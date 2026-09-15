Make Money Playing Solitaire: Tips, Guide & Best Picks in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

You can make money playing solitaire today through real cash tournament apps such as Solitaire Cash, though the honest range is a few dollars a week for most players. Real prize money exists only for the genuinely skilled, since these apps charge a small entry fee per match and pay the winner from that pool.

With real money solitaire games, the opportunity is modest and worth understanding in detail before you spend a cent. If you want to play solitaire for cash, this guide covers the specific real money solitaire apps that pay, what they cost, and the states where cash play is restricted.

Is It Realistic to Make Money Playing Solitaire?

Yes, you can make money playing solitaire, but only in small, inconsistent amounts unless you already play at a competitive level. In real money solitaire games, cash tournament apps pay real winners after every fee and platform cut, so earnings run from a few dollars a week to a few hundred for skilled players.

What You Can Actually Expect to Earn

Entry fees on apps like Solitaire Cash start at a few cents and scale up to several dollars per match if you want to play solitaire for cash, with reported single tournament prizes as high as $139. Independent reviews of similar apps put realistic monthly earnings for a regular, moderately skilled player around $90 to $150, and that figure tends to shrink over time as skill-based matchmaking pairs you against tougher opponents.

With real money solitaire games, app store ratings can look strong at first glance, but that number sits next to a low Trustpilot score for the same company, built mostly on withdrawal complaints. If you want to earn money playing solitaire, reading both before trusting either one is the best way to make money playing solitaire without a surprise at cash-out time, and it beats chasing other fast $200 methods on reputation alone.

The Bigger Risks Worth Knowing

Can you make money playing solitaire? Yes, but you must be 18 to enter a cash tournament on any of these apps, and a handful of states restrict real money play to bonus cash only or block it outright. Withdrawal terms typically allow up to 90 days on paper, even though most players report PayPal payouts within a week, and any Bonus Cash balance is forfeited the moment you cash out real winnings.

6 Real Ways to Make Money Playing Solitaire

Ranked from the most established cash tournament apps to the highest ceiling live event, these are six real ways to make money playing solitaire right now, checked against each company’s own terms and independent reviews.

If you want to play solitaire for cash, Solitaire Cash pays real winners through PayPal after every completed cash tournament, and it remains the most recognized way to make money playing solitaire. The Solitaire Cash minimum withdrawal is $5, and entry fees start at a few cents and scale up to several dollars, with the app keeping a cut and paying the rest to whoever finishes with the higher score.

Papaya Gaming, the company behind the app, reports single tournament prizes as high as $139, and the wider play-to-earn community treats it as the benchmark cash solitaire app. The app does have a low Trustpilot rating, which is worth looking into before signing up. Withdrawal terms also allow up to 90 days on paper, even though most players report PayPal payouts within a week.

How to make money playing solitaire? Similar to other real money solitaire games, starting takes three steps:

Download Solitaire Cash and verify you are 18 or older.

Confirm your state allows real money entry inside the app’s own eligibility screen.

If you want to Enter a freeroll or a low-stakes match before risking a paid tournament.

None of this guarantees a profit, since the same skilled players who dominate free tournaments in real money solitaire games often move up to the paid brackets too.

Real Cash Tournaments Solitaire Cash 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Can you really make money playing Solitaire Cash? Entry fees from a few cents, real cash payouts from about $5 through PayPal. Try Solitaire Cash

How to make money playing solitaire? Solitaire Clash is a second real way to make money playing solitaire, run by Avia Games since 2017 rather than by Papaya. It uses the same cash tournament format as Solitaire Cash. Pay a small entry fee, beat your opponent’s score, and the app pays the winner from the pooled fees.

Independent reviews put realistic earnings around $90 to $150 a month for a regular player, though winnings often slow once matchmaking adjusts to your skill. Reviewers also report withdrawal complaints, including at least one approved payout that reportedly never arrived in the player’s account.

Can you make money playing solitaire here? Yes, but some US states also restrict cash play for this app, so confirm eligibility inside the app before you deposit anything.

Skill-Based Cash Play Solitaire Clash 4.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Can you make money playing solitaire? Small entry fees, reported earnings around $90 to $150 a month for regular players. Try Solitaire Clash

Solitaire Cube is a third option for players who want to make money playing solitaire outside the two bigger names above. How to make money playing solitaire with this app? It runs the same head-to-head, skill-matched cash format.

If you want to play solitaire for cash, payouts go out through PayPal or CashApp, and the app remains active as of this writing. Real money tournaments are unavailable in a handful of US states, including Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, and South Dakota, so check eligibility before assuming a match will count for cash with real money solitaire games.

Can you make money playing solitaire here? Yes, but expect a similar earnings ceiling to Solitaire Clash instead of anything larger, since the underlying tournament math is the same across this category of apps.

Head To Head Cash Play Solitaire Cube 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Can you make money playing solitaire? Small per-match entry fees, payouts through PayPal or CashApp. Try Solitaire Cube

If you want to play solitaire for cash, freeroll tournaments inside Papaya’s Solitaire Cash let you make money playing solitaire without depositing anything at all. How to make money playing solitaire? You compete against other free entrants for a small guaranteed prize pool, so the ceiling is low, but so is the risk.

Papaya’s own FAQ lists Freeroll tournaments alongside its paid cash brackets as a standard game mode, not a limited-time promotion, so they are available whenever the app is. The Solitaire Cash minimum withdrawal is $5, but prizes here are typically credited as Bonus Cash rather than withdrawable funds until you meet the app’s play requirements, which is worth reading before you assume a freeroll win converts straight to PayPal.

Can you really make money playing Solitaire Cash? Yes, and you can use freerolls to learn the scoring and speed patterns that real cash tournaments reward before you risk an entry fee on a paid bracket.

Zero Deposit Entry Solitaire Cash Freerolls 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Can you really make money playing Solitaire Cash? No entry fee, small guaranteed prizes credited as Bonus Cash. Play Freerolls Free

How to make money playing solitaire? In Solitaire Cash, Gems tournaments let you enter a real cash bracket using Gems, an in-app currency earned through regular play, instead of a card payment. It is a slower way to make money playing solitaire, but it keeps a real deposit off the table entirely.

Papaya’s own support pages describe Gems tournaments as a separate ticket type from paid cash entries, with Gems earned gradually through daily play and completed matches instead of being purchased outright in most cases. The Solitaire Cash minimum withdrawal is $5. Prize money still lands as real cash or Bonus Cash, depending on the specific tournament’s rules, so check each bracket’s terms before entering.

Can you really make money playing Solitaire Cash? Yes, but treat Gems tournaments as free practice with a real payout attached, not a fast way to earn $2,000 even if you’re a skilled player.

Earned Currency Entry Solitaire Cash Gems 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Can you really make money playing Solitaire Cash? No cash deposit, entry paid for with Gems earned through regular play. Learn About Gems

One of the biggest ways to make money playing solitaire comes through global tournaments, where top players compete for large cash prizes. Papaya’s 2026 World Solitaire Championship shows just how high the stakes can go, with a $300,000 total prize pool and $150,000 awarded to the winner.

The inaugural championship drew about 400 finalists to Miami in February 2026 after qualification rounds through Solitaire Cash. The live tournament used skill-based scoring and successive elimination rounds to determine the winners.

Can you really make money playing Solitaire Cash? Yes, but the 2026 event has ended, so those prizes aren’t currently available. Still, it provides a useful example of the highest earning potential available through competitive solitaire play.

Elite Live Event Solitaire Cash 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Can you really make money playing Solitaire Cash? Free to qualify through Solitaire Cash, large cash prizes. Play Solitaire Cash

Comparing the Ways to Make Money Playing Solitaire

Solitaire Cash leads on brand recognition and prize size. If you want to earn money playing solitaire, the table below lines up cost, typical payout, and how much deposit risk sits inside each way to make money playing solitaire.

Method Entry Cost Typical Payout Involvement Solitaire Cash $0.01 to $5+ per match Up to $139 per tournament Active real money play Solitaire Clash $1 to $5 per match Around $90 to $150 a month Active real money play Solitaire Cube Small per match entry Similar to Solitaire Clash Active real money play Freeroll Tournaments Free Small guaranteed prizes Active, no deposit Gems Tournaments Free, uses earned Gems Modest cash prizes Active, no deposit World Solitaire Championship Free to qualify Massive prize pool Active, highly competitive

Where Else You Can Earn Playing Games

Beyond dedicated solitaire apps, a handful of confirmed reward platforms let you keep earning once you are done with solitaire for the day. Snakzy and Freecash both pay real winners at no cost to join, so they are a genuine way to make money playing solitaire adjacent games without a second deposit.

Neither is solitaire-specific the way the apps above are, so treat them as a way to diversify, not a replacement for real-money solitaire tournaments. Pair either one with game apps that pay real cash for a broader spread of game-based income.

App Best For Entry Cost Snakzy Extra earnings from mobile games Free Swagbucks Surveys, shopping, games, and offers Free Freecash Games, offers, and surveys between other gigs Free

If you just want to use a single play-to-earn app or prefer a more gaming-focused app during your spare time, Snakzy is the best pick among the three apps.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Combine Snakzy with solitaire apps to earn more money. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work

If you want to earn money playing solitaire, the biggest mistake is treating real money solitaire apps like guaranteed income instead of a small-stakes way to make money playing solitaire with real payout risk. Bots, state restrictions, and slow withdrawal terms all cut into what a skilled player can actually expect to keep, and skipping past a realistic $1,000 a week plan in favor of solitaire alone usually ends in disappointment.

Chasing high-stakes tournaments right away. Can you make money playing solitaire? Yes, but jumping straight into $5-plus entry brackets before proving consistent small stakes results usually means losing a deposit fast to more experienced opponents.

Can you make money playing solitaire? Yes, but jumping straight into $5-plus entry brackets before proving consistent small stakes results usually means losing a deposit fast to more experienced opponents. Ignoring your state’s eligibility rules. Entering a cash tournament from a restricted state can get an account frozen before a withdrawal ever clears. This is very important if you want to earn money playing solitaire.

Entering a cash tournament from a restricted state can get an account frozen before a withdrawal ever clears. This is very important if you want to earn money playing solitaire. Expecting fast, guaranteed withdrawals. Published terms allow payout windows of up to 90 days, even when most payouts land in days, and Bonus Cash disappears the moment you cash out real winnings.

Published terms allow payout windows of up to 90 days, even when most payouts land in days, and Bonus Cash disappears the moment you cash out real winnings. Treating app store ratings as the whole picture. A 4.8 rating on the App Store can sit next to a 1.6 out of 5 on Trustpilot for the same company, so check both before trusting either one alone.

None of this means the apps are fake, only that the fine print matters as much as your solitaire skill. Read the current terms in the app before you deposit anything, since fees, state rules and payout windows all change without much notice.

Final Verdict on Make Money Playing Solitaire

You can make money playing solitaire in small, real amounts if you start with Solitaire Cash freerolls and Gems tournaments before ever risking a paid entry. Skip anything that promises a steady income, as nothing is guaranteed in this method for making money.

If solitaire alone feels limiting, check out other reward apps like Snakzy, which is free to join and pairs well with any of the apps above. Start with a freeroll today, since it remains the safest real way to make money playing solitaire.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Combine Snakzy with solitaire apps to earn more money. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

FAQs