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How to Have Extra Income in 2026: 7 Real Ways That Pay

Learning how to have extra income in 2026 starts with realistic options, and the fastest starting points are Fiverr-style freelancing or DoorDash-style gig delivery. That’s realistic for someone with a few spare hours a week, a phone or laptop, and no specific asset yet – not a path to replacing a full-time salary overnight.

The fastest overall route to real extra income in 2026 is stacking one low-cost skill gig with one low-cost asset method, not betting everything on a single platform. This article breaks down how to have extra income through seven practical side hustle ideas ranked by real payout data.

QUICK VERDICT Fiverr-style freelancing is the top overall pick for extra income in 2026 because it has no startup cost and the widest earning ceiling, though realistic earnings for most new sellers are modest at first. Gig delivery is one of the fastest ways to make extra money and see cash land in your account this week.

Is Extra Income Actually Realistic?

Yes, but for most people who are still learning how to have extra income on a few hours a week, the realistic range is a few hundred dollars a month in the first 1 to 3 months.

This is realistic for someone consistent, willing to treat it like a small part-time job for the first month, and it is not realistic for someone expecting passive income with zero time investment in week one. Fiverr’s own seller data shows 70% of sellers earn under $100 a month and 96.3% earn under $500 a month, mostly because most people list a gig once and stop promoting it, not because the platform doesn’t pay.

Among the ways to make extra money covered here, gig delivery and reward apps pay fastest but cap out low, while skill freelancing and asset-based methods like reselling, print-on-demand, or stock media take longer to ramp but scale much higher.

7 Real Ways to Earn Extra Income in 2026

The seven side hustle ideas below show how to have extra income through freelancing, gig delivery, tutoring, virtual assistant work, marketplace reselling, print-on-demand, and stock media. Each one is ranked by real net earnings, startup cost, and time to first payout.

1. Freelance Your Skills on Fiverr or Upwork

Among the extra income ideas from home, freelancing on Fiverr or Upwork is one of the clearest ways to learn how to have extra income with $0 startup cost. Most beginners net closer to $60 to $150 a month before building a reputation.

Fiverr takes a flat 20% seller fee on every order at every seller level, and the average seller earns around $104 a month, while Top Rated sellers in high-demand niches can reach $3,000 to $8,000-plus a month after 12 to 24 months of consistent delivery.

Upwork freelancers average roughly $39 an hour with a 0% to 15% variable service fee, though that hourly figure is a platform-wide average pulled up by senior developers and consultants, not a beginner’s likely rate.

Requirements include one marketable skill (writing, design, admin, video editing), a few portfolio samples, and reliable internet. The common mistake is underpricing gigs to win the first few orders, which locks a seller into low-tier buyers and slows the climb to Level 1 status.

Fiverr clears funds 14 days after order completion (7 days for Top Rated sellers), while Upwork holds funds for a 5-day security period after milestone approval. If you want more options to make cash online, our broader guide covers methods beyond freelance marketplaces.

NO STARTUP COST • HIGH CEILING Fiverr 4.9 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Sell writing, design, or admin services on Fiverr with no upfront cost and room to scale. Browse Gigs

2. Deliver Food and Groceries With DoorDash

For anyone exploring how to have extra income quickly, gig delivery is the fastest of all the seven methods to reach a first payout, with gross pay of $15 to $30 an hour but real net pay closer to $12 to $18 an hour after expenses.

Base pay, tips, and Peak Pay bonuses add up to $15 to $30 an hour gross, but gas, vehicle wear, and the 15.3% self-employment tax bring realistic take-home closer to $12 to $18 an hour. DoorDash’s Fast Pay feature lets Dashers cash out daily for a $1.99 fee once they have 25 completed deliveries and two weeks of activity, or use the fee-free DoorDash Crimson banking account for instant deposits after every dash.

Requirements include being 18 or older in most markets, a valid ID, a free background check, and vehicle insurance if driving a car. Mileage is easy to overlook with vehicle-based ways to make extra money, and not tracking it for taxes is a common mistake.

The IRS raised the 2026 standard mileage rate to 76 cents per mile effective July 1, 2026, up from 72.5 cents for the first half of the year, and skipping the deduction inflates taxable income significantly. If you need to know how to have extra income this week, DoorDash is the fastest way to start.

FAST PAYOUT • FLEXIBLE HOURS DoorDash 4.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Deliver food and groceries on your own schedule, with fast payout options once eligible. Start DoorDashing

3. Tutor Students Online With Preply or Wyzant

Online tutoring shows how to have extra income from subject expertise, with typical net pay of $15 to $35 an hour for general academic subjects. For specialized subjects like SAT prep or coding, the rate goes up to the $60 to $200 an hour range, once the platform’s commission is subtracted.

Preply starts new tutors at a 33% commission and lowers it to 18% only after 400 taught hours, keeping 100% of the very first trial lesson. Wyzant instead keeps 25% of whatever hourly rate the tutor sets, so the tutor keeps the remaining 75%.

Tutors working 40 to 50 hours a week on Preply average about $1,416 a month, versus roughly $118 a month for tutors working under 10 hours a week – a reminder that hours invested drive the outcome, not the platform alone.

Among the more accessible extra income ideas from home, online tutoring requires subject expertise, a webcam, and clear communication skills. Some platforms also run a background check. The common mistake here is pricing at the platform’s rock-bottom starting rate to win the first students, then never raising it once reviews accumulate.

HIGH RATES • REMOTE TUTORING Preply 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Teach languages or academic subjects online and earn from flexible tutoring sessions at home. Become a Tutor

4. Work as a Virtual Assistant

Virtual assistant work is a practical example of how to have extra income using admin skills, with beginners on Upwork charging $10 to $20 an hour and experienced VAs charging $20 to $45 an hour.

The US average VA base rate is about $24.55 an hour, ranging $15 to $42 an hour depending on experience and specialization, and general virtual assistance has remained one of Upwork’s consistently in-demand freelance skills into 2026 as small-business demand for outsourced admin support keeps growing.

Virtual assistant work is one of the lower-cost extra income ideas from home because the basic setup is just a laptop, reliable internet, and comfort with calendar, inbox, and communication tools like Slack or Google Workspace.

The common mistake is marketing yourself as a generalist who “does everything” instead of a specialist, such as inbox management or e-commerce support, which caps how much a client will pay.

REMOTE WORK • LOW SETUP Upwork 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Find remote VA work handling admin, inboxes, scheduling, and other day-to-day business tasks. Find VA Jobs

5. Resell Items on Poshmark, eBay, or Mercari

Reselling items you already own is one of the lower-barrier side hustle ideas for anyone learning how to have extra income through marketplaces. Earnings can range from $500 a month at casual volume to $6,000-plus at high volume before costs.

High gross sales can make reselling look especially strong next to other ways to make extra money, but the take-home tells a different story. A concrete $8,000 in gross sales can net roughly $1,800 once platform fees, shipping, and sourcing costs come out, so most resellers earn well below the high-volume figures. Poshmark takes 20% on sales over $15 (a flat $2.95 fee under $15) with no listing fees, while eBay charges roughly 13.6% plus $0.40 on most categories.

Requirements include a phone camera, storage space, and USPS or carrier access. A common mistake is pricing items based on what you paid for them instead of researching actual sold comps, and forgetting to bake platform fees and shipping into the listing price. Funds move to redeemable status 3 days after delivery confirmation on Poshmark, then arrive in 2 to 3 business days by direct deposit or within minutes via PayPal.

SELL USED ITEMS • LOW SETUP Poshmark 3.9 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Sell unused clothes and other items through Poshmark, with no listing fee and low setup costs. Start Selling

6. Launch a Print-on-Demand Store via Printify and Etsy

For creators working out how to have extra income from original designs, print-on-demand can launch for under $20 with no inventory, while realistic margins on a $25 T-shirt run around 27% once fulfillment costs are subtracted.

A $0.20 Etsy listing fee and free Printify account put print-on-demand among the lower-cost extra income ideas from home and on the low-cost end of passive income ideas. One Etsy seller has reported building a shop past $260,000 in total sales using Printify. Remember that it’s a self-reported result rather than a typical outcome.

Requirements include a design (original or properly licensed), an Etsy shop, and a Printify account. The common mistake is pricing to match the cheapest competitor’s listing instead of the margin math above, which quietly turns “sales” into a loss once fulfillment and returns are counted.

NO INVENTORY • LOW STARTUP COST Printify 3.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Sell custom products through Printify with no inventory and low upfront costs. Start With Printify

7. Sell Stock Photos and Videos on Shutterstock

For photographers and videographers, how to have extra income can include licensing existing work through stock platforms. Shutterstock pays contributor royalties from 15% at the entry tier up to 40% at the top tier of what the customer paid. That rate resets every January, making this one of the more genuine passive income ideas on this list once a library builds up.

Level 1 subscription downloads commonly pay $0.10 to $0.40, while enhanced or single-image licenses can pay $5 to $25 or more, with some enhanced licenses exceeding $120. Minimum payout is $25, paid automatically between the 7th and 15th of each month via PayPal, Payoneer, or Skrill.

As one of the more flexible extra income ideas from home, stock media requires original photos, video, or vectors, plus the necessary model or property releases. The common mistake is uploading a handful of images once and expecting meaningful income, when real payout realistically requires a large, steadily growing portfolio built over months. For more ideas in this vein, see our passive income ideas roundup.

PASSIVE POTENTIAL • SLOWER BUILD Shutterstock 3.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Upload photos, videos, or vectors to Shutterstock and earn royalties as your portfolio grows. Join Shutterstock

How the 7 Ways to Make Extra Money Compare

This table compares the seven side hustle ideas by startup cost and time to first payout, so you can see how to have extra income with the option that best fits your situation.

Method Startup Cost Time to First Payout Realistic Net Range Freelancing (Fiverr/Upwork) $0 14 days (Fiverr) / 5-day hold (Upwork) $60 to $150/mo new sellers; $3,000+/mo Top Rated Gig delivery (DoorDash) $0 (own vehicle) Same day (Fast Pay, $1.99 fee) $12 to $18/hr net Online tutoring (Preply/Wyzant) $0 1 to 2 weeks (first paid lesson) $15 to $35/hr general; $60 to $200/hr specialized Virtual assistant $0 5-day Upwork hold $10 to $45/hr by experience Reselling (Poshmark/eBay) $5 to $20/item sourcing ~3 days after delivery $500 to $6,000+/mo by volume Print-on-demand (Printify/Etsy) Under $20 Per Etsy payout schedule, days ~27% margin per item sold Stock media (Shutterstock) $0 Monthly (7th to 15th), $25 minimum $0.10 to $25+ per download

Boost Extra Income With Reward Apps

Reward and play-to-earn apps are low-effort ways to make extra money, but they will not replace a real income method. A realistic add-on is around $5 to $50 a month. See our best side hustle apps roundup for more side hustle ideas.

The table below compares minimum payout and entry cost across a few real, currently operating reward apps.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

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What Doesn’t Work

Upfront-payment “training fee” job offers: per the FTC, job-scam losses climbed from $90 million in 2020 to $501 million by 2024, and a separate 2025 survey of US job seekers found one in four had been targeted by a hiring scam. If you’re figuring out how to have extra income, know that legitimate freelance, VA, or delivery gigs never ask you to pay for training, equipment, or a “starter kit” before you earn anything.

per the FTC, job-scam losses climbed from $90 million in 2020 to $501 million by 2024, and a separate 2025 survey of US job seekers found one in four had been targeted by a hiring scam. If you’re figuring out how to have extra income, know that legitimate freelance, VA, or delivery gigs never ask you to pay for training, equipment, or a “starter kit” before you earn anything. Selling counterfeit or bootleg goods for resale: eBay and Poshmark both permanently suspend accounts for counterfeit listings, and it can trigger legal liability beyond a lost account.

eBay and Poshmark both permanently suspend accounts for counterfeit listings, and it can trigger legal liability beyond a lost account. Using copyrighted characters or logos on print-on-demand products: copyright compliance is what keeps passive income ideas like print-on-demand viable. Etsy and Printify pull infringing listings, and repeat violations close the entire shop, not just one product.

copyright compliance is what keeps passive income ideas like print-on-demand viable. Etsy and Printify pull infringing listings, and repeat violations close the entire shop, not just one product. Treating gig-delivery gross pay as take-home pay: the $15 to $30 an hour headline figure ignores gas, vehicle depreciation, and the 15.3% self-employment tax that bring real net pay down to roughly $12 to $18 an hour.

the $15 to $30 an hour headline figure ignores gas, vehicle depreciation, and the 15.3% self-employment tax that bring real net pay down to roughly $12 to $18 an hour. Expecting reward apps to compete with other extra income ideas from home: they are useful as a small add-on, but none of them scale into a primary income on their own.

Final Verdict on How to Have Extra Income (2026)

In our side hustle ideas 2026 lineup, freelancing ranks first overall, while DoorDash offers the fastest first payout. The practical answer to how to have extra income is to pick one skill-based method and one asset-based method, give each a real month of consistent effort before judging it, and treat reward apps as a bonus, not a plan.

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