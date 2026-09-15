8 Side Hustles With Low Startup Costs in 2026

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Side hustles with low startup costs are realistic once you can put $50 to a few hundred dollars into supplies, inventory, or a listing fee. The fastest of the eight below is reselling things you already own, which can pay out in days. Expect a first real deposit within one to six weeks, not overnight, and expect to spend real time marketing first.

Every entry below states what it actually costs to start, how long the first payment takes, and which fee comes out before the money is yours. Read the cost line before the pay line, because a bigger number up front sometimes buys a real advantage over a free method.

Some of these need a skill you may already have, like a car you know how to clean well or a camera you already own. None needs a certification. The premise is different from a zero-cost list: a bounded, non-refundable amount of cash buys inventory, a kit, or insurance that a free method skips entirely.

Are Side Hustles With Low Startup Costs Actually Realistic?

Yes, and the small upfront cash is exactly what makes side hustles with low startup costs pay off faster than free ones. Most of the eight methods below pay back their own entry cost within the first one to three sales or bookings, which turns a modest bit of risk into a real head start over someone starting from zero.

That trade-off is worth taking seriously rather than assuming the cash is guaranteed to come back. A small, bounded amount spent upfront buys inventory, a starter kit, or insurance that a free method simply skips, and that’s the real premise here: pay a little now to unlock a better margin later.

Side hustles have also stopped being a fringe pursuit. Roughly a quarter of Americans juggle one alongside a main job, and the ones who stick with it tend to treat the first few weeks as an investment period rather than a guaranteed payday.

Anyone chasing a specific weekly number can size that up against this $1,000-a-week breakdown, which lines up well against the pay ranges covered below. The gap between a slow starter and a fast one usually comes down to whether the upfront cost buys something genuinely useful, not just a nicer-looking listing.

For a broader look at how to have extra income, stacking two or three of these smaller methods together tends to close that gap faster than betting on one.

What Actually Determines How Fast You Earn It Back

Whether an asset is already owned matters more than which method gets picked. A car already kept clean, a phone or camera already carried, or a closet full of things that would get sold anyway all turn a $500 to $1,000 line item into $0. That’s exactly why side hustles with low startup costs reward existing assets so heavily; the ranking below sorts by cash needed rather than difficulty for that same reason.

When the Money Actually Reaches You

Most platforms here pay on a rolling schedule instead of one lump sum, so the real wait is landing that first sale or booking, not the platform’s own payout speed. Anyone without a car, a kit, or inventory to lean on can still explore other remote side hustles from home while saving toward one of the paid methods here.

Etsy releases funds within a few business days of a sale clearing, eBay pays out even faster after delivery is confirmed, and Rover follows a similar few-day turnaround after a completed booking.

That’s the part worth internalizing early with side hustles with low startup costs: the platform moves fast once there’s a sale to pay out on, so the bottleneck is almost always demand, not bureaucracy.

One more thing worth setting aside from the very first payment: self-employment tax runs 15.3% once net earnings clear $400, so treating that first deposit as fully spendable is a common first-timer mistake.

8 Real Side Hustles With Low Startup Costs

These are the eight side hustles with low startup costs, ranked cheapest first, since that is the real question here. Each entry states what it costs to start, what it pays, and when the first payment lands.

A print-on-demand store is the cheapest of these eight side hustles with low startup costs, which costs $0 to open. A typical T-shirt costs $9 to $13 to produce plus $3 to $8 US shipping, so your markup is the only real math.

Nothing ships until someone actually orders. That no-inventory model is exactly why print-on-demand tops this list of side hustles with low startup costs.

Printful, Gelato, and SPOD work the same way and are worth comparing before you commit to one. Printify’s free plan covers unlimited orders and up to five connected stores. Its $39-a-month Premium tier discounts base costs once your volume is real, and there is no per-order commission from Printify itself either way.

A sample order costs the same as a customer order, base price plus shipping, so budget $20 to $40 if you want to check quality on one or two products before you advertise. That is the only cash most sellers spend before their first sale.

Getting a first store live takes less setup than most people expect:

Pick one niche instead of a general store, so your first ads have a specific buyer in mind.

Design a single product and connect a free storefront (Etsy, Shopify, or a similar channel Printify supports).

Order one sample to check print quality before you list it publicly.

List it and drive traffic through the storefront’s own search and a small amount of social posting.

It’s the cheapest entry point among side hustles with low startup costs on this list, and a catalog with a few winning designs can realistically scale toward the pace laid out in this $1,000-a-week breakdown.

Free to Start Printify 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. One of the cheapest side hustles with low startup costs, free to open with no per-order commission on top of base product cost and shipping. Open Free Store

A basic face-painting kit, covering water-based paints, brushes, sponges, and a stencil set, runs $50 to $100 to start. This is one of the more affordable side hustles with low startup costs on this list, since balloon twisting supplies add only another $30 to $50 if that’s offered as a second service, which is worth doing since clients booking a kids’ party often want both. Face painting belongs on any short list of cheap side hustles to start precisely because the add-on service costs so little to bolt on.

GigSalad lists entertainers and event services the same way it lists musicians and bartenders, and joining the free tier costs nothing beyond a completed profile. The free plan takes a 5% booking fee, dropping to 2.5% on paid membership tiers once bookings become steady enough to justify the upgrade.

Fiverr and local Facebook parenting groups are worth trying alongside GigSalad for a first few bookings, since a new profile with zero reviews takes a bit of time to surface in search. Weekend birthday parties are the easiest first booking type, since demand is steady and the pay is upfront, which makes this one of the more approachable side hustles with low startup costs to get moving quickly.

Getting a first booking usually comes down to a few basic habits:

Buy the basic kit before pricing a single booking, so the real cost per event is known upfront.

List one or two clear service packages (a flat per-hour rate for face painting, a bundle rate if balloons are added) rather than a vague menu.

Offer a discounted first few bookings specifically to build reviews, since a blank profile rarely gets picked first.

Weekend-only availability is actually a strength here, not a limitation, since most bookings land on Saturdays and Sundays anyway. A busy party season with two or three bookings a weekend can add up faster than expected, closer to the pace laid out in this $2,000-fast breakdown than a typical weekend hustle.

Book Local Parties GigSalad 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. One of the more affordable side hustles with low startup costs, entertaining at parties for a 5% booking fee. Join GigSalad

Photography stays one of the more approachable side hustles with low startup costs only if a capable smartphone or entry-level camera is already owned. From there, a backdrop, a reflector, and a small prop kit run $50 to $150, which is the honest floor for this one. Upwork and local classifieds or Facebook groups are worth trying alongside Fiverr for finding a first paying client.

Buying professional gear from zero isn’t what belongs on a list of side hustles with low startup costs, since a body, two or three lenses, and basic lighting run $3,000 to $10,000, a different budget entirely. Mini sessions commonly charge $100 to $175 for 40 minutes with about 20 edited images, and beginners often price full sessions at $100 to $300, or $50 to $150 an hour.

Getting that first booking usually comes down to a few basic habits:

Shoot friends or family first for a small portfolio, since clients want to see finished images before they book.

Offer one mini-session format rather than a full menu of options while reviews build.

Price at the low end of the range for the first five bookings, then raise it once testimonials come in.

Weekend mini-sessions tend to book up fastest around graduation season, family holidays, and back-to-school photos, so timing a launch around one of those windows gives a first batch of clients a real reason to book quickly rather than “someday.”

Find Local Clients Fiverr 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. One of the more accessible side hustles with low startup costs, charging $100 to $300 per session. Start Selling

A basic window-cleaning kit, meaning a squeegee, a scrubber sleeve, an extension pole, and a bucket, runs $60 to $200, which makes this one of the more accessible side hustles with low startup costs on the list. Add $100 to $400 for an extension ladder only if local clients have second-floor windows.

Employed janitors and building cleaners earn a median of $17.71 an hour, and that’s a floor, not a ceiling. Working independently means keeping the whole job price instead of splitting it with an employer, which is exactly what makes this one of the more direct side hustles with low startup costs to price fairly from day one.

Angi and Handy list window cleaners the same way TaskRabbit does. TaskRabbit charges a one-time, non-refundable $25 registration fee to sign up as a Tasker, which is worth knowing before registering.

Getting priced and booked correctly comes down to a few basic habits:

Assemble the basic kit before pricing a single job, so the real cost per house is known upfront.

Price by window count, not a flat rate, since a two-story house takes longer than a single-story one.

List on one platform first and ask every satisfied customer for a review before expanding.

Repeat business is really what makes this one worth sticking with, since most homeowners rebook every few months rather than shopping around each time. A small, reliable client list built up over a season tends to outperform constantly chasing new one-off jobs.

Book Local Jobs TaskRabbit 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. One of the more direct side hustles with low startup costs, keeping the full job price after a $25 fee. Become a Tasker

A budget candle-making starter kit, covering wax, wicks, fragrance oil, containers, and a thermometer, runs about $77 to $100, which puts this among the cheaper side hustles with low startup costs on this list. That’s enough to make and photograph a small first batch without buying equipment that might not get reused.

Etsy charges $0.20 per listing for four months or until it sells, plus a 6.5% transaction fee. Add 3% plus $0.25 for US payment processing, an effective 11% to 15% once all three are combined, which is worth knowing upfront on a list built around side hustles with low startup costs specifically.

Scaling into a full craft-room setup runs into the hundreds later, but that’s a decision for after the first sales, not before them. Most new candle shops see a first sale within two to eight weeks of listing, once search visibility builds.

Getting a shop off the ground comes down to a few basic habits:

Pick one scent or style family instead of a wide catalog on day one.

Make a small batch and photograph it against a plain, well-lit background.

List four to six variations so a shopper has a real choice without being overwhelmed.

Repeat customers matter more here than constant new traffic, since a scent someone likes tends to get reordered for gifts and refills. A small, consistent catalog with good photos usually outperforms a large one that’s inconsistently listed. Candle making stays one of the more approachable cheap side hustles to start since the kit doubles as inventory for a first real batch.

Sell Handmade Goods Etsy 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. A $0.20 listing fee per item, then roughly 11% to 15% total once a sale goes through. Open Your Shop

Retail arbitrage, buying underpriced items to resell, needs $100 to $300 in starting inventory for a real test, making this one of the more forgiving side hustles with low startup costs on the list. The format is genuinely testable in small chunks, since $20 at a time works just as well as committing everything upfront.

A part-time flipper working 5 to 10 hours a week commonly nets $200 to $500 a month, and a dedicated one working 10 to 20 hours a week can reach $500 to $1,500 a month. eBay’s final value fee runs 13.6% on most categories plus a small per-order fee, while Poshmark takes 20% on sales over $15 and Mercari runs a similar model.

If flipping physical goods isn’t the style, reselling game skins for real money follows the same buy-low-sell-high logic without a single box to ship, and it’s arguably the most digital-native entry among side hustles with low startup costs here. Books and clothing are the easiest categories to learn pricing in as a beginner, since comparable listings are easy to find.

Getting a first batch profitable comes down to a few basic habits:

Pick one category to learn, like books or one clothing brand, so pricing gets easier fast.

Source at a thrift store or clearance rack, checking resale prices before buying.

Photograph and list the same day of purchase, so inventory doesn’t sit unsold.

Reinvest the first profit into the next batch instead of spending it.

Consistency beats a single lucky find here, since one $200 flip is a fluke but a repeatable sourcing routine is an actual side hustle. For a faster read on how quickly small resale profits add up, how to earn $200 fast covers similar pacing.

Fastest First Sale eBay 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. A 13.6% final value fee on most sales, plus a small per-order fee, once an item sells. Create Account

A scrappy mobile detailing start, meaning a budget electric pressure washer, a vacuum, a polisher, chemicals, and basic marketing materials, runs about $500. This sits toward the pricier end of side hustles with low startup costs on this list, but it also carries one of the higher per-job margins once the gear is paid off.

A fuller mobile rig with better tools and a first month of insurance runs $1,000 to $2,500. Broken down, an electric pressure washer runs $100 to $500 and a polisher $150 to $600. A vacuum adds $200 to $500, and chemicals and supplies run $300 to $1,000, so the scrappy-start version is really the only sensible entry point among side hustles with low startup costs at this price tier.

Angi and local Facebook Marketplace groups are real ways to land a first few clients before building out a Thumbtack profile, since word of mouth in a local group often moves faster than a brand-new listing with zero reviews.

Getting the first handful of clients booked comes down to a few basic habits:

Buy the scrappy-start kit before spending on anything premium.

Detail three to five cars free or at cost for neighbours or coworkers, in exchange for reviews and photos.

List a real price only once those reviews exist, not before.

Repeat clients are where the real margin shows up, since a car that gets detailed once every few months turns a one-time job into recurring income with almost no extra marketing effort.

Build Local Reviews Thumbtack 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. One of the pricier side hustles with low startup costs, though margins improve fast with repeat clients. Create Pro Profile

A single-head bulk vending machine lists for $45 to $180 new or used, but that sticker price isn’t the real number. Vending is a good reminder that a side hustle with low startup cost on paper can still need real capital once every add-on is counted.

Once a card reader, first stock, freight, and basic insurance are added, budget $700 to $1,000 for one properly stocked machine, the priciest entry among these side hustles with low startup costs, though also one of the more passive once it’s placed.

Net profit per machine is commonly $100 to $200 a month after commission and route time, which is why real operators run several machines instead of relying on one. That’s really the core math behind side hustles with low startup costs at this price tier: a single machine is a slow earner, but a small route of them compounds into something closer to steady income.

Scaling a vending route or a detailing operation into something bigger starts overlapping with the small business ideas, which is worth reading before reinvesting every dollar back in.

Getting one machine profitable before scaling up comes down to a few basic habits:

Buy one machine first, not a route, until a location actually turns a profit.

Secure a placement location, like a break room or a laundromat, with a signed placement agreement.

Stock it and set a restock schedule before counting on it as steady income.

Location matters more than the machine itself here, since a well-placed single machine in a busy break room will consistently outearn several machines stuck in low-traffic spots. Scouting foot traffic before signing any placement agreement pays off far more than upgrading the hardware.

Semi-Passive Income A&A Global Industries 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. The priciest of these side hustles with low startup costs, though one of the more passive once placed. Browse Machines

How These Low-Cost Side Hustles Compare

Side by side, the cost gap between the cheapest and priciest of these eight side hustles with low startup costs runs to about $1,000. That range is what makes comparing low-cost side hustles side by side actually useful before picking one.

Method Startup Cost Time to First Dollar How Hands-On Printify print-on-demand $0 to $40 2 to 6 weeks Hands-off once listed GigSalad party entertainment $50 to $150 Days to 2 weeks after approval Hands-on, in person Mini-session photography $50 to $150 2 to 4 weeks Hands-on, in person Window cleaning $60 to $200 1 to 3 weeks Hands-on, in person Candle making on Etsy $77 to $100 2 to 8 weeks Mostly hands-off once listed Thrift resale on eBay $100 to $300 Days to 2 weeks Active sourcing and listing Mobile car detailing About $500 1 to 3 weeks Hands-on, in person Bulk vending route $700 to $1,000 2 to 4 weeks Mostly passive once placed

Can Reward Apps Add to Your Income?

Reward apps add a few tens of dollars a month, not hundreds. They’re a fair example of apps that pay real cash without any upfront cost, which makes them the one genuine zero-dollar option on this whole list.

They cost nothing to join, which makes them the one genuine exception among side hustles with low startup costs in this entire article. Think of one as a zero-cost supplement once one of the eight paid methods above is already running.

Check the cash-out minimum before relying on one, since a higher threshold means a longer wait for that first payout. These game apps that pay real money round out the free end of the spectrum alongside the options below.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost How Passive Snakzy $35 Free Active: play sessions earn it Bigcash $1 Free Active: small tasks and offers KashKick $10 Free Mixed: offers and games

Snakzy, Eneba‘s own play-to-earn app, is free to join and cashes out from a $35 minimum, which makes it it a reasonable first stop while one of the paid side hustles with low startup costs above gets off the ground. Bigcash’s $1 minimum is the fastest of the three to actually cash out.

PLAY-TO-EARN EARN EXTRA MONEY Play to earn cash today $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work

Every trap below attaches to one of these eight side hustles with low startup costs specifically. None of it is a generic scam roundup borrowed from somewhere else.

Offers That Charge You Before You Earn

These take your money before a customer, client, or placement location does.

Vending-location brokers charging a large upfront fee for a “guaranteed” placement. A real placement agreement costs nothing beyond your own negotiating, and any earnings claim tied to a paid opportunity needs the written substantiation the FTC’s Business Opportunity Rule requires.

for a “guaranteed” placement. A real placement agreement costs nothing beyond your own negotiating, and any earnings claim tied to a paid opportunity needs the written substantiation the FTC’s Business Opportunity Rule requires. $1,000-plus “master class” courses promising guaranteed print-on-demand or dropshipping income. The real cost of starting a store is $0 to $40, so a four-figure course is selling the promise, not the platform.

promising guaranteed print-on-demand or dropshipping income. The real cost of starting a store is $0 to $40, so a four-figure course is selling the promise, not the platform. Paid directories of “guaranteed” gig clients. Every platform named above lets you sign up directly for free or a small stated fee; a paywall in front of that same signup adds nothing.

Charging you before anyone else does is the pattern to watch for across all eight of these.

Traps Inside the Legitimate Routes

These are real platforms and real methods, used in a way that erases the margin.

Treating gross vending collections as profit. A machine’s coin box total is not income until commission, restocking, and travel time come out of it.

A machine’s coin box total is not income until commission, restocking, and travel time come out of it. Buying a “territory license” for detailing or cleaning that quietly reproduces a franchise fee inside what should be a low-cost service.

for detailing or cleaning that quietly reproduces a franchise fee inside what should be a low-cost service. Underpricing the first few jobs so far that a platform’s own cut (TaskRabbit’s $25 fee, or Etsy’s and eBay’s percentages) erases the margin, leaving you working for less than the platform keeps.

Reading a sticker price or a gross collection number as the real cost or the real profit is the mistake behind all three of these.

Final Verdict on Side Hustles With Low Startup Costs

Side hustles with low startup costs work best when the entry cost matches what’s already on hand. If cash is genuinely tight, start with a print-on-demand store, free to open and the cheapest route here. If a camera or a car is already owned, photography or mobile detailing turns that ownership into a real advantage. If cash on hand is closer to $100, thrift resale on eBay pays fastest, often within days.

If you’re still undecided, start something free tonight while saving toward one of the paid options: free to join, no deposit, get Snakzy free while deciding which of these side hustles with low startup costs is worth the first $50.

PLAY-TO-EARN EARN EXTRA MONEY Play to earn cash today $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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