expertise that readers cannot get from generic AI output. Start Publishing

Method 7: Building a Small Niche Site With Hostinger AI Builder

A narrow resource site is one of the longest-horizon AI side hustles here, but it gives you an owned destination for affiliate links, sponsorships, products, or services. Hostinger AI Builder can speed up setup, but the useful part is still the information, tool, or comparison you provide.

How to start:

1. Choose a small commercial topic: Cover a problem you understand better than a generic content farm – for example, a specialist database, calculator, local resource, or niche buying guide.

2. Use AI for structure, not scale: Draft outlines, FAQs, tables, or update checklists, then add original research, examples, testing, or data. Google‘s guidance on generative AI warns that generating many pages without added value can violate spam policies.

3. Budget for hosting: Hostinger AI Builder requires an active eligible hosting plan, according to its hosting requirements. Promotional prices can change, so judge the project by ongoing cost rather than a temporary offer.

These AI side hustles are long-build AI money making ideas: traffic and monetization are not guaranteed. Among AI income ideas, an owned site gives you the most control, but usually the slowest feedback. For using AI to make extra money, start with a small site you can maintain well.

💡Need to know Start: An active eligible Hostinger hosting plan is required to keep the site online.



Pay: Revenue comes from your chosen monetization – affiliates, products, sponsors, or services.



Payout: Depends on the monetization partner; there is no Hostinger payout for site traffic itself.



Mistake: Mass-generating thin pages instead of building an original, useful resource.



Best fit: Long-horizon AI side hustles for people who want an owned web asset.

BEST FOR AN OWNED WEB ASSET Hostinger 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Use AI-assisted site building to launch a narrow resource you own, then monetize only after you have useful pages and real traffic. Build a Site

Compare the 7 AI Side Hustles Side by Side

Here is how startup cost, payout timing, and pay model differ across all seven AI side hustles. The best AI side hustles are not always the fastest: these AI income ideas and AI money making ideas range from quick product tests to assets that need an audience or traffic.

Method Startup cost Time to first payout What the pay looks like Etsy digital downloads $0.20/listing + possible set-up fee After a sale; new-seller funds are generally eligible in ~14 days Sale price minus 6.5% transaction fee, processing, and other applicable fees Udemy micro-course $0 platform fee Typically month 3 for transactional month-one revenue 97% of net on instructor-driven sales; 37% on non-promoted marketplace sales ElevenLabs voice licensing Active paid plan Usually every 6–8 days after the minimum Usage-based; rate depends on selected licensing terms Amazon KDP eBooks/workbooks $0 platform publishing fee About 60 days after the sales month 35% or 70% eBook royalty option when eligibility conditions are met Gumroad toolkits $0 monthly + optional creation costs After sale, holding period, and payout threshold Direct sale minus 10% + $0.50 plus processing; 30% through Discover Substack paid newsletter $0 to publish After paid subscriber revenue reaches Stripe payout Subscription price minus 10% Substack fee and Stripe fees Hostinger niche site Paid hosting plan Only after a monetization source pays; often a longer build Affiliate, sponsor, product, or service revenue minus hosting and other costs

If none of these AI side hustles fits your budget or experience, compare Eneba‘s broader guide to the best side hustles before committing to one income stream.

Can Reward Apps Add to This Stack?

Yes. Reward apps like Snakzy can add small cash rewards while slower AI side hustles are building, but they are not AI money making ideas or a way to make money with AI. They do not replace a product, course, book, newsletter, or site.

If your goal is using AI to make extra money, treat reward apps as downtime income, not part of the business model. The table below shows the current minimum payout and entry cost for two options.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free

Start one of the AI income ideas above first, then use Snakzy as a small background layer while you wait for sales, readers, or traffic.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get paid to play games Turn your downtime into real rewards with Snakzy, Eneba’s own play-to-earn app. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Match AI Side Hustles to Your Skills, Budget, and Schedule

Choose between AI side hustles by starting with what you already have: design sense, expertise, a usable voice, writing knowledge, an audience, a repeatable workflow, or patience to build a site. The best AI side hustles match that advantage.

For routes beyond these AI income ideas, see Eneba‘s guide to the best ways to make money on the internet.

Fastest to launch: Etsy downloads and Gumroad toolkits can go live once finished. They are practical AI money making ideas if you know what to create, although a fast launch does not guarantee a sale.

Etsy downloads and Gumroad toolkits can go live once finished. They are practical AI money making ideas if you know what to create, although a fast launch does not guarantee a sale. Best for existing expertise: Udemy, Amazon KDP, and Substack turn knowledge into a course, book, or publication. If you want to make money with AI from something you know well, these formats fit.

Udemy, Amazon KDP, and Substack turn knowledge into a course, book, or publication. If you want to make money with AI from something you know well, these formats fit. Lowest ongoing workload after setup: ElevenLabs voice licensing can need less weekly production, but earnings depend on other users choosing your voice.

ElevenLabs voice licensing can need less weekly production, but earnings depend on other users choosing your voice. Longest runway: A Hostinger niche site suits readers using AI to make extra money through an owned asset.

If your schedule changes often, choose AI side hustles you can pause, such as digital products or publishing. If you can publish consistently, courses and newsletters may fit better. Good AI income ideas fit your time as well as your skill.

What Doesn’t Work

The AI side hustles most likely to waste your time are built around volume instead of usefulness. Sustainable AI money making ideas still need a buyer, an original contribution, clear rules, and human quality control.

Mass-uploading generic digital products: Etsy allows seller-prompted AI creations but requires seller involvement and disclosure, and it does not allow AI prompt bundles. Ten near-identical files are not ten strong AI income ideas.

Etsy allows seller-prompted AI creations but requires seller involvement and disclosure, and it does not allow AI prompt bundles. Ten near-identical files are not ten strong AI income ideas. Publishing expertise you do not have: Udemy puts responsibility for accuracy and quality on instructors. Using AI to make extra money by teaching something you cannot verify creates refund and reputation risks.

Udemy puts responsibility for accuracy and quality on instructors. Using AI to make extra money by teaching something you cannot verify creates refund and reputation risks. Hiding AI-generated book content: Amazon KDP requires disclosure for AI-generated text, images, and translations. A plan to make money with AI should not depend on ignoring that rule.

Amazon KDP requires disclosure for AI-generated text, images, and translations. A plan to make money with AI should not depend on ignoring that rule. Selling a toolkit that only works in your account: Gumroad can host it, but buyers still need clean files, clear setup instructions, and reproducible results. The best AI side hustles reduce support problems rather than exporting them.

Gumroad can host it, but buyers still need clean files, clear setup instructions, and reproducible results. The best AI side hustles reduce support problems rather than exporting them. Scaling low-value websites: Google says mass-generating pages without added value can count as scaled content abuse. AI side hustles built on thin pages may create costs long before useful traffic.

Across these AI money making ideas, AI should shorten production, not erase responsibility. Whether you are using AI to make extra money through a download, course, book, voice, newsletter, toolkit, or site, the finished offer must still help someone.

Final Verdict on AI Side Hustles

The strongest AI side hustles here are asset-first rather than gig-first. Etsy and Gumroad are quickest to test if you already have a product idea; Udemy, Amazon KDP, and Substack are better AI income ideas when expertise is your advantage; ElevenLabs and a Hostinger site suit longer-term experiments.

There is no single winner among the best AI side hustles because sales, royalties, subscriptions, licensing usage, and traffic are all variable. The upside is that these AI money making ideas can keep earning from work already created.

Start with one small test, track fees and hours, and repeat only what works. That is a safer way to make money with AI than buying several tools first. While you build, Snakzy can remain a small downtime reward.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get paid to play games Turn your downtime into real rewards with Snakzy, Eneba’s own play-to-earn app. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

FAQs