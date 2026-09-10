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Make Money With Apps: How It Works and How Much You Can Earn in 2026

Make money with apps sounds like a stretch until you see how fast the first payout can land: DoorDash alone can put cash in an account the same day a shift wraps up. A spare smartphone and a few open hours a week are enough to turn that into solid supplemental income, though not a full replacement for a paycheck.

The real range sits at $200 to $800 a month, and reaching it comes down to matching an app to actual skills and time instead of app-store ratings. This guide covers eight real methods: skill-based picks like freelancing, tutoring, and virtual assistant work, asset-based routes like resale, print-on-demand, stock content, and creator payouts, plus reward apps for pocket change along the way . That gap between gross pay and take-home is the real story behind how to make money with apps this year.

Is Making Money With Apps Actually Realistic?

Yes, apps can produce real money, and the honest range for a beginner putting in a few hours a week lands around $50 to $400 a month. That’s a far cry from the “$1,000 a week” framing some app-store listings lean on, and it’s the realistic answer to how much can you make with apps before any skill or audience is built up.

DoorDash net pay of $10 to $18 an hour after gas, vehicle wear, and self-employment tax is a solid anchor for what “modest but real” actually looks like. This works best for people who can commit a few consistent hours a week, or who already have a resale-worthy skill, inventory, or audience to lean on.

It’s a poor fit for anyone expecting passive income with zero time invested in week one. The tradeoff worth knowing upfront: skill-based apps like Fiverr, Preply, and Belay pay more per hour but take longer to land a first client, while asset-based apps like Printify and Shutterstock pay less per unit early on but demand far less hands-on time once set up.

Picking the right side of that tradeoff, rather than chasing whatever looks fastest this week, is the real skill behind learning how to make money with apps sustainably. A few of these methods also overlap with the best apps that pay you for simple, low-commitment tasks.

8 Real Ways to Make Money With Apps

These eight picks are ranked by how fast a beginner can realistically get paid, balanced against long-term earning ceiling. The list mixes skill-based methods with asset-based ones, so there’s a solid starting point to make money with apps, whether time or an existing asset is the bigger advantage.

1. Gig Delivery Apps

DoorDash is one of the clearest ways to make money with apps this year, since gross pay for active delivery time runs roughly $12 to $18 an hour depending on the market, without needing a resume, interview, or waiting period. Net pay after gas and vehicle wear settles closer to $10 to $18 an hour, which is a fair answer to how much can you make with apps starting from zero experience.

Getting started only takes being 18 or older, having a car, bike, or scooter, a valid license and insurance for drivers, and passing a background check. Startup cost is $0 beyond a vehicle already sitting in the driveway.

Fast Pay lets active Dashers cash out the same day for a small fee, or wait for the standard weekly deposit instead. The habit worth building early is tracking mileage against the IRS’s standard rate, so gross pay doesn’t look more generous than what actually lands in the bank once real driving costs are factored in. That gap is a big part of learning to make money with apps sustainably instead of chasing the headline hourly number.

Fastest Way to See Real Cash DoorDash 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Sign up in minutes, deliver today, and cash out the same day you earn it. Sign Up to Dash

2. Freelance Service Apps

Fiverr is one of the better ways to make money with apps for anyone with an actual skill to sell, whether that’s writing, design, video editing, or voiceover work. Sellers keep 80% of what a buyer pays, so a $100 gig nets $80, and listing a gig costs nothing to try.

Beginner-tier expectations matter more than aspirational ones here. New sellers on the platform have reported earning close to $200 in their first couple of months, which is a realistic starting point rather than a ceiling worth chasing on day one.

Getting that first order can take anywhere from a few days to several months, so patience matters as much as skill. A small portfolio of samples goes a long way toward building trust before a first buyer ever reaches out.

The habit that separates sellers who book work from those who don’t is pricing with a clear niche in mind. A gig priced too low or described too broadly ends up competing on price against hundreds of similar listings, instead of standing out to the right buyer. That focus is what makes Fiverr a genuine way to make money with apps long-term, not just a one-off gig.

Highest Long-Term Earning Ceiling Fiverr 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Turn a sellable skill into a listed gig and keep 80% of what buyers pay. Browse Fiverr

3. Resale Marketplace Apps

Poshmark is one of the more forgiving ways to make money with apps for beginners, since it runs on items already sitting around the house instead of a new skill or inventory investment. Casual sellers typically bring in a few hundred dollars a month reselling clothes and household items, listing for free from day one.

Full-time, inventory-heavy resellers can push net earnings into the thousands, though that ceiling takes real volume and time to reach. Most casual sellers land well below that top end, which is normal for a side hustle rather than a full-time operation.

Getting started just takes inventory, thrifted or owned items, decent photos, and prompt shipping once an order comes in. A first sale can happen within days of listing, with payout following shortly after delivery is confirmed, making the feedback loop fast compared to most other apps on this list.

The habit worth building early is checking recent “sold” comps before pricing anything, and factoring the selling fee into a profit floor from the start. Skipping that step is the fastest way to undercut an otherwise solid attempt to make money with apps through resale.

Best for Turning a Closet Into Cash Poshmark 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. List items you already own and start selling within days, no upfront inventory cost. Start Selling on Poshmark

4. Online Tutoring Apps

Preply is a strong pick for anyone who wants to make money with apps using a subject they already know well. Average tutor pay sits around $18.30 an hour, with specialist subjects like business English, test prep, or programming regularly commanding $40 or more.

The commission structure rewards sticking around: Preply takes a bigger cut early on, then that share shrinks the more hours a tutor teaches, so take-home pay rises over time instead of staying fixed. The platform’s most popular tutors can earn up to $550 a week, though that’s a ceiling worth working toward, not a starting expectation.

Getting listed just requires subject expertise, a passed application and demo-lesson review, and consistent availability each week. Application review can take days to weeks before a profile goes live, and payouts follow the platform’s regular schedule after lessons wrap up.

The habit worth knowing upfront is that trial lessons pay nothing to the tutor, which makes early weeks look far less lucrative than the advertised average. Understanding how to make money with apps like this one means planning around that dip instead of being surprised by it.

Best Hourly Rate for a Teachable Skill Preply 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Teach a subject you already know and earn a rising share of your rate over time. Apply to Teach on Preply

5. Virtual Assistant Apps

Belay is a solid option for anyone with administrative or business support skills looking to make money with apps at a higher hourly rate than most entry-level gigs offer. Vetted virtual assistants are paid $19 to $22 an hour as 1099 contractors, based on experience and skillset.

That figure is a fair answer to how much can you make with apps once a real skill set is already in place, though the vetting process reflects that bar. Acceptance is competitive, and only a small share of applicants make it through the review.

Getting started requires administrative or business support skills, availability during standard US business hours, and a passed background check. Startup cost is free to apply, though Belay doesn’t guarantee a client match or steady hours right after acceptance; pay runs monthly based on contracted hours once matched.

The habit worth knowing upfront is that the rate quoted in a job post is often the client-billed rate, not the contractor’s actual pay. Confirming the real hourly rate before committing is what separates a solid way to make money with apps from a disappointing one.

Best for Admin or Business Skills Belay 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Put admin or business support skills to work as a vetted, paid 1099 contractor. Apply to Belay’s Contractor Network

6. Print-on-Demand Apps

Printify is a good fit for anyone who wants to make money with apps through a design idea rather than a service or spare hours. Sellers who actively pick their print provider and price with intent net 18% to 35% per order, well above the 5% to 15% left on the table by sticking with defaults.

That gap shows up fast in real numbers: a well-optimized t-shirt design can clear close to $12 in profit per sale, and categories like mugs, candles, and paper goods can run even higher margins before ad spend factors in.

Getting started only needs a design or niche idea and a connected storefront through Etsy or Shopify. Startup cost is free, no inventory gets bought upfront, and products only print once a sale actually happens, though building enough traffic for that first sale often takes weeks to months of marketing.

The habit that separates profitable sellers from the rest is comparing providers and blank quality instead of settling for whatever’s auto-routed by default. Skipping that step is one of the quickest ways to make money with apps look far less profitable than it actually is. A closer look at some apps to make money shows just how much that setup choice matters.

Best for a Design Idea With No Inventory Risk Printify 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Put a design on real products with zero inventory bought until someone actually orders. Start Selling via Printify

7. Stock Photo and Video Apps

Shutterstock is one of the more passive ways to make money with apps, since a single upload can keep earning royalties long after the work of shooting or editing is done. Contributors start at a 15% royalty per sale, climbing to 40% as yearly download count grows.

That royalty structure pays out differently depending on how a buyer uses the file, since standard downloads, enterprise licenses, and video all sit at different price points. It rewards volume and consistency over any single upload going viral.

Getting started only requires original, model- and property-released photos or footage, plus a decent camera or phone. Submitting is free, though images need to pass review before going live, and meaningful income usually takes hundreds of approved files built up over months.

The habit worth knowing upfront is that the royalty rate resets to its lowest tier every calendar year, regardless of the prior year’s total. Uploading a handful of images and expecting real income right away is the fastest way to be disappointed by an otherwise solid way to make money with apps over the long run.

Most Passive of the Eight Methods Shutterstock 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Upload original photos or footage once and earn a royalty on every future download. Become a Shutterstock Contributor

8. Short-Form Video Creator Apps

TikTok’s Creator Rewards Program is a strong option for anyone who wants to make money with apps off content they’re already making. Payouts run roughly $0.40 to $1.00 per 1,000 qualified views, so a video that reaches a million views could land somewhere around $400 to $1,000.

Eligibility gates whether this works at all: 18 or older, at least 10,000 followers, at least 100,000 views in the trailing 30 days, and videos need to run over 60 seconds to qualify for the program’s higher rates. A “qualified” view means a real person watching from the For You feed for at least five seconds, not just any view counted.

Getting started just needs an existing or growing audience and a habit of posting consistently. It’s free to join, though hitting the full eligibility bar can take months of steady uploads before anything meaningful pays out.

The habit worth building early is leaning into longer-form videos rather than short clips, since the program now favors content over 60 seconds. For anyone chasing creator payouts alongside other side income, the free apps that pay real money instantly are worth stacking on top while an audience builds to makemoney with apps like this one.

Best for an Existing Audience or Content Habit TikTok Creator Rewards 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Turn an existing posting habit and audience into per-view creator payouts. Check Creator Rewards Eligibility

How the 8 Methods Compare

This table makes it easy to compare startup cost against realistic earnings across all eight methods, so it’s faster to see which one fits before diving in. It’s also a good next stop alongside the best game apps to win real money if a quick, low-effort payout matters more than the ceiling on any single method to make money with apps.

Method Startup Cost Realistic Range After Fees Gig delivery apps (DoorDash) $0 (own vehicle) $10 to $18/hour net Freelance service apps (Fiverr) Free $0 to a few hundred/month starting out, rising with reviews Resale marketplace apps (Poshmark) Free + inventory cost A few hundred dollars/month for casual sellers Online tutoring apps (Preply) Free ~$18/hour average, $40+/hour for specialist subjects Virtual assistant apps (Belay) Free $19 to $22/hour once matched with a client Print-on-demand apps (Printify) Free 5% to 35% net margin per order, depending on setup Stock photo/video apps (Shutterstock) Free 15% to 40% royalty per download, builds slowly Short-form video apps (TikTok Creator Rewards) Free ~$0.40 to $1 per 1,000 qualified views

Play-to-Earn and Reward Apps for Extra Cash

Reward and Play-to-Earn apps won’t replace the income from the eight methods above, but they’re a genuine example of apps that pay you real money for spare minutes, turning small amounts of downtime into real payouts.

Here’s a scannable comparison of real, confirmed reward-app partners.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

Snakzy is the top pick here for anyone who wants to make money with apps without committing to a full method first.

PLAY-TO-EARN Try Snakzy as a Zero-Risk First Step Free to join today, no cost to try alongside any other method above. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work

Apps that promise a fixed hourly rate before any work is done: a real gig-economy or tutoring app pays per delivery, order, or lesson, not a flat guaranteed wage. The FTC warns that any “job” app guaranteeing specific income before you start is a common red flag for anyone trying to make money with apps.

a real gig-economy or tutoring app pays per delivery, order, or lesson, not a flat guaranteed wage. The FTC warns that any “job” app guaranteeing specific income before you start is a common red flag for anyone trying to make money with apps. Pay-to-start “opportunities”: every method covered above, from Fiverr to Printify to Shutterstock, is free to join. An app charging an upfront “activation,” “training,” or “starter kit” fee to unlock earning potential isn’t one of the real ways to make money with apps.

every method covered above, from Fiverr to Printify to Shutterstock, is free to join. An app charging an upfront “activation,” “training,” or “starter kit” fee to unlock earning potential isn’t one of the real ways to make money with apps. Reselling apps advertising guaranteed resale profit: marketplaces like Poshmark take a real cut of every sale, so any app claiming guaranteed markups with no research into “sold” comps is overselling the model.

marketplaces like Poshmark take a real cut of every sale, so any app claiming guaranteed markups with no research into “sold” comps is overselling the model. Confusing a client-billed rate with contractor pay: a job posting’s advertised hourly rate is sometimes what the client pays the platform, not what a worker actually takes home. Always confirm the contractor-side rate before applying.

Final Verdict on Make Money With Apps

Yes, you can make money with apps realistically, and the honest range is $50 to $400 a month for a beginner putting in a few hours a week. Cash today means starting with gig delivery apps, while building toward real income means picking a skill-based app like Fiverr or Preply.

If undecided, a free reward app like Snakzy is worth starting the same day while applying to or setting up a higher-earning method, since there’s no cost to trying more than one at once. That’s really the whole approach behind learning to make money with apps well.

PLAY-TO-EARN Add Snakzy to Whatever You Start A free, zero-effort add-on to any method above, starting at a $35 payout. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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